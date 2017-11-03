Johnny Depp came out of hiding for the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ premiere

Whenever the commercials come on for the new Murder on the Orient Express, I’m always struck by how terrible the teaser is. Like, it’s no secret that I hate Johnny Depp now and I won’t see this film because of him. But even if Depp wasn’t in the film, I wouldn’t see it because the ads are so terrible. The jump-cuts, the way Depp’s character is put forward as “the star,” and the terrible modern music. It’s awful. Anyway, the film is coming out and I feel sorry for director-star Kenneth Branagh, because I think this is going to be a total disaster. The world premiere was held last night in London, and these are some photos from the premiere.
Johnny Depp attended the premiere, and it feels like the first time we’ve seen him in public in months and months. He’s been pap’d here and there this year (he was on tour with the band too), but I truly haven’t seen a photo of him in a while. I kind of wonder if he did some kind of low-key rehab, because dude is looking… dry? Almost sober. Depp really needs this to be a hit because he’s in desperate need of money and fewer offers are coming in. He needs to “prove his worth” because his last several films have bombed, bigly. Thus, we’re getting Sober, Showered Depp. Are you buying it? Also: Depp’s lifts are absurd.
Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood. God, she looks beautiful in green. The only small, tiny little quibble I have here is that Daisy is a small woman, and if she’s going to pull off a high halter neck, she needs to stand up straight and have her shoulders back. She looks a little bit no-neck in some photos.
Penelope Cruz wore Temperley London Resort 2018. I’m shocked this isn’t Versace, but then I took a better look at the sleeves. Temperley always messes up the sleeves. So this checks out.
I’m enjoying the return of Michelle Pfeiffer. She’s got a lot of style too – this Prada gown is not the best, but Michelle wears it like Cate Blanchett and it works.
Palate cleanser from Johnny Depp: here’s Derek Jacobi, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
HONK for Branagh!! love him. Even with his terrible belgian accent, I’d still do him as Poirot. Magnificent moustache.
Lol, the moustache has a life of its own. As it should.
And the winner of the Poirot-off is David Suchet. Such et owns Poirot forever and for always.
I Totally agree!
Yes. He does.
There will never be another actor who enscapulates Poirot the way he did, not for me, ever ( I feel the same way about Colin Firth’s Darcy as well)
I’m gonna see it, just to see Depp get stabbed 12 times…is that wrong that I think I’ll enjoy that?
I would say spoiler, but doesn’t everyone know this story? That’s why I say it’s an odd choice for a Branagh project. And you made me laugh. Thanks.
I actually don’t know the story as I’ve never seen any of the productions & have no intention of seeing this. My favorite Agatha Christie story is when the Tenth Doctor and Donna met her and solved the mystery of her disappearance.😁😁
Jerusha, you might like the Masterpiece Mystery adaptations. I like the Poirot ones and Miss Marple. I can do the most gruesome true crime stories as well as cozy British mysteries. Love to Alabama.
@ third ginger. I have seen at least one AC adaptation, BCum was in it shortly before he got famous. I enjoyed it, so I’ll give it a shot.
Ha ha Rapunzel. Enjoy!
You are not alone. I hate him.
All of those people who acted as if he would never hit a woman should rot along with him. They know good, and well he has a violent history with women but instead acted like Amber was lying and he was the victim. It isn’t like she kidnapped him. If she siphoned some money from him, then it is his own damn fault for being a drunk junkie and not having his sh.t together.
🙄
Interestingly some of Depp’s (and Woody Allen’s) loudest defenders are crying ‘shame on libruls X, Y, and Z, they knowed!” now, with the Harvey Weinstein shitshow.
Depp’s face certainly looks different. No longer alcohol bloat. I believe losing your money will sober you the hell up.
Yeah. I’m an alcoholic myself and I’ve been dry for some time now and it’s amazing how much your face changes once you drop the booze. Depp looks sober. Or at least more sober, no longer drunk daily.
…for me, it’s the teeth.
I guess he left his shampoo on the train.
My whole family loves Sir Ken. However, I just don’t understand this project choice. Always root for him,though.
Me too – I have a soft spot for Kenneth Branagh, going back to his Henry V and Much Ado About Nothing days.
looks horrible. depp, branagh’s poirot and the whole production. hope it bombs.
I like his Howard Hughes costume.
I’ll be seeing it for the ensemble. So many I like and I’ll be seeing Depp in the next 3 Potter prequels as Grindlewald. Love the stories. Can’t hate someone for their fall from grace. I just like the movies. The actors are just actors to me. Don’t know about their private lives.
I don’t hate Depp for his fall from grace, I loathe him for his abuse of his wife and his backstabbing and discrediting of said wife even as she showed us her irrefutable proof and had witnesses to back her up. So no money from me.
Love Poirot, won’t be seeing this. Too bad for all the beautiful, accomplished ladies in this movie: Daisy, Michelle, Judy, Penelope. I’m sorry, but I refuse to support Johnny Deep.
He can shower, he can go to rehab, whatever. Maybe if he admits what he did to Amber and he begs for forgiveness. Maybe I will reconsider. Maybe!
Until then, F u Johnny!
Karma face is real.
yes! between him and kellyann conway – i am convinced its real.
Johnny looks better but still gross to me. Everyone else looks pretty amazing. I love, love, love both Daisy’s and Michelle’s dresses. My only quibble about Michelle’s look is that I would have liked to see her hair pulled back with such a sleek dress. I am such a sucker for silver metallic gowns.
I had to do a triple take at Penelope’s photo, it looks at first like she has only one leg!
God, he really ruined his looks didn’t he? He had the kind of bone structure that would have kept him beautiful for a couple more decades, but he just destroyed himself.
I mean, he’s got the face he deserves now, but damn.
See now, I don’t think it’s the face. Not in these photos. The face seems better here. It’s the eyes, for me. We know what lies behind them. That changes everything.
Does disgusting Johnny Depp have any fans left? Maybe he could roll around in sand dunes with an alligator tear?
Somehow they all have fans left-Johnny, Woody, Roman, Dotard ……. add your favorite skanks.
And , although I don’t know if he has fans, Mel Gibson is co-starring In DADDY’S HOME 2, just in time for the Holidays!! When people talk about someone’s career being ruined, I often laugh, knowing that comebacks for even the worst are always possible.
this a-hole can’t bear to be without a scarf to the point where he has to wear his bow-tie open…as a mini scarf. TRAGIC.
Lizzie – insightful and spot-on comment. And hillarious!
Other than the fact that he is an A-lister I think he got away with his alcoholism for so long because he is a known wine connoisseur, easily sommelier level. I think this gives alcoholics a lot of social cushion and keeps their reputation intact, especially the wealthy. Oh and because he was only an abusive asshole to women.
David Suchet or GTFO! (Also, Poirot should have absurdly dyed black hair.)
I’m sad that Depp is in it be as Iike pretty much everyone else, love Christie, and would have liked to have given this movie a whirl – if only to have fun complaining about how Suchet is the only acceptable Poirot.
yes. was just about to write something similar, so I’m going to +1 you instead. I don’t have time for any non-suchet poirot, and I’m certainly not giving box office money to a depp project. that said I will watch this when it comes to netflix/prime even though suchet’s 2010 version gave me life.
Yessss, 1000 times!
I am totally seeing this movie — amazing cast and Johnny Depp gets his comeuppance. I don’t know how spoilerish an 80-year old plot can be, but Depp’s casting couldn’t be more perfect, really. This is the movie for people who loathe the guy. (All those amazing women and Leslie Odom Jr? Please don’t let the fake-out around Depp in the trailer keep you away!)
This film looks like a snooze fest. The 1974 cast was much better than this pallid lineup.
Ladies, I give you, The Sexiest Man Alive!!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Why focus on Depp??
I love all the women in this film: Michelle, Daisy, Penelope (she’s ok).
Honk for Derek Jacobi. Somehow Branagh convinced him to do this mess.
