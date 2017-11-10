Ed Westwick blasts the ‘two unverified & provably untrue social media claims’

Two women have now come forward and told their stories about Ed Westwick. Actress Kristina Cohen and former actress Aurélie Wynn both posted their stories to Facebook this week, and both women made separate claims that Ed Westwick raped them in 2014. When Cohen, the first accuser, wrote her story on Facebook, Westwick released a statement on social media after several hours, writing: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” He waited longer (or it certainly felt like longer) to respond to Wynn’s accusation, that he raped her in his maze-like rental home. Here’s his statement:

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Let’s unpack this, because I feel like people have been getting caught up in the specificity of Westwick’s denials this week. Like, these are not the oddly, carefully worded denials of someone who knows they did *something* but they’re taking their lawyer’s advice. Westwick previously said, flat-out, that he’s “never committed rape” and that he does “not know” Kristina Cohen. Now he’s blasting the lack of verification? “…As a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims…” So now he’s just calling these women liars. Or, “provably” liars. The use of “provably” is throwing me off, as is the use of “unverified.” Like, both women are just saying that Ed Westwick raped them. They’re not journalists or lawyers trying to meet a burden of proof. That being said, Kristina did go to the LAPD to make a statement in the investigation, so we’ll see.

Update: I screwed up the wording here, I’m sorry. I fixed it. My bad.