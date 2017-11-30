Matt Lauer sexually assaulted a woman to the point where she lost consciousness

I covered the Variety article on Matt Lauer in a separate post – go here to see. NBC was clearly playing dumb when they claimed that this week was the first time ever that they heard about Matt Lauer’s conduct with NBC employees. Even if they were somehow unaware for YEARS of his conduct first-hand from simply working with him, NBC was aware that both Variety and the New York Times had been working on exposés for months. So, here’s more info: the first woman to come forward told NBC executives that Lauer harassed and assaulted her at the Sochi Olympics when she was just an intern. He sent her sexts and lewd photos, which she kept and showed to NBC. She also has a high-powered attorney, but apparently she only asked that NBC fire Lauer, and she’s not suing NBC… yet. After this young woman came forward, two more women went to NBC (and the New York Times) with their accusations against Lauer. This one account made me sick:
A married NBC staffer claimed she woke up in Matt Lauer’s office with her pants halfway down her legs after having sex with the anchor until she passed out. The woman told The New York Times that the longtime Today Show host’s assistant had to take her to see a nurse after the alleged encounter in 2001.
The former employee, who was in her 40s at the time, said Lauer first made advances towards her while covering a story away from their New York headquarters in the late 1990s. She described moving away from him during a car journey to the airport because he was sitting ‘uncomfortably close’, to which he apparently replied: ‘You’re no fun’.
Then, in 2001, she claims the married Lauer summoned her to his office at 30 Rock in New York to discuss work. She says he then used a button under his desk to lock the door and then told her to unbutton her blouse. She said the veteran broadcaster then stepped out from behind his desk, pulled out a chair, bent her over, and started having sex with her until she fell unconscious.
The woman told The Times she woke up a while later on the floor of his office with her pants halfway down her legs, prompting his assistant to take her to seek medical attention.
This victim says that she “felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job” and she didn’t report it to management because she thought/knew nothing would come of it because of Lauer’s status at NBC. You can read her full account here in the New York Times. Early this morning, Lauer finally released a public statement on his termination and the accusations against him. Here you go:
“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”
“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” F-k your embarrassment. F–k your shame. Imagine the shame and embarrassment the women have felt for literally decades as you used your perch to humiliate, abuse and assault them. And now you’re saying that they’re probably lying about a lot of it too. A–hole.
One more gross thing – here’s Lauer harassing Meredith Vieira in October 2006, telling her: “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
EW. Just ew. That is horrifying, what kind of weirdo has a button to lock his door>!?! So terrible.
Quagmire on “Family Guy?”
On a more serious note, {shudders}. And his “apology?” He’s sorry he got caught and called out and fired and publicly humiliated for it. I believe he’s sorry for all that. The rest? Not so much.
The innocent faces the rest of them are putting on is a joke. They knew what was going on but of course now they’re pretending they’re shocked and dismayed by it all. They’re not going to be on their buddy’s side now that it’s out in the open. Going forward, he’s dead to them.
Agree. He’s scum that is only sorry he got caught. I predict he’s headed for rehab pronto just like all the other celebs that get caught doing something wrong or illegal. Maybe he and Harvey will commiserate about the unfairness of it all in that fancy Arizona rehab.
Regarding that kind of rehab, this recent Tracey Ullman sketch is on point:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z05pttPjcxU
I think the buttons are usually installed as a security measure to prevent people getting *into* the office (an active shooter situation for example). It’s not uncommon for top executives and high profile people to have them apparently. It’s entirely possible that NBC installed it in several offices as a routine security measure and Lauer later took advantage of it to trap women in his office so he could abuse and assault them. He also could have realised the potential of it, and asked for one to be installed under the guise of a security measure. Either way, it’s surely his turn to be locked up for a while.
What a bunch of BULLSHIT. This is the worst apology yet. He suddenly realizes? Now he’s sorry?
Sorry he got caught, maybe. F him.
VOMIT. That was my first thought. Then, he needs locking up. Now.
Yesterday I overheard on the radio some caller complaining that the Matt Lauer debacle shows we’re now in the era where an accusation against someone was enough to get them fired. As if Matt wasn’t essentially confirming there was truth to what happened, and as if no one had any proof whatsoever. It made me absolutely furious.
Jerk. I Hope he rots in hell on the same burning stack of embers with Harvey Weinstein .
Matt has been a bully for years. I hated the way he behaved during the Presidential debates He was an ass and totally rude. I hated the way he treated Ann Curry when she was on the Today Show. I am glad he has been exposed for the Creep,. he is and was FIRED!
LOCK. HIM. UP.
