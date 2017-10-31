Ingrid Seward: Meghan Markle will need to ‘correct’ her American table manners

Hopefully, it’s just a matter of weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. I’m looking forward to it! Please let it happen soon, we need some fun royal gossip. I’ve been trying to cut down on the boring, obvious stories about Meg and Harry ahead of the engagement announcement, partly because there’s no real news there and partly because I don’t want people to be too jaded and “over it” when the engagement actually happens. But there is something we can and should discuss: princess lessons, how well Meghan will do in a royal role, and what the reaction will be to Meghan within those cloistered, tightass royal households and royal-adjacent media figures. Also: what will be the long-term reaction of the British press? Thankfully, the New York Post spoke to some “royal experts” like Ingrid Seward and Katie Nicholl and they have some ideas. Some highlights:

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Mag: Seward says Meghan’s next steps will need to be very careful: “It’s going to be a minefield.” There’s no special “school” where Markle will learn how to curtsy, hob-knob with foreign dignitaries or emerge from a car without flashing her underwear. “She will always have to remember, in public at least, that she is royalty and certain behaviors are expected. It’s going to be difficult for her because she is an independent career woman who [won’t] really like being told what to do.”

Katie Nicholl says Prince Harry is the one mentoring Meghan: “He knows how daunting this will be for Meghan and he’s keen for her to be relaxed in the company of senior royals,” she said. Before the auspicious meeting at so-called “BP,” he would have told his girlfriend how to address the 91-year-old queen, strongly suggesting that she curtsy, even though that’s an optional move these days. “Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence,” says Nicholl, who has written a forthcoming biography of Harry. “He calls her ‘Granny,’ but after Meghan had curtsied and called her ‘Your Majesty,’ she would have reverted to ‘ma’am.’ It seems strange to mere mortals, but it is how [Princess] Kate addresses her.”

Seward on the historic nature of this marriage: “We’ve never had an American divorcée marry someone who is in line to the throne,” said Seward.

American manners: “American manners are different than British manners,” Seward added. “[She] can’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum.” Markle will even have to correct her table manners. “We hold our cutlery differently. It’s a whole different culture.” It will likely only be after an engagement is announced that Markle will receive formal briefings on her public appearances. A personal assistant will also be hired. As Seward points out, advance information on how to dress correctly could have helped Markle ahead of the Invictus Games, where she famously wore ripped jeans.

Robert Lacey on how Meghan will do: “Times have changed and the heat is off Meghan. She is a new recruit but, apart from being assigned a lady-in-waiting, it would be demeaning for her to get too much advice from courtiers. The best person to give Meghan advice would be her fellow divorcée, Camilla [the Duchess of Cornwall and Harry’s stepmother]. I wouldn’t be surprised if she had taken Meghan aside for a strong gin and tonic and some helpful tips on joining the royal family. She’s a very funny woman who’s had it all thrown at her but survived.”

I LOVE how irritated Ingrid Seward is about Meghan Markle. I can feel the prissiness wafting off of her. Seward can’t believe that someone in line to the BRITISH THRONE is going to marry an American divorcee who wears ripped jeans, someone who actually speaks with an American accent! My god. All of this just reminds me of something I’ve always known, ever since Princess Diana: British princesses/duchesses have to walk such a fine line between “playing to the world” and “playing to the British people.” Diana could pull it off – she was a star wherever she went, and beloved wherever she went, a thoroughly British girl who was also a citizen of the world. The Duchess of Cambridge is not that – Kate is parochial, partly out of design, partly because she doesn’t have the charisma or the desire to appeal to anyone outside of Daily Mail readers. Meghan will be different simply because she’s not apart of that narrow, aristo/royal British ecosystem. And it’s driving some of those people crazy.

Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

159 Responses to “Ingrid Seward: Meghan Markle will need to ‘correct’ her American table manners”

  1. minx says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Here we go.

    Reply
    • Sunglasses Aready says:
      October 31, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      Buckingham Palace Mafia at work

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      Right? I think Meghan will do just fine. The British public will love her as a breath of fresh air and there are modern day etiquette lessons so she doesn’t mistake the fish fork for the salad fork. (rolling eyes here). IF she hasn’t done this already! And for her clothing – well, he’s 6th in line and she will be able to be more daring because of it. Bring on the engagement already!

