Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their first, six months after the wedding

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel got married this past May. They gave their wedding photos to Vogue, so we got to judge Miranda’s princess-y Dior wedding gown, which I didn’t like that much. Reportedly – and allegedly – Miranda and Evan were “waiting” for marriage to have sex, which I still don’t believe, but there you go. I also believed that Miranda would want to get pregnant right away, because Snapchat billionaires don’t grow on trees. Guess what? Less than six months after their wedding, Miranda has confirmed that she is knocked up.
Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom again! The Australian model is expecting her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel, PEOPLE confirms.
“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement Wednesday.
Kerr, 34, is already a mom to 6½-year-old son Flynn, whom she welcomed in January 2011 during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.
Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 27, said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.
Good for them, I guess. Evan Spiegel was a fratty douchebag bro in college, but maybe he has calmed down a bit, or grown up a bit. Still, 27 years old seems pretty young to be a stepfather to a nearly 7-year-old kid and soon to be father of another kid. Like, Leonardo DiCaprio judges him. Evan Spiegel is not playing by the Leo D Rules. But maybe that’s a good thing. As for Miranda… reportedly, Evan made her sign a Draconian prenup, so… yeah, I hope everything works out.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Well, even if there is a draconian prenup, Miranda’s one of the top earning models in the world, isn’t she?
She won’t be able to be a model for too long and she knows it. She’s started her own business during her heyday.
He is a billionaire tho. Its a different ball park. And I doubt she married him for his looks or character and he didnt marry her for the conversations.
Oooh, I want deets on this pre-nup!
Me too!
There’s rich. Then there’s f**** you rich (quoting Joan Colliins).
Kerr is not rich for the lifestyle she wants.😉
She won’t get any money in the divorce. Miranda makes money from campaigns, and you would be surprised how much money a model can make in Asia. Insane money. Even a mid-level model can make several hundred thousand if they like your look.
But 30-40 million is nowhere near billion, and that is when money is no object for real.
Well surprise, surprise, surprise!
Gotta give gold digger props to her.
Pre-nup may be draconian but I’m sure a kid gets her some cash. Poor thing did have to give up her Jho Low jewels, after all. All $8 million worth of “friendly gifts”.
That statement feels incomplete without an “over the moon”… isn’t anyone over the moon? 😜
LOL. Maybe only royals can use that phrase.
I feel like it’s fallen out of fashion! Every celeb baby story from about 2004 onwards included it.
Maybe they just don’t photograph well ,but Evan and Miranda don’t come across very “ comfortable” together. Anyway congrats on the baby.
PS: I am calling it now, I say they will announce that they are expecting twins in the near future
I came to say the same, they just seem off or odd together and I can’t figure out why. I wanna say it’s him, but something about them isn’t right!
+1. They look super uncomfortable. Maybe these aren’t official pictures.
They are very weird together. I think it is some sort of arrangement. I just can’t figure out what the agreement is outside of wild rumors that just seem mean because so many people despise Miranda. He isn’t faithful and knows what she is so he could be the kind of guy who likes having a desired wife to make himself look like a stud because he clearly is not.
Is she really a gold digger? She has her own career. She isn’t some reality TV wannabe. Like she is a proper super-model, like it or not. Congrats to them, they seem happy with each other.
I don’t think she is either. She earned her own gold, and kudos to her for that.
What she is though, is an opportunist. Some people crave power and status, and money alone is not enough. IMO she got with Orlando when she thought his career was solid, but as we see now, it was not. So off she went, through a string of rich beyond rich men, and then landed herself the golden goose.
The baby is insurance. Does she love him, Evan? Who knows, who cares, probably in her “thank god you married me!” kind of way.
I’m certain she is thrilled for the baby, with heart and not as a cash bonus offer.
She’s a gold-digger in that she purposefully went after billionaires, starting with James Packer. There’s a definite difference in having $15 million in the bank and having $1.5 billion in the bank.
I predict she’ll have several kids with Evan and try and hold on to him for as long as she can.
Exactly ^^^ she most definitely has a type. But whatevs. Good for her. Everyone is getting what they want.
She is a gold digger and has always been one. Modeling can only make you so rich, and it can’t make you a billionaire. That is the lifestyle she wants. With the money she has, it can run out quickly with the kind of lifestyle she likes.
For her, it is billionaire only.
But her reputation is terrible which is why her prenup is the way it is. She is not the kind of woman parents would want for their son, and I bet they pushed for the prenup hoping she would go away. Honestly, if he were my son, I would probably do the same.
Miranda lacks discretion and though people tout her game for digging skills I don’t. Stephanie Seymour now that chick is the patron saint of gold diggers.
But she has qualities Miranda doesn’t. Every single man she was with fell for her so hard they would do anything for her. Seymour married a billionaire with no prenup. He was so crazy about her he bought the cafe on the ground floor of their apartment in Soho because she didn’t like the smell.
It doesn’t guarantee happiness, but they rarely see that until later.
What’s her reputation like? I used to admire her during the Orlando Bloom era.
Is that you Miranda? Nothing wrong with being a gold digger!
Well at least he is young and cute instead of a 50-70 year old fat and gross billionaire? She probably thinks he will change his mind about the prenup once they are married with children. Or she can always buy lots of jewelry while married and cash it out if they get divorced! Congrats to the couple!
Haha, Trump or Steve Mnuchin he is not. She did do well compared to Melania and Mnuchin’s horrible wife.
omg, there’s a recent pic of Mnuchin’s wife posing with newly printed dollar bills that had me in stitches. She’s awful but so unintentionally funny. They deserve each other.
Yes, I saw that photo, with her in the black gloves. So ridiculous.
Munchins’ (not sure where the apostrophe goes-bet she isn’t either) is the worst thing ever.
“Well at least he is young and cute instead of a 50-70 year old fat and gross billionaire?”
That’s what I was thinking too.
Maybe she is an alleged gold-digger, but I could make things work with this guy. Makes me look at the situation differently.
It’s hard to find a man who fits all of one’s “requirements”, but if he’s young (as in within your age range), rich, not ugly, has his hair, doesn’t chew with his mouth open, and isn’t assaulting women (er, I assuming at present this is the case?), I figure you’ve done well, whatever your motivations.
Mrs Munchkin reminds me of RHOD Kameron Westcott.
I hate the expression “knocked up” with all my heart. English is not my first language so I sense something negative and disrespectful to it.
It generally doesn’t imply a thought out, long planned pregnancy. I’m not a fan of it either.
I agree
It is used with cynicism. You wouldn’t say that to someone you respected or liked a lot.
Locking down that billionaire child support! That’s how to roll. Well that’s nice, no more diamonds from her Malaysian “friends” I guess.
She’s becoming a mom again… what happened to this first child? Jk but man that wording is weird to me.
Kaiser called it a long time ago, before they were even married. No surprises here.
If they do split up, I think she can file for divorce in California. The laws in California are very specific about issues like this, and a lot of celebrities have broken their so called iron class prenups to get a lot of money.
It doesn’t even matter, since the immense child support will take care of her for a long time.
Happy for them. And I’ve always loved the word “draconian.”
Look up the whole quote – they were never waiting for sex they were waiting for pregnancy. They wouldn’t have a kid before marriage because he is ‘traditional’. Not sex, no way
@archiegoodwin nailed it. Opportunist is a more accurate description than gold digger.
Also – I’m not going to judge her for falling pregnant ASAP. She is 34; fertility significantly drops after 35. The timing is common sense for a couple in their position wanting children.
Textbook.
Hang in for 10 years and a day and the prenup is voided, lol.
That’s actually not true! That only applies if it’s stated in the prenup, otherwise, that prenup will stay in effect for the life of the marriage. However, I would not be surprised if at some point during their marriage – especially after they have a few kids – Miranda tries to renegotiate that prenup for a better deal.
She better make it quick and get the baby and him to modify the pre-nup in less than two years. Snapchat is going down the toilet ever since Instagram and Facebook caught up and made their own useless, 24-hour limited image sharing. If she waits more thant that, she might find herself in a marriage with a low-tens millionare. Pathetic.
The least surprising headline today!
I dont understand the Leonardo Dicaprio references at the end (“not playing by the Leo D Rules”). Can someone explain
The Leo D rules:
You date only models younger than 25.
You never marry.
When a model hits 25, you dump her.
You party a lot, date several models at a time than pick a bonifide for a year or so.
You take her on a bike ride in NY so the paps take pictures of you together: this is how you let the world know she is the one…for a while.
Rinse and repeat ad nauseam.
