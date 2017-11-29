Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC News & ‘Today’ after sexual harassment complaints

When Sexual Predatorgate 2017 began phasing into media figures and journalists, I honestly felt like it was only a matter of time before Matt Lauer’s history came to light. To be clear, the Matt Lauer situation was somewhat like the Harvey Weinstein situation – few people, if any, would go on the record about him, but there were rumors for YEARS about Lauer’s behavior, specifically towards female coworkers. Well, in the opening of the Today Show, Savannah Guthrie – Lauer’s co-host on Today – announced that Lauer has just been sh-tcanned.

So someone did this the inside way – they went to NBC corporate with a “detailed” complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” and the NBC President Andy Lack – who was always considered to be the guy protecting and enabling Lauer – fired Lauer because Lack suddenly believes that this one victim is probably not an isolated incident. I shall name this moment Ann Curry’s Revenge. And unlike the Charlie Rose situation, this does not surprise me at all. The only surprise is that it took this long.

  1. WMGDtoo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Just saw that when I flipped channels. Heard Savannah G about to break down. They didn’t seem to know a thing. Never liked Matt. but this looks like a much bigger thing than we may think. I don’t see them firing him unless there are going to be more women coming forward. CBS, FOX and NBC. Wonder who will be next.

  2. Lahdidahbaby says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Matt Lauer’s a creep: big news, film at six.

  3. Crowdhood says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I have always felt he was a smarmy little weasel. The debate was a clear indicator as to how he felt towards women overall, if the mountains of stories about him before weren’t enough. Also, remember that whole thing with the teenage girl he was “mentoring”. BIGLY SAD.

  4. African Sun says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Wow this is shocking. He always seemed like one of those men who is unsackable if that makes sense.

    The fact they want for a straight sacking means they probably have super strong evidence.

    When will this nightmare of men harassing women end? If I hear Jon Snow or Will Smith are harassers, I will be giving up on men for life.

  5. JRenee says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:29 am

    This was anticipated by CB’ers. I believe the women.
    Bye Matt!

  6. Radley says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Double post

  7. B n A fn says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:30 am

    All I can think of is the strength of this person to come forward and nailed the most powerful on air host on NBC. Next Ann Curry must be having the best day of her life or the next best day of her life.

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Poor Savannah…she was shook! I watched it go down live, totally unexpected and my jaw was on the floor.

    One thing’s for certain…you won’t be seeing anymore stories about Megyn Kelly getting booted. Not now.

  9. Hh says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:31 am

    While I never liked Lauer, I can actually say that I wasn’t familiar with any one these rumors about him. So it’s interesting to be on this side of things. Glad he’s finally gone though.

  10. lightpurple says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:31 am

    And Trump is gleefully tweeting about this.

  11. BengalCat2000 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Bye Bitch!

  12. PunkyMomma says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I’m not surprised, either. What I am is nauseated that he got away with this for so long.

    I don’t expect Fallon to survive, either.

    And that statement from Andrew Lack — he, and many others, enabled NBC’s golden boy for years. I hope the higher-ups who enabled this behavior are taken down, as well.

  13. Mia4s says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Anyone have Ann Curry’s address so I can sent her a bottle of champagne?

    Seriously though, glad to see the garbage continues to be taken to them curb. Bye bye!

  14. Renee2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Somewhere, Anne Curry is laughing…

    I never thought this day would come.

  15. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:33 am

    My husband of 23 years worked at NBC as a writer for 30 years…

    I can now die happy!

    • Christin says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Did he interact with ML? Willie G was just on MJoe saying how professional and great Matt was (knew all staff members’ names, etc.).

    • Kitten says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Spill it!!! ;)

      • Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
        November 29, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        My husband started out with Chet Huntley of the Huntley/Brinkley report and was only there for maybe 3 years of ML on the Today show. I don’t know if they interacted or not. I passed him in the halls a couple of times and thought he seemed “oily” in that superior, condescending sort of way. But we met ML at the Breakers in Palm Beach and he was despicable to my husband who only wanted to say hello. I mean, a total dick!

        My husband has been dead for 11 years and I will NEVER forgive ML.

        I may still write a book, so I’ll save some for later…

      • Christin says:
        November 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm

        Kitten is much more direct! LOL

        FL Girl, I am sorry your husband had to endure that. Yet it really doesn’t surprise me that ML would act superior and like a jerk. Even watching him on air, the just an average guy persona seems to be put-on.

        He’ll be more than OK, financially. Yet he didn’t get to go out on his own terms, with a lot of ego boosting and fond farewells. I also suspect the dam is about to break, in terms of stories about him going public. Maybe that’s a tiny sliver of justice.

  16. boredblond says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I see all the tv talking heads reacting with shock to this..but weren’t there stories about him for years?

  17. tracking says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    YAAASS! The one I’ve been waiting for.

  18. Goodvibes says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Can’t stand Matt Lauer. Smug a*hole.

  19. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Did they wait to let him do the parade or did someone gather strength over the holiday to report on Monday morning?

    So glad he’s gone. “Smarmy little weasel” indeed.

    NBC played a role in fostering the ascendancy of Donald Trump.

  20. Lila says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Soon the world will be run and dominated by women,just like in Wonderwoman.

  21. QueenB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I wonder if its NBC trying to make up for their bad image after how they treated Farrows story or if this is another huge predator. Immediately firing him is unusal.

  22. RBC says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:35 am

    This is going to turn into a “ Harvey Weinstein 2.0” scandal. There will be more women coming forward one can be sure. As for Matt he will not go quietly, I can see him getting ready to file a lawsuit. Also I wonder how many NBC executives were aware of his behaviour but kept it quiet? Matt has been at the network for quite a few years

  23. Myriam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Ever since the rampant news of sexual abuse by powerful men was finally being broadcasted, I was wondering when we would hear about Matt Lauer. He wielded so much power at the Today Show and the rumors have been rampant for years. I’m only surprised it took this long. Oh, and I have no doubt that people knew. People at the top, the middle, the bottom. They knew. We knew.

  24. Feedmechips says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I’ve been waiting for this for years. Surprised it took this long.

  25. Pedro45 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    What a surprise! Said no one.

  26. third ginger says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    And the women are left to announce the news and clean up the mess. Just ask Gayle King.

    • emma33 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Yes, I thought that too…that video was eerily similar to the one with Gayle King…2 women in shock trying to report on the despicable behaviour of a male colleague. It is really the execs that I want to see answer for their actions.

      I’m Australian, and our first big media personality was brought down a few days ago. He hasn’t been on the air for about a decade and is denying everything, but the amazing thing is that these drongo execs who were in charge when he was on air have come out saying “Oh year…he was a despicable person”. They are not even denying that they knew what a crap person he was and what he was doing! It is crazy.

  27. Giddy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I wonder if he has worried since Predatorgate ‘17 began. Or did he think he was too big, too important and protected to be fired? Well…

    🎵Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, GOODBYE. 🎵

  28. Nancy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I called this one on Thanksgiving. My sister said Matt was the greatest and I said he was a scumbag and his turn was coming. He has that way about him, I just knew it. Sorry sis. I’m a GMA fan and hope to hell George is one of the good guys…….if there are any left.

    • babykitten says:
      November 29, 2017 at 10:07 am

      George is one of the few who would crush me if he were accused.

      • Nancy says:
        November 29, 2017 at 11:11 am

        Me too @babykitten. He’s been around forever. Was in the Clinton White House. He appears to be such a nerd (in a good way) and family man. As he reported the Lauer news, I watched him closely and he seemed sad. Since trump took over, the media has taken so many hits, while the vile trump himself who apologized at the time, now is calling the Billy Bush interview “fake news.” Such a tool. If George is called out, the fat lady really must be singing. I have faith in him!

      • Hecate says:
        November 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

        Me too. In a former career, I was the PA for Mr. S when he filled-in last minute for a sick speaker. I picked him up from his home and stayed with him until we drove him home. I have held nothing but the highest respect for him since.

      • Nancy says:
        November 29, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Oh I feel like a groupie or stan, but you got to hang with George. Awesome. That episode of Friends where the girls were peeping him on the other side of the building, then getting his pizza keeps running in my mind! His wife Ali is cute. Not all men are creepers, just the creeps!