      PS: Of course you follow protocol when meeting the Queen. Google it. It’s not the difficult. Same protocol as meeting Harry. Curtsey, your RH address, then Sir. Duh.

      Reply
      • Saucy says:
        October 31, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        I don’t think the British public will see her as a breath of fresh air. The loathing of Charles and Camilla is sign for a republic which as I’ve expressed previously here, hope happens in my lifetime. I don’t understand how any of you can support an institution which by definition is anti-meritocratic and literally establishes your place in the social pecking order by which sperm made it. The fact that Meghan is mixed race is neither here nor there (I speak as a WoC myself). I’m a Brit and I would like a republic ASAP. The whole institution is bonkers in a first world democracy in the 21st century!

      • SpareRib says:
        October 31, 2017 at 3:56 pm

        With you on this one Saucy. The Royals are an outdated and costly burden on the UK. Time to get rid and stop wasting time on them.

  2. Jillian says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Can someone explain why Dailymail hates her so much? They tear her apart

    Reply
    • Des says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Look at her skin color, friend.

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:13 am

      They don’t like foreigners in ‘Little England’ and there’s an African in front of that American—toss up as to which they loathe more.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:14 am

      The DM hates everyone who isn’t a little Englander. That’s their raison d’etre.

      You are probably noticing it more this time because it’s about MM, but all royal girlfriends get this treatment. If they graduate to wife, the DM does a 180 and starts pumping out articles that are OTT sugary. -see every girlfriend bar Diana and *Fergie.

      *they started ripping into Fergie AFTER she wed, but she was a girlfriend for little over 6mths before the engagement as was Diana. No time to dig up dirty or forment unpopular opinion before they graduated to wife.

      The reason these royal men have a hard time finding women who will be their official girlfriend or wife? Papers like the DM ripping them to shreds

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:22 am

      She is a woman and she is a POC.

      Reply
    • Sarah L says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:26 am

      As a British person I feel a lot of the hate Meghan gets is due to her not being who Prince Harry was “expected to marry”. People need to remember that Britain has watched William and Harry since the day they were born, they are (whether you like it or not) part of British culture. It was expected that Harry would play the field for a few years with “unsuitable” women but then settle down with someone who would have been considered appropriate Royal bride material. The fact that Harry is getting serious with an American divorcee who is an actress is, in the eyes of many British people not the way thing were suppose to work out. I honestly believe that Meghan will never be accepted by the British people for the simple fact that she is too different. There wont be a million people lining the streets to watch her drive to her wedding like there was with Kate, the reason being that Kate is “one of us” and was accepted by the majority of British people. As sad as it is to write, Meghan won’t have the fairy tale happy ending as a member of the British Royal Family

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        October 31, 2017 at 11:35 am

        I really disagree. Now, the audience for the wedding may be smaller than William & Kate’s was, but that’s a function of the fact that they’re going to be King and Queen and Harry and Meghan will not. I think Meghan has the same chance of being accepted as a part of the royal family as Fergie and Sophie did (and to a lesser extent Autumn Phillips). If she plays her part, does her duties and doesn’t put a foot wrong, she’ll be fine, like Sophie. That’s hard to do, but it is absolutely possible.

      • Connell says:
        October 31, 2017 at 11:56 am

        Fergie may have been accepted initially, but she has been criticized relentlessly for years. She is her own person, and has her own opinions. Sophie has a happy marriage, and never says anything, works quietly, totally unpolitical. Kate needs to become Sophie, but has not been able to do it; maybe some day. In Meghan’s case, I think she needs to be herself.

      • BorderMollie says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        I really wouldn’t take a few commentators on the DM website as representing an entire country’s mood. Even in a country with plenty of flaws, that’s incredibly unfair. I’d hate to think of people judging Canada by comments left by troll bots on CBC’s social media pages. The royal family is lucky to get someone as hardworking and classy as Megan in their ranks, and most of the public no doubt see that.

      • Sunfuntravel says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        Well all the polls taken by express; DM and the sun says that you are dead wrong! In fact the polls have consistently show that the overwhelming percentage of UK thinks it’s great that Harry is possibly going to marry an American divorcée… and the rest is indifferent and only a small amount have expressed negative thoughts… you are projecting your own opinion Sarah L..:

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        -10000
        Disagree. Potential King Henry Sparkle Couple will eclipse Willnot Kannot middleton…and then some. We have two (superpowers) countries coming together – the wedding will be huge!! No small Church hidden away will do.

      • Radley says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        Have any of them had a fairytale ending? Serious question.

        I loathe the very concept of royalty. Down with every type of caste system! It’s anti-egalitarian. That said, I wish them both well. But this whole royalty thing? Pfft.

      • Meggles says:
        October 31, 2017 at 2:05 pm

        Meghan is far more popular here that Kate. I have nothing against Kate but the perception of her as being waity and do-little has hung around. She’s not hated the way she is online, and she’s popular in some quarters, but not like Meghan who is liked/neutral by basically everyone apart from the hardcore racist trolls.

        But really most Brits take zero interest in the Royals apart from as a bit of celeb gossip.

      • Maren says:
        October 31, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        I have been saying this also, that she isn’t English and the British will not love her and find her a “breath of fresh air.”
        She will be an intruder who “stole” their favorite son.
        Add to that her divorce and career, and I think it is not going to be easy for her.
        And I pray a modern american woman never curtsies to anyone. How does that fit with all her talk of being an independent modern woman???

    • Combat Vet's Girl says:
      October 31, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      I disagree that it’s because she’s half black. It’s more that she is American AND they do this with all the “royal” girlfriends. They pick them apart and post terrible articles about them. They did it to Cressida and Chelsea and Kate so really the whole thing about her being black is a non-issue because all the women before her got the same treatment.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        October 31, 2017 at 2:46 pm

        They may have got the same treatment, but have you ever seen any other royal girlfriend being criticised for eating the way she grew up? Or even assuming she’d walk down the street chewing gum? Even Kate didn’t get that. Just the “common” stuff.

        I think there has been a lot of disguised racism in talking about Meghan, as well as concern trolling. OHMGGAWD! Poor Meghan! She’ll have to learn British manners!! How difficult is it. I was raised British, live in the US and I can tell you it’s easy. It also assumes Meghan’s an idiot who can’t learn new things. I also think most people don’t run around chewing gum when they’re on camera or meeting people professionally either. The assumptions about this woman just make my blood boil.

        Frankly I hope she keeps her own manners, and waves her fork around during dinner, speaks with her mouth full, and points at people with her knife!

      • frisbee says:
        October 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        Bluhare, I’m hoping she burps the National Anthem!

  3. perplexed says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:05 am

    “American manners are different than British manners,” Seward added. “[She] can’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum.” Markle will even have to correct her table manners.”

    I’m confused by this statement. I can understand royals wouldn’t walk down the street eating or chewing gum, because they’re, well, royal. But if you walk around Oxford Circus where the peasants are and such, does no regular British person ever chew gum in public?

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:22 am

      It’s not royal or unroyal to chew gum. As Ingrid says, it’s a cultural thing, and it’s not always viewed positively.

      Just as people stereotype British habits / culture, chewing gum is an American stereotype.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        October 31, 2017 at 11:46 am

        When I said that I wouldn’t expect William and company to chew gum in public, I just meant that they are obviously expected to carry themselves with a certain degree of dignity. They’re also constantly photographed. Thus, I clearly wouldn’t expect to ever see them chewing gum in public. Prince Charles chewing gum in his expensively tailored suits? — yeah, sure, that’s never going to happen.

        I pretty much wouldn’t expect Meghan Markle to chew gum in public either simply because she’s an actress. Okay, I’ll admit I wouldn’t be surprised if Jennifer Lawrence did though.

        But I have been to London to visit British relatives. And, yes, I did come away with the impression that they are better dressed on the Tube (how many of them were from other European countries, I wasn’t sure though). People were a bit on the quieter side, except when you went into a pub. No one wore dirty clothing on the streets. Even the construction workers looked “cleaner.” But when I went to Oxford Circus, I did suddenly realize that there was a certain subset of British people who were a bit similar to Kardashian-style Americans (or American-style Kardashians?) in terms of terrible dress sense and fake eyebrows. I’m not sure if they’d be referred to with the unkind term of “chav.” Though, of course, those people would be made fun of in America too. The Kardashians are made fun of by Americans themselves.