Seriously though, if this were your average guy, he’d be in jail right now. If he were a POC, he’ d be on death row.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Honestly, I have chills running down my arms right now. That poor woman! Let’s call him what he is – a rapist. He would for sure be locked up if he was anyone other than Matt Lauer.
Yes. He’s not a harasser; he’s a rapist.
His behavior is criminal. I wanted to vomit when I read this woman’s story.
LOCK HIM UP!
That’s what I thought too. This sounds exactly like rape. But the media is using “softer” words to describe what happened. Are they not allowed to call it rape?
That video of him talking to Meredith V. made me physically sick. Something about the arrogance and entitlement with which he said that was scary. And no one in the room said anything. What a dangerous, revolting horrible human being. And some of the accusations are “mischaracterized” Matt? F you, you belong in prison. I will stop before I lose it, but I am so angry and sick to my stomach.
Yes. Thank you. What is all this trash about “having sex with her” til she passed out. He RAPED her until she passed out. All of this ‘soft’ language and tip toeing around the word is only slightly less gross and evasive than these sh-tbag rapists.
I’m here wondering if this lady realise she was rape. This is so sad , he should be charge.
If he were an average guy he still wouldn’t necessarily be locked up. Despite what MRAs screech, conviction rates for rape are quite low and many convicted rapists do not get jail time (community service, house arrest, etc).
I just watched a TV show here in the UK, which was set up to show the genuine stories of rape victims in a way proportionate to the numbers.
They started off with ten people – nine women and one man. Then two were eliminated because they didn’t ever report. Another two went because they reported years later and historical cases are hard to prove. More went because even though they reported, the evidence threshold couldn’t be met to bring charges. Another one went because they couldn’t face the court process and were being harassed by the perp’s supporters. More went because the perp was acquitted as not beyond reasonable doubt.
Of the ten, ONE got a conviction. ONE.
It beggars belief, doesn’t it, Sixer? A few years ago, my daughter had to do jury duty on a rape trial. It was the third try, as the perp had managed to have two previous trials aborted. The trial lasted 4 weeks, and after the second day, the rapist’s supporters had banded together and began harassing and threatening the jurors as they arrived in the morning, and left the court in the afternoon. It became so bad that each day, the jurors were given a secret location to go to the next morning. From there, three unmarked police cars picked them up and took them to court.
It was a harrowing month. My daughter would come home extremely upset after hearing some truly horrifying things, but her determination to get justice for the victim gave her comfort. She said she kept staring at the victim, trying to send her strength and a message of “I’m with you”, and that very often they’d make eye contact and give each other a Mona Lisa smile. This time, they convicted him, and when the verdict was handed down, he shat himself, literally. Of course he appealed, but the conviction and 14-Year sentence were upheld. I’m thinking this girl was the ONE from the ten.
How many of us have shrugged off even low level sexual harassment because the price of reporting it is too high? I can’t even imagine trying to get a rape conviction. Having to go through the whole process, telling and retelling and knowing there are people who do no believe you, and that’s if there’s enough evidence to even get to court in the first place.
That guy who shat himself when convicted? GOOD.
My question is why the nurse did not report it. Even if the victim says it was consensual, medical personnel are mandated reporters of sexual abuse to the police on based on medical judgement without the victim’s consent. They can be fined or possible taken to court. A woman is brought to your office after losing consciousness and you don’t do a full physical exam or ask what lead up to the event!!? And who are these “assistants” who took her to the nurse’s office and kept their mouth’s shut? So many enablers to monsters. Especially the head of the company.
@OTC, I work in a corporate environment that has a nurse. She’s not equipped to do exams and the like. She reviews workers comp situations and develops and maintains employee wellness programs. But you are dead right, that in this situation they would be mandated to take a further look at circumstances. Although, it’s hard to say what they would have been told or if they knew the true origin of the situation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna – I’ve done jury service gladly but my worst nightmare would have been to be assigned a rape trial.
PREACH
Yup.
Also, “troubling flaws”?? “TROUBLING FLAWS”?!?!?!? THESE ARE NOT “TROUBLING FLAWS” FFS!!!! You RAPED a woman in your office, you piece of sh*t!!!! You had a PATTERN of using your power to intimidate and control women. You harassed and assaulted women who should have been able to look to you as a mentor!!!! F*cking piece of shit this guy is.
Go get ‘em Tiger Kitten.
“Troubling flaws” is about as minimizing and self-excusing as it gets.
He will never, ever understand what he did or why he did it. And that means he will never, ever understand the damage that he did to his victims, and they range from this women whom he raped to actors like Anne Hathaway whom he tried to humiliate to former co-workers like Ann Curry.
Troubling flaws are things like bogarting the cupcakes at the office potluck or keeping your blinds closed so the Man can’t spy on you. This guy is a criminal. He has committed crimes. I have zero doubt that this woman is the only one he’s locked in his office and raped or assaulted.
You are right, but I think he chose the words “troubling flaws” to set up his escape to some posh rehab, like all the other celebs who get caught, where he can overcome his “flaws,” become a new person, and stage a comeback. He may as well stay home–that scum’s career is toast and he’ll be lucky to escape jail.
Thank you for reflecting my rage. It is cathartic to read!
Wonder though (and I wish there wasn’t one) if the statue of limitations has played into him not being in jail. Sad that all these women (in all cases) will not get the satisfaction of these low lifes (I refuse to call the men because they aren’t) getting what they deserve.
It’s time for a mass movement of women and men to demand, in their legal jurisdictions, an end to the statute of limitations for sexual assault. There is no reason for it. It is a shield law for abusers of children and adults.
Canada does not have a statute of limitations for cases of sexual assault.
It is not needed. Cases remain hard to prosecute, for multiple terrible reasons.
Since this was his pattern of behavior for years, perhaps there will be a victim whose rape is recent enough for him to be charged. I hope so!
There isn’t one in England and Wales. We’ve jailed a lot of ex teachers and children’s home workers, decades after the fact, when their abuse histories became known. We’ve also jailed people when random DNA checks have caught them years and years after crimes. There is no end to liability if you commit a serious sexual offence. It’s very strange, from this perspective, that other countries have them.
This is why the change in environment is needed. If Lauer had stolen a coworker’s paycheck, it would be normal to report it. The same has to become true for these nominally sex-related crimes, although it’s really all about power and bullying and plain old assault. (We don’t need a separate word. Assault is assault no matter which organ is involved.) It needs to become safe to report right away. This is the benefit of the dam breaking right now.
Yes! If she passed out, how does anyone know he hadn’t dosed her with GHB, the so-called date-rape drug. I think a thorough police investigation is called for after hearing this one.
Jesus, this is sickening. Matt Lauer is scum of the earth.
I am so happy for Hillary linton. Lauer was a complete as***le to her last year, but one at atime her enemies are getting bitten in the ass by Karma, example: Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn was fired from FBI, and now Lauer, soon it will be Donald Trump Jr and Trump Sr I hope.
… what?
just… what?
this is a horror show. what does that even mean, “having sex til she passed out”?
i mean… what?!
Yeah, exactly, I’m not a fan of the story repeatedly writing “had sex with.”
Being raped is not “having sex with someone.”
+1000
Fucking right. When I read the story I actually thought they had a relationship and it was rape within a relationship BECAUSE OF THE USE OF THE WORD ‘sex’. It wasn’t until this comment to make me realize, oh, yeah, standard rape.
Yes, she didn’t “have” anything except a recurring nightmare.
Also, what about the assistant who helped her get medical attention?
THIS. Coming down here to say this. “Having sex with till she passed out” against her will is RAPING. RAPE. RAPE. don’t call it “having sex WITH.” What the hell.
Very confused too. Maybe the woman is having difficulty saying “raped” but WTF? The journalists should clarify that.
I think it might mean he used GHB, the date rape drug. Who passes out from sex unless they’ve been dosed with GHB?
He could have been choking her. She could have been so traumatized that her blood pressure went wacky. All options seem pretty terrible. Sigh.
Oh my goodness. I just can’t
I just want to curl up into a ball and wait until it’s all gone away. Just as you think it can’t get any worse, it does.
I’ll join you and bring blankets so we can hide. We are in the abyss, and there is no bottom. I realize this now.
There isn’t a bottom, is there? We are in total free fall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NBC knew and NBC helped create the Trump dystopia. This isn’t only the entertainment – Jimmy Fallon rumples Trump’s hair (“humanize him, Jimmy, will ya?”), Mark Burnett locks up The Apprentice tapes. This is the news division.
The same news division that rejected Ronan Farrow’s Hollywood reporting.
The whole bleepin’ system is rotten.
Don’t forget NBC’s/SNL’s boss Loren Michaels pulling a ready-to-run skit blasting Wankstain on the show the weekend this 1st broke because “he means too much to New York” or some claptrap, til he got called on it.
Thank you. Lauer, Trump: JAIL. NBC: Bankrupt. Done.
Agree 100%!!!!
Well he can die now. Slowly…painfully.
I hope the survivors can find peace and solace now. My sympathies to his humiliated children. His wife? Either she’s filing for divorce right now or she can burn along with him for all I care.
I sincerely hope that she has a bad ass attorney filing her divorce papers by next week.
She filed for divorce against him alleging abuse a decade ago. He talked her around, but I very much doubt his behaviour changed.
