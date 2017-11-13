Jenny Slate tweeted about her ‘boyfriend’ celebrating her turtleneck purchases

In case you completely missed it – and how could you? – Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back on. The first “reports” of their reconciliation began happening in October. They were seen together in Atlanta, in what seemed like a double date. Then they tweet-flirted with each other and it was so twee, it grossed me out a little bit. Then they were seen together in Washington DC, where Jenny was doing stand-up. The icing on the twee cupcake was that Chris posted a video of his dog “singing” and Jenny could be heard laughing off-camera in the video. The point is that they were not hiding the fact that they are back together. The point is that they actually want you to know that they’re happening again. So much so that now Jenny Slate is flat-out tweeting about her “boyfriend.”
My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let’s me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017
Number one in my mind just changed to shame re: “lets” vs “let’s” …wait wait no “turtleneck support in my partnership” joy is back. It’s T-necks again https://t.co/fFhSFAvLT6
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017
The lets/let’s mistake is pretty common, albeit not as prevalent as the your/you’re mistakes that happen on Twitter on an hourly basis. My biggest peeve is people using possessive apostrophes when their intention is plural. Like, turtlenecks/turtleneck’s (Jenny didn’t do that, I’m just saying it bugs me). Anyway, I’m just trying to fill some space because I don’t really want to talk about Jenny Slate and Chris Evans. I think they’re both really f–king messy, but even then – I don’t have a very strong opinion about them. A lot of people have strong opinions. A lot of people really think Jenny Slate is the downfall of Chris Evans as a person. I understand your standom and I sympathize – we’ve all been there, when our celebrity crush dates someone unfortunate, or someone we just don’t like. If it makes you feel any better, I think Chris Evans is a total mess about women in general, so his stans should just make peace with the fact that he’s always going to be bad at love (sorry, I just heard that Halsey song & it’s stuck in my head). I’m bad at love/But you can’t blame me for tryin’
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She’s a clever and talented actress.
Why are people so invested in the love life of their faves? Aren’t we there for their art?
her art is about sharing her private life.
she’s very lena dunham-ish to me. she’s a bit grating with the over sharing.
Unfortunately Chris Evans likes her and Lena. Let’s just hope he gets his stuff together one day
After their break up, she did quite a lot of nonstop talking about him and their relationship. She wants everyone to know about her love life with Chris
The other day, on the dog post, I wrote about how Liz B (Publizity – The Kroll Show) and Mona Lisa Saperstein make me laugh so much and saved my sick day. My comment didn’t pass go. I don’t know about her as a person, but Dodger seems cool with her. I wish them the best. Maybe that’s just because he’s not my favorite Chris (Chris Pine ftw).
Ssup Jenny ! You’ll never get Chris Pine, btw. Stick with Evans. Just saying.
Considering how she cares for her own dog, I highly doubt that Dodger is “cool with” the soul sucking harpy.
Wait. What did she do to her dog?
I don’t particularly understand the hate for her, either.
And TBH found the soul sucking harpy thing to be a bit chauvinistic.
She can’t keep good care of her dog and it’s a miracle he’s still alive. He keeps eating stuff like her used tampons or coffee beans and she gleefully reports it on late night talk shows or on twitter as if it’s a funny anecdote. So better Chris keeps her away from Dodger.
I thought you meant that she actually neglected him and treated him badly. Dogs getting into garbage all the time is nothing new. If her dog ate a tampon or coffee grounds, its kind of typical. That doesn’t make her a bad owner.
Well, leaving in your dog’s reach things that can hurt him over and over again does count as negligence to me. Plus, her attitude about it doesn’t work in her defense.
No one would be speaking of her personal life if she didn’t provide the fodder for it. Just look at her tweet — it’s a grab for attention. Even her “art” includes her oversharing and speaking about her life so there is no line in the sand when you’re basically patient zero for your own gossip.
I would normally agree if the celebrity kept their personal life private, but in Jenny’s case, she has a habit of oversharing and even acknowledged it. It’s also part of her whole thing so it’s kind of her art to begin with. If she would rather not have people discuss her personal life, she shouldn’t provide the details in the first place.
She’s annoying.
She’s such a troll. Also the articles that came out after those tweets DO NOT confirm anything. All of it is based on tweets & “onlookers”.
There was a People article put out by Chris’ team that said he’s dating around so this woman needs to take it easy. She’s desperate as hell, & the only time she gets coverage is if it involves him.
This! She’s pathetic and desperate.
I agree, she really seems so desperate about him. So teenager-ish. Constantly talking about him. Sweet Jaysus girl, get some other interests in life and grow up. Blech!
I find her incredibly annoying but i don’t care who she dates.
this would be annoying yet typical if she was a teenager, this just aint cute
She needs to go away.
I have secondhand embarrassment for her. I don’t know how old she is, but this is how I (and my friends) acted in junior high school, not as grown women FFS.
Ohmigosh yes! Reading that interview she did with Vulture was barf-inducing. The way she talks is like a 16 year old girl. Not a 30-something divorced woman. I feel like she has a ton of insecurities and she couldn’t and still can’t believe that she is dating Chris Evans. I have a feeling the reason they split in the first place was that she was so overwhelming to him. Just extra all the time.
Which is what makes me believe they’ll split again. She can’t control herself. She’s in constant need of attention, and has admitted as much. She’s exhausting and I’m not even dating her.
@Ariel – For a while I thought she was going to keep her cool with the oversharing, but it appears that she truly can’t help herself because it’s also part of her “comedy” shtick. She’s also being problematic with her RTs…
Ariel – I’m honestly surprised she waited this long to bring up “boyfriend” in a tweet. It seems like everything she’s doing is to garner attention to her personal life in the form of gossip. I don’t even understand that since just this summer she gave an interview complaining that her personal life was being gossiped about.
Absolutely agree.
Why would anyone tweet about something like that? She’s annoying, and I honestly feel bad for her if she’s back with Chris
Chris must be bored. At least she didn’t make him go shopping with her.
For attention. Just the way her tweet was structured, she hints at their relationship without outright saying it.
So try hard. He’s gonna leave inevitably and she will be just as pathetic as she was the last time he dumped her.
She’s way more invested than him because she busted up her marriage to be with him. But her desperation is pathetic for a woman her age.
This. I cringe every time I read about her.
I like both of them, but not together.
This is going to end badly…for her…again. And that’s very sad. She never learns.
Why all the freaking social media toying? Are the two of you sooo desperate for attention? What a turn off!
Can’t judge. Won’t judge. If I was spooning with the superior Chris, I, too, would let the world know in the most annoying of ways. EVERYDAY!
Ehhhh, his gleefully talking about what a “slut” Black Widow is was pretty much it for me. He’s been cancelled for ages. Like a fictional character can’t even just exist.
Technically he didn’t say that, Renner did. He also apologized for laughing at it.
She’s 35, he’s 36. A bit old for this tweet nonsense. And that turtleneck thing was neither funny or charming.
+1 You’d think she’d have learned after her last round of oversharing.
I’m already over 2.0 with this relationship. Just like Patton and his wife’s annoying tweets…there’s such a thing as trying TOO HARD.
I’ve never watched any Marvel movies so I know nothing about Chris Evans and Mona Lisa. They’re way too old for the whole “omg, my BOYFRIEND” thing on twitter. But other than that, I couldn’t care less.
Fans do, however, need to grow up as well. Just because you like someone does not give you the right to dictate their love lives. It happens with just about every actor from 25 to 50: Henry Cavill, Alexander Skarsgard, Kit Harrington, Benedict Cumberbatch etc.. Fans get angry if their favorite celebrity doesn’t date someone they feel is “worthy” of their greatness. Have an opinion and keep it moving.
yeah, i agree with this. i mean some snark is ok for a laugh and i understand it, like i used to crazy love mila kunis (and kinda still do, she’s so charming) but i can’t stand kutcher so i’m always sarcastic about the whole thing. but some fans take it way too far, it becomes quite uncomfortable.
A new chapter of their PR saga! So, what’s next? Pap walk with singing Dodger? Red carpet with turtlenecks? I’m dying here, I sooo wanna know
It looks like they are together again and that the “boyfriend” that she’s referring to is Chris. I’m guessing it won’t end well, just because she seems so hyped and invested. But maybe he’s super excited too, and just has a better handle of himself social media wise. Regardless, she needs to chill with her social media “my boyfriend” post. Just chill Jenny. Chill.
This woman is so annoying but Chris isn’t much better. He’s such a human boomerang. He doesn’t seem to know how to end a relationship and just let it be over. Every woman he has been with and broken up with, they manage to reconcile only to split again a few months later. I give this go around another 4 months. Tops.
Not even that long. The others he actually looked like he enjoyed being around, and didn’t treat like radioactive waste like he did this mess.
Somebody get this girl a Gatorade to quench that thirst.
I’m surprised she’s not more reserved this time around. She was so embarrassing during their relationship and breakup before, you’d think she’d want to be a little more low-key this time around.
Instead, she’s still doing the performative “Look everybody!! I’m dating Chris Evans!!!” thing, and he’s obviously still encouraging it. It’s going to end the exact same way.
I wasn’t sure how best to describe her actions, but I think you nailed it with “performative” and I almost want to say add some jazz hands to it. The tweets are so…exaggerated or sensationalized that she’s seemingly trying to hype it up while still playing coy. It gives me second-hand embarrassment that it looks so much like a need for attention.
She has to keep mentioning him because it’s the only way she can stay relevant and well known. She craves attention and being attached to him gives her just that.
It really seems that way. There is always a lull when it comes to news about her, but somehow she always comes back with something else to get her back in the headlines. It’s not even about her work, it’s always about her and Chris. She’s currently filming Venom and yet she’s making it about her relationship.
Not invested in either of them, though I do think he’s the superior Chris based on my very superficial knowledge of the Chrisses. But I do think we could have expected this to happen given the way they talked about eachother in interviews after the break up. There clearly were a lot of feelngs on both sides.
Silently but not so silently judging you for calling him the ‘superior’ Chris when irl he’s actually not that far away from Chris Pratt in terms of being the worst.
tbf i don’t know much about him (but i can’t stand pratt), but i always assumed he was a decent one, just not the type to settle (which is ok). what did he do?
As Pratt is the worst of the Chrisses I like to know too what Evans did.
I agree. They both still harbored feelings for one another and this is the result.
Harbored feelings? He never even acknowledged her publicly until after she overshared in that Vulture piece.
I remember he did a GQ interview before that & he told the writer he wanted to steer clear of questions about her.. So much love, huh?
What I read on this site: “She’s my favorite human,” Evans tells PEOPLE of Slate. “She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’ It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful. She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”
I wouldn’t even rule it out that this is a PR stunt from his side, to not be seen as the a**hole who cruelly dumped her.
Almost a year after breakup?? He talked about her in one of Gifted interview as a response to her Vulture oversharing. People have moved on and no one cared. It very much does feel like a PR stunt but rather for her. He’s not gaining anything on publicizing it, she’s gaining press she would never otherwise have.
She’ll be the next one carrying around a new puppy, alone.
Having never seen any of the Captain America movies, I can’t understand his appeal. He looks so blah and not really handsome. She is very cute but the fact that she is so desperate at 35 or 36 (!!) makes her seem so sad and insecure.
He’s actually a solid dramatic actor. I like him a lot more in the more low budget projects he’s been involved in, and he’s one of my favourite parts of Danny Boyle’s Sunshine. He can channel authority, melancholy and low-current anger very well.
I agree about Jenny though. I love her, she’s cute, funny, and has got a hell of a talent and skill with her voice. But ye gods, JENNY, SHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
This couple is ridiculous. Like, a joke that they’re trying to make people take seriously. Only all their efforts to validate and change timelines and exaggerate feelings makes them look more pathetic. Actually, they both may be perfect for each other….
All the articles about them? They sounded written by twelve years old shippers, not by professional journalists. So awkward.
i don’t hate her, but she seems exhausting. she’s so thirsty. and he must love on and off relationships. he has had one with minka and jessica, maybe he should be captain boomerang instead of captain america.
incidentally, i had a dream about chris last night. lol.
I wouldn’t say Jenny is his downfall at all. She’s a unique and interesting actor/comedian/artist who makes Chris Evans far more interesting than his prom king appearance presents.
Sure. If constantly tweeting about poop and your cycle is deemed ‘interesting’ then YES! She uplifts him ! And how ! Yoooo!
I’d like to know what about her would make Chris more interesting considering she spilled the fact he cheers her on after she buys something online. That’s hardly interesting.
I honestly don’t understand how Chris thinks he can have a future with her, if that’s something he intends to do. She has the mind of a middle schooler. He needs to watch out, if she can leave a 10 year relationship for something “better”, she won’t hesitate to leave him once she thinks she found someone better than him, who might take an interest in her.. Although I don’t think anyone ever would.
I mean, I’m all about age is just a number thingy but as we get older, we suppose to get wiser, right? Teenager doing all this socmed overshare is already borderline annoying, but people around my age doing the same? Didnt she remembered what happened last time when she/they overshared and it exploded on their face (more on her face tbh)? Why do the same the second time around?
Yuck.
Turtleneck. Wait, he’s uncut?
Turtleneck as in the sweater lol
She would be so much prettier if she had her nose fixed.
Her tweets are usually a word scramble so if I’m understanding this correctly, her boyfriend (Chris – why are they being so coy about the obvious? It comes off as attention-seeking) is generous and dreamy because he cheers her on when she shows him her online shopping buys? I understand being a child at heart but by having someone cheer you on for such a mundane task that isn’t a feat to an adult, it just makes her seem so childish. It’s like when a parent cheers on their kid for finishing their vegetables. How can anyone take her seriously?