        No one seemed to hold their cutlery in a special way in the pub, though, from what I could tell. If there was something really distinctive about the way they were doing it, I really couldn’t tell. You’re so limited in what you can do with a fork and wheel, I really don’t think it’s possible to reinvent the wheel on that one.

        Everyone in London seemed to like McDonalds as much as they do in America, which amused me. There are a lot of foreigners working in London, so the idea that MM would have more difficulty adapting to the culture than any other foreigner over there is a bit baffling to me.

      • LAK says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Carole Middleton is still pilloried for chewing gum during William’s passing out parade over a decade ago.

        It’s one off those things that will invite judgement in certain circles whilst others don’t notice.

        Also, Oxford circus / street isn’t representative of Londoners at all. It’s a huge tourist spot that attracts people from all over the world.

      • perplexed says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        Yeah, but I could tell which ones were British by their accents. When you hear them speaking it’s pretty easy to tell. They clearly didn’t sound American or Italian or Spanish ( a lot of the Italians and Spanish and Germans seemed to be working in the coffee shops and McDonalds). The chavv-y ones who seemed similar to Victoria Beckham back in the day were young people hanging out with each other and copying the styles you’d see on that Essex tv show. You could clearly tell they weren’t Americans in terms of how they spoke. I’ve also been to the different villages because of where my relatives live. Whenever I saw an extremely well-dressed tall man on the Tube, they usually turned out to be…German.

        When I walked to a restaurant with my relatives, a British man did yell out something (in a sort of friendly) to me when I was walking by. That seemed kind of New York-ish. It took me by surprise.

        I’m a more reserved person, so in that sense I’ve never found England an odd place to be for me personally. Over there, I felt all my socially awkward mannerisms weren’t considered socially awkward over there. I found it easier to fit in with British people than outgoing people from other cultures. I wasn’t expected to make myself noticed, which I liked. And I liked that my sweater/jumpers were not considered unfashionable over there. I did feel like British people are really well-mannered (young boys would hold the door for me and young men often said “thank you”), but there are certain parts of the US (like the Midwest and the South) where manners are also considered to be a big deal too, and you’ll find the same level of politeness.

      • LAK says:
        October 31, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        ” I wasn’t expected to make myself noticed, which I liked.” And that’s British culture in a nutshell. Reserved.

        Of course you will have outliers, and no two counties are the same, but overall, compared to USA, reserved is a good description.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        I disagree its cultural. A great many Americans find chewing a private informal – (some awful habit), and should be kept as such.

        It’s grossly Unroyal for anyone near the RF to be …. Even worse if cultural reasoning is associated.

    • LadyMTL says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Also, it’s a class thing. “Posh” people wouldn’t WANT to chew gum in public, it might be considered tacky and classless (paraphrasing what one of my old uni friends told me, back in the day…she came from a relatively well-off family and would sometimes tell me stories about how ridiculous some unspoken rules could be.)

      As for the table manners, I know it can vary widely too. Heck, even in my own family some of us hold our cutlery differently than the others, and we’re far from upper-crust Canadians, hahaha.

      Reply
      • Lexie says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        “we even hold cutlery differently”

        Honestly, I far prefer to English/Continental table manners. American “hold my non-fork-holding-hand in my lap” has always looked so juvenile to me. It’s far more elegant to rest both hands on the table at the wrists.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      October 31, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      I’m hoping she can bring American table manners to the royal family. One thing that bugs me about european table manners is the way they never put down the knife. How much of a hurry can you possibly be in to not have time to put the knife down? Is it a contest to see how fast you can wolf down the food? And as a result, people end up eating with their non-dominant hand, and the fork up-side-down. To compensate, I’ve seen people mash the food onto the fork so it won’t fall off, or bend their heads close to the plate to quickly shove the food in before it falls off the fork. That wouldn’t be necessary if you just used the fork right-side up. [Can you tell this is a pet peeve of mine? ;-) ]

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      October 31, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      If Meghan wants to be British she needs to eat a Greggs steak bake in public.

      We have no truck with that fancy breath-freshening, tooth-whitening, only-two-calories nonsense here!

      Reply
  4. detritus says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

    She’s an actress and business woman, i’m sure she can handle holding her cutlery ‘The British’ way.

