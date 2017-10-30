Is anyone interested in Benedict Cumberbatch playing a posh lothario?

Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow, Scotland

Back when Benedict Cumberbatch was single and we were in the middle of Cumber-fandom, I would often dream-cast Bendy in various unwritten scripts where he could play a ladies’ man, a hustler, a charmer, anything to show off a different side to his acting chops. Like, four or five years ago, I think he should have actively sought out some romantic roles, because he would have been good at it. Alas, Bendy has rarely played any kind of role like that. Until now… except not really. Benedict is currently working on a miniseries called Melrose, and no, it’s not a fancy remake of the best soap opera of all time, Melrose Place. Which is unfortunate. These are some photos of Benedict filming the series in Glasgow, Scotland over the past few days.

Melrose is based on the books of Edward St. Aubyn, who created the role of Patrick Melrose, a “lothario” and a substance abuser who eventually gets clean (spoiler?). Showtime and Sky Atlantic are producing the miniseries, which means it will eventually appear on Showtime over here, I guess. It’s a five part miniseries, and each episode will be based off one book in St. Aubyn’s series, and each book is pretty much a “day in the life” of Patrick Melrose, a rich, privileged dude with a lot of problems. Bendy is producing as well.

As for these photos… while I got tired of his floppy Sherlock hair, I also don’t really care for Bendy-with-short-hair either. He needs a happy medium, and he needs to give us SOME curls. I think the shorter hair just reinforces how ottery he really is. But… yeah, I’ll watch this. It does seem to be something different for him and that’s good.

Melrose Film Set Glasgow

Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow, Scotland

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Is anyone interested in Benedict Cumberbatch playing a posh lothario?”

  1. Electric Tuba says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

    No

    Reply
  2. HeidiM says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Hard Pass

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    That haircut makes him look too much like Bobby Flay.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:44 am

    no

    Reply
  5. Radley says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  6. ell says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

    i feel like he consistently pick roles i have no interest in. like emma stone (no actually, i lie. she made a film with yorgos lanthimos recently, and i’m interested in that).

    Reply
  7. Birdix says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Comet Sophie bought at the top.

    Reply
  8. Serene Wolf says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Isn’t he already acting like that in real life? I’d rather see Jamie Dornan or Fassbender.😍

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Yes. Yes I am. I still like the Beautiful Alien and will watch him in things.

    Reply
  10. Kiki says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I would like to say and people will agree or disagree with me in this one but Benedict Cumberbatch has a good run in the past few years and I glad he did. It is good to him and God bless him.

    What’s not to good to be one anyone is Michael Fassbender. His movies are sinking and he is bitter with tantrums when he is out of the car racing competition when he knows full well that he is not a professional car racer. Michael Fassbender needs to get his 💩 together.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment