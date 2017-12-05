“Rep. John Conyers has finally announced his retirement, effective today” links

Embed from Getty Images

After drawing it out for far too long, Rep. John Conyers announced that he is retiring from Congress finally, effective today. Conyers had been paying out to the women he sexually harassed and abused for years. This is yet another example of why we should burn it all to the ground. [Buzzfeed]

Quentin Tarantino wants to do and will likely do a Star Trek movie. [LaineyGossip]

I think the #MeToo movement will end up being Time’s People of the Year. [Dlisted]

Australian politician proposes to his boyfriend in the middle of a debate. [OMG Blog]

Pray for Blake Lively’s baking hand! [Looper]

Donald Trump is garbage and he eats garbage too. [Pajiba]

OMG, Kim Kardashian’s roots look hideous. [JustJared]

Josh Gad used his daughter to get Star Wars spoilers. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I dislike Kerry Washington’s dress, but it actually looks amazing on her. [GFY]

