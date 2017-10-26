Judd Apatow wonders why actresses don’t ‘run’ when Woody Allen offers them a job

Judd Apatow views himself as a truth-teller and progressive advocate in real life and online. I don’t know when “Judd Apatow gets political and feminist on Twitter” started happening, but it feels like it was several years back, when Apatow began tweeting a lot about Bill Cosby. I don’t think Apatow is the worst person or the biggest hack in the world, to be clear – but I also don’t think he’s as much of a feminist ally as he thinks he is, if that makes sense. Like, feminism to him is Amy Schumer telling sex jokes or Lena Dunham getting naked on Girls. I don’t know how to properly state my general sense of meh-ness here, so just trust me when I say that I generally feel ambivalent towards him.

So, Apatow decided to offer up his take on Woody Allen’s new movie, and how Elle Fanning’s character might be playing a 15-year-old having an affair/being molested by Jude Law’s character. He tweeted a link to one of the stories:

Report: Woody Allen’s New Film Includes a Sexual Relationship Between an Adult and a 15-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/hPs6fH7egC pic.twitter.com/3mhvgV60i0 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 23, 2017

Then he tweeted this:

It is sad that he is obsessed with all these young actresses and none of them run when offered the job. https://t.co/F7LUUmNaHE — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 25, 2017

God, this is a sh-tty take. I judge actresses for working with Woody Allen at this point too, especially when it’s Kate Winslet and she’s being an a–hole. But it’s like the Harvey Weinstein thing – you are putting the onus on women (and potential victims or actual victims) to change or regulate predatory male behavior. Woody Allen’s problems are not Kate Winslet’s fault. Woody Allen’s problems don’t rest on Elle Fanning’s shoulders. Would I hope that these bright actresses (of all ages) would refuse to work with Woody? Sure. Just as I would hope the ACTORS would as well. I predicted this months ago: people will act like Kate Winslet is solely responsible for choosing to work with Woody. When his next movie comes out, it will be Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez and Rebecca Hall who have to answer those questions. But what about Jude Law, Justin Timberlake, Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix and all of the men who chose to work with him? Why doesn’t anyone wonder why Timberlake didn’t “run” when he was offered the job? Why didn’t Jude Law “run”?