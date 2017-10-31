Ingrid Seward: Meghan Markle will need to ‘correct’ her American table manners

Hopefully, it’s just a matter of weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. I’m looking forward to it! Please let it happen soon, we need some fun royal gossip. I’ve been trying to cut down on the boring, obvious stories about Meg and Harry ahead of the engagement announcement, partly because there’s no real news there and partly because I don’t want people to be too jaded and “over it” when the engagement actually happens. But there is something we can and should discuss: princess lessons, how well Meghan will do in a royal role, and what the reaction will be to Meghan within those cloistered, tightass royal households and royal-adjacent media figures. Also: what will be the long-term reaction of the British press? Thankfully, the New York Post spoke to some “royal experts” like Ingrid Seward and Katie Nicholl and they have some ideas. Some highlights:
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Mag: Seward says Meghan’s next steps will need to be very careful: “It’s going to be a minefield.” There’s no special “school” where Markle will learn how to curtsy, hob-knob with foreign dignitaries or emerge from a car without flashing her underwear. “She will always have to remember, in public at least, that she is royalty and certain behaviors are expected. It’s going to be difficult for her because she is an independent career woman who [won’t] really like being told what to do.”
Katie Nicholl says Prince Harry is the one mentoring Meghan: “He knows how daunting this will be for Meghan and he’s keen for her to be relaxed in the company of senior royals,” she said. Before the auspicious meeting at so-called “BP,” he would have told his girlfriend how to address the 91-year-old queen, strongly suggesting that she curtsy, even though that’s an optional move these days. “Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence,” says Nicholl, who has written a forthcoming biography of Harry. “He calls her ‘Granny,’ but after Meghan had curtsied and called her ‘Your Majesty,’ she would have reverted to ‘ma’am.’ It seems strange to mere mortals, but it is how [Princess] Kate addresses her.”
Seward on the historic nature of this marriage: “We’ve never had an American divorcée marry someone who is in line to the throne,” said Seward.
American manners: “American manners are different than British manners,” Seward added. “[She] can’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum.” Markle will even have to correct her table manners. “We hold our cutlery differently. It’s a whole different culture.” It will likely only be after an engagement is announced that Markle will receive formal briefings on her public appearances. A personal assistant will also be hired. As Seward points out, advance information on how to dress correctly could have helped Markle ahead of the Invictus Games, where she famously wore ripped jeans.
Robert Lacey on how Meghan will do: “Times have changed and the heat is off Meghan. She is a new recruit but, apart from being assigned a lady-in-waiting, it would be demeaning for her to get too much advice from courtiers. The best person to give Meghan advice would be her fellow divorcée, Camilla [the Duchess of Cornwall and Harry’s stepmother]. I wouldn’t be surprised if she had taken Meghan aside for a strong gin and tonic and some helpful tips on joining the royal family. She’s a very funny woman who’s had it all thrown at her but survived.”
I LOVE how irritated Ingrid Seward is about Meghan Markle. I can feel the prissiness wafting off of her. Seward can’t believe that someone in line to the BRITISH THRONE is going to marry an American divorcee who wears ripped jeans, someone who actually speaks with an American accent! My god. All of this just reminds me of something I’ve always known, ever since Princess Diana: British princesses/duchesses have to walk such a fine line between “playing to the world” and “playing to the British people.” Diana could pull it off – she was a star wherever she went, and beloved wherever she went, a thoroughly British girl who was also a citizen of the world. The Duchess of Cambridge is not that – Kate is parochial, partly out of design, partly because she doesn’t have the charisma or the desire to appeal to anyone outside of Daily Mail readers. Meghan will be different simply because she’s not apart of that narrow, aristo/royal British ecosystem. And it’s driving some of those people crazy.
Here we go.
Buckingham Palace Mafia at work
Right? I think Meghan will do just fine. The British public will love her as a breath of fresh air and there are modern day etiquette lessons so she doesn’t mistake the fish fork for the salad fork. (rolling eyes here). IF she hasn’t done this already! And for her clothing – well, he’s 6th in line and she will be able to be more daring because of it. Bring on the engagement already!
PS: Of course you follow protocol when meeting the Queen. Google it. It’s not the difficult. Same protocol as meeting Harry. Curtsey, your RH address, then Sir. Duh.
I don’t think the British public will see her as a breath of fresh air. The loathing of Charles and Camilla is sign for a republic which as I’ve expressed previously here, hope happens in my lifetime. I don’t understand how any of you can support an institution which by definition is anti-meritocratic and literally establishes your place in the social pecking order by which sperm made it. The fact that Meghan is mixed race is neither here nor there (I speak as a WoC myself). I’m a Brit and I would like a republic ASAP. The whole institution is bonkers in a first world democracy in the 21st century!
With you on this one Saucy. The Royals are an outdated and costly burden on the UK. Time to get rid and stop wasting time on them.
Can someone explain why Dailymail hates her so much? They tear her apart
Look at her skin color, friend.
They don’t like foreigners in ‘Little England’ and there’s an African in front of that American—toss up as to which they loathe more.
Seward ‘foreigners’ need respect. Princess in waiting Sparkle is not – according to recent search of her ancestors, MM may very well belong to the Titled aristocracy of England GB.
The DM hates everyone who isn’t a little Englander. That’s their raison d’etre.
You are probably noticing it more this time because it’s about MM, but all royal girlfriends get this treatment. If they graduate to wife, the DM does a 180 and starts pumping out articles that are OTT sugary. -see every girlfriend bar Diana and *Fergie.
*they started ripping into Fergie AFTER she wed, but she was a girlfriend for little over 6mths before the engagement as was Diana. No time to dig up dirty or forment unpopular opinion before they graduated to wife.
The reason these royal men have a hard time finding women who will be their official girlfriend or wife? Papers like the DM ripping them to shreds
She is a woman and she is a POC.
As a British person I feel a lot of the hate Meghan gets is due to her not being who Prince Harry was “expected to marry”. People need to remember that Britain has watched William and Harry since the day they were born, they are (whether you like it or not) part of British culture. It was expected that Harry would play the field for a few years with “unsuitable” women but then settle down with someone who would have been considered appropriate Royal bride material. The fact that Harry is getting serious with an American divorcee who is an actress is, in the eyes of many British people not the way thing were suppose to work out. I honestly believe that Meghan will never be accepted by the British people for the simple fact that she is too different. There wont be a million people lining the streets to watch her drive to her wedding like there was with Kate, the reason being that Kate is “one of us” and was accepted by the majority of British people. As sad as it is to write, Meghan won’t have the fairy tale happy ending as a member of the British Royal Family
I really disagree. Now, the audience for the wedding may be smaller than William & Kate’s was, but that’s a function of the fact that they’re going to be King and Queen and Harry and Meghan will not. I think Meghan has the same chance of being accepted as a part of the royal family as Fergie and Sophie did (and to a lesser extent Autumn Phillips). If she plays her part, does her duties and doesn’t put a foot wrong, she’ll be fine, like Sophie. That’s hard to do, but it is absolutely possible.
Fergie may have been accepted initially, but she has been criticized relentlessly for years. She is her own person, and has her own opinions. Sophie has a happy marriage, and never says anything, works quietly, totally unpolitical. Kate needs to become Sophie, but has not been able to do it; maybe some day. In Meghan’s case, I think she needs to be herself.
I really wouldn’t take a few commentators on the DM website as representing an entire country’s mood. Even in a country with plenty of flaws, that’s incredibly unfair. I’d hate to think of people judging Canada by comments left by troll bots on CBC’s social media pages. The royal family is lucky to get someone as hardworking and classy as Megan in their ranks, and most of the public no doubt see that.
Well all the polls taken by express; DM and the sun says that you are dead wrong! In fact the polls have consistently show that the overwhelming percentage of UK thinks it’s great that Harry is possibly going to marry an American divorcée… and the rest is indifferent and only a small amount have expressed negative thoughts… you are projecting your own opinion Sarah L..:
-10000
Disagree. Potential King Henry Sparkle Couple will eclipse Willnot Kannot middleton…and then some. We have two (superpowers) countries coming together – the wedding will be huge!! No small Church hidden away will do.
Have any of them had a fairytale ending? Serious question.
I loathe the very concept of royalty. Down with every type of caste system! It’s anti-egalitarian. That said, I wish them both well. But this whole royalty thing? Pfft.
Meghan is far more popular here that Kate. I have nothing against Kate but the perception of her as being waity and do-little has hung around. She’s not hated the way she is online, and she’s popular in some quarters, but not like Meghan who is liked/neutral by basically everyone apart from the hardcore racist trolls.
But really most Brits take zero interest in the Royals apart from as a bit of celeb gossip.
I have been saying this also, that she isn’t English and the British will not love her and find her a “breath of fresh air.”
She will be an intruder who “stole” their favorite son.
Add to that her divorce and career, and I think it is not going to be easy for her.
And I pray a modern american woman never curtsies to anyone. How does that fit with all her talk of being an independent modern woman???
I disagree that it’s because she’s half black. It’s more that she is American AND they do this with all the “royal” girlfriends. They pick them apart and post terrible articles about them. They did it to Cressida and Chelsea and Kate so really the whole thing about her being black is a non-issue because all the women before her got the same treatment.
They may have got the same treatment, but have you ever seen any other royal girlfriend being criticised for eating the way she grew up? Or even assuming she’d walk down the street chewing gum? Even Kate didn’t get that. Just the “common” stuff.
I think there has been a lot of disguised racism in talking about Meghan, as well as concern trolling. OHMGGAWD! Poor Meghan! She’ll have to learn British manners!! How difficult is it. I was raised British, live in the US and I can tell you it’s easy. It also assumes Meghan’s an idiot who can’t learn new things. I also think most people don’t run around chewing gum when they’re on camera or meeting people professionally either. The assumptions about this woman just make my blood boil.
Frankly I hope she keeps her own manners, and waves her fork around during dinner, speaks with her mouth full, and points at people with her knife!
Bluhare, I’m hoping she burps the National Anthem!
“American manners are different than British manners,” Seward added. “[She] can’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum.” Markle will even have to correct her table manners.”
I’m confused by this statement. I can understand royals wouldn’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum, because they’re, well, royal. But if you walk around Oxford Circus where the peasants are and such, does no regular British person ever chew gum in public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not royal or unroyal to chew gum. As Ingrid says, it’s a cultural thing, and it’s not always viewed positively.
Just as people stereotype British habits / culture, chewing gum is an American stereotype.
When I said that I wouldn’t expect William and company to chew gum in public, I just meant that they are obviously expected to carry themselves with a certain degree of dignity. They’re also constantly photographed. Thus, I clearly wouldn’t expect to ever see them chewing gum in public. Prince Charles chewing gum in his expensively tailored suits? — yeah, sure, that’s never going to happen.
I pretty much wouldn’t expect Meghan Markle to chew gum in public either simply because she’s an actress. Okay, I’ll admit I wouldn’t be surprised if Jennifer Lawrence did though.
But I have been to London to visit British relatives. And, yes, I did come away with the impression that they are better dressed on the Tube (how many of them were from other European countries, I wasn’t sure though). People were a bit on the quieter side, except when you went into a pub. No one wore dirty clothing on the streets. Even the construction workers looked “cleaner.” But when I went to Oxford Circus, I did suddenly realize that there was a certain subset of British people who were a bit similar to Kardashian-style Americans (or American-style Kardashians?) in terms of terrible dress sense and fake eyebrows. I’m not sure if they’d be referred to with the unkind term of “chav.” Though, of course, those people would be made fun of in America too. The Kardashians are made fun of by Americans themselves.
No one seemed to hold their cutlery in a special way in the pub, though, from what I could tell. If there was something really distinctive about the way they were doing it, I really couldn’t tell. You’re so limited in what you can do with a fork and wheel, I really don’t think it’s possible to reinvent the wheel on that one.
Everyone in London seemed to like McDonalds as much as they do in America, which amused me. There are a lot of foreigners working in London, so the idea that MM would have more difficulty adapting to the culture than any other foreigner over there is a bit baffling to me.
Carole Middleton is still pilloried for chewing gum during William’s passing out parade over a decade ago.
Also, Oxford circus / street isn’t representative of Londoners at all. It’s a huge tourist spot that attracts people from all over the world.
Yeah, but I could tell which ones were British by their accents. When you hear them speaking it’s pretty easy to tell. They clearly didn’t sound American or Italian or Spanish ( a lot of the Italians and Spanish and Germans seemed to be working in the coffee shops and McDonalds). The chavv-y ones who seemed similar to Victoria Beckham back in the day were young people hanging out with each other and copying the styles you’d see on that Essex tv show. You could clearly tell they weren’t Americans in terms of how they spoke. I’ve also been to the different villages because of where my relatives live. Whenever I saw an extremely well-dressed tall man on the Tube, they usually turned out to be…German.
When I walked to a restaurant with my relatives, a British man did yell out something (in a sort of friendly) to me when I was walking by. That seemed kind of New York-ish. It took me by surprise.
I’m a more reserved person, so in that sense I’ve never found England an odd place to be for me personally. Over there, I felt all my socially awkward mannerisms weren’t considered socially awkward over there. I found it easier to fit in with British people than outgoing people from other cultures. I wasn’t expected to make myself noticed, which I liked. And I liked that my sweater/jumpers were not considered unfashionable over there. I did feel like British people are really well-mannered (young boys would hold the door for me and young men often said “thank you”), but there are certain parts of the US (like the Midwest and the South) where manners are also considered to be a big deal too, and you’ll find the same level of politeness.
” I wasn’t expected to make myself noticed, which I liked.” And that’s British culture in a nutshell. Reserved.
Of course you will have outliers, and no two counties are the same, but overall, compared to USA, reserved is a good description.
I disagree its cultural. A great many Americans find chewing a private informal – (some awful habit), and should be kept as such.
It’s grossly Unroyal for anyone near the RF to be …. Even worse if cultural reasoning is associated.
Also, it’s a class thing. “Posh” people wouldn’t WANT to chew gum in public, it might be considered tacky and classless (paraphrasing what one of my old uni friends told me, back in the day…she came from a relatively well-off family and would sometimes tell me stories about how ridiculous some unspoken rules could be.)
As for the table manners, I know it can vary widely too. Heck, even in my own family some of us hold our cutlery differently than the others, and we’re far from upper-crust Canadians, hahaha.
“we even hold cutlery differently”
Honestly, I far prefer to English/Continental table manners. American “hold my non-fork-holding-hand in my lap” has always looked so juvenile to me. It’s far more elegant to rest both hands on the table at the wrists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping she can bring American table manners to the royal family. One thing that bugs me about european table manners is the way they never put down the knife. How much of a hurry can you possibly be in to not have time to put the knife down? Is it a contest to see how fast you can wolf down the food? And as a result, people end up eating with their non-dominant hand, and the fork up-side-down. To compensate, I’ve seen people mash the food onto the fork so it won’t fall off, or bend their heads close to the plate to quickly shove the food in before it falls off the fork. That wouldn’t be necessary if you just used the fork right-side up. [Can you tell this is a pet peeve of mine? ]
If Meghan wants to be British she needs to eat a Greggs steak bake in public.
We have no truck with that fancy breath-freshening, tooth-whitening, only-two-calories nonsense here!
She’s an actress and business woman, i’m sure she can handle holding her cutlery ‘The British’ way.
I’m surprised this woman can breath, what with her head shoved so far up her fanny. Oh wait, does that mean something different in the UK? I wouldn’t know, being an uncouth North American. There’s a certain amount of out of touch that comes with this proclamations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A poker up her arse, more like.
Yes-and a college graduate who had a brief internship at the American embassy in Argentina. However will she manage to hold her cutlery, get into a car without flashing or talk to lofty individuals?
Re: exiting car without flashing…..you’d be surprised at how many women can’t do this or think it’s unimportant. It’s on a par with not knowing about hem weights or having the commonsense not to wear an unsecured flyaway skirt on a windy day.
Kate is a frequent offender on these 2 points. Post marriage, photogs have stopped posting those flashing pictures, but you can see by her limbs arrangements as she exits that she is still flashing.
Charlene is the MVP of exiting a car without flashing.
Sarah Ferguson had trouble getting out of a car properly and she was British. I think it comes down to the woman, not what culture you come from, which is what I find strange about Seward’s point. Some women are naturally graceful; others no so much. But in terms of grace, I don’t think one’s culture has much to do with it. You can find graceful and not-so graceful people from all cultures. Tackiness is everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In ye old times, finishing school and or etiquette lessons from older relatives covered exiting car without flashing.
These days, youtube is a good teacher.
I read that Diana went to finishing school. I did wonder if that’s where she got her grace from. That and ballet lessons.
Since she was a bona-fide aristocrat, I do think her mannerisms were natural to her class and station. If she had chewed gum in public, that would have been hilarious, but given her class-status, I don’t see how anyone would have thought she would ever do so.
+10000
@ LAK for Douchess waitie middleton.
Diana went to finishing school.
LOL at Seward! She’s such a ridiculously pretentious po-faced old bat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ikr?????
I still maintain this Ingrid Seward woman is insane and stuck in a time warp. I don’t know that much about Meghan Markle but dear god she’s clearly not an idiot. Give her some basic tips and she’ll be fine. When you think about it the RF isn’t all that different than Hollywood. At least as far as image projection goes. MM knows how this game is played.
Logistical question though does marrying Harry make her a British subject? I feel like the curtsying thing bristles Americans but I guess she couldn’t get away with not doing it if marrying in makes her British citizenship-wise. And I guess the more I think about it the family etiquette would trump all that anyway.
No, she’d have to go through the same naturalisation process as anyone else. Now, she may want to do that, and I’m sure it will be strongly encouraged. But the Queen can’t just make her a British citizen (and it’s citizen, not subject),
“We hold our cutlery differently” What? So how do they hold their cutlery that’s so different?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of Americans hold the fork in their right hand (and use only the fork when eating if they’re not cutting meat) while most Europeans hold it in their left and use both the fork and the knife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally have never in my life seen someone switch their fork back and forth from hand to hand while eating… that seems very strange thing to do…
I’m America and I switch my fork back and forth because I’m left handed and can’t with my right hand. I need my left hand for cutting (because it’s takes 3 times longer with my right hand) then need to switch back my fork to the left hand for picking up food (because I’ll drop everything with my right hand). It’s pretty weird now that I’ve thought about it.
Do other lefties do this?
I’ve never seen anyone switch it back and forth either. I do it the European way (if the Wikipedia article is to believed), but I just always did it that way for convenience. And I’m right-handed so it’s easier for me to cut with my right hand.
@Yira, I’m left handed, but it’s easier for me to handle my fork in my left hand, so I’m cool with keeping it in the same hand. What I have trouble with is the upside down fork maneuver. Often Americans use their fork as a scoop, and bring it their to their mouth with the tines pointed skyward. I’ve never seen Europeans do that. When I travel in Europe I try to follow local customs, so I probably look more like a rube since I occasionally miss my mouth and stab myself in the face because I’m not used to the way the fork feels in my hand when it’s upside down. I’m probably the source of many cultural stereotypes about Muricans and their table manners.
Jup. Also a ( german) leftie. I always switch the knife to my left hand and back. You don’t want to see me with a can opener.
To be honest, I always thought whether you were right-handed or left-handed dictated how you held your fork and knife, not culture. Wouldn’t it be uncomfortable for a leftie to have to cut with their right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Yira — I’m left-handed, but I just cut with my right. So I hold my utensils the European way be default — as do my left-handed brother and nephew. But all of our right-handed family switch knife and fork in the regular right-handed American way.
