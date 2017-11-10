“This P&G commercial for the Olympics is devastatingly good” links

If you need a really good cry today, watch P&G’s new Olympic commercial. This absolutely killed me, no joke. I’m sobbing. [OMG Blog]

Mad Men creator/writer Matthew Weiner has been accused of sexually harassing a female writer on Mad Men. Ugh. [Jezebel]

The new Black Panther posters are lit & I still have a massive crush on Killmonger, aka Michael Bae Jordan. [Pajiba]

Louis CK and all of the predators’ enablers. [LaineyGossip]

Nicki Minaj’s brother was found guilty. [Dlisted]

Entertainment Weekly’s Outlander covers are meh. [Go Fug Yourself]

Taylor Swift apparently hates that Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are back together. A rare moment where I agree with Swifty! [The Blemish]

Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes haven’t been cool in years. [Reality Tea]

This story about a Smallville star is absolutely bonkers. [Wonderwall]