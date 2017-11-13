Jenny Slate tweeted about her ‘boyfriend’ celebrating her turtleneck purchases

In case you completely missed it – and how could you? – Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back on. The first “reports” of their reconciliation began happening in October. They were seen together in Atlanta, in what seemed like a double date. Then they tweet-flirted with each other and it was so twee, it grossed me out a little bit. Then they were seen together in Washington DC, where Jenny was doing stand-up. The icing on the twee cupcake was that Chris posted a video of his dog “singing” and Jenny could be heard laughing off-camera in the video. The point is that they were not hiding the fact that they are back together. The point is that they actually want you to know that they’re happening again. So much so that now Jenny Slate is flat-out tweeting about her “boyfriend.”

The lets/let’s mistake is pretty common, albeit not as prevalent as the your/you’re mistakes that happen on Twitter on an hourly basis. My biggest peeve is people using possessive apostrophes when their intention is plural. Like, turtlenecks/turtleneck’s (Jenny didn’t do that, I’m just saying it bugs me). Anyway, I’m just trying to fill some space because I don’t really want to talk about Jenny Slate and Chris Evans. I think they’re both really f–king messy, but even then – I don’t have a very strong opinion about them. A lot of people have strong opinions. A lot of people really think Jenny Slate is the downfall of Chris Evans as a person. I understand your standom and I sympathize – we’ve all been there, when our celebrity crush dates someone unfortunate, or someone we just don’t like. If it makes you feel any better, I think Chris Evans is a total mess about women in general, so his stans should just make peace with the fact that he’s always going to be bad at love (sorry, I just heard that Halsey song & it’s stuck in my head). I’m bad at love/But you can’t blame me for tryin’

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

77 Responses to “Jenny Slate tweeted about her ‘boyfriend’ celebrating her turtleneck purchases”

  1. Sara says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She’s a clever and talented actress.
    Why are people so invested in the love life of their faves? Aren’t we there for their art?

    Reply
  2. C says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She’s annoying.

    Reply
  3. Lily says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She’s such a troll. Also the articles that came out after those tweets DO NOT confirm anything. All of it is based on tweets & “onlookers”.

    There was a People article put out by Chris’ team that said he’s dating around so this woman needs to take it easy. She’s desperate as hell, & the only time she gets coverage is if it involves him.

    Reply
  4. Darla says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I find her incredibly annoying but i don’t care who she dates.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    this would be annoying yet typical if she was a teenager, this just aint cute

    Reply
  6. Anna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    She needs to go away.

    Reply
  7. Lorelai says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I have secondhand embarrassment for her. I don’t know how old she is, but this is how I (and my friends) acted in junior high school, not as grown women FFS.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Why would anyone tweet about something like that? She’s annoying, and I honestly feel bad for her if she’s back with Chris

    Reply
  9. JA says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:58 am

    So try hard. He’s gonna leave inevitably and she will be just as pathetic as she was the last time he dumped her.

    Reply
  10. monette says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I like both of them, but not together.
    This is going to end badly…for her…again. And that’s very sad. She never learns.
    Why all the freaking social media toying? Are the two of you sooo desperate for attention? What a turn off!

    Reply
  11. Reef says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Can’t judge. Won’t judge. If I was spooning with the superior Chris, I, too, would let the world know in the most annoying of ways. EVERYDAY!

    Reply
  12. dlc says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:02 am

    She’s 35, he’s 36. A bit old for this tweet nonsense. And that turtleneck thing was neither funny or charming.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I’m already over 2.0 with this relationship. Just like Patton and his wife’s annoying tweets…there’s such a thing as trying TOO HARD.

    Reply
  14. Izzie the Other says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I’ve never watched any Marvel movies so I know nothing about Chris Evans and Mona Lisa. They’re way too old for the whole “omg, my BOYFRIEND” thing on twitter. But other than that, I couldn’t care less.

    Fans do, however, need to grow up as well. Just because you like someone does not give you the right to dictate their love lives. It happens with just about every actor from 25 to 50: Henry Cavill, Alexander Skarsgard, Kit Harrington, Benedict Cumberbatch etc.. Fans get angry if their favorite celebrity doesn’t date someone they feel is “worthy” of their greatness. Have an opinion and keep it moving.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

      yeah, i agree with this. i mean some snark is ok for a laugh and i understand it, like i used to crazy love mila kunis (and kinda still do, she’s so charming) but i can’t stand kutcher so i’m always sarcastic about the whole thing. but some fans take it way too far, it becomes quite uncomfortable.

      Reply
  15. Andy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:16 am

    A new chapter of their PR saga! So, what’s next? Pap walk with singing Dodger? Red carpet with turtlenecks? I’m dying here, I sooo wanna know

    Reply
  16. island_girl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It looks like they are together again and that the “boyfriend” that she’s referring to is Chris. I’m guessing it won’t end well, just because she seems so hyped and invested. But maybe he’s super excited too, and just has a better handle of himself social media wise. Regardless, she needs to chill with her social media “my boyfriend” post. Just chill Jenny. Chill.

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:35 am

    This woman is so annoying but Chris isn’t much better. He’s such a human boomerang. He doesn’t seem to know how to end a relationship and just let it be over. Every woman he has been with and broken up with, they manage to reconcile only to split again a few months later. I give this go around another 4 months. Tops.

    Reply
  18. Ginger says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Somebody get this girl a Gatorade to quench that thirst.

    Reply
  19. KBB says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I’m surprised she’s not more reserved this time around. She was so embarrassing during their relationship and breakup before, you’d think she’d want to be a little more low-key this time around.

    Instead, she’s still doing the performative “Look everybody!! I’m dating Chris Evans!!!” thing, and he’s obviously still encouraging it. It’s going to end the exact same way.

    Reply
    • Cora says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      I wasn’t sure how best to describe her actions, but I think you nailed it with “performative” and I almost want to say add some jazz hands to it. The tweets are so…exaggerated or sensationalized that she’s seemingly trying to hype it up while still playing coy. It gives me second-hand embarrassment that it looks so much like a need for attention.

      Reply
    • CCi says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      She has to keep mentioning him because it’s the only way she can stay relevant and well known. She craves attention and being attached to him gives her just that.

      Reply
      • Tara says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

        It really seems that way. There is always a lull when it comes to news about her, but somehow she always comes back with something else to get her back in the headlines. It’s not even about her work, it’s always about her and Chris. She’s currently filming Venom and yet she’s making it about her relationship.

  20. Wilma says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Not invested in either of them, though I do think he’s the superior Chris based on my very superficial knowledge of the Chrisses. But I do think we could have expected this to happen given the way they talked about eachother in interviews after the break up. There clearly were a lot of feelngs on both sides.

    Reply
  21. Anna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I wouldn’t even rule it out that this is a PR stunt from his side, to not be seen as the a**hole who cruelly dumped her.

    Reply
    • Margot says:
      November 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      Almost a year after breakup?? He talked about her in one of Gifted interview as a response to her Vulture oversharing. People have moved on and no one cared. It very much does feel like a PR stunt but rather for her. He’s not gaining anything on publicizing it, she’s gaining press she would never otherwise have.

      Reply
  22. browniecakes says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    She’ll be the next one carrying around a new puppy, alone.

    Reply
  23. JG says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Having never seen any of the Captain America movies, I can’t understand his appeal. He looks so blah and not really handsome. She is very cute but the fact that she is so desperate at 35 or 36 (!!) makes her seem so sad and insecure.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      November 13, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      He’s actually a solid dramatic actor. I like him a lot more in the more low budget projects he’s been involved in, and he’s one of my favourite parts of Danny Boyle’s Sunshine. He can channel authority, melancholy and low-current anger very well.

      I agree about Jenny though. I love her, she’s cute, funny, and has got a hell of a talent and skill with her voice. But ye gods, JENNY, SHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

      Reply
  24. Miss V says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    This couple is ridiculous. Like, a joke that they’re trying to make people take seriously. Only all their efforts to validate and change timelines and exaggerate feelings makes them look more pathetic. Actually, they both may be perfect for each other….

    Reply
  25. lyla says:
    November 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    i don’t hate her, but she seems exhausting. she’s so thirsty. and he must love on and off relationships. he has had one with minka and jessica, maybe he should be captain boomerang instead of captain america.

    incidentally, i had a dream about chris last night. lol.

    Reply
  26. Leigh says:
    November 13, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I wouldn’t say Jenny is his downfall at all. She’s a unique and interesting actor/comedian/artist who makes Chris Evans far more interesting than his prom king appearance presents.

    Reply
  27. cheeseburger1 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I honestly don’t understand how Chris thinks he can have a future with her, if that’s something he intends to do. She has the mind of a middle schooler. He needs to watch out, if she can leave a 10 year relationship for something “better”, she won’t hesitate to leave him once she thinks she found someone better than him, who might take an interest in her.. Although I don’t think anyone ever would.

    Reply
  28. whybother says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I mean, I’m all about age is just a number thingy but as we get older, we suppose to get wiser, right? Teenager doing all this socmed overshare is already borderline annoying, but people around my age doing the same? Didnt she remembered what happened last time when she/they overshared and it exploded on their face (more on her face tbh)? Why do the same the second time around?

    Reply
  29. TheEndOfDays says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Yuck.

    Reply
  30. Jack says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Turtleneck. Wait, he’s uncut?

    Reply
  31. Susan B says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    She would be so much prettier if she had her nose fixed.

    Reply
  32. Cora says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Her tweets are usually a word scramble so if I’m understanding this correctly, her boyfriend (Chris – why are they being so coy about the obvious? It comes off as attention-seeking) is generous and dreamy because he cheers her on when she shows him her online shopping buys? I understand being a child at heart but by having someone cheer you on for such a mundane task that isn’t a feat to an adult, it just makes her seem so childish. It’s like when a parent cheers on their kid for finishing their vegetables. How can anyone take her seriously?

    Reply