I’ve lived in other cultures, so I understand the value of “when in Rome” for a lot of differences, large and small. But there is absolutely no need for Meghan to switch how she holds her cutlery. The American way isn’t uncouth — it’s just a cultural difference and Ingrid Seward is a classist, ethnocentric old bat.
Canadians hold their cutlery like Brits and not like Americans. Meghan has lived and worked in Canada and was not run out of town because she zigzags her fork from left to right hand.
no we don’t, most of us hold it the American way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends on where you are. I went to a conference in Newfoundland and a lot of the people there held their cutlery like British people. I do agree that Meghan will probably have to change how she does it, people here wouldn’t like it at formal dinners and such.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Canadian doesn’t hold the Brit way. Prairie girl here. Possibly less British influence in the west than in Eastern Canada?
And this Ingrid person….isn’t it better that Harry will be bringing “new blood” into the Royal Family? Generation after generation of marrying cousins can’t be good. Even the British aristocracy seems quite inbred which could account for how they look….ooops….inside voice!
Yup – I’m Canadian and hold my cutlery the British way – Mr. Jaded is half American and lived in the States for many years. He does the “scoop” with his fork and it drives me bonkers. I faithfully put knives on the table each night and he rarely uses his, as a matter of fact he uses his fork to back-and-forth scrape the bits off the plate and that drives me beyond bonkers.
Also waiting for the english commenters here to explain the secrets of the island dwellers.
Oh well, you know we American peasants eat everything with our hands and drool at the table.
I’ll have you know as a Brit I excel at eating with my hands and am positively spiffing at drooling thank you so very much 😃
Thank you. Grew up in Australia, but moved to the US in my late teenage years, and used to hold my cutlery like that…now I hold it anyway I please and go back and forth. It such a petty thing to worry over. How about what charitable causes will MM take up?
Don’t forget slurping. And burping.
Amen.
Ricky Bobby family dinner:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuAUI_0knfk
It’s been great fun reading about these cultural differences with cutlery. I was brought up eating the British way, and remember being taught at a very young age to never, under any circumstances, use my fork as a scoop to eat peas, and I learned early how to use mashed potato as an intermediary to convey those peas to my mouth. However, back in the 1940s we Australians invented the splayd: a combination between spoon, knife, and fork. It serves all purposes and is an excellent device for anything with soft meat, like curries and stews, and peas are fair game with a splayd.
Even though this is Ingrid and she’s sneering at MM, this one point is valid, and not an insult.
American way of using table cutlery is actually the old school way because the European way evolved past the early use of Utensils whilst the American way stayed the same. Don’t forget that Utensils only became a thing during the Georgian era which was also the time many Europeans (mainly British and French) emigrated to America and round the world. Those Europeans stuck to old school ways whilst the Europeans who stayed behind evolved differently as far as some traditions.
To wit, Europeans hold fork in the left hand, tines down at all times. Ditto knife is always held in the right hand. Cut food, slope it onto the tines (still facing down) before transfering to the mouth.
Americans hold the knife and fork like a pen and or spoon, tines facing up. After cutting food, they usually put the knife down, and switch the fork from left to right hand to scoop food from plate as if fork were a spoon.
Of course these styles aren’t rigid, and you’ll find lots of people from both sides using the different methods interchangebly, but if you attend etiquette school, the new way is the favoured method rather than the old school way. Ditto any posh dinners one might attend.
My MIL is Polish, and she taught dh and his brother to eat the European way. Our oldest does too because my husband was a stickler. I’m sure Meghan can learn or it will be overlooked if she doesn’t.
I don’t care which way she holds her fork and neither should the general public. Hopefully she’ll have more of a work ethic than Kate. I’d rather her stay true herself and her upbringing then put on false airs. Which is why I’d never marry royalty. 😃
If only we lived in a utopian world where these things weren’t important.
Outside of charitable endevours, she will attend important dinners full of important people who will judge her and belittle her if she doesn’t make these adjustments. And those belittlements will be death by 1000cuts to her self esteem.
I’ve always eaten the “new european way” and my mother, daughter of european inmigrants, would give me HELL for it. I will redirect her to this thread LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sunfuntravel – Mine too. As for being judged and belittled by ‘important people’, well, anyone who would judge her on the basis of how she holds her knife and fork is really not worth worrying about.
And that Seward woman, whether she’s aware of it or not, is playing right into the hands of the bigots and the begrudgers with her condescending ‘concern’ over Meghan’s suitability for royal life. All she’s ever focused on is (what she perceives as) negatives instead of looking at all the positives Meghan is likely to bring to the table. Horrible old bat.
LOL @ evolved past.. like Americans are at a lesser level on the evolution chain because we hold our forks different.
Obviously democracy has not offered people the rights to eat however they choose. Are we still living in the 21st century?
I love that Meghan will be a royal! can’t wait for the engagement and the stories that will follow…..lets sit back, relax and enjoy!!!
Oh, give it a rest, Ingrid. I’m no fan of Markle, but this is ridiculous.
I don’t really care about MM one way or another but if people like Seward keep this up, they are going to turn me into a rabid Markle booster.
That’s what happened to me! I honestly couldn’t give a toss who Harry marries, but the racism in the DM and elsewhere pushed me into being a Meghan fan girl for life.
I love that Meghan’s prensence makes the establishment cranky and uncomfortable.
Just wait until Meghan and Harry have a baby!
Her table manners will have to be “changed” not “corrected”. Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s wrong.
And Americans don’t courtesy to the Queen, I hope Meghan didn’t. She’ll get enough of that once married.
Amen!!!! Americans don’t curtsy to anyone, we gave up that nonsense 250
Years ago. If Meghan does, she will show all her talk about feminism and independence was just nonsense.
I hope she changes NOTHING about her behavior, clothing or table manners. Take her as-is — she’s FINE and totally worthy of those royal slubs.
+1000
If Meghan can get through her royal engagements without flashing everyone then she’s already cleared the very low bar.
Is there a more smug nation on earth??
i wouldn’t take what Seward says as representing the opinions of the the whole country.
I always enjoy an outbreak of uneducated opinion, please don’t judge a nation of 65 million people on the outpouring of one bigoted individual, writing for a notoriously trashy tabloid aimed at a tiny subsection of the population and loathed by the rest.
“writing for a notoriously trashy tabloid aimed at a tiny subsection of the population”
The DM is actually THE most popular of all British papers, followed closely by “The Sun”. It may be “trashy” (no argument there), but it does appeal to a considerable proportion of the population. In fact, it has always been something of a vox populi.
Except that newspaper sales are plummeting and have been for years, hence the move online, the circulation for the DM is just over 1.5 million, that means in a population of just over 65 million and an adult population of 40.7 million an enormous 39.2 million people do not read the Daily Mail and my original point still stands. The DM is not a vox populi for any but DM readers and as demonstrated they are in a minority.
How can we be smug, when at least 10% of us are in Wetherspoons at any given moment?
Eta – not the same ‘spoons, though that would be a party.
Good point Meggles, it’s hard to be smug when you’re pissed.
Humans should not curtsy other humans.
Ingrid Seward acts as if she knows Megan personally. “She will have to correct her table manners, she won’t like taking orders from the courtiers” how does she know what her table manners are, or how she will respond to the courtiers?
She has a daughter who is a couple years younger than Harry. She is probably upset that he didn’t take up with her.
Seward on the historic nature of this marriage: “We’ve never had an American divorcée marry someone who is in line to the throne,” said Seward.
Huh?? I get that he abdicated but what about Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson? Does that not count?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Technically he had abdicated but obviously it precipitated a crisis of the kind that, thankfully, will not be seen again.
But Camilla the English divorcee is okay?
You’ve never had a royal family with three out of four offspring divorced, including the one who’s next in line to be king.
I’m so glad you said that, it’s exactly what I thought. And Wallis was still technically married when he proposed to her. I get that he abdicated before they tied the knot, but still… Odd to criticize someone’s table manners and then be so bad about your own history.
American in Canada here, haven’t seen any difference…and Canadians would call it to my attention, they like pointing out the small differences….wrong place, this is about cutlery
The more I think about this I Think the reason she will succeed is a good relationship with Harry. Didn’t Diana and Fergie come from families that should have known all these rules? They both either went down in scandal or had their life basically destroyed. And the issues there were bad marriages and lack of support. Despite their abilities (I would assume) to properly hold cutlery.
If you look at Fergie and Diana’s families, i’m not sure either woman should have married into the royal family despite their proximity.
I’m not sure that they should have married anyone without having intense therapy first because their family isdues left them with very strong emotional issues that collided with royal family rigidity that led to implosion.
Look at Sophie. Completely stable family with few problems who has successfully blended into the royal family with no meltdowns or adjustment issues.
Any problems Sophie has were external in the sense that the media entrapped her in a scandal, but she handled the fallout very well, and remains a firm favourite with many in the family.
Right I agree. But this Seward Woman seems to be setting up this “She not aristocratic enough, she’s not British enough” argument and it just strikes me that that’s not necessarily a recipe for success either.
It’s irresistible to note in my best crude, panty-flashing Americanese, “What a load of horseshit.”
Ingrid Seward is a snob but I think what she is saying very badly is that America and Britain are very different cultures and Megahan’s small americanisms will grate on the very people she will supposed to bolster and provide for ie charities. (It would absolutly be the same the other way if a British person was to become something similar in America). Each nation has unconscious ways of acting and doing things, some are neutral and marked as different and some mark the person is lesser in the eyes of the native dweller.
“Each nation has unconscious ways of acting and doing things, some are neutral and marked as different and some mark the person is lesser in the eyes of the native dweller. ”
Yes, but if you make it your business to discern those differences – not to mention professional help in doing so – it really isn’t that difficult to adjust your habits, if necessary. I say that as someone who has lived in very different countries throughout my life.
That is exactly the point of this comment section: should Meghan change to be more British or should she be herself, and what would the fall-out be from either choice. No one like Madge’s English lady act, but will she be as effective with her ‘Americanisms’?
Some of these suggestions from the royals experts are common sense to anyone who has ever learned proper manners. And Meghan seems very intelligent and well traveled. I honestly think these “royal experts” just like to hear themselves talk.
Seriously, girlfriend needs to be sat down and informed thorougly what she is in for. Jeez, table manners?
Seward must have forgotten when the Middleton ladies chewed gum (and were photographed doing so!) at William’s Sandhurst graduation.
What a nasty woman.
+10000
Princess in waiting Sparkle move and is close with classy/ better group of friends – travel extensively to the better locals – and has been visiting the UK /friends way before her Prince. Seward and others better check the facts with Meg Sparkler connection to HM Mum QEl family ancestors.
Given the public nature of her role, I assume she’d be expected to be lady-like. Having seen her in interviews, she doesn’t strike me as unladylike. She’s kind of actress-y like Anne Hathaway, but not unladylike.
The only thing I find unusual about MM are her sex scenes on Suits. I’ll admit that it’s weird (to me, not necessarily everyone else) thinking about a princess/duchess/whatever-she’s-going to be having done sex scenes.
But her actual personality when she’s not acting doesn’t strike me as very different from the upper-crusties. The accent is different, but not much else. She hangs out with the Mulroneys and Trudeaus — she most likely knows how to hang with dignitaries.
Wasn’t Harry photographed naked by cell phone cameras? There’s nothing MM can do in the flashing department that will top that.
Good grief.
I hope Meghan eats with her feet.
Ha! I wouldn’t mind seeing that myself. This fake concern from the media that Meghan is going to struggle with royal protocol and has so much to learn about British etiquette has become tiresome. People will say anything to diminish her character. Some even act like she’s barely functioning above the level of a moron, as if she lacks the intelligence to learn new things or absorb new cultures. It’s all just BS, envy and elitism. I think she’ll do just fine if she marries into that family.
LOL! Me too, while chewing gum, wearing torn jeans and shouting across the table to Liz to stop hogging the port.
Skylark! LOL!!!
My question is who will teach Ingrid Seward some manners?
Yeah, I think the irony is lost on her. Commenting on another culture’s manners like this seems like bad manners to me.
Ditto. Her not-so subtle put down of Americans, in general, is uncalled for, IMO. As the old saying goes, she acts like her sh*t doesn’t stink but I find her manners (or lack thereof) petty and offensive.
“We hold our cutlery differently. It’s a whole different culture.”
No, it’s called “holding the cutlery differently”. Big deal. It’s not something particularly difficult to learn, or even particularly offensive if there happens to be some faux pas (burping excluded).
Also, I don’t see what “mere mortal” would consider it “strange” for the Queen to be called “M’am” after the initial address. Everyone knows that.
She simply needs to read Debrett’s and remember never to shake salt over food or ‘spoon’ peas. Other than that she will do fine. Good hosts pretend not to notice one’s mistakes…
I’m sorry how does one add salt to their food without shaking salt over it?!?!
You put the salt on the side of the plate, and use as required in the same way you add jam to a piece of bread you are about to put into your mouth.
The salt thing is that you taste your food first. If it requires salt then you add a few discreet dashes but don’t shake so much that salt grains fly everywhere. Adding salt to food before you taste it presumes, wrongly, that the meal hasn’t been seasoned properly before serving and is an insult to the hosts.
Oh Ingrid, don’t you know that these days, no “special school” is needed for that kind of thing, you can learn anything you want from YouTube.
My two penn’th as a Brit:
I have never heard anyone mention PH or Megan for as long as I remember. The vast majority of the public won’t be bothered who he marries, although some will just hope they are happy, some will moan about the cost and some will be supremely indifferent.
Ingrid Seward is not the British public.
Yes thanks for this, as a fellow Brit out in the big wide ‘real’ world I don’t know anybody who gives a toss except for my 84 year old Royalist neighbour who thinks Harry is lovely and therefore Meghan must be lovely too. No one I know cares about the Royal Family, everyone has far better things to worry about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Millie’s assessment – “…some will just hope they are happy, some will moan about the cost and some will be supremely indifferent” is spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me three, see posts above about the Daily Mail that someone was trying to argue is a vox populi, I mean, really?
Ah yes, the DM ‘vox populi’ argument is always very telling. And usually couched in careful ‘I don’t think like that but…’ terms.
We see you for who you are and we know exactly what you’re trying to do and what you really think.
I used to agree with you, but the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s win have convinced me otherwise… that there actually are a fair number of people in this world who harbor nasty bitter nationalistic racist views, even if they pretend otherwise in public.
I’m sorry to Harry, but part of me wants to scream, “RUN!!!!!”
Ahahahaha! Same here! And a BIG part at that! Like, at least 85%.
Wait, wasn’t Wallace Simpson an American divorcee? And didn’t she take up with Edward (it was Edward, wasn’t it?) before he became King?
He had to abdicate and was never crowned, which is officially when you become the monarch.
Twice divorced, and heck, it was 80 years ago.
Wallis (Bessiewallis was her full name but was shortened to Wallis) didn’t marry Edward until after he abdicated the throne. In fact once he abdicated she was so reviled that she started receiving threats to her life and did NOT want to marry Edward. She eventually capitulated, realizing that her dream of being Queen was not going to happen so she’d better marry the hapless twit and make the best of a bad situation.
The irony of Ingrid’s snootiness against Meghan is that she has royal blood on her father’s side and even has her own crest unlike Kate Middleton who had a crest made for her. Megan has more blue blood than Kate. How ironic is that!? Meghan is related to the Queen Mother through her father’s side–so they are essentially cousins several times removed. Take that Daily Mail readers and Ingrid Seward!
We Americans don’t pay any attention to this nonsense. Royal blood? Absurd!
Wow, reading this, I feel kind of sorry for Megan. The shade thrown at Americans is palpable and it all seems so stifling. No wonder Kate has shut down in so many ways when faced with prissy old Brits who are constantly correcting her and “guiding” her. It will be interesting to see how Megan handles it if they do end up marrying.
I think Meghan will do just fine – Kate is a bone-lazy mommy’s girl who’s barely worked a day in her life and clearly shows she’s not the least bit interested in the work she’s forced to do. It’s almost like she has a bad case of arrested development. Meghan, on the other hand, having built a solid acting career as well as her charity work, will find it a piece of cake. I think her ego is strong enough to withstand the Ingrid Sewards of the world.
The “british manners are very different to American manners” is garbage. “she can’t walk around chewing gum”.
EXCUSE ME, but Carole Middleton was well documented chewing gum at Williams Sandhurst passing-out parade in 2006.
DM, just stop it.
Wouldn’t learning how to do things a certain way properly be more of a class thing than a cultural thing?
I mean, it’s pretty clear that the equally British Noel and Liam Gallager don’t behave the same way as Prince Charles or Princess Diana. Like, duh. (Although who knows about Prince Phillip. Liam and Noel probably have never said anything racist, despite hurling F-bombs like it’s a regular part of the language – emphasis on the word probably).
That’s what I find annoying about Seward’s comments — a working-class person isn’t likely to behave the same way as an upper-class person of a certain old rich background (and that could apply to both British and American culture.) It isn’t like there is a set of particular manners as it applies to either culture, because that sort of thing seems more class-based. It wasn’t like you’d see Jackie Kennedy walking around chewing gum in public or flashing her gams from cars either, given her class status. JFK Jr. had “manners” like William and Harry, and he was American. Maybe he had better “manners”, I’m not sure. He never got photographed naked or in a Nazi uniform from what I can recall. When it comes to manners, I really think you’d have to a class analysis rather than a cultural one.
Of course the whole middle-class thing as it applies to British people has always confused the heck out of me, since I’ve heard both the working-class Manchester folk like Noel Gallagher AND the upper-crusties make fun of the middle-class in Britain.
Eff off Ingrid.
I’m in Newfoundland and never really paid attention to how people hold their utensils (other than in the moment) to the point where I can recite it here.
The people I’ve been around, in London, the US, Germany, JA and NL, even those who would be classified as ‘high society’ or wealthy, are pretty easy going and don’t really focus on how you hold your fork because in the end, none of that matters more than who you are as an individual.
I have lived in 3 different countries so I’m not sure what I do. (I do know I don’t put my empty hand in my lap.)
But, for my 11th birthday I attended an etiquette class on formal eating. So, I’m not sure what is from habit or comfort with me.
I do tend to watch how others eat when I’m in various dining settings, and follow suit unless it seems utterly strange.
As a side note, the DM is vile and extremely racist. And it’s not just British people commenting.
The only thing I really notice about how people eat is if and when they eat really loudly.
Well, he is marrying her and not you, Ingrid, you bitter, bitter soul. With all your manners, where’s your Prince? I truly hate people that act like their sh!t don’t stink.
Oh wow I’m gonna hate this. The snobbery…
“As Seward points out, advance information on how to dress correctly could have helped Markle ahead of the Invictus Games, where she famously wore ripped jeans.”
I didn’t personally like her ripped jeans (just because of why own personal preferences), but I thought everybody else LOVED her ripped jeans. No one seemed to have a problem with it.
And I thought she was allowed right now to dress as she wants because she’s not married to him yet.
I don’t see what the fuss is about, when us plebs start work at a new company we have to follow the rules and procedures not matter how ridiculous and pointless they are. If we don’t we eventually get fired. If MM does get married she is going to be marrying the family (and joining ‘The Firm’) and not just marrying the Prince. So if ‘The Firm’ wants her to brush up her presentation skills so they are in-line with how other Royal’s do things then she will have too it.
