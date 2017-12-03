Bryan Singer mysteriously disappears, many believe an exposé is about to drop

Bryan Singer is a well-known and well-respected director of such films as The Usual Suspects and four of the X-Men movies. He’s a major producer as well, and he’s deeply connected to the entire X-Men franchise. For years, there have also been rumors about Singer abusing young men. For the most part, the rumors are just that: gossip, whispers about his pool parties, an accusation in the 1990s that didn’t go anywhere, awkward silences in interviews, or the occasional filter-less actor mouthing off in the public sphere. There was a lawsuit once – a man named Michael Egan filed a lawsuit against Singer and two other men, accusing them of sexually abusing him when he was a minor. Nothing came of it. There was another lawsuit, filed by an unnamed British man, claiming something similar. But, as I said, the rumors persisted. It felt like the Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey situations – a lot of people knew enough about Bryan Singer, and as such, many people were waiting to see Singer would ever get exposed in the public sphere, in this current Sex-Predatorgate 2017. Well, guess what?
Fox has halted production on the studio’s Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, due to the “unexpected unavailability” of director Bryan Singer. Rami Malek is starring as the legendary frontman Freddie Mercury in the movie that had been filming in London.
“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” reads Fox’s full statement. The crew received force majeure letters today, says one insider.
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Singer failed to return to set after the Thanksgiving holiday break, leaving producers nervous about the state of the production and talking about potentially replacing him. In a statement to the BBC, a rep for the director says his absence is due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.” However, sources say that filming on the biopic has not been easy. For example, insiders tell THR that producers and his star had grown tired of Singer’s behavior, which saw him routinely show up late to set. Another source has said that a cinematographer had to step in and direct during a previous “non-showing.”
This is not first time that Singer has disappeared during a production. He momentarily vanished during the shooting of X-Men: Apocalypse and during Superman Returns. Bohemian Rhapsody is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.
Bryan Singer mysteriously disappears in the middle of filming? Huh. Last month, Singer deleted his Twitter account, and some sites have noticed that some of the less-than-flattering gossip articles about Singer have been slowly scrubbed from the internet. Basically, it seems very much like Singer has known for a month or longer that he’s about to be named publicly in yet another exposé. I wonder if the exposé will come from one of the trade papers, or whether it will be the New York Times or LA Times? I can guarantee that Singer is probably already lawyered up and preparing for the worst – as he should. If even half of the rumors about Singer are true, it’s going to be absolutely awful.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This guy…..he’s got a slew of skeletons in his closet. Hope his health is ok, it would be a shame if something happened that kept him from experiencing the full humiliation of an expose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea that is what he looked like! For some reason I was thinking he kinda looked like Brett Ratner. Either way, he’s a garbage person so F him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s also rumored Singer got Brad Renfro addicted to heroin on the set of Apt Pupil, and that led him down the path to his death.
That’s a recurring detail – getting young men/boys drugged up for lame excuses like ‘partying’ or ‘getting comfortable for a scene’ – or the rumor that he filmed UNDERAGE MALE EXTRAS in the shower scene during Apt Pupil, but filmed….with his own personal camera.
I truly believe he’s been untouchable for so long because he IS part of a ring of entertainment industry ped0phile men that protect one another. One of them in particular rumored to be part of it is a billionaire with his name on MANY buildings – Geffen. With that much money, you can buy silence in many ways.
Goddard is best buddies w/Bryan Singer. Kevin Spacey & Bryan Singer were thick as thieves…no doubt preyed together. Ancier, Huffington…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why was my comment scrubbed? I asked questions and made no allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl models on Instagram reported that when they were underage and just starting their career, had been called to do shootings for “big clients”, in which they were shot naked, but never saw the pics published anywhere.
I know we’re talking about different things, but it definitely looks like there are pedophilia rings in the model and acting industry, that clearly doesn’t just consists of a handful of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so well said. This guy is a creep of the highest proportions. I guess money kept those other accusations from going anywhere but these are different times.
Every abuser should now get what he deserves. Are ANY of these guys going to go to jail or is rehab justice???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this creep goes down in HUGE flames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The stories about this guy are shocking – have read about his parties where there are lots of drugs and under age boys.
He really is an awful human being and HW has protected him for a long long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the rumors have been widespread and I always believed it. His pool parties were gay orgies where young men were routinely abused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@digital unicorn…this is who Harvey probably targeted after he was taken down. If Singer wouldn’t help him, then he was going to bury him along with others he was protecting. Expect Rattner to go down too. Harvey has some scores to settle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with you. These stories have been around forever. Time for it all to come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think Harvey is behind a lot of the outings but yep..Singer was his big target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s highly unlikely Harvey has anything to do with this, or indeed the fall of anyone else. He is only concerned with himself, as he always has been. He’s working overtime not to get arrested and actually imprisoned right now. Also, Harvey was an outsider, a New York indie guy. Singer is LA all the way, he’s embedded in the studio system. They’re very different circles of the industry.
Singer is not going to survive this reckoning. 100%. It’s only a matter of time. Reporters are working on this, they’re just being careful because he’s famously litigious. They don’t need to know or report everything. One or two people go on record about harassment of any kind, from even decades ago, and he’s done. That’s the climate now. We all know there’s worse but that will be enough. Singer knows this too. That’s why he’s having a nervous breakdown and going on a bender. Spacey went down after Rapp came forward, then others; Gary Goddard has gone down after Anthony Edwards came forward, then two others backed him up. Both were Singer buddies.
Plus, word is out that he disappears from film sets. They used to hide that. He is already a liability. His publicist, Matt Bomer’s dodgy husband Simon Halls, has abandoned him. Halls did the same with Ratner, another of his scummy clients. Rats leaving a sinking ship … only Marty Singer his amoral lawyer seems to be sticking around for more $$$.
It would be nice if everything cracked open about all the other horrible, powerful abusers he enabled but that may be too much to hope for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, I’ve heard about the stories, also. I find it disturbing that internet stories are being scrubbed. I hope he still isn’t being protected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Internet stories are absolutely being scrubbed. I basically watched in real-time as I read comments on a CDaN article last month – commenters were copy/pasting tweets and a Yahoo article damning Bryan Singer and within hours the tweets and article were all deleted, the only remaining version being what was copy & pasted into the CDaN comment section because the posters believed it would otherwise disappear (and it did, from Twitter and Yahoo).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. That’s why when Spacey was exposed I knew it was a matter of time for Singer. Esp since they apparently ran in the same “circle” and parties. The stories about him are honestly vile and stomach turning.
I knew this was coming when he deleted his Twitter. Whatever is dropping must be the mother of all bombs. And he deserves it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure if singer goes down a lot of Hollywoods A list would fall with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let it fall. I’m already at the point where I cannot watch a Hollywood movie at the cinema anymore. I’m disgusted with the whole system. Let it end – we can find other works for our escapism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree Esmerelda. I’m done with watching movies as entertainment. Spending my few hard earned dollars elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if HW is the one that protected him but he has a very and very very protective circle of pedophiles around him with alot of power and money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are plenty of pics too. Somebody took the time to gather many photos of Singer posing with the boys. There must be almost a hundred different kids in those.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
about time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he gets the treatment he deserves and nothing less, including losing his sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pre-emptively running and hiding, if that is what he’s done, seems like overkill for an expose that’s not yet come out. It feels more like he’s running from the law, not just public opinion.
The rumours about him have always insinuated that he’s not only a predator, but that he’s also a major player in a ring of similar predators. I wonder if he’s found out that’s being investigated, or that some other ‘member’ has been arrested.
Whatever it is, I’m glad something’s finally happening with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was my first thought, awful though it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I’ve read him disappearing isnt even uncommon. On first sight it seems related but if he has done that before we dont know. My first thought was: “I even believe its stress related because he must have a lot of trouble sleeping at night or everytime he surfs the net”. But he has disappeared from a lot of movie sets.
He cant be this dense tho to not think his time isnt coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also allegedly a MAJOR drug addict which has contributed to his past “disappearances” and it would not surprise me if he’s using heavily currently.
