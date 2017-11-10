Kim Zolciak Biermann actually kept the dog that nearly blinded her son

So fun! 😍😍 In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight 🙏🏼 and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon 😍 THANK YOU @vintageinspiredbyjackie for making this perfect "Playboy Bunny" costume It's a Dream! First time Kroy and I have EVER dressed up so fun #RHOAFinale #Pray4Me 😝
In April, Kim Zolciak Biermann announced that her then four-year old son, Kash, was almost blinded by a dog. But his recovery and her anxiety over the incident was about all she told us. Obviously, it’s her right to choose what to divulge, but Kim and her husband Kroy share virtually everything with the world. We’re talking about a couple who took a selfie from their kids’ hospital room. Given that Kim loves to call out her critics, her lack of details was odd. Well, now Kim and Kroy are telling the (mostly) whole story and it turns out that not only was it their own dog who bit Kash, but that they decided to keep the dog.
“It was a like a bad dream,” Kim, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the bite, which left Kash in the hospital for 4 days, the scratch a millimeter away from his eye. “Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”
Though Kim shared news about the bite on social media after it happened, much of the details surrounding the incident have been unknown until now — including the fact that Sinn was the one who bit Kash. The two were playing outside alongside the Biermanns’ other son KJ, 6, when Kroy was using a leaf blower to clean the yard.
“Sinn doesn’t like the blower, so he’s already in high alert,” Kroy, 32, says on Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy, which documents the aftermath of Sinn’s bite. “My back was to the dogs and the boys. I hear Kash be loud, and then I hear barking. And then I hear Kash screaming, he’s crying very loud. At that point I think he’s scared, but then I realize Sinn bit Kash. He’s dripping blood everywhere on his shirt. He pulls his hands down and there’s multiple lacerations, I can’t see his eye. I knew it was a very dire emergency.”
The decision to keep Sinn didn’t come easy. The Biermanns had rescued Sinn, husky-boxer mix, as a puppy three years earlier. Kroy’s instinct was to get rid him now.
Complicating matters was the fact that over the years, Sinn had formed an “incredible bond” with Kash. “Sinn and Kash have been best friends since the day we got Sinn,” Kim says. “Kash is an absolute animal lover, and Sinn is definitely his favorite, without a shadow of a doubt. That’s why it was extra hard.”
“I genuinely felt a deep rage for what Sinn had done to my son, but Kash loves him,” Kroy adds.” We didn’t want him to live a life with a phobia of dogs. We wanted him to understand it wasn’t his fault.”
“If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here,” Kim stresses. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”
I’ll be honest, I don’t know where to go with this story but I need to say up front that I don’t know much about dogs or animal behavior beyond being a dog/pet mom myself. A part of me thought, like the Daily Mail did, that they didn’t identify the dog because of a lawsuit so their silence was for liability reasons. Another part wanted to think they respected the sensitivity of the situation and had some restraint on sensationalizing it. According to the article, Kim spoke with “nearly a dozen behavioral specialists, child psychologists and dog-bite survivors” and spent a lot of time monitoring Kash’s anxiety after the attack. I guess I’d feel better if one of those professionals had been quoted for this story. I’m getting hung up on Kim’s comments about the dog being “heavily, heavily trained.” I don’t know if she’s trying to show that they are responsible dog owners or if the dog’s behavior suggested he needed more than usual training. But I understand the part about not wanting Kash to feel responsible for the dog’s removal or, likely, euthanasia. Not that that’s a reason to keep a dangerous animal but I can see how it led them to have the dog evaluated rather than automatically getting rid of him.
Kim said later in the article that the decision to keep Sinn, whose full name is Sinatra, ultimately was made because when she watched the security camera footage, it was obvious to her that Sinn bit Kash and didn’t attack him. She even went so far to say that Sinn “nipped (Kash) in an attempt to communicate”. Again, given the horrifying way she described this “bite,” I’d feel much more confident if someone with dog-behavior credentials was reporting this instead of Kim.
But here’s what else gets me – in what I assume is an attempt to put the public’s mind at rest as to whether the dog will hurt another person or another dog, Kim described how Sinn’s home routine has changed:
“Sinn had a lot of freedom before. He would sleep in the crate at night, but during the day he would roam around the house or we’d let him outside. Nobody really watched him. Now his crate is locked with a key that only Kim and I have the keys to. He’s supervised all the time when he’s out. And the only time he runs around free is in the fenced-in dog run we built for him the backyard, which gives him about 400 sq. ft. of grassed space,” Kroy says.
