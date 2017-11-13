Taylor Swift is on track to have the best-selling album of 2017, no surprise

I totally forgot that Taylor Swift was going to be the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. SNL isn’t a typical stop on Taylor’s promotional tour, but the promo for Reputation has been anything but typical. Apparently, this was Taylor’s first time on SNL since 2009, which was the time when she “joked” about Joe Jonas dumping her. Now, eight years later, Taylor isn’t joking anymore. Now she is The Snake Without Laughter. The rebranded Taylor is half-perpetual-victim and half-villainess, she can’t decide. She can’t decide between club bangers and twee love ballads. So we got a taste of both on SNL.

Here’s her performance of “Ready For It,” which is my favorite of all of the singles she’s released so far. This performance sounds crazily auto-tuned and her “natural” dancing skillz are questionable, but whatever. This performance also features Taylor clutching a snake microphone. Because she is the Queen of the Snakes but don’t you dare call her that or she’ll whine about you in a song!

And here’s “Call It What You Want,” the single she released last week. It’s supposed to be a love song but the lyrics are riddled with whining about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. At least this performance seemed more natural. Just a quick note though: the “winged” eye makeup combined with the thick bangs really changes the way her face looks, and it’s SO weird.

Obviously, people are buying this. They’re buying this at crazy levels. Reputation is on track to become the highest-selling album of the year… just in the first week or two of sales.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation is off to a red-hot start. The album sold around 700,000 copies in the U.S. on its first day of release, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music. The set was released at 12 a.m. ET on Nov. 10, through Big Machine Records. Its first day sales figure could grow larger, after all of Nielsen’s retail reporters have submitted their sales for the day.

If the album keeps up that sizzling sales pace, it could sell over 1 million copies in the tracking week ending Nov. 16. Further, according to industry sources, it is on track to earn Swift her largest sales week yet. Its debut week could surpass the debut frame of her last album, 2014’s 1989, which bowed with 1.29 million copies sold in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.

If Reputation starts with over 1 million sold, it will secure Swift her fourth album with a million-selling week. She’s already the only act to have three different albums sell a million copies in a week, since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991. Her last three studio albums all launched with more than 1 million sold in their first weeks: 1989 (1.29 million), Red (2012, 1.21 million) and Speak Now (2010, 1.05 million).

Further, Reputation could become 2017’s biggest selling album after only one week on sale. Through the week ending Nov. 2, Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) is the year’s top seller, with 909,000 copies sold. (Sheeran is also featured on Reputation, as a guest artist on the song “End Game.”)

Reputation is primed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Dec. 2. If it arrives at No. 1, it will mark Swift’s fifth leader, following 1989, Red, Speak Now and Fearless (2008).

[From Billboard]

This doesn’t surprise me. I wonder if it surprises Taylor though? She took a chance with the promotion for this album by NOT doing any press ahead of the release. She changed up her patterns in a lot of ways, from the content of the songs to the way she promoted it to her “branding.” And it paid off. She’ll be gloating for years.

Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s social media.

 

119 Responses to “Taylor Swift is on track to have the best-selling album of 2017, no surprise”

  1. Bobbymilly says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:02 am

    But I thought the walking snake emoji was over?

    But I thought her whole album was trash?

    I guess the alt-right princess played it right

  2. A Croatian says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I am not a fan of hers, and I find her dancing awkward, I find her expressing her smugness during singing irritating. But damn, Call it what you want was beautiful on SNL.
    She knows what she’s doing.

  3. Redgrl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She has the worst hair ever. That’s all I’ve got.

  4. Chef Grace says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I am just here for those adorable cats.
    ;)

  5. Elkie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I’ll probably buy the CD because Max Martin & Shellback are geniuses (genii?), but I’ll never stop being embarrassed for her “sexy” persona.

    Please make it stop.

  6. Nicole says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    If she’s gloating she should. If I could get my dumb fans to buy 4-5 copies of my album for the chance at tour tickets I would be laughing all the way to the bank.
    Also I know Swifties were losing it at her dancing but I found it so painful. But then again those moves would not get you invited back to the BBQ.

  7. Tiffany says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:09 am

    After reading some of the comments from here about how fans who by multiple copies can get better tickets to her concert, no I am not surprised and neither is Swifty. She and her people made sure it would happen.

  8. cool girl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:13 am

    One person told me that she saw some Swiftie fan, who bought in Target all her albums for 400$. This is how she made this numbers. There are her fans who bought 10-20 copies of album, because they want to have chance to get a ticket concert. She is milking her fans from money as always – her sales numbers are fake. It is difrent when milion people buy for one album, than 20 000 buy multi copies. And remember that her Daddy likes to buy a lot copies of her previous albums. And she made a big promo for this album UPS, Apple, Target, A&T, She is evrywhere. I went to cinema and there were she before movie. So please – she isn’t Bey to sell album without promo. She isn’t Adele too.

  9. Hkk says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I hope this will keep her from flaunting relationships for the press!

  10. Izzie the Other says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Of course she did. She’s every middle-America white persons dream. She’s not a threat to white men or women in anyway. She will always be the highest selling female.

  11. monette says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I could only stomach to listem to half of the Call it what you want video because of her crazy smug expression. The song was nice, but she was freaking smurking.
    I wish karma would bite her where it hurts her the most: money. But I guess not this year, not with this album.
    No worries, I’ll wait…

  12. Lizzie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:17 am

    worst hair

  13. purple prankster says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I am surprised she’s doing so well but I was also surprised that trump won and they are so similar in so many ways

  14. cleveland girl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Love both songs. LOVE her. I find many of the comments here ridiculous. If you don’t like her, don’t listen to her.
    But she is very talented. She is an incredible song writer and singer, and has proved that multiple times over several years.
    Yes…she is emotional, and maybe got a little dramatic this past year, but that does not diminish her talent.

    • cool girl says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:34 am

      Incredible writer and singer? Girl please. Wow Swifties really take to heart Goebbels words “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”. She is a mediocre songwriter on a level of 16 yo and a very bad singer. She doesn’t has a voice and falsify. She can’t dance too, so the qestion is – Why this mediocre girl made such a carreer? Well her fans are now like cult, so she can sell albums even if her cats sang on them (and it will be better that her voice.

      • Commenter says:
        November 13, 2017 at 8:37 am

        Why isn’t cleveland girl allowed to think she’s good? Different strokes and so on.

      • cleveland girl says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:09 am

        We clearly have different taste in music, and that is fine. I found her writing on Fearless, Red, 1989, and yes…even Reputation to be thoughtful and entertaining.
        When I don’t care for an artist I choose to change the channel rather than insult them.

      • Laura says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

        While I don’t necessarily like all of her songs, I can see that she’s good at writing a catchy pop song, and I do think there can be a cleverness to her lyrics that you don’t always hear in pop. That said, I think she sings about her red lips too much, and a lot of the singles off 1989 annoyed me, but I can see why she’s popular. She doesn’t have the best voice ever (I think her vibrato is very bad), but a lot of songwriters don’t, and after listening to her latest album I can appreciate how she uses it to the best of her ability to portray the mood of the song, and it seems like she grew as a vocalist since 1989.

      • Millenial says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:10 am

        I don’t like her very much any more, but I think it’s silly to deny that she’s a talented song writer. At minimum a successful songwriter, whether you like the content or not. She’s written enough hits, for herself and for others, that I would think people could stop with this argument.

        There’s a million other things to say about her, but the argument that she’s not a good songwriter always comes across as “hater” to me.

    • Beth says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

      I don’t like Taylor or her genre of music, but I can still comment on her. Incredible song writer? She seems to go through guy after guy so she has the topic of an ex boyfriend to write these songs about. I’ve heard her voice on these few new songs, and it cracked me up listening to her trying to sound sexy, but instead sounding out of breath and exhausted. Like her or hate her, we all have own opinions

    • cool girl says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Of course Clev girl can like it, but please with this bulshit that TS is an incredible song writer and singer. It is so extra even as for fan. Ok l can like Madonna but I want say she is an incredible singer, she has a weak voice. You can like her, but stop with “she is the best in everything singer of last 100 years” narrative.

    • ell says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

      the comments are ridiculous.

      i mean, there’s plenty to criticise when it comes to taylor, like when she’s trying to shut down randos on the internet, or the fact she refuses to speak against nazis borrowing her image so be my guest. but the idea that her fans buy soooooo many copies and that’s why she sells so much is pretty pathetic tbh.

    • Josie says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Not exactly, maybe state your opinion instead of your opinion as fact.

      In your opinion she’s very talented.

      I agree she’s a talented songwriter and very good at selling herself. As a singer and a performer IMO she’s overrated.

      Her narcissism has seriously put me off her.

      Ell – the pre sales of her album were something like 700k, and fans are buying multiple copies; it’s a deal to get a better chance at concert tickets
      ‪http://mashable.com/2017/08/25/taylor-swift-ticketmaster-reputation/ ‬

  15. ds says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Can’t help it; all of the songs are like they belong to Eurovison. Meaning they’re just mediocre pop tunes. I don’t get the hype. Maybe I’m getting too old.

  16. Eric says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Does anyone but the artist care about album sales?
    It’s quality over quantity.

    In 20 years these albums will be in the recycle bin of history whilst The Downward Spiral, Parachutes, Absolution, and OK Computer are revered and played by the generations to follow.

  17. Jaii says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I think the bubble of the internet, with social media , gossip sites and so on gives a distorted view of what we think the GP think , your guys election proves that. I’m a closet Taylor fan in RL , and I’ve got to say this album is far better than 1989, there isn’t a song I skip except for maybe LWYMMD. And I’ve seen far more of my friends buy Rep than I would have ever expected too .

  18. Commenter says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I’m always left disappointed by how many comments focus on her looks; her hair (I like curly hair), her not being “sexy” as if that is a character flaw, her body in general but her boobs in particular.

  19. MeloMelo says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    She looks way too awkward in the ready for it performance. She moves exactly like I do when Im lip synching, which is not a good look when you have an audience.

  20. Anna nuttall says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I finally got to listen to this at the weekend and my god the album is so so bad. There nothing catchy or interesting to listen to. It sounds like a very rushed album and filled with b-tracks from 1989. I really do think Taylor Swift has lost her way.

  21. Right says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I read the lyrics from this new record out of curiosity and had only 2 thoughts:
    1- if he ever breaks up with her, she’ll kill him.
    2- Chica’s having the greatest bang of her life.

  22. ell says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:49 am

    she’s gained some weight and it looks good on her.

  23. QueenB says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I mean Trump won the presidency. Is it really that surprising?

  24. Fleurucci says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Super cute kitty! Too bad these vids don’t work in Canada / Quebec

  25. DiligentDiva says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Love her or Hate her, this chick always manages to stay relevant. Personally, I found the album to be bad, 1989 was much better than this and the marketing for that was better as well.

    • ell says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

      reputation has a bunch of very good songs, but so many are forgettable. i hate gorgeous and the album sorts of falls apart in the last few songs.

      • DiligentDiva says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:00 am

        I don’t think it has “a bunch of very good songs” there are like 2 that are decent enough. It’s full of bland songs, so many of them are just bleak and stupid.
        Nothing on the album is like “Love Story” “You belong with me” “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I knew you were Trouble” “Shake it off” (annoying but it’s catchy and gets stuck in your head) “Blank Space” “Wildest Dreams” and “Out of the Woods” Those are all of her best songs, yea they were music master pieces but they were catchy on the radio and were enjoyable to the ear for the most part.
        “Ready for it…” it’s okay enough, but Taylor’s last albums were better.

      • ell says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

        agreed. i think the general consensus even among fans is that it’s ok but it’s not a memorable album.

      • DiligentDiva says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Considering all that happened to Taylor since 1989 this album could have been memorable. I find this to be such wasted potential. She had a chance to grow and blew it!

      • LucyHoneychurch says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

        New Year’s Day is vintage Taylor though. Getaway Car should have been her first single off this album.

    • LucyHoneychurch says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Have you listened to all the songs yet? Are You Ready For It, I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me, So It Goes, and Getaway Car are all very catchy pop songs. I personally think Getaway Car is something that would have fit in very well on 1989.

      New Year’s Eve and Call It What You Will are also vintage Taylor and will make her fans very happy.

      Look What You Made Me Do and Gorgeous are two of the weaker songs on the album. I’m not sure what made them decide to release them first.

      Reply
    • DiligentDiva says:
      November 13, 2017 at 11:22 am

      I’ve listened to all of them. Don’t Blame Me and Ready for It are the only one’s worth anything, New Years Day is okay but forgettable. Call it What You Will is just awkward sounding.
      I Did Something Bad is horrible for a lot of reasons (Just like with LWYMD Taylor’s Gaslighting the situation in her favor), Getaway Car is crap because her vocals suck. Both those songs give me a bad taste in my mouth, the way she treated Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston isn’t right. Harris and Hiddleston didn’t do anything to be treated like that. Taylor’s entire career is about exposing men for treating her badly, and she just turns around sings a song about treating two guys horribly who have done nothing to deserve it?
      The songs about them are gross.

  26. Otaku Fairy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Not happy, but not surprised, to see her succeed. (I have no trouble believing these stories about certain people buying multiple copies of her albums though)

    Deplorables on conservative sites over the past week have been writing more gross thinkpieces praising her for ‘not alienating so many people’ by staying Trump-tolerant and not criticizing white supremacy. They portray her as a victim being persecuted by cruel, ugly ‘feminazis’ who can’t just politely tolerate racism and sexism as a difference of opinion. Even at the Washington Post, there’s an anti-choice, Trump-sympathizing White Feminist saying similar things. In a nutshell, the ditzy Aryan fauxminist blogger glosses over the white supremacy issue like it’s nothing, argues that feminism means any woman should be free to fight against the human rights of other women and girls while still being uncritically accepted by other feminists, and implies that feminists who aren’t tolerant of racism and sexism are the real problem. The articles (and their comment sections) give a nice little glimpse at the mentality and politics of some of Swifty’s fans.
    Here’s the one from the Feminist4Trump:
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/11/09/feminist-attacks-on-taylor-swift-reveal-something-very-ugly-about-the-movement/?utm_term=.22d460da0a1e

    • cool girl says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Well now her fans spread hate at Sam Smith because he likes on Twitter some shade tweet about TS. They are so homophobic bullies that all-right guys look silly compared to them. They literally treat in they twitts to kill him and wish him the worst. They do it with all people who say or do something shady towards Tay TAy (like bulling and making fun of Micheal J. Fox Parkinson illnes). This is a big bunch of peole who stan her. And she never said a word about it (well she said thank you for bullieng J. Fox – she saw it as they fight for her).

  27. Fleurucci says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I think she’s mainly had nice hair other than now. It’s just hard to accept curly bangs they are so random. It doesn’t stop her from being attractive but there’s something off about it, sorry Taylor. However I disagree with who is saying it’s aging, she looks (acts too ?😉) younger than her age, not older and with this hair she looks more like an unusually pretty hipster model in vogue, American apparel, or urban outfitters.
    Her hair was really nice and flattering when she was with harry. I’m guessing she’d prefer to stand out now a la Beyoncé Rihanna Gaga in stead of being basic cute hence the in your face hair

    • DiligentDiva says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

      I think the hairstyle is too big/heavy for her face, which makes it seem off and ages her in some regard.
      If you look at Taylor she’s got these very small features, small eyes, lips, and nose, so when this heavy hair look it weighs her down. She looked better with that her sleek bob she had promoting 1989. It was a very flattering and made fit her features nicely. The heavy hair hides her eyes, makes her features seem smaller then they are.