Also can you imagine if a female or POC director kept disappearing from the set of big budget films? Actually you can’t. Because it would happen once and they’d be blacklisted by the studios.
Bye Bryan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered the same thing. Maybe he’s just on a bender and there was no story putting pressure on him.
He’d be an absolute moron if that were the case though because look at where the conversation has gone now. If there wasn’t a story in the works before, I’m guessing there is now simply because his sudden absence gives the appearance of blood in the water.
Journalists will want to get to the bottom of it and victims may assume others are talking and they can too. They may see him as weakened and less intimidating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Time it all came out. Vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOOD. I hope his takedown is SAVAGE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. He’s been the one I’m waiting for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me too!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the boys he abused committed suicide and became drug addicts. He and the big fish he hung with when they abused young men and boys should rot in the bowels of the most bottomless pits of h.ll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose
THIS. he’s ruined the lives of HUNDREDS of young men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably too much to hope but let this be Hollywood cleaning house, take ALL THe RUBBISH OUT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eradicate. Fumigate. Adjudicate. Repeat regularly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should be the White House motto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen! It’s well past time for these scumbag predators to pay up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About bloody time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted to catch Rami as Freddy but was hesitant. If they can get rid of him as director first, that’s a nice ending to 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought they could replace the director too, but then an article mentioned they were two weeks away from wrapping. That means 98% of this movie is ‘a Bryan Singer film’ and they can’t undo that or unmake that even if they bring in somebody else to replace Singer. Singer has tarnished this film before it’s even seen audiences. It’s tainted permanently imo, so I cannot see it even being released, if ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God. I get the need for powerful (in whatever capacity) creeps to exert their power and control over people who have far less power, but why? What is missing in their make-up that they need to treat other human beings in such a despicable manner? Why/how do they get satisfaction from humiliating and hurting others? Do they ever, even for a moment, think, “Hang on. This is wrong, in the worst possible way. I need to get help.” These stories sicken me, but I continue reading in the hope that I’ll understand better, and also as a very small way of supporting the victims. Strange, I know, but as a survivor, if I can’t bear reading their stories, what must it be like living them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t have to be captains of industry to do this.
Everyday life. Some people are only held back by opportunity. Gaining power makes them less inhibited because they control the situation without fear of consequences. It’s exponentially worse if they become a captain of industry, but you can be sure that they always abused people even when they had no real power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, LAK. Yes, I understand perfectly, as I’ve been around b@$t@rds like this all my life, but what is missing that they need to have victims? They are cruel to animals, too – not all animals, just those that are insignificant in their life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some say they’ve been victims themselves.
But of course, not all victims become victimizers, and not all victimizers have been victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Singer has been known as a predator for years, so I would love to see him get a major takedown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy should have been in jail a long time ago, along with all the participants of those parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Singer I’m wondering more who he will take down with him. Harvey seemed to be a lone predator. One that was protected certainly but with Singer it seems to be a ring. If thats true we could find out who was part of that. That has the potential to be bigger than Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting side note but it’s been reported his long term publicist Simon Halls is no longer representing him. That’s big. The statements from his “rep” are apparently a lawyer.
Screw Halls either way as he was his rep for years and likely complicit in many ways, but him jumping ship is very significant. Rats flee a sinking ship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Simon Halls is married to Matt Bomer. I hope he wasn’t involved. But Singer didn’t just fill those parties with pedophiles, he invited prominent gay men to those things. Maybe that’s why this has been slow to develop publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Simon married to Matt Bomer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4
LOL is he being legally repped by Marty Singer…? cause thats as obvious as it gets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think as far as Halls goes it depends what you mean by “involved”. There’s been no evidence (so far) that he was/is an abuser but he’s been Singer’s publicist for many years (and well paid I assume).
I’m not sure who his lawyer is right now, but when accusations were made a few years ago his lawyer was…you guessed it…Marty Singer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Simon Halls reportedly approached Singer when the Egan story was hot. He’s plenty complicit. He was also Bret Ratner’s publicist until very, very recently. I don’t care how hot his husband is, I have no time for his PR bullshit. He will clearly do anything for money and only drops scumbags when it’s bad for his own business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While Harvey may have been a lone predator he knows all the dirt in Hollywood as well as the other producers. The rich protect the rich until someone is charged and they then throw each other under the bus to take attention away from their charges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Levine, a famous conductor, was just exposed in The NY Times. I wonder if he and Singer are part of the same circle. Rumors about Levine have also been rampant in the arts world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One beloved English thespian was pictured at one of Bryan’s orgies and it upsets me that he is mixed up with him.
Mind you, if you read Rupert Everett’s biography, he names people including our beloved thespian though he frames it as luvvies being luvvies to get ahead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this thespian in the Xmen movies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK who is the beloved English thespian?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nic919 / OSTONE : Yes. Magneto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please… not someone rhyming with mirth, please???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont know any rumours but this is hinting about Gandalf.
Wolverine and Jennifer Lawrences ex boyfriend are also in a lot of pictures with Singer but they are also part of his movies. So thats hard to tell.
for the man rhyming with Mirth, if its Colin Firth. Working with Allen and wearing yellow face should be enough to cancel him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s Sir Ian, I’m done. Done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QueenB: Not random cast photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s who I thought you were referring to. I want to make excuses and say there probably aren’t a lot of gay parties in Hollywood but really that isn’t enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ian McKellen, right? Datalounge especially has been on top of it since the beginning, their friendship goes way, way back.
QueenB, yeah, Hoult has allegedly also been a beneficiary of Singer’s and his friends’ patronage, and Hugh Jackman, long rumoured to be gay (open secret at this point) has also been tight with that crew. The fact that they’re all involved in the same movies serves as an excellent cover though.
Allegedly. Unfortunately my time in lgbt communities has taught me that the communities are very insular, most people know someone who knows someone that someone else knows, and the gossip tends to be true rather than not, and it breaks my heart that if it really is true and if this is cracked open, people WILL use it to paint us all demons over the actions of few.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there have been articles, I remember reading that Egan mentioned McKellen 2 or 3 years ago.
some pics have already disappeared from the net. I read that when Egan or some other guy was 16, Singer took him to Hawaii, where the age of consent is 16.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The actors in Singer’s orbit if they are named I think will shock some people with some others probably not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, there has always been rumblings about beloved thespian and his lecherous behaviour – it was well known within the theatre and British film industry. Fame in HW meant it was all whitewashed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shijel
You are right about the LGBT community, and I have found in that community what is an open secret is not to the rest of the world. Because the fashion world is full of so many hot male models, who get hit on constantly by every living thing that comes in contact with them and loads of gay men, the gossip flows like a waterfall. And if you go to parties or private clubs often a closeted celebrity is likely to be there.
Some guys are bi and like to flirt with guys but have relationships with women. Some aren’t hiding, but they aren’t telling anyone either.
I don’t think everyone who socialized with Singer is a pedophile but those in his inner circle I find hard to believe they didn’t know or were involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti: i knew about beloved thespian in context of British theatre scene, but it seemed he was dealing with consenting adults. I remember being surprised at how blithily Rupert discussed the scene in his book like amusing anecdotes of fun times in a mis-spent youth.
I suppose i love beloved actor so much that i refused to employ critical brain with regards the British theatre scene, but knowing the gossip around Singer, seeing those photos, i can’t dismiss it.
Shijel: You’ve got to believe that we the lgbt community won’t be tarred as a whole. It’s horrible that it happens, but there are some of us who are allies and will always point out to the bigots how wrong they are to have this prejudice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK is right Shijel.
I don’t think the LGBT community will be blamed. Not in this climate when you have Lauer, Weinstein, Rattner, CK…and it will continue. At another time it would be a problem, but then you have Roy Moore and the politicians on top of that.
When Kevin Spacey tried that noise, the slapback was hard and fast. No one was there for it. I don’t think the majority of reasonable people would think it had anything to do with sexual orientation.