His wife’s solution to his abuse seems to have been an informal separation. He might just visit the kids and at best sleeps in his own room. She may have threatened to definitely press charges if he came near her again. We really don’t know and it’s not fair to accuse her of anything without proof.
Disgusting, makes me want to puke! 🤮
“A married NBC staffer claimed she woke up in Matt Lauer’s office with her pants halfway down her legs after having sex with the anchor until she passed out.” They really need to stop calling this “having sex” this is not sex, this is rape – she was raped until she passed out. I’m so angry that I’m struggling to even type this.
Thank you. The phrasing “have sex” implies consent, there was no consent given in this situation and it was rape. The media needs to call it what it is. If it makes people uncomfortable then good! If only they’d be as uncomfortable with the actual actions of these monsters as they are with the word rape.
The staffer referred to it as intercourse so Variety magazine repeated her account as she relayed it to them. Don’t attack Variety or New York Times or any media outlet how they are reporting this. They are repeating her words. We can infer by her account what actually happened though.
She may have been so terrified she froze and may have been afraid afterward that her passivity would be interpreted by him as consent (in his account). In a he said-she said, with his power, she was surely scared no one would believe her or take her side. But, yes, she was so damn terrified, she passed out. Yes, rape and yes, he’s a monster.
My bad. I should’ve taken a breathe before writing and sending my comment lol I’m just so angry and sad and exhausted by all of this. But I’m grateful women are still coming forward and they get to use whatever words they see fit when telling their story. Thanks for the correction folks
No one is ‘attacking’ any news outlet, just pointing out that they shouldn’t call sexual assault ‘having sex’ because news outlets so often do this.
“One complaint came from a former employee who said Mr. Lauer had summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door and sexually assaulted her. She provided her account to The New York Times but declined to let her name be used.
She told The Times that she passed out and had to be taken to a nurse. She said that she felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job, and that she didn’t report the encounter at the time because she felt ashamed.”
At one point in the article she calls it ‘intercourse’, but she never specifically says ‘having sex’. That’s the news outlets interpretation (DM for example) of what she said (unless I missed something in the article).
“The woman said Mr. Lauer asked her to unbutton her blouse, which she did. She said the anchor then stepped out from behind his desk, pulled down her pants, bent her over a chair and had intercourse with her. At some point, she said, she passed out with her pants pulled halfway down. She woke up on the floor of his office, and Mr. Lauer had his assistant take her to a nurse.”
I worded it this way because the New York Times worded it this way – the NYT and the victim who spoke to them didn’t use the word “rape.” But yes, this is rape.
It makes me angry that women have to keep giving men some sort of security by using nicer words or in some cases apologising for what those men did to them. It’s not the women’s fault. It’s societal indoctrination.
NYC and the victim should call a spade a spade NOT dance around it. And dare Lauer to sue them. He raped that woman.
I know, my comment was about the DM article and the wording in it.
LAK, I saw an account on the news this morning which included an interview Katie Couric did on Watch What Happens. When asked about the most annoying thing about Matt Lauer, she said he pinches her ass a lot. The Matt Lauer story was followed by the Russell Simmons story and his apology, which was basically him saying he’s not a horrible guy, and he didn’t realize how his actions might be interpreted by the women. It really got me thinking about how much our society has fostered this idea that women exist for a man’s pleasure, and we should somehow be flattered by the inappropriate comments, the groping, the sexual assaults. And if we’re not flattered, there’s something wrong with us or that it’s “not a big deal.” No woman should have to deal with a co-worker pinching her or touching her in any way. And yet this went on for years. Because we live in a world where a guy feels entitled to inappropriately touch a female co-worker and the woman is made to feel like her discomfort is invalid.
I don’t feel I’m expressing myself well. I just believe all these stories coming out are symptomatic of problems with our society. But I’m hopeful the fact that they’re coming to light now evidences a shift in our societal norms.
She may have been drugged, we don’t know. Bill Cosby style.
She was terrified and traumatized. That’s enough of an explanation for her passing out. (she ‘willingly’ unbuttoned her blouse, under fear of losing her job, was probably frozen with terror in terms of what happened next). All of these stories are horrifying, but this one made me feel physically ill.
I know. I had to read it twice before I realized what the hell was going on, and then o saw red.
Thank you! We’ll keep running in circles until we call it what it is RAPE.
That’s not ‘having sex’, that’s rape.
Why isn’t he in jail? When I first heard about the button to lock the door I thought it was a joke. He was holding these women hostage. Then to hear that he forced himself on a victim and had sex with her until she passed out is rape. My GOD! ! The brutality of that is sickening! He needs jail time. He is a risk to society.
