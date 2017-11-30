Was Meghan Markle making Ina Garten’s chicken recipe when Harry proposed?

Harry Meghan engagement

People Magazine is obviously giddy with the story of an American girl marrying a British prince. People Mag has long been a home for royalists and Windsor-specific gossip-coverage in America. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Cambridges’ long-suffering (American) press secretary, Poor Jason, has at times personally briefed People Magazine’s writers and editors as well. So obviously, People Magazine devoted this week’s cover to Meg and Harry’s engagement. The problem is that they don’t have much new information. Here are the only new quotes/new pieces of info:

In Meghan, Harry found someone who shares his focus on humanitarian issues — common ground that would provide the foundation of their relationship.

“They are blissfully happy together and have been since the very beginning,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “There really are no two people as made for each other as they are. They share such a passion for philanthropy and helping others — that really was the bond that made everything click.”

The royal bride-to-be “is perfect for [Harry] and will be great by his side as they do charity work together,” adds a royal family friend.

Also on Tuesday, Kensington Palace said in a briefing that the couple are still sorting out their Christmas plans and that they will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Knowing Harry, I wouldn’t be surprised if he jets off to L.A. at Christmas or around Christmas to spend time with her family,” says another insider.

[From People]

I seriously doubt that Harry will jet off to California for Christmas. My gut says “no.” I do think it’s possible that Meghan’s mom could come and stay in England for Christmas, and Meghan could split her time between her mom and the royals. But what do I know?

Meanwhile, the best part of People’s coverage is the fact that they hunted down Ina Garten, and now Ina is taking credit for Meghan and Harry’s engagement. You know why? Apparently, Meghan is a well-documented fan of Ina’s chicken recipes, and now everyone thinks that Meghan was making Ina’s roast chicken when Harry proposed. I love this story.

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, Meghan Markle has the perfect recipe! After revealing that Prince Harry got down on one knee to propose while the couple was at home making roast chicken, the origin of the dish has now come to light — and it’s one of Meghan’s go-to recipes.

“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I’m so happy for both of you!” Ina Garten, celebrity chef and host of the Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network, tweeted on Tuesday. Garten couldn’t be more pleased that her recipe is now part of the royal couple’s love story.

“I thought it was so great because it shows that everyone is happy to have something simple, and really good,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s nourishing and I love that they were cooking it together. It wasn’t some fancy meal. He did it over a home-cooked meal and a simple roast chicken, which is frankly what everybody wants.”

Garten says she’s not surprised her delicious roast chicken won over Harry. “I think people feel really taken care of when you make a roast chicken,” she says. “They feel really nourished both mentally and physically, and it just seemed like a really sweet moment. I thought that was wonderful. Who knew if you make my chicken you could end up marrying a prince? An adorable prince at that!”

[From People]

While I love cooking shows, I generally don’t attempt to make whatever the chefs are making. The one exception I’ve made is that I’ve tried – a few times – to make Ina’s roast chicken. I think I did it the wrong way though, because my roast chicken never comes out as juicy as hers looks on-camera. Mine always comes out dry and sad. But if Meghan did it right, then yes, I totally agree that Ina’s perfect chicken is the perfect proposal food.

Harry Meghan engagement

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of People.

 

121 Responses to “Was Meghan Markle making Ina Garten’s chicken recipe when Harry proposed?”

  1. INeedANap says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I made a roast chicken last weekend for my bf. Turns out he only likes white meat and said the white meat had a weird taste because it was cooked close to dark meat. So I ate the whole chicken myself while he ordered sad pizza. Win for me!

    Congrats to the happy couple. <3

    Reply
  2. Sixer says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

    This roasting chicken thing is the only thing keeping me cheerful at the moment. It’s funny! Why is everyone fixating on roasting chickens? Because didn’t roasting chickens come up once before with these two? Or is my gossip memory playing tricks on me?

    Anyway and regardless. I shall now dub them the Chicken Roasters.

    (And be sniffy about it because everyone knows beef rib on the bone is best.)