  29. Jerusha says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Yep, last week some of us guessed Matt would be next. Somewhere, Ann Curry is lifting a glass of bubbly.

    • third ginger says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Hi to Nancy and Jerusha! Never on board with Lauer. For me, it was one of those “he seems like a cold blooded bastard” things.

      • Nancy says:
        November 29, 2017 at 7:57 am

        Hi sweet ginger…..you should be FIRST GINGER!!! Matt is creepy. He used to go on Howard Stern’s show and it was like listening to a different person @Jerusha, yep, Ann was one of the reasons I flipped over to GMA. I bet she isn’t surprised, doubt anyone really is.

      • Jerusha says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:00 am

        Never could stand Matt. It’s been CBS for me ever since Charles Kuralt did the show. The C Rose thing was shocking, as he always gave off a tony, above all that vibe.
        Still have fingers crossed for Lin-Manuel, Keanu, Jon Oliver, Mark Ruffalo, BHO, and a few others.

      • Nicole says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

        The good thing about the people you mentioned is that there hasn’t been a rumble about any of them. So far none of the people exposed have been surprising. These guys have been around long enough for stories to slip through to the public. Obviously that’s not definitive proof but it’s a good indicator.

        I saw a tweet that talked about how nervous people are to see their favorites trending only to find out it’s something good lol.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:24 am

        It’s really notallmen but it’s certainly more than enough men, and it’s more than enough men looking the other way and enabling this to happen.

      • Nancy says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:42 am

        WATP: True, true, true……seems like all men are taking a beating for the actions of what I hope is the minority. What is good is that the big names are getting hit. They can’t use their power anymore to let the less rich and famous take the fall. The way they’re talking about Lauer, is almost in code. It seems like the media is talking in whispers, like there is a big name victim about to surface. I’m guessing women will be coming out of the woodwork, ala Weinstein. I hate what is happening, starting it all with trump, but maybe this will make men think and in the future, the woman my daughters shall become will be free from these abusers.

  30. Marie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:46 am

    While talking about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, I told my family he was for sure next. Ha! He is such a cad — I used to be a devoted Today show watcher but had to switch to GMA because I couldn’t stand him. I bet Anne Curry is dancing in her bed!

  31. konspiracytheory says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The first thing I did when I heard was yell ‘YES!!!’ (fortunately I was alone in my car) – second was to wonder how fast the Celebitchy writers were typing, lol. Well done, Kaiser!

  32. grabbyhands says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Not surprised to find out that in addition to being a totally worthless interviewer, he was an abusive assh*le. If they’re going to can him over one incident after protecting him for so long, that means the incident is either REALLY bad or there are a lot more coming that possibly implicate Lack and others. Good. I hope they all go down in flames.

    And screw them for giving the dipshit in the White House more Twitter fuel to rant and question the legitimacy of the news.

    • Sophia's Side eye says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I’m sure there are others who they already knew about and, this is to try and get ahead of this latest story. I’d bet good money on some payoffs and a few NDAs at NBC news. They’re also the news organization that refused to run Ronan Farrow’s piece on Weinstein. Lots of skeletons in this closet, there have been rumors for years about Lauer, and I doubt he was the only one, so I definitely agree about Lack.

  33. smcollins says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Yep, I’m with all of you. Not surprised by this “news” at all, only surprised it didn’t come out sooner. Good riddance.

  34. Cannibell says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Heard this on the radio when I woke up and my first thought was that I am so sick of bullies with willies.

    Does anyone else wonder how these fired creeps with families explain this to them? (“Kids, sit down. Daddy has something he needs to tell you…..”)

    Reply
  35. third ginger says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

    This firing reminds us once again that the media and entertainment industries have a clear solution for these complaints. Although often inexcusably slow in coming, firings are the result. Politics has no such clearcut remedy. There are processes, but these require the will of congress. So, we go on waiting.

  36. RBC says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Brian Stelter on CNN was just reporting how Variety magazine has been speaking to women who were harassed by Matt. Also the people behind the Harvey Weinstein story have also been working on a story regarding Matt. This is going to get messy….

  37. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Andy Lacks memo said he is “deeply sad.” Wrong note. This isn’t some personal tragedy; it is potentially criminal behavior.

