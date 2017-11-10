Ed Westwick blasts the ‘two unverified & provably untrue social media claims’

Two women have now come forward and told their stories about Ed Westwick. Actress Kristina Cohen and former actress Aurélie Wynn both posted their stories to Facebook this week, and both women made separate claims that Ed Westwick raped them in 2014. When Cohen, the first accuser, wrote her story on Facebook, Westwick released a statement on social media after several hours, writing: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” He waited longer (or it certainly felt like longer) to respond to Wynn’s accusation, that he raped her in his maze-like rental home. Here’s his statement:
— Ed Westwick (@EdWestwick) November 9, 2017
“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”
Let’s unpack this, because I feel like people have been getting caught up in the specificity of Westwick’s denials this week. Like, these are not the oddly, carefully worded denials of someone who knows they did *something* but they’re taking their lawyer’s advice. Westwick previously said, flat-out, that he’s “never committed rape” and that he does “not know” Kristina Cohen. Now he’s blasting the lack of verification? “…As a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims…” So now he’s just calling these women liars. Or, “provably” liars. The use of “provably” is throwing me off, as is the use of “unverified.” Like, both women are just saying that Ed Westwick raped them. They’re not journalists or lawyers trying to meet a burden of proof. That being said, Kristina did go to the LAPD to make a statement in the investigation, so we’ll see.
Update: I screwed up the wording here, I’m sorry. I fixed it. My bad.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He isnt saying “probably” but ProVably. I dont know if thats a word but its clear what he means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many men have the best words and think we should believe them.
But, probably untrue. From never met her to probably untrue. Right.
Edit: apparently it’s prove-ably? I still don’t believe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This denial is different than any other. His actions are different. I think he’s telling the truth.
This is the perfect climate for the dredges from the other side to bubble up- those who would use sexual crime accusations on innocent people. No woman would falsely accuse a man… no woman BEFORE all this happening. Now, there’s a rush to give a stoic “I believe you” to any and all accusers, and there will be opportunists. Being falsely accuse of rape would be devastating. We need to listen carefully, and hold accountable where due.
We need to step back. Let people tell their story. Validate their feelings. But we need to LISTEN to the response. If it’s a VEHEMENT no, I’m going to listen, because a liar will pay for being a liar too.
it’s not men bad, women good or vice versa. It’s about truth and that has nothing to do with gender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Provably untrue’ makes my autocorrect go into overdrive, but that’s what the man said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he means he can prove his accusers are lying. He can show he was elsewhere at the time, or something similar.
To that, all I can say is, “Show us the timelines then, Ed.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I was thinking. If there’s proof, SHOW it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean its what the tweet says and as a defense “I probably didnt rape someone” wouldnt make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and exactly. If the accusations are specific about time and place, then it is possible he can prove he was elsewhere. That’s what I read as his implication. But, as detritus says below, it could be a matter of witness statements – which may or may not be credible.
If he’s got documentation that he wasn’t where he’s being accused of being, and when, then he should give it to us NOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, Im obviously not in know what he has, I doubt he can prove it and I believe the victims anyway but like Kaiser said below: The word was read in the wrong way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I very much doubt he can prove it.
And if he is going to imply he can, he had better hurry up and follow through, or he will dig himself an even deeper hole. The wanker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he can prove he wasn’t in LA, every other accuser is going to become suspect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ed Westwick is out here pretending sexual assault claims are like Twitter accounts, as if there’s somewhere accusers can go to get “verified.”
Please.
Also, if he can “prove,” it, why doesn’t he?
Each day that goes by that he releases these strange teaser statements just speaks to him needing the time to strategize with the lawyers and try to make it all go away. It’s not really the first thing someone who’s innocent does.
Like, if he has surveillance footage in his house of her pulling his pants off, or cornering him in a room trying to kiss him while her boyfriend waits at the dinner table elsewhere, then he should say that ASAP. Or, if he wasn’t even home on the date in question.
My guess is he’s probably trying to get Harling the producer to back up whatever version he comes through with for the Cohen accusation.
If someone has accused me of something and I could immediately prove them a liar, why would I keep said proof under wraps and let the lies marinate for days and weeks with the public?
Come on Ed Westwick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he better show evidence to the Police FIRST. Enough of this social media receipts bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Presumably he’s showing his timelines to the police, not releasing them to the public.
If he’s innocent, I hope he proves it, his name is cleared, and he gets an apology from everyone who assumed his guilt.
