Ed Westwick accused of sexually assaulting a third woman, Rachel Eck, in 2014

Last night, I was reading the news and gossip and I idly thought, “I wonder if anyone else has come forward with a new accusation about Ed Westwick? It’s been a few days since the second woman came forward.” And wouldn’t you know, just minutes before I wondered that, Buzzfeed had published an account from a third woman who claims that Ed Westwick sexually assaulted her in 2014, at a “private” party the night before the Academy Awards. You can read the full Buzzfeed article here.
On the night before the Academy Awards in 2014, Rachel Eck received a text message from her ex-boyfriend asking her to meet at a party inside a swanky Hollywood hotel. Eck, a 23-year-old executive assistant at the time, had just moved to Los Angeles and was excited by the idea she might get back together with her ex, Australian film producer Kaine Harling. Instead, it would be the last time they would see each other.
“On the way, he told me he was with his friend Ed Westwick,” Eck told BuzzFeed News, recalling that at the time she didn’t really know “who that was.”
When she arrived around 2:30 a.m. at the multi-bedroom villa at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, she was surprised to find there was no party after all — just Harling and Westwick, a British actor best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. Westwick “asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us,” she said, but it was late and her friends were asleep. “When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me.”
Eck said she was sexually assaulted by Westwick that night — the same year that two other women, Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn, were allegedly raped by the actor. A representative for Westwick did not have a comment on the new allegation. Westwick, 30, has denied both of the previous allegations, saying on Twitter that they are “two unverified and provably untrue social media claims.”
Eck said Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall,” whenever Harling would leave the two of them alone — an act Eck said happened a few times that night over a seven-hour period. Eck said she “pushed off” Westwick each time, and told him that she was dating Harling. As the night wore on, she said, “it got worse and he got more handsy.” Eck said she told Harling about Westwick’s unwanted advances, but Harling dismissed her objections. Westwick “didn’t mean it,” Harling allegedly told her.
Eck said she threatened to leave the hotel, but she liked Harling and he convinced her to stay. Finally, she told Harling she “was definitely leaving,” but then he said Westwick wanted to apologize. She followed Harling into the villa’s bedroom where Westwick was. “Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” she said, referring to her breasts. “I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”
Eck, who is now a creative producer, said at the time she felt like what happened “just seemed to be accepted,” but when other women recently came forward with similar stories she realized that she wasn’t alone. “I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” Eck said.
Buzzfeed also spoke to three of Eck’s friends, all of whom say that Eck told them what Westwick did to her. I believe Rachel Eck, just as I believe Kristina Cohen and Aurélie Wynn. I find the pattern completely disturbing too – both Kristina and Rachel say that they had boyfriends/significant others who were PRESENT around the time of the assault/rape but did not witness the assaults directly. Both of the boyfriends refused to believe their girlfriends when the women were like “Yo, your friend Ed Westwick is a sexual assailant, bro.” It also feels like something was going on with Westwick specifically in 2014, as all three of these sexual assaults and rapes took place in that year. This is so creepy and awful.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Kaine Harling? As in the guy who brought Kristina Cohen to Westwick’s house for dinner when she was raped? And no one in the media thinks this is weird? Isn’t it clear by now that he was complicit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the very least, he should be asked a lot of questions. Rapists are bad enough, now they have sidekicks? What could he possibly gain from this? Is it like an apprenticeship or something?
I don’t understand the world anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was raped in college, my rapist’s friends found him a condom and blocked the door to my dorm so none of my friends would “interrupt” while the assault was happening. Collusion is a huge factor in our rape culture. I feel for all these ladies, being fed to this abuser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry. That’s just… I can’t imagine that kind of planned depravity. I am so very sorry you had to experience it. And angry.
I suppose that is part of it, making the victims feel utterly alone, hopeless, without any recourse. Because if your boyfriend won’t gin up the energy to care, why would anyone else. But still…
F*cking rape elves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First time posting here. I just wanted to give you a virtual hug for what you went through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sadly too common. The Vanderbilt rape case is another example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve always had sidekicks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Strong whiff of procurer coming from him at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That jumped out to me as well. Thought it was odd that it wasn’t mentioned in the article that it was the same guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exact same thought, here. Why why why did the article not call out the producer as the same guy? I want to see him being cancelled too. DISGUSTING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even put that together. That’s some f–ked up sh-t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg…that was the same guy?! So, his role was luring his girlfriends to Westwick’s house to be assaulted? Wtf. Who does that??!!
I would like to see what strongly-worded categorical denial Westwick comes out with this time. What a creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was one of the first things to jump out at me as well. He’s obviously a part of this sick scheme to sexually assault women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just got even more twisted. Kristina is working with him on some movie…
So he’s gonna get away with whatever his agenda was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy shit I didn’t realize it was the SAME dude. So basically, he was procuring victims for Westwick.
JFC this is sinister AF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now someone needs to investigate this guy, and I am sure there are more victims connected to him. He is a criminal and needs to be charged as well. What a disgusting slimebag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good eye. This Australian dude is definitely in on it.
