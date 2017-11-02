The Last Days of Bigly: ‘Impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome’

I don’t remember signing up for Vanity Fair’s email alerts, but I get a half-dozen emails from them every day and I don’t mind them. The peeps at VF know how to write a subject lede too: “BREAKING: ‘He’s F—ked’: Inside the West Wing After Indictment Day.” YES. I will read that, thank you, Vanity Fair. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman wrote an exclusive full of exquisite details from The Last Days of Bigly, One Can Only Hope. In truth, everyone within the White House has been leaking to mainstream media outlets for months now. It’s kind of funny, like all of this Deplorable Douchebags want “credit” for knowing the end is near. Anyway, you can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
Ha, Sam Nunberg went on the record: “Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f–ked.”
People in the White House are literally leaving the room if the subject of Russia comes up: The first charges in the Mueller probe have kindled talk of what the endgame for Trump looks like, according to conversations with a half-dozen advisers and friends of the president. For the first time since the investigation began, the prospect of impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome and not just a liberal fever dream. According to a source, advisers in the West Wing are on edge and doing whatever they can not to be ensnared. One person close to Dina Powell and Gary Cohn said they’re making sure to leave rooms if the subject of Russia comes up.
Trump’s instinct is to blame Hillary Clinton: “Trump wants to be critical of Mueller,” one person who’s been briefed on Trump’s thinking says. “He thinks it’s unfair criticism. Clinton hasn’t gotten anything like this. And what about Tony Podesta? Trump is like, When is that going to end?”
Everybody hates Jared Kushner: When Roger Stone recently told Trump that Kushner was giving him bad political advice, Trump agreed, according to someone familiar with the conversation. “Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history,” Nunberg said. “I’m only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress.”
Steve Bannon believes Trump’s Cabinet will invoke the 25th Amendment: Two weeks ago, according to a source, Bannon did a spitball analysis of the Cabinet to see which members would remain loyal to Trump in the event the 25th Amendment were invoked, thereby triggering a vote to remove the president from office. Bannon recently told people he’s not sure if Trump would survive such a vote. “One thing Steve wants Trump to do is take this more seriously,” the Bannon confidant told me. “Stop joking around. Stop tweeting.”
Sherman also writes with confidence that Roger Stone has been trying to convince Trump to call for a special prosecutor to “investigate Hillary Clinton’s role in approving the controversial Uranium One deal that’s been a locus of rightwing hysteria.” This bears repeating, over and over and over again: the Republicans would have been so much happier if Hillary Clinton had won. Even now, they’ve built a little delusional bubble for themselves where Clinton is president and must be held accountable for all of her unpresidential transgressions. As for the rest of it… Trump finally acknowledging that Jared Kushner has the political instincts of a turnip, well, that’s beautiful. I also love that EVEN STEVE BANNON wants Trump to stop tweeting. The Last Days of Bigly, y’all.
Also, the Baby Fists dialed up Maggie Haberman at the New York Times yesterday and tried to sound calm and measured. He still lied his mountainous ass off though.
Trump, who hit his lowest Gallup approval number yet on Monday, tells NYT: "I just got fantastic poll numbers."https://t.co/0w7DEJwYZY
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This would literally be the only thing to salvage the hellscape that is 2017.
Yesterday they put the feelers out about him not running for a second term. I think he is trying to escape impeachment by agreeing not to run again.
I sincerely hope not, but it’s a possibilty since his ego wont allow him to be controlled by these people, he’s *that* stupid. If he looks to be in trouble, he’ll drag them all down with him and they probably know it.
3 more years of this crap?! And you know he won’t just sit there quietly for the three years, it’ll be exactly the same: fake news, twitter, racism, homophobia, screwing healthcare etc.
Also, the more of these cretins taken down by this, the better. I want them all shitting their pants and dragged out of there humiliated.
I can’t believe how flawed the systems are, that could protect him, because it’s in their own self interests.
I noticed that too, Megan. I chalked it up to a Trump always trying to make everything a game show (tune in next week to see if Trump will run again) type of thing. But who knows?
