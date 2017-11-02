The Last Days of Bigly: ‘Impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome’

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t remember signing up for Vanity Fair’s email alerts, but I get a half-dozen emails from them every day and I don’t mind them. The peeps at VF know how to write a subject lede too: “BREAKING: ‘He’s F—ked’: Inside the West Wing After Indictment Day.” YES. I will read that, thank you, Vanity Fair. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman wrote an exclusive full of exquisite details from The Last Days of Bigly, One Can Only Hope. In truth, everyone within the White House has been leaking to mainstream media outlets for months now. It’s kind of funny, like all of this Deplorable Douchebags want “credit” for knowing the end is near. Anyway, you can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:

Ha, Sam Nunberg went on the record: “Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s f–ked.” People in the White House are literally leaving the room if the subject of Russia comes up: The first charges in the Mueller probe have kindled talk of what the endgame for Trump looks like, according to conversations with a half-dozen advisers and friends of the president. For the first time since the investigation began, the prospect of impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome and not just a liberal fever dream. According to a source, advisers in the West Wing are on edge and doing whatever they can not to be ensnared. One person close to Dina Powell and Gary Cohn said they’re making sure to leave rooms if the subject of Russia comes up. Trump’s instinct is to blame Hillary Clinton: “Trump wants to be critical of Mueller,” one person who’s been briefed on Trump’s thinking says. “He thinks it’s unfair criticism. Clinton hasn’t gotten anything like this. And what about Tony Podesta? Trump is like, When is that going to end?” Everybody hates Jared Kushner: When Roger Stone recently told Trump that Kushner was giving him bad political advice, Trump agreed, according to someone familiar with the conversation. “Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history,” Nunberg said. “I’m only saying publicly what everyone says behind the scenes at Fox News, in conservative media, and the Senate and Congress.”



Steve Bannon believes Trump’s Cabinet will invoke the 25th Amendment: Two weeks ago, according to a source, Bannon did a spitball analysis of the Cabinet to see which members would remain loyal to Trump in the event the 25th Amendment were invoked, thereby triggering a vote to remove the president from office. Bannon recently told people he’s not sure if Trump would survive such a vote. “One thing Steve wants Trump to do is take this more seriously,” the Bannon confidant told me. “Stop joking around. Stop tweeting.”

Sherman also writes with confidence that Roger Stone has been trying to convince Trump to call for a special prosecutor to “investigate Hillary Clinton’s role in approving the controversial Uranium One deal that’s been a locus of rightwing hysteria.” This bears repeating, over and over and over again: the Republicans would have been so much happier if Hillary Clinton had won. Even now, they’ve built a little delusional bubble for themselves where Clinton is president and must be held accountable for all of her unpresidential transgressions. As for the rest of it… Trump finally acknowledging that Jared Kushner has the political instincts of a turnip, well, that’s beautiful. I also love that EVEN STEVE BANNON wants Trump to stop tweeting. The Last Days of Bigly, y’all.

Also, the Baby Fists dialed up Maggie Haberman at the New York Times yesterday and tried to sound calm and measured. He still lied his mountainous ass off though.

Trump, who hit his lowest Gallup approval number yet on Monday, tells NYT: "I just got fantastic poll numbers."https://t.co/0w7DEJwYZY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017