    Reply
    • mint says:
      November 30, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I think she mentioned in an interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine from a few (?) years ago , that roasted chicken is the perfect dish or something.
      Cant relate to the roasted chicken hype either ;-)

      Reply
    • Umyeah says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:07 am

      So the interesting part for me is that prior to dating Harry, Meghan dated a Toronto chef who has a bunch of chain restaurants that make roasted chicken,

      Reply
    • Suze says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:09 am

      I am beginning to wonder if the Windsors ever eat anything but roast chicken. Kate roasts chicken for William. Carole roasts chicken for William. The only dish Camilla can manage is a roast chicken. Roast chicken figures into every food anecdote about Meghan and Harry. (Yes, this is the third Harry and Meghan roast chicken story I have read).

      What about a nice brisket once in a while?

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Roast chicken is the PR equivalent of ‘i am normal’.

      We’ve had reems of articles about Katie Keen making Normal Bill a roast chicken after a hard day’s work at the coalface #whateverworkmeans!! And drawing him a bath.

      Then there were the frequent Katie Keen having Bridget Jones Harry round for a spot of her roast chicken and hair braiding as she advised him on girlfriends and took him under her wing.

      Rince repeat for any and all occasions where writers wanted to demonstrate how normal the Bill Middletons are.

      And now Princess Sparkle is roasting chickens for her normal, but magical, Prince – still eyerolling at that commonwealth bit.

      On a gossip celeb front, every celebrity woman who wants the image of normal, but fabulous homemaker, starts by bragging about their roast chicken. Even GOOP. Mind you, GOOP’s roast chicken moment came supervised with a world renowned chef (in a video) so i guess she’s uber normal!?!

      Reply
    • Redgrl says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

      @Sixer – I’d said this on another thread – what is it with these people and roast chicken? There were roast chicken stories about Kate during their “welsh cottage” days. Do they think they look relatable? Is it a code word? Or are Meghan and Harry mocking Will & Kate’s phoney domesticity? Ah – conspiracy theories abound with The Chicken Roaster Set!
      @LAK – hilarious!
      @whosrethesepeople – or if she had been in Montreal or eastern Ontario it would be St-Hubert on demand – haha!

      Reply
      • Suze says:
        November 30, 2017 at 9:26 am

        I am laughing at the idea of it being code for something, but you may be right.

        We are going home to “roast a chicken” wink wink

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

        a. How does St-Hubert chicken compare to Swiss Chalet chicken?

        b. I really wondered if they were actually roasting a chicken or if it was a cover story, too. I mean, it wouldn’t be the first proposal in that … situation. Not something they could share with the BBC. I know I wouldn’t!

      • Sixer says:
        November 30, 2017 at 10:08 am

        It’s true. The Chicken Roasters are taking over. It’s the BRF’s fiendish plan to re-take the world in service of Empire. One roast chicken at a time.

      • Redgrl says:
        November 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm

        @whoarethesepeople – I would say I prefer St-Hubert to Swiss Chalet. They’re both chains, but I prefer the local one – it originated in Montreal on – of course – St Hubert Street and then took over the market and in Quebec and anywhere in eastern Ontario – usually where there is a francophone community. Similar menu -bbq chicken, hot chicken sandwiches (with peas!), wings, pot pies, vol-au -vents. They’ve also got ribs – but lately those are hit or miss (regrettable!).
        I personally think St Hubert should issue an invitation to the new couple!

      • MeleeOfSloths says:
        November 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        St. Hubert has historically been far superior to Swiss Chalet. Their dipping sauce wins hands down! Sadly, Swiss Chalet bought St. Hubert last year. St. Hubert chix may become an endangered species sometime in the future. *weeps for a future devoid of St. Hubert sauce*

    • magnoliarose says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

      No self-respecting Jewish woman of a certain era is not well schooled in the healing power of a roast chicken.
      My older aunt but really a cousin has real issues that I am a vegan.
      My husband had a cold, and her remedy was, “a nice Chicken soup and a roast chicken is what he needs to keep his strength up.” I told her we are vegans (which she knows) “Well it is no wonder he is sick. What must he be in the hospital before you believe he needs chicken soup!”
      Whatever emotion or problem you have she says you need to eat to keep your strength up. If you visit, she will badger you until you eat something and then it is a huge spread just in case, and there is always chicken. When she calls she wants to know what you ate and if you didn’t eat or have an answer prepared she will bombard you with suggestions and/or she may send something over because you will never keep your strength up if you starve yourself.
      Ina’s quote about a man and his stomach is classic cousin-aunt advice. I have to troll her about this story. lol

      Reply
      • CynicalAnn says:
        November 30, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Ha-your aunt may be on to something! I swear I saw a study that there really are restorative properties in chicken soup. I’ve started doing ours in the Insta-pot and it’s delicious. When we have leftover roast chicken, I throw the carcass in with some onions, chopped carrot and garlic and some water. 40 minutes later: delicious broth! Strain it and then put in matzo balls!

      • senna says:
        November 30, 2017 at 10:21 am

        I was completely charmed by this story of your nagging, food-obsessed aunt! She sounds like a wonderful character and a sweet woman even if she refuses to understand veganism :) .

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Chicken soup is called Jewish penicillin. The Chinese have the same healing regard for chicken soup. There may be some compounds that steep into the broth, and the hot, clear liquid is excellent for congestion.

      • Beckysuz says:
        November 30, 2017 at 10:40 am

        @ magnoliarose just do what my mother always did, tape garlic cloves and onions to the back of your neck and feet! That’s an old Italian remedy for a cold. The last time I did that my husband told me I smelled like a pot of spaghetti and threatened to sleep on the couch …haha

      • SoulSPA says:
        November 30, 2017 at 1:01 pm

        @magnoliarose, in case you and your hubby like ginger, try this for colds: boil ginger and lemon slices for a bit, let cool a bit. No honey for vegans, maybe a bit of sugar or stevia. Drink. Also, inhalations with tea tee or eucalyptus oil – boil some water, add some drops of oil, put your face on top and cover your head with a towel. Inhale the steam for a few minutes. That will help with congestion. Make sure you go straight to bad and keep yourself warm, including the head. Try and sleep for a few hours. I’ve done all of this for colds in winter times and it always worked. A bit of pampering too is an added bonus!! Doctor’s advice as needed!!!

    • Wren says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

      Roast it in a dutch oven like on America’s Test Kitchen. Chicken in a pot. It’s heavenly and ALWAYS comes out juicy and delicious even if you screw up and over cook it. I make it all the time and we eat it on holidays because my family is small and it’s so much easier than wrestling with a turkey.

      Reply
  3. Lol says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:28 am

    People mag is boring. That said i hope she does a great job and can’t wait to see their outing tomorrow.

    Hopefully the craziness of yesterday’s board won’t seep into this one.

    Reply
  4. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    They make a nice looking couple. Hope they have a long and loving marriage.

    Praying that Meghan Derangement Syndrome doesn’t take over this thread like yesterday’s. That nonsense was insane,

    Reply
  5. Hella says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I can’t even tell you how happy I am to read a story about cozy roast chicken and nice happy princesses in love. This story was so incredibly necessary during this fetid swamp of a news cycle.

    EDIT: did that sound sarcastic? I couldn’t be LESS sarcastic about this.

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Why does everyone (not just this article, I’ve seen several) assume Meghan was making the roast chicken? It seemed pretty clear in their interview that they were cooking together.

    Reply
  7. IlsaLund says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Apparently roast chicken is one of Harry’s favorite dishes

    http://www.newsweek.com/2017/06/30/prince-harry-depression-diana-death-why-world-needs-magic-627833.html

    Reply
  8. Millenial says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I just looked up the recipe and it seems exhausting. I can buy a pre-roasted chicken at the grocery store for $5.99 and I can guarantee the grocery store version will taste better than anything I make.

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I do Ina’s recipe for roast chicken all the time and it’s fabulous. It comes out juicy and well seasoned. I’d recommend it to anyone.

    Reply
  10. Casi says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:45 am

    While I am thrilled for them, I can’t help but think that if that were Kate in the second photo with her hair flying and her hand by her face, the comments would be, “You know her hair wouldn’t do that if it were in a nice chignon,” for starters and go from there.

    That said, I am ridiculously excited for this wedding. We can be outraged by everything else AND excited for this and frankly it is just nice to have both as an option after a steady diet of only the first.

    Reply
    • Plantpal says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I’m with you re the hair thing…couldn’t help but notice as they walked out together how often she touched her hair in the brief outing.
      Speaking of the hair thing, I also noticed when Kate had her outing with the wee children her hair was down and they BOTH spent a lot of time tucking it behind their ears.
      I was always told that tucking my hair behind my ears would make my ears stick out. Better to use a clip and use one’s ears for hearing rather that hair propping…
      Wrong vein, but THAT said (LOL), Kate appeared to be the most relaxed and natural I’ve ever seen her with the children. Know what? I may be starting to ‘get’ Kate. I’m good with dogs. I’m good with kids. I’m good with plants. And I tend to hang out where things are good for me, vs where things rarely go as well as I intend…..

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        November 30, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Amazingly, Kate’s hair touching has halved by 70%. Her hand was in her hair seemingly permanently. After the hair twirl that was seen round the world, she made a concerted effort not to touch her hair.

        She still touches it, but not to the extent she did before.

    • AnnaKist says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

      I know what you mean, Casi. The first thing that stuck me when they emerged from their cottage for the walk to the photographers, was how annoying it was to see her constantly moving hair off her face. After the third time of raising her hand to do this, I wanted to yell, “Here! Take this elastic and tie your bloody hair back!” I really like them both, but honestly? She looked quite messy for the official appearance.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Touching your hair all the time can be a sign of nerves. Also, how do women deal with wearing their hair down?? My hair is ALWAYS up. Always. Otherwise it’s in my mouth, in my eyes, in my nose, back in my mouth, and so on. Like, I would never dream of doing a public thing with my hair down. It’s just asking me to spend the whole time fiddling with it and looking highly nervous and unprofessional.

      Reply
      • VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:59 am

        We are the same and I thought the same about Meghan/every woman I meet with long hair that isn’t at least partially tied down. It bugs the shit out of me! Especially since I am a hair toucher, and I constantly fiddle with my dreadlocks, even when they are pulled back.

  11. Scarlet Vixen says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I am already pretty much over all the over-coverage of this couple. But, I just wanted to quickly say that I use Ina Garten’s herb roasted turkey recipe for my Thanksgiving turkey, and it is the MOST amazing thing ever. My turkey always winds up so juicy and flavorful, and my house smells heavenly!!

    Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:48 am

    What is this article even (and by this I mean People Mag)? Do I really CARE what roast chicken recipe she uses?!?
    Get it together People. There are a million more interesting things about Meghan

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I like how we don’t even know that it was Ina’s recipe. We’re all just assuming, lol.

    The chicken part cracked me up. Someone said she thought they were being sarcastic but I really don’t think so.

    I wonder if roast chicken is code for something in the royal family. like “really expensive tenderloin” or “lobsters and filet”

    Reply
  14. paranormalgirl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Now I want to make roast chicken for dinner.

    Reply
  15. Skins says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Yawn

    Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:06 am

    “No two people as made for each other as they are,” eh? That’s a bit over the top, and the kind of quote that comes back to haunt.

    I’ve been wanting a good roast chicken lately. Love the vertical stand that lets things drip out; the skin crisps up nicely. However, the fat sizzling in the pan below sets off the smoke alarm something fierce.

    Going to try the thing where you stuff garlic cloves under the skin.

    Reply
  17. Tess says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Lol! When they said that I was like “I wonder if it was that ‘Engagement Chicken’ recipe!”

    Reply
  18. L84Tea says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:10 am

    The only celebrity roast chicken recipe I’ve made is Jessica Seinfeld’s, and I must say it was perfect.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Was she wearing a husband shirt and panty hose while cooking the chicken? Why would People magazine feel the need to give the recipe? Our roasted chicken we got at Publix yesterday was delicious, but maybe if I had made it myself, it would have magic powers like Meghans did, and my bf would have proposed

    Reply
  20. JA says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Chicken is one of the easiest/hardest thing to cook for me!! Its such a simple bird but figuring out the right amount of time, marinate and seasoning so it’s juicy but cooked but not dry and flavorful but not overpowering. I will conquer the roast chicken one day but till then grilled breasts it is!

    Reply
  21. Karen says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Have you seen the video of Christopher Walken demonstrating his roasted chicken recipe? It’s magical!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43VjLCRqKNk

    Reply
  22. Beckysuz says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Jamie Oliver’s milk chicken is the best chicken in my humble opinion. And the sauce it makes is out of this world good. My husband and kids practically drink it whenever I make it. It’s a weird recipe but so good. You cook a whole chicken in a milk/half and half bath with lemons ,garlic cloves ,cinnamon and sage….amazing. And fairly easy as well

    Reply
  23. badrockandroll says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Cross promotion opportunity:
    http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/engagement-roast-chicken-recipe-1948980

    Reply
  24. Sassback says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Ina Garten’s Roast Chicken! It’s actually a very easy recipe and it’s very magical. I have used it many times. I’ve made it to stop arguments between friends, patch up tiffs with siblings, kiss up to my boss. Once, my ex and I were in the middle of breaking up after being together for a few months, I made this chicken and we stayed together for another two years before an amicable break up and we’re amazing friends now. My current boyfriend says the day I gave him leftovers of this was the day he decided he wanted to ask me out. I’ll make it again I think when I want him to propose haha. I know it doesn’t REALLY work like magic but I always feel it helps.
    I usually make it with Ina Garten’s garlic mashed potato recipe, roast carrots (toss in olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, 400 degrees, 15 to twenty minutes-quite easy) and Ina Garten’s Parmesan-roasted broccoli recipe as well. Any leftovers I dump into a chicken pot pie.

    Reply
  25. anon says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:52 am

    this is such a regressive relationship. no wonder i’m single?? the way to get a rich man to propose is to mother him, compliment him for every silly thing,,change your religion for him, to cook for him and to always dress sexily. got it. yay. feminism and meeting of hearts and minds and values:) but of course i could just be jealous, that it’s so simple and i just found the secret:) oh and i still get to be a feminist by saying i’m one

    Reply
  26. Sg says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    This article has it wrong. She was actually roasting the remains of her dog who she slaughtered just so she could marry a prince. She did use Ina Gartens recipe though.

    Reply
  27. mannori says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Nobody here remembers those magic words Harry said in their interview while speaking about the now famous chicken. Meghan said they were roasting a chicken and he, almost with a disappointed face and very subtly, added: TRYING to roast a chicken. I don’t think that ended well. They probably ended ordering something from the 24/7 personal chef staff from the Palace’s kitchen.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Oh, well, I can’t roast chicken either. My mother, from the South, made a great roasted chicken with potatoes. I’m a failure at it. I get grossed out trying to cook a whole chicken, and intimidated. I’m fine with chicken breast dishes.

      I still remember some little show about what you would want for your last supper. It was Liam Neeson talking on the segment I saw. This was several years after Natasha’s death. Natasha was an amazing cook, known for giving great dinner parties. Liam said he would want his last meal to be an arugula salad with figs and blue cheese, a roasted chicken with roasted potatoes, and a slice of warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream,, and then he added, “to be cooked by Natasha, of course.” I admit I teared up when he added in to be cooked by Natasha.

      Reply
  28. Skylark says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Good God. Cooking (tasty, moist) roast chicken is as easy as making toast.

    How in the world has it turned into something difficult or something we need recipes or praise for??

    Reply