Damn it. It’s within our feminine instincts to COMMENCE THE WITCHHUNT for predators like this so is this enough proof yet??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to be the same boyfriend/ ex-boyfriend in the two instances. “Producer” Kaine Harling.
I believe Ms. Eck.
I believe Ms. Cohen.
I believe Ms. Wynn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems to me like Kaine Harling, boyfriend of the first victim as well as the ex in this account, was in on it. A pattern of behavior for the two of them…
Words don’t cover it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his producer buddy was actively complicit, that much is obvious now. awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaine Harling? But that’s the same guy who brought Kristina Cohen to Ed’s place. Kristina was the first woman, who accused Ed. Harling dated also her at the time of the alleged rape. Coincidence? The police should check in both of them…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, as others have noted here, Kaine Harling was also the “producer boyfriend” in Cohen’s story! Who is this dude?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said this many times before, we need to look at research into perpetrators and the communities they exist in…or are enabled by….about and around rape and sexual assault.
So now we have: Kaine Harling, producer and good friend of alleged serial rapist Ed Westwick, who brought two of his ex/girlfriends to Eds home and seemingly did not let them easily leave and then after they said they’d been sexually assaulted and then encouraged them not to report. Plus, then theres Glee actor Mark Spalling (who was convicted procuring of child pornography) , was the OTHER Ed Westwick friend who brought his ‘sleepy’ actor girlfriend to Ed’s home who then said she was raped.
Three women who say they were raped/assaulted in similar pattern situations – like serial rape situation with multiple members and it’s appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe in coincidences like this. The perverts tend to travel in nasty clusters. Hopefully, the FBI is involved in this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harling was no boyfriend, he was a procurer and just as much an animal as Westwick. And then to manipulate and put the blame on the women? How disgusting and awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, serial rapist and assaulter then? With a creepy, enabling wing man. Hope he goes down for good.
I wonder if anyone on Gossip Girl – cast or crew – has bad stories about him. I hope they come forward in support, privately or publicly, if they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GG fan here, and there were rumours about him back then being deep into drugs and disrespectful to women in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thank her for sharing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His character was pretty wild on that show. I wonder if he got too caught up in his play acting and forgot that he wasn’t actually Chuck Bass. Not defending him, just an observation. Rape and assault are awful no matter how you approach it however having a system of procurement makes the entire thing feel worse somehow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
more like he played his character convincingly because he’s not that far from the real EW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, I think it helped bring out all the issues he already had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he also going to come out of this unscatered (except publicily)? I’m disgusted by him and all his complicit friends who did nothing to help the girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knows if he will be convicted of anything, but unscathed? No. BBC has already pulled airings of his two upcoming projects. They are terrified of these scandals after the Jimmy Saville disaster. Small comfort but he is already taking professional hits. Plus it will limit future hirings for any big stuff. Star Wars, Marvel, DC, etc., they don’t hire people with multiple rape allegations against them. Again, small comfort, but it’s a start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So gross.
I wish peache and healing for the women.
And a life spent in prison for the rapist and his accomplice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I’m glad we’ve all convicted him from our keyboards.
The ‘I believe you’ trend is a dangerous one. But I guess it’s catchier than ‘I will take your allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly. How else can I support you?’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny Ed Westwick garners all your ‘innocent until proven guilty’ support. Tell me, you stomping for Weinstein and Spacey as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you do realise us regular folks who are neither police, nor lawyers or judges, cannot investigate a single thing? i’m tired of this argument being thrown around. there’s a difference between the people who are responsible for investigations and decide accordingly (keeping in mind that these crimes are VERY RARELY charged anyway), and the judgement on the moral standing of these men who are accused, from a personal perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Believing women is a dangerous business.
And as far as convictions go, I understand he’s still currently free as a bird, enjoying his life. Getting engaged! Mazel Tov! So, if convicting him is our goal, we’re doing it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh now it’s “dangerous” to believe women? Please elaborate on this utterly ridiculous statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jo, why not both? We, the public, offer these women public support. The police investigate the allegations. And don’t worry too much for Chuck Bass over there, rape is the easiest crime to get away with. He’s more likely to win an Oswar than being convicted of anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it dangerous? Because we are killing a myth and changing status quo about rape?
If you choose this thinking, then you must believe this about every single case that has come to light since each claim is based on the word of a victim revealing the name of her abuser. Either you believe women, or you don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
true. it is very dangerous to rapists when we believe the survivors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Detritus – nailed it! A thousand high fives!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to stop believing women. I’ve been there, I know what it’s like, unfortunately. TOO MANY WOMEN DO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$100 says Jo is this Kaine creep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait-let me guess, he doesn’t her right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t know any woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah not surprising he’s like his GG character since I haven’t seen him play anyone else. He must not have that much acting range. Could barely manage an American accent on the show.
Now I wonder if they knew he was the perfect creep when they cast him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obvious that this guy is supplying his friend with women to r@pe. Gross, Hollywood is ever grosser then I imaged. I’m so happy others are coming forward.
The girlfriend is still defending him, it’s so tragic. Hope she wakes up and realizes her man is a r@pist and she needs to pack her bags and leave him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure I get the timeline here. She got there at 2:30 a.m. and said that she had to fight him off for the next 7 hours? Wouldn’t they get tired and fall asleep before then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cocaine is a helluva drug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her. And I DON’T want there to be more victims of this guy, but if there are, I hope they come out with their stories, too.
I think about the four guys who sexually assaulted me (or tried to) in high school and college and I start to wonder just how many other girls/women they did that to, too. I literally never thought about it when I was younger. I just blamed myself, as society (men) taught me to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. I wonder where all the people who thought his posts “seemed legit” are today?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One just appeared above. You’re getting distracted (hugs)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa! That one comment almost filled the whole bingo card!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After the first allegation that he flat out denied, I was someone that wanted to hear his side, give him a chance to defend himself… But, eff that crap now. He’s clearly a serial rapist and molester, and I’m actually really angry with myself for ever giving him even the benefit of telling his side. He clearly doesn’t have one. It’s been over a week, and radio silence. It’s hard to break a lifetime belief in due process, but I think for victims of rape and abuse, I can do that, because like has been mentioned so many times, and I have always agreed with, there likely won’t be any real justice for these women, so the support of the public is all they can really hope for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Instagram user regintaoterra has come forward with another account:
“reginaoterra In light of the #metoo movement and the backlash against the women who have accused @edwestwick of rape, I feel obliged to say something of my own experience with Ed.
9 years ago I was drinking with him and his friends in his Soho hotel room. I fell to sleep fully clothed on top of the covers at the bottom of the bed. Everyone else continued chatting and drinking, dancing etc . Hours later I was woken by hearing one of his friends stood beside me saying ‘I’ll put her in a taxi’, Ed responded ‘no she’s staying here with me’. (Which wasn’t very chivalrous). On hearing that exchange I fell back to sleep – because I was intoxicated and tired. When it was just Ed (awake) and I (sleeping) he was touching me (which is assault). When I woke I told him I didn’t want to sleep with him, and he never raped me. I never worried about it after that.
Being wiser now – I realise my own standards for what is okay behaviour towards me was warped because I tolerated such conduct and worse over the years.
My reason for this post now is simply this – to offer verification that Ed does wrongfully think it is acceptable to come on to someone when they are unconscious.
There is another friend of mine to whom he did the same to – came on to her when she was sleeping – however, it is that person’s own choice if they also wish to verify that this is his ‘tactic’. Again, she too turned him down and he respected that.
I am not an actress, I don’t want any money, I don’t want anything. Truly sorry if he has raped these girls – for all concerned. But unfortunately the whole being asleep when he came on to them is now appearing to be a pattern of his. That aspect of their story rings true/is believable.
I also want to illustrate that people attacking these girls with ‘they’re lying because he wouldn’t ever rape because he’s Ed Westwick and he wouldn’t ever need to’ is clearly not true. Believe it or not, people do turn him down. (IMO Schools ought to show the ‘Tea Consent’ video annually in assembly to all students). #edwestwick @kristina.cohen #gossipgirl @lovelyrellie #kristinacohen #aureliewynn”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me feel sick. Both Westwick and Harling need to be brought to court for this. They’re disgusting misogynists who have tricked, raped, and gaslighted these women. If the Vandeberg of the Vanderbilt rape case can go to jail for his part in the rape then so too can Harling. I so hope there are legal repercussions for this.
I’m so proud that the survivors have been able to lead productive lives and that they are able to speak about their experiences. I hope that they are as recovered as one can be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never told anyone my assailants’ names. They all live here and my fiance, father, and brother would murder them. I hate myself everyday for not coming forward. I am so sorry to every female in this world. I could have stood up.
To add, my father didn’t believe me for a good 2 years. That was excruciating. Sorry. Y’all are my councillors sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not your fault what they did to you. It’s not your fault if they do it to someone else. You are not responsible for their actions. You are brave as hell for getting up in the morning and facing a world that does nothing to support you. There are a lot of us out there in this club and we know. We understand. And we’re silently screaming right along with you. Your only job is to survive. I’m sending you all my love and strength from th frozen north!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. Your name made me stop crying. Ah, Buster. Hey brother!
I have at least survived 15 years!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I love it when people get my screen name! And I’m at 12 years surviving! Once you get through that first decade it becomes liveable. 😂 so you don’t 😭
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t hate yourself. Their actions are not on your shoulders and it’s not your responsibility to stop them. That’s all on them. They did what they did to you through no fault of your own. You have to take care of your self and do what’s best for you, and more often than not going to the police (or public naming of any kind) is detrimental to the survivor more so than the abuser. Try to absolve yourself of any kind of responsibility in this situation and just do what you can to get better, whatever that looks like for you. *internet hugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, this site has helped so much in the last 2 years. The words you ladies give me help more than any therapist ever did or does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse