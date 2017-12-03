Bryan Singer mysteriously disappears, many believe an exposé is about to drop

The UK premiere and fan screening of 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Bryan Singer is a well-known and well-respected director of such films as The Usual Suspects and four of the X-Men movies. He’s a major producer as well, and he’s deeply connected to the entire X-Men franchise. For years, there have also been rumors about Singer abusing young men. For the most part, the rumors are just that: gossip, whispers about his pool parties, an accusation in the 1990s that didn’t go anywhere, awkward silences in interviews, or the occasional filter-less actor mouthing off in the public sphere. There was a lawsuit once – a man named Michael Egan filed a lawsuit against Singer and two other men, accusing them of sexually abusing him when he was a minor. Nothing came of it. There was another lawsuit, filed by an unnamed British man, claiming something similar. But, as I said, the rumors persisted. It felt like the Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey situations – a lot of people knew enough about Bryan Singer, and as such, many people were waiting to see Singer would ever get exposed in the public sphere, in this current Sex-Predatorgate 2017. Well, guess what?

Fox has halted production on the studio’s Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, due to the “unexpected unavailability” of director Bryan Singer. Rami Malek is starring as the legendary frontman Freddie Mercury in the movie that had been filming in London.

“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” reads Fox’s full statement. The crew received force majeure letters today, says one insider.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Singer failed to return to set after the Thanksgiving holiday break, leaving producers nervous about the state of the production and talking about potentially replacing him. In a statement to the BBC, a rep for the director says his absence is due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.” However, sources say that filming on the biopic has not been easy. For example, insiders tell THR that producers and his star had grown tired of Singer’s behavior, which saw him routinely show up late to set. Another source has said that a cinematographer had to step in and direct during a previous “non-showing.”

This is not first time that Singer has disappeared during a production. He momentarily vanished during the shooting of X-Men: Apocalypse and during Superman Returns. Bohemian Rhapsody is set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.

Bryan Singer mysteriously disappears in the middle of filming? Huh. Last month, Singer deleted his Twitter account, and some sites have noticed that some of the less-than-flattering gossip articles about Singer have been slowly scrubbed from the internet. Basically, it seems very much like Singer has known for a month or longer that he’s about to be named publicly in yet another exposé. I wonder if the exposé will come from one of the trade papers, or whether it will be the New York Times or LA Times? I can guarantee that Singer is probably already lawyered up and preparing for the worst – as he should. If even half of the rumors about Singer are true, it’s going to be absolutely awful.

X Men Apocalypse Fan Screening

132 Responses to “Bryan Singer mysteriously disappears, many believe an exposé is about to drop”

  1. Appalachian says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    This guy…..he’s got a slew of skeletons in his closet. Hope his health is ok, it would be a shame if something happened that kept him from experiencing the full humiliation of an expose.

    Reply
    • MeowuiRose says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:21 am

      I had no idea that is what he looked like! For some reason I was thinking he kinda looked like Brett Ratner. Either way, he’s a garbage person so F him!

      Reply
    • mashedpotatoes1 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      it’s also rumored Singer got Brad Renfro addicted to heroin on the set of Apt Pupil, and that led him down the path to his death.

      That’s a recurring detail – getting young men/boys drugged up for lame excuses like ‘partying’ or ‘getting comfortable for a scene’ – or the rumor that he filmed UNDERAGE MALE EXTRAS in the shower scene during Apt Pupil, but filmed….with his own personal camera.

      I truly believe he’s been untouchable for so long because he IS part of a ring of entertainment industry ped0phile men that protect one another. One of them in particular rumored to be part of it is a billionaire with his name on MANY buildings – Geffen. With that much money, you can buy silence in many ways.

      Goddard is best buddies w/Bryan Singer. Kevin Spacey & Bryan Singer were thick as thieves…no doubt preyed together. Ancier, Huffington…

      Reply
      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        December 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

        Why was my comment scrubbed? I asked questions and made no allegations.

      • Aren says:
        December 3, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Girl models on Instagram reported that when they were underage and just starting their career, had been called to do shootings for “big clients”, in which they were shot naked, but never saw the pics published anywhere.
        I know we’re talking about different things, but it definitely looks like there are pedophilia rings in the model and acting industry, that clearly doesn’t just consists of a handful of people.

