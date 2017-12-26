Armie Hammer: ‘I don’t even take vitamins. It requires a lot of self-importance’

Here are some photos of Armie Hammer at the GQ Men of the Year event. I’m not so sure about the red plaid jacket, if I’m being honest. He attended the event with his wife Elizabeth and he happily posed with the Call Me By Your Name team. Armie is still considered a shoo-in for all of the big Best Supporting Actor nominations, although I don’t know if he’ll actually win anything. I tend to believe that the CMBYN publicity tour hasn’t really brought out the best in Armie. His THR interview was problematic as hell, and Armie has already deleted his Twitter after one critical Buzzfeed story. To be fair, the Buzzfeed story was rather mean. To be fair, the Buzzfeed story didn’t tell any lies. I thought of that Buzzfeed story while I read Armie’s latest interview with Mr. Porter – you can read the full piece here. There are some quotes that I loved, and some quotes where he comes across as… just a really oblivious, privileged white dude. Some highlights:
The importance of CMBYN being set in the 1980s: “These characters in the movie, I don’t think, would ever have really fallen in love with each other if they had cell phones. They would have been on Grindr, talking to their friends on WhatsApp, and they would have never really connected because they never would have needed to.”
Doing a gay love story film: “Love is love. I feel like making this movie has freed me up in so many ways. I no longer have to subscribe to the societal expectations of being a straight white male. The more a child travels, the less they are likely to be racist or xenophobic. This was like travelling, but just in an emotional capacity.”
It was his decision to pull away from studio films: “I made a decision to back out of the whole studio system a few years ago. It was a machination of people just trying to make money, as opposed to making art. When you are studying acting, they talk about the way a movie can impact you as a performer, and I never really found that to be the case [with big-budget movies]. They were great to make and I had the best experiences of my life. But with Call Me By Your Name, I was pushed. I’m the one who has got to do it, working a 16-hour day, doing it all over again the next day. There has got to be something in it for me; it’s my life. I’d love to do a huge movie and be able to have a huge house, but at the end of the day, I know I sleep better at night, and I feel better in myself if I am doing a project that I am passionate about.”
His wealthy family & privileged background: “There is that misconception that, ‘Oh, you grew up in a wealthy family so you must have got it easier.’ I probably had opportunities that other people didn’t have. But I guarantee that other people didn’t have [parents] beating into their skull that they were the ‘representation of the family’. That was not the easiest pill to swallow. People might look at me and think my life is so perfect, but everybody wrestles with the same demons.”
He’s playing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband in a new movie: “I made this film for my daughter. I want her to have stories of strong women who changed the world from their own ironclad will. I don’t think there are enough of these out there.”
Post-Weinstein Hollywood: “It seems like this shift is happening. The people in power are no longer free to abuse it recklessly, which is great. For so long it was expected that the powerless would just take it.”
He’s never felt vulnerable or taken advantage of in the industry: “I’ve never had any pressure to perform sexual favours. You’re around it, but thank God I have never had to deal with it first hand. I’ve heard stories. To my own detriment, and negative credit, I never said anything or did anything about it.”
Whether he thinks the world will be a better place for his daughter: “I am at the ‘abandon all hope ye who enter here’ point. I don’t even know if the world is going to survive that long. Stephen Hawking says that we have got about another 100 years left. These guys in Silicon Valley trying to beat mortality? I think it’s a weird, crazy ego trip. There is something nice about the memento mori. You get one round. That makes it all the more special. I’ve got friends who are really involved, inside that tech world, going to life-extension doctors. Every time I hear it, I am listening, but I think, why? I don’t even take vitamins. It requires a lot of self-importance. I am sure people can balance it, but it doesn’t feel necessary to me to get to 200.”
His answer to the question about his privilege is very “all lives matter” – yes, everyone has their own struggles, but dude needs to understand that “kids making fun of his hair” is not the same kind of struggle that other people have faced in their lives. And lots of kids from all kinds of backgrounds struggle with their parents’ expectations, so I have no idea what he’s talking about there. But I kind of loved his speech about how the world only has about 100 good years left and people who take vitamins are self-important. It honestly cracked me up.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Haven’t followed his career a lot but just loved that line in the social network when he was like there are two of me LOL.
His friends who are going to life extension doctors sound barking mad.
“I no longer have to subscribe to the societal expectations of being a straight white male. ”
What does that even mean? Is he just stringing words together hoping it’ll make sense? He’s still a (VERY rich) straight white dude, and none of that changes just because he was in this movie that not even that many people have seen/will see.
Yeah, I wondered about that, too. I mean if he’d played, say, a physicist, would he then think he’s a physicist?
I think he is just saying he can play outside box of what a “white straight male is suppose to be”. He feels free to do it all. Be the sensitive guy or the kickass. I didn’t find his statement strange. Just saying what actors want. To be able to play diverse characters. And reading some of the comments really make that stand out. Because he is characterized here as rich/white/straight. And everything he says gets twisted because of it. I don’t know much about him and have only seen a couple of his movies. But I think he has talent.
Ok, I’m a feminist. But let’s not pretend there is no pressure on men to be a certain way. To be “strong” at all times for example- aka don’t cry, don’t show emotions other than anger, don’t dress feminine, don’t talk about your feelings, etc. I suppose what he means is that it made him rethink what he wants to be like as a man.
That’s how I took it. I have two sons, and definitely men (and boys) have societal pressures to behave in a certain way. My older son took a lot of heat for being quiet, studying, in the robotics club but not a sport, not being a hunter, having gay friends, etc, you name it in high school. I’m a feminist as well, but of course I see those pressures. Some people can’t believe it, one of my younger sons favorite things to do is go by the bridal/prom dress stores here and look at – and critique – the dresses in the window. “And you LET HIM?” They howl. YES, I let him, and it’s funny because I have little interest in fashion LOL
UGH. A sentence like that requires A LOT of self-importance. Yeah it must be soooo liberating to feel free of all of those societal ‘expectations’ that say that straight white males are by default basically decent, non-criminal and upstanding citizens. HOW RESTRICTIVE.
I respectfully disagree with your comment. It is very dismissive of his feelings and pov. Imo comments like these make ppl shrink right back into their shell for fear of being judged and dismissed.
While yes he does come off as a little tone deaf and lacking of awareness he is clearly trying to understand. Learning and opening your eyes to the big picture isn’t one fluid motion that happens in 10 mins. It takes time, stumbles, second guesses and work. He cannot help his skin tone or what he was born into but I see him trying.
.. or if ya ask the cynic in me, maybe he’s just gunning hard for that Oscar lol
Fair enough. I wouldn’t have such an issue with his statements if he wasn’t so consistently dismissive of the immense opportunities his privilege has afforded him. If he could just own it, not apologise for it, not downplay it, just own it he wouldn’t sound quite so oblivious: “I probably had opportunities that other people didn’t have”…probably??? Aaaand I’m pretty sure he already and always has had a huge house, so this “sacrifice” for his art raises my eyebrows just a tad.
2017 has made me ALL cynic, lol
“But I guarantee that other people didn’t have [parents] beating into their skull that they were the ‘representation of the family’.”
I guess he doesn’t know any children of immigrants.
Or any people from collectivistic cultures like Asia or Eastern Europe. Dude we hear that all the time.
^ THIS
I don’t have first hand experience with that, but I’ve read a lot of families that weren’t dripping in gobs of money that most definitely had “beating into their skull that they were the ‘representation of the family’.”
Travel more, Armie.
Also merely taking vitamins is self importance, or taking them in the context of life extension? Mine may totally be all for the placebo, but I take magnesium for migraine prevention, 2000 iu vitamin D and fish oil for depression recurrence prevention.
