Pink shoots down speculation she cringed at Xtina’s Whitney tribute

I’m a football fan, so I opted for the Philadelphia/Dallas game over the AMAs on Sunday night, but, during a commercial break, I managed to catch Pink’s awesome and acrobatic performance of “Beautiful Trauma.” It’s pretty obvious that my favorite kick-ass singer kind of won the evening (with Diana Ross a close second, of course. I bow to musical royalty when it’s deserved).

Also during Sunday night’s ceremony, Christina Aguilera, no slouch in the vocal department herself, paid tribute to the late – and very much missed – Whitney Houston. On (I can’t believe it’s) the 25th anniversary of the release of The Bodyguard and its iconic soundtrack, Xtina performed a medley of songs from the film, including “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You” and, of course, the stirring “I Will Always Love You.” As Christina sang, a camera operator caught Pink in the audience, with a look on her face that many viewers felt indicated her displeasure with the performance. Of course, Twitter went crazy.

Pink's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) November 20, 2017

Is it me, or @Pink ‘s face while Christina Aguilera was singing was like: what the hell is she doing? 🤨 #AMAS2017 #AMAS — Luisa (@RavenBrite) November 20, 2017

Pink was none too happy about the tweets and took to Twitter herself to to set the record straight, once and for all. She tweeted a response to a fan stating that she’s friends with XTina, “Yes. THIS. Christina f—ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.” You tell ‘em, girl.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

The “cringey” expression could also be attributed to the public’s perception of the singer. As she recently told Vulture, “I think people think I’m really angry a lot of the time. When you think of me, or the caricature of me, it’s this snarly person.” I think we could all agree with that assessment, right?

Besides, Pink has made it abundantly clear that, while she and Christina did have beef back in the “Lady Marmalade” days, they’ve definitely buried the hatchet. In October, Pink went on What What Happens Live and said that, after Xtina took a swing at her in a club, they’re quite civil with each other. She said, “We’re fine. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on ‘The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

I found a clip of Christina’s whole Whitney tribute online (and I make no guarantees of how long it’s going to stay up) and I thought Christina nailed it. Pink to me looked like she was holding in tears, as if shedding a tear might turn her reputation as a BAMF. A.) it wouldn’t and B.) I recognize that face because I do it at pretty much every Broadway musical I see (I didn’t hold back at Hedwig and the Angry Inch and just bawled like a baby. Won’t be doing THAT again). As for Christina’s performance, I’ll let RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Phoenix have the last word.

Can I get an “Amen”?

