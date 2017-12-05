“Rep. John Conyers has finally announced his retirement, effective today” links

After drawing it out for far too long, Rep. John Conyers announced that he is retiring from Congress finally, effective today. Conyers had been paying out to the women he sexually harassed and abused for years. This is yet another example of why we should burn it all to the ground. [Buzzfeed]
Quentin Tarantino wants to do and will likely do a Star Trek movie. [LaineyGossip]
I think the #MeToo movement will end up being Time’s People of the Year. [Dlisted]
Australian politician proposes to his boyfriend in the middle of a debate. [OMG Blog]
Pray for Blake Lively’s baking hand! [Looper]
Donald Trump is garbage and he eats garbage too. [Pajiba]
OMG, Kim Kardashian’s roots look hideous. [JustJared]
Josh Gad used his daughter to get Star Wars spoilers. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I dislike Kerry Washington’s dress, but it actually looks amazing on her. [GFY]
Quentin Tarantino + Star Trek does NOT need to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Huge nopes to that happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have so many emotions about the Conyers fiasco. First off is anger and disappointment. This was and is unacceptable behavior. However, I’m even more upset that said behavior isn’t necessarily unacceptable for everyone. A sexual harasser was elected to the highest office in the land and he’s putting his weight behind a pedophile running for a senate seat. I’m upset and angered that men have and continue to use their power in such predatory ways. I’m upset that a Black man has committed such behavior because a) it’s awful; and, b) he will not get the same protections and opportunities to fail up the way his way white counterparts do. Again, to clarify, I’m not upset that there are consequences. I’m upset that the consequences only seem to be paid by certain people. I’m happy that liberals/dems are holding their party officials accountable. I’m angered that this is happening while conservatives are turning the other cheek to their own behavior in exchange for power. I’m upset that our first Black family was the model of decorum, class, and grace and still faced intolerable amounts of hatred. Yet, these same people adore Trump who is the living embodiment of the worst caricature for a president one could imagine. As Kaiser has stated, and Michael B Jordan in the Black Panther trailer (LOL): Burn it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t agree with you more! I am waiting to hear the calls for Franken to step down. Conyers has to go, and so does Franken. Moore shouldn’t be able to take office. As for Trump – we are in some kind of crazy alternate universe that this klown is any office, much less the presidency. I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear, HH (now I know what yr initials stand for). Every word you wrote about this feels utterly true in my gut. Thanks for taking the time to say it so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It pains me to say it – I had high hopes for Franken – but yeah, he needs to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great post.
“I’m not upset that there are consequences. I’m upset that the consequences only seem to be paid by certain people.”
Such a good point. I think Al Franken needs to go. I actually thought he’d be a good candidate for Prez in 2020, but not anymore. He’s in a state with a Democrat governor, so the replacement appointment would also be a Dem. There is no risk with him resigning, but there is so much to gain…like being the one party who stands up against abuse in all of its forms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Conyers resigned, I guess that other pervert in the White House will follow suit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, not burn it to the ground. Improve it! Wash out the racists and fascists, the misogynists and the homophobic. Hopefully the right steps are made at the next election. Steer this horse away from the ravine.
Anything will look good on Kerry.
I would be so excited about QT doing Star Trek if QT wasn’t doing Manson. Such poor taste, disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever watch Designated Survivor? Sometimes I wonder what the outcome would be if something like that happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think about this…too much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously… it’s something I think about every week when it comes on. Not that I wish harm to any of the innocents that work there, but wow.. what a way to “clean house” 🤯💥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conyers says he’s not worried about his legacy? The fool had to check into a hospital to hide out! He KNOWS he majorly effed up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Pajiba story about what D Trump’s eating habits is hilarious!!! Only the devil incarnate could get away with eating such garbage and still be walking around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conyers needed to go after proof came out he had settled sexual harassment cases with tax payer money, happy to see him finally step down. Paul Ryan demanded he step down, let’s see if Paul Ryan demands the RNC to stop funding Pedophile Roy Moore. Or comes out against supporting a pedophile and the assaulter in chief. Disgusting!
Al Franken has really disappointed me with his juvenile disrespect for Women’s bodies and feeling up Women’s butt’s as a Senator. I think he needs to face consequences. At the very least the DNC removing funding for his next election and more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse