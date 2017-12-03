Donald Trump is literally screaming ‘but her emails’ after Mike Flynn’s guilty plea

On Friday, former National Security Advisor and cartoon villain Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one felony count of lying to the FBI. Flynn cut a deal with Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation: Flynn will flip on certain members of the Trump administration and in exchange, Flynn’s large adult son (and Deplorable wingnut) will not be charged with anything. I mean, it’s possible that Flynn’s son could be charged with something in the future, but it’s widely believed that this was the tit-for-tat arrangement Mueller worked out with Flynn.
After the Flynn news came out, Trump didn’t say anything publicly for a day. We all knew what was coming though – a blitz of weekend tweets. Trump started mid-morning on Saturday, and let’s just say that I’m sure someone on Mueller’s team is probably tasked (full time) with printing out all of Trump’s tweets so that they can be shown in court at some point.
I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017
So Trump knew Flynn lied to the FBI but he still fired James Comey because he thought Comey wouldn’t go easy on Flynn? This is an admission which would be admissible in court. Trump followed that up by literally screaming BUT HER EMAILS.
So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
You know who else has to talk to the FBI about their EMAILS? Don Trump Jr. Jared Kushner (who also has more than one private email account while working in the White House). Hope Hicks. Paul Manafort. It wouldn’t surprise me if Ivanka’s emails were complicit as well.
The cover of tomorrow’s @NYDailyNews. pic.twitter.com/pIi1yLNs1H
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 3, 2017
Tweetle Dumb 😂
Love that headline.
It’s an evergreen headline if I ever saw one.
It is perfect.
It’s truly beautiful.
Questions: What is likely to happen if tRumpo does find a way to fire Mr Mueller? Will the American people simply swallow it? And will someone be appointed in his place? What will happen to the investigation if this ever does occur?
We’ve never seen anything like this in Australia. If our Prime Minister misbehaves, he gets chucked out pretty smartly, as has happened on at least two very famous occasions.
I have no clue but the thought is scary.
We’ve had scandal with our Presidents before but no one has ever even gotten away with anything this guy does every day.
It would be folly to fire Meuller at this time. Trump (and Pence) are indefensible at this point. Meuller has done a thorough job, and is now ready to go in for the kill. If he were fired, someone else would be hired to take his place, and any prosecutor in America would be able to follow through: the case is that air tight. Firing Meuller would only delay the inevitable, and would count as yet another attempt at obstruction.
In fact, the only the way for the GOP to salvage itself now is to file for impeachment. If they don’t? (And maybe even if they do), we’re likely to see the end of the Republican party in the U.S., or at the very least a permanent schism.
If Trump fires Mueller we will have a full blown constitutional crisis on our hands. There will be immense pressure on the House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment charges. Because the republicans are the majority, there may not be enough votes for impeachment to proceed. Democrats would insist on either reinstalling Mueller or naming a new independent counsel. The government would essentially be paralyzed.
Additionally, several progressive activist groups I’m connected to have plans in place to flood the streets with protests should this occur. While Trump’s shrinking base (albeit still nearly 1/3 of the nation) will be outraged at any move to oust their hero. They will scream “Fake news”, “rigged system” and “deep state conspiracy”. They likely also take to the streets, many of them may be armed. The rage of Trump’s base will be fanned by “alt-right” Neo Nazi groups looking to capitalize on the chaos.
So, the answer to what happens if trump moves to fire Mueller? I think we find ourselves nearing the brink of a new civil war (refer to recent article on Vox, “The Case for Normalizing Impeachment”)
A Mueller firing could be catastrophic for the Nation, but we should brace for it.
Baby Fists is scared – am sure he’s currently trying to find a way to fire Mueller. Wonder who will be the next little piggy to squeal? Will it be Tom Riddle, Uday, or the Evil Elf????
If Mueller is cutting deals with people like Flynn that means he’s slowly building a case against the bigger fish – Trump has every right to be scared as Mueller won’t let him walk away sh!t free from this one.
I love the nicknames, but who’s Uday??
Uday Hussein (Saddam Hussein’s evil eldest son), so in this case its used to refer to Donnie Jr (Trump’s eldest son)..
I’d say Trump Jr. (Uday Hussein was the eldest son of Saddam).
