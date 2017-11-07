Angelina Jolie in a sweater dress & ankle booties: super-cute or not so much?

Since everyone seems to enjoy talking about Angelina Jolie’s fashion these days, please enjoy these photos of Angelina over the weekend. She attended an event for the Directors Guild of America, a guild of which she is a member. I assume this was some kind of screening or Oscar-voter event. There’s no real dress code for that kind of thing – it’s just a screening, not a premiere, and celebrities and directors generally just wear something professional-looking, like a suit or a conservative dress. Angelina chose to do something rare (for her) these days: a chunky sweater minidress and a ankle booties. I like the sweater dress just fine – it’s black and sacky and that’s why she chose it. But the ankle booties? HATE. I always hate them, on any and every woman though. I just don’t think they’re comfortable or flattering. Still, this is a cute, “youthful” look for Jolie. I feel like her kids might be styling her these days.
Of all the Oscar campaign hustlers out there this year, Angelina is one of the top hustlers, right up there with Margot Robbie and Armie Hammer. Angelina is really working for a Best Foreign Film Oscar nomination for First They Killed My Father. Will it work? Perhaps. The better question is: if it doesn’t work, will people say that Angelina is not respected in Hollywood? Will they say that Brad Pitt “won” Hollywood in their divorce? That’s what worries me, that people are putting too many expectations on what all of this will mean.
Angelina also sat down with Deadline for their “Contenders” series, which is just Oscar hype too. You can read Jolie’s Deadline thing here – she doesn’t say anything new, but it’s still rather interesting.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I want those boots. Never did I think I would say that about something Angelina wore
Same!
Me too! I love ankle booties. Sorry Kaiser
She looks really cute and fashionable. My favorite outfit of hers in a while, really.
+1
Love it! Very youthful.
I love the look as well but then I zoomed in on her left leg. What is that line running down it?
V4REAL – bone jutting out?
Mine does that too…shin bone is turned out a bit.
Alert we have a body shamer in the house.
Simple but beautiful and classy at the same time.
She really is such a stunning woman. Never get tired of looking at her.
Kitten – I love her face in these pics too. She looks so fresh and rested.
A little better than the beige blanket or the silver robe she’s recently worn. I also HATE ankle booties
Ankle boots are okay with pants. And I don’t mean leggings or skinny jeans.
I think she looks sleek and chic. Love the hair pulled back too.
I usually think that sweater dresses just end up looking like someone forgot to put pants on, and I’m not a big fan of ankle booties either so with different shoes this look might have work better. That being said…she’s still Angelina, so she can get away with it I guess
This would look so much better if she had added a pair of jeans.
Added a pair of jeans with that heavy dress, at that length? Nope.
She is perfection. The outfit looks great. In a nonjudgemental note: her legs hurt my heart. Hopefully just a weird angle for the photo.
I agree. I saw loads of photos of this outfit on Lainey and her legs look even worse in many of the photos. It’s not just bad angles. Lainey loved her fashion but all I could see was how painfully thin her legs are.
I don’t understand the fascination with Angelina’s clothes. She’s never been a fashion plate. She’s had a few good looks but it wasn’t what she’s known for. I also don’t get why it’s a big deal that Angelina attends these awards and screenings. I’ve seen more stories about her than anybody else. Everybody does it. It reminds me when Unbroken wasn’t nominated. For some reason it was a huge deal eventhough more prestigious and touted movies/performances didn’t get nominations.
Is it winter or summer? is what this outfits screams.
No problem with the boots. Think the dress might have looked better a few inches longer.
It’s a great outfit for her. Much younger and fresher while still essentially being a black sack.
I am a bit worried about just how clearly defined the ridges of her tibula are in some of these pics. I know this topic is done to death, but that’s something you only see on people who are very underweight.
She looks extremely frail to me.
She does. Her legs look like matchsticks that could break. She’s been wearing long sleeves which helps. I don’t think she is healthy. I also don’t believe she is naturally this thin, because in her younger days, she was thin, but not frail looking as you mentioned. Man, it can’t be fun to be under the microscope, but that’s part of the package if you want to be famous.
I think she looks fine, but am I the only one who notices she rarely, if ever, carries a handbag? I find it impossible to leave home without toting my ‘stuff’..
I’m guessing one of her entourage is holding it while she signs autographs. Part of the job description for someone, I’m sure. (Not just her but many celebs.)
In so many pictures, celebrities aren’t carrying handbags, just phones. I can’t leave home without my sunglasses and phone, which are both put in my handbag
She probably has an assistant carrying her stuff for her, I wish I had that too…Instead I have a way too heavy handbag filled with too much random stuff that I think I might need
She is just so elegant in my eyes. Not just physically but the way she carries and conducts herself. I’m a low key Angie stan I gotta admit.
It’s a sack sweater dress and boots. Fine, but not high fashion.
I don’t think her legs are her best feature. So bony
I think the right pair of tights would have improved the look immensely.
I think she looks beautiful
Will they say that Brad Pitt “won” Hollywood in their divorce?
But she has the kids at moment permanently and that is important, and no one cares what Hollywood think, we saw how Hollywood protect man like Weinstein what do you respect from Hollywood. No one trust Hollywood men anymore.
+1 yeah after all the revelations about how men operate and the antics they use to cover up their horrid behavior I wouldn’t worry about her standing at all. Plus even if it’s not selected it was steal pretty impressive that it even made the selection it had to meet certain criteria and it did. I always agree with Lainey about Jolie she is a straight hustler when it comes to promoting her films, she’s going to get out there and do the work.
