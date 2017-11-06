Donald Trump: The Texas mass shooting ‘isn’t a guns situation’

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, a 26-year-old white man named Devin Patrick Kelley stormed into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. He wore a tactical vest and carried an assault rifle. Before he even entered the church, he shot and killed two people. Inside the church, he killed 24 people, including children as small as five years old. Devin Patrick Kelley had a history of violence – he had been court martialed in November 2012 for assaulting his wife and child.

This mass shooting came just a few weeks after the deadliest mass shooting in America of all time, the mass shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and hundreds were injured with gunshot wounds. The Texas mass shooting also comes just days after a terrorist attack in New York which left eight people dead. The New York terrorist attack was committed by a radicalized ISIS agent and Uzbek national living legally in America. The reaction from Donald Trump to the New York terrorist attack was to call for a radical overhaul of the immigration system, the end to the “lottery system” part of immigration, and to call for the Uzbek terrorist to be sent to Gitmo and/or sentenced to death. This was Trump’s reaction to the Sutherland Springs mass shooting:

President Donald Trump said Monday that Sunday’s mass shooting at a Texas church “isn’t a guns situation” but instead “a mental health problem at the highest level.” Asked at a joint press briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe if he would consider pressing for gun control measures in the wake of America’s second mass shooting in a month, Trump said “mental health is your problem here,” calling the shooter a “very deranged individual” with “a lot of problems over a long period of time.” Trump dismissed guns as the root of the problem in Sunday’s shooting, saying “we could go into [gun control policy], but it’s a little bit too soon.” He highlighted reports that a resident with a rifle confronted the gunman, saying the shooting otherwise “would have been much worse.” “It’s a very, very sad event. These are great people,” he said. Earlier, Trump called the incident a “murderous attack” that embodied an “act of evil’ during his first public remarks on the shooting since he awoke to them in Japan on Monday morning. “We pull together and join hands and lock arms,” Trump said, offering words of support to Texans before continuing with his remarks to business leaders here in Japan. “And through the tears and through the sadness, we stand strong. Oh, so strong.”

“These are great people” – because it wouldn’t be as sad to him if the victims were not white Southern church-goers? It “isn’t a guns situation” but a mental health situation… okay, so let’s talk about mental health. Let’s talk specifically about how people who have a history of mental illness and domestic violence shouldn’t be allowed to own guns, assault rifles and automatic weapons. Let’s start there. And just to be clear, Trump only gives a sh-t about the victims in this situation because he believes they are his voters. And he’s only showing deference to the community because the shooter was white. If the shooter had a skin color a shade darker than Ivanka’s, Trump would be using this tragedy for petty political purposes within minutes of the shooting.

