Nicole Kidman in Dior at the Glamour WOTY Awards: tragic, fug or annoying?

Glamour Magazine held their 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn last night. It feels like this might be the Oscar season where the film award shows are actually more subdued – a combination of the Weinstein Effect AND genuine awards-season fatigue – but the magazines haven’t caught on and there will be a million magazine “awards” shows. Typical. Anyway, the fashion at this Glamour event was pretty tragic, with a few exceptions. Again, I’m not covering everybody at this event, I’m only covering the most notable people or the most interesting fashion. Let’s start with Nicole Kidman, who has not had a consistent look whatsoever this year. She wore Christian Dior Spring 2018 and it is awful. Dior is awful these days, you guys. Even with Raf Simons out of Dior, it’s still awful.

Gigi Hadid was honored at the event and she wore this beigey-gold Zuhair Murad dress. Gigi could wear any color and look great, so why did she wear this?? I also think her face looks a bit “different” or is that just me?

Bella Hadid was there and she honestly wore my favorite look of the night. She wore a Cristina Ottaviano bustier and pantsuit. She looks awesome (and a little worked on).

Serena Williams made her first post-pregnancy/post-birth red carpet appearance. She apparently honored her friend (??) Gigi Hadid. Serena is actually pretty tight with that whole crew – the Taylor Swift Squad, the Hadids, etc. Serena wore Versace and I think the dress is cute and she looks fit and ready for the Aussie Open in January, right? My only real complaint here is that her hair is pulled too tight – she would have looked awesome with her hair just a tad “softer.”

Zendaya Coleman in a Viktor & Rolf’s Soir collection jumpsuit. I don’t hate the idea of a bright pink jumpsuit, I just think this jumpsuit in particular is kind of bad. It’s the fabric, right?

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

57 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in Dior at the Glamour WOTY Awards: tragic, fug or annoying?”

  1. Esmom says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    This might be one of Kidman’s worse looks ever.

  2. Skittlebrau says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I hate her hair so much. I’m a natural redhead too and I know when red hair ages it turns white not gray and doesn’t hold dye well. I wonder if that’s why she only does this unfortunate white- blond thing now.

  3. i don't know her says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    WTF.
    This will become a meme, watch. lol

  4. dttimes2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Was Nicole going to be homesteading on the range or starring in a Saloon Matinee show??? Like seriously WTF would you pick THAT gown out of all the ones you could have a choice of….weird

  5. Oliphant says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    A world of no on all counts. Bella Hadid looks like a 55 year old with a ton of plastic surgery. How can a ‘supermodel’ photograph so badly?!! Isn’t it their job to be photogenic?

  6. Megan says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Serena looks amazing. I wish my arms looked like her arms.

  7. Huckle says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I think Gigi Hadid looks a little washed out is all. Maybe if her makeup wasn’t the same color as her dress…? Love her dress though and she’s got an amazing figure. Nicole is fine. Her dress doesn’t bother me. It’s kind of fun actually. Love Zendaya’s jumpsuit and the color is wonderful on her. Of course Serena looks beautiful as always but I agree that the hair should’ve been a bit softer. Same with Bella Hadid. Her suit is lovely but the ‘do is too severe.

  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Dior is looking like a tween from Japan is in control.

  9. Stacy Dresden says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Agree with everything said in the post. I am a fan of NK and that dress really sucks. Gigi’s strange look may be the makeup? Whereas Bella is looking way too tight and shiny in the forehead. She is too young to be messing with fillers!

  10. Ankhel says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Oww. Dior has LOST it. It’s impressive. How do you make Nicole Kidman look stumpy? That…. thing looks like a cheap costume for a little girl.

  11. Beth says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    These people must’ve been paid a fortune to wear those clothes in public

  12. Neelyo says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Kidman said a few years ago that her daughters pick out her red carpet attire. I remember that every time I see her wearing something like this. I’m sure a young girl would love an angel on her chest.

  13. Beckysuz says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Ooh Zendaya’s outfit is straight 80s Barbie ! And yes it’s the fabric that is doing that jumpsuit no favors. I love Zendaya’s style most of the time though, at least she’s going for different and interesting even if it doesn’t always work. Serena looks awesome. Love the mini

  14. Lady D says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I thought it was Nicky Hilton in the header picture, and holy crap that dress is ugly.

  15. KP says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    So Zendaya isn’t a first name only celeb anymore? We’re using her last name now too? Part of her no longer being a child star?

  16. Anastasia says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I…what…is Nicole’s face different? It looks longer or something.

  17. YeahRight says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Bella’s outfit looks like something Jane Fonda would wear better.
    It’s a bit matronly.

  18. Hella says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Gigi looks like a goddess, or what i thought a goddess would look like when I was a little girl. She is doing well at being a girl’s fantasy of traditional beauty here.

  19. Nikki says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Nicole’s dress is too ridiculous to be called tragic. It’s clownlike. Kaiser, I don’t know why you like pantsuits in which the pants are too long. Those suckers are like pooling drapes at the bottom, look awful to me. Agree on Serena’s hair, and despite adoring her, no love for that dress. The shoulderpads turn it into an ice skating outfit from “Dynasty”. Lastly, yes.the fabric on Zendaya’s pantsuit is pretty cheap looking. Unfortunately, all the stitching in the front pants legs looks puckery. But fun to scroll through all the looks!

  20. Jayna says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I don’t know what is going on with Nicole. Every week it feels she’s at something. I get this Glamour awards. But a week or so ago she was in Shanghai for some Global Shopping thing. Seriously? She’s mega wealthy. To take that gig for money is bizarre, taking even more unnecessary time away from family, when she is already a busy actress. Then she goes to Mexico for some film festival to accept an award. Every week there is an award show in countries that a star could agree to be at if they wanted. It’s not special anymore.

    Now she’s here at the Glamour awards, which I get.

  21. HoustonGrl says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I love it!

  22. Tallia says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Serena. D@mn it. She just had a baby. I have no excuses (throwing out everything carb).

  23. pixiewitch says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I like this hair color on her better than that strawberry blonde. She looks great imo

  24. Escaped Convent says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Nicole Kidman has devolved. It’s a shock to see her original face and hair in Dead Calm, and then to see her today. In these photos, the morphing face and hair is especially bad. Why, why, why?! Nicole was so beautiful and elegant in her natural state. Changing her face is one thing, but ruining her beautiful natural hair is, I think, the worst of how she’s changed.

    I think it takes Nicole Kidman some effort to look bland, and for us to pick her out of a line-up of generic show business blondes. Her own hair color suited her face perfectly and made her vibrant. The blonde hair almost erases her beauty. Go back to strawberry blonde, Nicole!! Look alive again!

  25. Coolio says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    When I first saw the close up header pic I thought wow Amy Schumer looks great!!

  26. Penelope says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Hideous, age-inappropriate, and try-hard.

  27. Layla Beans says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I like NK. She needs to go back to being a redhead, and he needs a haircut. Keith, it’s time. That early 2000s thing you have going needs to stop. STAHP.

  28. SM says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    The suit Hadid sister (I can’t bother to learn their names because I usually can not tell them apart) is so awesome. I really want it

  29. poop says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    It looks like Bella’s hair is pulled so tight it also pulled her eyes/skin up.

  30. Aren says:
    November 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I think Nicole looks gorgeous, less frozen than usual.
    The dress is weird, but I don’t think it’s tragic or fug.

  31. Sumodo1 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Good look for Zendaya.

  32. lucy2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I actually love Gigi’s dress, but it’s too close to her hair color and comes across as overall bland. What on earth could they be honoring her for? Shouldn’t women of the year awards be for women who actually do stuff?
    This may be the only thing Zendaya can’t make work.

  33. paranormalgirl says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    What the holy hell is that dress? Seriously, it hurts my eyes and makes little baby Jesus cry.

  34. Kimberly says:
    November 14, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    The GIGI girl looks beautiful in that gold dress.
    The other one……..no comment.

    Zendaya’s outfit is just bleh. I never really liked those type of fabrics as it always looks so cheap. IMO it is a hard material to pull off, no matter what outfit.
    However she takes a lot of risks like Rihanna for e.g. and I always look forward to seeing her on the red carpet regardless.

    With that being said Zendaya looks more like a high fashion MODEL as compared to the Hadid sister (Bella) and most of those nepotism models in general…….could not help but make that comparison.

