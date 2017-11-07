Kelly Clarkson thought she was asexual before she met her husband

Embed from Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson has been promoting her eighth album, Meaning of Life, which came out just over a week ago. She’s been giving some very candid interviews in that she’s talked about her body image and past eating disorder. Most recently she described falling for and eventually marrying her husband, Brandon Blackstock, whom she’s dated since 2012 and married just about four years ago, in 2014. Kelly said that she felt asexual until she met Brandon and fell head over heels. Five years and two kids later and they’re still going strong.
During a private show for SiriusXM listeners at the Highline Ballroom in New York City Friday, the 35-year-old Grammy winner revealed to the crowd that Blackstock was the first man that gave her that feeling inside.
“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson confessed. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”
“I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”
She first saw him 2006 when he was married and felt a spark but didn’t talk to him until 2012
“Literally, I’m not joking, he walked past us at that time [in 2006] And he walked by, I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something.”
“We didn’t really know each other; I had just met him that one time,” Clarkson recalled. “Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone. I honest to God thought, ‘Is this what it’s like to be asexual?’ I was just not attracted to people.”
“We didn’t even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head,” she said. “He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’ but outside I was like, ‘I love being single and coming home every night alone. It’s awesome.’
“It’s a hard thing to find that feeling,’ she said. “I always tell [Savannah, her 16 year-old stepdaughter], ‘Wait it out. Wait until you get those goosebumps.’ Because if it’s not, it’s not worth it.”
I’m one of those people who hates being hit on and it takes me forever to like someone, so I could relate to this. At first I thought that Kelly was describing being demisexual, which means that people don’t experience sexual attraction without friendship first. Attraction for them only happens when feel truly connected to someone emotionally. (Here’s a link to more information on demisexuality.) However Kelly is saying that she got a spark when she first saw Brandon, which isn’t the same thing. I guess some people just know when they’re into someone and they wait until they know. It’s kind of romantic, but I don’t know if I’m buying the timeline here that she didn’t get together with him until he was divorced. Kelly seems like a straight shooter though so it’s probably the case.
Also, I disagree that you should wait to date someone until you feel goosebumps. Sometimes you feel butterflies or anxiety because you’re just nervous and unsure around someone. So many people are chasing a feeling instead of giving someone a chance or trying to get to know them first. Of course you can’t force attraction but a new relationship shouldn’t make you feel unbalanced. I recently listened to a podcast about this which explains it much better than I can.
Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I took goosebump/butterflies to be the same feeling. When it comes to dating, the more introverted side of my personality comes out. Dating, particularly in the era of online dating, absolutely drains me. I have to wait for a feeling or spark before I invest time. Otherwise I end up exhausted and over the whole process.
Online dating can be exhausting when people wait too long before they meet. Quite often the expectations are higher then and the reality can’t hold up to it. I prefered meeting rather quickly and when there wasn’t any spark or instant chemistry (and I totally believe that people know within seconds if there is chemistry or not) I had a coffee and that was it. No second dates or further texting.
When I met my bf for the first time, I knew there could be something more because there was an instant spark. Then I was ready to invest time.
I’ve felt that spark only two times in my life (so far!) and she’s right, when you feel it it is AMAZING.
i’m definitely attracted to strangers, but i’m never interested in them and don’t want to sleep with people i don’t know, if this makes any sense. i don’t date people unless they’re friends first, because i’m happy being by myself so if i find someone i truly like and want to be with that’s wonderful, but i’m perfectly fine being alone if not.
idk what that makes me.
demisexual? Celebitchy actually described this in ther post
no because demisexual seems to imply you feel no attraction towards strangers, and i do. i just don’t like being intimate with strangers, even if i’m attracted to them.
It’s also possible that I’m completely misinterpreting demisexuality in that you can feel attraction but not want to have sex until you get to know someone. I’ve read a few articles and shouldn’t act like an expert.
I suspect many people are like this, but I wonder if most people make themselves seem more turned on (i.e lustful?) than they really are to appear as what the media/society deems as normal. IMMEDIATELY wanting to sleep with someone the moment you meet them ? — I can see why that might happen in Hollywood where everyone is touchy-feely (I tend to think attraction builds from someone actively showing interest in you) but not necessarily in real life where everyone is more distant and people don’t touch as much.
Although, to be honest, I’m having a hard time thinking of demisexual as an orientation. I think the people who are indiscriminately attracted to anyone they meet are rarer. Well, I suppose this might not be rarer among men, though.
“I think the people who are indiscriminately attracted to anyone they meet are rarer. Well, I suppose this might not be rarer among men, though. ”
There are no differences between mens and womens sexuality.
I don’t really think there is either. But I can’t figure out if women are under more pressure to not seem “slutty/promiscuous”, or if men are under more pressure to seem more sexual than they really are, or, well, both.
I tend to think the idea of IMMEDIATELY wanting to sleep with someone might be some media-created myth for both genders. I’m not sure if men are under pressure not to admit this however, because of trying to live up to perceptions about men’s virility and stamina. The one way I can see somebody wanting to sleep with someone immediately is if the other person uses touch as a form of persuasion, but I don’t think most people in real life are going to be that touchy. I also think you’re more likely to respond to someone’s touch favourably if that person fits your individual notion of attractive. I also think you can grow immune to someone’s touch once you realize they’re touching everybody on the back or shoulder or whatever else.
I suppose the other way people might want to sleep with someone immediately is if that person is extremely charming in some way, but most people in real life are really not that charismatic.
I am fascinated by the idea of attraction and how it works, which is probably why I’m talking nonsensically right now about my made-up theories, none of which are scientific. If I could get paid money to study how attraction works, I’d probably take the job.
Do you think it has something to do with patriarchal constraints put on womens sexuality?
Probably.
“So many people are chasing a feeling instead of giving someone a chance or trying to get to know them first.”
So true. I didn’t enjoy my first date with my husband and almost didn’t go out with him a second time. A friend convinced me to go and midway through our second date, it’s like a switch flipped and I was like hey, he’s really cute and sweet.
As for “the spark,” I’m still not sure exactly where the line is between lust and love. It’s tricky.
And most wont end up together in the long run so oh well! Enjoy it while it lasts…
Meh, spark schmark. Maybe I’m just cynical because I had that giddy spark, married it, spent years too punch drunk in love to be able to recognize the little cracks along the way, and wound up with a marriage that imploded at the decade mark. 10 years and one kid later, and the fairytale love I thought I had, turned out to be a shit sandwich I could have saved myself from being served if I’d have just opened my eyes and not been so caught up in the “goosebumps.”
Good for her, though. She seems happy.
But yes, chasing a feeling and not getting down to the nitty gritty of who your partner is and who you are, and whether, realistically, you can make it work, is a disservice to yourself. Hopefully Kelly’s advice to her stepdaughter had a little more substance to it somewhere.
You nailed it CB. People chase the feeling, and think that feeling is the real emotion.
I posted before about infatuation VS love (JMHO of course).
I love Kelly, she is just a genuine, lovely person.
He’s her lobster!
She found her one, I think it’s great, and I hope they have a long, happy life together.
I too know a few people who almost didn’t go on a second date but did and ended up falling madly in love, so the instant goosebumps thing isn’t always true, but I can see why she’s saying that to a teenager – wait for someone you really have feelings for.
I’m liking her new album, there’s a couple of really fun songs on it.
Awww he woke her lady bits up.
Watch the Witch episode of Broad City. Kind of relevant to some of your discussions 😉😘