      • Fleurucci says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:28 am

        I don’t know that her features are small maybe it’s more her face is small? Not sure who could pull of curly bangs though, maybe Beyoncés step sister who was in pretty little liars, or Yara who’s in Blackish but it’s not a style for most. In the past divas like Mariah Whitney Celine didn’t lean away from flattering and classically trendy looks but now it’s the norm to be shocking and not just wear what’s cute contemporary and flattering . I think TS leaning into that, she’s clever (or her team is)

  28. Becks says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I just cant believe there are that many people that STILL are interested in her music. Even with all the “changes” and “transformations” her songs all sound very similar, and she is just…..bland. She’s a white girl pissed at anyone who has dared tell her she’s not the GOAT, and I would think most people would be tired of it by now. But apparently not.

  29. Kirsten Schroeter says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Here I go….

    I bought it and I love it lol

  30. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I guess I’m in the minority, but I thought she was great during both songs, but especially the second, on SNL. Hadn’t thought about buying the album, but might now.

  31. Shannon says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I don’t buy albums ever these days. At most I’ll download a track or two. That being said, I do find her stuff catchy for the most part (some more than others). I thought she did great on SNL. I don’t think she’s an alt-right princess, but it would be nice to see her just say it but since she’s apparently gone all “no interviews” or whatever? Maybe she’ll get to it eventually, I hope so. As for “and if you do she’ll whine about you in a song about it” the question is, why would you care? If Taylor Swift whining about you in a song is the worst problem you face in your life, consider yourself blessed.

    • Commenter says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:34 am

      I agree with everything, Shannon.

    • Lynnie says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:50 am

      “Maybe she’ll get to it eventually, I hope so.”

      The Aryan princess/neo-Nazi links have been with her ever since the start of her career and not once can she say anything disavowing that, but she can can go after a blogger with 275 followers for asking why that’s so? Nah Taylor had her chance, and by staying silent, especially in this climate, she shows her true colors none of them good.

      • Shannon says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:35 am

        Well, not being one to follow Neo-Nazis myself, I wouldn’t be aware of their musical tastes or who they’ve followed and “been with.” Does that make it Taylor’s fault? No. A bunch of people could come out and say I do meth with them. Does that make it true? No. But should she say something? At this point, yeah, she should just shut it down. I agree with that.

  32. Missy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Funny how the TS stans are high-jacking the comments. It’s okay, not everyone likes her music. A lot of people are put off by her antics.

  33. Kitty says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    At the end of the day, all I know is that in my opinion, Taylor doesn’t seem like she will be on the top list of pop stars who made an impact on music like MJ, Madonna, The Beatles, ect… did.

  34. Emily says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:00 am

    She’s definitely befitting from fans purchasing multiple copies. I bought both magazines because they each have different content and pictures. It’s an incredibly smart move is album sales is the goal, but it must be hard for younger fans to afford. And, who really listens to CDs anymore? I may end up having to buy a digital copy or the vinyl (4 sales from one person! Marketing genius).

  35. LucyHoneychurch says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I honestly really like it. Are You Ready For It, I Did Something Bad, Don’t Blame Me, So It Goes, Getaway Car, Call It What You Want, and New Year’s Eve are all really good song and potential hits.

    Aside from Are You Ready For It, it surprises me a bit that they chose to release some of the weaker songs (especially Look What You Made Me Do – it’s definitely not one of the stronger songs, although the video did put a fun TIC spin on it that I appreicated) as the first singles.

    I actually really like Gorgeous too but imho it’s more of a fun filler song and a guilty pleasure than a radio hit.

  36. Madly says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Super fans are buying multiple copies. This means sale numbers are doomed to crash soon.

  37. GD says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Have you seen the picture Leslie Jones posted on IG? Adorable

  38. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Not surprised. She’s the patron saint of basic white girl mediocrity.