    Mourn the loss of your star moneymaker and network reputation in private, Andy. Women don’t want to weep for how your boys club is falling apart.

  38. Bobbymilly says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Good riddance

  39. Guest says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:04 am

    This popped up on my IPad and have to admit I was shocked. Wasn’t a fan especially after Ann

  40. Tiffany says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:06 am

    The wording is….getting my attention. It did not say alleged or even harassment, it said behavior.

    There have been rumors since his marriage that he has used the staff as a dating service ( to the point his wife filed and then lifted the divorce) and that unfortunate rumor that he fathered children outside his marriage as well.

    This scumbag has my attention on this matter. This story should be told.

  41. SuzyQ says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:07 am

    BULLSHIT.  BULLSHIT.  BULLSHIT.
    EVERYONE in the industry knew about Lauer, Rose, and oh-so-many-more to come. Many outside the industry will be surprised by some of the men who are going to be outed and ousted. Those of us working in the networks will not. It’s not just on-air men. But, since they’re the faces of the networks, they’re the ones that shock viewers and are forcing the networks to take action. Thank you Bill Cosby and Trump for giving us women the impetus and atmosphere to finally take meaningful action.
    The ONLY reason the networks are taking action now is due to the turning tide brought on by women. All these on-air colleagues feigning shock and disappointment are full of shit.

    • ANOTHER DAY says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:21 am

      My thoughts exactly, We’ve all known about this for years as it was a consistent staple of blind gossip. Feigning ignorance coworkers of his …..seriously weak. You knew, you dont have to say so, but you don’t have to lie either. Just report the effin news but don’t lie.

    • S says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

      I am wondering, though, if there will also be a behind-the-scenes purge, because if not the suits are just sacrificing the faces, hoping they can survive despite behavior at least as bad, though not as interesting to the public.

      • SuzyQ says:
        November 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

        Yes there will if it can be proven that the company knew and didn’t take appropriate action. Also, many of the execs are guilty of the same inappropriate behavior. If women come forth with charges against them the execs will be canned.
        Hello Roger Ailes.
        In response to below. YES. Read my response. I cleary stated it. Anyone in power who had the authority and obligation to take action and didn’t will be under scrutiny. It’s not the Director’s purview. Unless the director is complicit it’s up to the appropriate execs.

      • S says:
        November 29, 2017 at 9:52 am

        But that’s another big, known name. Not on-air talent, but still very much in the public awareness. I’m talking about the producers, directors and VPs that run all the behind scenes stuff.

  42. acakeofcheese says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:08 am

    So sorry but I am British and only have a vague idea who Matt Lauer is. Can someone explain him in more detail? And who is Ann Curry and why would she be so happy??

  43. anniefannie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I noticed weeks ago that a majority of the sexual harassment stories were being handled by the women at Today and that Matt always looked stricken and never commented. My feeling is that they were consensual (Natalie Morales!) but because of the power imbalance couldn’t be tolerated….

  44. Betsy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I feel like an idiot – this guy always come across as smarmy and unlikeable, but I had never heard any rumors about sexual impropriety. Not that I doubt them, it’s just actually news to me.

  45. Green Is Good says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’m shocked by this! He seemed untouchable.

  46. Karen says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:13 am

    His wife filed divorce papers against him in 2006 for cruel and inhuman treatment of her and then withdrew the papers. And she was pregnant at the time. He is a horrible person and was shocked they had renewed his contract after Ann Curry.

    Reply
  47. DavidBowie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I am not shocked about the allegations but I am shocked that Lack finally did something about it.

  48. Luca76 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Ugh this is one of those very open secrets of course they knew. I suspect he was fired so quickly and not suspended because NBC brass already had prior evidence of his behavior if they weren’t in fact previously complicit in some way of sheilding him.

    Wherever Ann Curry is I hope she pulls a Kathie Lee and has a Wednesday Morning glass of champagne.

  49. msd says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:21 am

    It was quiet for a few days but now the harassment and abuse scandal has resurfaced. I’m glad. While it’s awful, it needs to happen. It needs to keep going and going, not be forgotten because we have no attention span anymore or news cycles are so short. The longer it goes the more chance we have of some freakin’ change, for a change.

    I’m waiting for Geoffrey Rush. The Australian theatre industry has been excusing and protecting him for years.

  50. Parigo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I bet there is some big VF style exposé that will be coming out shortly. NBC just wanted to get ahead of it. I’m sure many a lawsuit have already been settled on the hush-hush. They of course knew, but now the cat will be publicly coming out of the bag

  51. BJ says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:24 am

    On the day Charlie Rose was suspended.I watched all three morning shows.I posted here that The Today Show was the only show that did not discuss Charlie Rose situation.They showed a taped report but the hosts didn’t discuss it . Whereas on GMA Robin,George,Dan(Legal expert) discussed it for several minutes after they showed their taped piece.Somebody at NBC told the hosts Not to discuss Charlie Rose because they knew Matt was being investigated IMO.

  52. Donna says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I hope Ann Curry is having a big-ass celebratory latte this morning.

  53. Eric says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Paging Ann Curry, paging Ann Curry? Can you pick up the white courtesy telephone?

    Ann?

  54. perplexed says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Yeah, he always seemed weird to me…

    Are his co-workers really that shocked?

  55. Spice cake 38 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I can just envision Ann Curry ,smiling,thinking of that boomerang with the word KARMA written on it.Don’t let it hit you in the a$$,Matt

  56. Yawn says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:43 am

    And this my friends is how you respond to the notion that someone has been doing some douchbag things behind the scenes. You take a moment to investigate and then lay down the damn hammer… proud of NBC for finally taking a stand after letting shit go for so long

  57. Neelyo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Megyn Kelly has probably been calling Andy Lack non-stop since the announcement. You know she wants that slot but I hope they don’t give it to her. Bring back Tamron Hall.

  58. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Pop open the bubbly Ann! You can move back to New York Natalie! My only issue with this is somewhere Tom Cruise his smiling his best ‘glib’ smile… obtusley.

  59. lisa says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:57 am

    i wonder if the network paid someone off on his behalf before, and now they are trying to get ahead of any possible story that comes out

    • Jayna says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:06 am

      That’s what I’m wondering. And I’m talking about a sexual harassment story, because having mutual affairs between consenting adults who are attracted to one another to me isn’t anything I care about unless it’s so open it affects the workplace in some way. It happens everywhere though, discreet extramarital affairs. I don’t care about those.

      But if he sexually harassed some young females and used his power, that’s another thing.

  60. Jayna says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Whoa. What? Wait. This happened?

    I knew NBC was being quiet because of Matt and his probable complaints or complaint they were worried about. I remembered the intern he took to lunch way back when and it was sketchy. But everything stayed so quiet for this long since everyone was coming out of the woodwork for others that I figured if anyone had come forward in the organization about Matt they were just paid off or that no one came forward.

    I had no idea until I scrolled down to this article on here. I’m stunned. I haven’t watched it for several years, but he and the show was my go-to in the morning for years and years. My sister will be upset to hear this. That’s her morning fix with her first cup of coffee. She loves Savannah and Matt together.

  61. Abouttime!!!! says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I feel like it is Christmas morning! I’m going to watch the beginning of Today show (I’m on the west coast so it hasn’t aired) for the 1st time since they fired Ann just to watch the announcement. 😅😄 Then right back to GMA. Wonder if their ratings will go up for today? Lol

  62. babykitten says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:16 am

    You know influential, powerful men everywhere are trembling in anticipation of being outed right now. I can’t say I feel any pity for them.

  63. Ally says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:19 am

    As someone pointed out regarding Mark Halperin, it’s not just what these men were doing behind the scenes that is the problem, it’s that these men were setting the tone and narrative about our social and political lives writ large (one in which women were primarily decorative and the underprivileged probably deserved most of what befell them).

    I would add that until very recently, this behavior would have endeared them to the CEO class, as proof of their “alpha-masculinity”, proof that they merited their spot in the old boys’ club, which is why they were encouraged to roam free and unhindered for decades. This scandal is not just on Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and their ilk. It’s on every higher-up who extended and grew their career. You can be damn sure they share their misogynist bully values.

  64. S says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Having worked with Matt Lauer several times, be it ever so briefly, these allegations surprise me not at all. That NBC actually fired him for them, does. Makes me think perhaps things really are changing, and wonder how much longer many of the far less public men I worked with, and for, will keep their jobs.

  65. Eric says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:33 am

    The sexual harassment stories are great for women. Hear me out.
    How many women won election this year? More and more women are running, and winning, seats at a very high level. Men can’t be trusted!
    There’s a sea change going on that will swell into a monsoon by the time 2024 rolls around. Hold on to your hats, ladies! The decade of the woman is upon us!

  66. Ally says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I was initially worried that Harvey Weinstein might make a comeback, because he’s so driven and relentless, but now I know for sure he will never be allowed to return. Because he ruined this sexual intimidation and harassment racket for so many fellow old, rich, white dudes.

    Hope the door hits you all on the way out!

  67. Ms. Lib says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I have not watched this program since Lauer F’ed over Clinton and gave Trump a pass during the campaign interview. Thanks for reminding us of that in your article. He is a major douche — I hate that word but if the shoe fits!

  68. smee says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I have never liked ML – he always seems like a know-it-all with vertically challenged man issues. And, of course, the whole Ann Curry thing. Ha-effing-ha! At this rate, women will run the world soon!

  69. SM says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I never heard rumours about Matt only because i do not care for him and he mainly remained outside my orbit. However, i felt uncomfortable watching in in a segment where they were interviewing Ronan Farrow on sexual assault scandal. It seems a bit like he would rather get an enema or drop dead that sit though that segment. Made me wonder why. And here is the answer.

  70. Sarah says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Nooooo! I believe the women, but damn, my early morning eye candy is gone. I was sexually attracted to him when I was 15, I’d still do him.

  71. Jess says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Wow, Savannah did a great job reporting that and expressed her feelings perfectly, I’m impressed. She respected the woman who came forward while saying she’s heartbroken for her partner as well, and it was genuine.

    I’m not surprised about Matt, he comes off as a total sleaze.

  72. Lylia says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I LOVE IT! Goodbye. I hope Ann Curry got to slam the door in his face. Merry Christmas Ann. You finally got your dream present!

    My husband and I were making guesses last night who the next scumbag was going to be. I just checked the news like thirty minutes before my husband got up and there was no news of this. Then my husband gets up and turns on his computer. His first words were “It’s Matt Lauer.” I almost fell out of my chair.

    We are both so glad he got it. I am so sorry to his victims. Tell your story. Don’t hold back.

    I loved Hoda. She was so stone faced, lol.

  73. OTHER RENEE says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:10 am

    When Matt Lauer began on The Today Show, he seemed to be a refreshing change from the smug Bryant Gumbel. Within a few years, he began to out-smug Gumbel and I couldn’t look at him. Haven’t seen the show since then. I knew he’d be on the current list but I didn’t think he would be fired so quickly. Sometimes Santa brings gifts early!

  74. The Original G says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Pretty soon there’s going to be enough of these guys to start their own network…..

  75. Spike says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Funny Lauer story. He hosted a nightly program in Providence, RI called PM Magazine. They did features on places and people in the state.

    One of my friends was featured. She was a cheerleader for a high school team. She was very strong.

    As part of her routine she was scheduled to perform a backflip. She asked Lauer to move out of the way. He was standing in the path where she would be landing. Arrogant asshat that he is, he refused to moved. She warned him again and rebuffed. She executed the backflip and as she predicted he was hit. In the balls. I’ve always laughed about that because it demonstrated his smug attitude.

  76. kimbers says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:55 am

    remember when Savannah was just the chick off camera that got the old people technology tidbits? her lack of professionalism here makes me want her back off camera. if Matt’s PA lunches, and affairs, weren’t a shock to millions why is she acting like she’s personally(not professionally) effected. rumor had it that at one time Matt wanted her replaced as well…

  77. Borgqueen says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Look at clip of Katie Couric talking about Matt Lauer’s most annoying habit which is CONSTANTLY PINCHING HER ASS.

    http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/29/katie-couric-admits-matt-lauer-pinches-me-on-the-ass-in-unearthed-2012-video-7119349/

  78. CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    I’ve never forgotten watching Today right after Katie Couric’s husband died. She was (inconceivably) still on air, doing her job, being the pro that she is but clearly trying not to cry. And Matt Lauer POINTED IT OUT. He was like “Katie, what’s up? Something in your eye?” This was like two days after she lost her husband. Unimaginably cruel. I’ve boycotted him ever since.

  79. thaisajs says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The only thing that surprised me about this was that Savannah and some other NBC on-air types expressed surprise. This firing is actually the least surprising news I’ve heard since Harvey Weinstein got busted.

  80. Holly Wouldn't says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Next, let’s see some real consequences for Hollywood’s pedophiles. Don’t just give us Kevin Spacey as if he’s the only one!

  81. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Garrison Kieler was just sacked from MPR for “inappropriate behavior.”

    Yuck. Have always disliked his on- air folksy persona so much.

    The cockroaches are really scattering now that the lights are on.

  82. Rux says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Surprised? Anyone…Anyone….

    • Jayna says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      I was. I knew he had affairs. That’s between Matt and his wife, who lives in the Hamptons full-time with the kids, while he visits on weekends. Once she moved out to the Hamptons with the kids several years ago and he stayed in NYC, it felt like they were a marriage in name only, living separate lives, lasting until the kids graduated.

      I didn’t and don’t quit shows like The Americans because of the co-stars’ affair or movies because directors or actors or actresses had affairs or talk shows over affairs.

      But I didn’t know that Matt was sexually harassing women, apparently more than one. I was absolutely stunned by Charlie Rose and I was stunned by Mark Halperin as far as the level of perverse sexual harassment by those two.

      • noway says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        Well they are not really saying what he did, and having an affair with someone who is a subordinate could be a big problem. They are calling it inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. If you threatened the woman’s livelihood in some way, and knowing many who worked with him including my husband I could see Matt having a sexual affair with a subordinate then threatening her. Granted lately I’m not surprised by any thing, but I feel like this complaint is more like that. I would be a bit surprised at assault, but I think some of these guys when they get away with sexual harassment they move on to worse.

  83. Karen says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I hadn’t heard any rumors about ML’s behavior other than that he was an asshat, which I firmly believe(d). I think it’s possible that isolated individuals also had not heard the rumors, and perhaps Savannah hadn’t either or had dismissed the rumors because she’d always had a good relationship with him. This happened to me…I used to teach at a university and did not know until a student outed him on Facebook that he routinely sexually harassed and propositioned female students. Apparently this was an “open secret” among students and others but I worked closely with him, respected and liked him, but I’d never heard. I’ve canceled him but also mourn the loss of the friendship and the loss of my belief he was a stand-up guy. So I can relate to Savannah’s statement about reconciling the person you care about with the person’s bad behavior. It makes me question what I have and haven’t heard, and who of my friends might be secret predators.

  84. Renee says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    This is the same NBC that passed on Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein story originally. They have been protecting these guys all along.

    I guarantee there is a huge story coming out of this. The allegations against Matt have to be really bad for NBC to finally fire him. He was their golden boy.

  85. Magenta says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Apparently the details behind Lauer’s behavior are horrific….the way he threatened the women he assaulted…the NY Times & Variety will be releasing their own stories soon they have been working on this for several weeks, which forced NBC’s hand to own up to it….

  86. austingoddess says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Ann Curry confronted him about his behavior, and that’s what got her fired.

  87. Jeannie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    He apparently had a button in his desk that locked his door w/o him having to get up

    http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/11/29/new_details_about_matt_lauer_alleged_misconduct_from_variety.html

  88. April says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Who’s next? Rock stars? And who will fire them? There will be tons of them but no way to probably fire them from their employer, plus it’s expected of rock stars to do whatever they want. The pedophile priests were the first group that were targeted.

  89. JRenee says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Finally it’s out. Lack only tried to get ahead of this.
    Now, his kids are 16, 14 and11. I feel horrible for them because they will find out a horrible truth about him.
    His wife, it seems she was emotionally fragile. If this is her hatch to escape, God bless her.

    Reply
  90. jwoolman says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Oh, no! Not Matt “But the e-mails!” Lauer!!!!

