Was Meghan Markle making Ina Garten’s chicken recipe when Harry proposed?

People Magazine is obviously giddy with the story of an American girl marrying a British prince. People Mag has long been a home for royalists and Windsor-specific gossip-coverage in America. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Cambridges’ long-suffering (American) press secretary, Poor Jason, has at times personally briefed People Magazine’s writers and editors as well. So obviously, People Magazine devoted this week’s cover to Meg and Harry’s engagement. The problem is that they don’t have much new information. Here are the only new quotes/new pieces of info:
In Meghan, Harry found someone who shares his focus on humanitarian issues — common ground that would provide the foundation of their relationship.
“They are blissfully happy together and have been since the very beginning,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “There really are no two people as made for each other as they are. They share such a passion for philanthropy and helping others — that really was the bond that made everything click.”
The royal bride-to-be “is perfect for [Harry] and will be great by his side as they do charity work together,” adds a royal family friend.
Also on Tuesday, Kensington Palace said in a briefing that the couple are still sorting out their Christmas plans and that they will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Knowing Harry, I wouldn’t be surprised if he jets off to L.A. at Christmas or around Christmas to spend time with her family,” says another insider.
I seriously doubt that Harry will jet off to California for Christmas. My gut says “no.” I do think it’s possible that Meghan’s mom could come and stay in England for Christmas, and Meghan could split her time between her mom and the royals. But what do I know?
Meanwhile, the best part of People’s coverage is the fact that they hunted down Ina Garten, and now Ina is taking credit for Meghan and Harry’s engagement. You know why? Apparently, Meghan is a well-documented fan of Ina’s chicken recipes, and now everyone thinks that Meghan was making Ina’s roast chicken when Harry proposed. I love this story.
If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Meghan Markle has the perfect recipe! After revealing that Prince Harry got down on one knee to propose while the couple was at home making roast chicken, the origin of the dish has now come to light — and it’s one of Meghan’s go-to recipes.
“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I’m so happy for both of you!” Ina Garten, celebrity chef and host of the Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network, tweeted on Tuesday. Garten couldn’t be more pleased that her recipe is now part of the royal couple’s love story.
“I thought it was so great because it shows that everyone is happy to have something simple, and really good,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s nourishing and I love that they were cooking it together. It wasn’t some fancy meal. He did it over a home-cooked meal and a simple roast chicken, which is frankly what everybody wants.”
Garten says she’s not surprised her delicious roast chicken won over Harry. “I think people feel really taken care of when you make a roast chicken,” she says. “They feel really nourished both mentally and physically, and it just seemed like a really sweet moment. I thought that was wonderful. Who knew if you make my chicken you could end up marrying a prince? An adorable prince at that!”
While I love cooking shows, I generally don’t attempt to make whatever the chefs are making. The one exception I’ve made is that I’ve tried – a few times – to make Ina’s roast chicken. I think I did it the wrong way though, because my roast chicken never comes out as juicy as hers looks on-camera. Mine always comes out dry and sad. But if Meghan did it right, then yes, I totally agree that Ina’s perfect chicken is the perfect proposal food.
I made a roast chicken last weekend for my bf. Turns out he only likes white meat and said the white meat had a weird taste because it was cooked close to dark meat. So I ate the whole chicken myself while he ordered sad pizza. Win for me!
Congrats to the happy couple. <3
INeedANap, your boyfriend sounds like my brother-in-law. The only meats he eats are chicken and bacon. He refuses to eat turkey. Last year on Christmas, his mom thoughtfully baked chicken breasts for him along with the turkey. After he tried them he surreptitiously put them away. Why? Because they had been cooked in the oven with the turkey and the turkey essence had “wafted” onto them. I will never tire of telling that story.
Question for your bf: how do you roast a whole chicken without the white and dark meat being in proximity to one another?
@Sadezilla
I once roasted chicken breasts on their own for him (2 breasts at 450 degrees F for about 6 minutes a side) and he really liked that. He eats, like, 10 things. I simply remind him that I run a home, not a restaurant, and if he doesn’t like what I make he can always eat PB and crackers.
And I thought I was a picky eater. I won’t eat any meat that has a bone in it. It grosses me out imagining ripping meat off the bone. Yes I realize that magical breasts and filets don’t just appear.
@klc SAME!!! I HATE meat with a bone in it LOL and for that very same reason as well hahaha. Glad I’m not the only one
Everyone rips on me all the time for refusing to eat chiccken off the bone but all those blood vessels and cartilage gross me out to no end. At least I’m not alone!
Omg same!! I thought I was the lone person that felt that way!
In addition to not being able to eat anything I have to rip off the bone, I can’t eat any meat that looks like it did when it was alive. (Like trout with a slice of lemon over its eye or whole roasted pig…just, UGH!)
Wow, you guys are truly picky.
And you’re missing some of the most flavorful and nutritious parts of the chicken. If you’re careful to avoid the splintering long bones and you chew everything carefully, the cartilage and small bones are edible. Also love the organ meats.
+1
Good girl😑
This roasting chicken thing is the only thing keeping me cheerful at the moment. It’s funny! Why is everyone fixating on roasting chickens? Because didn’t roasting chickens come up once before with these two? Or is my gossip memory playing tricks on me?
Anyway and regardless. I shall now dub them the Chicken Roasters.
(And be sniffy about it because everyone knows beef rib on the bone is best.)
I think she mentioned in an interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine from a few (?) years ago , that roasted chicken is the perfect dish or something.
Cant relate to the roasted chicken hype either
Roast chicken is the duff roast dinner, amirite?!
hear ya
me neither! but I’m vegetarian, so I can’t related to the joy of roasting any animal. Now if a man nails vegan lasagna I’m theirs forever and always
My go to ‘home cooked’ dish is microwaved soup.
*looks round kitchen, notes absence of royal princes on bended knee*
I’m so with you, lala! I can be had with falafel!
It’s so easy, get a roasting bag, plonk in chicken and roast. Even a posher version with strips of streaky bacon over the breast and proper stuffing is hardly a stretch. I’m a roast lamb, new potatoes, peas cooked with onion and last minute lettuce plus mint sauce girl myself, just as easy and far more delicious than a chicken.
Roasted chicken is one of the best things because it’s so simple, and you feel like a genius when you manage to make a superlative one.
While Ina is a goddess who can do no wrong, my best roasted chicken recipe comes from Nigella Lawson. Combine buttermilk, garlic, brown sugar, salt, and a sprig of rosemary to make a marinade. Break down the chicken and soak it in the mariande overnight, or up to 2 days. Then spread on a sheet pan with foil and roast at 400F until browned. The buttermilk tenderizes, the sugar caramelizes, the salt adds flavour, and the rosemary adds this delicious savoriness. You can also add a little spice, like cayenne pepper or chipotle, but I don’t always do that. If you’re camping and want to go all-out on your campfire dinners, the smoke from the open fire tastes incredible with the seasoning, but for open flame, use dark meat only as it doesn’t dry out as much as white meat.
Senna: YUM!!!
Mentioned on her site The Tig too.
She seem to do great Turkey on the grill as well..
So the interesting part for me is that prior to dating Harry, Meghan dated a Toronto chef who has a bunch of chain restaurants that make roasted chicken,
So basically Harry’s getting Swiss Chalet on demand.
In joke!
UMYEAH that’s what I was thinking too. She dated a chef, right before Harry, whose specialty was roast chicken. But Ina sounds better. 😏
I am beginning to wonder if the Windsors ever eat anything but roast chicken. Kate roasts chicken for William. Carole roasts chicken for William. The only dish Camilla can manage is a roast chicken. Roast chicken figures into every food anecdote about Meghan and Harry. (Yes, this is the third Harry and Meghan roast chicken story I have read).
What about a nice brisket once in a while?
I know! What is this? It’s a fowl takeover.
(I like pot roast brisket.)
The Royal are probably still leery over the mad cow disease in the late 90′s
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/02/150215-mad-cow-disease-vcjd-blood-supply-health/
The roast chicken is the go-to stereotype for the royals. I remember reading about Kate and Camilla making it too. It’s so embarrassingly obvious they feed the public with roast chicken. Meghan seemed to be saying roasting a chicken when the engagement proposal came with such nonchalance. Roast chicken is the safe bet. Not so expensive, easy to make, like the ones who don’t have staff serving them do all the time. Non-imaginative at its most!!! And I am not saying that chicken roast is not yummy.
@Suze, there is a terribly interesting documentary on the Secrets of the Royal Kitchen (BRF) on youtube. There is no mention of roast chicken. Roast potatoes yes, and lamb yes, but no chicken. I recommend it 100%.
I’ve also seen a doc, also on youtube, about Monaco’s royals’ kitchen. Very, very good too. I totally recommend both docs for some escapism and a bit of inside info. The current chef then for Monaco and a previous chef for the BRF appeared in the documentaries. Go see on a full stomach. Highly recommended!!
Roast chicken is the PR equivalent of ‘i am normal’.
We’ve had reems of articles about Katie Keen making Normal Bill a roast chicken after a hard day’s work at the coalface #whateverworkmeans!! And drawing him a bath.
Then there were the frequent Katie Keen having Bridget Jones Harry round for a spot of her roast chicken and hair braiding as she advised him on girlfriends and took him under her wing.
Rince repeat for any and all occasions where writers wanted to demonstrate how normal the Bill Middletons are.
And now Princess Sparkle is roasting chickens for her normal, but magical, Prince – still eyerolling at that commonwealth bit.
On a gossip celeb front, every celebrity woman who wants the image of normal, but fabulous homemaker, starts by bragging about their roast chicken. Even GOOP. Mind you, GOOP’s roast chicken moment came supervised with a world renowned chef (in a video) so i guess she’s uber normal!?!
This is a very funny thread on roast chicken. And I think it’s true.
I also noticed in my single years that most men managed to have one dish to serve to dates when things moved to the home front – and it was always chicken, and often given their surname — as in “I’m making Chicken Smith” or “I’m making you may famous Chicken Kaznitsky!”
It was usually some form of chicken breasts, such as chicken Parmesan.
Though someone once made a turkey breast. Upscale.
Whenever I hear of roast chicken, I think of J-Lo and Ben Affleck. Either making it for their engagement or doing their thing on NBC when they were showing the world their love.
The thing is that, for anyone who cooks at all, roast chicken is the easiest thing in the world. Oh, there are variations (I rub rosemary all over the skin!), but really it’s the equivalent of saying you’re really proud of your oatmeal or toast recipe.
I make excellent toast, suze. It’s not easy getting it just right.
Because it’s easy, seems homey, and it’s delicious.
You’re right, you know. They know roast chicken is the rubbish roast, so they say it cos they think the plebs will relate!
My hierarchy of roast dinners:
Beef (rib)
Lamb (leg)
Pork (loin)
long wait
long wait
long wait
Chicken/turkey.
Like that!
At least here in the states, chicken is by far cheaper than a lamb or beef roast. Even a whole organic chicken is often cheaper than a small leg of lamb or beef roast. So if people eat meat…they eat a lot of chicken. And roast chicken does sound very homey and is something most meat eaters like or at least don’t have strong feelings on (as opposed to say, a chicken curry). So I agree that if I were a rich person and wanted to seem normal/relatable, I’d talk up my roast chicken game rather than rhapsodizing about my amazing lamb roast.
Cate: a few years back, the American Ambassador had a lamb-gate scandal because he banned it from his table after being served lamb everywhere he dined. http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/food-and-drink/news/us-ambassador-to-britain-gets-roasting-from-chefs-after-banning-lamb-and-potatoes-9704719.html 😁
@Sixer – I’d said this on another thread – what is it with these people and roast chicken? There were roast chicken stories about Kate during their “welsh cottage” days. Do they think they look relatable? Is it a code word? Or are Meghan and Harry mocking Will & Kate’s phoney domesticity? Ah – conspiracy theories abound with The Chicken Roaster Set!
@whosrethesepeople – or if she had been in Montreal or eastern Ontario it would be St-Hubert on demand – haha!
I am laughing at the idea of it being code for something, but you may be right.
We are going home to “roast a chicken” wink wink
a. How does St-Hubert chicken compare to Swiss Chalet chicken?
b. I really wondered if they were actually roasting a chicken or if it was a cover story, too. I mean, it wouldn’t be the first proposal in that … situation. Not something they could share with the BBC. I know I wouldn’t!
It’s true. The Chicken Roasters are taking over. It’s the BRF’s fiendish plan to re-take the world in service of Empire. One roast chicken at a time.
@whoarethesepeople – I would say I prefer St-Hubert to Swiss Chalet. They’re both chains, but I prefer the local one – it originated in Montreal on – of course – St Hubert Street and then took over the market and in Quebec and anywhere in eastern Ontario – usually where there is a francophone community. Similar menu -bbq chicken, hot chicken sandwiches (with peas!), wings, pot pies, vol-au -vents. They’ve also got ribs – but lately those are hit or miss (regrettable!).
I personally think St Hubert should issue an invitation to the new couple!
St. Hubert has historically been far superior to Swiss Chalet. Their dipping sauce wins hands down! Sadly, Swiss Chalet bought St. Hubert last year. St. Hubert chix may become an endangered species sometime in the future. *weeps for a future devoid of St. Hubert sauce*
No self-respecting Jewish woman of a certain era is not well schooled in the healing power of a roast chicken.
My older aunt but really a cousin has real issues that I am a vegan.
My husband had a cold, and her remedy was, “a nice Chicken soup and a roast chicken is what he needs to keep his strength up.” I told her we are vegans (which she knows) “Well it is no wonder he is sick. What must he be in the hospital before you believe he needs chicken soup!”
Whatever emotion or problem you have she says you need to eat to keep your strength up. If you visit, she will badger you until you eat something and then it is a huge spread just in case, and there is always chicken. When she calls she wants to know what you ate and if you didn’t eat or have an answer prepared she will bombard you with suggestions and/or she may send something over because you will never keep your strength up if you starve yourself.
Ina’s quote about a man and his stomach is classic cousin-aunt advice. I have to troll her about this story. lol
Ha-your aunt may be on to something! I swear I saw a study that there really are restorative properties in chicken soup. I’ve started doing ours in the Insta-pot and it’s delicious. When we have leftover roast chicken, I throw the carcass in with some onions, chopped carrot and garlic and some water. 40 minutes later: delicious broth! Strain it and then put in matzo balls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chicken soup is called Jewish penicillin. The Chinese have the same healing regard for chicken soup. There may be some compounds that steep into the broth, and the hot, clear liquid is excellent for congestion.
@ magnoliarose just do what my mother always did, tape garlic cloves and onions to the back of your neck and feet! That’s an old Italian remedy for a cold. The last time I did that my husband told me I smelled like a pot of spaghetti and threatened to sleep on the couch …haha
@magnoliarose, in case you and your hubby like ginger, try this for colds: boil ginger and lemon slices for a bit, let cool a bit. No honey for vegans, maybe a bit of sugar or stevia. Drink. Also, inhalations with tea tee or eucalyptus oil – boil some water, add some drops of oil, put your face on top and cover your head with a towel. Inhale the steam for a few minutes. That will help with congestion. Make sure you go straight to bad and keep yourself warm, including the head. Try and sleep for a few hours. I’ve done all of this for colds in winter times and it always worked. A bit of pampering too is an added bonus!! Doctor’s advice as needed!!!
Roast it in a dutch oven like on America’s Test Kitchen. Chicken in a pot. It’s heavenly and ALWAYS comes out juicy and delicious even if you screw up and over cook it. I make it all the time and we eat it on holidays because my family is small and it’s so much easier than wrestling with a turkey.
People mag is boring. That said i hope she does a great job and can’t wait to see their outing tomorrow.
Hopefully the craziness of yesterday’s board won’t seep into this one.
“People mag is boring.” LOL. Isn’t it though. And they stay reaching. Do we really need to know what recipe she used to. roast. a. chicken? :-/
Ina calls the recipe “Engagement Roast Chicken.” People mag seems to have missed the bit that makes this story interesting.
@Megan – Yes, that really would make all the difference. I didn’t know that.
They make a nice looking couple. Hope they have a long and loving marriage.
Praying that Meghan Derangement Syndrome doesn’t take over this thread like yesterday’s. That nonsense was insane,
Seriously. Last time I looked it was like 400 comments about the dog story. Mostly angry and negative.
I can’t even tell you how happy I am to read a story about cozy roast chicken and nice happy princesses in love. This story was so incredibly necessary during this fetid swamp of a news cycle.
EDIT: did that sound sarcastic? I couldn’t be LESS sarcastic about this.
Classic case of Meghan Derangement Syndrome. Why click on an obviously fluff article if that’s how you feel. Ignore the fluff pieces and focus attention on the articles pertaining to this “fetid news cycle.”
@imscared- that always cracks me
Up. It’s Like the people that comment how much they hate the kardashians on an article about the kardashians. The more you click, comment etc. the more relevant you make them and the more articles you see.
Why does everyone (not just this article, I’ve seen several) assume Meghan was making the roast chicken? It seemed pretty clear in their interview that they were cooking together.
That crossed my mind too. I didn’t read it that closely but I hope Harry was helping.
I hope he was more than “helping,” I hope that g-ddamned chicken was a true collaboration. At this point we need more than a prince, we need an *enlightened* prince.
I hope that chicken went to its chicken grave with some kind of foreknowledge of its unique destiny in the annals of the British royal family.
What’s more interesting is that they both stressed that they. “were trying to roast a chicken.”
Whatever that means? I suppose it was fatally interrupted by the proposal.
I actually thought Harry was trying to cook for them.
Apparently roast chicken is one of Harry’s favorite dishes
http://www.newsweek.com/2017/06/30/prince-harry-depression-diana-death-why-world-needs-magic-627833.html
Thanks for this link. Just read the article, and find myself moved by how Harry talks about mental health issues now.
I just looked up the recipe and it seems exhausting. I can buy a pre-roasted chicken at the grocery store for $5.99 and I can guarantee the grocery store version will taste better than anything I make.
I’m with you!
So easy to grab a roasted chicken from the store; well seasoned and juicy. Done!
Those grocery store chickens are the best!
I feel daunted by the idea of roasting my own chicken. I’m with those who buy the store roasted.
I do Ina’s recipe for roast chicken all the time and it’s fabulous. It comes out juicy and well seasoned. I’d recommend it to anyone.
I am not American so it’s the first time I hear about Ina. I like roast chicken and my favorite recipes are from Chef John who has a youtube channel and blog called Food Wishes. Those are delicious and he’s super funny. Anyways I have also got some ideas from this yummy thread. Thanks for the inspiration everyone who posted their own recipes!!!!
Now I am thinking that after the Coronation chicken and Jubilee Chicken there will be another royal-related recipe for the masses. Don’t remember if WK had one as I was not reading CB at that time!
I’m going to check out Chef John…I’m always on the hunt for new recipes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HK9
While I am thrilled for them, I can’t help but think that if that were Kate in the second photo with her hair flying and her hand by her face, the comments would be, “You know her hair wouldn’t do that if it were in a nice chignon,” for starters and go from there.
That said, I am ridiculously excited for this wedding. We can be outraged by everything else AND excited for this and frankly it is just nice to have both as an option after a steady diet of only the first.
I’m with you re the hair thing…couldn’t help but notice as they walked out together how often she touched her hair in the brief outing.
Speaking of the hair thing, I also noticed when Kate had her outing with the wee children her hair was down and they BOTH spent a lot of time tucking it behind their ears.
I was always told that tucking my hair behind my ears would make my ears stick out. Better to use a clip and use one’s ears for hearing rather that hair propping…
Wrong vein, but THAT said (LOL), Kate appeared to be the most relaxed and natural I’ve ever seen her with the children. Know what? I may be starting to ‘get’ Kate. I’m good with dogs. I’m good with kids. I’m good with plants. And I tend to hang out where things are good for me, vs where things rarely go as well as I intend…..
Amazingly, Kate’s hair touching has halved by 70%. Her hand was in her hair seemingly permanently. After the hair twirl that was seen round the world, she made a concerted effort not to touch her hair.
She still touches it, but not to the extent she did before.
I know what you mean, Casi. The first thing that stuck me when they emerged from their cottage for the walk to the photographers, was how annoying it was to see her constantly moving hair off her face. After the third time of raising her hand to do this, I wanted to yell, “Here! Take this elastic and tie your bloody hair back!” I really like them both, but honestly? She looked quite messy for the official appearance.
Touching your hair all the time can be a sign of nerves. Also, how do women deal with wearing their hair down?? My hair is ALWAYS up. Always. Otherwise it’s in my mouth, in my eyes, in my nose, back in my mouth, and so on. Like, I would never dream of doing a public thing with my hair down. It’s just asking me to spend the whole time fiddling with it and looking highly nervous and unprofessional.
We are the same and I thought the same about Meghan/every woman I meet with long hair that isn’t at least partially tied down. It bugs the shit out of me! Especially since I am a hair toucher, and I constantly fiddle with my dreadlocks, even when they are pulled back.
I am already pretty much over all the over-coverage of this couple. But, I just wanted to quickly say that I use Ina Garten’s herb roasted turkey recipe for my Thanksgiving turkey, and it is the MOST amazing thing ever. My turkey always winds up so juicy and flavorful, and my house smells heavenly!!
Ooh…link?? 🤓
Try browsing around here…http://www.foodnetwork.com/profiles/talent/ina-garten
What is this article even (and by this I mean People Mag)? Do I really CARE what roast chicken recipe she uses?!?
Get it together People. There are a million more interesting things about Meghan
Pfft. You’re just jealous that nobody has bothered to initiate you into the Chicken Roasters club.
I like how we don’t even know that it was Ina’s recipe. We’re all just assuming, lol.
The chicken part cracked me up. Someone said she thought they were being sarcastic but I really don’t think so.
I wonder if roast chicken is code for something in the royal family. like “really expensive tenderloin” or “lobsters and filet”
“I like how we don’t even know that it was Ina’s recipe. We’re all just assuming, lol.”
I’m confused by this too. Even Ina Garten assumes her recipe was used. Yet I never heard Ina Garten’s name uttered once during that interview. And I was certainly paying attention!
@becks – I think it’s code for “having swinging from the chandeliers sex!” Or maybe “we were ploughed after 2 bottles of wine!”
Now I want to make roast chicken for dinner.
Yawn
“No two people as made for each other as they are,” eh? That’s a bit over the top, and the kind of quote that comes back to haunt.
I’ve been wanting a good roast chicken lately. Love the vertical stand that lets things drip out; the skin crisps up nicely. However, the fat sizzling in the pan below sets off the smoke alarm something fierce.
Going to try the thing where you stuff garlic cloves under the skin.
Put a liquid in the pan below. No smoke, but the steam can add flavor to the chicken as it cooks.
Lol! When they said that I was like “I wonder if it was that ‘Engagement Chicken’ recipe!”
Me too!
The only celebrity roast chicken recipe I’ve made is Jessica Seinfeld’s, and I must say it was perfect.
Ooh, I found the recipe on her website. Tomorrow night. Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
can’t stop laughing
I haven’t seen Liberty on this thread today but if she is reading, please Liberty, could you bring us more joy with one of your hugely well-thought narratives/plays? For the roast chicken/engagement proposal scene? Thanks from now
Chicken is one of the easiest/hardest thing to cook for me!! Its such a simple bird but figuring out the right amount of time, marinate and seasoning so it’s juicy but cooked but not dry and flavorful but not overpowering. I will conquer the roast chicken one day but till then grilled breasts it is!
Have you seen the video of Christopher Walken demonstrating his roasted chicken recipe? It’s magical!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43VjLCRqKNk
Omfg Karen thank you for that link! Priceless!
“Man makes chicken with pears” 😂
IM DYING!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hee Hee!
Jamie Oliver’s milk chicken is the best chicken in my humble opinion. And the sauce it makes is out of this world good. My husband and kids practically drink it whenever I make it. It’s a weird recipe but so good. You cook a whole chicken in a milk/half and half bath with lemons ,garlic cloves ,cinnamon and sage….amazing. And fairly easy as well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/engagement-roast-chicken-recipe-1948980
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually make it with Ina Garten’s garlic mashed potato recipe, roast carrots (toss in olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, 400 degrees, 15 to twenty minutes-quite easy) and Ina Garten’s Parmesan-roasted broccoli recipe as well. Any leftovers I dump into a chicken pot pie.
this is such a regressive relationship. no wonder i’m single?? the way to get a rich man to propose is to mother him, compliment him for every silly thing,,change your religion for him, to cook for him and to always dress sexily. got it. yay. feminism and meeting of hearts and minds and values:) but of course i could just be jealous, that it’s so simple and i just found the secret:) oh and i still get to be a feminist by saying i’m one
(don’t forget ditching the dog – Lol)
If you actually listened to what she said………..she said WE were roasting a chicken. Not just her.
Good Lord. Please save your biased criticism for something that isn’t so transparent.
not jealous. i happy for her. im making fun of the media hype.we all want the best for ourselves. just tired of how blogs and everyone seems to make selected people out to be something they are not.
This article has it wrong. She was actually roasting the remains of her dog who she slaughtered just so she could marry a prince. She did use Ina Gartens recipe though.
That’s such a mean comment.
Please have some class. That was a totally mean and unnecessary comment
I’m pretty sure @sg was kidding and was poking fun at the people who seem to think she is destroying her life to marry a prince.
Definitely kidding. Can’t speak for anyone else, but I laughed. Guess that makes me a no-class meanie.
Nobody here remembers those magic words Harry said in their interview while speaking about the now famous chicken. Meghan said they were roasting a chicken and he, almost with a disappointed face and very subtly, added: TRYING to roast a chicken. I don’t think that ended well. They probably ended ordering something from the 24/7 personal chef staff from the Palace’s kitchen.
Oh, well, I can’t roast chicken either. My mother, from the South, made a great roasted chicken with potatoes. I’m a failure at it. I get grossed out trying to cook a whole chicken, and intimidated. I’m fine with chicken breast dishes.
I still remember some little show about what you would want for your last supper. It was Liam Neeson talking on the segment I saw. This was several years after Natasha’s death. Natasha was an amazing cook, known for giving great dinner parties. Liam said he would want his last meal to be an arugula salad with figs and blue cheese, a roasted chicken with roasted potatoes, and a slice of warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream,, and then he added, “to be cooked by Natasha, of course.” I admit I teared up when he added in to be cooked by Natasha.
Good God. Cooking (tasty, moist) roast chicken is as easy as making toast.
How in the world has it turned into something difficult or something we need recipes or praise for??