It is the first time she promoting hard for a film, it is for her friend Loung and Cambodia 🇰🇭.
It’s a very nice outfit. I haven’t seen her movie on Netflix yet. I’m worried it’s too much to handle, anyone who’s seen it, is it intense?
It’s intense, emotional and war seen through a child’s eyes.
It is so intense! But worth it
Not as much as you would think.
I recommended it to my sister, and she was bored in parts and thought it wasn’t very good. We usually like the same things. I guess not this time. I liked it.
i hate the particular ankle boots she’s wearing, but a slightly different style would’ve been great. Still, love the entire outfit, it’s something I’d wear if I didn’t have skullcrusher legs.
She’s still so terribly thin though, all skin on sinew. I’m used to seeing this stuff among people with restrictive eating disorders (and having suffered years, and spent many more among the suffering it -is- something that’s almost universally seen among those with eating disorders or otherwise ill and unable to eat a lot).
Well whatever. I really like these photos all the same, I want the sack jumper.
Ankle boots are the worst, I’ve never ever thought they look good. So many people wear them, it’s an assault to my eyes
Her legs though……….scarily thin.
She seems to have shriveled up, old lady legs. Someone please buy her a sandwich.
Body shamer.
The oscar nomination is for Cambodia if Cambodia win they will take the oscar not Angelina but she will represent the country at the oscar and accept the award on their behalf.
I’d totally wear that if a) the dress were a bit longer or b) I wore tights and c) the ankle booties fitted better. I have very slender ankles too and ankle booties need to fit snug to look good. I hate it when I can fit several fingers in.
I’m not feeling it. Not a good look. She should wear some black or grey tights.
I love ankle boots, but they have to be flats- no more than a half inch heel. I like her dress, love cowl necks.
I will keep saying it her face is out of this world its in a league of its own!
Brad may have won Hollywood as some claim but these days, that ain’t a good prize to win.
The fact that Angelina has always been an outsider never playing the Hollywood games, just showed her how authentic and good she really is. Angelina is coming out smelling like roses while several of those Hollywood players aren’t in this whole HW and other messes coming out.
People are actually admiring her for never having worked with HW again and the fact that she warned other women even at a time when HW was untouchable.
During Unbroken – I saw lots of attacks on Angelina simply because she was a woman. Now, women are fighting back so hopefully sexism won’t play a role in next year’s award season.
Plus she has Netflix power machine behind her and they have hired the two best Awards consultants for this movie and the other two currently in the running.
I don’t mind people push hard for these awards by going to screenings, gala’s and other stuff they have to attend. As long as they bribe them with cupcakes or anything else then it’s fair game.
Please AJ plays the Hollywood game just like everybody else, she just plays it her way.
****”Brad may have won Hollywood as some claim but these days, that ain’t a good prize to win.
The fact that Angelina has always been an outsider never playing the Hollywood games, just showed her how authentic and good she really is. Angelina is coming out smelling like roses while several of those Hollywood players aren’t in this whole HW and other messes coming out.”*******
I totally agree with you Maya! Hollywood reputation doesnt mean much now even the standing ovation he got doesn’t mean nothing now after the whole revelations about what goes down in Hollywood I appreciate her for always operating from outside the circles and I guess that has always been because she knows what we didnt know. She has her family which is most important he can keep custody of hollywood since that is what he cares bout most…..
The worst is she was attacked after announcing her divorce. People are soooo pissed that she didn’t play the “We are separating but still love each other” bullshit line that other celebs play.
She was honest and had to dump him because he abused her kid, but omg she’s the bad one 🙄
So many abusers in hollyweird but we shouldn’t believe her or her kids.
I love the outfit (and would wear the hell out of the boots!) but when your knee is wider than your thigh, it’s…not great….
I want this outfit. It looks comfortable and the shoes are great.
Boring
Angelina has to really hustle for this film & she’s doing what is asked of her. Because it’s a netflix film, she has to do all the work on her end, because Netflix is still not truly welcome within the film industry. Good on her! If she gets criticism for campaigning, then it’s a double standard as usual.
I will take this over robes and sack dresses all day, every day. She looks like she’s having fun with her clothes for once. I was just saying yesterday she needs less bag lady and more badass chic. I’m here for it.
I think it would have looked better with boots and tights.
Love it!
Way to thin and I don’t think unnaturally skinny people look good.
Body Shamer.
Love the sweater dress and ankle boots just not together. I think it might look better if the boots were closer to the knee tho
I’m sorry, and I’m not trying to say this in a mean way, but I think she looks awful here. I dislike the outfit immensely, and her legs are doing me a h*ckin’ concern.
You sound awful. Body shamer.
I love that entire outfit. When I worked at AT Loft they made the chicest sweater dresses. So comfortable and cozy.
Showing leg with fun booties is a huge improvement over her long black sack dresses. But it’d be even MORE fun if it was a vibrant color, or had some more shape.
I’ve never seen her looking bad, unkempt or inappropriate. She’s always looking great in my opinion.
in desperate need of leggings…..if it’s cold enuf for a sweater but your legs are bare….?
I love my ankle booties but agree it only works with certain looks. She looks good!
They already said he won or at least that’s what his Pr team says. He won custody of hollyweird so who cares who has custody of their kids basically.
She wants an Oscar nomination so that she can continue to direct movies.
Surprisingly even Lainey questions the custody stuff. It’s obvious he lost.
Btw, her kids aren’t styling her. Jen rade is still her stylist. The booties are awesome.
