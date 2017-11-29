Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC News & ‘Today’ after sexual harassment complaints

When Sexual Predatorgate 2017 began phasing into media figures and journalists, I honestly felt like it was only a matter of time before Matt Lauer’s history came to light. To be clear, the Matt Lauer situation was somewhat like the Harvey Weinstein situation – few people, if any, would go on the record about him, but there were rumors for YEARS about Lauer’s behavior, specifically towards female coworkers. Well, in the opening of the Today Show, Savannah Guthrie – Lauer’s co-host on Today – announced that Lauer has just been sh-tcanned.
An emotional Savannah Guthrie announces Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC after a complaint of sexual harassment. News chairman Andy Lack told staff we have "reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident" pic.twitter.com/Emewv7bRQD
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 29, 2017
So someone did this the inside way – they went to NBC corporate with a “detailed” complaint about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” and the NBC President Andy Lack – who was always considered to be the guy protecting and enabling Lauer – fired Lauer because Lack suddenly believes that this one victim is probably not an isolated incident. I shall name this moment Ann Curry’s Revenge. And unlike the Charlie Rose situation, this does not surprise me at all. The only surprise is that it took this long.
Let’s just take a second to remember how royally Matt Lauer failed at moderating the national security debate last year https://t.co/le0WP1LQex pic.twitter.com/m6Cba1Q7aj
— laura olin (@lauraolin) November 29, 2017
Just saw that when I flipped channels. Heard Savannah G about to break down. They didn’t seem to know a thing. Never liked Matt. but this looks like a much bigger thing than we may think. I don’t see them firing him unless there are going to be more women coming forward. CBS, FOX and NBC. Wonder who will be next.
I think Hoda looks unsurprised. There’s no emotion on her face.
Totally agree. Hoda was unsurprised and emotionless.
I agree that Hoda seemed completely steady while Savannah ready to break.
I watched the clip. It was very telling when Savannah grabbed Hoda’s hand and the reaction from Hoda was like..”?? Girl please.. we don’t hold hands like this ever and let’s not try to act like this 100% new information.”
I laughed when I saw the video. Come on. You lovely women are JOURNALISTS. You read news. You read gossip. Don’t act like it’s such a shock! (Starts fanning self to keep the vapers away) Please.
I’n happy this has finally come to fruition. If anything, the appointment of DT and the NY expose on HW empowered women to finally come forward. This has been a “norm” in society for way too long.
Never liked Matt Lauer. He probably never hit on Hoda, she’d kick his ass. $25 million to read the news on morning TV seems a bit excessive.
yeah, whoever came forward either has receipts or it’s a big name or both
At first Hoda was composed, but her voice broke late in what she said. She’s not completely emotionless there.
Natalia I noticed that about Hoda when rewatching the clip…Can’t believe anyone was shocked bordering on heartbroken 🙄
I just saw a longer clip on Twitter, and I appreciated what Savannah said about the difficulty reconciling the accusations with her love for a close friend. She seems really upset and shocked but believes the woman who came forward and commended her bravery. So many people have been in that same situation recently and said stupid things in defense of their friends, but she was speaking live on tv, having just heard the news and clearly still in shock and was able to speak very eloquently about it.
You know who’s doing a happy dance right now? Ann Curry.
I think it’s a pretty shitty thing to do, telling Savannah shortly before the show went on the air. It seems utterly unprofessional to surprise her with this and then expect her to calmly announce it live.
I wish that they had given Savannah time to compose herself. Friend or not this was the unsurprising report of sexual assault by Matt Lauer and the overtly sad emotion did not sit well with me.
the Anchors arrive at the studio between 4-5 am. I’m sure she had time to compose what she said and was actually reading it of the teleprompter. If she tried to make that statement off the top of her head, she might have broken down on air.
In the full clip Hoda says they were “woken up” at home with the news. It’s the NBC statement that Savannah was given right before going on air. Still I’m sure she was in shock from the time she was called at home until she went on air. Often these men (not psychotic Weinstein) have good relationships with selective women, if Matt was your friend/mentor I’m sure it’s easy enough to dismiss rumors about him.
I really question the professional ethics of an organisation that asks intimate co-workers to make a journalistic statement like this? Inappropriate and tone deaf. Another arms length journalist from NBC should have been on hand to cover the story more impartially.
It’s appropriate because she is the Today show anchor. Who do you want to read the statement? A random reporter?
People on Facebook were actually questioning the punishment and blaming the victim (really?). Typically corporate America has a zero tolerance sexual harassment policy. I’m sure NBC did investigate and they didn’t like what they found so they had a legal right to $—tcan him. HR and attorneys would make sure all the i’s are dotted before this happened.
I’m not surprised. There were vague rumors for years. About him and Morales. The only one happy now is Ann Curry.
Given that Savannah and Matt had a personal relationship and she was clearly deeply affected by the situation personally, yes, an impartial reporter would have been better. They made her look ridiculous.
Natalie Morales has said those rumors are not true. It is unfair to say she is lying. She should be defended the same way as women that have been harassed. Too many women get accused of being the “other woman” and there is no proof. It has to be hurtful for her and her family that these rumors persist without any proof.
Maybe they should have had Hoda state the news. She does seem more composed and less shocked.
Yes. Clearly Hoda was better equipped to handle it more professionally, less personally during a newscast.
Garrison Keillor. Today is an effing dumpster fire. I wish I had stayed in bed.
Hoda and Savannah knew all about this. They’re putting on a good acting job right now to save their own rear ends and avoid being called complicit but they knew darn well what was going on. Gossip travels like wildfire in any place of business and nothing is ever kept a secret for long. A lot of people will believe their shock and dismay certainly, but they knew what was going on.
Matt Lauer’s a creep: big news, film at six.
Don’t cry for Matt Argentina. Every time I remember the real hard time he gave Hillary Clinton last year I get angry. Good riddance.
Never thought NBC would get rid of their golden boy. Wow.,,,,,
BlueSky … For this to happen so quickly, there is definitely MORE to come. NBC is definitely on the ropes because I’m sure it was reported. THey have zero credibility after Anne and Tamron’s departure. I wonder if it’s Natalie Morales.
@Shelly: that’s exactly what I’m thinking. There’s probably many others coming forward OR it was someone high profile enough to make waves and make them look bad. I think it’s both, with someone high profile opening the floodgates.
Good riddance.
.
Shelly, I thought same thing, but my gut says it’s not Morales, but that Morales experience makes her one of many that can confirm the current allegations.
@Shelly, what happened with Natalie Morales?
Lots of rumors years ago about Matt and Natalie. To the point where they were not seen together, or placed away from each other in ensemble segments. Lots of speculation of a long term affair, and even a baby fathered by him (with her).
Yeah I am not surprised by the accusations, only that the network actually did something about it. Like several others, the rumors about Matt Lauer have been around for years. His own behavior with Curry and Clinton — on camera, even — showed me at the very least he was not egalitarian in his dealings with women.
Kathy Griffin, who yes I know is quite controversial, but is no liar talked about him in her standup years ago.
He was both touchy feely but kinda sexy in person she said. He had some weird interview with Ann Coulter and the way he talked about it to her was sleazy.
@Shelly-
NM has issued her denial already, but the rumors persist to this day.
I have always felt he was a smarmy little weasel. The debate was a clear indicator as to how he felt towards women overall, if the mountains of stories about him before weren’t enough. Also, remember that whole thing with the teenage girl he was “mentoring”. BIGLY SAD.
Teenage girl?! We need more info stat! I haven’t heard this one!
http://www.celebitchy.com/310842/matt_lauer_goes_on_the_defensive_following_solo_lunch_with_20_year-old_intern/
Sorry she was 20 🙈
The only time Matt Lauer was appealing was in his first couple of years as co-anchor. I stopped watching years ago, wasn’t surprised about the Ann Curry incident. I don’t like fluff in the morning, which The Today Show and Good Morning America are, much more than CBS This Morning. That said, I was really upset when the truth about Charlie Rose came out. They were a good team. Who knows who will end up in Charlie’s seat. As for Matt, can’t remember the name of the guy at NBC, but he’s really likeable and should have been in the seat long ago instead of Matt.
Edit: Willie Geist. Very upbeat and appealing.
not a fan of Willie’s…
I like Scott Pelley and if he doesn’t do this kind of thing I would love to see him with Nora and Gayle.
They need Lester Holt to take the seat. And beg Tamron Hall to come back, taking bland Savannah’s seat.
Edit: neither of which will happen.
Wow this is shocking. He always seemed like one of those men who is unsackable if that makes sense.
The fact they want for a straight sacking means they probably have super strong evidence.
When will this nightmare of men harassing women end? If I hear Jon Snow or Will Smith are harassers, I will be giving up on men for life.
That’s what I thought too – with as much money and brand recognition as they have with him, it must have been very damning evidence for them to actual fire him so quickly, I thought he’d managed to ride it out.
I am not at all surprised to hear this about him, like many I’ve heard rumors for a long time about him, but I am surprised they actually moved on this and canned him.
Everyone at NBC probably knew about Lauer for years. They’re feigning surprise now but only so they’re not blamed for keeping it quiet and not reporting him. He should have been let go years ago.
A rising tide swamps all the creepy boats!
Agree that he seemed unsackable (as it seemed from afar anyway), he’s a fairly known name/face in Australia too.
I think they’ve gone for a quick sacking perhaps because someone is pressing charges and they’re wanting to get out in front of it.
Yeah this Ozchik, seems like a fast sacking to avoid a potential lawsuit.
He was famous for being a skeeve and not even discreet. A few months ago I read something cryptic about him but didn’t pay much attention, but it did mention Ann Curry will finally get her due. Something like that.
I’ve heard lots of scuzzy rumors about Matt Lauer for many years.
The National Enquirer has been publishing stories about his cheating on his wife and her filing for divorce then cancelling it, they live completely seperate lives, he treated her “cruelly” etc, etc.
He openly was hostile to Ann Curry on air.
I’m not sorry to hear him get what’s due him.
@SJhere-
Now I wonder if Ann called him out on his atrocious behavior and/or threatened to go up or public with it, and he in turn demanded that she be sacked or he would quit.
Jackass dirtbag.
I am not sorry for him to go either. The way he treated Ann Curry was shocking to everyone I know who saw it and yet he stayed. The women he hurt need to get their careers back.
Exactly. I told my husband if a story about Tom Hanks comes out there’s no hope. He’s my ultimate nice guy and my favorite actor.
And Tim Gunn. There are no other gentleman left, I’m afraid.
Re: Tom Hanks. Private persona does not align with public image. I read a blind item that he harassed Audrey Tautou on the set of Da Vinci Code bc she wouldnt sleep with him. He then had her blackballed from Hollywood. I checked her IMDB and DaVinci Code was the last Hollywood film she appeared.
@Borgqueen: Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Even the likes of ole Tom Hanks. Rumors about his wife being an uber bitch too.
There are rumors. His aren’t the worst, but Russell Crowe should never be allowed to step foot on another set. He is a big nasty vile scum of the earth reptile, and I hate his guts. Another abusive dirtbag. John Revolting needs to go too. Danny Masterson should be in prison.
Okay then, we’re down to Tim Gunn.
Gosh if I hear Obama, Tom Hanks or Hugh Jackman harrasses women I will lose it! I’m hoping they are some of the good guys who are out there….
Yes on Obama, I would lose it.
*runs to google for Tom Hanks being a dick rumors*
YES. Please God, it’s me, common sense is for commoners, don’t let precious babies Obama and Hugh Jackman be secret aholes and/or rapists. I have loved them for so long, and desperately need to believe that at least 2 men on this planet respect women.
You know if they had a thing on Obama it would be out by now. Hugh Jackman wouldn’t harass ladies. *clears throat*
I’ve read comments for years that alluded to Hanks not being a very nice man.
sad but i’m not sure i trust even obama. don’t you remember that video of him standing up with an obvious erection and talking to female reporters? you even hear them tittering in the background.
No one is so great they can’t be replaced in the work place. Heck we replace the President every 4-8 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye Matt!
somewhere Ann Curry is cackling
Hahaha, yes
Yes, she is. And I hope it feels very good.
This makes me simultaneously chuckle and feel sad. Poor Ann. I remember her tearful farewell. She was such a wonderful foreign correspondent and news anchor- puff pieces were not her forte, though.
Double post
All I can think of is the strength of this person to come forward and nailed the most powerful on air host on NBC. Next Ann Curry must be having the best day of her life or the next best day of her life.
It’s coz they saw Charlie Rose get fired and finally figured if that could happen to him, it could happen to anyone. Every single one of these women is a hero and changing lives across the board in ways they probably didnt even know when they showed courage.
I swear, they’re all going to be Time’s Persons of the Year. I’ll eat my hat if it’s anyone else.
Good riddance, ya big d-bag!
Agreed. Women should get time. Or heck even women of color. They started the biggest march and gave regularly organized the big movements like MeToo. This is the last time Time might be any good since I fully believe it will become a conservative shill with the new buy
Yes, an early Christmas for Ann Curry and possibly Natalie Morales. Hopefully Matt’s long-suffering wife will get out now.
Haven’t watched NBC since the Ann Curry debacle. Karma.
Ditto.
Poor Savannah…she was shook! I watched it go down live, totally unexpected and my jaw was on the floor.
One thing’s for certain…you won’t be seeing anymore stories about Megyn Kelly getting booted. Not now.
While I never liked Lauer, I can actually say that I wasn’t familiar with any one these rumors about him. So it’s interesting to be on this side of things. Glad he’s finally gone though.
And Trump is gleefully tweeting about this.
After retweeting unverified anti-muslim video’s from the very racist Britian First group. I don’t have the words for that.
I reported every single one of those tweets. I notice the British press is screaming about that all over Twitter but the US press is ignoring it.
Where is Sixer and the rest of our British C/Bers?
Like WTF you guys. WHAT. THE. F*CK is wrong with this man (rhetorical, we all have a running list, I know).
I just can’t bang my head on my desk anymore – I’ll literally get a concussion. And I mean literally in the literal sense of the word, NOT the New Oxford Dictionary figurative sense.
JFC, can the guy try to be presidential for even half a second instead of taking to his twitter? I haven’t seen the tweet(s) but when I heard this news I actually thought that Trump might try to take credit somehow for exposing “fake news.” Not that Lauer was a hard-hitting journalist but what does Trump know?
He thinks tweeting IS being presidential! (“Modern” presidential, IIRC.)
He is melting down because Chuck and Nancy finally did what we wanted them to and they have the power. Nothing he can do. We hate him, and finally, a pundit was vocal about how much the left and moderates despise him. He is in trouble, so he’s extra right now.
If this cruel tax bill doesn’t pass the GOP donors are bailing, and then the rats will try to save themselves which means maybe they start holding him accountable.
Hmmm wonder if Trump realizes many of his Fox News pals were accused of the same things. But we gotta investigate fake news NBC and CNN. OH MY GOD get off Twitter ya big orange freak.
Bye Bitch!
lol Bye Felicia-feller!
Phil-icia?
I like it. Philicia.
I’m not surprised, either. What I am is nauseated that he got away with this for so long.
I don’t expect Fallon to survive, either.
And that statement from Andrew Lack — he, and many others, enabled NBC’s golden boy for years. I hope the higher-ups who enabled this behavior are taken down, as well.
What do you mean in regards to Fallon? I never heard anything about him in this way. Only possible substance problem and his tanking ratings.
Fallon’s behavior while under the influence has been reported for years.
Can you say more about Fallon and what you’ve heard?
He has had several accident while drunk, he sliced a hand, another time I think he broke a limb, etc.. He is a nasty drunk and NBC has been covering up his behavior
Hmm… Interesting you should say that: I JUST noticed a NYT piece from yesterday about Fallon’s ratings sharply, steadily declining ratings (Colbert has closed in by leaps-n-bounds). Any allegations would be the final nail in his coffin, cuz I’m sure NBC’s much more invested in The Tonight Show as an institution/icon than “Giggle Fits” Fallon.
That’s the thing: from a strictly business standpoint these guys are a huge liability. They should be fired immediately and even then, they still will have cost the corps they worked for millions of dollars in ad revenue.
Lauer was literally the face of The Today Show for decades. He IS their brand in a lot of ways. It’s crazy to think that these men who spent their entire lives building a career threw it all away because they don’t know how to control their impulses (to put it extremely nicely). But I don’t feel even an iota of sympathy for them.
BE BETTER, MEN.
I read that last night. If he wanted to host a fun, care free show with celebs and light political humor, he should host a daytime show like Ellen. This times call for more pointed political commentary during late night shows. It’s why Colbert and Kimmel are outshining him. These aren’t normal times and Trump isn’t a normal president.
Also screw Matt Lauer, who is awful.
Isn’t Colbert number 1? …..or has claimed 1 here and there?
I know about Fallon’s drunk behavior, but are their whispers or allegations of sexual harassment or assault? I have mostly heard about him possibly cheating and being a drunken mess.
He’s reported to get very handsy/gropey when drunk/high, but you know, it’s Jimmy Fallon, he’s just a guy who likes to party, One large puppy dog. Right.
His post-show hijinks in NYC bars have been reported extensively. Lucky for Fallon, he’s Lorne Michaels’ wonder boy. (It’s no small issue that Michaels cut an SNL skit about Weinstien the weekend that story broke.)
Anyone have Ann Curry’s address so I can sent her a bottle of champagne?
Seriously though, glad to see the garbage continues to be taken to them curb. Bye bye!
Yes! I haven’t watched Today since the Ann Curry mess. Lauer is an idiot and apparently a harasser. Glad he’s gone.
All the recent photos of Matt indicate there is something off about him. Like he’s twisted or something.
As soon as I saw this I was like “finally Justice”. I haven’t watched since that crap went down and permanently switched to GMA. Plus they have Robin who is a gem
This news does not surprise me at all.
I watched Today for years and all of a sudden was so put off by Matt & Company, I switched to GMA several years ago. GMA is a much better morning show and yes Robin is great, as is Amy, George and even their weather person, Ginger. Hope their ratings go through the roof. In the evenings, I watch David Muir, who is also great and cute! BYE MATT and NBC altogether, even if it does make flipping trump happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to watch Today every morning too, but when Michael Jackson died they reported on little else FOREVER and one day I just said enough and turned it off. Then all the stuff with Ann went down, what a mess.
Nancy, I don’t watch GMA or any morning shows but Ginger came from Chicago. I always love when local people move up, like Lester Holt!
I was a loyal Today Show viewer for YEARS but switched to GMA about a year or two ago when Today became (officially) a tabloid news show.
My husband only watches NBC for our local news so when he’s home, he leaves on the Today show and complains about it endlessly. That’s pretty much the only time I ever see it. CBS seems to be much better.
Eh, I like CBS This Morning. GMA is pretty good, but still too much fluff like The Today Show.
Natalia, I agree about the fluff. In their defense, this is very early in the morning when people are getting ready to take off for the day. Nobody came close to Today until Matt’s co-chair kept changing. I find Savannah almost too goody goody and over the top happy for this early hour. I doubt she was as shocked as she appeared. I liked Meredith the most with Ann a close second, although few would agree. He did treat her horribly and she got the sympathy vote. @Esmon, Ginger is fun. When she did weekends, she was always on an adventure. Plus, when a local gets a national spot, it is cool!
Yes, finally karma kicks in. Switched from the Today show when the Ann Curry debacle occurred. Even before that, never liked watching Matt’s smug face. Buh-bye Matt!
Somewhere, Anne Curry is laughing…
I never thought this day would come.
The karma wheel turns slow but sure….
My husband of 23 years worked at NBC as a writer for 30 years…
I can now die happy!
Did he interact with ML? Willie G was just on MJoe saying how professional and great Matt was (knew all staff members’ names, etc.).
Spill it!!!
My husband started out with Chet Huntley of the Huntley/Brinkley report and was only there for maybe 3 years of ML on the Today show. I don’t know if they interacted or not. I passed him in the halls a couple of times and thought he seemed “oily” in that superior, condescending sort of way. But we met ML at the Breakers in Palm Beach and he was despicable to my husband who only wanted to say hello. I mean, a total dick!
My husband has been dead for 11 years and I will NEVER forgive ML.
I may still write a book, so I’ll save some for later…
Kitten is much more direct! LOL
He’ll be more than OK, financially. Yet he didn’t get to go out on his own terms, with a lot of ego boosting and fond farewells. I also suspect the dam is about to break, in terms of stories about him going public. Maybe that’s a tiny sliver of justice.
I see all the tv talking heads reacting with shock to this..but weren’t there stories about him for years?
Like Harvey, Matt was always the answer to sexual harrassment and general douchebaggery blinds
Or rumours at NBC. And like Harvey, this goes back decades.
That’s what I thought too.
I could have sworn I read that Meredith Viera didn’t like him, or am I wrong/misremembering?
YAAASS! The one I’ve been waiting for.
Can’t stand Matt Lauer. Smug a*hole.
Did they wait to let him do the parade or did someone gather strength over the holiday to report on Monday morning?
So glad he’s gone. “Smarmy little weasel” indeed.
NBC played a role in fostering the ascendancy of Donald Trump.
Absolutely. Without the ludicrous business-man-persona burnishing of The Apprentice, multiple bankruptee D.Trump would not be president today.
Soon the world will be run and dominated by women,just like in Wonderwoman.
From your lips to God’s ears!
Ha! Women will do it better.
meh….power corrupts all, including women.
Gee isabelle…thanks for the resounding support of your fellow women.
Yeah i’m sick of the “Now employers won’t hire women because they’ll being worried about sexual harassment complaints.” HOW ABOUT NOT HIRING MEN FOR FEAR THEY’LL HARASS INSTEAD?!?!??!
Men have held all the top spots for thousands of years. IT’S OUR TURN DAMMIT
I wonder if its NBC trying to make up for their bad image after how they treated Farrows story or if this is another huge predator. Immediately firing him is unusal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever since the rampant news of sexual abuse by powerful men was finally being broadcasted, I was wondering when we would hear about Matt Lauer. He wielded so much power at the Today Show and the rumors have been rampant for years. I’m only surprised it took this long. Oh, and I have no doubt that people knew. People at the top, the middle, the bottom. They knew. We knew.
I’ve been waiting for this for years. Surprised it took this long.
What a surprise! Said no one.
And the women are left to announce the news and clean up the mess. Just ask Gayle King.
Yes, I thought that too…that video was eerily similar to the one with Gayle King…2 women in shock trying to report on the despicable behaviour of a male colleague. It is really the execs that I want to see answer for their actions.
I’m Australian, and our first big media personality was brought down a few days ago. He hasn’t been on the air for about a decade and is denying everything, but the amazing thing is that these drongo execs who were in charge when he was on air have come out saying “Oh year…he was a despicable person”. They are not even denying that they knew what a crap person he was and what he was doing! It is crazy.
I wonder if he has worried since Predatorgate ‘17 began. Or did he think he was too big, too important and protected to be fired? Well…
🎵Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, GOODBYE. 🎵
I called this one on Thanksgiving. My sister said Matt was the greatest and I said he was a scumbag and his turn was coming. He has that way about him, I just knew it. Sorry sis. I’m a GMA fan and hope to hell George is one of the good guys…….if there are any left.
