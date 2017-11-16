Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their first, six months after the wedding

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel got married this past May. They gave their wedding photos to Vogue, so we got to judge Miranda’s princess-y Dior wedding gown, which I didn’t like that much. Reportedly – and allegedly – Miranda and Evan were “waiting” for marriage to have sex, which I still don’t believe, but there you go. I also believed that Miranda would want to get pregnant right away, because Snapchat billionaires don’t grow on trees. Guess what? Less than six months after their wedding, Miranda has confirmed that she is knocked up.

Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom again! The Australian model is expecting her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel, PEOPLE confirms.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement Wednesday.

Kerr, 34, is already a mom to 6½-year-old son Flynn, whom she welcomed in January 2011 during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Following their July 2016 engagement, Kerr and Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 27, said “I do” in May in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration, held in the backyard at Speigel’s Los Angeles home.

[From People]

Good for them, I guess. Evan Spiegel was a fratty douchebag bro in college, but maybe he has calmed down a bit, or grown up a bit. Still, 27 years old seems pretty young to be a stepfather to a nearly 7-year-old kid and soon to be father of another kid. Like, Leonardo DiCaprio judges him. Evan Spiegel is not playing by the Leo D Rules. But maybe that’s a good thing. As for Miranda… reportedly, Evan made her sign a Draconian prenup, so… yeah, I hope everything works out.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

48 Responses to “Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are expecting their first, six months after the wedding”

  1. Maya says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Well, even if there is a draconian prenup, Miranda’s one of the top earning models in the world, isn’t she?

  2. Thebees says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Well surprise, surprise, surprise!

  3. Handwoven says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Gotta give gold digger props to her.
    Pre-nup may be draconian but I’m sure a kid gets her some cash. Poor thing did have to give up her Jho Low jewels, after all. All $8 million worth of “friendly gifts”.

  4. WingKingdom says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:15 am

    That statement feels incomplete without an “over the moon”… isn’t anyone over the moon? 😜

  5. RBC says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Maybe they just don’t photograph well ,but Evan and Miranda don’t come across very “ comfortable” together. Anyway congrats on the baby.
    PS: I am calling it now, I say they will announce that they are expecting twins in the near future

  6. MostlyMegan says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Is she really a gold digger? She has her own career. She isn’t some reality TV wannabe. Like she is a proper super-model, like it or not. Congrats to them, they seem happy with each other.

    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      November 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

      I don’t think she is either. She earned her own gold, and kudos to her for that.
      What she is though, is an opportunist. Some people crave power and status, and money alone is not enough. IMO she got with Orlando when she thought his career was solid, but as we see now, it was not. So off she went, through a string of rich beyond rich men, and then landed herself the golden goose.
      The baby is insurance. Does she love him, Evan? Who knows, who cares, probably in her “thank god you married me!” kind of way.
      I’m certain she is thrilled for the baby, with heart and not as a cash bonus offer.

    • Sherry says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

      She’s a gold-digger in that she purposefully went after billionaires, starting with James Packer. There’s a definite difference in having $15 million in the bank and having $1.5 billion in the bank.

      I predict she’ll have several kids with Evan and try and hold on to him for as long as she can.

    • magnoliarose says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:11 am

      She is a gold digger and has always been one. Modeling can only make you so rich, and it can’t make you a billionaire. That is the lifestyle she wants. With the money she has, it can run out quickly with the kind of lifestyle she likes.
      For her, it is billionaire only.
      But her reputation is terrible which is why her prenup is the way it is. She is not the kind of woman parents would want for their son, and I bet they pushed for the prenup hoping she would go away. Honestly, if he were my son, I would probably do the same.
      Miranda lacks discretion and though people tout her game for digging skills I don’t. Stephanie Seymour now that chick is the patron saint of gold diggers.
      But she has qualities Miranda doesn’t. Every single man she was with fell for her so hard they would do anything for her. Seymour married a billionaire with no prenup. He was so crazy about her he bought the cafe on the ground floor of their apartment in Soho because she didn’t like the smell.
      It doesn’t guarantee happiness, but they rarely see that until later.

    • JustBitchy says:
      November 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Is that you Miranda? Nothing wrong with being a gold digger!

  7. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Well at least he is young and cute instead of a 50-70 year old fat and gross billionaire? She probably thinks he will change his mind about the prenup once they are married with children. Or she can always buy lots of jewelry while married and cash it out if they get divorced! Congrats to the couple!

  8. SoulSPA says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I hate the expression “knocked up” with all my heart. English is not my first language so I sense something negative and disrespectful to it.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Locking down that billionaire child support! That’s how to roll. Well that’s nice, no more diamonds from her Malaysian “friends” I guess.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 7:34 am

    She’s becoming a mom again… what happened to this first child? Jk but man that wording is weird to me.

    Reply
  11. monette says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Kaiser called it a long time ago, before they were even married. No surprises here.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:00 am

    If they do split up, I think she can file for divorce in California. The laws in California are very specific about issues like this, and a lot of celebrities have broken their so called iron class prenups to get a lot of money.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Happy for them. And I’ve always loved the word “draconian.” :)

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Look up the whole quote – they were never waiting for sex they were waiting for pregnancy. They wouldn’t have a kid before marriage because he is ‘traditional’. Not sex, no way

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    @archiegoodwin nailed it. Opportunist is a more accurate description than gold digger.

    Also – I’m not going to judge her for falling pregnant ASAP. She is 34; fertility significantly drops after 35. The timing is common sense for a couple in their position wanting children.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Textbook.
    Hang in for 10 years and a day and the prenup is voided, lol.

    Reply
      November 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

      That’s actually not true! That only applies if it’s stated in the prenup, otherwise, that prenup will stay in effect for the life of the marriage. However, I would not be surprised if at some point during their marriage – especially after they have a few kids – Miranda tries to renegotiate that prenup for a better deal.

  17. Alberto CD says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She better make it quick and get the baby and him to modify the pre-nup in less than two years. Snapchat is going down the toilet ever since Instagram and Facebook caught up and made their own useless, 24-hour limited image sharing. If she waits more thant that, she might find herself in a marriage with a low-tens millionare. Pathetic.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    The least surprising headline today!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I dont understand the Leonardo Dicaprio references at the end (“not playing by the Leo D Rules”). Can someone explain

    Reply
      November 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      The Leo D rules:
      You date only models younger than 25.
      You never marry.
      When a model hits 25, you dump her.
      You party a lot, date several models at a time than pick a bonifide for a year or so.
      You take her on a bike ride in NY so the paps take pictures of you together: this is how you let the world know she is the one…for a while.
      Rinse and repeat ad nauseam.