    • aqua44 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      so well said. This guy is a creep of the highest proportions. I guess money kept those other accusations from going anywhere but these are different times.
      Every abuser should now get what he deserves. Are ANY of these guys going to go to jail or is rehab justice???

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    The stories about this guy are shocking – have read about his parties where there are lots of drugs and under age boys.

    He really is an awful human being and HW has protected him for a long long time.

    Reply
    • Parigo says:
      December 3, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Yes, the rumors have been widespread and I always believed it. His pool parties were gay orgies where young men were routinely abused.

      Reply
    • Purplehazeforever says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:01 am

      @digital unicorn…this is who Harvey probably targeted after he was taken down. If Singer wouldn’t help him, then he was going to bury him along with others he was protecting. Expect Rattner to go down too. Harvey has some scores to settle.

      Reply
      • Starfish says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

        Totally agree with you. These stories have been around forever. Time for it all to come out.

      • isabelle says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:42 am

        Think Harvey is behind a lot of the outings but yep..Singer was his big target.

      • msd says:
        December 3, 2017 at 6:35 pm

        It’s highly unlikely Harvey has anything to do with this, or indeed the fall of anyone else. He is only concerned with himself, as he always has been. He’s working overtime not to get arrested and actually imprisoned right now. Also, Harvey was an outsider, a New York indie guy. Singer is LA all the way, he’s embedded in the studio system. They’re very different circles of the industry.

        Singer is not going to survive this reckoning. 100%. It’s only a matter of time. Reporters are working on this, they’re just being careful because he’s famously litigious. They don’t need to know or report everything. One or two people go on record about harassment of any kind, from even decades ago, and he’s done. That’s the climate now. We all know there’s worse but that will be enough. Singer knows this too. That’s why he’s having a nervous breakdown and going on a bender. Spacey went down after Rapp came forward, then others; Gary Goddard has gone down after Anthony Edwards came forward, then two others backed him up. Both were Singer buddies.

        Plus, word is out that he disappears from film sets. They used to hide that. He is already a liability. His publicist, Matt Bomer’s dodgy husband Simon Halls, has abandoned him. Halls did the same with Ratner, another of his scummy clients. Rats leaving a sinking ship … only Marty Singer his amoral lawyer seems to be sticking around for more $$$.

        It would be nice if everything cracked open about all the other horrible, powerful abusers he enabled but that may be too much to hope for.

    • Cintra.C says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Yea, I’ve heard about the stories, also. I find it disturbing that internet stories are being scrubbed. I hope he still isn’t being protected.

      Reply
      • hunter says:
        December 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        Internet stories are absolutely being scrubbed. I basically watched in real-time as I read comments on a CDaN article last month – commenters were copy/pasting tweets and a Yahoo article damning Bryan Singer and within hours the tweets and article were all deleted, the only remaining version being what was copy & pasted into the CDaN comment section because the posters believed it would otherwise disappear (and it did, from Twitter and Yahoo).

    • Nicole says:
      December 3, 2017 at 10:42 am

      Yep. That’s why when Spacey was exposed I knew it was a matter of time for Singer. Esp since they apparently ran in the same “circle” and parties. The stories about him are honestly vile and stomach turning.
      I knew this was coming when he deleted his Twitter. Whatever is dropping must be the mother of all bombs. And he deserves it.

      Reply
    • Just sayin says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

      Pretty sure if singer goes down a lot of Hollywoods A list would fall with him.

      Reply
    • aqua44 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      I don’t know if HW is the one that protected him but he has a very and very very protective circle of pedophiles around him with alot of power and money.

      Reply
    • Aren says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      There are plenty of pics too. Somebody took the time to gather many photos of Singer posing with the boys. There must be almost a hundred different kids in those.

      Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    about time.

    Reply
  4. GET YOUR HEAD STRAIGHT says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I hope he gets the treatment he deserves and nothing less, including losing his sanity.

    Reply
  5. Jussie says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Pre-emptively running and hiding, if that is what he’s done, seems like overkill for an expose that’s not yet come out. It feels more like he’s running from the law, not just public opinion.

    The rumours about him have always insinuated that he’s not only a predator, but that he’s also a major player in a ring of similar predators. I wonder if he’s found out that’s being investigated, or that some other ‘member’ has been arrested.

    Whatever it is, I’m glad something’s finally happening with him.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      December 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

      This was my first thought, awful though it is.

