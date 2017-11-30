Matt Lauer would lock women in his dressing room & pull down his pants

After I had several hours to process the Matt Lauer news and really dissect what was being said officially and what wasn’t being said, I started to get even more pissed off. NBC corporate acted as if Lauer’s terrible behavior was brand-new information, and Lauer’s coworkers acted that way too. It’s bullsh-t – I think when all is said and done, we’ll find out that NBC knew all about this. Especially because Lauer was on a lot of people’s lists for “hey, I bet he gets outed in Sex Predatorgate 2017.” The New York Times was digging into Lauer’s history, and soon after the news broke on Wednesday morning, Elizabeth Wagmeister at Variety tweeted that she and Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh had been “working on a Matt Lauer story for months and NBC was aware. There are multiple women we’ve spoken to with far-ranging accusations against Lauer.” But NBC had NO IDEA, you guys. They only heard about it on Monday, y’all! As for that Variety piece, it dropped Wednesday afternoon – you can read the full piece here. Highlights:
As the co-host of NBC’s “Today,” Matt Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified. On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.
He would sometimes quiz female producers about who they’d slept with, offering to trade names. And he loved to engage in a crass quiz game with men and women in the office: “f—, marry, or kill,” in which he would identify the female co-hosts that he’d most like to sleep with.
Several women told Variety they complained to executives at the network about Lauer’s behavior, which fell on deaf ears given the lucrative advertising surrounding “Today.” NBC declined to comment. For most of Lauer’s tenure at “Today,” the morning news show was No. 1 in the ratings, and executives were eager to keep him happy.
Despite being married, Lauer was fixated on women, especially their bodies and looks, according to more than 10 accounts from current and former employees. He was known for making lewd comments verbally or over text messages. He once made a suggestive reference to a colleague’s performance in bed and compared it to how she was able to complete her job, according to witnesses to the exchange. For Lauer, work and sex were intertwined.
“There were a lot of consensual relationships, but that’s still a problem because of the power he held,” says a former producer who knew first-hand of these encounters. “He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.”
Lauer, who was paranoid about being followed by tabloid reporters, grew more emboldened at 30 Rockefeller Center as his profile rose following Katie Couric’s departure from “Today” in 2006. His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer.
According to sources, the sexual harassment extended to when Lauer traveled on assignment for NBC. Several employees recall how he paid intense attention to a young woman on his staff that he found attractive, focusing intently on her career ambitions. And he asked the same producer to his hotel room to deliver him a pillow, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction.
This was part of a pattern. According to multiple accounts, independently corroborated by Variety, Lauer would invite women employed by NBC late at night to his hotel room while covering the Olympics in various cities over the years. The spotlight on Lauer intensified earlier this month, when his longtime booker Matt Zimmerman was fired over sexual harassment complaints. The two were very close, and Lauer had promoted Zimmerman to a high executive position and offered him a powerful perch.
Lauer’s conduct was not a secret among other employees at “Today,” numerous sources say. At least one of the anchors would gossip about stories she had heard, spreading them among the staff. “Management sucks there,” says a former reporter, who asked not to be identified, speaking about executives who previously worked at the show. “They protected the s— out of Matt Lauer.”
Wow, I’m sad that I was right about the Lauer story getting worse. There’s so much awful sh-t in here, but this is the part that made my blood turn cold: “He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.” WITHIN HIS STABLE. Jesus Christ, these dudes really still think it’s the 1950s and all of them are entitled to “play grab-ass” and chase secretaries around the desk, huh? As for the rest of it – I believe it. I believe all of it.
