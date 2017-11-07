Angelina Jolie in a sweater dress & ankle booties: super-cute or not so much?

Since everyone seems to enjoy talking about Angelina Jolie’s fashion these days, please enjoy these photos of Angelina over the weekend. She attended an event for the Directors Guild of America, a guild of which she is a member. I assume this was some kind of screening or Oscar-voter event. There’s no real dress code for that kind of thing – it’s just a screening, not a premiere, and celebrities and directors generally just wear something professional-looking, like a suit or a conservative dress. Angelina chose to do something rare (for her) these days: a chunky sweater minidress and a ankle booties. I like the sweater dress just fine – it’s black and sacky and that’s why she chose it. But the ankle booties? HATE. I always hate them, on any and every woman though. I just don’t think they’re comfortable or flattering. Still, this is a cute, “youthful” look for Jolie. I feel like her kids might be styling her these days.

Of all the Oscar campaign hustlers out there this year, Angelina is one of the top hustlers, right up there with Margot Robbie and Armie Hammer. Angelina is really working for a Best Foreign Film Oscar nomination for First They Killed My Father. Will it work? Perhaps. The better question is: if it doesn’t work, will people say that Angelina is not respected in Hollywood? Will they say that Brad Pitt “won” Hollywood in their divorce? That’s what worries me, that people are putting too many expectations on what all of this will mean.

Angelina also sat down with Deadline for their “Contenders” series, which is just Oscar hype too. You can read Jolie’s Deadline thing here – she doesn’t say anything new, but it’s still rather interesting.