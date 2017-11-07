Kelly Clarkson thought she was asexual before she met her husband

Embed from Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has been promoting her eighth album, Meaning of Life, which came out just over a week ago. She’s been giving some very candid interviews in that she’s talked about her body image and past eating disorder. Most recently she described falling for and eventually marrying her husband, Brandon Blackstock, whom she’s dated since 2012 and married just about four years ago, in 2014. Kelly said that she felt asexual until she met Brandon and fell head over heels. Five years and two kids later and they’re still going strong.

During a private show for SiriusXM listeners at the Highline Ballroom in New York City Friday, the 35-year-old Grammy winner revealed to the crowd that Blackstock was the first man that gave her that feeling inside. “This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson confessed. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.” “I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.’ I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.” She first saw him 2006 when he was married and felt a spark but didn’t talk to him until 2012

“Literally, I’m not joking, he walked past us at that time [in 2006] And he walked by, I was like, ready to take it all off. I just felt something.” “We didn’t really know each other; I had just met him that one time,” Clarkson recalled. “Just from that one time, even six years later, I had never really dated anyone. I honest to God thought, ‘Is this what it’s like to be asexual?’ I was just not attracted to people.” “We didn’t even know each other, but he had walked past me once and there was a moment in my crazy head,” she said. “He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’ but outside I was like, ‘I love being single and coming home every night alone. It’s awesome.’ “It’s a hard thing to find that feeling,’ she said. “I always tell [Savannah, her 16 year-old stepdaughter], ‘Wait it out. Wait until you get those goosebumps.’ Because if it’s not, it’s not worth it.”

I’m one of those people who hates being hit on and it takes me forever to like someone, so I could relate to this. At first I thought that Kelly was describing being demisexual, which means that people don’t experience sexual attraction without friendship first. Attraction for them only happens when feel truly connected to someone emotionally. (Here’s a link to more information on demisexuality.) However Kelly is saying that she got a spark when she first saw Brandon, which isn’t the same thing. I guess some people just know when they’re into someone and they wait until they know. It’s kind of romantic, but I don’t know if I’m buying the timeline here that she didn’t get together with him until he was divorced. Kelly seems like a straight shooter though so it’s probably the case.

Also, I disagree that you should wait to date someone until you feel goosebumps. Sometimes you feel butterflies or anxiety because you’re just nervous and unsure around someone. So many people are chasing a feeling instead of giving someone a chance or trying to get to know them first. Of course you can’t force attraction but a new relationship shouldn’t make you feel unbalanced. I recently listened to a podcast about this which explains it much better than I can.