If any of his colleagues say”he’s a friend.” Then they’re complicate. This is horrifying and shocking. I am so sorry that these women, his victims had to live through this hell. Nobody deserves this, ever.
He’s not in jail because she never reported it. She didn’t file a complaint with NBC or with the police.
YEs, still stuck on his boss’s “sadness.” On the women he worked with having to be “sad.” This is not some kind of personal tragedy and rape is not a regrettable mistake; it is a violent crime.
If I were a woman working at NBC, I would be retroactively terrified, and if I were anyone working at NBC I’d be enraged that the boss knew about this predator and let him work unfettered in our office, all because he’s a cash cow apparently.
Well, now he’s a cash pig for lawyers.
NBC used to be a proud network. Now it’s gutter filth.
She fell UNCONCIOUS and NEEDED ASSISTANCE to seek medical care when she woke up. That is chilling and frightening. Whether she was choked or anethestized,
sound like her “alleged” rapist was determined to complete the crime with minimum noise or resistance. That is some scary, psychopathic behavior right there.
Shock, fear, trauma can cause a similar reaction. She is not alleging that he drugged or choked her. Her account is bad enough.
what an awful place to work!
Just horrific. He clearly should be prosecuted.
What is about these men who have achieved everyhing our Western society considers great but they must debase, cruelly assault, and inflict their own demons on women?
And regarding Meredith Viera, he always seemed sneering and dismissive of her on air. She was clearly more talented than he is–smarter, quicker, and funnier. Of course, he would have to debase her because he was so inferior in every way. I have always found him to be a bully and snivelling creep.
That video clip was chilling. The tone of his voice with so much animosity. Like he wanted to make her feel bad. Ugh scum
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wording of this story is SO bizarre. “had sex with her until she passed out.” Isn’t that … rape? Are they afraid to use the word rape? and the assistant “took her to the nurse?” Like, the school nurse? This story just sounds made up. Before you attack: I believe this happened. 100 percent. But this reads like it was written/reported by a third grader. I don’t read this paper so I don’t know if that’s how all of their articles are written? To reiterate: I believe this happened. And probably more than once to more than one woman. It’s just so oddly phrased, all of it.
I thought maybe NBC had a nurse on staff. My partner worked for a big entertainment agency and they had a staff nurse, so it wouldn’t surprise me if NBC did too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is oddly written like someone took pains to leave things out and use benign language. Perhaps lightpurple or someone would know if this could be the case.
Yeah, I thought so too. Awkward phrasing.
They can say it sounds like an allegation of rape. They can even define what rape is, in criminal terms. They could even say that she alleged that he forced her into intercourse, or that he penetrated her. By making it sound like consensual sex that simply “went too far,” they dilute the impact of the story and undercut the validity of her claims. For shame. This is why it keeps happening.
Also, can’t help but wonder … did he, uh, “have to” keep going because… oh, I don’t want to go there. And yet I just did.
Yes the phrasing “had sex with her until she passed out.” makes it seem like she was a willing participant when in fact she was not. They need to stop down playing rape by using words phrasing “had sex”.
I hope he is hit by a bus. Sickening.
That would be nice, but too good for this scum. How about: thousands of paper cuts head to toe, doused in salt, then dipped in a vat of lemon juice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hit by a bus, but survives in chronic pain, with cognition fully intact and able to attend his court hearings and go to jail.
“To the pain” as he says in Princess Bride.
My best friend was raped at age 18 in the college dorms. University staff “advised” her not to file charges because it would ruin his life, and gee she didn’t want to do that, did she? Convinced her it was her fault she opened the door when someone knocked. She never filed. Turns out her mother had been date raped and never reported either, didn’t tell her husband until 25 years later.
i want to wipe that stupid, cry baby fake concern face off of Laurer’s ex misstress Savannah Guthrie as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These guys…. I have no words. Like Harvey Weinstein, a lot of us Gossip lovers knew about Matt Lauer’s penchant for women. Like Weinstein, I thought it was consensual affairs. At worse, I thought he was guilty of a multitude of unwanted propositions — which should have gotten him fired a long time ago. But they have been raping (and that’s what this was) women! Like WTF? Screw him and all those complicit jerks at NBC who enabled and ignored his behavior. Stop the shock. Stop the outrage. screw all of you! I can’t stand Savannah holding back tears like she’s his wife. You all knew something wasn’t right about him. Look at the Anne Hathaway video. The first thing this grown man said to a grown woman, who was there to talk about her film, was that he’s “seen a lot of her.” His first instinct was to embarrass this woman for someone invading her body. He asked her if she’s learned her lesson. His message was that she was a dirty slut and SHE caused the photographer to take a picture of her crotch. I HATE HIm!
“It is now my full time job.” — Because this POS earned $20 million A YEAR and can afford to go pretend he’s sorry, healing, etc. And you don’t get to use the word “grace” in your statement, rapist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s only been made to take a hard look at his behavior in the ‘past two days.’ Ha! Wtf was he thinking months ago when reporting on Harvey? How about Cosby for crikey’s sake. He doesn’t think he did anything inherently wrong the vicious piece of petrified sh&t.
Oh I guarantee that he has been thinking about his behavior for months. Not from a perspective of shame or regret; he’s been watching the mighty fall and shaking in his boots, wondering when the microscope was going to land on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Juls. Good. Months of shittin’ bricks.
I call it rape, not assault.
Yes. He didn’t “sexually assault” someone until she passed out — he raped her until she passed out. JFC, I hope he burns in hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapist. Low life scum.
And yet – they sent Savannah out yesterday to read that mewling apologetic announcement bemoaning the sadness of NBC and the team?
Repulsive how NBC used her shocked feelings to cover their complicity. They made her look like a total fool and they think they’ve put one over on us. It’s still a terrible place work. Sorry.
I disliked her statement — ‘I am heartbroken for Matt as well as the accuser.’ Her feelings about Matt are irrelevant plus it drew attention away from the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure there is a way to make a good statement, but hers lacked a lot.
That story needed to be reported by a journalist unconnected with the show as a real news story, not an HR announcement. They exploited her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you OG. It was a very poor statement focused on “our sadness” and the delivery by Savannah was off the mark. Lauer wasn’t killed in a car wreck, he was taken out belatedly by his own crass behavior. I am not blaming Savannah- it was clear she was reading a prepared statement and was put on air in an emotional state, purposefully by management for sympathy.
W.T.F.
Lock him up and throw away the key.
The button to lock his office from the inside *screams* premeditation. Lock. His. Predatory. Ass. Up.
Horrifying.
Disgusting, gross, evil, pathetic excuse for a human. Go rot in jail.
These poor women, this is horrifying. I hope they sue the sh*t out of him and NBC.
Is it just me or do Matt and Charlie Rose’s statements try to excuse their behavior while offering an apology? Now that I *realize* the hurt I’ve caused…. Parts of the stories are accurate…. As though they were previously of the impression everything was consensual!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just you. Probably one part shock that they were not supposed to do whatever the f**k they felt like with women, one part lawyer/crisis manager advice to limit legal liability by casting as much doubt as possible on aspects of the victims’ stories.
To me it only underscores their garbage characters. Did they ever stop to think about the fact that many men, including many successful men, manage to get through life without harassing, mauling and raping women?
I doubt their arrogance allows for that level of self-awareness. I assume they get a thrill out of testing the limits of what they can get away with. As we know, this is more about power than it is about sex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I’m tired of the public apologies that lack any kind of connection with their victims. Matt Lauer doesn’t owe me an apology. He owes his victims multiple apologies. ***He should also be in jail.***
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, Franken’s apology was the only one that seemed genuine to me. And part of that is because he communicated directly to his accuser, took ownership and apologized. I’m in no way trying to mitigate what he did, just pointing out that if you’re going to apologize at least do it right, assholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well yeah. What else would they do? They’ve obviously felt free do these things (crimes) for years, decades even, so why now would they suddenly be sorry? They’re only sorry they got caught. They’re only sorry that this is now a problem. They’re only sorry their power and doing whatever they please is at an end. I expect no true apology from them because if they’ve been fine with this arrangement for years, then they don’t care about the harm they’ve caused and I don’t expect them to change.
I don’t want apologies. I want consequences.
Was his co-host so self-involved and self-infatuated that she failed to notice anything over the years? Nothing? Or is this a case of wilful blindness Part 1,00000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTEF. What a clucking monster and millions of us had him in our living rooms daily. Blorch. That poor woman. I’m so so sorry, whoever you – and your fellow victims – are.
Can we stop shitting on Samantha Guthrie and instead start putting that vitriol where it belongs – on Matt Lauer, NBC’s pet star rapist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you. And are we sure we wasn’t keeping it together bc she was so happy? Maybe she was struggling so she wouldn’t show her glee!
Agreed. She wasn’t in the best spot yesterday and I think we all think we would have reacted a certain way on air, but no one knows for sure until they were in that same position. My vitriol is reserved for Matt. I’m sure they knew the man was not a good person, but how much they knew is not certain.
Jesus this is bad.
So this guy is really Harvey Weinstein level or worse. Some of these stories sounds a lot more recent too, so hopefully one can catch legally. It’s about time one of these creeps get actual jail time!
You don’t just pass out while having consentual sex. Something had to have happened for her to pass out. Violence, fear. Right?
They weren’t having sex he rape her to the post of her losing consciousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. They almost made it sound like she enjoyed it so much she passed out, then he helped her by asking others to give her medical attention.
They are trying to protect him and it’s horrible.
Kathie Lee Gifford’s rants about having to forgive him and texting him that she adores him. Saying no on is perfect. Is this person insane?
You don’t get to dismiss the victim by saying one has to forgive.
What is wrong with Kathie Lee?
There was always something wrong with Kathie Lee. Remember when she took back Frank?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am SO TIRED of men treating sexual assault like a mysteri that rivals quantum physics. Don;t insult my intelligence. You knew this was wrong, hurtful and disgusting all along. I’m truly closer and closer to a nervous breakdown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I feel you so much. Also so tired of men on social media saying that women are to blame too because we witnessed and did nothing. Because I don’t have the energy for yet another rant about this I’ll just keep it short and sweet: F*CK. YOU. MEN.
That clip of Matt harassing Meridith made my skin crawl.
His face, his demeanor before, during and after he made those comments are chilling right? I can’t even begin to imagine the horrors that occur after a criminal like that locks you in his office, helpless. If he felt like he had the right to talk to her like that out in the open …. I just can’t imagine. These women. I hope they find some solace or some peace. No amount of karma will make this right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It was the voice of an entitled predator. It sent chills down my spine.
Let’s be honest, society in general doesn’t want to talk about or believe that these men are actually rapist. Even with Harvey, there are at least 3 stories from women who flat out say he raped them, 2 of them he forced his way into there homes! But what I keep hearing about is how he asked women to his hotel room & was in his robe when they arrived; how he asked them if they wanted to join him in the shower, which is all gross & an abuse of power, but that seems to be the focus, not the flat out rape & the same will happen with Matt now. People will focus on the harassment claims, not the rape(s).
It now seems pretty easy to conclude that NBC didn’t want to run the Weinstein story either because they knew they had the same issue in-house or because they are basically okay with this kind of “droit du seigneur”*.
The stories make clear that Lauer focused his sexual pursuits, consensual and not, on NBC staffers precisely because he knew they would feel pressure to keep it quiet. Again, strategic predation. At a rate of $25 million a year. SMDH.
* droit du seigneur: supposed legal right in medieval Europe, and elsewhere, allowing feudal lords to have sexual relations with subordinate women regardless of consent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Embarrassment? Shame? No, ‘honey,’ those aren’t the words you use. Those are far-fetched words your victims felt during your pre-assault grooming phases. Those words are a pale, homogenized misrepresentation of horrific behavior impaled upon who knows how many women. There’s no ‘shame on you.’ There is, however, “Bend over sweetie and pick up that bar of soap,” launched from a group of gang rapists in prison. Eye for an eye and all that. I know… never happen.
I haven’t liked Matt Lauer for several years now, ever since the Ann Curry situation I’ve been side eyeing that man. I find that video of him leering at Meredith insightful. He comes off so dark and lecherous and THAT tells me this is who he is. He is an awful man who has no regard for women and he should suffer all of the consequences.
What in the hell?!!!
What @tracking says above in a comment is likely true of the woman raped in his office–”freezing” often happens to abuse victims. They disassociate and either remain completely still in a kind of paralysis, or pass out. Although I have not been raped, I have been sexually harassed, and each time I froze also. Friends and HR later told me that I should have pushed the men away and said “stop,” but when you are frozen, this is not possible.
I think we forget that “freezing” can often occur due to the physical threat that men introduce in any of these situations, whether it’s intentional or not. It’s not just the words but the physical threat as well. It’s not that alone, it’s so many things… I’m ready to throw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nooooppppe. Should’ve never clicked on this. Jesus.
I’m not surprised or shocked. I’m just…. sad. It’s been well documented throughout human history that those in power often abuse that power for their own personal gratification. The longer they are in power, the more power they have, the sicker they usually are. We’re now seeing it play out in real time. In OUR time. The crimes of the past don’t feel real in the way the here and now does. We have a tendency to look up to those in power, and thus we’re shattered to learn that said powerful/famous person is terrible. It shouldn’t be shocking but it is. Honestly at this point I’m just assuming every man in power is a rapist or harasser until proven otherwise.
I’m just as disgusted by the fact that everyone seems to have known and was perfectly OK with it. Former co-workers who’ve left the network have always been vocal about what an absolute monster Lauer is. His current coworkers playing stupid, and WORSE: DEFENDING HIM (!!!!!) only pisses me off even more.
Anyone here watch KLG and Hoda? Kathie Lee Gifford needs to be taken off the air. I don’t understand why the network allows her to carry on with her religious drivel all of the time, but she went off on a tangent DEFENDING Matt Lauer yesterday before she even knew any details and proudly stated that as soon as she heard she texted him to tell him how much she “adores” him. She also likened his sexual assault and harassment to her husband cheating on her, and told viewers that “we need to forgive him and have sympathy for him because none of us are perfect.” I will never watch the show again and I wish Kathie Lee would get fired because she’s a piece of shit. I hope that she feels like the absolute fucking moron that she truly is now that the details have come out about just how lewd he is, and he has pretty much admitted to it.
Women who don’t support other women are complete trash. Women who want to perpetuate and support the “old boys’ club” (that the rest of us are doing our best to get rid of) are the most disgusting of all in my opinion.
FUCK YOU AND OTHERS LIKE YOU, KATHIE LEE. Would she have this much compassion for a man who did this to her daughter? I guess other women don’t count. Sorry, but I’m writing this on every platform that I can because I am so fucking angry.
They may not have known the full extent of what he was actually doing. They may have thought he was just engaging in “socially acceptable though annoying” harassment. Until people with names come out and say what happened to them, I can see why people would assume the best and dismiss anonymous rumors.
This would include women who did not have such experiences with him. Or who actually accepted somebody who liked to pinch them… That is such a weird thing. What are the guys doing, checking the tenderness of the meat?!? Do they like the thrill of getting kicked or punched where it hurts? (Which will happen some day.) Women really should get more into mini mobs to deal with the office creeps — not that I’m promoting gratuitous violence, but what the hell are these guys doing? Do they pinch other men? Do they pinch dogs and cats? What a weird way to assault someone.
NBC has been arrogant for years. I’ve stopped watching anything on NBC for a while now, including The Weather Channel which they ruined when they took over it. NBC always gave off a smug, we-know-better-than-you vibe to me. And now to find out that not just abuse occurred on their watch but outright crimes doesn’t surprise me.
His lack of empathy makes me sick but is not surprising. What a POS!
This is horrifying. I’m glad it’s all coming out, though I wish they wouldn’t white-wash it the way they’re trying to. We need a cultural shift. I can only hope that we’re moving towards a world where this kind of systemic danger and blatant misogyny are no longer tolerated.
I work in employment litigation and family law. All I know is, the timidity of reporting against powerful men in the workplace will NEVER PAY OFF. Civil and criminal laws are in place to report harassment or, in this case, assault, and there will be far more of a pay off, an empowerment, than some c r a p p y job or part In a movie. These men are left to continue the behavior over decades and statutes for prosecution run out. Don’t call my post victim blaming…it’s taking responsibility and empowering your life to hold them accountable. There is no other message to send to all other women. The complicity in this story is mind boggling. If the assistant taking this poor woman for medical assistance didn’t blow the whistle then and there, they are a POS. I would have called the cops, reported through HR, GONE TO THE NY TIMES TO REPORT AND MAYBE GONE INTO HIS OFFICE AND SAID OVER THE PA…I QUIT YOU FILTHY RAPIST. REPORT TODAY!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well your statement is victim blaming while hiding under the cover of “empowerment”. Funny thing is for all your talk about what these ladies should have done not once did you mention what HR and the network should have done to make a safe work place environment.
You can talk all day about what you would have done, but until your in their shoes you don’t have a leg to stand on.
I have been in the position they are in #metoo. I have litigated 100 s of sexual harassment cases and have cried with many victims in deep compassion for their pain having lived it. It’s MY JOB TO MAKE SURE HR COMPLIES WITH THE LAW OR THEY WILL PAY. Believe it or not, cases that went far beyond rape and harassment. Predators that are so heinous, you would cry too. At this point my only position is to empower. To encourage no tolerance for harassment in the name of future victims. The tide is turning as I have hoped. Women coming out of the woodwork. Not reporting needs to be a part of our past. #CHANGETHESTATUSQUO. #GetInTheSolution. How presumptuous of you to assume I haven’t experienced sexual harassment and assault…rape. You were dead wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not empowering anyone by judging how and when they choose to speak out nor are you empowering anyone by judging them because they didn’t react how you did. Once again you have not commented on the Network or HR who failed the women when they did report him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just keep thinking of the millions of women…children…men who have had their souls taken from them because of sexual rape and molestation…in a country that dosen’t want to provide BASIC healthcare…let alone the mental health care that’s so necessary to approach stability…While the rich and powerful who perpertrated these crimes can live in relative comfort…There’s no mercy…NONE!
Well said.
This made me sick to my stomach.
One, two, three…………….Breaking news! Matt Lauer’s spokesperson has announced Matt has now joined Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey at The Meadows clinic in Arizona, but is staying at a five-star hotel nearby.