He is exhausting for all of us and has been since he began campaigning and for some of us a lot longer than that. Finally, I think he has drained some of his supporters. There is only so much a person can take of constant stimulation and gaslighting. His failures are undeniable, and there is no one to blame so the whole party can’t scapegoat anyone anymore.
Jared was stupid to get involved with that family in the first place. He is way out of his depth and too slow to understand that. He isn’t a decent person, but these guys are hardcore shameless grifters, all of them and they are always on the take. 45 and his kin are in a league of their own, and they don’t care who gets destroyed as long as they make money and can finger some patsy to take the fall. This family is a cluster flock of sociopaths, and the sooner they and their minions are gone the better we will all be.
The people who stuck with him are done and have no credibility to recover their reputations.
The only silver lining is that the problems with our system are exposed, and new legislation needs to be put in place so that we never end up here again.
He can’t publicly say that tho as he’s using his re-election campaign funds to fund his legal defense even tho I really thought that was illegal.
Interesting. And kind of disheartening, because I could see them all agreeing to this. He agrees not to run again, they agree to let him stay. Ugh. And he’d go out claiming he got so much done he didn’t need a second term, or some similar garbage.
“Jared was stupid to get involved with that family in the first place.”
Actually, Jared is a perfect fit for this family and he knew EXACTLY what he was doing by getting involved with the daughter of a real estate mogul.
Recall that Jared came from a family of crooks and it is all he knows. He defended his father’s abhorrent behavior and helped to facilitate his crimes. His father was greedy, ruthless, and entirely bereft of remorse–an utterly shameful and disgusting person.
Jared is absolutely NO BETTER than the Trumps–he’s cut from the same unethical grifting cloth as the rest of them. But again, he comes from a crime family so he probably sees nothing wrong with what his father-in-law is doing.
Remember when we all thought 2015 was the worst? Those were the days…..
“Something something Podesta…something something uranium… something something emails. Blah blah blah Crooked Hillary…yada yada yada … corrupt Clinton Administration. #MAGA” – leaked GOP talking points.
These dummies have nothing else.
“I just got fantastic poll numbers” — this lying piece of crap continues to believe the job is all about (imagined) ratings. Managed, through some ugly twist of fate, to become POTUS (abbreviated, in his case, to POS), and still thinks like a thirsty reality-TV hump.
POTUS/POS: you got it for now as far as I’m concerned, Alix. The Internet is yours for at least the next few hours,
I could be wrong, but I don’t think there has been a poll done on Bigly since the indictments. The next one will be interesting.
The VF article also reports baby fists has turned on Jailbird Jared for advising him to fire Comey. Because then Mueller, who turned out to be the better person to lead the Russia investigation, stepped in.
As for Bannon, I wish that creep would wither away. His pseudo-intellectual, nonsensical jawing is boring. His priority has always been to be the most fascinating, smartest person in the room but in reality he’s a pompous, muddy thinking, mean spirited moron.
Bannon, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, and all of their ilk need to go away. Forever.
It was inevitable that Dump and Jared would turn on one another. I’m just mildly curious over which one Ivanka sides with. The hate this man has reaped is so damaging to our country. I will never look at some extended family members the same way ever again.
Ivanka will side with her boyfriend over her husband probably.
Jared didn’t write the will. We all know who she’ll side with.
@Raina LMAO!!
Princess Nagini looks out for Princess Nagini. Whichever option appears to offer Princess Nagini safety, she will take. She will have no problem throwing her husband under any and all buses – somebody must stay out of prison for the children after all. And she’ll have no problem throwing daddy under too if it comes to that. Donnie jr will gladly impale himself on every sword on the planet to make Daddy happy but not Princess Nagini. Nagini always comes first and she is looking forward to wasting our tax dollars in Japan next week while she promotes Trump businesses. You know, for the empowerment of women named Princess Nagini.
Grifter Barbie is in deep trouble for several lies and omissions on federal documents. I think she’ll ultimately think only of herself and take whatever deal is least harmful.
@lightpurple THIS! Ivanka is in it for herself. She is daddy’s little girl through and through.
Complicity Grifter Barbie has already put a plan in place for her roach like survival. Divorce is definitely on the table, and now that Tangerine 45 is no longer useful she will try to save herself. She will cry that she is a mother and may pretend that it is because of her gender.
Word on the street is that she already has a man waiting in the wings to make her getaway to a new life. Possibly she is behind throwing Crooked J under the bus to hasten her escape.
She is her father more than any other person is, and he will probably even forgive her if she abandons him. CGB will do it in a way that may make him admire her for it.
@lp, read that Ivanka is not going to Japan because she is going to stay home to push child care tax credit. Jared supposedly is not going also. Plus reading today that aides are worried he won’t keep focused on the Asian trip and have been briefing him a little at a time because he can’t take in a lot of info at one time. Also read today that they are making sure he gets all his favorite foods on the trip. Must be exhausting to be his minder.
Bannon is one of those vile people whose horribleness will cause him to outlive us all.
Luckily for us, it seems he’ll be locked away and wearing orange.
@ Indiana Joanna : This is Bannon’s revenge against Kushner for forcing him (Bannon) out and (in Bannon’s eyes at least) subverting the populist message of candidate Trump. I read the Vanity Fair article online and it is clear that the “source” from the Trump-Bannon phone call is Bannon himself or someone Bannon spoke to directly. Cannon is a vengeful bastard and he’s coming after his favourite “cuck” – Jared Kushner.
Jared can’t be a “cuck” because he is a Jew. Cuck means a race traitor. The alt-righters managed to make the word mainstream on purpose.
Bannon is anti-semitic so he hated Jared from jumpstreet and he is vengeful. All of these people have oversized egos and thin skin so they personalize their attacks. There is no real strategy. Bannon swaggers around like he is important for once in his miserable life but he’s a loser who has been given more attention by the press than he deserves.
Impeachment? It would be a Christmas miracle. So tired of no action taken with an executive branch that is dirty and broken beyond repair. This was a waste of taxpayers money: to put him in the Oval Office and his family, sans his wife.
I think the only one I may have respect for is his wife. She didn’t put forth false pretenses. You got what you saw. She never wanted this and has not played the part.
I say good riddance if he is impeached. But I’ll believe it when I see the moving vans pull up to move him out.
Moving vans? I want handcuffs, a perp walk, and a police car. It’s what I asked Santa for, and I *have* been pretty good all year…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, this might bring a wan smile to your face: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7Uy0Uznw4E
Not played the part??
Melania pushed the racist birther narrative on a home shopping show, lied about her education, lied about not working in the US illegally, was at pains to point out that she was the “right” (i.e. white) kind of immigrant, plagiarised Michelle O at the RNC, defended his decades of predatory sexual behaviour and has stood shoulder to shoulder with him as he strip rights from women and minorities.
Not to mention the millions it cost US taxpayers to keep her in Trump Tower for all those months. Pay those back and apologise for all the above and maybe I’d feel sorry for her.
I agree Elkie. While I acknowledge her marriage is gross and she’s probably horribly unhappy, it was all of her own choosing, and she willingly contributed to all this.
@Seraphina-
Take comfort in this: the wheels of justice turn slowly. Mueller is crossing all of his Ts, and dotting all of his Is. They must start at the bottom with the peons to trap the grifters at the top.
My fingers and toes are crossed. The Trump nightmare needs to end
It was almost worth him being “elected” President just to watch him implode so deliciously. I hope every article written about him begins with: The failing Donald Trump…
Not sure about that. I think I and plenty of others could have done without him being elected.
On the surface, of course, Impeachment would be great, but then what? Homophobic asshole Pence? Smug disgusting Ryan? And I’m also afraid of the call-to-arms led by that psycho Bannon. You just know that Trump’s cult followers would be willing to start a civil war for the Orange Stain. I fear for America either way, I’m afraid.
This is why I can’t fully enjoy all of the impeachment talk. I actually think Pence is worse than Trump.
