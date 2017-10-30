Is anyone interested in Benedict Cumberbatch playing a posh lothario?

Back when Benedict Cumberbatch was single and we were in the middle of Cumber-fandom, I would often dream-cast Bendy in various unwritten scripts where he could play a ladies’ man, a hustler, a charmer, anything to show off a different side to his acting chops. Like, four or five years ago, I think he should have actively sought out some romantic roles, because he would have been good at it. Alas, Bendy has rarely played any kind of role like that. Until now… except not really. Benedict is currently working on a miniseries called Melrose, and no, it’s not a fancy remake of the best soap opera of all time, Melrose Place. Which is unfortunate. These are some photos of Benedict filming the series in Glasgow, Scotland over the past few days.

Melrose is based on the books of Edward St. Aubyn, who created the role of Patrick Melrose, a “lothario” and a substance abuser who eventually gets clean (spoiler?). Showtime and Sky Atlantic are producing the miniseries, which means it will eventually appear on Showtime over here, I guess. It’s a five part miniseries, and each episode will be based off one book in St. Aubyn’s series, and each book is pretty much a “day in the life” of Patrick Melrose, a rich, privileged dude with a lot of problems. Bendy is producing as well.

As for these photos… while I got tired of his floppy Sherlock hair, I also don’t really care for Bendy-with-short-hair either. He needs a happy medium, and he needs to give us SOME curls. I think the shorter hair just reinforces how ottery he really is. But… yeah, I’ll watch this. It does seem to be something different for him and that’s good.