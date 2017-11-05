Uma Thurman on Harvey Weinstein: ‘When I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say’

Embed from Getty Images

Today is the one-month anniversary of the New York Times breaking the first in a series of stories about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of harassment and sexual assault. The NYT’s first article was about the settlements he made to a fraction of his victims. Then Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker article less than a week later, and on the same day, the New York Times dropped another bombshell, with Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow backing up all of the other women and telling their own stories. It’s been a long month full of harrowing, disturbing first-person accounts from the victims of a sexual predator who operated with enormous power for the better part of three decades.

Throughout it all, I think it’s important to repeat several truths: that we believe the victims; that women should not be blamed for Harvey Weinstein; that every victim has the right to speak or not speak, and that’s up to them. We need to add something else to the list of truths: every victim and every observer has the right to process their complicated emotions however they can. It’s obvious that many victims are still traumatized, still scared, still worried that Weinstein still has enough power to do real damage to them. It’s also obvious that some victims are just really f–king angry and if they ever see Harvey Weinstein’s blob face ever again, they might get violent. Which brings me to Uma Thurman and the way she’s filtering her pain into anger, and then controlling that anger into a seething rage which is extraordinary to watch. When asked about Weinstein, this was Uma’s response:

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations….wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” Yeah. Uma Thurman has A LOT to say. I get the feeling that what she has to say isn’t just about Harvey Weinstein either, although she does have a long history of working on Weinstein-produced films. Keep in mind – Quentin Tarantino has often described Uma as his muse. The same Quentin Tarantino who “knew enough to do more than I did.”