Suspiciously, before the Variety story dropped, People Magazine was working overtime to try to clean up Lauer’s image and gloss over the fact that Lauer’s predations were well-known within 30 Rock. Sources told People that Lauer’s termination is “like a death in the family. Everybody is crying. No one knows what the f— happened. It came out of nowhere.” No, it didn’t come out of nowhere. You just weren’t paying attention to all of the young women who came running out of Lauer’s Look At My Penis Cave with the auto-bolted lock. A source also told People: “He regularly cheated on his wife. Everyone knew. His wife lives in the Hamptons and he lives in the city, but we never heard he made unwanted moves.” Another source: “He wasn’t a lech and he wasn’t known as someone who would corner you or retaliate against you if you spurned him or someone who would lure you into his dressing room.” O RLY????????
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This one is not surprising.
Not in the least surprising. And we’re clear out here, far away from it but we “commoners” knew for years even from our distance that he was an arrogant, unfaithful a’hole, so no one will ever convince me that this was a secret from them.
Money is the bottom line here in America, though, and he was money to them no matter how many women in his “stable” he defiled.
While I’m at it, I find the word ” stable” used in this context utterly disgusting and dehumanizing to the women in his employ. Ffs, they weren’t meant to be his beasts of burden.
Yeah I don’t feel the need to watch NBC now or for a very very loooooooong time. Certainly not until there is a MASSIVE cleaning of house of the executives who enabled this.
Don’t forget about the agencies too. CAA and WME especially it would seem have a lot to answer for.
I was done with NBC after they gave us Trump, honestly.
one of the reports I read, he locked the office and raped a woman (coworker) and she passed out during or right after and he helped her to the nurse. What kind of F-d up #$ is that?
I heard similar but that his assistant helped the woman get medical attention. Someone needs to talk to that assistant and all the women affected need to get together and sue the crap out of NBC. Andy Lack must have known about all this and did nothing!
I heard that his yearly contract at NBC was about $20,000,000.00, that’s a huge salary to lose if this is true, which I don’t think it is. I wonder if he qualifies for a substantial severance pay like Roger Ailes or Bill O’reilly. He better save his pennies now because no one, absolutely no one will give him a job, not even as a gofer.
25 million a year. It is true.
NBC also paid for his helicopter rides from the Hamptons to the city.
He is worth around 200million so money won’t be a problem. His reputation is finito though.
” His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. ”
Em nope, this afforded him the opportunity to assault women with the assurance that his employer was A-OK with what he was at, someone in that building installed that button under the desk, someone installed that lock on the door, someone signed off on a work order to do those things and someone signed off on the invoices for parts and labour, but sure this is all a big shock. this was known but not taken seriously because it did not affect the money flow, it was just women being used and abused and then having their voices silenced and experiences minimized.
That’s exactly what I can’t to say. You don’t just get things like that installed. It’s a corporate office not a house. He got approval from somewhere.
This is where my mind immediately went, too, but then I read that it’s not uncommon to have this type of setup. Maybe it’s more of a panic button? Either way, it made it made it easier to prey on women.
In “normal” circumstances, it’s a panic button to lock your office during an intruder situation or for security. I have one in my office. I can lock the inner and outer office doors from my desk and my assistant can lock the outer door from her desk. So it would not be abnormal to have one installed. Lauer, however, appears to have used his for nefarious purposes.
But paranormalgirl, I understand why you would have as you likely deal with at least some potentially dangerous people, but is this standard for a television anchor? How many dangerous people would Matt Lauer be meeting with in his personal office?
BTW, my mom’s friend (a psychiatrist) was picked up (she was an extremely petite woman) and physically thrown by one of her patients. She ended up with several broken ribs and a broken hip. She never fully recovered and passed away a few years ago.
Yes, this is what I thought, too, who installed that s%it? I have always found him gross and smarmy but I had no idea he was such a monster. JFC, my heart goes out to all the women who had to deal with him for so long.
Yep. First thing I thought was “why the F*CK would NBC allow him to have a button underneath his desk?”
Disgusting. Screw NBC.
That’s what I don’t get either! Like, they weren’t suspicious AT ALL?
This, absolutely. I am horrified reading about the button.
The two sources at the end were clearly men. I bet if they asked the women, they’d have different answers.
Yet another guy who can’t handle his own success and power without using it to destroy people.
Eeeew! This is sick! Who was that assistant who helped the woman and why weren’t police involved at the time?
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/tv-host-matt-lauer-had-sex-in-office-with-colleague-until-she-blacked-out-a3706051.html?amp
That story is criminal. He is giving Harvey a serious run for his money for the most predatory sexual offender in entertainment title. I never thought anyone could be as horrible as HW, but Matt Lauer proves me wrong.
I was thinking the exact same thing. Horrifying.
I can’t look at his smug, smarmy face without wanting to puke. He’s the reason I stopped watching the Today Show years ago.
If NBC wanted to play shocked and dismayed they should have sacked him right after Harvey and we may have believed it, but we are wise to their coverups and lies now. After 50-60 perv outings, we know the game.
The PR teams need some fresh excuses to trot out for the next 30 or 40 perv outings and start brainstorming now for the 3rd wave.
The story in the DM about him is insane so don’t tell us no one knew.
I am not surprised by any of this. I’m not sure why but I have always gotten a terribly creepy and arrogant vibe from him. I guess the only thing I am surprised by is NBC trying to pretend they didn’t know. I told my husband this last night “infidelity is not harassment, but when your infidelity takes place at work and you are the boss, that’s harassment”
His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up.
What the everloving hell?? Who does this except a PREDATOR??? What the hell were the execs thinking?? God, NBC used to be respected as a news outlet and now…what a pathetic, grasping mess they are. Man, he must have the goods on someone because I can’t imagine why they thought he was worth this level of cover up. He’s a bad person, and a lousy journalist. He’s not funny or clever and any charm he had disappeared years ago.
Also, the shiz he said the Meredith Viera. Gross.
Why do people at NBC like him so much? He might be friends with the colleagues at the same level as him, but to anyone below him he obviously doesn’t strike me as likeable. Are they all stupid???
And yet still NBC claims that they had their first complaint about Lauer this week? I highly doubt that all this was happening and no one ever said anything.
NBC is trying to cover their ass(ets)..they could be considered complicit in future law suits if they don’t deny knowledge..I hope if women do file suit, they file against ml..the only justice is to ruin him, $ wise.
She may have been the first who went to Human Resources to file a formal official complaint.Others probably complained to their supervisors or complained to each other.I was sexually harassed at a job I had in college I told(verbally) my supervisor but I never went to HR.
NBC knew he was predator.I heard 80% of the staff at The Today Show are women.I wonder how many dozens of women especially interns and low level staffers he harassed?.How many were let go because they wouldn’t play along with his inappropriate behavior?
Have a great “marriage,” AssMatt.
After watching that interview of Matt and Bill O’Reilly, you could see Bill was trying his best not to lose his temper. My first thought was: Wouldn’t it be ironic if Bill knew about Matt being such a slime ball and furious about his self righteous attitude in the interview, decided to send an anonymous tip to the news media?
There is a lot more to come out about Matt’s firing …..
I commented on one of the articles yesterday about People’s weird take on this. I wasn’t sure what the deal was, if they were just taking what Lauer’s people said & repeating it or if there was more to it, but they seriously said that he wasn’t a predator, he just had “inappropriate affairs with subordinates.” Obviously this is so much worse than that!
Then I saw the rape story.
Did anyone see the TMZ clip (I think it was from a few years ago but they were airing it yesterday) where it’s before they’re on the air, they’re getting miked, and I think he was with Meredith Viera. He looks over and says, as she’s bending over, “Nice view.” SO GROSS. The look on his face, his tone. Shudder.
I never could stand Matt Lauer but now I officially hate him. Too. GROSS. For. Words.
I want to read because I want to know what’s going on.
I don’t want to read because I am just so utterly disgusted and outraged by his grossness.
Why are they not calling him a rapist? That’s what he is.
What kind of man has a button under his desk to lock a woman into his office so that he can have his way with her? Last I checked, that’s a rapist.
