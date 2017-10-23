Woody Allen’s latest film involves Jude Law ‘seducing’ teenage starlets

Woody Allen has been filming his latest movie, which is still untitled, for about six weeks. One of the reasons why Woody has been able to average one film a year is because his films are generally inexpensive to make – there are no special effects, there’s low overhead, actors take pay cuts to work with him, and he wraps up production within two months almost always. Woody generally works with the same behind-the-scenes people over and over, and they never, ever leak the script or any of the plot points. Well… until now. His latest film stars Jude Law, Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Kelly Rohrbach, Timothée Chalamet, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Suki Waterhouse and more. Apparently, Jude Law is playing the “Woody stand-in character,” and wouldn’t you know, Jude’s character has a sexual relationship with Elle Fanning’s character. Elle is 19 years old in real life, but her character in this movie is 15 years old? MY GOD.
Woody Allen’s upcoming movie contains some awkward scenes involving an older man having sex with young starlets, considering the current firestorm about sexual misconduct sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. We’re told that a plotline in the untitled Allen flick, which is currently filming in New York, centers around a middle-aged man who is sleeping with a much younger woman, among other actresses, and, according to the script, “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model.”
In scenes just filmed, a character played by Rebecca Hall accuses 44-year-old actor Jude Law’s character of having sex with a 15-year-old “concubine.” In the scene, the so-called concubine — played by Elle Fanning (19 in real life) — acknowledges her relationship with Law’s much-older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old. After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning’s character then asks Law, “Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?”
So… is Elle playing a 15-year-old or a 21-year-old? You know what? IT DOES NOT MATTER. A 15-year-old should never be referred to as a “concubine” because Jesus Christ. It is molestation. It is statutory rape. It is child abuse. As for all of this… Jude Law, what were you thinking? Liev Schreiber, what were you thinking? Diego Luna? Rebecca Hall?
Consider also the wheels within wheels happening here. Woody Allen knows that his every move is under a microscope these days and he’s still writing screenplays and making movies in which older men prey on teenage girls. Woody doesn’t give a f–k, in general. But then this script is about some kind of Hollywood type seducing/molesting “starlets,” and he’s making it in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein story… which his estranged son Ronan Farrow reported on for The New Yorker. No wonder Woody’s first instinct when commenting on the Weinstein situation was to commiserate and then warn of a “witch-hunt atmosphere” in which victims of assault and abuse are coming forward to tell their stories. WITCHES! Underage witches will say all kinds of things, I guess. God, I grossed myself out with that one.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Good timing.
Jude Law looks gross. At least THAT is appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes me want to vomit. Just like Louis CK’s movie is appalling. Just like Weinstein put the women he has sex with or assaults in movie vehicles to control them on and offscreen.
It’s a way for these men to live out their perversion though “art”
I’m just disgusted. And oh look at the people still lining up to work with him but will “support” the Weinstein victims
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to comment but you’ve said everything I was going to say!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they are throwing this shit in our faces. in the faces of all survivors. no decency here. allen’s obsession with sexualizing young girls is nothing new and he is never called out properly or stopped. he is tolerated, celebrated and enabled. fuck these actors for working with him. career over conscience. no excuse. its disgusting. we are trying to force change in our culture and society, to stop sexualizing young children, to stop catcalling, normalizing assault,etc. we are trying to bash rape culture and his efforts directly oppose that. its beyond sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of Allen movies are about older men seducing younger ladies so nothing of new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Looks like he is remaking Manhattan. Such a sick, sick man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds similar to the plot of Manhattan, which except for the disturbed non age-appropriate plot, is a great film (and in saying that I’m not excusing the creepy plot).
I don’t know if Woody always had issues, but it appears this started when he hit middle age. Annie Hall used to be one of my favourite films, now I can’t watch it; Diane Keaton’s character was younger in that film but was still age appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, like 95% of his films romanticize age gaps.
I read a piece recently that apparently his last two films had the age appropriate relationships as the “healthy” ones (in Wonder Wheel Juno plays someone in her mid 20s and Kate is in her late 30s and both are interested in Timberlake) and the blogger wondered if he had gained a teeny, tiny bit of self-awareness.
After seeing the cast for his latest film tho, it’s like….nope. Creepy Woody has gained no self awareness. I will say that I do question if the plot is actually this though…Bob has been using page six as a mouthpiece and I could see them trying to distract from Harvey by pointing out Woody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See the script is apparently a love triangle between Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Elle Fanning (all in their early 20s). It’s very unlikely Law is playing a “good” character who is sleeping with young actresses but rather is an obstacle for the young lovers (which wow could a psychologist unpack that!). Don’t trust Page Six and don’t get distracted, it sounds like this is one scene. This is script content (pretend); in the meantime Bob Weinstein, Oliver Stone, and several others are subject of real life accusations. I don’t care about Allen unless someone has news that changes things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I mean this plot is nothing he hasn’t done in some way, some form, in his past movies. So effin gross. And yeah, Jude Law looks gross too, so there’s that. Shame on all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. And i won’t bitch about Jude. He needs money to support all those kids.