PS. Oops, Digital Unicorn was faster )))
Oh he’s totally scared. I hope this whole family spends the holidays quaking in their boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, thanks Digital Unicorn and Tanguerita
Loving this quote from Abramson:
“The simple fact is, Mueller has far better attorneys than Trump; far more resources; far more leash; far more evidence to work with; far more time; and a justice system that favors prosecutors. Trump has lost—the question now (a real one) is how long Mueller’s win will take.”
HAHAHA oh my
This man is painfully stupid.
This is glorious – Trump is going down and he will take the despicable Republican Party down with him…
Fingers crossed. I hope a large number of Deplorables are hurt in the chaos, too.
@Jerusha Yes, I do too.
I really hope Domina Louise and her sub Mnuchin burn in flames along with their diamond encrusted paddles and whips. Every time I see him I imagine his butt is beet red from nightly punishments.
I kinda want Louise Linton to get her own reality show, but I’m a masochist so…
Deplorables need cult extrication classes- they are in deep and will be losing their sh*t, literally. We need to set up rehabs for the minions.
I’m ready for this national nightmare to be over…….
It’s painful, but I want it to drag out until after the 2018 elections when hopefully the Dems will be in the majority in the house and Senate or we are still screwed. I doubt tRump will last that long though.
Wow how much more do we have to take? Can he please resign by New Year’s? There is nothing redeemable about this man. I was happy to hear that Corey Lewandowski (who I can’t stand) is writing an tell all about the campaign. You know that makes him furious.
A caveat about Lewandowski:
https://mobile.twitter.com/swin24/status/937326583727128578
He is a thug. I remember Megyn Kelly saying his threats actually scared her. I have no love for her but I believe it.
Trumps lawyer is saying that he, not Donnie, wrote the tweet about Flynn lying to the FBI. It’s amusing to watch Trump and his team totally panicking and scrambling to make excuses for every fuckup they make. I’d be laughing my ass off if this was a movie, not true life
Wonder how fast said lawyer will squeal when Mueller starts turning the screws.
He admitted on twitter that he committed obstruction of justice. Case closed. It is an admission against interest and will be evidence.
It has already been established that tweets are official presidential statements and whether or not Dump typed out the admission or not, he instructed his lawyer to do so and that is the same thing. Solicitor client privilege will have to be breached to even prove this stupid claim. And Dowd is an idiot if agrees to this because he gets disbarred for this stupidity. Does he really want to lose his career for Donnie dumbass? Notice how Dowd has not officially confirmed that he typed out the tweet? Two “anonymous” staffer have claimed he did this? Yeah no. Mueller is laughing because he didn’t need this tweet but it made things a hell of a lot easier.
However this won’t lead to impeachment because that is a political thing and until the republicans aren’t the majority, they are never going to start proceedings. Every American on this board needs to vote in 2018 and get their family and friends who don’t support Dump to vote because that is the only way this process gets going. Dump isn’t Nixon. He has no class and he won’t resign. He has to go kicking and screaming.
The GOP need to be destroyed as a party because as it stands they have permitted a criminal to be president. He is also mentally incapable to do the job as has been proven since day one but again they do not have the courage to apply the 25th amendment. This is how fascism starts.
Excellent post Nic.
Nic919,
I applaud your excellent post.
All of this. The only thing that matters is the vote. Trump isn’t going anywhere. The only hope is to stop the bleeding and allow democracy to heal.
Ditto- well said
Jaysus. When you’re so dumb that you literally announce you obstructed justice on a national platform. His team must really be suckers for punishment.
I hope he has painful diarrhea all weekend because his considerable gut is in a twist about this.
Since he does most of his tweeting while taking a dump, it should be a field day for us,
Ladies and Gents:
This shitshow is just about finished (at least in Mueller’s view).
Mueller has at least two cooperating witnesses (Papad and Flynn), perhaps more (Rancid Penis, Spicey, Manafort, Gates); Emperor Zero has repeatedly obstructed justice (as recently as SATURDAY) and ordered both Kushner (12/22/16) and Dotard Jr (12/29/16) to establish back channels and sanctions talks and UN resolution votes with former Amb Kislyak. Mueller has Pence on lying, on TV, about when he knew Flynn had arranged a deal (on EZ-D’s behalf) to discuss same with Amb K.
Ignore KT McFarland; she’s a plant by Fox News to relieve the pressure on the real offenders. Remember! She was Deputy UNDER Flynn so she never ordered anyone, except maybe Tiffany, to do anything.
Mueller has all the puzzle pieces on the table. The puzzle pieces are all face up. The edge pieces are in and 15 of America’s finest prosecutors are filling in the puzzle. And they are very good at filling in the rest of the puzzle.
When the puzzle is complete, the guilty shall be defeated, prison sentences will be brought, and an administration built of hate, racism, misogyny, and corruption will be in tatters.
Peace
Eric, Thank you once again for helping bring my heart rate down. Your puzzle analogy is spot on. I lol’d at “the edge pieces are in.”
This is what I’m praying is true. I am relying on Mueller and his glorious team to save our country.
Mueller has the pieces but impeachment is a political process and impeachment doesn’t happen until the GOP majority agrees to it. Kushner and Dotard Jr are toast but will that be enough to force Dotard to resign? He is not of sound mind and has never sacrificed anything ever in his 71 years. The Dems need to regain control of the House and the Senate in 2018 for his removal to happen. The GOP will cling to their majority until then.
I hope so. And then what? If the Republicans in Congress continue to be spineless, and Fox News continues to fire up his base, what would happen?
Nic
I respectfully disagree. The GOP must impeach Emperor Zero before the 2018 races begin. Here’s why:
Nov 2017 election results reveal that the GOP is doomed. They lost a massive number of seats, including a shocker in Oklahoma. In addition, because they haven’t passed any meaningful legislation since Jan 20 (infrastructure, repealing The ACA, tax cuts [pending]), they will have to run on the slogan of “we impeached a corrupt President” to salvage their dwindling seats (house and senate). For the GOP delays, a blue tsunami will take control of congress and then, for sure, impeachment proceedings will begin immediately.
All of this is speculative and doesn’t really matter. Mueller is going after trump and he won’t stop until he succeeds. Show me where there’s language in the US Constitution that says you CANNOT indict a president and I’ll show you a prosecutor who believes he can.
The game is afoot.
Eric, I think you’ve got a very valid theory about the political gamesmanship that may occur next year. If nothing else, they’ll start talking up “doing something” about Zero next year, just to pacify people until the 2018 races are over.
Hopefully voters will recall how many times the red party has just talked or completely ignored this dangerous situation, all in the effort to repeal health care and give tax breaks to the super wealthy. The veil is lifted, for anyone who wants to see who controls them (it’s the wealthy donors, not the conservative average voters, who get used every election to help the party stay in power).
Hello Christin.
Agreed especially about the donors (who the massive tax cuts are for).
I’m hoping that the Alabama race goes to Jones so that it solidifies for the GOP that their ship is sunk. If a GOP candidate can’t win in AL, then it spells doom for all republican candidates. I’m also selfishly hoping for a Jones win for Jerusha!
Eric,
I was hoping I would see you here. I look forward to your insight, especially when the big stuff is happening. Thanks for putting it all in perspective. I must admit that, along with appreciating your depth of knowledge, I sometimes wonder who exactly you are… 🧐
Hi Shambles
What do you mean?
Just that, with all the perspective you have, maybe you’re secretly Bob Mueller. Or Mike Pence
Thank you, Eric. I appreciate your posts. Everyone is invited to cross fingers, pray, give burnt offerings, do magical incantations, whatever will get us across the finish line successfully.
I hope everyone, everywhere, remains fired up and we take them ALL down in 2018. Flip Congress and then IMPEACH!!!
He said it on TV months ago, when L. Holt interviewed him after the Comey firing. Remember the “I got to thinking about this ‘Russher’ thing…” It seemed like the most honest interview he ever did!
He referenced himself by last name in that interview, so maybe he’ll later claim it was someone else sitting there with Lester.
Either that or he’ll claim has multiple personalities and didn’t know what he was doing./s He’ such an idiot and his impulsive twitter finger is his worst enemy, kind of like Nixon’s tapes. He’ll never learn. SMH The drip, drip, drip is becoming a torrent and I love it.
How is this guy still allowed to carry on? Seriously, how has the world come to this? I ask myself every day.
Love that headline though.
I literally ask myself everyday, how the hell did we get to this? How in heaven’s name did this happen?
Because the GOP allows it.
They all have blood on their hands and I can’t wait to see them all go down one by one once Trump gets thrown out of office. They will have to answer for what they have done, how they supported such a monster like trump. The republican party has been ruined by Trump and everyone without a spine who has supported him and I look forward to watching all of their careers implode!!!!
Me too, Meme. Me too.
Um yes, if you’re a national security advisor and you lie to the FBI it can indeed ruin your life. What the hell is that tweet supposed to mean?
These deplorable freak out about a wonky email but seem to wany to excuse a man for lying to the FBI about meetings with a hostile country? There is absolutely ZERO LOGIC at play here. They are like very little children when it comes to always always excusing people who are on “their side”.
That tweet is dog-whistle sexism at its finest. What he wants you to take from it is: A MAN has his life ruined for one tiny little felonious lie, while a WOMAN gets a pass for being CROOKED because she has a vagyyyyyna.
He’s basically screaming for mercy from his base. Doing anything he can to get them so riled up in their bigotry that they forget that we have traitors running the country.
Even for him, he sounds unhinged. He can’t escape because New York state is salivating to get their hands on that crew. Careers can be made by taking this crime syndicate down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnolia,
And I can’t wait to watch it happen.
SNL did an incredible cold open last night mimicking A Christmas Carol with Trump. It was hysterical.
I have to watch it again today because I was laughing so hard at the various “ghosts” who visited Trump. I also want him haunted by Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln, etc. I imagine that Bobby Kennedy would have a few things to say to the Tweetster also. I finally have hope after this awful year.
@Giddy… I could think of a dozen more “ghosts” to visit him including Reagan, John Kennedy, Roosevelt and all the people who he stepped on to get where he is today. I am trying to have hope for this year as well.
One thing about it, I doubt he’ll have a very Merry Christmas this year. Visions of handcuffs dancing in one’s head isn’t very festive (but maybe if they are gold-plated, it’s OK).
There are far too many Trumpkins for them to all keep their stories straight. Kaiser, you can make a gajillion dollars if you start and commentate a streaming service that exclusively features their trials! Job security for years. Trump is going to wish he was never born.
If Trump wishes he was never born that makes two of us.
And this shit show just keep getting crazier. Anyone see The NY Times article linking the NRA into the Russian investigation:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/03/us/politics/trump-putin-russia-nra-campaign.html
If they go down too, then so much the better.
The more we can shove off the cliff the better we all are. If we can get some pharma executives and agri business executives in the mix it would be good too.
Oh and some insurance scamming execs and some big oil turds too, please!
Mueller, please give us the greatest Christmas present possible this year and throw Trump and his croonies in jail.
Wonder if we’ll have another Meuller Monday tomorrow 😊
Shambles, I’ve been wondering who Eric is too.
Eric, what we mean is that are you in a position that helps you know these things, or are you just crazy smart at figuring these things out? Either way we are grateful! You could have your own politics blog.
Oh I see Branvoyage.
I was lol’ing it when shambles said that because I thought maybe you all thought I was stalkerish because it sounded so
ominous (?)
Haha! Wait what?
Thanks for the compliments. You guys! Aw shucks.
Wait…it is good right? Ok I’m officially scared now. Um.
It IS good. I noticed you neither confirmed or denied that you have insider info.
As I said above, my theories are that you are either Bob Mueller himself or Mike Pence.
Haha Shambles.
I don’t think it’d be appropriate for the actual Mueller to be posting “It’s Mueller Time” as I’m wont to do. Wouldn’t that be a bit odd?
Although…
And I’m officially offended that you’d think I’m Mike “mother” Pence. 😂
Haha yes it’s good.
Eric is definitely not Mike Pence though. Maybe one of those prosecutors putting together those puzzle pieces though? 🤔
Either way, glad to have you and love reading your insights. It always helps me have hope that maybe justice will be done in the great shitshow of this administration.
My hopes are with you, Christin. That these voters will realize they are being used and not fall for the ‘family values & patriotism’ rhetoric that the GOP is going to turn to after ousting him.
@Eric – Since you’re from CA, could your real first name be Ted? LOL
You do have a flair for insight and comedy, similar to Rep. Lieu. (Intended as a high compliment.)
BranV
I’ll never tell.
I did think, upon first reading, that shambles post was
Was
Flirty?