If he’s guilty, I hope their stories hold up and his career and reputation burn to the ground while he rots in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately just writing the words I didn’t do it and can prove it is enough for some people and he knows it. Follow-up documented proof isn’t necessary for them to believe him. They’re more than willing to take his words at face value.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, this idea of “provability,” came up in the Roy Moore story. The journalists were able to prove that the 14 year old girl was in fact at the courthouse when she said she was and that Moore had an office there. But apparently that isn’t enough for everyone so hell bent on defending him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
English is not my native language but when I read provably I understand “ indisputably“
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its mine neither but from the word he wrote and the context it only makes sense as in “I can prove its untrue”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep, same here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As in he can prove he wasn’t in LA or something. Apart from that, what else could he prove? Also, those are big words for someone who’s always high or drunk or both… i mean he did hang out with Pete Doherty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Provably is a word, but it does sound lawyery (which isn’t a word) Honestly, I think these guys accused should stop with the long comments and commentary. Either don’t comment, or say quick I didn’t do this and I welcome all investigations, quick and short. As there is very little you can say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawyery is a much better word then provably. I don’t care what Webster says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rules of statement analysis back you up. Short, to the point denials (“I did not rape XYZ.”) are considered stronger than the epic tomes some of these guys are putting out.
One of the accepted theories is the more words that are produced the more likely they are trying to baffle with bullshit. More words mean different people will focus on different words and will argue from their perspective rather than the facts.
Also, I have known girls/women who lied about harassment/assault/rape so I know it does happen. However, in this case I believe the women accusing Ed. Their statements are simple and free of hyperbole and follow a pattern many predators use. Ed is blathering big words and sounds more like a lawyer (which could mean he was coached rather than using his natural word usage).
Regardless, I’m glad he’s being investigated. If the women are lying I hope he is vindicated and the women are legally punished. If Ed is lying I hope he is legally punished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This denial is reading to me like he believes he can prove he did not do it, as in, “I was not there and I have witnesses” or “I have the producer and he says it never happened”—we’ll see what the police turn up now that they have a complaint. He’s certainly not talking around the accusation like these other guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah…the language is weird. At the same time – why continue to deny if it’s true? That’s going to come back and bite him in the ass…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t understand this logic. denying is pretty common when it comes to rape, either that or saying it was consensual.
and no, it won’t bite him in the arse because after 3 years there’s so little that could be done anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From a purely legal perspective, it could bite him in the ass.
If he would have claimd consensual sex, it would be almost impossible to prove that he raped her, at least in a judical sense.
And bevor somebody says I defend rapists, I believe Ms. Cohen and Ms. Wynn, and want raipists to go to jail, but I am looking, from the current legal situation.
With his defence, that he never met Ms. Cohen and can prove, that he did not rape anybody, the very Moment they can prove, they met, or describe how his apartement looks, he is proven to be a liar and their chances to get him convicted increase.
With his statement, he basically shifted the burden of poof onto him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because this is not something you want to stick to your name if it isn’t true.
The more people come out of the woodwork, the more likely the accusation is true in public opinion, regardless of proof.
If he stays silent, he is condemned.
And if he says something, especially if he knows it’s untrue, better a proper denial refuting each individual claim than ‘sorry you are offended’ type denial like Kevin did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, denying he knows the woman could bite him in the ass if she can prove he does. But denying the allegations won’t. If he is proven a rapist, lying won’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lying about this wont be the big problem he will have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are the statute of limitations on a case like this? Is there anyone on here who can legally explain what the outcome of this could be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s saying provably, as in he can prove it. which he can’t obviously, but he knows he has the upper hand because sexual assault is already incredibly difficult to prove even if reported immediately, but after so many years boy knows he’s golden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just makes me think he has buddies locked and loaded to lie for him like Depp did. Wait for the Stanhope to appear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. i mean, he’s good friends with a pedophile, and despite people saying it came out of nowhere, as a GG fan i can attest there were rumours about him having a massive drug problem and being gross with women even during his GG days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. He’s saying he can prove it. And the most likely “proof” is that he can provide an alibi for the time at which the assaults allegedly happened. Either physical proof that he was elsewhere or witness statements that he was elsewhere. As you say, detritus, witnesses may not be truthful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even in the statements, both women’s partners threw them to the wolves.
The type of man who dumps his partner after rape and blames her, that’s the type of man who would support Westwick, because that man does not see it as rape.
And Salling is disgusting. Ell, I saw some of the rumours too, how he treated his gfs, the aggression and drugs, and then the pedophilia.
The whole crew of friends seems rotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depp is only one who had defenders and not only men but also women but you all prefer to believe his only one accuser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@defritus. Yet Wesriwick’s character won’t get dragged through the mud even though he sounds like scum. It will be his victims whose lives will be used against them as they undergo character assassination.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@aga an accuser who had proof of bruises, and a video in which depp was shown being aggressive, intimidating and drunk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doug Stanhope who also at one point tried to cover for Louis CK? No one remembers that he said HE was the one masturbating in front of women?
