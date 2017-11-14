Nicole Kidman in Dior at the Glamour WOTY Awards: tragic, fug or annoying?

Glamour Magazine held their 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn last night. It feels like this might be the Oscar season where the film award shows are actually more subdued – a combination of the Weinstein Effect AND genuine awards-season fatigue – but the magazines haven’t caught on and there will be a million magazine “awards” shows. Typical. Anyway, the fashion at this Glamour event was pretty tragic, with a few exceptions. Again, I’m not covering everybody at this event, I’m only covering the most notable people or the most interesting fashion. Let’s start with Nicole Kidman, who has not had a consistent look whatsoever this year. She wore Christian Dior Spring 2018 and it is awful. Dior is awful these days, you guys. Even with Raf Simons out of Dior, it’s still awful.
Gigi Hadid was honored at the event and she wore this beigey-gold Zuhair Murad dress. Gigi could wear any color and look great, so why did she wear this?? I also think her face looks a bit “different” or is that just me?
Bella Hadid was there and she honestly wore my favorite look of the night. She wore a Cristina Ottaviano bustier and pantsuit. She looks awesome (and a little worked on).
Serena Williams made her first post-pregnancy/post-birth red carpet appearance. She apparently honored her friend (??) Gigi Hadid. Serena is actually pretty tight with that whole crew – the Taylor Swift Squad, the Hadids, etc. Serena wore Versace and I think the dress is cute and she looks fit and ready for the Aussie Open in January, right? My only real complaint here is that her hair is pulled too tight – she would have looked awesome with her hair just a tad “softer.”
Zendaya Coleman in a Viktor & Rolf’s Soir collection jumpsuit. I don’t hate the idea of a bright pink jumpsuit, I just think this jumpsuit in particular is kind of bad. It’s the fabric, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This might be one of Kidman’s worse looks ever.
+1 I can’t recall worse, frankly.
She looks so much better as a redhead. Why does she force this washed out color on herself. The dress is hideous.
I hate her hair so much. I’m a natural redhead too and I know when red hair ages it turns white not gray and doesn’t hold dye well. I wonder if that’s why she only does this unfortunate white- blond thing now.
It’s terrible. Why does she do that? And too much Botox as usual.
I’ve gone blonder as my hair turns white and its a bitch to keep up so I really don’t blame her.. a week later and I notice the white. I almost tempted to start wearing a wig but I know I would hate the feel and the heat.
I miss my darker blonde but even a few shades darker and BAM you notice even a little out growth. Getting older is a pain and huge expense.
She’s not a natural redhead.
I think she is – there’s photos of her as a kid with reddish hair.
I agree the blond doesn’t work as well on her, I think it washes her out. The red or darker blonde hair looks so good on her.
I’m thanking everything I can thank that my red hair is still red! I’m holding on to it as long as I can.
My grandmother is 96 and her hair is still red.
WTF.
This will become a meme, watch. lol
Was Nicole going to be homesteading on the range or starring in a Saloon Matinee show??? Like seriously WTF would you pick THAT gown out of all the ones you could have a choice of….weird
A world of no on all counts. Bella Hadid looks like a 55 year old with a ton of plastic surgery. How can a ‘supermodel’ photograph so badly?!! Isn’t it their job to be photogenic?
I’m tired of the Hadids, all of them. And yes she always looks like at least 45.
They both looked out of it and blitzed out their minds. I know that look, and they both have it. Gigi’s pupils are like pins. I didn’t want the rumors to be true but looking at her photos lately and the significant weight drop it seems like it may be right.
I am not a fan of either, but I don’t like to see anyone in bad shape like that.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who thinks the Hadids look much older.
I thought they looked in their 40′s, but in these pics they look like they’re over 50 and with bad plastic surgery.
The body of the blonde one is amazing though.
Serena looks amazing. I wish my arms looked like her arms.
Start bench pressing your kitty cat. I have five and they range in weight from 7-18 pounds. It’s an intense workout, partly because the largest really isn’t amused by the game. I do rep sets plus a few here and there as they cross my path during the day. It took me about 3 months to get really nice arms.
Ha! Your poor cats. They must think “what the f*ck is she doing with me? I was just on my way to the food bowl.”
LOL! My adult kitty weighs just six pounds and the vet said she is at her ideal weight so I will have to work on fattening up the kitten. Given her love of treats, she should be barbell ready in no time.
I think Gigi Hadid looks a little washed out is all. Maybe if her makeup wasn’t the same color as her dress…? Love her dress though and she’s got an amazing figure. Nicole is fine. Her dress doesn’t bother me. It’s kind of fun actually. Love Zendaya’s jumpsuit and the color is wonderful on her. Of course Serena looks beautiful as always but I agree that the hair should’ve been a bit softer. Same with Bella Hadid. Her suit is lovely but the ‘do is too severe.
Gigi’s dress looks like a rejected costume for Margaery during her penitent phase on Game of Thrones.
I love that look though. I immediately thought of Cersei when I saw this dress.
Dior is looking like a tween from Japan is in control.
