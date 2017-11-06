‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was a huge box office success & Tom Hiddleston barely did anything

In 2013, Marvel released Thor: The Dark World. It was a hit movie, of course, but the promotion for it was so odd. Chris Hemsworth barely did a thing to promote it, and it got to the point where I was constantly calling him The Largely Absent Hemsworth. The promotional duties largely fell on Tom Hiddleston, and Hiddles was sent on a whirlwind, worldwide adventure involving tons of interviews, dancing, silly videos and sonnet-recitation to swans. It was a glorious time to be alive. Skip ahead to right now, and it did feel like Thor: Ragnarok was released with not a lot of promotion. Chris Hemsworth took the lead, but Tom was largely in the wind. I don’t think Tom even did one magazine interview to promote Ragnarok. It was weird.
In any case, Thor: Ragnarok has become the biggest box office opening of the three Thor films. Ragnarok opened in North America this weekend and it scored $121 million at the weekend box office, making it one of the biggest box office openings of the year.
Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” is heading for a stellar opening weekend with $121 million at 4,080 North American locations — the fourth best launch of 2017. The third Thor movie is also putting an emphatic end to the month-long box office slump that saw the worst October in a decade. Among 2017 titles, its debut weekend trails only “Beauty and the Beast” at $174.8 million, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” at $146.5 million and “It” at $123.4 million.
“Thor: Ragnarok” also officially launches the holiday season with a major bang. Moviegoing has been battered this year by a subpar second half that’s pulled down 2017 grosses by 5%, but it should rebound somewhat, thanks to “Thor: Ragnorak” — which already cut the decline to 4.8% as of Sunday with $8.93 billion. Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” (which opens Nov. 17) and Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (opening Dec. 15) should keep the positive momentum going.
“Thor: Ragnarok” wound up over-performing recent estimates, which had been in the $100 million to $118 million range. The rollout includes 3,400 3D screens, 391 Imax screens, 616 premium large format screens, and 204 D-Box locations. The Imax domestic total was $12.2 million, second best of 2017. With Chris Hemsworth reprising the title role, “Thor: Ragnarok” will finish far above its predecessors, nearly doubling the 2011 opening of “Thor” at $65.7 million and coming in 41% above the 2013 sequel “Thor: The Dark World” at $85.7 million.
This says a lot – it says that people enjoy Chris Hemsworth in this role (and literally no other role). It says that Marvel still has the Midas touch. It says that director Taika Waititi is great at what he does and he should be invited to do many more big-budget films. It also says that Marvel doesn’t actually need their actors to do these kinds of exhaustive promotional tours. I think Marvel has halfway figured that out too – the promotional tours have been cut down over time, and I think the actors are probably a lot happier with that. And most of all, this success shows that you don’t actually need Tom Hiddleston to sell these movies everywhere, because he was barely seen during this promotional tour. You know where he was seen though? Atlanta, where the latest Avengers movie is filming. I guess Loki will be in that one.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Does Hiddleston have a major role in the film? I’ve only seen one of the Thor films, and he didn’t really have much screen time?
He was in it quite a lot.
Much bigger than Dark World anyway, he could have featured more in the publicity but given that Hulk is in this, Ruffalo could and has taken on some of that.
Whether it was his decision to take a back seat or Marvel, who knows..
Depends on which of the first 2 movies you saw. The original Thor? Yes. The second? To a much lesser extent. Mostly the second act.
Hiddleston and the rest of the cast did an enormous amount of publicity on SOCIAL MEDIA. There are numerous interviews, funny vignettes, and games. I saw 3 interviews just with Tom and Tessa. Young people do not watch talk shows. Marvel saw this tracking through the roof weeks ago. Now a movie that needed all the help it could get was SKULL ISLAND. Hiddleston and Larson promoted the hell out of that. It overperformed, and the trade papers complimented the cast.
He’s a key character and gets a lot of screen time. Marvel was promoting this as a buddy movie with Thor & Hulk. Also promoting the villain Hela, because, well, Cate Blanchett, and the new character Valkryie so Tom wasn’t really needed for promotion. Also completely missing from PR for this was Idris Elba.
He is second billed. Also, Loki is one of the most popular characters for MARVEL fans.
Hiddles ought to thank the heavens for Loki. At this point, fans associating him with Loki is preferential to associating him with Hiddleswift. At least Loki has some swag. Hiddleswift was a most epic fail.
Movie fans. I loved him in the comics and it’s awesome to see Loki getting shine. But if he was actually cast to how he looked in comics pre- movie I think we’d have a more Steve Valentine Loki. And the girls wouldn’t have gone as wild LOL I’m thankful for Tom
Yes! He was great in the film, and I adored all his brotherly scenes with Thor.
I saw it Friday night. It was actually a hilarious movie on top of all the action–Chris Hemsworth really does comedy well. Overall it was a pretty fantastic movie. Tom Hiddleston had his fair share of laughs, although he wasn’t nearly as great as Chris.
I agree it is funny, but I also felt the brothers lacked depth of character.
I actually felt like it finally gave the characters more depth. Not a Hiddles fan and I don’t get the hype around Loki at all, but he did a fine job in this. Jeff Goldblum stole the show though.
I have to agree with ichsi – I thought the film gave the brothers a different dimension that wasn’t just about how much Loki resented Thor. In Ragnorak, we got some background into their childhood together, and their last scene together was so great.
“I *am* here.” *FEELS*
I liked that we got to see Chris’ comedic side. I think he should do more comedic roles. He was hilarious in that National Lampoon Vacation movie and the best thing about Ghost Busters.
@L84Tea — I saw it on Saturday and agree it was hilarious. Didn’t realize CH could do comedy so well, he was pretty good.
I’m Loki fan too but, imo, I didn’t think he was in this movie a lot.
I saw it, it was cute. Funny. The actors did well, Hiddleston included. Another Marvel movie, enjoyed it and forgot it ten minutes later. No need to see it again. Really not a big deal.
My husband lives for Marvel, so I’m his plus one at every movie. Honestly, I don’t mind. I liked the movie and I like him. The Hulk is everything. God, did Tom ever dodge a bullet. Hope he can live his life without that girl’s name attached to it.
Nancy, no genuine MARVEL fan cares about that. How are you?
I am fab, family is well and I’m off to have my golden locks trimmed!! Hope you and your “baby” girl are doing well, you’re the best mom. What don’t I care about in Marvel????? I live for Iron Man. Can’t imagine not having Robert Downey, Jr. Have to scoot off but wish you a happy first week of November!!
I felt the opposite. There seemed to be a lot of promotion. Apparently the budget was $180M, so that makes sense (but also way too much money). However, I will say that I’m more sensitive to promotion with movies I like because a bajillion different trailers and snippets are released that sometimes ruin the movie. Give me a sense of the plot, a feel for the tone and then we’re done.
ETA: want to say that I Saw the movie on Saturday and loved it. The departure in tone from the first two films and Thor as in the comics was slightly jarring, but done so well that it’s no big deal. I wish some scenes had a little more weight to them, but ultimately I loved it.
I felt the same way…I absolutely adored this movie, but there were moments where I wish they explored the more serious moments with more gravity, e.g. Odin. They seemed to whiz right past them in favor of the adventure and comedy stuff. But otherwise, I’m excited to see this again on Blu-ray.
The success of this I am laying squarely at the wonderful feet of Taika Waititi, and I suppose Marvel for giving him what appears to be free reign and thus injecting something badly needed into the Thor movies.
Saw it last week and I just loved it, the humour was clever, the music was synthtastic (with Stranger Things etc bringing the 80s forward it was very very clever) and visually it was incredible
“visually it was incredible”
I’m amazed to hear someone say this. The opening scene was impressive but while the design was strong I thought visually it was painfully cartoonish. There wasn’t a second that I wasn’t aware of the heavy green screen. It felt almost claustrophobic. Of course I’ve thought that of most of Marvel stuff. They’re great with casting and humour but visually it’s a TV show at best…and even there, Game of Thrones is more visually impressive.
well I think I went into it with the knowledge that it was heavily green screened. I suppose I mean from a CGI perspective. CGI doesn’t always mean it’ll look good, I liked the comic book element feel it had and felt it was done well. The Thor movies were always pretty much heavily green screened except when it moved to Earth or the larger set pieces such as the throne room. I wouldnt say it’s as bad as tv shows, Once Upon a Time being an example that relies heavily on green screen in parts and it’s always blindingly obvious and painful.
I did think the Odin scene was awful in terms of visuals but it was relatively brief.
Have you seen the art of Jack Kirby? The visuals were a straight homage to Jack Kirby, who drew most of the colorful, “everyone is on acid, right?” comics at Marvel. And while there is obviously green screen, I was struck by how much was also clearly built sets, from all of the interiors of Sakaar to the plaza in Asgard, to Doctor Strange’s house, most of the green screen was limited to exterior stuff, which is par for the course with film now (even indies will have green screen exteriors). I thought this Thor hit the right mix of physical sets and green screen polish, and I love that they gave it a kick up with the color and the Flash Gordon chintz. It all worked with the tone so well.
That Odin scene, though, was obviously not shot in a field.
Also they let Chris and Mark be funny. Esp Chris. He’s got comedic timing and Marvel has been using it more and more. I found the movie delightful and the best Thor by miles.
I’m glad it was a success for Tom’s sake. Is it weird that I’m all worried about his career post Taylor?
Squirrelgirl. If Hiddleston’s career is in trouble, the trade papers would report it. I am repeating myself because I urge everyone to read them. They only do facts, no gossip
“They only do facts, no gossip”
Ohhhhh, I don’t know about that. They make publicist deals all the time. Also let’s just say more than a few of them will have a lot to answer for in not addressing Weinstein, Spacey, and more to come. “Complicit” is the word we will be hearing.
Hiddleston is not really a big enough deal for a “career examination” in the trades. They’d look at a Clooney, Damon, Affleck, or Pitt. Overall he’s fine though. He tried to level up on the star meter a bit, it didn’t really work out but he’s far from the first to try and continue on. Focus on some strong supporting roles and great TV and he’s fine. It’s a healthier place to be, if not the top of the pyramid.
It’s actually Hemsworth who is in a bit of a spot. The industry and his reps actively pushed him as a leading man…to absolute failure outside of Thor. He needs to recalibrate moving forward.
We saw a preview for a new film with Hemsworth. I don’t know if it will help. People saying he should do comedy are probably right. Actually the trades did do analysis on Elba and John Hamm. However, as you indicate the biggest career examination was the declining box office of the once invincible Cruise. I actually hope Hiddleston does more TV and stage work. He’s far ahead of most actors in his age group as a stage actor.
Another Ps to Mia. You are talking about the Peter Bart situation? I almost forgot. Another geeezer may bite the dust.
Hey Squirrelgirl. I kind of get the feeling we should know each other!
PS to Mia, your analysis of Tom H.’s career is right on the money. I get weary of all the “career obituaries” about a number of actors we see here.
Secret Squirrel yes we do!!!
Also, to add, I am loving his longer reddish hair and beard look he’s rocking lately. Reminds me of the War Horse promo and Hollow Crown.
Alas, the beard is gone. It was gone right after the Ragnarok premiere when he was spotted at some theater event in London but the curls remained. And pictures from this week show him in full Loki gear on the set of Avengers 4 so beard definitely gone.
oh poo!!
But yay I suppose to the Avengers news
This film actually rests on Thor’s (and a bit Hulk’s) shoulders, not Loki’s like in The Dark World did, so promotion being done by Hemsworth and Ruffalo makes sense. But yeah, the Marvel brand promotes itself, and that’s great.
Hate Hiddles’ facial hair. Ugh. With that beard, please stay out of the public eye.
Storylines matter. Ragnarok, like Civil War is very popular in the comic book versions so since the previews make it look like they did justice to it-cartoon nerds will natural follow and the girlfriends/wives will go for the eye candy.
I didn’t get a chance to see it this weekend but will tomorrow after work. So I’m going to leave this thread to avoid spoilers.
Regarding Tiddles: these superhero movies have a majority male fanbase. They like big strongmen. You can’t try to sell them as badass Loki after they have seen you wearing a I love T.S. tank. Sexist I know but Ben Affleck the jerk would probably get more respect than being seen as too girly.
Great comment if you want to re-inforce stereotypes. Comics and comic-book movies have an audience that is 50% female. Same for video-games. Not girls that get dragged in by their boyfriends, but girls who are nerds.
“cartoon nerds will natural follow and the girlfriends/wives will go for the eye candy.”
Or in this case, as with most of my friends, the (female) comic nerds go and we bring our husbands / boyfriends / same sex partners as our plus ones. Why does this old stereotype still hold when women are generally the ones buying movie tickets?
Or you know, both people want to see it because Marvel movies are entertaining.
Sadly, a lot of retailers feel the same as this… This is why it pisses me off when I go into shops to buy for my daughter and all the superhero stuff is in the boys sections. Needless to say mini Lindy wears a lot of “boys” tops.
I did too as a child Lindy. Hopefully there will continue to be more collections for girls. My mom would shop in the girls and boys sections for me to get the clothes I liked. Sparkly tutu with a comic shirt was a common outfit for me.
Eventually my mom started screen printing onto plain tees for me.
My daughter too. Thankfully even at 16 she fits a boys large, so she gets minecraft and pokemon shirts at a good price (the adult pricing is horrible).
On the other side, my son likes cats and my little pony, to name a few, so to slove that problem (he will wear a softer pink but not that garish hot pink), my daughter, who is very artistic, just designs him shirts. Last year he got a fantastic Hobbes shirt for Christmas.
I saw it this weekend and loved it. But I have to disagree that these movies have a mostly male fanbase. I’ve been loving comic book movies since the first Spiderman trilogy (and have hated many of the more recent ones) and every time I go see one, it’s pretty much 50/50 women/men. And they’re not all couples. I think if this were true, there’s no way these films would make the money they do.
Wouldn’t any trip to Comic Con or article about it disabuse someone of the notion that MARVEL movies have few female fans?
The gender breakdown for RAGNORAK. Male 56%, female 44%. Hardly an overwhelming male majority. Facts count, even in show business.
Saw it on Saturday. It was by far the best Thor film and quite enjoyable and funny AND colourful. Hemsworth is pure comedy, he should stick to that.
He looks so sexy with his hair like this, and his facial hair makes him look even better. Beautiful. I can’t wait to see this movie
I saw the film yesterday and let me tell you: TAIKA SHOULD DIRECT ALL THE MOVIES ALL THE TIME! Rachel House more or less resumed her role from Hunt for the Wilderpeople. She was pure comedy gold opposite Jeff Goldblum. This movie is so good, there are no words. Tessa was buff and badass and I loved her, but I was a bit disappointed because she can do more in terms of acting, see Creed. And Cate Blanchett was the best evil villainess of all evil villainesses. She had *so* much fun, you could tell. And by the way, Karl Urban? I peed a little at “and this is my stuff”. Hiddle broke out laughing in one take, too. They must have had the best of times. This movie. THIS MOVIE! It’s perfect.
Agree about Taika directing all the movies all the time. I laughed my ass off for most of the film. Excellent comedic timing, especially from Hemsworth. Cate Blanchett was underused but looked GORGEOUS in character. Wowza.
Valkyrie’s flash back? God, I want Tiziano to paint that scene on my ceiling.
Hemsworth should learn from Brad Pitt’s mistakes and pursue a career in comedy.
I absolutely loved Tessa in this, personally. She was my favorite part of the movie. I hope the success of this one means we’ll get a women of colour led superhero flick soon enough. Taika did an awesome job directing. I hope he does more work in the genre!
Thor: Ragnarok is not without its wonderfully silly promotion, just not a lot of it, but this gave me life and the whole cast involved (no Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, or Karl Urban sadly) seem to be having a great time with it. It is 11 minutes long but glorious in its silliness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8atgsWFfDOg
Thanks lp. Very funny!
“The Evil Cate Blanchett”
I liked Tom better in Thor2. Hemsworth was working in Asia on that unfortunate Black Hat movie when Tom was dancing singing and promoting Thor2. Looks like the on set photos coming from Atlanta, there is a throwback scene to The Avengers movie. The actors are wearing their clothes and the Asgardians have their hair styles from that film.
And Loki has his cuts and ball gag.
We saw it last night and I giggled from start to finish, definitely a fun movie that helped me forget the problems of the world for two hours. Chris and Tom both did great, I love to hate Loki and hope we see more of him in the future. The entire cast was great, Cate Blanchett looked sexy as hell, and Jeff Goldblum was hilarious and plays his usual self😄 Worth watching.
I’m a huge marvel zombie and Thor has been my favorite comic book character for more than 20 years now. To be honest the first Thor film, which I was going crazy for before its release, was a big disappointment and Dark World is one of Marvel’s weaker films which just left me feeling “meh” but I saw this movie on opening day and wow, I mean just WOW!
It is, in a word, amazing. The perfect cinematic amalgamation of the Walter Simonson Thor/Ragnarok stories and the Greg Pak Planet Hulk story repackaged for the Marvel Cinematic universe. The cast is perfect, the plot is perfect, the effects are brilliant, Taika is GOD. I honestly can’t even nitpick. (Though if I absolutely had to. SPOILERS!……………….. I would say that I am going to miss the Warriors Three as I feel they have yet to get their due on screen and now they obviously won’t)
But long story short, the movie is a huge win. So well done and so much fun. If I worked on the DC movies I’d seriously consider pushing the Justice League release date waaay back and then kill myself
Tessa Thompson was a revelation. She was amazing and stole the show for me every time she popped up. I also love how her character was written. I’m glad that Marvel actually listened to criticism and included POC in this film and didn’t have them be props for Thor but actual people instead. Bravo!
Agree! Just said above that I hope the success means we’ll get a WOC led superhero flick soon, fingers crossed.
I loved Thor! Chris Hemsworth should def do more comedy..he is really funny! I do enjoy his comedic timing, he was so funny on SNL.
Tom is handsome and hilarous as usual.
Saw it and loved it. Was a lot of fun.
Hiddles did a lot in this marketing trail. They just pushed Chris and mark more as it was billed a buddy comedy.
But, but, this suggests that actors do magazine and talk show interviews because the movie studios want them to promote their movies, and not because they’re thirsty famewhores who are desperate for attention!!!111
:-0
Yeah, so Marvel have been pushing the Hulk-Thor bromance aspect of the film in marketing, and as a result it’s Hemsworth and Ruffalo who have been doing the hard PR slog – on social media as well as in person
They haven’t been on an epic press tour because they’re needed for IF2/A4 filming, but they’ve been pretty active. We don’t know how much of the marketing plan was reliant on actor availability and how much was based on test screening feedback, but you can safely assume that if Marvel had required it Hiddleston would have done more too.
Thank you for that comment Emma! You mean when actor promote movies and tv shows heavily it is because they are selling the show (as they are contracted to do), not because they are “thirsty” and famewhores? Who woulda thunk it?😉
I went to watch it for my beloved Benny Cumberbatch and his very small role is what I quite enjoyed. Well, in addition to my crush Mark Ruffalo. I really just like how he looks n how he talks. I actually don’t find Chris Hemsworth hot at all. Hollywood movies have gotten so predictable (or is it that I’ve grown and I’m now jaded?) that I feel shortchanged if I go watch a superhero movie without a child in tow. Kids are still easily impressed whereas I leave feeling I could have written a better, less predictable plot.
Dr. Strange is my husband’s favorite character, also. He went because I love Thor and Loki and because I assured him of the cameo.
In the Dark World TH was the saving grace of a mediocre movie. Both in terms of character and promotion. With Ragnarok he is (just) another great part of a great movie.
I think the critics agree.
…Tom did nothing but provide the movie’s most poignant emotional arc, but OK.
And he’s such a famewhore. Really so obvious now, isn’t it. 🙄
*heavy sarcasm*
LOVED the movie, btw. Best MCU film yet. Mostly bc of Loki and Taika. And Hemsworth is hilarious.
Am I the only one who feels Hiddles had a real wobble post tiddlesbanging and took a big break from everything? Only indulging in a short Shakespeare run?
No, you’re not. So undeserved. Sometimes the hardest lessons are the most effective.
The short Shakespeare run is the only visible work, but it doesn’t mean it’s the only work he has done.
Early Man, from what they said at the press event the other week, has been an on-going commitment with recording sessions every few months.
He has definitely filmed stuff for Infinity War 1&2/Avengers 3&4, which we’ll be seeing more of in due course, and they’re likely working on a script for season 2 of The Night Manager – which might not ever come to fruition, if they can’t come up with a story that works, but you can bet your arse they’ll have given it their best shot. He’s an exec producer so he’ll have worked on it even if we never see it.
Plus there’s the UNICEF documentary he was working on at the start of the year.
Honestly, I read him as the kind of guy who throws himself into work to get over stuff, not takes a break from it. He did take a couple of months off at the end of the year but I reckon he has been beavering away since. We just haven’t seen the result of it yet.
Someone here scoffed at me back in March when I suggested that Hiddleston might have two of the largest grossing films in 2017. I won’t gloat much, but it looks like I might be right. The only films I can see knocking KSI down in the rankings (aside from Thor) are Justice League, Star Wars, and maybe Coco. That will leave KSI hanging on in the top 20, both on domestic and worldwide box office rankings. Yeah, yeah, neither one of them depended on his star power to drive box office, but they still count. Besides, how many other actors were expecting big things this year only to see their movies seriously tank? Most didn’t even get one blockbuster, let alone two.
The promo was primarily Hemsworth and Waititi. They were selling it on the strength of the new director’s vision and story. Which was also why people were excited to see the movie.
