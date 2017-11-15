Ed Westwick accused of sexually assaulting a third woman, Rachel Eck, in 2014

Last night, I was reading the news and gossip and I idly thought, “I wonder if anyone else has come forward with a new accusation about Ed Westwick? It’s been a few days since the second woman came forward.” And wouldn’t you know, just minutes before I wondered that, Buzzfeed had published an account from a third woman who claims that Ed Westwick sexually assaulted her in 2014, at a “private” party the night before the Academy Awards. You can read the full Buzzfeed article here.

On the night before the Academy Awards in 2014, Rachel Eck received a text message from her ex-boyfriend asking her to meet at a party inside a swanky Hollywood hotel. Eck, a 23-year-old executive assistant at the time, had just moved to Los Angeles and was excited by the idea she might get back together with her ex, Australian film producer Kaine Harling. Instead, it would be the last time they would see each other.

“On the way, he told me he was with his friend Ed Westwick,” Eck told BuzzFeed News, recalling that at the time she didn’t really know “who that was.”

When she arrived around 2:30 a.m. at the multi-bedroom villa at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, she was surprised to find there was no party after all — just Harling and Westwick, a British actor best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. Westwick “asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us,” she said, but it was late and her friends were asleep. “When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me.”

Eck said she was sexually assaulted by Westwick that night — the same year that two other women, Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn, were allegedly raped by the actor. A representative for Westwick did not have a comment on the new allegation. Westwick, 30, has denied both of the previous allegations, saying on Twitter that they are “two unverified and provably untrue social media claims.”

Eck said Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall,” whenever Harling would leave the two of them alone — an act Eck said happened a few times that night over a seven-hour period. Eck said she “pushed off” Westwick each time, and told him that she was dating Harling. As the night wore on, she said, “it got worse and he got more handsy.” Eck said she told Harling about Westwick’s unwanted advances, but Harling dismissed her objections. Westwick “didn’t mean it,” Harling allegedly told her.

Eck said she threatened to leave the hotel, but she liked Harling and he convinced her to stay. Finally, she told Harling she “was definitely leaving,” but then he said Westwick wanted to apologize. She followed Harling into the villa’s bedroom where Westwick was. “Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” she said, referring to her breasts. “I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”

Eck, who is now a creative producer, said at the time she felt like what happened “just seemed to be accepted,” but when other women recently came forward with similar stories she realized that she wasn’t alone. “I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” Eck said.

[From Buzzfeed]

Buzzfeed also spoke to three of Eck’s friends, all of whom say that Eck told them what Westwick did to her. I believe Rachel Eck, just as I believe Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn. I find the pattern completely disturbing too – both Kristina and Rachel say that they had boyfriends/significant others who were PRESENT around the time of the assault/rape but did not witness the assaults directly. Both of the boyfriends refused to believe their girlfriends when the women were like “Yo, your friend Ed Westwick is a sexual assailant, bro.” It also feels like something was going on with Westwick specifically in 2014, as all three of these sexual assaults and rapes took place in that year. This is so creepy and awful.

64 Responses to “Ed Westwick accused of sexually assaulting a third woman, Rachel Eck, in 2014”

  1. Leo says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Kaine Harling? As in the guy who brought Kristina Cohen to Westwick’s house for dinner when she was raped? And no one in the media thinks this is weird? Isn’t it clear by now that he was complicit?

  2. Ariel says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Seems to be the same boyfriend/ ex-boyfriend in the two instances. “Producer” Kaine Harling.
    I believe Ms. Eck.
    I believe Ms. Cohen.
    I believe Ms. Wynn.

  3. happyoften says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Seems to me like Kaine Harling, boyfriend of the first victim as well as the ex in this account, was in on it. A pattern of behavior for the two of them…

    Words don’t cover it.

  4. ell says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:36 am

    his producer buddy was actively complicit, that much is obvious now. awful.

  5. Mari says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Kaine Harling? But that’s the same guy who brought Kristina Cohen to Ed’s place. Kristina was the first woman, who accused Ed. Harling dated also her at the time of the alleged rape. Coincidence? The police should check in both of them…

  6. KP says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Yes, as others have noted here, Kaine Harling was also the “producer boyfriend” in Cohen’s story! Who is this dude?!