LOL. Exactly.
Agree with everything said in the post. I am a fan of NK and that dress really sucks. Gigi’s strange look may be the makeup? Whereas Bella is looking way too tight and shiny in the forehead. She is too young to be messing with fillers!
Bella’s whole face looks like a plastic mask to me: No natural features left. She looks like an imperious robot. Tired of Gigi’s face too.
Oww. Dior has LOST it. It’s impressive. How do you make Nicole Kidman look stumpy? That…. thing looks like a cheap costume for a little girl.
These people must’ve been paid a fortune to wear those clothes in public
Kidman said a few years ago that her daughters pick out her red carpet attire. I remember that every time I see her wearing something like this. I’m sure a young girl would love an angel on her chest.
Ooh Zendaya’s outfit is straight 80s Barbie ! And yes it’s the fabric that is doing that jumpsuit no favors. I love Zendaya’s style most of the time though, at least she’s going for different and interesting even if it doesn’t always work. Serena looks awesome. Love the mini
The black shoes don’t go with the pink jumpsuit.
Definitely very “Barbie”, but also, very Marilyn-inspired— looks a lot like her “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” gown.
I thought it was Nicky Hilton in the header picture, and holy crap that dress is ugly.
So Zendaya isn’t a first name only celeb anymore? We’re using her last name now too? Part of her no longer being a child star?
I…what…is Nicole’s face different? It looks longer or something.
Bella’s outfit looks like something Jane Fonda would wear better.
It’s a bit matronly.
Gigi looks like a goddess, or what i thought a goddess would look like when I was a little girl. She is doing well at being a girl’s fantasy of traditional beauty here.
Nicole’s dress is too ridiculous to be called tragic. It’s clownlike. Kaiser, I don’t know why you like pantsuits in which the pants are too long. Those suckers are like pooling drapes at the bottom, look awful to me. Agree on Serena’s hair, and despite adoring her, no love for that dress. The shoulderpads turn it into an ice skating outfit from “Dynasty”. Lastly, yes.the fabric on Zendaya’s pantsuit is pretty cheap looking. Unfortunately, all the stitching in the front pants legs looks puckery. But fun to scroll through all the looks!
I don’t know what is going on with Nicole. Every week it feels she’s at something. I get this Glamour awards. But a week or so ago she was in Shanghai for some Global Shopping thing. Seriously? She’s mega wealthy. To take that gig for money is bizarre, taking even more unnecessary time away from family, when she is already a busy actress. Then she goes to Mexico for some film festival to accept an award. Every week there is an award show in countries that a star could agree to be at if they wanted. It’s not special anymore.
Now she’s here at the Glamour awards, which I get.
I love it!
Serena. D@mn it. She just had a baby. I have no excuses (throwing out everything carb).
I like this hair color on her better than that strawberry blonde. She looks great imo
I prefer the darker red, but do think this looks pretty. Maybe it’s easier to manage with grey.
Nicole Kidman has devolved. It’s a shock to see her original face and hair in Dead Calm, and then to see her today. In these photos, the morphing face and hair is especially bad. Why, why, why?! Nicole was so beautiful and elegant in her natural state. Changing her face is one thing, but ruining her beautiful natural hair is, I think, the worst of how she’s changed.
I think it takes Nicole Kidman some effort to look bland, and for us to pick her out of a line-up of generic show business blondes. Her own hair color suited her face perfectly and made her vibrant. The blonde hair almost erases her beauty. Go back to strawberry blonde, Nicole!! Look alive again!
Agree totally.
If you put up a side by side pic of her from Dead Calm and now, you wouldn’t even think it was the same person…it’s bizarre
When I first saw the close up header pic I thought wow Amy Schumer looks great!!
Hideous, age-inappropriate, and try-hard.
I like NK. She needs to go back to being a redhead, and he needs a haircut. Keith, it’s time. That early 2000s thing you have going needs to stop. STAHP.
The suit Hadid sister (I can’t bother to learn their names because I usually can not tell them apart) is so awesome. I really want it
It looks like Bella’s hair is pulled so tight it also pulled her eyes/skin up.
I think Nicole looks gorgeous, less frozen than usual.
The dress is weird, but I don’t think it’s tragic or fug.
Good look for Zendaya.
I actually love Gigi’s dress, but it’s too close to her hair color and comes across as overall bland. What on earth could they be honoring her for? Shouldn’t women of the year awards be for women who actually do stuff?
This may be the only thing Zendaya can’t make work.
What the holy hell is that dress? Seriously, it hurts my eyes and makes little baby Jesus cry.
The GIGI girl looks beautiful in that gold dress.
The other one……..no comment.
Zendaya’s outfit is just bleh. I never really liked those type of fabrics as it always looks so cheap. IMO it is a hard material to pull off, no matter what outfit.
However she takes a lot of risks like Rihanna for e.g. and I always look forward to seeing her on the red carpet regardless.
With that being said Zendaya looks more like a high fashion MODEL as compared to the Hadid sister (Bella) and most of those nepotism models in general…….could not help but make that comparison.