I understand your fears, but I don’t think there is anything to worry about these days.
@LAK
It is sad when people we admire prove to be less than we thought they were. So far there have not been a lot of beloved figures, but I think it will change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK – I think with the Beloved Thespian it was a case of being VERY touchy feely and over the top. If you’ve seen him in interviews with other actors that he might fancy he is very OTT flirty and touchy with them.
I love him as an actor too and he is someone that you would have a great night down the pub with. I guess people have 2 different sides to their personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I don’t get, is why, if this man’s behavior is an open secret, he keeps getting hired. He is high drama and an abusive predator. Why the holy hell would you want this guy anywhere near your production?
Dude regularly drops off the planet during shooting. Oh, and in his off time, drugs and rapes adolescents. At what point do you think…. “Maybe we could go with someone else….” What does a guy have to do to become unhireable? Because if women are even *rumored* to be difficult they can’t buy a job.
Harvey was a known quantity as well, but that guy showed the hell up and got sh*t done. Brian Singer has an established history of ducking out and still gets work. Oh, and he RAPES CHILDREN. JFC.
Burn the whole place down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People put profit and ambition over basic humanity and decency. That’s why Singer continued to be hired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t have said it better Naomi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is very powerful and very connected. He’s the one making the movies and doing the hiring – and is asking money people that he already knows (and are possibly participating). But that really is the question. Why is there apparently no limit to these powerful men’s bad behavior? That’s why I have zero sympathy for House Of Cards now that Spacey is out. They knew who he was and hired him anyway. This is the consequence. If they were so worried about wveryone’s jobs they shouldn’t have hired a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Credit to CB & Kaiser for bravely reporting this over the years. Softly, softly, catchee monkey!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s hope it’s finally time for him to face justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we have to go back to Harvey’s hit list. People that he was going to lay scorched Earth to… Rattner was on the list, was Singer on it too? It implies that Hollywood has a deeper problem than we first imagined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kevin Spacey went to his parties with the underage kids. Time to start arresting them. They also need to look into Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon. Another child predator. And R Kelly.
I feel bad for Rami Malek because this Freddie Mercury movie sounds interesting but I am sure they can find another director that can take over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I understand it there are actually only two weeks left in principal photography (he’s disappeared from this movie a few times). That’s a BIG problem for the film as if they have someone come in to finish that small amount of filming, DGA rules still make it a “Bryan Singer Film”. Depending on what’s coming, that may be near impossible to sell, and forget about any awards play! The alternative is to refilm the whole thing like they did with that stupid Han Solo movie. Problem is this project definitely does not have Star Wars money to do that with. This movie is in huge trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. I’ve been a diehard Freddie / Queen fan for 4 decades. LOVE. That’s what it’s been. But from what I heard of the direction, headed by Brian May, this wasn’t going to be a decent movie anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also, w/2 weeks of filming left before wrapping, even a new director coming in couldn’t take off Singer’s dirty fingerprints. It IS a Bryan Singer film – and it would be just such a huge mistake to release it. It might as well be shelved forever, cause it’s tainted forever.
I adored Rami Malek until he signed on for this project. I thought he was one of the good ones. He HAD to have known about Singer. You just type his name into google and its like the 2nd result!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What kind of life can you have with horrible secrets following you around like this? He must live in constant fear and anxiety of being busted. (Not remorse-fear.) I suspect he will end his own life before facing the consequences of his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s got pretty serious substance abuse problems, I’m guessing that’s how he sleeps at night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve often wondered this, too, Myhair’s. Perhaps that’s why they live such a life of excess, with so much drug use, alcohol, sex, spending…? I want every last one of these maggots skewered and charred over glowing coals.
