Meghan Markle will ‘break royal protocol’ & join the Windsors over Christmas

I remember, very clearly, all of the speculation about then-Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans in 2010. Kate had just gotten engaged to Prince William after The Great Neverending Wait, and people were obsessed with the stories about whether Kate would be invited to any part of the Windsor Christmas that year. Many royal experts claimed that Kate would not be invited because it was against Queen Elizabeth’s hard-and-fast Christmas protocol that only wives and husbands are invited, never girlfriends or fiancees. Looking back on it though, I have to defend Kate: I don’t think she really wanted to be invited to the Windsor Christmas, and I think it’s more than possible that she was invited and she declined. If I remember correctly, she spent Christmas Eve and most of Christmas Day with her family, then she and William got together later on Christmas Day, something like that.

In any case, the great debate over Windsor Christmas and royal protocol has been revived for Meghan Markle this year. Some suggest that Meghan will fly to California and spend the holiday with her mom. Some say Harry will insist on Meghan being included on every part of the Windsor Christmas. I don’t know, you guys. We’re certainly throwing a lot at her all at once, aren’t we?

Future royal Meghan Markle plans to celebrate Christmas with the Queen this year, breaking tradition that blocked Kate Middleton from enjoying royal family festivities in 2010. Experts say the actress, 36, will join the Windsors for their annual, three-day celebrations at Sandringham – a privilege usually reserved for members of the royal family. Richard Fitzwilliams, an expert in royal affairs, explained Meghan’s family still reside in the US, meaning she will likely get cosy with the Queen this year instead. Although it breaks traditional protocol, PR advisers claim the gesture is needed to avoid ill feeling with Meghan, who is due to marry Prince Harry in 2018. But the move could spark tension with Meghan’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton who was snubbed from the celebrations seven years ago. The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to wait until she was married before being allowed to sit at the royal dining table. Mike Tindall was also prevented from joining until he wed Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara. Mr Fitzwilliams told the Express: “It is expected Meghan will join Harry and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas on the Queen ‘s estate in Norfolk this year. In 2010 Kate was not invited to do so after her engagement to William nor was Mike Tindall after his to the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Phillips and only spouses and close family are usually invited. However Harry and Meghan will be living together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and her family are in the United States. The monarchy relies heavily on precedent and tradition but it also makes its own.”

As I said, looking back on it, I really think it’s a mischaracterization to say that Kate was “prevented” from joining the Windsors in 2010. I think she always wanted to spend one last Christmas at home with her family. In the years since, Kate and William have shown their determination to spend their holidays with the Middletons rather than the Windsors too, and it’s been said that Kate finds all of the royal holiday protocol quite stifling and stiff. I’m just saying, it’s never been the case that Kate is particularly eager (or “keen”) to spend the holiday on the Queen’s schedule. As for Meghan… as I also said, it’s actually quite a big “ask” for her, to spend Christmas on the Queen’s schedule and away from her family. I assume she will spend the holiday with Harry at Sandringham, but I also suspect that she’ll probably find some way to spend time with her mother (at the very least).