George is one of the few who would crush me if he were accused.
Me too @babykitten. He’s been around forever. Was in the Clinton White House. He appears to be such a nerd (in a good way) and family man. As he reported the Lauer news, I watched him closely and he seemed sad. Since trump took over, the media has taken so many hits, while the vile trump himself who apologized at the time, now is calling the Billy Bush interview “fake news.” Such a tool. If George is called out, the fat lady really must be singing. I have faith in him!
Me too. In a former career, I was the PA for Mr. S when he filled-in last minute for a sick speaker. I picked him up from his home and stayed with him until we drove him home. I have held nothing but the highest respect for him since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi sweet ginger…..you should be FIRST GINGER!!! Matt is creepy. He used to go on Howard Stern’s show and it was like listening to a different person @Jerusha, yep, Ann was one of the reasons I flipped over to GMA. I bet she isn’t surprised, doubt anyone really is.
Never could stand Matt. It’s been CBS for me ever since Charles Kuralt did the show. The C Rose thing was shocking, as he always gave off a tony, above all that vibe.
Still have fingers crossed for Lin-Manuel, Keanu, Jon Oliver, Mark Ruffalo, BHO, and a few others.
The good thing about the people you mentioned is that there hasn’t been a rumble about any of them. So far none of the people exposed have been surprising. These guys have been around long enough for stories to slip through to the public. Obviously that’s not definitive proof but it’s a good indicator.
I saw a tweet that talked about how nervous people are to see their favorites trending only to find out it’s something good lol.
It’s really notallmen but it’s certainly more than enough men, and it’s more than enough men looking the other way and enabling this to happen.
WATP: True, true, true……seems like all men are taking a beating for the actions of what I hope is the minority. What is good is that the big names are getting hit. They can’t use their power anymore to let the less rich and famous take the fall. The way they’re talking about Lauer, is almost in code. It seems like the media is talking in whispers, like there is a big name victim about to surface. I’m guessing women will be coming out of the woodwork, ala Weinstein. I hate what is happening, starting it all with trump, but maybe this will make men think and in the future, the woman my daughters shall become will be free from these abusers.
While talking about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, I told my family he was for sure next. Ha! He is such a cad — I used to be a devoted Today show watcher but had to switch to GMA because I couldn’t stand him. I bet Anne Curry is dancing in her bed!
The first thing I did when I heard was yell ‘YES!!!’ (fortunately I was alone in my car) – second was to wonder how fast the Celebitchy writers were typing, lol. Well done, Kaiser!
Not surprised to find out that in addition to being a totally worthless interviewer, he was an abusive assh*le. If they’re going to can him over one incident after protecting him for so long, that means the incident is either REALLY bad or there are a lot more coming that possibly implicate Lack and others. Good. I hope they all go down in flames.
And screw them for giving the dipshit in the White House more Twitter fuel to rant and question the legitimacy of the news.
I’m sure there are others who they already knew about and, this is to try and get ahead of this latest story. I’d bet good money on some payoffs and a few NDAs at NBC news. They’re also the news organization that refused to run Ronan Farrow’s piece on Weinstein. Lots of skeletons in this closet, there have been rumors for years about Lauer, and I doubt he was the only one, so I definitely agree about Lack.
Yep, I’m with all of you. Not surprised by this “news” at all, only surprised it didn’t come out sooner. Good riddance.
Heard this on the radio when I woke up and my first thought was that I am so sick of bullies with willies.
Does anyone else wonder how these fired creeps with families explain this to them? (“Kids, sit down. Daddy has something he needs to tell you…..”)
I always think how hard it must be on the children. The younger children can see their parents upset and feel the tension. Then the older ones have to deal with their classmates knowing and also going online and reading about their parent. Feel sorry for them
This firing reminds us once again that the media and entertainment industries have a clear solution for these complaints. Although often inexcusably slow in coming, firings are the result. Politics has no such clearcut remedy. There are processes, but these require the will of congress. So, we go on waiting.
There are still fool women in Alabama supporting Pedophile Moore.
Religion and race
Brian Stelter on CNN was just reporting how Variety magazine has been speaking to women who were harassed by Matt. Also the people behind the Harvey Weinstein story have also been working on a story regarding Matt. This is going to get messy….
Said something similar down thread. NBC knew all along and knew sh*t was gonna hit the fan so they sacked him to get ahead of the negative publicity.
Yes, NBC knew, and look how they shoved off Ronan Farrow’s reporting–making him have to seek other outlets for his Weinstein story. The Old Boys Club is in major damage control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mourn the loss of your star moneymaker and network reputation in private, Andy. Women don’t want to weep for how your boys club is falling apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Andy lacks common sense, it seems.
Good riddance
This popped up on my IPad and have to admit I was shocked. Wasn’t a fan especially after Ann
The wording is….getting my attention. It did not say alleged or even harassment, it said behavior.
There have been rumors since his marriage that he has used the staff as a dating service ( to the point his wife filed and then lifted the divorce) and that unfortunate rumor that he fathered children outside his marriage as well.
This scumbag has my attention on this matter. This story should be told.
BULLSHIT. BULLSHIT. BULLSHIT.
EVERYONE in the industry knew about Lauer, Rose, and oh-so-many-more to come. Many outside the industry will be surprised by some of the men who are going to be outed and ousted. Those of us working in the networks will not. It’s not just on-air men. But, since they’re the faces of the networks, they’re the ones that shock viewers and are forcing the networks to take action. Thank you Bill Cosby and Trump for giving us women the impetus and atmosphere to finally take meaningful action.
The ONLY reason the networks are taking action now is due to the turning tide brought on by women. All these on-air colleagues feigning shock and disappointment are full of shit.
My thoughts exactly, We’ve all known about this for years as it was a consistent staple of blind gossip. Feigning ignorance coworkers of his …..seriously weak. You knew, you dont have to say so, but you don’t have to lie either. Just report the effin news but don’t lie.
I am wondering, though, if there will also be a behind-the-scenes purge, because if not the suits are just sacrificing the faces, hoping they can survive despite behavior at least as bad, though not as interesting to the public.
Yes there will if it can be proven that the company knew and didn’t take appropriate action. Also, many of the execs are guilty of the same inappropriate behavior. If women come forth with charges against them the execs will be canned.
Hello Roger Ailes.
In response to below. YES. Read my response. I cleary stated it. Anyone in power who had the authority and obligation to take action and didn’t will be under scrutiny. It’s not the Director’s purview. Unless the director is complicit it’s up to the appropriate execs.
But that’s another big, known name. Not on-air talent, but still very much in the public awareness. I’m talking about the producers, directors and VPs that run all the behind scenes stuff.
So sorry but I am British and only have a vague idea who Matt Lauer is. Can someone explain him in more detail? And who is Ann Curry and why would she be so happy??
They were co-anchors of a morning show, The Today Show. He basically got her fired a few years ago. I didn’t like her in that job, but she got axed in a really ungrateful way.
I didn’t like her in the job either and was glad she was gone from that role. BUT it was NBC who treated her shabbily from there on during the rest of her contract as far as where they put her and how little they used her for nightly news, reporting, etc.
He also monitored one of the Presidential debates and stuck it to Hilary about emailllllssss but gave her no chance to talk policy. Trump just got softballs. It was disgusting.
I noticed weeks ago that a majority of the sexual harassment stories were being handled by the women at Today and that Matt always looked stricken and never commented. My feeling is that they were consensual (Natalie Morales!) but because of the power imbalance couldn’t be tolerated….
Natalie – I knew there was another female anchor there were rumors about. I’ll be curious to see if she has anything to say on this.
This is going to be another one (as most) where it is not one person, one incident.
I don’t keep up with Matt Lauer so I haven’t heard anything about Natalie Morales. Are you saying they were having an affair??
I think they did have an affair. How I’m even slightly aware of this I don’t know.
I feel like an idiot – this guy always come across as smarmy and unlikeable, but I had never heard any rumors about sexual impropriety. Not that I doubt them, it’s just actually news to me.
I’m shocked by this! He seemed untouchable.
His wife filed divorce papers against him in 2006 for cruel and inhuman treatment of her and then withdrew the papers. And she was pregnant at the time. He is a horrible person and was shocked they had renewed his contract after Ann Curry.
Keep the heads rolling!! Maybe his wife will wake up and divorce him now that he is toast.
I thought of his wife and what she’ll do. I recall tabloid rumors about him for years. I thought they separated at least once, which led me to believe he was likely not the devoted family man after all.
I am not shocked about the allegations but I am shocked that Lack finally did something about it.
Ugh this is one of those very open secrets of course they knew. I suspect he was fired so quickly and not suspended because NBC brass already had prior evidence of his behavior if they weren’t in fact previously complicit in some way of sheilding him.
Wherever Ann Curry is I hope she pulls a Kathie Lee and has a Wednesday Morning glass of champagne.
It was quiet for a few days but now the harassment and abuse scandal has resurfaced. I’m glad. While it’s awful, it needs to happen. It needs to keep going and going, not be forgotten because we have no attention span anymore or news cycles are so short. The longer it goes the more chance we have of some freakin’ change, for a change.
I’m waiting for Geoffrey Rush. The Australian theatre industry has been excusing and protecting him for years.
I’m waiting for Jared Leto. How that powder keg of whispers hasn’t exploded yet is a question I ask myself daily. 🤔
I bet there is some big VF style exposé that will be coming out shortly. NBC just wanted to get ahead of it. I’m sure many a lawsuit have already been settled on the hush-hush. They of course knew, but now the cat will be publicly coming out of the bag
I watched CNN and they said that there are several outlets that have been investigating this. So I would guess we will see several things coming out.
On the day Charlie Rose was suspended.I watched all three morning shows.I posted here that The Today Show was the only show that did not discuss Charlie Rose situation.They showed a taped report but the hosts didn’t discuss it . Whereas on GMA Robin,George,Dan(Legal expert) discussed it for several minutes after they showed their taped piece.Somebody at NBC told the hosts Not to discuss Charlie Rose because they knew Matt was being investigated IMO.
I hope Ann Curry is having a big-ass celebratory latte this morning.
Paging Ann Curry, paging Ann Curry? Can you pick up the white courtesy telephone?
Ann?
Yeah, he always seemed weird to me…
Are his co-workers really that shocked?
They had to know something because there were a few of these rumors about his exploits that crossed over into tabloids.
I can just envision Ann Curry ,smiling,thinking of that boomerang with the word KARMA written on it.Don’t let it hit you in the a$$,Matt
And this my friends is how you respond to the notion that someone has been doing some douchbag things behind the scenes. You take a moment to investigate and then lay down the damn hammer… proud of NBC for finally taking a stand after letting shit go for so long
Sadly, I think you’ll find that they have been enabling Matt for decades and the decision to investigate and cut him loose was undertaken to protect NBC not women or their workplace.
Bingo.
Yes it’s pissing me off that everyone is giving NBC all this praise when they very likely covered up for Lauer for decades. I’m waiting for the expose.
Exactly. This is actually NOT how you do things IMO. You don’t cover it up until it gets too big to control; you take the hammer down waaaaaaay before the public hears about the accusations, when the very first victim comes forward.
#everyoneknew
This.
I am not proud of them. NBC was forced to do it because he was so obnoxious and toxic that now that women had an opening they ran with it. Men hated him and 45 I am sure envied him. Blech, they undoubtedly met around the city sometimes in social gatherings.
Lauer is very abusive to his wife hopefully she can leave and start fresh away from him. He’s an awful person.
This will be huge and very nasty. Some celebrities may want to lay low since he had affairs with some and he always had relationships with his co-anchors. Once he was through with them, he had them transferred, and it was usually a demotion.
I am ready. I have been hearing that some others are going down soon too. I keep hoping for the big one, but I am losing faith.
There is supposedly some nasty stories about the Afflicks and Jared Leto. Nasty illegal crap so we will see. Joaquin and Franco should be part of the package.
Leo and his boys…
Megyn Kelly has probably been calling Andy Lack non-stop since the announcement. You know she wants that slot but I hope they don’t give it to her. Bring back Tamron Hall.
That would be a dream. Tamrons great!
Should have never let her go. But then maybe she will work where she is respected for her excellent work. I did watch her segments when I could.
Pop open the bubbly Ann! You can move back to New York Natalie! My only issue with this is somewhere Tom Cruise his smiling his best ‘glib’ smile… obtusley.
i wonder if the network paid someone off on his behalf before, and now they are trying to get ahead of any possible story that comes out
That’s what I’m wondering. And I’m talking about a sexual harassment story, because having mutual affairs between consenting adults who are attracted to one another to me isn’t anything I care about unless it’s so open it affects the workplace in some way. It happens everywhere though, discreet extramarital affairs. I don’t care about those.
But if he sexually harassed some young females and used his power, that’s another thing.
Whoa. What? Wait. This happened?
I knew NBC was being quiet because of Matt and his probable complaints or complaint they were worried about. I remembered the intern he took to lunch way back when and it was sketchy. But everything stayed so quiet for this long since everyone was coming out of the woodwork for others that I figured if anyone had come forward in the organization about Matt they were just paid off or that no one came forward.
I had no idea until I scrolled down to this article on here. I’m stunned. I haven’t watched it for several years, but he and the show was my go-to in the morning for years and years. My sister will be upset to hear this. That’s her morning fix with her first cup of coffee. She loves Savannah and Matt together.
I feel like it is Christmas morning! I’m going to watch the beginning of Today show (I’m on the west coast so it hasn’t aired) for the 1st time since they fired Ann just to watch the announcement. 😅😄 Then right back to GMA. Wonder if their ratings will go up for today? Lol
You know influential, powerful men everywhere are trembling in anticipation of being outed right now. I can’t say I feel any pity for them.
I thought it was interesting that Leeann Tweeden (the Franken victim) mentioned in her interview with Jake Tapper that all kinds of men in LA entertainment and media were quietly clearing up their desks and taking a break from the business.
As someone pointed out regarding Mark Halperin, it’s not just what these men were doing behind the scenes that is the problem, it’s that these men were setting the tone and narrative about our social and political lives writ large (one in which women were primarily decorative and the underprivileged probably deserved most of what befell them).
I would add that until very recently, this behavior would have endeared them to the CEO class, as proof of their “alpha-masculinity”, proof that they merited their spot in the old boys’ club, which is why they were encouraged to roam free and unhindered for decades. This scandal is not just on Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and their ilk. It’s on every higher-up who extended and grew their career. You can be damn sure they share their misogynist bully values.
Bingo. Which means something huge probably forced their hand.
Having worked with Matt Lauer several times, be it ever so briefly, these allegations surprise me not at all. That NBC actually fired him for them, does. Makes me think perhaps things really are changing, and wonder how much longer many of the far less public men I worked with, and for, will keep their jobs.
The sexual harassment stories are great for women. Hear me out.
How many women won election this year? More and more women are running, and winning, seats at a very high level. Men can’t be trusted!
There’s a sea change going on that will swell into a monsoon by the time 2024 rolls around. Hold on to your hats, ladies! The decade of the woman is upon us!
From your lips to god’s ear. Women have to fix this shit.
I was initially worried that Harvey Weinstein might make a comeback, because he’s so driven and relentless, but now I know for sure he will never be allowed to return. Because he ruined this sexual intimidation and harassment racket for so many fellow old, rich, white dudes.
Hope the door hits you all on the way out!
I have not watched this program since Lauer F’ed over Clinton and gave Trump a pass during the campaign interview. Thanks for reminding us of that in your article. He is a major douche — I hate that word but if the shoe fits!
I have never liked ML – he always seems like a know-it-all with vertically challenged man issues. And, of course, the whole Ann Curry thing. Ha-effing-ha! At this rate, women will run the world soon!
I never heard rumours about Matt only because i do not care for him and he mainly remained outside my orbit. However, i felt uncomfortable watching in in a segment where they were interviewing Ronan Farrow on sexual assault scandal. It seems a bit like he would rather get an enema or drop dead that sit though that segment. Made me wonder why. And here is the answer.
Nooooo! I believe the women, but damn, my early morning eye candy is gone. I was sexually attracted to him when I was 15, I’d still do him.
Wow, Savannah did a great job reporting that and expressed her feelings perfectly, I’m impressed. She respected the woman who came forward while saying she’s heartbroken for her partner as well, and it was genuine.
I’m not surprised about Matt, he comes off as a total sleaze.
I LOVE IT! Goodbye. I hope Ann Curry got to slam the door in his face. Merry Christmas Ann. You finally got your dream present!
My husband and I were making guesses last night who the next scumbag was going to be. I just checked the news like thirty minutes before my husband got up and there was no news of this. Then my husband gets up and turns on his computer. His first words were “It’s Matt Lauer.” I almost fell out of my chair.
We are both so glad he got it. I am so sorry to his victims. Tell your story. Don’t hold back.
I loved Hoda. She was so stone faced, lol.
When Matt Lauer began on The Today Show, he seemed to be a refreshing change from the smug Bryant Gumbel. Within a few years, he began to out-smug Gumbel and I couldn’t look at him. Haven’t seen the show since then. I knew he’d be on the current list but I didn’t think he would be fired so quickly. Sometimes Santa brings gifts early!
And then Bryant, after his cancer, became this warm and fuzzy guy.
That IS exactly what happened. Trading places.
Pretty soon there’s going to be enough of these guys to start their own network…..
Funny Lauer story. He hosted a nightly program in Providence, RI called PM Magazine. They did features on places and people in the state.
One of my friends was featured. She was a cheerleader for a high school team. She was very strong.
As part of her routine she was scheduled to perform a backflip. She asked Lauer to move out of the way. He was standing in the path where she would be landing. Arrogant asshat that he is, he refused to moved. She warned him again and rebuffed. She executed the backflip and as she predicted he was hit. In the balls. I’ve always laughed about that because it demonstrated his smug attitude.
Well, that story made me giggle out loud. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy. Thanks for the laugh!
LOL that is an amazing story.
Haha awesome!
remember when Savannah was just the chick off camera that got the old people technology tidbits? her lack of professionalism here makes me want her back off camera. if Matt’s PA lunches, and affairs, weren’t a shock to millions why is she acting like she’s personally(not professionally) effected. rumor had it that at one time Matt wanted her replaced as well…
I have always found her really awkward for some reason. I don’t watch the show though.
Welp that is the word on the street. I don’t know much about her but the imbalance of power meant she had few choices and he was nasty if rebuffed.
Look at clip of Katie Couric talking about Matt Lauer’s most annoying habit which is CONSTANTLY PINCHING HER ASS.
http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/29/katie-couric-admits-matt-lauer-pinches-me-on-the-ass-in-unearthed-2012-video-7119349/
I’ve never forgotten watching Today right after Katie Couric’s husband died. She was (inconceivably) still on air, doing her job, being the pro that she is but clearly trying not to cry. And Matt Lauer POINTED IT OUT. He was like “Katie, what’s up? Something in your eye?” This was like two days after she lost her husband. Unimaginably cruel. I’ve boycotted him ever since.
The only thing that surprised me about this was that Savannah and some other NBC on-air types expressed surprise. This firing is actually the least surprising news I’ve heard since Harvey Weinstein got busted.
Next, let’s see some real consequences for Hollywood’s pedophiles. Don’t just give us Kevin Spacey as if he’s the only one!
I want that too. It will hurt, but it is time to expose the whole lot of them. Child stars need to be vindicated and the ones they ruined some justice finally.
Garrison Kieler was just sacked from MPR for “inappropriate behavior.”
Yuck. Have always disliked his on- air folksy persona so much.
The cockroaches are really scattering now that the lights are on.
I can’t stand quaint and folksy it brings out my snarky cynic, and I always find it a little American Gothic. I don’t relate.
Can someone explain to me his version of how he was comforting her on the back, but went up six inches, but blouse was open? I was so confused.
Surprised? Anyone…Anyone….
I was. I knew he had affairs. That’s between Matt and his wife, who lives in the Hamptons full-time with the kids, while he visits on weekends. Once she moved out to the Hamptons with the kids several years ago and he stayed in NYC, it felt like they were a marriage in name only, living separate lives, lasting until the kids graduated.
I didn’t and don’t quit shows like The Americans because of the co-stars’ affair or movies because directors or actors or actresses had affairs or talk shows over affairs.
But I didn’t know that Matt was sexually harassing women, apparently more than one. I was absolutely stunned by Charlie Rose and I was stunned by Mark Halperin as far as the level of perverse sexual harassment by those two.
Well they are not really saying what he did, and having an affair with someone who is a subordinate could be a big problem. They are calling it inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. If you threatened the woman’s livelihood in some way, and knowing many who worked with him including my husband I could see Matt having a sexual affair with a subordinate then threatening her. Granted lately I’m not surprised by any thing, but I feel like this complaint is more like that. I would be a bit surprised at assault, but I think some of these guys when they get away with sexual harassment they move on to worse.
I hadn’t heard any rumors about ML’s behavior other than that he was an asshat, which I firmly believe(d). I think it’s possible that isolated individuals also had not heard the rumors, and perhaps Savannah hadn’t either or had dismissed the rumors because she’d always had a good relationship with him. This happened to me…I used to teach at a university and did not know until a student outed him on Facebook that he routinely sexually harassed and propositioned female students. Apparently this was an “open secret” among students and others but I worked closely with him, respected and liked him, but I’d never heard. I’ve canceled him but also mourn the loss of the friendship and the loss of my belief he was a stand-up guy. So I can relate to Savannah’s statement about reconciling the person you care about with the person’s bad behavior. It makes me question what I have and haven’t heard, and who of my friends might be secret predators.
This is the same NBC that passed on Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein story originally. They have been protecting these guys all along.
I guarantee there is a huge story coming out of this. The allegations against Matt have to be really bad for NBC to finally fire him. He was their golden boy.
There is. NBC was made aware before the sexual harassment complaint that the New York Times and Variety were coming out with stories on Matt. They fired him ahead of it to do damage control. So we’ll hear soon enough.
Apparently the details behind Lauer’s behavior are horrific….the way he threatened the women he assaulted…the NY Times & Variety will be releasing their own stories soon they have been working on this for several weeks, which forced NBC’s hand to own up to it….
I wouldn’t be surprised if Ann Curry confronted him about his behavior, and that’s what got her fired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/11/29/new_details_about_matt_lauer_alleged_misconduct_from_variety.html
Who’s next? Rock stars? And who will fire them? There will be tons of them but no way to probably fire them from their employer, plus it’s expected of rock stars to do whatever they want. The pedophile priests were the first group that were targeted.
Finally it’s out. Lack only tried to get ahead of this.
Now, his kids are 16, 14 and11. I feel horrible for them because they will find out a horrible truth about him.
His wife, it seems she was emotionally fragile. If this is her hatch to escape, God bless her.
As for the victims, I’m glad your voiced are being heard!
Oh, no! Not Matt “But the e-mails!” Lauer!!!!