(Love your name. My wonderful best friend has a huge, thick mop of curls – so much better than mine – that she sometimes doesn’t bother to comb. I’ve asked more than a few times what she keeps in there. Now I know. It’s secrets. I’ll be taking that up with her later today.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s had his Pr team and studios protecting him for too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t think he had anxiety about it. He has done this for decades and if it wasn’t for Rose McGowan up until a couple of months ago he had absolutely no reason to think his money and power would not continue to give him this pool of you men forever!! I have to hand it Rose…and the other women who came forward, and once they nabbed Kevin Spacey (his sidekick) it was just a matter of time until Bryan Singer got busted. THANK GOD Matt Lauer is gone! Another POS.
I will not feel better about this until i see criminal charges filed against these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s either on the lam or dead. The Network can not afford for Singer to get caught. He’ll bring down people even more powerful, connected, well-known and rich than he is.
We may simply never hear from Brian Singer again. He may be buried next to Jimmy Hoffa already.
If the lid really blows off Hollywood, entire film catalogues will disappear. Some of the most beloved movies of the 1980s and 90s were produced, directed and star pedophiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the only other name is Spielberg, right? Jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting Singer’s meltdown is coming so close to his good buddy Gary Goddard getting outed by Anthony Edwards as a child molesting ghoul.
I think/ hope something BIG is coming and it’s about time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Anthony Edward’s article was so heartbreaking! He is so brave to come forward. I mean he is Goose from Top Gun!!! Gary Goddard denied the allegation but then another actor came forward and backed Anthony’s claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s even more odd is Goddard has taken his own leave of absence as of a week ago due to his own allegations. The timing of this and Singer’s absence is very strange or very telling…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who I feel bad for, besides Singer’s victims? His kid. He had a baby with a female friend a few years ago. The rumors stopped for a bit after that. I hope the mother blocks him from the child. There’s no way I’d let a predator near my kid if I was her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! I was about to say and he has a child! Why on earth would you ever think that was a good idea?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if his had the child just to quiet down the rumors and his female friend was in on it.
Look at Terry Richardson who had a twins with his female assistant who helped him drug and sexually assault young models. Also Guy from Girl Gone Wild who raped, sexually assaulted, and physically assaulted underage girls and he and his wife genetically selected to have a female child because he wanted to prove to the public that he’s not a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joe Francis from GGW had twin daughters, also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D
Thanks that who I was referring to in my comment I had forgot he had twins. I just found this old quote from him which is just sickening. ( Francis chimed in, “We chose to have girls. I believe people will finally understand my love, respect and admiration for women. I love girls.”)
Woody Allen is another one who adopted two girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He came out as bi, which is a joke, and claimed his female bff was now his ‘partner.’ She reportedly got paid big bucks to do it. It was a PR move to rehabilitate his image after the big scandal in 2014. So gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost a lot of love for Michelle when she had his kid. They have been friends since college I think and I loved her on Queer as Folk. But when I read that, I nearly hurled. Poor child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where could he flee where he wouldn’t face extradition? Anywhere? That’s where I think he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
France or Brazil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US and Brazil have an extradition treaty. So that’s a no-go.
US and France don’t have an extradition treaty, but they do extradite people back to the United States. They don’t extradite their own citizens, which is why they won’t extradite Polanski. He could buy some time in France, but that’s about it.
ETA: If he were prepared, he could have obtained citizenship for a number of countries that would then deny his extradition to the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess would be somewhere in Asia. Laos, Cambodia or maybe Vietnam, none of which have extradition treaties with the US. Of all of those my top guess would be Cambodia. There is a LOT of child sex trafficking in some of these places and that would probably be on his “must have” list for a bolt-hole place to go if he plans to continue to lead the same sort of lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russia comes to mind, but there are plenty of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russia with its strict anti-gay laws (“for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values”, no less) doesn’t seem like an option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t hwar about the Weinstein rumors, but I have heard about the Singer rumors and he needs to go down. Thus man is trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a bit of a surprise if you’ve been on gossip sites for any period of time – EVERYONE knew about Harvey. I’ve been browsing internet gossip for at least 15 years and I totally knew. I also believe the reason Uma Thurman hasn’t been more specific about her anger is because she capitulated to his advances for her career (as MANY did) and doesn’t want to explicitly say so. Still makes her a victim, but it’s a shitty spot for her to be in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t think that’s the reason at all. There is no shame in saying this is what i was forced to do if i wanted a career and to make a living. but no.. her anger is beyond that. There are TONS of actresses that are not coming forward because they did what they had to do to get ahead and get a part in something. I think they feel ashamed that they gave in but the truth is, they shouldn’t have had to. This whole thing is not about who did and who did not sleep with these guys, but WHY DID THEY HAVE TO? No I think Uma’s anger is not quite so simple as that. Something major happened there.. maybe rape…but i imagine it will come out eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly didn’t hear anything about outright sexual assault and Weinstein. Bully? Yes. Sleazy? Yes. The casting couch myth hid it, because people thought casting couch meant ambitious young men and women willingly sleeping around to get ahead. I think, if we’re being honest, we’re all guilty of not seeing the reality of what was going on, of joking about it, of minimising it. How many times have we said “so and so must have slept with so and so” to get that far. People were still making sly remarks about Gretchen Mol a few weeks ago. Some people are still speculating about how certain people they got their careers, even now.
It’s just not okay. I have done this in the past and I won’t do it now. The whole idea is based on power imbalances, coercion, harassment or assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know about Harvey. Really, everybody doesn’t know what you know or pay attention to all the stories everywhere or keep all the names straight. Many are selective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope justice will finally be served to this ahole. All these revelations put earlier rumors about Jeffrey Epstein sex parties in a different light now. I believe all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Singers insta is still up
On an early November post
bdking81Hey Bryan. I know you don’t remember me, as I was just a freshman at USA, but I’m sure you remember JJ Feick… He invited me to Brandon Boyd’s birthday, as well as Gary’s place. Just know (if you see this), I am more than happy to speak out on your behalf… Take care, sir.
Gary Goddard being a pedophile, Brandon Boyd the lead singer of incubus, and JJ feick, a young gay man dead in 2005.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell if that is a tell or a sincere note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Brandon Boyd inclusion seems so random.
I can’t believe he’s allowing people to comment on his Instagram. I imagine there are several taunts, so who knows what that comment means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about Brandon Boyd?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also Weinstein has disappeared as well, apparently. Nonetheless a judge declared him served in one of the cases against him. Maybe he and Singer are off weeping on each others’ shoulders on a deserted island somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s in a hotel in scottsdale
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read a disturbing article: That there are those who feel that this will all blow over in Hollywood and elsewhere and that in the long run nothing will change. I find this a terrifying prospect. I also read that the rape case against Oinkstein has stalled for lack of evidence. What do you think about this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will all come down to public outrage and interest. If they can get away with the status quo, they will. The only reason Harvey and the others have been taken out is because of public interest and outrage on social media. Money making industries don’t punish bad behavior unless it affects their bottom line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the difference here is that they are dealing with women. This is not the OJ trial where the general public was not heard and he got away with murder. They apparently have evidence and mark my words, these women are not going to let them get away with it unscathed and getting back on their thrones in Hollywood.
NFW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oinkstein is perfect, thanks for the laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BURN BABY BURN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can run, you can hide, but the truth always finds its way to light.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was waiting for this. How can there be a true culling of the predator herd without Singer? Still pissed about Venit getting a pass after Terry Crews’ allegation, but I do not think Singer will get that same treatment. I hope he burns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he falls,many will fall with him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The great Freddile Mercury deserves better than to have Byran Singer connected to his biopic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if an exposé is coming or not, but there’s another issue here that I hope will start to end as well with all the wave of accusations. The studios allow way too much nonsense from their “stars” (whether it’s directors, producers or actors) on set! What the heck, how can they let a director show up late all the time and disappear from the set whenever they want? (Same with them allowing Johnny Depp coming in drunk and with someone to read him his lines and whoever else wants to waste the time of hard working people that are true professionals). It’s not like Bryan Singer is this irrepleaceable talents, there’s a hundred other directors like him out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While the truth about Charlie Sheen has been surfacing for a few years, the comments above make me think that we are talking about someone like Spielberg or Hanks. Which would blow things out of the water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse