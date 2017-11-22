Meghan Markle has already moved in with Prince Harry, so when will they announce?

As you can see, Us Weekly is really trying to sell us on Meghan Markle, American Princess. Sure, I’m buying it! Especially since it seems like Meghan has moved out of her Toronto home and has already flown out to London, where it seems she’ll be spending the Thanksgiving holiday. There were photos of Meghan in London yesterday, doing a spot of shopping:
As the Daily Mail revealed weeks ago,when we told how she was moving to London at end of Nov, #MeghanMarkle is here https://t.co/1BudAc5LIM
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 21, 2017
I’m not sure what I think of the scarf here, but I appreciate the rest of her outfit. The Style Wars – real or imagined – are going to be so much fun in the years to come. Maybe Meghan’s California-cool-style presence will finally get the Duchess of Cambridge out of her twee doilies and wedges.
Anyway, the Us Weekly story is meh – they say that Meghan and Harry are already engaged and already planning their wedding, which will be next summer. Meghan isn’t going to get her own place in London, she’s “moving right in” to Harry’s place. Harry hopes that Meghan will go to William and Kate if she has any questions, which… hahaha, that’s not going to happen. Us Weekly also claims that even though Meghan plans to spend the rest of 2017 in London with Harry, they aren’t officially announcing the engagement any time soon – sources say the announcement “will likely be some time in January. It gives Meghan some to get settled and will be a great start to 2018.” Noooo! Please give us some good news this year. Plus, if they get engaged officially in the next few weeks, that means Meghan can spend Christmas with the royal family.
People Mag also confirmed the Meg-is-moving-in-with-Harry story, and a source tells People: “Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants to marry her. She is the one.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, someone on Twitter posted that she was being chauffeured around in a Range Rover yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think if anything, they will announce their engagement late spring, early summer for an early fall 2018 wedding. The British public have never seen her in an official capacity, they know she is the one but I think they are going to make a few official appearances, wait until Kate gives birth, then announce the engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually there aren’t official appearances until a formal engagement is announced. Them being together openly at the Invictus Games was something not seen before.
Princess Madeleine attended her brother’s wedding 2 days before she gave birth. There is no need for anyone to schedule their lives around Kate Middleton expecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if they’re engaged she can’t spend xmas with the royals- only married royals are allowed. I agree with the January announcement. Give her a couple weeks to settle in before throwing her in the deep end. My guess she’ll also want to spend one last xmas with her mam and family in California. If harry doesn’t get a house in the sandringham estate it’ll probably be a while before they get to spend it together again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought if you were engaged you can spend Christmas with the Queen. I’m guessing that if Meghan is in England during Christmas, that she will be with Harry. I doubt that he’s just going to leave her at home. If that were the case, I would be sure to be with my mama either in the UK or in Cali. F*ck that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loving those black strappy heels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah….this outfit is my favorite of hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McQueen!!😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mis-read that as McKEEN…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Cambridges have custody of ‘Keen’.
I look forward to a new word to hate with the Harry Mountbatten- Windsors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM style will surely challenge lazy entitled waitie Do little to become more appropriate/better dignified in her very few appearances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The black dress is lovely. would have gone for a pump for the shoe but oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the shoe she chose. The dress is already a solid black, a pump would just age the outfit, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it looks good either way so whatevs. I watched an interview with Craig Ferguson that she did a couple years ago. She has the kind of body that can pull off pretty much anything clothing/shoes – wise. I wonder how much she works out. She isn’t 20 anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, her strappy heels go well with her dress. I can already see she has better styling than Kate, thank goodness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she does a lot of yoga, so that may contribute to her staying so slim, also genetics, her mom seems pretty fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2017 has been such a dumpster fire. On the one hand, it would be so nice to have this fluffy engagement/royal wedding to have the year end on a happy note -on the other, I don’t blame them a bit if they want a fresh start too by announcing it in January.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this post isn’t about her but Gwenyth definitely did something to her face. I couldn’t not see it once I saw her. For some reason I didn’t think she would, or that she would at least wait longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Melania!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania who?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping for an announcement in December, a happy end to this craptastic year. I’d love for her to attend the pre-Christmas lunch. It’s been great to see Harry so happy, and I’m more than ready for him to be done third wheeling with the do-littles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why “princess Meghan” annoys me so much, but she REALLY does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Might want to dig deep and look into that. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably not her, it’s the way she is being pushed completely on all of us…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>
Report this comment as spam or abuse
isn’t her real name Rachel? Do you think she will stick with Meghan (her middle name iirc) or switch back to Rachel?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Miss b, I don’t like “Princess Meghan” either. In case they are married she’ll be a Duchess probably. Or Princess Harry.
I’ve decided to call her M. I don’t want to call her Sparkle anymore. IMHO she looks like the cat that got the cream. More decorum for a (future?) member of the BRF should be a must. M works for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am be biased, but Princess Meghan sounds just fine to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wallis Simpson was a monster – but SHE was the first American bride in the British Royal Family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree with the ‘monster’ label, but yeah, Wallis was the first American to marry into the BRF, even if it was after David abdicated. Eh, it’s US magazine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 @Hazel
If Meg ancestors search is to be believed – Princess Henry in waiting Meg Sparkle, is a decendant of HM Mum (QEl) family tree (dual US British citizen).
Coincidentally (?!), potential King Henry -Sparkle in waiting will be in the same RF position as the Queen Mum, who was married to the spare – King George Vl …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep bein confused about the rushed time table these two are apparently supposed to follow? I mean I get the need for like ONE GOOD THING to happen this year
But realistically I’m totally fine with these two taking another year or even longer to live together, figure out how they mesh and decide if they really want to get married. I mean marrying into the Royal Family is a life changing step that will not even be over for Meghan should she ever get divorced. I’m not sure if I expect her to have made that decision after dating him long-distance for a year and never having lived together.
Could also be that I’m just not romantic enough to be impatient about the announcement though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally with you. A royal wedding will be fun. But to take on this role, is difficult and life changing for anyone. They never lived together; they only spend about 3 weeks at a time togehter; and she never really “faced” the UK public. Let them move in, really spend time together and her getting acclimated to the situation- and not just for a few weeks. Brtish press can be rough; a life this public can be tough- she should really know what she is getting herself into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letizia and Felipe, Rania and Abdullah – married within a year of meeting. I don’t think either couple lived together before announcing the engagement.
We don’t know if they will marry or if they’re even talking about it – although we’re talking about it a lot. It appears she has been spending blocks of time with him between filming, including a 2 month stint at the start of this year. Her living at KP (if that is happening) without a formal engagement or job opens her up to huge amounts of criticism.
The royal married-ins who have thrived knew themselves before marrying in (Maxima, Letizia, Daniel, etc.) and have done fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people you mentioned lived in the same country. MM and Harry didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree, too. Long distance, just a few weeks at at a time at most. I know people here say she is an actress, used to publicity, but come on – she isn’t used to the kind of publicity she will be getting. She wasn’t a star, just a relatively unknown actress until she dated Harry. She will now be getting the level of scrutiny that JLaw or Kristin Stewart or the world’s most famous actresses get and that must absolutely be a change for her. She will never again be able to walk out onto a public street without being harassed, chased, photographed and criticized.
I think for 99.9% of humans, that is too much, and again, her minor celebrity in no way prepared her for this type of attention. She may be fine, but it will be a huge change.
Add in all of the new rules, add in the snit of many Brits who want their favorite son to marry an English rose, and yes – she should absolutely take her time making this decision.
And the day I see her curtsying to someone, I will know all of her words about independence, etc,, were just empty words and that being in the BRF is more important to her than being her own person. Americans DO NOT curtsy. No matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you also think Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, Daniel, etc. all fail at being their “own person” because they married in to royal families and follow their (sometimes silly) rules?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree!
MM is was an actress with publicity like the others for huge NBC – she just wasn’t publicly flashy and hung out with the excess – more private dignified with few trusted friends.
Celine Dion state this best when Whitney passed and her shock – to paraphrase – Celine was stating, she do not ‘do/hang out’ in Hollywood (for the obvious excess… ), she stated she attend functions and leave. MM could be seen as similar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Generally, I am not that impressed with her style like others. No, I am not saying its bad but its also not praise worthy to me. But if anything, MM style will be more like Kates, because of protocol, as opposed to Kates style changing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that Meghan has lovely classic style with modern flare. I hope she keeps it that way and doesn’t go Kate style. Also Kate could use a stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mint, I don’t think any royal protocol can be blamed for most of Kate’s mis-fires. I’m pretty sure the Queen doesn’t insist that Kate only wear jeggings and wedges for example. If protocol was influencing Kate’s dress choices I don’t think we’d have seen so much of her underwear over the years. I think at least we’ll get some more interesting shoe choices from Meghan — heh, the bar is low for Meghan in a way. Just about anything she wears will be more interesting. That black dress and the shoes in the shot above are miles more contemporary to me than Kate’s beloved lace dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don´t get me wrong- stylewise Kate is a lost cause. I dont understand why all the clothes sell out in minutes after Kate wears them- at least it used to be this way. Its boring paired with boring. But Kaiser wrote, that maybe Kates style will change with Meghans presence. But realisticly, at least for me, my bet is that MM style will change as she will be expected to dress more conservativly. I don´t think that MM style is on some Lady Gaga level that needs to tone down but eg this black dress and the strappy heels- I don´t think she will be able to dress that way. For me its perfectly fine, while not really exciting. But I dont think that she will be able to show her bare knee, or walk around in ripped jeans etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate often wears things a year or two after they were made so there isn’t much inventory left and they can claim it was “sold out”. It’s only the UK press that tries to pretend people dress like Kate. She has been married since 2011 and we haven’t seen an upswing in sales of jeggings, wedges and striped tops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not saying it isn’t a real fairy tale experience but the timing of all of this is so suspicious. The older royals push the younger royals to do more work. They step back and pass on more duties. Harry is getting older. Time to add another royal and recharge the establishment. One more fresh body to do more work so that the distribution of labor is kept and the younger royals don’t have to work so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably both. Harry and Megan are in love, but it’s also a convenient union that can bring a fresh face to the monarchy, as well as someone to do public events with Harry to take the heat off Will and Kate (and others).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So finally a picture with M in London has been published. It’s the second time I see pics with her in the UK after some taken at Heathrow in 2016. Are the BRF letting in some pics to increase the public acceptance of M? They are controlling their image with such a tight fist. I only read CB for royal European gossip and I don’t know if media in European countries with royals in candid situations or even paps pictures?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends on the country. The Netherlands and Luxembourg have pretty strict media codes about not photographing royals in public. I don’t know about the others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, nota. I follow some Instagram accounts on royalty and I’ve seen loads of pics with European RFs. There are so many pictures with them and they seem to be official pictures, all of them. But many, including with children. Not that many from the BRF though. Princess Josephine of Denmark is my absolute crush. Gorgeous, funny and super expressive. That little Princess is a STAR!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Monaco has strict anti-paparazzi laws in general, so any candid shots with the Monaco twins usually come when they are swimming in France. Not a lot of those out there, also because Albert and Charlene do so many photo shoots and release lots of pictures of the kids themselves.
I’ve seen photos of Victoria, Daniel, and the kids taken in public and then published, or posted to social media accounts of people who see them in public. Again not many. Madeleine takes the initiative to release pictures herself on facebook to cut down on pap pictures. Also a handful of pictures of Mary or Marie of Denmark with the kids in public, so I think photographing them in public isn’t *illegal* but not done that often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really really in MMs best interest to live with Harry first for least a year or even more before deciding if it’s the life she wants for herself. I get that she’s over 35 and would want to start having kids, but so are many others. Hmm. I don’t understand the rush at all. Even the much beloved Sophie who is British had to live with Edward for few years before getting married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it still wouldn’t be the life she’s going to lead, right? Just living with him and being his girlfriend/secret fiancee is not going to be the same thing as being a Royal Duchess. The only way she’ll know that is to be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many royals have said you learn the job by doing it. Sophie and Edward took years because he kept balking about marriage every time it was brought up in the tabloids. She admitted that at some point herself.
Living in the UK (possibly with him at KP), not having a job, but not being officially engaged? That position or lack of position would gain her a lot of criticism, if nothing else because of the visa situation. Weren’t we told Kate Middleton moved into the Anglesey cottage in spring/summer 2010, months before the engagement? Who knows how much time she actually spent there.
As I wrote on another post, if she started a charity or social enterprise with £50,000-250,000 she’d likely qualify for a 4 year entrepreneur visa. That wouldn’t stop the “oh she’s living off the taxpayers” criticism.
I’m trying to remember others who married in. Haakon and Mette-Marit moved into a private apartment together in August 2000, announced engagement in December of that year. I don’t remember anyone saying Mette-Marit was paying.
Daniel moved to a 2-bedroom cottage on the castle grounds in summer 2008. The Palace released a statement that he was paying rent. They announced their engagement in February 2009 and married in June.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was hoping for a December announcement, but realistically, January makes more sense. Maybe a June/July wedding as that will give Kate a couple of months recuperation time from having Baby #3. If I remember correctly, Diana/Charles announced in February for a July wedding, so maybe we’ll get a January/June from Harry and Meghan.
I am really looking forward to the announcement, the ring, the wedding and the style wars (which I’m predicting Meghan will win!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised she isn’t spending Thanksgiving with her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other Renee: She could be staying in London up to Christmas when she’ll duck home to spend with her mother ? If they’re not engaged by the holidays wouldn’t Meghan be excluded from the Sandringham stuff, so she may as well go home then ? Meanwhile she’ll get a few weeks in with Harry until that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s excluded anyway until they’re married. Girlfriends and fiancees don’t make the Sandringham cut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay for Meghan moving to London!!!!! But US magazine drives me nuts with their childish wordplay: Princess Bride! Who do they hire to write this stuff?
Report this comment as spam or abuse