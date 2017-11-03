« Previous Post       Next Post »

Johnny Depp came out of hiding for the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ premiere

'Murder on the Orient Express' World Premiere - Arrivals

Whenever the commercials come on for the new Murder on the Orient Express, I’m always struck by how terrible the teaser is. Like, it’s no secret that I hate Johnny Depp now and I won’t see this film because of him. But even if Depp wasn’t in the film, I wouldn’t see it because the ads are so terrible. The jump-cuts, the way Depp’s character is put forward as “the star,” and the terrible modern music. It’s awful. Anyway, the film is coming out and I feel sorry for director-star Kenneth Branagh, because I think this is going to be a total disaster. The world premiere was held last night in London, and these are some photos from the premiere.

Johnny Depp attended the premiere, and it feels like the first time we’ve seen him in public in months and months. He’s been pap’d here and there this year (he was on tour with the band too), but I truly haven’t seen a photo of him in a while. I kind of wonder if he did some kind of low-key rehab, because dude is looking… dry? Almost sober. Depp really needs this to be a hit because he’s in desperate need of money and fewer offers are coming in. He needs to “prove his worth” because his last several films have bombed, bigly. Thus, we’re getting Sober, Showered Depp. Are you buying it? Also: Depp’s lifts are absurd.

The World Premiere of 'Murder On The Orient Express' held at the Royal Albert Hall

Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood. God, she looks beautiful in green. The only small, tiny little quibble I have here is that Daisy is a small woman, and if she’s going to pull off a high halter neck, she needs to stand up straight and have her shoulders back. She looks a little bit no-neck in some photos.

Murder on the Orient Express. London

The World Premiere of 'Murder On The Orient Express' held at the Royal Albert Hall

Penelope Cruz wore Temperley London Resort 2018. I’m shocked this isn’t Versace, but then I took a better look at the sleeves. Temperley always messes up the sleeves. So this checks out.

'Murder on the Orient Express' World Premiere - Arrivals

I’m enjoying the return of Michelle Pfeiffer. She’s got a lot of style too – this Prada gown is not the best, but Michelle wears it like Cate Blanchett and it works.

Murder on the Orient Express. London

Palate cleanser from Johnny Depp: here’s Derek Jacobi, Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Michelle Pfeiffer.

'Murder on the Orient Express' World Premiere - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

45 Responses to “Johnny Depp came out of hiding for the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ premiere”

  1. oliphant says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:20 am

    HONK for Branagh!! love him. Even with his terrible belgian accent, I’d still do him as Poirot. Magnificent moustache.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I’m gonna see it, just to see Depp get stabbed 12 times…is that wrong that I think I’ll enjoy that?

    Reply
  3. denisemich says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Depp’s face certainly looks different. No longer alcohol bloat. I believe losing your money will sober you the hell up.

    Reply
  4. Electric Tuba says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I guess he left his shampoo on the train.

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:30 am

    My whole family loves Sir Ken. However, I just don’t understand this project choice. Always root for him,though.

    Reply
  6. ida says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:32 am

    looks horrible. depp, branagh’s poirot and the whole production. hope it bombs.

    Reply
  7. Gabby says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I like his Howard Hughes costume.

    Reply
  8. Savasana Lotus says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’ll be seeing it for the ensemble. So many I like and I’ll be seeing Depp in the next 3 Potter prequels as Grindlewald. Love the stories. Can’t hate someone for their fall from grace. I just like the movies. The actors are just actors to me. Don’t know about their private lives.

    Reply
  9. monette says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Love Poirot, won’t be seeing this. Too bad for all the beautiful, accomplished ladies in this movie: Daisy, Michelle, Judy, Penelope. I’m sorry, but I refuse to support Johnny Deep.
    He can shower, he can go to rehab, whatever. Maybe if he admits what he did to Amber and he begs for forgiveness. Maybe I will reconsider. Maybe!
    Until then, F u Johnny!

    Reply
  10. Kate says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Karma face is real.

    Reply
  11. Esmom says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Johnny looks better but still gross to me. Everyone else looks pretty amazing. I love, love, love both Daisy’s and Michelle’s dresses. My only quibble about Michelle’s look is that I would have liked to see her hair pulled back with such a sleek dress. I am such a sucker for silver metallic gowns.

    I had to do a triple take at Penelope’s photo, it looks at first like she has only one leg!

    Reply
  12. Julianna says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:52 am

    God, he really ruined his looks didn’t he? He had the kind of bone structure that would have kept him beautiful for a couple more decades, but he just destroyed himself.

    I mean, he’s got the face he deserves now, but damn.

    Reply
  13. crazydaisy says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Does disgusting Johnny Depp have any fans left? Maybe he could roll around in sand dunes with an alligator tear?

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    this a-hole can’t bear to be without a scarf to the point where he has to wear his bow-tie open…as a mini scarf. TRAGIC.

    Reply
  15. Enough Already says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Other than the fact that he is an A-lister I think he got away with his alcoholism for so long because he is a known wine connoisseur, easily sommelier level. I think this gives alcoholics a lot of social cushion and keeps their reputation intact, especially the wealthy. Oh and because he was only an abusive asshole to women.

    Reply
  16. CommentingBunny says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:13 am

    David Suchet or GTFO! (Also, Poirot should have absurdly dyed black hair.)

    I’m sad that Depp is in it be as Iike pretty much everyone else, love Christie, and would have liked to have given this movie a whirl – if only to have fun complaining about how Suchet is the only acceptable Poirot.

    Reply
  17. Josie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I am totally seeing this movie — amazing cast and Johnny Depp gets his comeuppance. I don’t know how spoilerish an 80-year old plot can be, but Depp’s casting couldn’t be more perfect, really. This is the movie for people who loathe the guy. (All those amazing women and Leslie Odom Jr? Please don’t let the fake-out around Depp in the trailer keep you away!)

    Reply
  18. Donna says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    This film looks like a snooze fest. The 1974 cast was much better than this pallid lineup.

    Reply
  19. Skins says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Ladies, I give you, The Sexiest Man Alive!!!!

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Why focus on Depp??

    I love all the women in this film: Michelle, Daisy, Penelope (she’s ok).

    Reply
  21. Millennial says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Honk for Derek Jacobi. Somehow Branagh convinced him to do this mess.

    Reply