We’re getting Pence’s agenda anyway. Transgender military ban, Muslim ban, Crazy Steve King and his abortion bill, defunding Obamacare, massive deregulation at EPA, etc. At least Pence won’t start a war with a tweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But again, this is all speculation and we are a long way from impeachment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I think he’s less dangerous in terms of war and foreign relations, and, most importantly, does not have a big base that will turn up to vote. If enthusiasm on that side wanes with Dump out of office, maybe the Dems pick up more seats across the board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He knows how to pretend to be human at least.
And honestly, the unvarnished truth is that we cannot continue on like this. I don’t think we will make it another three years with Trump at the helm and avoid a disaster of epic proportions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how far daughterly devotion will go? Wifely devotion? She is as much of a grifter as the rest of them (she learned it all at his knee, after all), so it will be interesting to see where she feels like her best options lie. She’s already going to be persona non grata when they leave DC (however it occurs), at least in some of the society circles she valued in NY so much, and if the investigation and indictments get around to them, she’ll have to choose between who makes her less of a target.
I think it is possible for 45 to lay low for a while, but his mouth (or his tiny fingers) and his arrogance always eventually over ride any common sense. I’m not quite ready to crack open the bubbly yet-the GOP still have too many ways to f*ck this investigation-but yesterday’s new was satisfying.
ivanka can move to Florida and hang with the MAL crowd. Anyone who would pay $200,000 to join that tacky club is just like them.
I’m not sure that Ivanka’s loyalties to Jared are stronger than her loyalties to daddy. Jared seems to me to be a Donald-wanna-be, someone who worships at the throne of Donald Trump. So maybe Ivanka looked at him and saw someone who would go along with the Trump “family values” and not make any waves. Maybe she thought he would never try to come between her and her father and thus she wouldn’t have to change anything if she married him. Basically Jared would be a Trump family patsy. Just conjecture here – I have no inside information.
Nothing says, “I’m not mad” like calling up the Times and ranting about how not mad you are.
So much for the “failing NYT”, huh?
Right? Aren’t they one of the fake news outlets?
He loves Maggie Haberman though. I swear he has a crush on her like he does Hillary…
He does love Haberman and she loves him too. She was brutal to HRC during the campaign. He is making her career right now.
As much as I’d like him gone, they’d been saying the same thing for 10 months now. Everyone around him is just as bad or worse anyway.
WE have been saying it for the last 10 months. They have now started saying it, which I think is significant. Plus, for the last 10 months, his campaign chairman hadn’t been arrested by the FBI. His campaign advisor hadn’t plead guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian collusion. That’s new.
Impeachment has been muttered for awhile by so-called insiders.
Maybe it’ll turn out, but dollars to doughnuts we’ll still be saying almost there at this time next year.
It’s a lovely thought, but considering those around him are as slimy a bunch of liars as he is, I take their words with a grain of salt, especially bannon, who seems downright evil.
Another blonde here, but more fed up than bored. I do agree with you. There are no good alternatives. President Pence? Our country has a history of forgiveness….I tend to agree with @BlueMoodyHues above. SSDD, I doubt he’s going anywhere any time soon. *why is it that no matter what current mockery of justice is exposed, trump has Hillary on his lips. He is obsessed with her.*
I’ll believe nothing until he leaves and takes all the traitorous idiots with him.
There are still a few ducks to grab before “impeachment” talk.
Mueller must get, and will get, Level 42 peeps like Dotard Jr, Jared, and the Keebler Elf, Sessions.
Once those three are bagged, Emperor Zero will resign the presidency and sealed indictments for obstruction and money laundering will be unveiled.
Pence and perhaps even Ryan will be charged as co-conspirators in the Russia web. Both of these clowns knew of collusion with the campaign and Pence certainly benefitted from it, having lied about the Flynn firing and being complicit in the Comey takedown.
That leaves Ryan as prez.
Thoughts?
Btw. Merry Christmas!
I heard Ryan is implicated too taking money from Russia at the RNC convention. That leaves Hatch who is retiring so then it would go to Mattis.
I believe the Russians helped the Republicans. That’s why so many members of Congress are doing their best to impede the investigations and don’t want to speak against Trump.
@IlsaLund – there’s no other conclusionat this point. The Louise Mensch rumor is that the entire GOP is under a RICO investigation so…
Mattis actually reads. Extensively. I don’t know much else about him, but I do know that.
@Mermaid that is what I have read, too.
In order to get Ryan as Pres both Pence and Trump would have to be removed at the same time. Highly unlikely.
That’s what happened with Nixon. Spiro Agnew resigned first as a sacrificial lamb then Gerald Ford was appointed. Nixon then negotiated a pardon (although we are supposed to pretend that didn’t happen).
Luca, Agnew’s crimes were separate from Watergate. The investigation into him accepting bribes whilst gov. of MD had begun before WG. The two were separate investigations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that the next person will be powerless because the party is fractured. Some of the bigots will resent that they didn’t get to drag us back to the 19th century and 45′s base will fight them.
We can only hope to tread water and try to stop some of their legislation and appointments until 2018-2020.
Thoughts?
Too busy vomiting.
I think (hope) there will be nunerous people charged before this ends. Watergate took down dozens.
It’s just a matter of time. The financial crimes for sure will take him down.
Did anyone else notice him struggling with his words yesterday? He always does, but I was really struck by it yesterday. He’s clearly in decline.
And also the Dotard has no idea how the criminal justice system works with his Gitmo rant. No surprise there. I’m so tired of this evil, senile, criminal.
Radley, do you have a link or can you refer me to a site that has vid of him speaking yesterday? would love to see it – thanks!
Oh my God, I just had an org**m thinking of Donald Trump impeachment. He is so unfit to be president of the United States of America.
“Even now, they’ve built a little delusional bubble for themselves where Clinton is president and must be held accountable for all of her unpresidential transgressions.”
Yes but also “held accountable for all of THEIR unpresidential transgressions.” Seriously, what would all these scumbags say/do if they didn’t have Hillary as a scapegoat? It’s mind-boggling. And enraging. She was in town for a book signing and a story announcing it was posted on one of my local FB pages and the comments were all “she needs to stop talking” and “lock her up.” These weren’t trolls, these were neighbors. Who are still falling for the unending propaganda.
Last night I got into a Twitter beef with a guy who claimed Trump’s “grab her by the p—y” debacle was “debunked.” I said “please tell me how you can debunk something that came straight from his mouth on camera.” I can’t anymore.
I am beside myself about all we’re learning about the Russian social media ads. Fox News may have primed people to drink it but these ads were the actual kool-aid, I think.
Truly the Republicans don’t seem to know how to do anything at this point except oppose Obama and Clinton, which is hard to do when neither are in office.
You would think we’d be immune to it by now, but it still never ceases to amaze me how deep the delusion goes with his supporters. Sunk cost fallacy. These people simply won’t abandon their captain, even as the titanic sinks….
He is getting all his ducks in a row to throw a mountain size crap at the fan regarding the involvement of other members of his administration and the Republician party with Russia. 45 will not go down without a fight and dragging others down with him. He is cornered and he knows it
This Asia trip (14 days/5 or 6 countries if you count Hawaii) will be extremely difficult for Dotard.
Flynn falls Friday and one of the 3 Level 42 peeps (Jared, Dotard Jr, or Sessions) will be indicted.
Happy travels!
And Grifter Barbie was advised to drop out of accompanying drump on the trip. Her excuse is that she needs to work on passing tax reform with Congress. Hahahahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we know he can barely walk a couple hundred yards (if even THAT much) without using a golf cart…how will he survive two weeks of traveling and “working”? No stamina – SAD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flynn is probably in the most bottomless hole along with Jr, Crooked J, and Elfin Bigot. When the money laundering takes center stage, it will be like a domino chain because I believe the crimes there are staggering and numerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that he has been talking to advisors about resigning.
PLEASE LET THAT BE TRUE.
I don’t care how he gets out of office, as long as he GETS OUT so he can stop hurting this country and its people.
