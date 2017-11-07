Ben Affleck to donate all residuals from Weinstein movies

Yesterday we reported on quotes Ben Affleck gave the Associated Press during his promotional duties for Justice League, out this week. Affleck said that he was “looking at” his “own behavior,” that he wanted to be “part of the solution” to harassment and assault in Hollywood and that we needed to have more women in power. Also, I missed the fact that there is video of Affleck’s brief comments. That’s below and here are his full comments from the video.
It’s a terrible thing and it’s happening on a scale that I don’t think anybody except maybe women understood and recognized how terrible it was. It’s opening a lot of people’s eyes to this. For me that means also looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure that I’m part of the solution and making positive steps. We’re calling out other guys when we’re seeing behavior that’s inappropriate.
Two things need to happen. One more women need to be pushed to power so that women feel comfortable coming forward and having someone to report to. Two it can’t just be a woman’s issue. It’s got to be a men’s issue as well.
I would question why he hasn’t more fully acknowledged his own behavior toward women, but at least it’s a start. Another good start for Ben is the fact that he’s pledged to donate all residuals from his Weinstein films to charity. Remember when Ben’s buddy, director Kevin Smith, did this and how emotional and powerful his statement about it was? Here’s what Ben said, and note that he said it after the journalist asked about it.
Fox 5: Kevin Smith is going to be donating his future residuals of his movies that he made under Weinstein to the women in film. I just wanted to get your thoughts on that.
Affleck: It’s funny that you mention that because once Kevin suggested that I decided to do the same thing. Any further residuals I get from a Miramax or Weinstein movie will go either to Find or to RAINN. One is Film Independent and another is a women’s organization. I just don’t want to cash any more checks from the guy. It was Kevin’s idea and I hope it catches on. Some people can’t afford to give all their residuals away but even if you’re giving 10% that’s something.
Ben is not Kevin Smith, he’s not an open person and he’s not emotionally demonstrative. He wants to seem mysterious and not be too revealing or vulnerable but he gives himself away in how he tries to control his image. That said, it’s wonderful that he’s donating all the residuals from his Miramax films. Just look at all the film credits he has at Miramax, there are 17 films there including of course Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love and Gone Baby Gone. It’s just interesting to me that he waited to announce this until he was promoting this film. It’s also interesting that the journalist brought it up first, but as I always say I don’t think there are unscheduled questions in interviews with Ben Affleck.
Affleck’s original interview where he said he has to examine his own behavior.
Affleck’s follow up interview where he said he would donate residuals from his Weinstein films. That’s at 2:00
So what’s he hiding now?
Well Kevin Smith doesn’t have videos of him assaulting women doing their jobs either. So no this doesn’t resonate the same with me.
Can we stop giving men cookies for doing the bare minimum to deflect from their behavior?
“A women’s organization.” This rings a but hollow. Can’t he even remember what the org is for?
Womens stuff.
Glad it wasn’t just me. He could explain what they do instead of making it
sound like “just some women’s thing.”
FYI y’all “RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.”
Started with Rape and Incest, which are two of the letters in the title.
rainn.org
National hotline is : 800 656 HOPE
They have an advocacy arm, and we can all join in.
Maybe he’s hoping people will google it out of curiousity, and learn more that way.
It was a weird way to describe RAINN. I’m assuming that someone chose it for him. Though I’ll still give credit that he’s giving the $$$.
Women things. Cmon you’re asking him to KNOW THIS?! Too much
Pictures of Affleck are painful. His eyes hurt. We watched one of his old movies last week. He was so handsome, fresh, clean. Now he looks haggard. It’s not the aging, we all age, it’s the drink.
And the surgeries. He keeps trying to correct the damage alcohol has done on his body with lifts and Botox but it’s not working.
I await the day he distances himself from his brother.
And honestly, what do those residuals look like post the victim uprising?
Sounds like desperate PR to me. Agree with Laura’s comment: “a women’s organization” sounds completely ridiculous to me. WHICH women’s organization? Makes it sound pretty insincere, so too little, way too late. I’ll be glad an organization gets his $, but it doesn’t make me like him a whit.
