Jenny Slate tweeted about her ‘boyfriend’ celebrating her turtleneck purchases

In case you completely missed it – and how could you? – Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back on. The first “reports” of their reconciliation began happening in October. They were seen together in Atlanta, in what seemed like a double date. Then they tweet-flirted with each other and it was so twee, it grossed me out a little bit. Then they were seen together in Washington DC, where Jenny was doing stand-up. The icing on the twee cupcake was that Chris posted a video of his dog “singing” and Jenny could be heard laughing off-camera in the video. The point is that they were not hiding the fact that they are back together. The point is that they actually want you to know that they’re happening again. So much so that now Jenny Slate is flat-out tweeting about her “boyfriend.”

My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let’s me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on — jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017

Number one in my mind just changed to shame re: “lets” vs “let’s” …wait wait no “turtleneck support in my partnership” joy is back. It’s T-necks again https://t.co/fFhSFAvLT6 — jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017

The lets/let’s mistake is pretty common, albeit not as prevalent as the your/you’re mistakes that happen on Twitter on an hourly basis. My biggest peeve is people using possessive apostrophes when their intention is plural. Like, turtlenecks/turtleneck’s (Jenny didn’t do that, I’m just saying it bugs me). Anyway, I’m just trying to fill some space because I don’t really want to talk about Jenny Slate and Chris Evans. I think they’re both really f–king messy, but even then – I don’t have a very strong opinion about them. A lot of people have strong opinions. A lot of people really think Jenny Slate is the downfall of Chris Evans as a person. I understand your standom and I sympathize – we’ve all been there, when our celebrity crush dates someone unfortunate, or someone we just don’t like. If it makes you feel any better, I think Chris Evans is a total mess about women in general, so his stans should just make peace with the fact that he’s always going to be bad at love (sorry, I just heard that Halsey song & it’s stuck in my head). I’m bad at love/But you can’t blame me for tryin’