    • K. T. says:
      November 15, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I’ve said this many times before, we need to look at research into perpetrators and the communities they exist in…or are enabled by….about and around rape and sexual assault.
      So now we have: Kaine Harling, producer and good friend of alleged serial rapist Ed Westwick, who brought two of his ex/girlfriends to Eds home and seemingly did not let them easily leave and then after they said they’d been sexually assaulted and then encouraged them not to report. Plus, then theres Glee actor Mark Spalling (who was convicted procuring of child pornography) , was the OTHER Ed Westwick friend who brought his ‘sleepy’ actor girlfriend to Ed’s home who then said she was raped.
      Three women who say they were raped/assaulted in similar pattern situations – like serial rape situation with multiple members and it’s appalling.

  7. Wind Whistler says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Harling was no boyfriend, he was a procurer and just as much an animal as Westwick. And then to manipulate and put the blame on the women? How disgusting and awful.

  8. msd says:
    November 15, 2017 at 7:48 am

    So, serial rapist and assaulter then? With a creepy, enabling wing man. Hope he goes down for good.

    I wonder if anyone on Gossip Girl – cast or crew – has bad stories about him. I hope they come forward in support, privately or publicly, if they do.

  9. Katherine says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I thank her for sharing

  10. Crowdhood says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:17 am

    His character was pretty wild on that show. I wonder if he got too caught up in his play acting and forgot that he wasn’t actually Chuck Bass. Not defending him, just an observation. Rape and assault are awful no matter how you approach it however having a system of procurement makes the entire thing feel worse somehow

  11. serena says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Is he also going to come out of this unscatered (except publicily)? I’m disgusted by him and all his complicit friends who did nothing to help the girls.

    • Mia4s says:
      November 15, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Who knows if he will be convicted of anything, but unscathed? No. BBC has already pulled airings of his two upcoming projects. They are terrified of these scandals after the Jimmy Saville disaster. Small comfort but he is already taking professional hits. Plus it will limit future hirings for any big stuff. Star Wars, Marvel, DC, etc., they don’t hire people with multiple rape allegations against them. Again, small comfort, but it’s a start.

  12. Betsy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:44 am

    So gross.

    I wish peache and healing for the women.

    And a life spent in prison for the rapist and his accomplice.

  13. Jo says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Well I’m glad we’ve all convicted him from our keyboards.

    The ‘I believe you’ trend is a dangerous one. But I guess it’s catchier than ‘I will take your allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly. How else can I support you?’

  14. HK9 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Wait-let me guess, he doesn’t her right?

  15. Sadie Marie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Yeah not surprising he’s like his GG character since I haven’t seen him play anyone else. He must not have that much acting range. Could barely manage an American accent on the show.

    Now I wonder if they knew he was the perfect creep when they cast him.

  16. DiligentDiva says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Obvious that this guy is supplying his friend with women to r@pe. Gross, Hollywood is ever grosser then I imaged. I’m so happy others are coming forward.
    The girlfriend is still defending him, it’s so tragic. Hope she wakes up and realizes her man is a r@pist and she needs to pack her bags and leave him.

  17. thaisajs says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I’m not sure I get the timeline here. She got there at 2:30 a.m. and said that she had to fight him off for the next 7 hours? Wouldn’t they get tired and fall asleep before then?

  18. Anastasia says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I believe her. And I DON’T want there to be more victims of this guy, but if there are, I hope they come out with their stories, too.

    I think about the four guys who sexually assaulted me (or tried to) in high school and college and I start to wonder just how many other girls/women they did that to, too. I literally never thought about it when I was younger. I just blamed myself, as society (men) taught me to do.

  19. LooseSeal says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Huh. I wonder where all the people who thought his posts “seemed legit” are today?

    • SilverUnicorn says:
      November 15, 2017 at 10:37 am

      One just appeared above. You’re getting distracted :-) (hugs)

    • Originaltessa says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      After the first allegation that he flat out denied, I was someone that wanted to hear his side, give him a chance to defend himself… But, eff that crap now. He’s clearly a serial rapist and molester, and I’m actually really angry with myself for ever giving him even the benefit of telling his side. He clearly doesn’t have one. It’s been over a week, and radio silence. It’s hard to break a lifetime belief in due process, but I think for victims of rape and abuse, I can do that, because like has been mentioned so many times, and I have always agreed with, there likely won’t be any real justice for these women, so the support of the public is all they can really hope for.

  20. EIlasor says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Instagram user regintaoterra has come forward with another account:

    “reginaoterra In light of the #metoo movement and the backlash against the women who have accused @edwestwick of rape, I feel obliged to say something of my own experience with Ed.
    9 years ago I was drinking with him and his friends in his Soho hotel room. I fell to sleep fully clothed on top of the covers at the bottom of the bed. Everyone else continued chatting and drinking, dancing etc . Hours later I was woken by hearing one of his friends stood beside me saying ‘I’ll put her in a taxi’, Ed responded ‘no she’s staying here with me’. (Which wasn’t very chivalrous). On hearing that exchange I fell back to sleep – because I was intoxicated and tired. When it was just Ed (awake) and I (sleeping) he was touching me (which is assault). When I woke I told him I didn’t want to sleep with him, and he never raped me. I never worried about it after that.
    Being wiser now – I realise my own standards for what is okay behaviour towards me was warped because I tolerated such conduct and worse over the years.
    My reason for this post now is simply this – to offer verification that Ed does wrongfully think it is acceptable to come on to someone when they are unconscious.
    There is another friend of mine to whom he did the same to – came on to her when she was sleeping – however, it is that person’s own choice if they also wish to verify that this is his ‘tactic’. Again, she too turned him down and he respected that.
    I am not an actress, I don’t want any money, I don’t want anything. Truly sorry if he has raped these girls – for all concerned. But unfortunately the whole being asleep when he came on to them is now appearing to be a pattern of his. That aspect of their story rings true/is believable.

    I also want to illustrate that people attacking these girls with ‘they’re lying because he wouldn’t ever rape because he’s Ed Westwick and he wouldn’t ever need to’ is clearly not true. Believe it or not, people do turn him down. (IMO Schools ought to show the ‘Tea Consent’ video annually in assembly to all students). #edwestwick @kristina.cohen #gossipgirl @lovelyrellie #kristinacohen #aureliewynn”

  21. Sg says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:59 am

    This makes me feel sick. Both Westwick and Harling need to be brought to court for this. They’re disgusting misogynists who have tricked, raped, and gaslighted these women. If the Vandeberg of the Vanderbilt rape case can go to jail for his part in the rape then so too can Harling. I so hope there are legal repercussions for this.

    I’m so proud that the survivors have been able to lead productive lives and that they are able to speak about their experiences. I hope that they are as recovered as one can be.

  22. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I have never told anyone my assailants’ names. They all live here and my fiance, father, and brother would murder them. I hate myself everyday for not coming forward. I am so sorry to every female in this world. I could have stood up.
    To add, my father didn’t believe me for a good 2 years. That was excruciating. Sorry. Y’all are my councillors sometimes.

    • LooseSeal says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      It’s not your fault what they did to you. It’s not your fault if they do it to someone else. You are not responsible for their actions. You are brave as hell for getting up in the morning and facing a world that does nothing to support you. There are a lot of us out there in this club and we know. We understand. And we’re silently screaming right along with you. Your only job is to survive. I’m sending you all my love and strength from th frozen north!

    • Sg says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      Please don’t hate yourself. Their actions are not on your shoulders and it’s not your responsibility to stop them. That’s all on them. They did what they did to you through no fault of your own. You have to take care of your self and do what’s best for you, and more often than not going to the police (or public naming of any kind) is detrimental to the survivor more so than the abuser. Try to absolve yourself of any kind of responsibility in this situation and just do what you can to get better, whatever that looks like for you. *internet hugs*

