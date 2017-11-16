Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their first, six months after the wedding

Embed from Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel got married this past May. They gave their wedding photos to Vogue, so we got to judge Miranda’s princess-y Dior wedding gown, which I didn’t like that much. Reportedly – and allegedly – Miranda and Evan were “waiting” for marriage to have sex, which I still don’t believe, but there you go. I also believed that Miranda would want to get pregnant right away, because Snapchat billionaires don’t grow on trees. Guess what? Less than six months after their wedding, Miranda has confirmed that she is knocked up.

Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom again! The Australian model is expecting her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel, PEOPLE confirms. “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement Wednesday. Kerr, 34, is already a mom to 6½-year-old son Flynn, whom she welcomed in January 2011 during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom. Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 27, said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

[From People]

Good for them, I guess. Evan Spiegel was a fratty douchebag bro in college, but maybe he has calmed down a bit, or grown up a bit. Still, 27 years old seems pretty young to be a stepfather to a nearly 7-year-old kid and soon to be father of another kid. Like, Leonardo DiCaprio judges him. Evan Spiegel is not playing by the Leo D Rules. But maybe that’s a good thing. As for Miranda… reportedly, Evan made her sign a Draconian prenup, so… yeah, I hope everything works out.