Great defender there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aga, Depps management team, TMG spoke on record that they knew about his abuse of Amber, including detailing specific incidents. More than one person, his entire team, knew. There is absolutely no doubt he did it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s provably as in able to be proven. He is saying these claims can be proven to be false
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I screwed up the wording re: probably and provably, I fixed it. I’m sorry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he probably didn’t rape someone, but he can’t be positive…cause he’s been really busy or something? Wtf????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s just blind opportunism. You know, the hoping that this whole story dies out because it becomes a clasic case of “he said, she said” and probably the producer named by the first woman will support his side of the story too. What else is he to do, he does not have the “excuse” of being brought up in the 60s or the “excuse” of being drunk and gay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As his first answer after the first accusations was definitive as this one sounds more “ prove it ,accusers!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He must have a lawyer, right?. Who must be annoyed at best with his client.
I find the words “disheartening” and “sad” so weird in this context. I mean I imagine being falsely accused of a crime, I’m not sad. Or disheartened. I’m pissed and shocked among other things. I always side-eye people who fall back on martyr language in these situations. But I think he’s full of it anyway, so. Yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putting aside the situation for a moment, his use of language only marks him out as a stiff upper-lipped Englishman rather than a matyr.
It’s rare for an english person to emote publicly especially when in a negative situation. Infact, the more dire the situation, the more restrained the language.
The reaction to Diana’s death remains the exception and we were immediately embarrassed by it even though rest of the world didn’t mind our reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah but when you’re accused of rape, the last thing you want to do is come off as aggressive and angry. I mean, he’s trying to show he’s not like that. Sensitive emotions like sadness make a lot more sense from a PR standpoint.
I think he’s guilty and I’m betting his proof is something like one of his friends saying he didn’t do it and not actual incontrovertible proof like being in a different location.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If LAK is right and he’s just being English or whatever, I can buy that. But having an unnatural reaction to something is not great from a PR standpoint. It sounds a bit ridiculous and like he’s trying a bit too hard to sound – like you said – hurt and somehow mellow at the same time.
Sometimes it’s best not to say anything but I guess Twitter made that notion obsolete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemissnaughty: his restrained language doesn’t prove his innocence, but it makes sense for an English person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has either woman mentioned a specific date? If not, how can he “prove” anything already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering the same thing which leads me to believe his proof is witness based like his producer buddy saying it wasn’t rape.
Have the victims gone to police? I think at least one of them has filed a report, so he may know because of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think one of them said July 2014 in LA, and at some point in July 2014 he was in Portugal filming, but it’s not complete proof he didn’t come back for like a weekend in LA. I know most people would find that stupid but actors actually fly back and forth like this all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The feeling I have about this disturbing mess is that probably these guys think abusing women or underage/children is normal or even “artsy”. You know, they see Allen, Polanski, they know about Chaplin, Hitchcock, W Disney…. None of them held accountable for any crime or action. All of them universally celebrated for their genius.
sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Provably” hurts my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that the police are involved, we’ll see what goes down, but it’s very hard to convict these cases years later, no? I’ve watched enough crime shows to see these cases crash and burn.
Now that we’re at two women, his denials become a bit hollow, but I find it intriguing that he is not giving himself any wiggle room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What else can he say, though? He’s been accused of straight up rape, not sexual harassment or behaving inappropiately which you could probably claim you didn’t mean/don’t remember. He has no choice but to deny it until he can’t deny it anymore. He knows that it’s very hard to prove a rape that happened a while ago, so he’s holding onto that. I doubt it will go anywhere in terms of criminal charges but the question is if anyone will risk working with him now (I don’t think so, since he’s not exactly Leonardo DiCaprio either).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. He cannot do anything other than deny this. I don’t believe him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he said something like “it was consensual” or just take any responsibility at all maybe just maybe I could believe him. However him saying “I do not know this woman” that statement makes me cringe. I don’t believe him and the more he speaks the more he comes off as a compulsive liar who can’t get his story straight. Only a matter of time for the next woman to come forward.
And the fact he got that many likes? Smh. Some women will believe anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether you believe him or not, there’s nothing wrong with his two tweets regarding the matter. “the more he speaks the more he comes off as a compulsive liar who can’t get his story straight” –> he can’t get his story straight??? He has yet to share ANY story… The second girl is already changing several details of HER story ON facebook. I think your comment is more applicable to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The second alleged victim is already changing some of the details and wording of her story on facebook and deleting older versions… and provably isn’t an uncommon word…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trauma is difficult to remember in a coherent narrative because brain can’t make sense of it and also wants to forget if it’s overwhelming plus tunnel thinking during traumatic experience doesn’t allow the victim to pay attention to the bigger picture – they just register select details as their attention spins around zeroing in on one thing at a time, a lot of the memory is just body sensations like pain, fear, heart palpitations and breathing rhythms or a random wallpaper pattern etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is bad. Not that I wanted him to be guilty just for the sake of it, but if he has anything that resembles proof that he didn’t do it, everybody is going to use his case as an example of “false rape accusations”.
I feel really bad for the victims. It’s horrible how things can always get worse when it comes to rape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So prove it Ed! Prove you’re not another p*ssy grabber, just because you’ve a man with fame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it hard to believe any man whose nostrils are bigger than his eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse