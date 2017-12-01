Kendall Jenner wants to get a gun & Kim Kardashian hates the idea of it

Kim Kardashian was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, and she has strong feelings about guns. To be fair, before the Paris robbery last year, Kim was already finding her voice as an anti-gun-violence advocate. I think for Kim, becoming a mother made her think differently about a lot of issues, and she started getting much more political, from openly supporting Hillary Clinton, to speaking out about gun violence, and using the reality show platform to highlight reproductive choice issues. I have no problem with any of that, and I don’t think Kim is “wrong” to be scared of guns or to be afraid of being around guns. Perhaps this will come as a surprise as well, but I also don’t think Kendall Jenner is “wrong” for thinking about buying a gun. In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall, Khloe and Kim debate gun ownership:
Kim Kardashian is not here for Kendall Jenner getting a gun to protect herself. On Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall and Khloe Kardashian sat down with Kim to talk guns.
“Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She’s a single girl who lives alone, like someone’s already broken into her home, what if she was there?” Khloe explained. Kim, an advocate for gun safety laws, insisted that a gun just isn’t necessary.
“Well, that’s what you have security for,” Kim shot back. In an effort to help Kim understand, Khloe asked Kim if she thinks having a gun would have helped her during last year’s Paris robbery.
“In your situation, say that gun, you were able to get access to it, would you know what to do?” Khloe asked. Even if she did know how to use one, Kim wasn’t so sure a gun would’ve changed the outcome of that fateful night.
“I would not shoot these, it was three against one, or six, you know, or seven, I didn’t know about. There was no way I was gonna get out of there, I’m not like, Laura Croft,” Kim said.
At the end of the day, guns are a no go for Kim. “I’m not comfortable with it. I wouldn’t want my kids around it. I wouldn’t want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there’s a gun,” Kim insisted.
If Kendall wants to get a gun and she thinks it would make her feel safe, then I support that choice. I think Khloe is coming at it from that angle too – Khloe isn’t thinking “will the gun actually make Kendall safer?” she’s thinking “will it make Kendall FEEL safe?” Kim’s not wrong either – she would feel uncomfortable being in a house with a gun, or having her kids in a house with a gun. There’s zero harm in Kendall’s curiosity, nor would there be any harm in Kendall learning more about guns and going out for some target practice, just to make sure that she would know how to use a gun if she needed to. Basically, I’m sort of shocked by how educational and after-school-special this clip was. There are no bad guys, no petty beefs. It’s three sisters talking realistically about what guns and gun ownership would mean to them.
Kendall isn’t exactly the sharpest knife in the draw.
How responsible would she be with a gun.
With so many little kids around.
Hopefully she would take some training classes like any responsible gun owner. I understand why Kim is scared, but guns don’t just jump out and wreak havoc on their own. It’s the gun owners responsibility to train on how to use it.
I would assume the gun would be in a lock box, and not loaded. I mean Im in a “more strict” gun state, but i assume California has similar laws. She’d need a permit and would have to take gun safety classes. It wouldn’t be chilling loaded on the coffee table after walking into a store and buying it same day.
MM – I am sorry but that’s just petty and mean.
This conversation doesn’t feel real. But I’m glad they’re giving good message.
In the past episodes they “educated” themselves in sensitive subjects like Planned Parenthood, the homeless people and although the conversations didn’t seemed espontaneous, they are actually doing something great by putting the word out there.
It came across as very heavily scripted.
It’s a very timely and also very American conversation (I mean no disrespect, truly).
For me, if you’re not police or military, you should not have a gun. But that’s just me.
If she wants a gun she should sign up for training courses. I had to go to two (Canadian) for this – and wrote two exams which included written tests and practical tests. I now have a restricted firearms license so I can own handguns or rifles in Canada. The course was incredibly boring, and I had to work it in while working full days. But it absolutely weeds out a lot of people who have no business owning firearms. I don’t currently own a handgun, but I have a very ‘pretty’ Henry Golden Boy locked up in my home. I don’t hunt – I can’t imagine having to kill anything. It’s not there for my protection. I bought it because I legit just like target shooting. For me, that’s a fun way to burn off some steam – and since I have a desk job working IT, it’s nice to get out and walk in to the outdoor range once in a while.
I grew up in a family with a military background – guns were never toys. Guns were never treated as anything other than a tool that can be incredibly dangerous. Since we were kids we had it drilled into our heads that you NEVER point a firearm at anything unless you’re prepared that there’s a chance it could fire. You assume EVERY gun is loaded even if someone tells you it’s not. You always check it out yourself following the proper steps. You never are to ‘play’ with them. It was never the ‘cool’ thing to have a gun, and it wasn’t something you ever waved around like they do in movies.
I think ultimately, I have a healthy relationship with firearms – though I definitely don’t go around bragging about them – and I 100% believe in cracking down on gun ownership. There are SO many people who have no business owning a firearm, and there are FAR too lax of laws around the US. Here – I have to have my ammo locked completely separate from my firearm. I need to have a trigger or cable lock on my rifle, and it has to be locked in a room, or gun case that is very difficult to break into. It’s not just laying around. And honestly – it does make you feel slightly safer having one in the home WHEN IT’S PROPERLY STORED. But even then – if you’re being broken into, you probably aren’t going to have time to go get that gun, so you need to be prepared for that. It’s not some magical life line. But there are so many states that don’t have even a fraction of the restriction on storage and that’s terrifying.
But the thing is – if she wants to take proper courses and learn ACTUAL gun safety – and that makes her FEEL less afraid – I think that’s a good thing. Honestly, as long as she’s not leaving guns around where kids or idiots can get them, I’m not going to get on her for it. I think the main thing here is the education factor though. She should 100% be going and getting some kind of thorough training. She shouldn’t just half ass it and go get a gun that she’s not comfortable using.
When I watch people shoot clay pigeons it looks fun. However, the rest of it doesn’t look that great. I’m all for responsible gun ownership, but in America that’s starting to feel like an oxymoron. Between mass shootings, suicides, gun accidents, and homicides, things seem so bleak.
Yeah, exactly. I’ve watched some speed shooting competitions too, and trick shot stuff, and it’s incredible. I 100% understand why people loathe guns. I absolutely hate gun culture. I grew up in a rural area where hunting is HUGE. My 92 year old grandmother keeps coaxing me to go get her a deer because she grew up during a time where her brothers would always stock up every fall and winter for meat. She loves deer steak. I have to say it’s delicious – but I just can’t do it. But just imagine this 92 year old woman who’s relatively wealthy – wearing flashy jewelry with her hair perfectly permed and toned and telling her grand daughter to go hunting for her.
I hate all the redneck, macho bs that surrounds guns. I hate most of the people I know who are gun ‘nuts’. But I grew up with a great grandfather and grandfather who were war vets and avid outdoorsmen, and a father who was in cadets and hunted, and we were always taught to have a healthy fear/respect of guns – but to also realize they’re a useful resource.
Unfortunately, I seem to be an exception to the majority. I’m sure there ARE plenty of people who think similarly, but unfortunately, we’re a much quieter minority. And there’s never going to be news articles titles “Gun owner properly stores guns and nothing bad happens”. It’s always the worst case scenario stuff – and the crazy lobbyists who just ruin it for the responsible owners.
@Erinn I agree with everything you wrote. I also grew up in Canada in a house with guns (my father hunts, so we had rifles in the house) and everything was super safe and we were never ever in any danger. The gun cabinet was always locked, the guns were never loaded, and so on.
Most importantly, IMHO, they were never treated as toys; my father once broke one of my brother’s toy rifles over his knee because my brother had pointed it at someone. I truly believe that you can be a responsible owner but education and safety need to be taken seriously, and I am definitely in favor of stricter laws. Just because someone CAN own a gun, does not mean they SHOULD own a gun.
” if you’re being broken into, you probably aren’t going to have time to go get that gun, so you need to be prepared”
This is why I want/need a dog. I don’t expect the dog to attack and save my life, I just want enough warning to be able to call 911 or get out.
Have a dog and can confirm I feel A LOT safer. Until I think about how friendly and easily bribed she is…
TBH I know how to shoot a gun safely and had for years before my parents ever bought one. The thing about guns is…chances of you actually successfully shooting a suspect is not high. Esp in a public space
That being said I’m all for responsible gun ownership. In the US it’s not really possible because we have an obsession with guns, high magazines and selling them to anyone. That’s why we will continue to have mass shootings every month or week like clockwork
They already did the gun episode, just switch Kris for Kim and Caitlyn for Kendall.
I’ll never understand this mindset. She has personal security and she lives in a building with state of art security features. Anyone who manages to slip past that into her home isn’t going to announce themselves in time for her to run to her safe, get her gun, get her ammo, load the gun…and even if she did somehow manage it, again, anyone who can manage to get in her home is very likely totally capable of disarming her or shooting first. Just put in a panic room if you’re that scared. There’s a much better chance of that actually helping her.
When people imagine protecting themselves with guns they always seem to imagine scenarios where they either have loads of warning that danger is coming, or where they don’t follow gun safety rules at all and have a loaded gun just sitting around ready for them to pick it up and aim at a moments notice. In reality, if you plan on actually being a responsible gun owner, it’s highly unlikely your gun will be any use to you in a home invasion/robbery scenario.
I used to live in a country where home invasions were very common and where a lot of people slept with loaded guns on the bedside table. By far the most common result of that was that people would be killed in bed with their own guns. Many criminals actually stopped buying guns because they were so confident they could just use their victims guns.
I’m not trying to negate you’re experience from that country you used to live in, but you can keep a loaded handgun or shotgun in a locked case in your nightstand or under your bed. There are ways to safely store them without putting them in a safe in the garage or whatever.
If she has stalkers, she should get one IMHO.
No one is ever 100% safe. There’s always danger lurking. But people want to FEEL safe. That’s what i think Kaiser was referring to.
The old saying “someone who gives up freedom for security deserves neither” well it’s because people have always tried to find ways to FEEL safer. Even if in reality there is no guarantee, some people are willing give up a lot to mentally feel at ease. While Kendall wouldn’t really be giving up freedoms, its more of a gesture to make her feel safer at home.
Honestly, if she really wants to feel safe, she should learn self-defence techniques or some martial art. That way, she’ll be prepared mentally and physically to do what’s needed. If someone breaks into her place while she’s there (which is extremely unusual for regular people, but probably less so for celebrities), a gun locked somewhere in her house will likely be far less useful than knowing how to disarm/knock-out someone. And you’re far less likely to hurt a loved one/your security staff by accident
Feeling unsafe is the such a terrible feeling. But is it any better to have a false sense of security, and–possibly–be way too cocky in your ability to use a weapon? SWAT teams and specialist military forces train constantly and even they make mistakes. However it makes the average gun owner feel, having a gun loaded and around the house is a recipe for disaster.
like all things – people can do what they want if they do it responsibly. i’m sure with all the kids and people around kendall would be a responsible gun owner. i personally am scared of guns. i’ve handled them and shot them and it is power i don’t want. i don’t want the responsibility of owning one and i don’t want my family around them. but my question, honestly, for people with guns is what if you have to use it? could you live with shooting someone and possibly killing them? that is a really heavy burden. i know someone in the military that have shot and killed people and despite thousands of hours of mental and physical training, can’t bear what they did and suffer deeply for it 10 years later. i am terrified of a home invasion but i personally don’t think being shot or killed is a fair punishment for it and i don’t think i could live with myself. what are your thoughts on it?
Really good point-even if you kill someone in self defense, it’s probably traumatic AF.
Although I’m going to have to disagree with you on one thing- if you break into someone’s house, they don’t know why you are there and have every right to act like the worst is happening. No simpathy for home invaders in my mind.
+1
When my kids were little I’d always ask if there were guns in the house before a play date. The answer was yes only once. I explained I didn’t feel comfortable with my child in a house with guns and offered to host. The mother was very understanding. My parents have guns but I know for sure they are locked in a safe at all times and had no problem with my kids going there. You don’t always know who is responsible with their guns.
Her face is slowly, but surely, morphing into a Kardashian. It had to happen sooner or later, I guess.
The reality is that statistics show that having a gun in the home makes women less safe. She may feel safer, but she would statistically ne more likely to experience gun violence in her home if there is a gun in her home.
The Kardashians touch on more social issues than Taylor Swift. And I usually feel they’re on the on the right side of history, which again, is often not the case with Ms. Swift. I’ve been following the Swifties on the whole Aryan Goddess situation and they are really disappointing me so the comparison is on my mind.
The excuses that are made for Kim Kardashian on this site are just… ugh. It’s so disappointing (yet unsurprising) that people will give this woman and her family chance after chance.
What has she done that’s so egregious that caused you to hold a complete stranger in such contempt?
The Kardashians are culture vultures. They use black women and black culture to further themselves. Of course, that probably doesn’t matter to the main demographic of this site but as black woman I find them reprehensible.
All I have to say is Kendall is the wooooorst. My god. Like, just breathing seems to exhaust her. She’s so vapid and lifeless and ungrateful. I can’t stand her when I watch the show.
So yeah get a gun. But hopefully she’s smart enough to be safe with it.
The point that everyone misses is that buying a gun won’t keep you safe if you don’t train. You can target practice all day long but it’s not going to protect you…things like the difference between cover and concealment and knowing what’s behind your target and who’s a bad guy and who isn’t isn’t going to be learned During target practice. And it’s necessary to constantly practice so muscle memory can take over when adrenaline makes hash out of your fine motor skills. Untrained people get their gun taken away and used on them. Wish people understood this.
This is like….the 4th episode throughout the course of the show that they’ve dedicated to “[family member] wants a gun in the house! [other family member] objects!” and it gets more and more boring every time.
I see both sides. I considered getting a gun because I’m single and travel alone quite a bit. But I’ve got a 10-year-old son and, in the end, decided it wasn’t worth it. I’d never feel safe with him anywhere around it. But that was the decision that was right for my life at this time. I don’t have anything against responsible gun ownership of guns like: handguns, rifles, shotguns, things with an actual purpose beyond shooting mass amounts of people at one time. I can’t with assault weapons, I think those should absolutely be banned.
