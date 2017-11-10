“This P&G commercial for the Olympics is devastatingly good” links

If you need a really good cry today, watch P&G’s new Olympic commercial. This absolutely killed me, no joke. I’m sobbing. [OMG Blog]
Mad Men creator/writer Matthew Weiner has been accused of sexually harassing a female writer on Mad Men. Ugh. [Jezebel]
The new Black Panther posters are lit & I still have a massive crush on Killmonger, aka Michael Bae Jordan. [Pajiba]
Louis CK and all of the predators’ enablers. [LaineyGossip]
Nicki Minaj’s brother was found guilty. [Dlisted]
Entertainment Weekly’s Outlander covers are meh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taylor Swift apparently hates that Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber are back together. A rare moment where I agree with Swifty! [The Blemish]
Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes haven’t been cool in years. [Reality Tea]
This story about a Smallville star is absolutely bonkers. [Wonderwall]
That commercial is devastatingly good. *sniffle*
sniff… Can we add the abusive coach being locked up? And the racist xenophobic president being impeached to that commercial?
I do hope this is our reign of terror and as the song says, things are going to get easier.
*tears being wiped away*
DAMN…. bring on the tissues.. Whoa.. just WHOA..
Commercials done the right way can just punch you in the heart. BEAUTIFUL
