Did Selena Gomez lip sync during her AMA performance of ‘Wolves’?

As Kaiser covered yesterday, Selena Gomez performed at the AMAs last Sunday. This marks Selena’s first live performance in a year. It’s been a rather involved year for Selena too. She’s had a roller coaster romantic life, of course, but she also underwent a kidney transplant due to complications with her lupus. Apparently she was so sick, it almost killed her. Needless to say, her performance was highly anticipated by her fans. Last week Selena teased them with this snippet on her practicing for her performance:

My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

So did she perform? Yes. Did she sing? Not by the looks of it. Many people chided her for lip-synching:

According to TMZ, Selena said she was signing with a background track and that it was her live on everything but the chorus. I’m a Selena apologist so I’m not going to knock her for this. I think what happened was she discovered in rehearsals she wasn’t strong enough to punch out the vocals while performing. So she had to choose and she picked the big production they’d put together. I get why it’s causing a stir, though – when you have people like Pink singing live on the side of a building and Demi Lovato belting it out, a manufactured vocal does stand out.

I, however, am really glad she went that direction because I was fascinated as hell with whatever the hell was going on on-stage. I think I’ve figured it out, though: she got into a car accident that left her bloodied and somehow removed her dress leaving her only in a slip and tennis shoes, but the car was not dented or scratched. And as she stumbled around in a daze (or bewildered as to why she’s taken back up with Justin Bieber), she was beset upon by a herd of roving Puritan women zombies. The PurZombies live in the forest with The Mysterious Guitarist and Marshmallow. Instead of eating Selena, the PurZombies mean girl her with one just outright shoving her for singing about Wolves, I guess? And then they all pick her up to sacrifice her to the Put on A Darn Coat It’s Cold Out Here priestess because – and this is where I’m guessing – she keeps flashing her underwear. Here’s what I don’t get – what’s with the stoplight in the middle of the forest?

Fortunately, the only drama I have by way of Jelena from the AMAs is that Justin liked her new blond ‘do photo and then unliked it, like kind of a cyber-wink or something.