    I’m surprised this woman can breath, what with her head shoved so far up her fanny. Oh wait, does that mean something different in the UK? I wouldn’t know, being an uncouth North American. There’s a certain amount of out of touch that comes with this proclamations.

    Reply
  5. Skylark says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

    LOL at Seward! She’s such a ridiculously pretentious po-faced old bat.

    Reply
  6. Dixiebells says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I still maintain this Ingrid Seward woman is insane and stuck in a time warp. I don’t know that much about Meghan Markle but dear god she’s clearly not an idiot. Give her some basic tips and she’ll be fine. When you think about it the RF isn’t all that different than Hollywood. At least as far as image projection goes. MM knows how this game is played.

    Logistical question though does marrying Harry make her a British subject? I feel like the curtsying thing bristles Americans but I guess she couldn’t get away with not doing it if marrying in makes her British citizenship-wise. And I guess the more I think about it the family etiquette would trump all that anyway.

    Reply
  7. D says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:16 am

    “We hold our cutlery differently” What? So how do they hold their cutlery that’s so different?

    Reply
  8. lautie says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I love that Meghan will be a royal! can’t wait for the engagement and the stories that will follow…..lets sit back, relax and enjoy!!!

    Reply
  9. Donna says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Oh, give it a rest, Ingrid. I’m no fan of Markle, but this is ridiculous.

    Reply
  10. Island_girl says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I love that Meghan’s prensence makes the establishment cranky and uncomfortable.

    Reply
  11. Avery says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Just wait until Meghan and Harry have a baby!

    Reply
  12. KiddVicious says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Her table manners will have to be “changed” not “corrected”. Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

    And Americans don’t courtesy to the Queen, I hope Meghan didn’t. She’ll get enough of that once married.

    Reply
  13. EE says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I hope she changes NOTHING about her behavior, clothing or table manners. Take her as-is — she’s FINE and totally worthy of those royal slubs.

    Reply
  14. Emily says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:30 am

    If Meghan can get through her royal engagements without flashing everyone then she’s already cleared the very low bar.

    Reply
  15. Kati says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Is there a more smug nation on earth??

    Reply
  16. Serene Wolf says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Humans should not curtsy other humans.

    Reply
  17. Maria says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Ingrid Seward acts as if she knows Megan personally. “She will have to correct her table manners, she won’t like taking orders from the courtiers” how does she know what her table manners are, or how she will respond to the courtiers?
    She has a daughter who is a couple years younger than Harry. She is probably upset that he didn’t take up with her.

    Reply
  18. klc says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Seward on the historic nature of this marriage: “We’ve never had an American divorcée marry someone who is in line to the throne,” said Seward.

    Huh?? I get that he abdicated but what about Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson? Does that not count?

    Reply
  19. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:40 am

    American in Canada here, haven’t seen any difference…and Canadians would call it to my attention, they like pointing out the small differences….wrong place, this is about cutlery

    Reply
  20. Dixiebells says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The more I think about this I Think the reason she will succeed is a good relationship with Harry. Didn’t Diana and Fergie come from families that should have known all these rules? They both either went down in scandal or had their life basically destroyed. And the issues there were bad marriages and lack of support. Despite their abilities (I would assume) to properly hold cutlery.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:54 am

      If you look at Fergie and Diana’s families, i’m not sure either woman should have married into the royal family despite their proximity.

      I’m not sure that they should have married anyone without having intense therapy first because their family isdues left them with very strong emotional issues that collided with royal family rigidity that led to implosion.

      Look at Sophie. Completely stable family with few problems who has successfully blended into the royal family with no meltdowns or adjustment issues.

      Any problems Sophie has were external in the sense that the media entrapped her in a scandal, but she handled the fallout very well, and remains a firm favourite with many in the family.

      Reply
  21. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:43 am

    It’s irresistible to note in my best crude, panty-flashing Americanese, “What a load of horseshit.”

    Reply
  22. Angel says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Ingrid Seward is a snob but I think what she is saying very badly is that America and Britain are very different cultures and Megahan’s small americanisms will grate on the very people she will supposed to bolster and provide for ie charities. (It would absolutly be the same the other way if a British person was to become something similar in America). Each nation has unconscious ways of acting and doing things, some are neutral and marked as different and some mark the person is lesser in the eyes of the native dweller.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      “Each nation has unconscious ways of acting and doing things, some are neutral and marked as different and some mark the person is lesser in the eyes of the native dweller. ”

      Yes, but if you make it your business to discern those differences – not to mention professional help in doing so – it really isn’t that difficult to adjust your habits, if necessary. I say that as someone who has lived in very different countries throughout my life.

      Reply
      • Angel says:
        October 31, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        That is exactly the point of this comment section: should Meghan change to be more British or should she be herself, and what would the fall-out be from either choice. No one like Madge’s English lady act, but will she be as effective with her ‘Americanisms’?

  23. Zondie says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Some of these suggestions from the royals experts are common sense to anyone who has ever learned proper manners. And Meghan seems very intelligent and well traveled. I honestly think these “royal experts” just like to hear themselves talk.

    Reply
  24. WakaDoo says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Seriously, girlfriend needs to be sat down and informed thorougly what she is in for. Jeez, table manners?

    Reply
  25. Cee says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Seward must have forgotten when the Middleton ladies chewed gum (and were photographed doing so!) at William’s Sandhurst graduation.

    What a nasty woman.

    Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      October 31, 2017 at 12:55 pm

      +10000

      Princess in waiting Sparkle move and is close with classy/ better group of friends – travel extensively to the better locals – and has been visiting the UK /friends way before her Prince. Seward and others better check the facts with Meg Sparkler connection to HM Mum QEl family ancestors.

      Reply
  26. perplexed says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Given the public nature of her role, I assume she’d be expected to be lady-like. Having seen her in interviews, she doesn’t strike me as unladylike. She’s kind of actress-y like Anne Hathaway, but not unladylike.

    The only thing I find unusual about MM are her sex scenes on Suits. I’ll admit that it’s weird (to me, not necessarily everyone else) thinking about a princess/duchess/whatever-she’s-going to be having done sex scenes.

    But her actual personality when she’s not acting doesn’t strike me as very different from the upper-crusties. The accent is different, but not much else. She hangs out with the Mulroneys and Trudeaus — she most likely knows how to hang with dignitaries.

    Wasn’t Harry photographed naked by cell phone cameras? There’s nothing MM can do in the flashing department that will top that.

    Reply
  27. Frosty says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Good grief.
    I hope Meghan eats with her feet.

    Reply
  28. The Original G says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    My question is who will teach Ingrid Seward some manners?

    Reply
  29. Mel says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    “We hold our cutlery differently. It’s a whole different culture.”

    No, it’s called “holding the cutlery differently”. Big deal. It’s not something particularly difficult to learn, or even particularly offensive if there happens to be some faux pas (burping excluded).

    Also, I don’t see what “mere mortal” would consider it “strange” for the Queen to be called “M’am” after the initial address. Everyone knows that.

    Reply
  30. wink1970 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    She simply needs to read Debrett’s and remember never to shake salt over food or ‘spoon’ peas. Other than that she will do fine. Good hosts pretend not to notice one’s mistakes…

    Reply
  31. Dally says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Oh Ingrid, don’t you know that these days, no “special school” is needed for that kind of thing, you can learn anything you want from YouTube.

    Reply
  32. Millie says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    My two penn’th as a Brit:

    I have never heard anyone mention PH or Megan for as long as I remember. The vast majority of the public won’t be bothered who he marries, although some will just hope they are happy, some will moan about the cost and some will be supremely indifferent.
    Ingrid Seward is not the British public.

    Reply
  33. phatypopo says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I’m sorry to Harry, but part of me wants to scream, “RUN!!!!!”

    Reply
  34. Sandra says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Wait, wasn’t Wallace Simpson an American divorcee? And didn’t she take up with Edward (it was Edward, wasn’t it?) before he became King?

    Reply
  35. Kelly R. says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The irony of Ingrid’s snootiness against Meghan is that she has royal blood on her father’s side and even has her own crest unlike Kate Middleton who had a crest made for her. Megan has more blue blood than Kate. How ironic is that!? Meghan is related to the Queen Mother through her father’s side–so they are essentially cousins several times removed. Take that Daily Mail readers and Ingrid Seward!

    Reply
  36. Combat Vet's Girl says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Wow, reading this, I feel kind of sorry for Megan. The shade thrown at Americans is palpable and it all seems so stifling. No wonder Kate has shut down in so many ways when faced with prissy old Brits who are constantly correcting her and “guiding” her. It will be interesting to see how Megan handles it if they do end up marrying.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      October 31, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      I think Meghan will do just fine – Kate is a bone-lazy mommy’s girl who’s barely worked a day in her life and clearly shows she’s not the least bit interested in the work she’s forced to do. It’s almost like she has a bad case of arrested development. Meghan, on the other hand, having built a solid acting career as well as her charity work, will find it a piece of cake. I think her ego is strong enough to withstand the Ingrid Sewards of the world.

      Reply
  37. Sequinedheart says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    The “british manners are very different to American manners” is garbage. “she can’t walk around chewing gum”.

    EXCUSE ME, but Carole Middleton was well documented chewing gum at Williams Sandhurst passing-out parade in 2006.
    DM, just stop it.

    Reply
  38. perplexed says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Wouldn’t learning how to do things a certain way properly be more of a class thing than a cultural thing?

    I mean, it’s pretty clear that the equally British Noel and Liam Gallager don’t behave the same way as Prince Charles or Princess Diana. Like, duh. (Although who knows about Prince Phillip. Liam and Noel probably have never said anything racist, despite hurling F-bombs like it’s a regular part of the language – emphasis on the word probably).

    That’s what I find annoying about Seward’s comments — a working-class person isn’t likely to behave the same way as an upper-class person of a certain old rich background (and that could apply to both British and American culture.) It isn’t like there is a set of particular manners as it applies to either culture, because that sort of thing seems more class-based. It wasn’t like you’d see Jackie Kennedy walking around chewing gum in public or flashing her gams from cars either, given her class status. JFK Jr. had “manners” like William and Harry, and he was American. Maybe he had better “manners”, I’m not sure. He never got photographed naked or in a Nazi uniform from what I can recall. When it comes to manners, I really think you’d have to a class analysis rather than a cultural one.

    Of course the whole middle-class thing as it applies to British people has always confused the heck out of me, since I’ve heard both the working-class Manchester folk like Noel Gallagher AND the upper-crusties make fun of the middle-class in Britain.

    Reply
  39. Lilly says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Eff off Ingrid.

    Reply
  40. Nikki says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I’m in Newfoundland and never really paid attention to how people hold their utensils (other than in the moment) to the point where I can recite it here.

    The people I’ve been around, in London, the US, Germany, JA and NL, even those who would be classified as ‘high society’ or wealthy, are pretty easy going and don’t really focus on how you hold your fork because in the end, none of that matters more than who you are as an individual.

    I have lived in 3 different countries so I’m not sure what I do. (I do know I don’t put my empty hand in my lap.)

    But, for my 11th birthday I attended an etiquette class on formal eating. So, I’m not sure what is from habit or comfort with me.

    I do tend to watch how others eat when I’m in various dining settings, and follow suit unless it seems utterly strange.

    As a side note, the DM is vile and extremely racist. And it’s not just British people commenting.

    Reply
  41. Bxhal says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Well, he is marrying her and not you, Ingrid, you bitter, bitter soul. With all your manners, where’s your Prince? I truly hate people that act like their sh!t don’t stink.

    Reply
  42. Katherine says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Oh wow I’m gonna hate this. The snobbery…

    Reply
  43. perplexed says:
    October 31, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “As Seward points out, advance information on how to dress correctly could have helped Markle ahead of the Invictus Games, where she famously wore ripped jeans.”

    I didn’t personally like her ripped jeans (just because of why own personal preferences), but I thought everybody else LOVED her ripped jeans. No one seemed to have a problem with it.

    And I thought she was allowed right now to dress as she wants because she’s not married to him yet.

    Reply
  44. whatever says:
    October 31, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I don’t see what the fuss is about, when us plebs start work at a new company we have to follow the rules and procedures not matter how ridiculous and pointless they are. If we don’t we eventually get fired. If MM does get married she is going to be marrying the family (and joining ‘The Firm’) and not just marrying the Prince. So if ‘The Firm’ wants her to brush up her presentation skills so they are in-line with how other Royal’s do things then she will have too it.

    Reply

