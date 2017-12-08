Dax Shepard on his marriage to Kristen Bell: ‘We work it like a job’

Embed from Getty Images

If you’re a regular here you know that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are incredibly open about their relationship issues, to say the least. They have both discussed the fact that they go to couples’ counseling, Kristen admitted that she used to pick fights with Dax early in their relationship because she loved drama, and they’re both open about their individual mental health issues, which I’m in no way shading them for. That’s brave of them. They do tend to stick to the same talking points, but that could also be due in part to the fact that interviewers know they’ll answer questions about those topics. Anyway Dax talked to People about how he and Kristen schedule time together, about how he works to surprise her and how they work their marriage “like a job.” Kristen has said this same thing, that their marriage is work, so it’s not like he’s rolling his eyes as he says it.

“We do couple’s therapy. We work it like a job,” he said. “Relationships aren’t just perfect.” To assure that the duo gets one-to-one time with each other, Shepard, 42, shared that they have to “just commit to things.” “If I say, ‘Hey, what are you doing Thursday?’ It’s never going to happen. But if I put something on the calendar … it works out,” said Shepard. He added: “But you do have to take it as seriously as you take your work commitments. It has to be scheduled and you have to prioritize it or it doesn’t happen.” “We got into this really crazy one-upmanship of — so she was doing a movie in Alaska and I was shooting Parenthood and I couldn’t go and she was going away for a long time. But then my schedule changed and I didn’t tell her, so I got the seat next to her on the airplane and then I sweet-talked the gate representative to let me on the plane early. So when she went to sit down, I was in her seat reading a newspaper and she kept going, ‘Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir. I think you’re in my seat,’ ” he explained. “And then she noticed those hands look familiar and then she started bawling when she saw that I was on the flight,” he said. “And then so she did it to me on the way back.” “They get dangerous” he said of the times that the pair one-upped each other prior to having children.

Remember when Ben Affleck characterized his marriage as work during his Oscar acceptance speech no less? He probably practiced that sh-t ahead of time and that’s the best he could come up with about his then wife of ten years. It’s generally not a good sign when someone calls a relationship work, but they’re on the same page with this, unlike the time Kristen talked about their daughters catching them in bed together. I mean relationships are work, you can call that realistic, but there’s a tipping point for some people when it becomes too much work and you start daydreaming about a life without that person and the work involved in being with them. These two will tell you about it though and they’re committed. Did you see that Dax rented out an entire roller skating rink for Kristen and their friends last week? That’s sweet and I like that they brought along their friends. That sounds like such a fun outing.