And I have the feeling Pence will end up caught up in all this, too.
I hope so. Please say you have psychic powers. I hope!
I doubt he will be impeached. Even if that happens we get Pence. Pence is a religious nutter who believes women need to be doormats and Stepford wives. We will be back to the stoneage with Pence. The Wankstains of the world will rejoice. Women who have come forward and told their stories about sexual harassment and assault will be told to shut up and put up with it because God says you must. Oh we will be f*cked completely then.
Rock and hard place indeed.
Ok but what are you afraid of, exactly?
That the GOP under Pence will vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act?
That the GOP under Pence will vote against The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act?
That the GOP under Pence will oppose the Paycheck Fairness Act?
That the GOP under Pence will vote for a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, and against funding for Planned Parenthood and Title X?
That the GOP under Pence will vote against requiring employers to provide health care plans that included contraception?
That the GOP under Pence will vote to slash USAID–which has a critical role in advancing women’s economic empowerment, security, health, and rights worldwide–in half?
Hey guess what?
THESE THINGS HAVE ALREADY HAPPENED.
We are already IN The Stone Age.
We can’t get any lower and we cannot get any more regressive, EVEN with Pence.
Pence would be a lame duck POTUS and honestly, a lame duck is better than a hawk with one talon caught in a bear trap. Trump is literally like a caged animal right now, lashing out at anyone who dares to hold him accountable for his actions.
This is straight-up DANGEROUS to our country. With Pence, nothing will change, things will not get better but they will not get worse either.
In the defamation lawsuit against him, Trump’s lawyers argued: “Trump wants a New York state judge to stop the lawsuit on constitutional grounds by arguing the Supremacy Clause bars state lawsuits against a sitting president.”
This is most likely the same argument he’d use if NY State charges him with financial crimes. Trump is between a rock and a hard place. As long as he’s President he can argue that he’s above state law. If he resigns or is impeached, NY is coming after him. Oh the quandary….lol
He can’t be sued as a sitting POSTUS/POS, but he can be charged. Civil court versus criminal court. Two different animals.
Trump must feel,like a caged rat. In his private life, he could send out his death eater army of lawyers to sue and defend him. But he’s never had to contend with government lawyers at this level of government. It will be interesting to watch as all this unfolds. Not yet convinced he’ll be impeached or the 25th amendment will be invoked. At least not until tax cuts and other heinous damage are done to the country.
Today is my birthday. Talk of impeachment? Best present ever!!!
Happy birthday jeru!
Happy Birthday, Jerusha!
HBD, Jerusha!
i don’t think impeachment was ever a “liberal fever dream”. i mean – jesus christ the man is a crook. he has been a crook for 40 years. he will continue to be a crook until the day he dies. i don’t think it was too much to imagine a scenario that would lead to impeachment. even the most disgusting, horrible republicans can only take so much embarrassment.
Yes. Anyone who couldn’t see what a con artist and a crook he was during the primaries was just being willfully ignorant. He has YEARS of evil-doing on the record.
Exactly. I have said before that my grandma pegged him for a crook by reading the tabloid Star Magazine in the 80s. Trump has been a ridiculous con forever, and it’s been out there in the open! The media did not do their job. I am so sick of all their vacuous talking heads, now chatting excitedly about indictments, while they sat by and let this happen.
The day I never have to see that DAMNABLE orange face of evil is a day I will celebrate for the rest of my life. I curse him.
Please God. If this happens it will literally turn 2017 around.
Oh man he is running scared right now BIGLY!!! These articles are… wow!
After Hillary’s loss I’ve had a very hard time getting my hopes up about things but this has a little spark to it I feel could actually be the beginning of the something real. If this info is leaking my guess is someone very high up is completely aware of how much Mueller really has on the whole administration and is planting the feelers.
I would also not be surprised if Dump is terrified of his own supporters reaction to the idea of him resigning so he’s willing to be impeached to save face. He can spin that and blame it on someone else. He wouldn’t be able to blame quitting on anyone else but himself so I doubt he’d do that.