Talk to you soon,
Peace.
Eric,
Just kidding around. All good fun. It comes from a joke that Jon Lovett made about how someday Bob Mueller might take off a mask and actually be Mike Pence, because Pence wants to be president.
Yes Christin. California.
I like me some Ted Lieu (and Adam Schiff and Kamala Harris).
Cheers, Brambles!
Take care, resistors. There are dark days ahead. It will get worse with Emp Zero. Be sure to disengage if needed. Have an adult beverage, read a good book, have a face-to-face convo. Vent if you must here, with friends and like-minded people.
You are supported. Many of us have your back. We will prevail. Justice, Liberty, truth, patriotism, love.
Peace
i just LOVE how donald trump and his supporters cry “FAKE NEWS!” when it best suits their narrative, to trivialize any news story that they don’t like. But now a report comes out that Trump wants to spin in his favor, so he tweets about it as the gospel. But trump, I thought the liberal fake news media was all lies??
he is such a fat old hypocrite it is astonishing at this point!
I’ll be celebrating with America if you finally end this awful and unhinged presidency, but today I’m more worried about that horrible tax bill the GOP just passed. I fear that that tax bill is going to be the final nail in the coffin for your country. History has proven time and time again that bleeding the lower and middle classes dry and amassing the wealth of a country in the very top is the precursor to bloody revolutions. Nobody wins this way. America as a superpower is on its way out, which is only a natural progression of things if you look at the general history of empires, but the truly scary thing is America right now looks (from the outside) as if it is imploding from within. You have a crazy emperor reminiscent of Nero at the top who rants and raves while the country is going up in flames around him, the white supremacists burning synagogues and spreading their dangerous hatred without repercussions and meanwhile the establishment passes a bill that will amass even more of the country’s wealth to the richest 1%. The people at the bottom of the economic strata are growing more and more desperate and coupled with your insane gun-laws and the proliferation of handguns in your society that equals a very dangerous situation. I am truly scared for your country right now. And I haven’t even mentioned the threat of North Korea…
Earlier today, a historian was on one of the news shows talking about the parallels between the 1920s and now. A similar tax cut plan was enacted, led by one of the nation’s wealthiest men. It soon toppled the economy. It sounded so similar to what’s going on today (tax cuts for the uber rich).
He wrote an article in WaPo this weekend likening today to 1929 (which made a good headline, but he clarified that it’s more like the few years preceding it). https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/11/30/im-a-depression-historian-the-gop-tax-bill-is-straight-out-of-1929/
I completely agree Jenny. I found this article on the poverty in the US shocking:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/01/un-extreme-poverty-america-special-rapporteur
It’s like a dystopian Hollywood movie where anything goes.
I don’t want to be a killjoy but I’ve got a feeling that Teflon Don is going to beat this Russian investigation.
I felt the same way until very recently but at this point I don’t he will beat this investigation. I don’t think he’ll be impeached but he will be forced to resign.
If Cheetolini hadn’t cut Flynn off and refused to pay his legal bills maybe – maybe – Flynn wouldn’t have flipped on him.
Right Eric, I need to take that break and have a drink right now, only just saw his tweet knocking the FBI. He stops at nothing! Nothing. Insults everything Americans trust and hold dear.
My parents voted for him and I wonder what they are thinking of him now but I dare not get my dad started. I’d be hearing about how unfairly Trump is treated in the media all night long. He’s not a man who changes his mind. Hopefully there are voters out there who do.
Going to have a wine spritzer, watch mindless tv and hope for better things tomorrow.
Clinks glasses with Branvoyage!
It gives me great pleasure to think that Trump is scared sh**tless right now along with Kushner and I hope Ivanka. Can’t wait until justice is served. It will make up for “some” of the pain of the last year that we had to endure.
Complicit is “Word” in 2017.
Not sure if there is an obvious answer to this question, but it’s something I’ve been wondering about. What is to stop Trump from negotiating a pardon in advance for all these witnesses in exchange for not ratting him out? I don’t know a ton about presidential pardon powers, but my understanding is that they are pretty much limitless. Why can’t Trump just call up Flynn, et al. right now and say, “hey, keep your mouth shut and I’ll pardon you as soon as the sentence is handed down”?
Really hoping there is an answer for this…