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      December 3, 2017 at 8:36 am

      From what I’ve read him disappearing isnt even uncommon. On first sight it seems related but if he has done that before we dont know. My first thought was: “I even believe its stress related because he must have a lot of trouble sleeping at night or everytime he surfs the net”. But he has disappeared from a lot of movie sets.

      He cant be this dense tho to not think his time isnt coming.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

        He’s also allegedly a MAJOR drug addict which has contributed to his past “disappearances” and it would not surprise me if he’s using heavily currently.

        Also can you imagine if a female or POC director kept disappearing from the set of big budget films? Actually you can’t. Because it would happen once and they’d be blacklisted by the studios.

        Bye Bryan!

      • KBB says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:15 am

        I wondered the same thing. Maybe he’s just on a bender and there was no story putting pressure on him.

        He’d be an absolute moron if that were the case though because look at where the conversation has gone now. If there wasn’t a story in the works before, I’m guessing there is now simply because his sudden absence gives the appearance of blood in the water.

        Journalists will want to get to the bottom of it and victims may assume others are talking and they can too. They may see him as weakened and less intimidating.

    • Liberty says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      This. Time it all came out. Vile.

      Reply
  6. Izzy says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:12 am

    GOOD. I hope his takedown is SAVAGE.

    Reply
  7. Naomi says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:19 am

    It’s probably too much to hope but let this be Hollywood cleaning house, take ALL THe RUBBISH OUT.

    Reply
  8. SKF says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    About bloody time.

    Reply
  9. Alexandria says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I wanted to catch Rami as Freddy but was hesitant. If they can get rid of him as director first, that’s a nice ending to 2017.

    Reply
    • mashedpotatoes1 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      I thought they could replace the director too, but then an article mentioned they were two weeks away from wrapping. That means 98% of this movie is ‘a Bryan Singer film’ and they can’t undo that or unmake that even if they bring in somebody else to replace Singer. Singer has tarnished this film before it’s even seen audiences. It’s tainted permanently imo, so I cannot see it even being released, if ever.

      Reply
  10. AnnaKist says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

    God. I get the need for powerful (in whatever capacity) creeps to exert their power and control over people who have far less power, but why? What is missing in their make-up that they need to treat other human beings in such a despicable manner? Why/how do they get satisfaction from humiliating and hurting others? Do they ever, even for a moment, think, “Hang on. This is wrong, in the worst possible way. I need to get help.” These stories sicken me, but I continue reading in the hope that I’ll understand better, and also as a very small way of supporting the victims. Strange, I know, but as a survivor, if I can’t bear reading their stories, what must it be like living them?

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Singer has been known as a predator for years, so I would love to see him get a major takedown.

    Reply
  12. mtam says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This guy should have been in jail a long time ago, along with all the participants of those parties.

    Reply
  13. QueenB says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:38 am

    With Singer I’m wondering more who he will take down with him. Harvey seemed to be a lone predator. One that was protected certainly but with Singer it seems to be a ring. If thats true we could find out who was part of that. That has the potential to be bigger than Weinstein.

    Reply
  14. Peanutbuttr says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:43 am

    James Levine, a famous conductor, was just exposed in The NY Times. I wonder if he and Singer are part of the same circle. Rumors about Levine have also been rampant in the arts world.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

      One beloved English thespian was pictured at one of Bryan’s orgies and it upsets me that he is mixed up with him.

      Mind you, if you read Rupert Everett’s biography, he names people including our beloved thespian though he frames it as luvvies being luvvies to get ahead.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

        Is this thespian in the Xmen movies?

      • OSTONE says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

        @LAK who is the beloved English thespian?!

      • LAK says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Nic919 / OSTONE : Yes. Magneto.

      • Alexandria says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:21 am

        Please… not someone rhyming with mirth, please???

      • QueenB says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

        I dont know any rumours but this is hinting about Gandalf.

        Wolverine and Jennifer Lawrences ex boyfriend are also in a lot of pictures with Singer but they are also part of his movies. So thats hard to tell.

        for the man rhyming with Mirth, if its Colin Firth. Working with Allen and wearing yellow face should be enough to cancel him.

      • H says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:30 am

        If it’s Sir Ian, I’m done. Done.

      • LAK says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:32 am

        QueenB: Not random cast photos.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:36 am

        That’s who I thought you were referring to. I want to make excuses and say there probably aren’t a lot of gay parties in Hollywood but really that isn’t enough.

      • Shijel says:
        December 3, 2017 at 10:08 am

        Ian McKellen, right? Datalounge especially has been on top of it since the beginning, their friendship goes way, way back.

        QueenB, yeah, Hoult has allegedly also been a beneficiary of Singer’s and his friends’ patronage, and Hugh Jackman, long rumoured to be gay (open secret at this point) has also been tight with that crew. The fact that they’re all involved in the same movies serves as an excellent cover though.

        Allegedly. Unfortunately my time in lgbt communities has taught me that the communities are very insular, most people know someone who knows someone that someone else knows, and the gossip tends to be true rather than not, and it breaks my heart that if it really is true and if this is cracked open, people WILL use it to paint us all demons over the actions of few. :(

      • Ennie says:
        December 3, 2017 at 10:19 am

        there have been articles, I remember reading that Egan mentioned McKellen 2 or 3 years ago.
        some pics have already disappeared from the net. I read that when Egan or some other guy was 16, Singer took him to Hawaii, where the age of consent is 16.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

        The actors in Singer’s orbit if they are named I think will shock some people with some others probably not so much.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        December 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

        IIRC, there has always been rumblings about beloved thespian and his lecherous behaviour – it was well known within the theatre and British film industry. Fame in HW meant it was all whitewashed.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

        @Shijel

        You are right about the LGBT community, and I have found in that community what is an open secret is not to the rest of the world. Because the fashion world is full of so many hot male models, who get hit on constantly by every living thing that comes in contact with them and loads of gay men, the gossip flows like a waterfall. And if you go to parties or private clubs often a closeted celebrity is likely to be there.
        Some guys are bi and like to flirt with guys but have relationships with women. Some aren’t hiding, but they aren’t telling anyone either.

        I don’t think everyone who socialized with Singer is a pedophile but those in his inner circle I find hard to believe they didn’t know or were involved.

      • LAK says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

        Betti: i knew about beloved thespian in context of British theatre scene, but it seemed he was dealing with consenting adults. I remember being surprised at how blithily Rupert discussed the scene in his book like amusing anecdotes of fun times in a mis-spent youth.

        I suppose i love beloved actor so much that i refused to employ critical brain with regards the British theatre scene, but knowing the gossip around Singer, seeing those photos, i can’t dismiss it.

        Shijel: You’ve got to believe that we the lgbt community won’t be tarred as a whole. It’s horrible that it happens, but there are some of us who are allies and will always point out to the bigots how wrong they are to have this prejudice.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 3, 2017 at 12:30 pm

        LAK is right Shijel.

        I don’t think the LGBT community will be blamed. Not in this climate when you have Lauer, Weinstein, Rattner, CK…and it will continue. At another time it would be a problem, but then you have Roy Moore and the politicians on top of that.
        When Kevin Spacey tried that noise, the slapback was hard and fast. No one was there for it. I don’t think the majority of reasonable people would think it had anything to do with sexual orientation.
        I understand your fears, but I don’t think there is anything to worry about these days.

        @LAK
        It is sad when people we admire prove to be less than we thought they were. So far there have not been a lot of beloved figures, but I think it will change.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        December 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

        @LAK – I think with the Beloved Thespian it was a case of being VERY touchy feely and over the top. If you’ve seen him in interviews with other actors that he might fancy he is very OTT flirty and touchy with them.

        I love him as an actor too and he is someone that you would have a great night down the pub with. I guess people have 2 different sides to their personality.

  15. Brittany says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:51 am

    YES!!!!

    Reply
  16. happyoften says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:58 am

    What I don’t get, is why, if this man’s behavior is an open secret, he keeps getting hired. He is high drama and an abusive predator. Why the holy hell would you want this guy anywhere near your production?

    Dude regularly drops off the planet during shooting. Oh, and in his off time, drugs and rapes adolescents. At what point do you think…. “Maybe we could go with someone else….” What does a guy have to do to become unhireable? Because if women are even *rumored* to be difficult they can’t buy a job.

    Harvey was a known quantity as well, but that guy showed the hell up and got sh*t done. Brian Singer has an established history of ducking out and still gets work. Oh, and he RAPES CHILDREN. JFC.

    Burn the whole place down.

    Reply
  17. Flaming Oh says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Credit to CB & Kaiser for bravely reporting this over the years. Softly, softly, catchee monkey!

    Reply
  18. adastraperaspera says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Let’s hope it’s finally time for him to face justice.

    Reply
  19. Purplehazeforever says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I think we have to go back to Harvey’s hit list. People that he was going to lay scorched Earth to… Rattner was on the list, was Singer on it too? It implies that Hollywood has a deeper problem than we first imagined.

    Reply
  20. Nic919 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Kevin Spacey went to his parties with the underage kids. Time to start arresting them. They also need to look into Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon. Another child predator. And R Kelly.

    I feel bad for Rami Malek because this Freddie Mercury movie sounds interesting but I am sure they can find another director that can take over.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

      As I understand it there are actually only two weeks left in principal photography (he’s disappeared from this movie a few times). That’s a BIG problem for the film as if they have someone come in to finish that small amount of filming, DGA rules still make it a “Bryan Singer Film”. Depending on what’s coming, that may be near impossible to sell, and forget about any awards play! The alternative is to refilm the whole thing like they did with that stupid Han Solo movie. Problem is this project definitely does not have Star Wars money to do that with. This movie is in huge trouble.

      Reply
    • mashedpotatoes1 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      also, w/2 weeks of filming left before wrapping, even a new director coming in couldn’t take off Singer’s dirty fingerprints. It IS a Bryan Singer film – and it would be just such a huge mistake to release it. It might as well be shelved forever, cause it’s tainted forever.

      I adored Rami Malek until he signed on for this project. I thought he was one of the good ones. He HAD to have known about Singer. You just type his name into google and its like the 2nd result!!!

      Reply
  21. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:23 am

    What kind of life can you have with horrible secrets following you around like this? He must live in constant fear and anxiety of being busted. (Not remorse-fear.) I suspect he will end his own life before facing the consequences of his actions.

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      December 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

      He’s got pretty serious substance abuse problems, I’m guessing that’s how he sleeps at night.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

      I’ve often wondered this, too, Myhair’s. Perhaps that’s why they live such a life of excess, with so much drug use, alcohol, sex, spending…? I want every last one of these maggots skewered and charred over glowing coals.

      (Love your name. My wonderful best friend has a huge, thick mop of curls – so much better than mine – that she sometimes doesn’t bother to comb. I’ve asked more than a few times what she keeps in there. Now I know. It’s secrets. I’ll be taking that up with her later today.)

      Reply
    • Just sayin says:
      December 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

      He’s had his Pr team and studios protecting him for too long.

      Reply
    • aqua44 says:
      December 3, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      i don’t think he had anxiety about it. He has done this for decades and if it wasn’t for Rose McGowan up until a couple of months ago he had absolutely no reason to think his money and power would not continue to give him this pool of you men forever!! I have to hand it Rose…and the other women who came forward, and once they nabbed Kevin Spacey (his sidekick) it was just a matter of time until Bryan Singer got busted. THANK GOD Matt Lauer is gone! Another POS.
      I will not feel better about this until i see criminal charges filed against these people.

      Reply
  22. DrLucindaX says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    He’s either on the lam or dead. The Network can not afford for Singer to get caught. He’ll bring down people even more powerful, connected, well-known and rich than he is.

    We may simply never hear from Brian Singer again. He may be buried next to Jimmy Hoffa already.

    If the lid really blows off Hollywood, entire film catalogues will disappear. Some of the most beloved movies of the 1980s and 90s were produced, directed and star pedophiles.

    Reply
  23. Wind Whistler says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Interesting Singer’s meltdown is coming so close to his good buddy Gary Goddard getting outed by Anthony Edwards as a child molesting ghoul.

    I think/ hope something BIG is coming and it’s about time.

    Reply
  24. H says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:35 am

    You know who I feel bad for, besides Singer’s victims? His kid. He had a baby with a female friend a few years ago. The rumors stopped for a bit after that. I hope the mother blocks him from the child. There’s no way I’d let a predator near my kid if I was her.

    Reply
  25. Neelyo says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Where could he flee where he wouldn’t face extradition? Anywhere? That’s where I think he is.

    Reply
  26. Island_girl says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I didn’t hwar about the Weinstein rumors, but I have heard about the Singer rumors and he needs to go down. Thus man is trash.

    Reply
    • hunter says:
      December 3, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      That’s a bit of a surprise if you’ve been on gossip sites for any period of time – EVERYONE knew about Harvey. I’ve been browsing internet gossip for at least 15 years and I totally knew. I also believe the reason Uma Thurman hasn’t been more specific about her anger is because she capitulated to his advances for her career (as MANY did) and doesn’t want to explicitly say so. Still makes her a victim, but it’s a shitty spot for her to be in.

      Reply
      • aqua44 says:
        December 3, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        i don’t think that’s the reason at all. There is no shame in saying this is what i was forced to do if i wanted a career and to make a living. but no.. her anger is beyond that. There are TONS of actresses that are not coming forward because they did what they had to do to get ahead and get a part in something. I think they feel ashamed that they gave in but the truth is, they shouldn’t have had to. This whole thing is not about who did and who did not sleep with these guys, but WHY DID THEY HAVE TO? No I think Uma’s anger is not quite so simple as that. Something major happened there.. maybe rape…but i imagine it will come out eventually.

      • msd says:
        December 3, 2017 at 7:58 pm

        I honestly didn’t hear anything about outright sexual assault and Weinstein. Bully? Yes. Sleazy? Yes. The casting couch myth hid it, because people thought casting couch meant ambitious young men and women willingly sleeping around to get ahead. I think, if we’re being honest, we’re all guilty of not seeing the reality of what was going on, of joking about it, of minimising it. How many times have we said “so and so must have slept with so and so” to get that far. People were still making sly remarks about Gretchen Mol a few weeks ago. Some people are still speculating about how certain people they got their careers, even now.

        It’s just not okay. I have done this in the past and I won’t do it now. The whole idea is based on power imbalances, coercion, harassment or assault.

      • jwoolman says:
        December 3, 2017 at 8:27 pm

        I didn’t know about Harvey. Really, everybody doesn’t know what you know or pay attention to all the stories everywhere or keep all the names straight. Many are selective.

  27. LittleWing says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Hope justice will finally be served to this ahole. All these revelations put earlier rumors about Jeffrey Epstein sex parties in a different light now. I believe all of it.

    Reply
  28. yellow belly says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Singers insta is still up

    On an early November post
    bdking81Hey Bryan. I know you don’t remember me, as I was just a freshman at USA, but I’m sure you remember JJ Feick… He invited me to Brandon Boyd’s birthday, as well as Gary’s place. Just know (if you see this), I am more than happy to speak out on your behalf… Take care, sir.

    Gary Goddard being a pedophile, Brandon Boyd the lead singer of incubus, and JJ feick, a young gay man dead in 2005.

    Reply
  29. Ally says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Also Weinstein has disappeared as well, apparently. Nonetheless a judge declared him served in one of the cases against him. Maybe he and Singer are off weeping on each others’ shoulders on a deserted island somewhere.

    Reply
  30. Other Renee says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I just read a disturbing article: That there are those who feel that this will all blow over in Hollywood and elsewhere and that in the long run nothing will change. I find this a terrifying prospect. I also read that the rape case against Oinkstein has stalled for lack of evidence. What do you think about this?

    Reply
  31. Jordan says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

    BURN BABY BURN

    Reply
  32. Christina says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    You can run, you can hide, but the truth always finds its way to light.

    Reply
  33. Greenie says:
    December 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I was waiting for this. How can there be a true culling of the predator herd without Singer? Still pissed about Venit getting a pass after Terry Crews’ allegation, but I do not think Singer will get that same treatment. I hope he burns.

    Reply
  34. Tulsi 2020 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    The great Freddile Mercury deserves better than to have Byran Singer connected to his biopic.

    Reply
  35. Mina says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I don’t know if an exposé is coming or not, but there’s another issue here that I hope will start to end as well with all the wave of accusations. The studios allow way too much nonsense from their “stars” (whether it’s directors, producers or actors) on set! What the heck, how can they let a director show up late all the time and disappear from the set whenever they want? (Same with them allowing Johnny Depp coming in drunk and with someone to read him his lines and whoever else wants to waste the time of hard working people that are true professionals). It’s not like Bryan Singer is this irrepleaceable talents, there’s a hundred other directors like him out there.

    Reply
  36. Nic919 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    While the truth about Charlie Sheen has been surfacing for a few years, the comments above make me think that we are talking about someone like Spielberg or Hanks. Which would blow things out of the water.

    Reply