The dog’s crate has also been moved out of the home’s high-traffic area to give Sinn some sanctuary. He occasionally wears a muzzle, too.
These folks vacation all the time. When they aren’t away, it’s an endless stream of parties and appearances, including filming their reality show. If Sinn is muzzled in a crate for all that time, is he really having any quality of life?
I think that’s the dog they pretend is a service dog, I saw some photos were they have service dog vest on it. I have a hard time believing that the dog is “heavily, heavily trained.”
Agreed, also for a high energy dog his life sounds miserable to me. Locked in a crate, muzzled, allowed out for brief periods, horrendous.
I feel sorry for the dog, does not sound like a good fit with this family and this dog and now the dog has a poor quality of life.
Sometimes dogs make mistakes too. In a situation like this the logical step would be to keep the dog separated from the child and to call in an experienced animal behaviorist to assess whether they feel the dog is a continued threat to small children or whether it was a one off. As for being heavily trained, I doubt it. Most peoples dogs are not heavily trained.
I think what bothers me is that she knew the leaf blower agitated the dog, but had him outside during that time anyways (and around the kids). Agitated dogs (like agitated people) aren’t always great at controlling their reactions. Plus, this dog is a mix of 2 really active breeds. So let’s keep it locked in crate even more frequently? Because that won’t lead to more behavior problems? They may genuinely love this dog but that doesn’t mean that they are the best fit for him.
Yeah, I have a dog that’s scared of the vacuum. When we vacuum I put him away because if I don’t he runs through the house scared and I was always worried he would wind up in the same space as a child in that mindset. We rescued older dogs and the kids were taught not to get face to face (a small child can’t help that) and not to hug them or restrain them and we also never left them alone with dogs until they were tweens. Young children and big dogs should be supervised for the child and the dog.
This would not be a tough choice at all for me, but okay. Wig has always had a problem with the truth, like her fake cancer.
I can understand keeping the dog. I was bit by my dog when I was younger because he thought I was trying to steal his food. I never blamed him because I understood that dogs sometimes just react to things, and I was the one who stupidly put my arm between his mouth and his food. That dog never bit anyone again in the ten or so years after that until he died.
True story, I had almost the exact thing happen to me with my dog when I was 9 and it was a one time thing. Plus my dog was still fairly young. For the next 13 years however, there were no such incidents and she was my best bud. Having to put her to sleep for medical reasons was a dark day and I will always remember her. Maybe this will be Kash’s experience.
Same thing happened to me too!! I was about 4, feeding him something and then I took it away and he bit my cheek. My mom said, “…don’t tease the dog next time” and he never bit anyone again.
RIP Grover ❤️
That happened to my brother. He was 2ish and he put his hand in the dog bowl. One of the dogs went to move it but must have grab my brother’s wrist to hard. My parents kept the dog because it was a simple accident.
Same here. My toddler daughter went up to our sleeping dog, blew a whistle at him and got a bite on her nose. Kids do dumb stuff around dogs. That said, it wasn’t hospital worthy, and we didn’t see fit to keep the dog locked up in a crate all of the time. This is just irresponsible and cruel.
Yeah this is a hard one to call. Everyone here made a good point. I don’t doubt Kim and Kroy love their kids, and I also believe Kash might be a component to keeping the dog. As long as they’ve made changes and brought in specialists AND the Sinn seems okay with it then…
That would be a tough decision for me. The dog nipped him, not continuous fight. Bad spot for a bite. If he had attacked him more violently, then I think I would have gotten rid of the dog. Idk how to word it, I know a bite is violent. But if it was a one time bite, I would probably keep the dog.
I can’t fault her for this. I’ve been bit by plenty of dogs in my lifetime, we kept them all and worked harder to make sure that the dogs were not put in positions to bite again.
I’ve rehabbed dogs with bite histories just like this dog’s- in a family, bites a kid, dog gets put into rescue. In that situation, we make sure (for both moral and legal liability reasons) the dog is put in a home that is fully aware of the history and has in their contract that the dog is not to be around ANY children EVER. But, that’s after the dog has been given up.
I myself have a dog that is a straight up dangerous dog. His quality of life isn’t that of a normal, non-dangerous dog because he can’t do the things that other dogs do. But, it’s not what it would be if he wasn’t’ with me which is dead. When the heart is involved and you consider a dog family, you make hard decisions that may not always seem like the smartest to outsiders.
Our ShitZu mix bit our son around the lip -it was messy and dramatic but we never considered throwing her out of the family. At the time, we were taking down a huge brick hearth and it was loud and dusty in the house. my son and his friend were playing with the dogs (shit zu and maltese) and he was trying to put pj’s on the dog and she wasn’t having it. No stitches were needed and once the household calmed down all was well and my son learned to not force a dog to do something it wasn’t having……….. …and judge away lol
not judging – but sometimes it’s the kids who need the training around dogs (NOT in all cases).
I taught my kids that you never put your face near a dog’s face – it’s a challenge for some dogs, and so you don’t do it. Teaching kids safe animal handling is super important too.
I’m with you – sometimes stuff happens and everyone learns to do better (people, kids, dogs). Sometimes the dog is an a-hole who can’t be around kids.
I’ve always told my kids don’t go up to strange dogs, don’t tease them, etc. I’m not saying that’s what happened here but kids should learn how to treat animals.
Honestly, I have pets, but I’m not someone who would ever put a pet above the life of my child. If my dog bit my child bad enough that he had to be hospitalized, that dog would be gone, in an instant, with no second chances. I’d either rehome him to someone without young children, or give him over to a rescue who could work with him more intensely and find a more suitable home for him. The life of my kid is not worth messing with.
This is going to anger some folks – but that dog looks like it has Pitt bull in it (wrinkles around the mouth). I rescue dogs. Last chance dogs that no one else wants. As such, most of my dogs over the years have been handfuls. I would have put the dog down. . When a dog has no bite inhibition it can bite again. I would bring the pup in for a comforting permanent sleep surrounded by its loved ones than ever risk a child’s safety. You can’t rehome a dog that bites. But you can humanely say goodbye.
I am glad you are not associated (presumably) with any rescue i am associated with. That is some ignorant crap you are spouting. You can’t tell by looking at a mixed breed dog that it ‘has some pitbull in it’ and that attitude is why a large majority of dogs in shelters are put down because they have the word pit associated with them. ANY boxy/big head dog mix gets (often mis) labeled as a pit- boxers, CBR’s, boston terriers, akitas, mastiffs- i have even seen a likely purebred wiemeraner labeled a pit and put on the kill list because of the label. They didn’t re-home the dog so fortunately it didn’t wind up with you making the decision.
Also, the above may sound like I am ok with ‘actual’ pits being put down for having the pit label. that could literally not be further from the truth, I adore all dogs, pits especially. And for the record, huskies have a higher bite percentage than the average dog breed too.
What would being a pit have to do with this?! If you have real experience with them you’d know they are extremely gentle and loyal in most cases, but just like with every other breed things can happen.
I have a hard time with this issue. I was bitten by a smaller dog (some kind of spaniel mix) when I was about 8 years old. It required stitches and I still have scar tissue on my leg. Then, as an adult standing in my own backyard holding my 4-month-old baby, the neighbors’ german shepherd (which was off-leash while they took him for a walk) charged me out of nowhere and bit my upper thigh badly. I am small (only 5’2″) and the dog easily weighed as much as I did. I had no good way to protect my baby other than holding him above my head. It was one of the most terrifying things I have experienced. My neighbor eventually wrestled the dog away and I had to get surgery and stitches. Needless to say I am pretty decidedly not a dog person. I really dislike what feels to me like an increasing tolerance for dogs being everywhere–in stores, restaurants, at school drop-off and pick-up. I simply cannot comprehend a mindset where people would keep a dog which badly injured their own child. I’m sure dogs do make mistakes, and I’m also sure that plenty of owners are negligent (or at the very least don’t take the time and effort to train their pets properly). That’s not the fault of the dogs. But I don’t see how I could ever trust a dog that had done that to my kid.
I actually do have a friend whose beloved dog bit her daughter badly (in the face area). They struggled with the decision but had the dog put down, partly because it’s hard to re-home a dog with that on its record. I sometimes get the judgy side-eye from people on the street when I give their dogs a wide berth or cross to the other side when I see a dog coming. I can’t tell you the number of times I have been told “Oh, he’s so sweet–he would never hurt anyone.” At the end of the day it is an animal. I don’t trust any dog to be 100% sweet in every situation, and not knowing the things that can trigger aggression, I choose to stay away.
I hope I don’t offend dog-lovers out there. I know they can be amazing and loving companions and beloved parts of the family for many people. My personal experience means I cannot understand that mindset.
I think more people should remember that any and all dogs/animals can be dangerous. Good for you for keeping that in mind- it keeps you safe and helps keep the dogs safe too!
I am a dog lover actually prefer my dog to a whole lotta people out there LOL , that said there is nothing more irksome to me than dog lovers who feel that the safety of others especially children comes secondary to thier pet
IMO this is a form of narcissism and selfishness where these people see thier dogs as an extension of themselves and anybody else be damned
Like anything else owning a dog comes with responsibility and sometimes depending on the dog some time or investment in a proper training or handler to help you learn how manage care for thatdog. And also as much as I love dogs geting to know YOUR dog should be My decision not one you and your dog make for me by having them run amok in public spaces . Nope just Nope
I totally agree. It has gotten to the point where some dog lovers simply can’t be reasoned with as they are brought into spaces where traditionally, a person should not have to expect to interact with one. I actually love dogs, but many dog owners have really soured me as far as bringing them into inappropriate places, excusing bad behavior, not properly securing their pets so there’s a constant flood of neighbors crying about their lost pup, a dont cleaning up after them.
It’s a dog, kim, dog’s bite. Don’t know why she has to make such a big deal at the time, but do appreciate that she kept the dog and her kid is okay around them now. Cute puppy too!
All dogs do not bite their owners. If that were the case I think they would be a much less popular pet. I’ve never been bitten by one of my dogs in my life.
She made a big deal because her son had to go to the hospital. I don’t even watch whatever she’s on, I only see her on here, but I would have been scared too.
Something like this happened to our family. My son was a new walker, we had company over, my dog was sitting next to me on the couch with his face in between the ottoman. My son spooked my dog and stepped on my dog (while his face was cornered). Dog jerked his head up and caught his lower canine on my son’s eyebrow, about 1 cm gash. I don’t blame my dog. I blame myself. I blame myself for not being more conscious of my son’s movements and for putting him in the position that he got himself hurt. I blame myself for not realizing that more people in the house = more energy, and that I didn’t recognize that by my dog putting his head in a cornered position, that he was uncomfortable. We kept the dog. There was no doubt. We are cautious and more aware of his body language. We have taught our son to give him space and to not put your face in a dog’s face (common sense stuff that needs to be told to every child). But our son and our dog have a loving relationship. Our son now feeds our dog and our dog respects him (if that makes sense). This is a long ramble. Sorry. It’s obviously something that I still think about a lot. And I can’t hate on Kim for keeping their dog.
I really don’t know what I would do in this circumstance, because it’s pretty scary, but I DO appreciate people who take a dog’s life seriously. I can’t believe the number of people who have no trouble surrendering a dog over minor problems, instead of working to solve a difficulty. It seems cruel if such a high energy dog is isolated a lot. People really need to learn about dogs’ needs before they make what should be a lifetime commitment! I admit, though, our dog suffered an injury to his back leg, and from then on, he became very apprehensive about anything approaching him near there. I had twins, and when they started crawling in our studio apartment (!) , it became dangerous. We advertised to find a good home for him with no small children, and luckily my in-laws decided they’d keep him. We had to keep him in another room from the young kids, and when they were older, we instructed THEM carefully to avoid making him defensive. He lived a long life, and the kids all have super fond memories of him.
Hilarious!!! Wig!!! But you’re right about the cancer lie she told! Not cool! Idk how she didn’t get more crap for saying that!
She’s claiming she’s 38? She’s been in her 30s for over a decade now *eye roll*
Well if she is lying about her age then her high school classmates are lying about their ages as well.Since they showed her reunion on her reality show.There are pics of her from high school online.She looks older than she is.Also she was a teenager when she had her first child.
Someone called that she would make this decision on the thread that covered the initial bite lol
If they’re going to constantly lock up Sinn in a crate and muzzle him all the time and let him out for such sparse amounts of time, it’s crueler than euthanizing him. He’s no longer living a good quality dog life, he’s just existing so they can say that he does. Did I miss a reference to them maybe working with a dog trainer to help the dog with his jumpiness and also working with the family to see what they can do to help the dog integrate and handle situations better?
People always seem to set up animals for failure. This is an high energy dog who doesn’t like the leaf blower, yet you have him in a situation with the item that causes distress to the animal, then add 2 high energy kids, them turn your back to the situation. Animals do talk, people just need to be willing to learn their language. I say this as a victim of a dig attack( more than 600 stitches my face and scalp) and have worked in Veterinary Medicine.