RAINN.
“It’s just interesting to me that he waited to announce this until he was promoting this film.”
True that, but likely he needed to check with his accountant as well because if it turns out / we find out that he doesn’t fulfill this commitment, we’d crucify him in the court of public opinion.
Once a douchebag, always a douchebag. He always knew.
With Ben Im not so concerned on what he knew but more what he did himself.
“it can’t just be a woman’s issue. It’s got to be a men’s issue as well.”
It’s a men’s issue, period.
For freaking real. We’ve allowed men to run this world too long. This is what we get. Men with blinders on to literally every single thing that doesn’t effect them. That’s why this has to start effecting them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“it can’t just be a woman’s issue. It’s got to be a men’s issue as well.”
It’s a men’s issue, period.
It’s a start. I’ll feel less guilty next time I watch Mallrats.
Right. I love Dogma and Damon, Affleck, and Rock all have done some crap I’m not thrilled about in the last few years. I’m sure a few other men in the movie have too. Was Dogma Miramax? I know it’s Kevin Smith.
I’m not saying he deserves applause but I feel like this is a good start. What he said was true, even if it was borrowed from a more emotionally intelligent friend of his. Women need to be empowered to speak up and men need to realize this is not simply a women’s issue. It’s also something men need to be aware of as problematic of themselves. It is their issue as well.
Good for him and I hope he sticks to it. Regardless if it’s image control or suspiciously timed or whatever. It’s more than some people are doing.
*cough, cough* Joanna Krupa or whatever her name is…they’re just saying things to be famous…pot, meet kettle…she just said that so people would talk about her again.
” I don’t think ANYBODY except maybe women understood and recognized how terrible it was”
This sentence bothers the shit out of me. So is ANYBODY men specifically, or white men, or powerful men? Coz those people didn’t know, ok. And Ben is one of those people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 This is the one take away from this interview that I will NEVER forget. It’s absolutely horrifying and yet so absurd. For some reason I imagined King Arthur in Month Python’s Search for the Holy Grail saying Ben’s words, or similar … how no one realized that the plague was so bad….except everyone whose lives were destroyed.
That struck me too. Like NO ONE, except for 51% of the human population, understood this was an issue.
No mention of the brother? I see sexual Harassflecks stick together, we’re not going to forget they’re serial sexual harassers just because Ben threw some money at the problem for PR.
So NOW he doesn’t want to cash any more cheques from the guy…but he was fine with cashing almost two decades worth of cheques even though he knew about Gwyneth and Rose?
He’s so fake, and he’s such a crappy actor that these attempts at rehabbing his image are just insulting.
Why is no one asking him about why he originally claimed not to know anything? Why is no one asking him about Rose’s tweets? Why is no one asking him about his brother and the way he used his influence to protect him? I want someone to ask him an actual tough question, even if he just walks out.
Eh, he is stil a douche, but at least some good organisations will have a little extra funding. Frankly, more than I expect from this clueless dude-bro.
I’ll give kudos to Smith. I really don’t think this would have happened if he hadn’t made this decision and forced the others’ hands. There are a few more names who would be wise to pitch in. I don’t care about their true motives, I just like that these organizations are getting support.
Affleck is messy as hell, but like most drunks his heart is kind. I value his attempts at the right thing much more than Damon’s fake boy scout, ah shucks, farmboy routine.
Willing to bet that Garner or one of his PR specialists suggested doing this after seeing the positive reaction towards Kevin Smith. Ben Affleck is a jerk but Garner reigned him in as much as she could during their marriage. I don’t think we’ll be hearing rape accusations from anyone during their marriage, only reports of affairs and inappropriate touching/groping. A man like this will never do any genuine self reflection, but at least he was backed into a corner to the point where he and his handlers thought this donation would be a nice gesture to further bury those groping accusations. Affleck will continue to receive chances in Hollywood, and he will continue to mess up. It’s a never ending cycle with him.