Allen as a director is important, his older movies were interesting and funny, not haha funny, but actually funny. But he has been on repeat for long time.
Now…i do like his work. But the man is a total nut job. I’d make a compromise for him and Polanski: they go to jail and make movies every 2-3 years. What happens to them between…well i’d let other prisoners decide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First HW denies he attacked Lupita and now this crap. How tone deaf are these dudes? You’re done – biz as usual is over. Someone should open a home for retired pedophiles. Oh, and p.s., having WA on your resume doesn’t have the prestige it once had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody is a scumbag with little to no self-awareness so I can buy him pitching this premise; but I have hard time buying that any producer and/or studio would fund a film with this premise. It’s a stretch that people are funding him in the first place, especially since his films make a tiny profit, but with this subject matter? Doesn’t compute.
Page Six is still somewhat in Bob’s pocket (he’s been using them to preach his “ignorance” (surrree) to Harvey’s rapes and assaults….and I suspect Bob is steering them in the direction of another predator in order to take the light off of TWC while they figure out if they are selling the company or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is Harvey. I wouldn’t put it past him to throw some others under the bus so he can normalize himself. The theory is he wants to save Marchesa since the film industry is closed to him. It is the only business he has left even if he pretends to be a silent partner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not playing a 15 year old (that’s clear), and frankly it’s a Page Six story so I can’t get too upset until I know the reality, or we end up looking like fools (remember when Marion Colltiard was pregnant with Brad Pitt’s baby).
I can’t muster up much outrage. Call me if there are any further accusations against Allen that could actually lead to something other than the status quo. In the meantime a fifth woman has just come out against Polanski. I just don’t have time to care about in movie pretend content.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross. Also that Emma Stone/ Colin Firth movie was super creepy because of the age difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if one has their doubts about Woody’/ history—I sure don’t—but IF one did, upon reading his scripts, how could you not be creeped out?! It’s always an older man and a much younger woman, sometimes legal, sometimes not.
I know many people like to say that younger people (many times women) act and look older than their age, but that’s just no excuse. As an adult, you should know better. It disgusts me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what I’d like to see?
A list of everyone’s responses about Polanski and Allen now. Farrow could call up every signatory on that Polanski petition, and ask them – do you still feel the same way?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES PLEASE. call them out. and not even as Polanski supports, but child rape apologists, thats more accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. It is terrifying how many famous names are on that petition – JLaw’s bf Aronovsky signed it, Scorsese signed it, Wes Anderson signed it, David Lynch signed it – all these famous names should, on camera, be put on the spot and asked if the still stand by their signature on that document. F anybody that signed that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone even go to see Woody Allen’s movies anymore? He’s so tired, boring, predictable, and passé.
He’s a worthless old dog with not one single new storyline. Everyone knows this. So why actors are falling over themselves to work with him (or lay down in the slime with him, however you wish to categorize it), I do not know. How can they not cringe and feel embarrassed to be associated with this garbage?
It’s pathetic. He’s pathetic. Everyone involved with this is pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“So why actors are falling over themselves to work with him”
Are people really still wondering this? He has a stunningly good track record of getting actors nominated for/winning Oscars despite not being an Academy member or ever campaigning. He’s hugely well respected in foreign countries (not all news spreads equally), his film sets are drama-free, and it does bump you up a level with casting directors in terms of what projects they will consider you for. To understand this all and not go crazy you have to think in Hollywood terms, not internet message board terms. It’s a very different reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
old people. old people LOVE his movies. ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like the purse that Elle is sporting.
That is all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This looks like Allen reliving the making of Manhattan, with Fanning standing in for Mariel Hemingway. She has described him hitting on her ten in ways she found frightening, so his attempting to rewrite that history is creepy on top of creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Mariel was 13 at the time she made Manhattan. Even though Elle Fanning is over 18 she’s the spitting image of the tween Mariel. I give Meryl Streep a lot of credit for never working with Allen again after Manhattan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the final scene is Jude Law asleep in a group therapy session
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for making me laugh out loud lolol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are these actors THINKING???????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope going forward that every journalist makes the red carpet real uncomfortable for anyone still working with Allen and Polanski, both actors and actresses, production companies, everyone. It’s always sickened me how people aid and abet their careers by opting to work with them. In this post-Dylan letter era, it’s reprehensible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds lovely (sarcasm)
I have never watched a Woody Allen film. Don’t plan to start now.
What studio is funding or distributing this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was it a dying request of all their dead relatives that they work with Woody?
I guess reporters aren’t allowed to challenge them outright about it.
We’ve asked multiple times why they do it and the answer is: zero consequences.
Frankly, Allen is just mocking his detractors at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody Allen makes me sick to my stomach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much ew with this. Actors, why are you submitting yourself to this pervert’s wet dream? No Oscar nominations for this piece of trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have seen this quote of Woody Allen’s for a few years. I don’t know in what interview or context it was taken, but it is very relevant right now. “‘The lion and the calf shall lie down together but the calf won’t get much sleep.’ -Woody Allen”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her whole outfit there. I wouldn’t say he romanticizes age gaps I’ve probably seen about 5 or more of his newish stuff and this didn’t happen at all. Spoiler but if you’re boycotting him it doesn’t matter , in the one with Naomi watts, the younger woman (freida plays her) ends up disappointed because her slightly older new guy ends up being broke. Also in that one there’s a hilarious prostitute and the old man who wants to or does marry her is really the butt of the joke for the whole movie. (And they don’t live happily ever after.) In the one set in Rome Jesse eisenberg leaves or wants to leave his long term girl friend for Ellen page who is a lot more petite and a bit younger looking and it doesn’t work out for him. If Jude law is in this I’m intrigued
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Woody’s not the kind of predator as Harvey Weinstein. I believe he was framed and after he’s gone truth will come out, just as Michael Jackson was framed.
Witch hunt did happen to some of the people in Hollywood,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO. A witch hunt is when an entire social group attacks women who are different from the norm. Woody Allen’s stepdaughter accused him of sexually abusing her when she was small, and she was so frightened of the responses of her clearly still-powerful stepfather and of the disbelief of people like you that she remained anonymous, basically in hiding.
If he were being hunted his films would no longer be funded, let alone reviewed or seen, the Hollywood equivalent of being drowned like the women accused of witchery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Witch hunt is being treated like a criminal by community, regardless of his innocence. Community banding together against an individual; in the guise of making evil “go away,” they commit evil themselves.
I do believe Dylan Farrow was molested but I suspect Mia Farrow’s convicted child molester brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect you are working for someone’s PR. There is proof in the court documents and other stories on the internet about WA.
What do you know about any of it? Enlighten us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s just being open about the fact that he wants to f-ck children? And nobody is giving a f-ck, in Hollywood. They still want to work with him? Well, color me shocked.
I mean why bother denying that he molested his daughter and groomed his step-daughter. He might as admit to it. It’s not like anyone will ever stop working with him because of it. I’m sure the statute of limitations is up.
It’s so apparent this guy likes to f-ck children, he doesn’t hide it. He’s open about it. Nobody gives a sh-t in Hollywood because they all know people who either do it or they’re doing it themselves.
Corey Feldman’s words about how it’s the number one problem in Hollywood should never leave our minds when discussing Woody Allen. The reason they support him is because they are all involved in things like this. If they stopped working or ousted Woody Allen they know many other people would come down with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all of this. I’m a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and I am beyond done with society sexualizing children, particularly young girls. I’m done with older men who thought they could hit on me and cat call me when I was 11 years old. WHY aren’t more people outraged? It’s garbage. Male entitlement needs to be dismantled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CAROL yes! im with you. so over it. no mercy for these sickos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously!! WTF is wrong with these people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my lord.. Jude Law what did you get yourself into..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly my first thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is shameless himself so he has no rep to lose. Sleazy af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no words for this. We know Woody is a scum, a sociopath and a pervert. But what do all these actors think? After playing a psychopatic, narcissistic pope so flawlessly I expected more from Jude. What are all those A listers thinking? maybe back in the day Woody could have been considered a movie maker who gives opportunities but these days it seems like no one os paying atrention to his movies because he basically is remaking thr same damn movie everytime. And especially now with this public plea to pay mlre attention and to conduct things differently. You can not help bu think all of these stars hope that HW will absorb all the sexual harrasment and abuse talk around and in hollywood and that all of them hope thag they won’t loose another member of the system that feeds them. And hey, Woody is so good for them. He keeps making movies every other year becahse he does not bother to spend any time on his scripts or his movie making and his movies always have a gazillion of characters giving every A and B lister a chance to be in one. When I see something like this happening especially post HW, I get really frustrated thinking that nothing will ever change. Makes you feel like all this outrage and condemnation from celebrities came as blant opportinism because hey, what else are you to do when the cash cow is dead? Beat it some more so no oe realizes there are others at fault, allowing the abuse and sustaining the flaud system. I hope the press once again tries to keep them in check and asks questions aboht this the moment they start promoting Woody’s shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was done by anyone except Woody Allen, it might be an interesting look at how predators work within the industry. But since it’s coming from him, gross is the kindest adjective I can think of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m disgusted that actors choose to work with a pedophile shitheel like Woody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped watching his movies when I found out he molested his daughter. Obviously not missing my pennies because he is getting everyone else’s. I wish people would stop working with him. Jude Law – shame on you – you have a daughter. And that Fanning girl is dressed to look like a teen. Woody got away with it and is more successful than ever. Of course he worries about a witch hunt. Cause sooner or later karma is coming for you buddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should organize boycott campaigns and picket the theatres, so the news will make it a big story. Shame them into knocking it off and letting them know we mean it when we say we aren’t having it anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boycott Woody Allen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse