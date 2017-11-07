Angelina Jolie in a sweater dress & ankle booties: super-cute or not so much?

Angelina Jolie makes time for fans at the Directors Guild of America event

Since everyone seems to enjoy talking about Angelina Jolie’s fashion these days, please enjoy these photos of Angelina over the weekend. She attended an event for the Directors Guild of America, a guild of which she is a member. I assume this was some kind of screening or Oscar-voter event. There’s no real dress code for that kind of thing – it’s just a screening, not a premiere, and celebrities and directors generally just wear something professional-looking, like a suit or a conservative dress. Angelina chose to do something rare (for her) these days: a chunky sweater minidress and a ankle booties. I like the sweater dress just fine – it’s black and sacky and that’s why she chose it. But the ankle booties? HATE. I always hate them, on any and every woman though. I just don’t think they’re comfortable or flattering. Still, this is a cute, “youthful” look for Jolie. I feel like her kids might be styling her these days.

Of all the Oscar campaign hustlers out there this year, Angelina is one of the top hustlers, right up there with Margot Robbie and Armie Hammer. Angelina is really working for a Best Foreign Film Oscar nomination for First They Killed My Father. Will it work? Perhaps. The better question is: if it doesn’t work, will people say that Angelina is not respected in Hollywood? Will they say that Brad Pitt “won” Hollywood in their divorce? That’s what worries me, that people are putting too many expectations on what all of this will mean.

Angelina also sat down with Deadline for their “Contenders” series, which is just Oscar hype too. You can read Jolie’s Deadline thing here – she doesn’t say anything new, but it’s still rather interesting.

75 Responses to “Angelina Jolie in a sweater dress & ankle booties: super-cute or not so much?”

  1. SM says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I want those boots. Never did I think I would say that about something Angelina wore

    Reply
  2. Millenial says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She looks really cute and fashionable. My favorite outfit of hers in a while, really.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    A little better than the beige blanket or the silver robe she’s recently worn. I also HATE ankle booties

    Reply
  4. Kat says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I think she looks sleek and chic. Love the hair pulled back too.

    Reply
  5. D says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I usually think that sweater dresses just end up looking like someone forgot to put pants on, and I’m not a big fan of ankle booties either so with different shoes this look might have work better. That being said…she’s still Angelina, so she can get away with it I guess :)

    Reply
  6. jenna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    She is perfection. The outfit looks great. In a nonjudgemental note: her legs hurt my heart. Hopefully just a weird angle for the photo.

    Reply
  7. Louise177 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I don’t understand the fascination with Angelina’s clothes. She’s never been a fashion plate. She’s had a few good looks but it wasn’t what she’s known for. I also don’t get why it’s a big deal that Angelina attends these awards and screenings. I’ve seen more stories about her than anybody else. Everybody does it. It reminds me when Unbroken wasn’t nominated. For some reason it was a huge deal eventhough more prestigious and touted movies/performances didn’t get nominations.

    Reply
  8. Lenn says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Is it winter or summer? is what this outfits screams.

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    No problem with the boots. Think the dress might have looked better a few inches longer.

    Reply
  10. Julianna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It’s a great outfit for her. Much younger and fresher while still essentially being a black sack.

    I am a bit worried about just how clearly defined the ridges of her tibula are in some of these pics. I know this topic is done to death, but that’s something you only see on people who are very underweight.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I think she looks fine, but am I the only one who notices she rarely, if ever, carries a handbag? I find it impossible to leave home without toting my ‘stuff’..

    Reply
  12. MeowuiRose says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

    She is just so elegant in my eyes. Not just physically but the way she carries and conducts herself. I’m a low key Angie stan I gotta admit.

    Reply
  13. Danielle says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    It’s a sack sweater dress and boots. Fine, but not high fashion.

    Reply
  14. MostlyMegan says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I don’t think her legs are her best feature. So bony

    Reply
  15. V4Real says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I think she looks beautiful

    Reply
  16. Fa says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Will they say that Brad Pitt “won” Hollywood in their divorce?
    But she has the kids at moment permanently and that is important, and no one cares what Hollywood think, we saw how Hollywood protect man like Weinstein what do you respect from Hollywood. No one trust Hollywood men anymore.

    Reply
    • roses says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:15 am

      +1 yeah after all the revelations about how men operate and the antics they use to cover up their horrid behavior I wouldn’t worry about her standing at all. Plus even if it’s not selected it was steal pretty impressive that it even made the selection it had to meet certain criteria and it did. I always agree with Lainey about Jolie she is a straight hustler when it comes to promoting her films, she’s going to get out there and do the work.

      Reply
  17. Fleurucci says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:59 am

    It’s a very nice outfit. I haven’t seen her movie on Netflix yet. I’m worried it’s too much to handle, anyone who’s seen it, is it intense?

    Reply
  18. Shijel says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:00 am

    i hate the particular ankle boots she’s wearing, but a slightly different style would’ve been great. Still, love the entire outfit, it’s something I’d wear if I didn’t have skullcrusher legs.
    She’s still so terribly thin though, all skin on sinew. I’m used to seeing this stuff among people with restrictive eating disorders (and having suffered years, and spent many more among the suffering it -is- something that’s almost universally seen among those with eating disorders or otherwise ill and unable to eat a lot).

    Well whatever. I really like these photos all the same, I want the sack jumper.

    Reply
  19. Lexter says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ankle boots are the worst, I’ve never ever thought they look good. So many people wear them, it’s an assault to my eyes

    Reply
  20. Flipper says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Her legs though……….scarily thin.

    Reply
  21. Fa says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    The oscar nomination is for Cambodia if Cambodia win they will take the oscar not Angelina but she will represent the country at the oscar and accept the award on their behalf.

    Reply
  22. trillian says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I’d totally wear that if a) the dress were a bit longer or b) I wore tights and c) the ankle booties fitted better. I have very slender ankles too and ankle booties need to fit snug to look good. I hate it when I can fit several fingers in.

    Reply
  23. Jenni says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I’m not feeling it. Not a good look. She should wear some black or grey tights.

    Reply
  24. Jerusha says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I love ankle boots, but they have to be flats- no more than a half inch heel. I like her dress, love cowl necks.

    Reply
  25. Andrea1 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I will keep saying it her face is out of this world its in a league of its own!

    Reply
  26. Maya says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Brad may have won Hollywood as some claim but these days, that ain’t a good prize to win.

    The fact that Angelina has always been an outsider never playing the Hollywood games, just showed her how authentic and good she really is. Angelina is coming out smelling like roses while several of those Hollywood players aren’t in this whole HW and other messes coming out.

    People are actually admiring her for never having worked with HW again and the fact that she warned other women even at a time when HW was untouchable.

    During Unbroken – I saw lots of attacks on Angelina simply because she was a woman. Now, women are fighting back so hopefully sexism won’t play a role in next year’s award season.

    Plus she has Netflix power machine behind her and they have hired the two best Awards consultants for this movie and the other two currently in the running.

    I don’t mind people push hard for these awards by going to screenings, gala’s and other stuff they have to attend. As long as they bribe them with cupcakes or anything else then it’s fair game.

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Please AJ plays the Hollywood game just like everybody else, she just plays it her way.

      Reply
    • Andrea1 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:38 am

      ****”Brad may have won Hollywood as some claim but these days, that ain’t a good prize to win.

      The fact that Angelina has always been an outsider never playing the Hollywood games, just showed her how authentic and good she really is. Angelina is coming out smelling like roses while several of those Hollywood players aren’t in this whole HW and other messes coming out.”*******
      I totally agree with you Maya! Hollywood reputation doesnt mean much now even the standing ovation he got doesn’t mean nothing now after the whole revelations about what goes down in Hollywood I appreciate her for always operating from outside the circles and I guess that has always been because she knows what we didnt know. She has her family which is most important he can keep custody of hollywood since that is what he cares bout most…..

      Reply
    • I am bored says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:51 am

      The worst is she was attacked after announcing her divorce. People are soooo pissed that she didn’t play the “We are separating but still love each other” bullshit line that other celebs play.

      She was honest and had to dump him because he abused her kid, but omg she’s the bad one 🙄

      So many abusers in hollyweird but we shouldn’t believe her or her kids.

      Reply
  27. AmandaPanda says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I love the outfit (and would wear the hell out of the boots!) but when your knee is wider than your thigh, it’s…not great….

    Reply
  28. Anatha A says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I want this outfit. It looks comfortable and the shoes are great.

    Reply
  29. Felicia says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Boring

    Reply
  30. Sarah says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Angelina has to really hustle for this film & she’s doing what is asked of her. Because it’s a netflix film, she has to do all the work on her end, because Netflix is still not truly welcome within the film industry. Good on her! If she gets criticism for campaigning, then it’s a double standard as usual.

    Reply
  31. KBB says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I will take this over robes and sack dresses all day, every day. She looks like she’s having fun with her clothes for once. I was just saying yesterday she needs less bag lady and more badass chic. I’m here for it.

    Reply
  32. Merritt says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I think it would have looked better with boots and tights.

    Reply
  33. Manu says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Love it!

    Reply
  34. Sage says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Way to thin and I don’t think unnaturally skinny people look good.

    Reply
  35. HK9 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Love the sweater dress and ankle boots just not together. I think it might look better if the boots were closer to the knee tho

    Reply
  36. Laura says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I’m sorry, and I’m not trying to say this in a mean way, but I think she looks awful here. I dislike the outfit immensely, and her legs are doing me a h*ckin’ concern.

    Reply
  37. island_girl says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I love that entire outfit. When I worked at AT Loft they made the chicest sweater dresses. So comfortable and cozy.

    Reply
  38. Nikki says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Showing leg with fun booties is a huge improvement over her long black sack dresses. But it’d be even MORE fun if it was a vibrant color, or had some more shape.

    Reply
  39. Rachel in August says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I’ve never seen her looking bad, unkempt or inappropriate. She’s always looking great in my opinion.

    Reply
  40. smee says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    in desperate need of leggings…..if it’s cold enuf for a sweater but your legs are bare….?

    Reply
  41. JA says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I love my ankle booties but agree it only works with certain looks. She looks good!

    Reply
  42. I am bored says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    They already said he won or at least that’s what his Pr team says. He won custody of hollyweird so who cares who has custody of their kids basically.

    She wants an Oscar nomination so that she can continue to direct movies.

    Surprisingly even Lainey questions the custody stuff. It’s obvious he lost.

    Reply

