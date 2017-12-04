Meghan Markle will ‘break royal protocol’ & join the Windsors over Christmas

I remember, very clearly, all of the speculation about then-Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans in 2010. Kate had just gotten engaged to Prince William after The Great Neverending Wait, and people were obsessed with the stories about whether Kate would be invited to any part of the Windsor Christmas that year. Many royal experts claimed that Kate would not be invited because it was against Queen Elizabeth’s hard-and-fast Christmas protocol that only wives and husbands are invited, never girlfriends or fiancees. Looking back on it though, I have to defend Kate: I don’t think she really wanted to be invited to the Windsor Christmas, and I think it’s more than possible that she was invited and she declined. If I remember correctly, she spent Christmas Eve and most of Christmas Day with her family, then she and William got together later on Christmas Day, something like that.
In any case, the great debate over Windsor Christmas and royal protocol has been revived for Meghan Markle this year. Some suggest that Meghan will fly to California and spend the holiday with her mom. Some say Harry will insist on Meghan being included on every part of the Windsor Christmas. I don’t know, you guys. We’re certainly throwing a lot at her all at once, aren’t we?
Future royal Meghan Markle plans to celebrate Christmas with the Queen this year, breaking tradition that blocked Kate Middleton from enjoying royal family festivities in 2010. Experts say the actress, 36, will join the Windsors for their annual, three-day celebrations at Sandringham – a privilege usually reserved for members of the royal family.
Richard Fitzwilliams, an expert in royal affairs, explained Meghan’s family still reside in the US, meaning she will likely get cosy with the Queen this year instead. Although it breaks traditional protocol, PR advisers claim the gesture is needed to avoid ill feeling with Meghan, who is due to marry Prince Harry in 2018. But the move could spark tension with Meghan’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton who was snubbed from the celebrations seven years ago.
The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to wait until she was married before being allowed to sit at the royal dining table. Mike Tindall was also prevented from joining until he wed Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Express: “It is expected Meghan will join Harry and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas on the Queen ‘s estate in Norfolk this year. In 2010 Kate was not invited to do so after her engagement to William nor was Mike Tindall after his to the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Phillips and only spouses and close family are usually invited. However Harry and Meghan will be living together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and her family are in the United States. The monarchy relies heavily on precedent and tradition but it also makes its own.”
As I said, looking back on it, I really think it’s a mischaracterization to say that Kate was “prevented” from joining the Windsors in 2010. I think she always wanted to spend one last Christmas at home with her family. In the years since, Kate and William have shown their determination to spend their holidays with the Middletons rather than the Windsors too, and it’s been said that Kate finds all of the royal holiday protocol quite stifling and stiff. I’m just saying, it’s never been the case that Kate is particularly eager (or “keen”) to spend the holiday on the Queen’s schedule. As for Meghan… as I also said, it’s actually quite a big “ask” for her, to spend Christmas on the Queen’s schedule and away from her family. I assume she will spend the holiday with Harry at Sandringham, but I also suspect that she’ll probably find some way to spend time with her mother (at the very least).
Meghan could always employ the Fergie solution ie have her family (or mom specifically) staying at a house on the estate, and go back and forth between the royals and her family. That way she gets 2 Christmases and no one misses out.
Oooh I like that, LAK. Put in a word, will you?
This is why I was surprised that Philip had moved to Wood Farm. That was the traditional place to squirrel people away at Sandringham for the holidays.
I hated the way Sarah’s daughter always had to spend Christmas Day with the royal family. It was unnecessarily cruel.
Sarah was there too, all the time, hidden away at Wood Farm at Sandringham. Just like she lived with them (and Andrew) at Royal Lodge Windsor for two decades. B&E have spent Christmas with both of their parents and their paternal grandparents for years. Not sure what they’ll do now, with Philip at Wood Farm and Sarah technically living in Switzerland full-time now.
That’s what I was thinking. How do we know Meghan’s mom isn’t already camped out at KP somewhere. There must be an unused flat somewhere in that huge castle. Or she could be couch surfing with Kate’s mom.
I think part of the issue is that Meghan is from the States/Canada (stating the obvious, I know.) but so if Kate didn’t want to go to Sandringham for Christmas in 2010, she just went to her parents and was still able to see William for the holidays. If Meghan leaves England and goes to California or Toronto or wherever, and Harry is at Sandringham, then they cant see each other at all over the holidays. And I don’t think there is any chance that Harry would miss Sandringham given the queen and DoE’s health and ages. So the options are either invite her, or Harry spends Christmas with his family and Meghan just kind of hangs out at KP by herself or with her mom, or Meghan travels back to the America for the holidays. Inviting her seems the best option.
Exactly my thoughts.
THIS THIS THIS. It’s really not even close to the same thing. my husband and I are from two different parts of the country, and we always trade off holidays with our families because there’s simply no way to do both and we decided when we got married not to be away from each other on holidays. My cousin always like to remind me that she totally gets it because her family lives in Cleveland and her husband’s family lives on a farm an hour away. (I’m being sarcastic… she’s an idiot and doesn’t get it at all.)
Prince Henry usually spends his Christmases with his Royal Family, parents – grand parents. Prince Henry don’t seem in a rush to hold his own Court away from his grannie – g/pa – RF.
Maybe during the holidays, they will have Princess Henry parents/ family visiting – or they travel to them.
If waitie middleton shows ( during pregnancy that was previously hard for her to be out with the RF), will tell how much the Do little -carol keeping tab on The Henrys’. George charlotte already did their Christmas stroll at Middleton Court instead of with the BRF.
I don’t see the problem. The Queen invited the Middleton family a few years ago.
And, if she is invited and she goes, the Cambridges will definitely go, lol.
Isn’t this the “Queen’s year” anyway? Last year WK were with her family for Christmas. I thought they alternated years now.
Oh yes! They won’t skip it this year. They will want to keep an eye on Meghan and her runaway popularity within the RF. Whether we like it or not the competition between these two couples has really started.
Maybe it’s because she has only just moved to England to be with Harry. It would seem very cold to exclude her.
Doesn’t Meg have royal protection now she’s engaged? Xmas in SoCal would be challenging from that perspective.
That’s exactly what I was thinking, Red Snapper. Imagine the uproar in case Meghan as a fiancee went there with royal protection. She will stay in the UK this Xmas for sure. Maybe her mother will join her this year.
Sounds about right Soul.
Interesting how it’s worded. If HM has invited her, then isn’t it HM breaking the protocol and not Meghan?
HM is the one who sets the protocols, so if things change, it is because HM changed them.
I think protocol is the wrong word. It’s a family tradition and, as the matriarch, HM gets to tweak it however she sees fit. When people are upset that the Cambridges don’t join in for all the Windsor traditions, it’s because it’s assumed that they’re being thoughtless and unkind towards Granny — not that they’re violating etiquette pertaining to the HOS role.
@Deedee
Exactly it’s not like Meghan can invite herself to the Windsors for Christmas
IF any” protocol” is being broken it is by the BRF for inviting her. I rolled my eyes at that headline too very click baity
If meghan spends Christmas with the royals and brings her mom it would be lovely.Considering when w&k do spend Christmas with the royals Kate’s whole family is invited .I wonder will pippa and her husband do Christmas with w&k this year.Also I think before kate got the ring she would have done anything to go to a royal function with william.Once she had the ring she basically didnt care to be around his family or friends no need to fake it anymore.
I understand why they are waiting until waiting until May to get married, but I wish we could get this show on the road.
I really like William’s coat from last Christmas. I sometimes wish it were easier to get IDs on men’s clothes, I cannot deal with my partner spending another winter in his current coat… Anyone have great suggestions?
@ Hands Up’ I cannot deal with my partner spending another winter in his current coat’ ROTFL!!!
It
Is
AWFUL.
The pockets have holes. I’ve basically re-sewed them completely. I don’t know if he’s carrying around scissors in there or what but he keeps somehow creating new ones.
It’s a bit too big, so it just looks a bit sloppy.
It’s tired looking.
I HATE IT.
He, obviously, loves it dearly. I want to replace it with some gorgeous enough. Basically it’s like trying to remove one toy, like a moth-eaten bunny or something, from a child by replacing it with a better newer toy.
William’s formal clothing is Saville row tailored. I suspect he is still going to Gieves and Hawkes tailors.
He has also rumoured to shop at MRPorter.com (the male shop window of Net-a-porter.com) . All his drainpipe, close fitting smart casual clothes seem to be (or inspired by) MRPorter. Com
He is also been spotted at John Lewis a few times. Apparently bought lots of casual shirts and stuff. All of it shades of blue!!!!
All these 3 shops have online shops.
I haven’t shopped there in a couple of years for coats (I frequent the sub-tropics now) but I used to LOVE J Crew outerwear for men. Their pea coats are preppy and classic, and my Ex’s coat lasted for years. But do not buy from the Factory store, if you can avoid it.
I don’t see the issue either. If Kate wanted to spend a last xmas with her family then I think that’s fine. When she does Christmas with Will’s family her parents have joined. I would find the royal protocol for xmas stiff too esp with young kids. Anyways I think a last holiday in the states would be nice for Meghan. I think its a little much all at once esp considering she will not be in close proximity to her family now. Canada was a lot closer than England is.
Meghan has already spent her last Christmas in the States and that was Xmas 2016. I strongly suspect that Meghan spent Xmas with BOTH her mother and father together, that was a signal to me that she was having one last time with them before losing her freedom. It was also a sign to me that Meghan and Harry was a done deal and I thought that they would actually going to marry in 2017. It was also a sign that Meghan would be spending Xmas at Sandringham and so this is no surprised to me at all. On another point, why on earth would Doria want to spend Xmas at Sandringham with the RF, to me with all the rules and protocols it sounds like the very opposite of a barrel of laughs. Apparently it involves things like brisk walks in freezing weather and changing clothes three times a day, that is why W&K prefer to have a much more relaxed time with the Middleton’s. But for Harry and Meghan there can be no escape from Sandringham, but they will definitely spice it up this year.
As she should. She lives there now, is she to stay home at their cottage while her fiance goes to celebrate with his family and her FUTURE in-laws? And didn’t Kate want to spend her last Christmas before marriage with her family?
Do we know that Meghan spends every Christmas with her family? So skipping a Christmas with her mom, might not be so unusual. I think she is really into the whole royal roll and will celebrate with the Royal family.
I don’t really get the impression that Meghan spends every holiday with her family anyway. She lived in Toronto, her mom lives in California and her dad lives in Mexico. My husband and I promised each other that we would always spend every holiday with each other, so we alternate holidays with our families since they live in different parts of the US.
But, as a said above in a reply to someone else, Kate has more of an ability to see both families because hers are more local. Meghan would have to choose. I sort of wonder if her mom will come visit THEM in London for a holiday at some point.
Considering the logistics of having Meghan spend Christmas in California, it seems logical that she would be invited to the royal shindig instead. But it makes me wonder what’s going to happen with her mom. Does Doria have other children? I’ve only ever heard about the half-siblings on her father’s side. Would the Queen invite Doria as well so that she doesn’t spend Christmas alone?
That’s what I wanna know too!
Sophie’s father gets invited to Sandringham so I am sure the invite would be extended to Doria as well once they are married.
It’s not breaking protocol if the queen invites her since she call the shots.
I see no problem with them inviting her since she’s going to be there next year anyway.
You can’t compare Kate situation to this. One major difference is Kate was within driving distance between both Will’s fam and hers. That’s of course if Meghan want to be there for Christmas and not home with her family one last time.
I think the fact she is new to the UK would make it so unfair for her not to spend Xmas with her fiance and his family.
Can anyone ID the burgundy coat with the fur trim Kate is wearing? It’s glam!
It’s by Hobbs. The fur stole is an accessory.
https://whatkatewore.com/2016/12/25/kate-in-familiar-pieces-as-george-charlotte-attend-their-first-christmas-church-services/
Cheers babe, love the fur stole
The HRHDuchessKate blog likely has an ID on the coat. Oh wait, never mind, Becks just answered!
Yasss Becks came through
Glad to help out! I alternate between here and WKW. the difference between the comments on the two sites amuses me, lol.
At her age, I don’t think the queen has any f**ks left.
I think she is concerned about Philip. They’re all aware this may be Philip’s last Christmas, so gathering as much family as possible around.
Kate’s coat looks amazing on her.
