Donald Trump is literally screaming ‘but her emails’ after Mike Flynn’s guilty plea

On Friday, former National Security Advisor and cartoon villain Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one felony count of lying to the FBI. Flynn cut a deal with Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation: Flynn will flip on certain members of the Trump administration and in exchange, Flynn’s large adult son (and Deplorable wingnut) will not be charged with anything. I mean, it’s possible that Flynn’s son could be charged with something in the future, but it’s widely believed that this was the tit-for-tat arrangement Mueller worked out with Flynn.

After the Flynn news came out, Trump didn’t say anything publicly for a day. We all knew what was coming though – a blitz of weekend tweets. Trump started mid-morning on Saturday, and let’s just say that I’m sure someone on Mueller’s team is probably tasked (full time) with printing out all of Trump’s tweets so that they can be shown in court at some point.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

So Trump knew Flynn lied to the FBI but he still fired James Comey because he thought Comey wouldn’t go easy on Flynn? This is an admission which would be admissible in court. Trump followed that up by literally screaming BUT HER EMAILS.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

You know who else has to talk to the FBI about their EMAILS? Don Trump Jr. Jared Kushner (who also has more than one private email account while working in the White House). Hope Hicks. Paul Manafort. It wouldn’t surprise me if Ivanka’s emails were complicit as well.

