Uma Thurman on Harvey Weinstein: ‘When I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say’

Embed from Getty Images

Today is the one-month anniversary of the New York Times breaking the first in a series of stories about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of harassment and sexual assault. The NYT’s first article was about the settlements he made to a fraction of his victims. Then Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker article less than a week later, and on the same day, the New York Times dropped another bombshell, with Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow backing up all of the other women and telling their own stories. It’s been a long month full of harrowing, disturbing first-person accounts from the victims of a sexual predator who operated with enormous power for the better part of three decades.

Throughout it all, I think it’s important to repeat several truths: that we believe the victims; that women should not be blamed for Harvey Weinstein; that every victim has the right to speak or not speak, and that’s up to them. We need to add something else to the list of truths: every victim and every observer has the right to process their complicated emotions however they can. It’s obvious that many victims are still traumatized, still scared, still worried that Weinstein still has enough power to do real damage to them. It’s also obvious that some victims are just really f–king angry and if they ever see Harvey Weinstein’s blob face ever again, they might get violent. Which brings me to Uma Thurman and the way she’s filtering her pain into anger, and then controlling that anger into a seething rage which is extraordinary to watch. When asked about Weinstein, this was Uma’s response:

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” Yeah. Uma Thurman has A LOT to say. I get the feeling that what she has to say isn’t just about Harvey Weinstein either, although she does have a long history of working on Weinstein-produced films. Keep in mind – Quentin Tarantino has often described Uma as his muse. The same Quentin Tarantino who “knew enough to do more than I did.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “Uma Thurman on Harvey Weinstein: ‘When I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say’”

  1. benchwarmer says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:01 am

    “Tidy” soundbite is what I heard. I had to replay it a couple of times.

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Oh my. She is furious.
    On the other side I don’t like that Weinstein, and Spacey are the only ones who are paying for these crimes: there was and there is an entire system tolerating, and feeding this kind of behaviour, a system based on assistants and managers in charge of providing young actors, or paying victims. To me they are as guilty as them.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Has even ONE agent spoken up yet? Genuinely asking. Because that seems to be a common element in most of these stories: talent agents sending these actors into the lion’s den.

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        November 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

        Didn’t Aishwarya Rai’s former int’l agent say that pig wanted to meet her alone & she vehemently rebuked him?

      • Shy says:
        November 5, 2017 at 9:16 am

        @Kitten

        The only agent that has spoken up is the one who refuse to leave her client alone with Harvey.

        A lot of these woman were represented by CAA and the CAA agency silence is deafening.

      • QueenB says:
        November 5, 2017 at 9:27 am

        I heard the story about the pig too.

        The only other agent I heard of was the one that was just suspended for harassaing Terry Crews.

        Agents are obviously not in the spotlight so we’ll hear less, hopefully inernally there is a big change.

      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        November 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

        I want to hear from CAA. I want to hear from the Huvanes. Shy, yes, their silence is deafening.

      • Megan says:
        November 5, 2017 at 1:14 pm

        I have found the silence from CAA and the other agencies pretty telling. My guess is they have placed a gag order on employees while they work with their lawyers to figure out how much exposure they have. Every trail lawyer in Hollywood is probably booked solid as studios, agents, managers, etc. try to figure out how much they stand to lose in litigation.

      • LAK says:
        November 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        CAA and WME haven’t spoken publicly, but they were two of the companies that received email from Harvey to back him in light of the initial NYTimes article so that the Weinstein company doesn’t fire him.

        Both agencies refused and that was one of the reasons the Weinstein company fired him AND the reason the floodgates of accusations opened because most, if not all, the accusers are repped by CAA or WME.

        By refusing to back Harvey, and making it very clear they wouldn’t back him or work with the Weinstein company on any Harvey projects, they effectively co-signed his P45 from the company.

        This is one of the reasons there was a defeaning silence of 4 days when the allegations were first made. Harvey was trying to rescue his career with those emails, and the accusers stayed silent.

        As much as i am glad he has been outed, i’m still infuriated that they all waited for CAA and WME (and other studio heads) to step away from Harvey before they all started talking. Literally waited for 4 days as Harvey tried to gather support meanwhile the initial accusers barely had any Hollywood support except for internet gossip sites and MSM reporting on the accusations in that one article.

        To me the real heroes in this saga are the handful of people who spoke up initially whilst Harvey was still in power and no guarantee that they wouldn’t lose their careers because of speaking out.

        As Rose said during those 4 days, the silence of Hollywood, was deafening.

        Going back to original point, by refusing to back Harvey, and allowing their clients to speak without consequence, CAA and WME have spoken even if that isn’t obvious to the public.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        Agents are sometimes a necessary “evil” and the harder they are, the more power they have to get their clients what they want. It is dominated by men who aren’t known for their sensitivity and tenderness.
        Some agents have been let go as sacrificial lambs, but it won’t change until they are publicly shamed, and it is advantageous to someone to take them down. It is extremely competitive. That isn’t to say there aren’t decent people involved but the atmosphere fosters self-interest, power-hungry greed.
        It is the same as politics.
        It might change if actors decide they will fire their agent if they don’t give them the full scoop about the people they are going to meet.

      • Sky says:
        November 5, 2017 at 3:10 pm

        @LAK

        Actually CAA and WME didn’t speak up in any form. What they did was jump ship so they wouldn’t be brought down with Harvey because their hand are dirty. Agents from CAA and mostly likely WME knowingly sent women to theses “Hotel” meeting knowing what would happen. They didn’t allow their clients to do anything. They had no choice but to not hold it against their clients if they spoke up because if they did they would be outed.

        To me all of these women are REAL heroes.

      • SM says:
        November 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        Ronan Farrow (my new hero) said on Stephen Colbert he is working on a new piece for the New Yorker, focused more on the enabling enviroment and the culture of silence. So I hope that the issue of representation for all these assaulted women will be finally raised properly

    • IlsaLund says:
      November 5, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Read Julianna Margulies story of her encounters with Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinstein. In both situations, it was a female (casting director and then personal assistant) who set her up. They intentionally led a lamb to the slaughter.

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:14 am

      @Kitten and IlsaLund: that was my point.
      These abusers deserve what’s happening, but all the people who fed their behaviors for decades ? Why dont’t we see their names ?

      Reply
    • Radley says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Not to mention there’s many more perpetrators out there going about their business as usual. Although, I was told by a friend that one is scared, laying low, and negotiating behind the scenes with at least one victim. He continues to feed the press positive and completely made up stories about himself, the most recent being his excuse for laying low. I hope he’s the next to go down. At least one of his victims was a teenager.

      I can imagine there’s plenty of artists who have horror stories who are still quiet. And there’s plenty of supporting players in the industry like my friend who has heard things, suspects things, and has seen things that pinged with her. But none of that is enough to go to the police. She has talked to a few parents of younger artists on occasion. One took the advice to stay close to their kid at all times. The others didn’t seem too concerned.

      Reply
    • Sophia's Side eye says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

      Eleonor, I totally agree. Harvey did not get away with as much as he did, for as long as he did without an entire system set up to protect him. The same goes for Spacey. This is a systemic Hollywood issue and these two guys are the only ones we’re hearing about. What about the many who not only knew, but procured or silenced victims?

      Reply
    • Really? says:
      November 5, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I think everyone is wondering if anything will really change. Look at the careers of Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, and Bryan Singer. Even after multiple lawsuits, they still have the studios’ support because these directors make money for them. For the most part, the directors have been unapologetic about their actions. When the victims are lucky enough to get their day in court, jurors/judges sometimes will not believe them (see: Bill Cosby/Dr. Luke).

      Reply
    • manta says:
      November 5, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Diane Kruger was on french TV a few days ago, and when asked about Weinsteinnshe answsered that 1)yes she knew about him 2) there is worse than him, definitely, particularly in the world of photographers.
      So, I’m afraid we will only be fed a few scapegoats.

      Reply
    • Maren says:
      November 5, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      This happens everywhere. It happens at work, where my stupid principal says stupid shit at faculty mettings and everyone laughs. It happens at your work, and in Bars, and churches. I’m getting angrier and angrier every day.
      I’m 55 and could lose 15 pounds. I got out of my car the other day and some guy looked me up and down. Usually i wouldnt even notice, but I almost said, “What the f are you looking at?” I was seething.

      Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Her rage is palpable AF dang.

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:41 am

    My heart goes out to her. The encounter, no matter what degree of assault, must be absolutely terrifying and shattering.

    Reply
  5. Kristen says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Tidy sound bite. Not tiny.

    ETA: I see many others already said this, ha!

    Reply
  6. IlsaLund says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I hope Uma will be okay. She seems so hurt and full of anger.

    The entire Hollywood power structure will offer up a few sacrificial lambs in hopes that business as usual can continue. Until all this impacts their ability to make lots of money, the powers that be will do their best to Circle the wagons and protect. Look at how the internet is being silently scrubbed of all things related to Bryan Singer.

    Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I don’t know if its silent, because everywhere i “go” on the internetz, people are talking about this scrubbing.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        November 5, 2017 at 11:58 am

        Yeah I don’t know that the studios or whoever have the media controlling power that they once did. They can put pressure on TV, journalists, etc, but social media?

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 5, 2017 at 2:19 pm

        Social media is changing everything, and they can’t control the message as they used to when Harvey had power. They can attempt to scrub, but for some, that is simply a challenge to download and then expose it again.

        There is a name I am waiting for from personal experience, and it is a big one. He ruined someone who deserved better, but they are no longer here to share their story. Someone else I know had a brush with him but wasn’t as fragile as the other person, so they are ok. He will have a hard time finding all his victims to pay off but I don’t doubt he is trying.

        Isn’t Ronan doing another story?

    • MC2 says:
      November 5, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I worry for the women who are not expressing their anger. Don’t worry about the women who are pissed & showing it. She will be okay.

      Reply
  7. Stephanie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:57 am

    This breaks my heart. I hope she is getting lots of support.

    So far, we are hearing from victims with a platform. I imagine that there are scores of women who slept with him or endured his abuse for a chance at making it big. This is truly sickening.

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:10 am

    She is very wrapped up with all the main players here, so I can only imagine…

    Reply
  9. Cintra.C says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

    She was visibly angry. It will be interesting if she decides to tell her stories. I hope some talent agents and other culpable people are also named. I’m also hoping that the stories start coming out about Bryan Singer and Dan Schneider.

    Reply
    • PPP says:
      November 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      re: Dan Schneider– a few years ago Pajiba did a piece on how those rumors began as a joke on 4chan. I tried to find the article but this is what I got:

      http://www.pajiba.com/404.php

      While I have no sympathy for Woody Allen’s witch hunt, I do worry about false accusations, and the thing about Schneider, versus Singer, is 1) there is a history of how those rumors began and 2) none of this seems to originate from victims at all. It’s all third-hand information. So as much as we should absolutely out people, that doesn’t mean that we should be careful about treating speculation as evidence.

      Reply
      • Otaku Fairy says:
        November 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        Good point. I’ve been wondering about that one, since people been mentioning Dan Schneider and after doing some digging on him, so far I haven’t been able to find any allegations against him. Mostly dubious far-right, misogynistic, and anti-Semitic sources blogging, speculating, being very perverted, and playing the ‘blind item’ game. But, I did find out that there IS definitely a convicted pedophile who worked with nickelodeon for several years and also with Bryan Singer. His name is Brian Peck. He sexually abused a male nickelodeon actor. I’ll be looking for more information on Peck.

  10. Neelyo says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I had forgotten about Uma’s asssociation with Miramax. Plus with what Daryl Hannah said about her Kill Bill experience, who knows what Uma endured.

    Slightly off-topic, but though she’s been silent I keep thinking of Renee Zellweger and then I become worried.

    Reply
  11. SJ says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Years ago, before Pulp Fiction, I heard rumors that QT cast Uma only after she did “sexual favors”. Muse, my ass! I’ll bet she’s got a lot of really ugly details.

    Reply
  12. msd says:
    November 5, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Neither here nor there but … this footage of Uma is from 2 or 3 weeks ago. Not sure why it took so long to get noticed. The stories have only got worse since then.

    She can speak or not speak. I hope she does but she doesn’t owe us anything. Weinstein is dead in the water and hopefully about to be arrested.

    She may have other stories, though; if I recall the Italian crew and British crew on Terry Gilliam’s Baron Munchausen movie had a bet going on who was going to ‘deflower’ her first, when she was 16 or 17. :(

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    November 5, 2017 at 10:57 am

    The sheer suppressed rage coming off her in that clip is giving me goosebumps.

    And while we have no shortage of actresses speaking up, and even TWC employees trying to break their NDAS, I’ve noticed no agents or casting directors seem to have – they’re the ones who sent their clients to Wankstain and other known predators with full knowledge of what he was. Someone should be asking these women’s agencies the tough questions instead of demanding responses from actresses.

    Reply
  14. Emilymoon says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    As a huge Uma fan, I was posting this clip around before hoping others would notice because I think it says a lot about what happens when you are in Hollywood for 30 years and start as a young ingenue. Uma has said she felt conflicted when she started because of how she was sexualized (there are modelling pictures of her at 14 that are so not appropriate and her first film at 15 was called ‘kiss daddy goodnight’ ) I read interviews when she was starting out and everyone wanted to ‘fuck’ her and she was constantly fending of men, producers, actors etc. I think she has learned to survive in ways that is necessary for an actress.

    The idea that any of these actresses have power since they are successful is laughable, they will throw you out the minute they think you are too old, too anything., they never hold power, it is the directors and producers that do.

    Look at the way they pit Johnson, Lawrence and Stone against each other, who is the hottest, who is the most fuckable, they treat them like racehorses.

    Also this brings me to Gary Oldman, who treated Uma very very badly, some terrible rumours, she has protected him but I think still has anger, she was 19 he was 35.

    Reply
  15. Turtle says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    My computer was shaking with the barely suppressed rage Uma was funneling in that clip. That was powerful. I really feel for her.

    I’d heard stories (mentioned upthread) about her and Miramax/HW over the years and never really thought about it. Same as with Gretchen Mol. I’m ashamed of myself that it never really occurred to me that men like HW started and propagated those rumors.

    As others have already mentioned, another layer of this story (all of these stories) are the agents, managers, publicists, assistants, casting directors, crew members, executives and more who aided and abetted these encounters. Virtually none of them have been called to account.

    Reply
    • d says:
      November 5, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      The last part of your comment needs to be on billboards throughout LA and Hollywood. They are just as culpable, although it can be argued that the powermongers of Hollywood created and maintained a toxic work environment, and have done so for generations. I think I am about done with it. CAncelling Netflix, not going to movies. I’ll support local artists
      in my city and that’s it. Hollywood really seems like a cesspool of corruption and moral decay and crime and honestly seems ready to be nuked from orbit, to quote Queen Ripley.

      Reply
  16. Jellybean says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I will say again, if it is the actors’ union, why doesn’t SAG look out for its members? Also, don’t the professional guilds have any power? Surely between them they could create a code of conduct and set up an independent and confidential body where people can lodge their complaints? The body could look for patterns of behaviour, advise people when legal action was appropriate and then SAG could support their members with legal and medical support if they need it. The independent body could also recommend that individuals are expelled from a professional guild. I am a member of a union and a professional body and that is the level of support I receive. If I lose my professional accreditation I will no longer be able to work.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Here’s Maureen O’Hara in 1945 describing harrassment of herself. The more things change….
    http://twitter.com/jrhodespianist/status/926896883083239424

    Reply
  18. ls_boston says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    My husband is driving as i play the clip so he can’t see her face – just hear her voice. He asks if that was Uma T. I say ya it is. He says – wow that could be her in her Kill Bill character.
    He could hear her fury from her intonaion alone.

    Reply
  19. Agent Fang says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I remember hearing talk about how Wall Street was going to be reformed after the GFC but before long they started getting up to their old tricks again. It’ll be interesting to see if Hollywood changes from this or if it reverts back at some stage.

    Reply
    • PPP says:
      November 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      It won’t because the problem is the power structure. When you have a steep hierarchy with no checks and balances, the people at the top will abuse people below them in many ways, whether through financial abuse, verbal abuse, or sexual abuse. It is human nature. It isn’t until checks and balances are implemented that this will change. Personally I think that it should be the case that cast and crew should be able to petition to have producers/directors/actors removed from guilds for any kind of abuse.

      Reply
  20. MerryM says:
    November 5, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Another one who is complicit. She and all of the rest of them who didn’t scream this from the rooftops, make me sick.

    Reply
  21. raincoaster says:
    November 5, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I see the trolls have not yet arrived: trust me, they’re on other sites. Maybe they commented here and the editors culled them, which would be great.

    On other gossip sites, you’ll see comment after comment mentioning that Uma had “dinners with Weinstein” as if that makes her a co-conspirator in his rapes and other attacks. They all say that the women who reported him are complicit, and they had dinners with him.

    If they show up here, I trust you’ll cull them. I like to see Harvey wasting his money on lame reputation management tech.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment