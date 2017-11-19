William H. Macy on Harvey Weinstein: ‘Of course people knew. A lot of people knew’

George Clooney’s first statement about Harvey Weinstein was an interview with the Daily Beast. Clooney got real about what he knew and which rumors he had heard and what he really thought of Weinstein. This William H. Macy interview – also with the Daily Beast – sort of reminds me of that Clooney piece. Not because Macy is claiming total ignorance of Weinstein’s behavior, like Clooney, but because of the way Macy frames the Weinstein conundrum, and why so many people – MEN – looked the other way about Weinstein. Clooney made special mention of how Weinstein was often the only producer interested in difficult films, in offbeat films, in nurturing avant-garde talent. Macy notes the same thing – that there were two Harveys. You can read the full Daily Beast piece here. Some highlights:
He executive produced Transamerica & Steve Bannon’s company got a cut of the sales: “You know, I heard that. I heard a whole story on NPR about his early film days. It’s pretty crazy. He was making money off a transgender movie and now he’s this. There are very few people in this world who have an ethic that they carry with them. People…change.
Whether people knew the extent of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior: “Of course people knew. A lot of people knew. A lot of people knew. It’s the shame of our industry that it took so long for this to blow up. You know, I’m going to miss Harvey in a way. There are two Harveys: there’s the Harvey who’s abusive to women, and the Harvey who would make films that no other producer would touch, and would champion those films. The same aggressiveness that he brought to chasing women is the same aggressiveness that he brought to pushing these films. When you think of it in the macro, these guys who are so driven, so smart, and they become so powerful, and they’ve got egos that are outsized—you have to have that to be Harvey Weinstein. You have to be the toughest dog on the block. So, we need no ghost from the grave to think that they’re going to be rough on women, and to take advantage of that. It’s a power thing, and it’s just so wrong.”
All the young actresses: “What makes me saddest is that a lot of these women, when they were propositioned by producers—where it’s put this way: if you want the job, you’ll have an affair with me—they didn’t get mad, they were crushed. It destroyed their belief in themselves that this a–hole had done this…. somebody says, “No, no, no. All you are is pretty.” That’s just devastating. That’s the saddest part of it: that it was so insidious that people couldn’t speak out angrily about it until years later.”
What he would say to his daughters if they wanted to be actresses: “Well, the business is evolving and as painful as this is, all these charges of sexual predation that are being thrown around, it had to happen. So my daughters, yeah, we can put a pin in that. I pity the poor fool that hits on my daughter, Georgia. She’ll knock his teeth out. It’s a different generation, you know? Things are evolving. My daughters are healthier than I ever was. I’m so glad I have daughters.
“Of course people knew. A lot of people knew.” Granted, I’ve started to believe that a lot of producers, directors, agents, publicists and assistants knew exactly what was happening. But Macy’s wife Felicity Huffman said that she didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s behavior and I believed her. Should we believe that William H. Macy knew all along too? He worked on Weinstein films a lot in the ‘90s. Hm. And what do you think of Macy’s take on Weinstein in general? It’s bugging me, but I don’t have the energy to yell about it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Good to hear that Harveys anger and force wasnt ONLY used to rape women. Thanks, William.
Yah, that was a bit too “troubled artist” for me. It’s more that sociopaths exist across professions, and Weinstein’s profession gave him unfettered access to victims and enablers galore.
“they didn’t get mad, they were crushed.”
This line, plus the line that his daughter would get mad (not crushed) is problematic. It minimizes the experience of the victims by suggesting all the needed to do was be more “spunky” like his kid in that moment.
I love what he said. It was insightful and truthful. The truth is not always comfortable. And he’s right. This is a new generation. My daughter would also knock someone’s teeth out if they tried to undermine her as a person or her talent or take advantage of her. All of this coming to the surface is causing a shift. A much needed one.
I hope there is a shift coming, but I don’t think the shift is a change of women’s behaviour. I sure hope not, since we aren’t the problem.
Can we also just not say stuff like I would do this, my daughter would do this, it’s a round about way of saying – this wouldn’t happen if you reacted like me, or my daughter.
What he said just screams to me that if Hollywood had structural safeguarding procedures, Wankstain could still have done all that championing of creators and NEVER ABUSED A SINGLE WOMAN.
It screams to me that it’s not about Wankstain or any of the other wankstains: it’s about the bloody system.
I don’t want to gainsay you or anything, Alexis, because I see what you are getting at. But, in truth, it doesn’t matter how ballsy (pun intended!) your daughter is – individuals can’t beat systemic power. The system has to change.
Found the whole statement off. First off the saddest thing is not that some women were deflated about just being sex symbols. The saddest thing is that several women were raped. Second my daughter would punch a guy in the mouth therefore she wouldn’t be raped. No different than what Drew B said last week. I’ll give him that no one wants to think of their children in a situation like that but the reality is physically speaking being scrappy can’t prevent rape.
My take if he actually knew HW was harassing and raping and didn’t care because-art. Like Tarantino and Affleck he’s an ass. If he misspoke and just knew about rumors of philandering then he’s an awful speaker and needs to clarify.
I’m not impressed by anyone who wants to claim they knew; because they didn’t try to do anything about it.
I like him. I also think that abuse doesn’t happen because women are unhealthy. It happens because men are unhealthy. And in the stories we have heard, women absolutely fought back. It’s the culture, the other men who did nothing, and a flawed legal system stacked against abuse and rape victims, that are unhealthy.
He was like two people, one when he dealt with women, one when he dealt with men!
No sh*t Sherlock.
This is the thing, all soulless assholes who are successful, especially at Harvey’s level, have worked at being disarming, or charming, or so talented people want to look the other way. They aren’t wearing their assholery on their sleeve. They don’t show the world their dirt.
This is why you need to read between the lines, and this is why it’s so bloody annoying when Macy says two Wankstains. No. There weren’t two. There was one, and he knew men were going to be the best ones to ’court’, and the easiest to convince because of our culture.
It’s like everyone forgets that abusers don’t just groom their victims, they groom everyone around them.
Bingo. Well said.
Um, Harvey Weinstein wore his assholerly on his sleeve. All Macy was saying was that he used his assholery to also champion those movies.
I think my problem with his statement is the “You have to have that to be Harvey Weinstein” part. It almost sounds like a driven, aggressive successful man has to have a dark side. Which I completely disagree with. However, overall it was an honest, well thought out response to a tough question.