I’m a teacher and vitamins are the only thing standing between me and an endless year-long revolving door of stomach bugs, sinus infections, and weird diseases because no one wants to wash their hands.
Seriously. How “self-important” is it to swallow a pill once a day?
Call me Self-Important than, because I take vitamins and a few supplements.
yah….he sounds like a d*ck
Has anyone seen camille Rowe series on wellness? The first episode talks about this and how.people don’t need extra vitamins
Yeah, some people actually do need to take extra vitamins. I need to take extra vitamin D, folic acid, and extra Iron because of medical conditions. Every body is different and every body needs different attention in different areas in order to remain well working.
I have to take extra vitamins too, and I agree with you. A full blood panel enabled my doctor to prescribe a vitamin mixture and more fatty acids. My children take a food-based simple multi, so I am not on board with no vitamins. It is difficult for people to eat full spectrum meals every single day and our doctors recommend it, so I go that route.
If I don’t eat enough different fruits and veggies some weeks, plus I hardly eat meat and no red/mammal meat, don’t eat seafood every week any more, then wouldn’t I need vitamins to make up for what I missed?
“I’ve never felt any pressure to perform sexual favors.” I’m not judging. Just laughing. Sounds like he was more than willing to perform sexual favors. Very crafty, nuanced answer.
I kind of like this guy.
Look I’d rather be born rich to west coast elite than to a lower middle class couple in a trailer in the south. And I’m grateful it was the latter vs born in the slums of New Delhi.
No matter where you are you can always find someone who had it better ( in your opinion) but also someone who had it worst. We all have our own beginnings that we can’t do squat about, so I’m not jumping on a bandwagon or smug snark toward the rich white guy over his ptivilege. If he is rude, if he harms others, etc …..that’s one thing.
But I refused to be insulted by his mere existence and his honest answers. We all have our problems in our lives. And wallowing in them is the human condition, and doing so while we dismiss the problems of others also requires a tremendous self importance. Maybe I can’t relate to his problems ………….but I can’t relate well enough to satisfy my parents either……but this seems like a good enough guy so I’m not on board with The vultures ready to puck apart any quote of his that isn’t utter self flagellation for being born rich and white. He had nothing thing to do with either.
I kind of like your comment! It does feel like it would be a lot of work to hate on this guy, don’t think I will either
That completely depends on the quality of your parents. I know PLENTY of people who grew up lower-middle class “in a trailer in the south” and they have wonderful lives. I also know plenty of people who were born wealthy in California and are now drug addicts or homeless. So I guess I’m saying, fuck you, haha. You need to travel more.
Word
I take B-12 because I have a chronic deficiency that was not able to be cured by dietary changes. The doctor said the levels in my blood were the lowest she had ever seen. So since I don’t intend to go around depressed and feeling like I’m in a constant fog I will continue to be self important and take my vitamin, thank you very much Mr. Hammer…
oh. i don’t thjbnnje meant people like you. he’s talking about his friends most likely and the insane diets and vitamins healthy people take, when their bodies just excrete it because it’s not needed.
You’re right, anon. I just don’t like it when people are all “I don’t do this thing because I’m so much more down to earth than everyone else”. I know people like this in real life, they don’t qualify that there are people who might actually need the thing they’re slamming, they just use the fact they don’t do it as a way to set themselves apart. It bugs me, it probably shouldn’t. I’m probably just extra cranky because of all the socializing I have to do because of Christmas.
Armie talks in hyperbolic language and metaphors. He seems introverted and unsure of himself like he has most of the thought in his head but it doesn’t articulate it fully when he says it out loud.
As someone who doesn’t always express themselves correctly I really shouldn’t jump to being so judgmental when someone else says something I deem to be impolite and ill-considered. I will try and work on that.
No worries.
I only recognize it from being around introverts, and I have a shy child who gets home and is a chatterbox. I have to correct her and ask her to clarify more often than I do the others. I don’t push her to talk in public, but she sure is thinking about a lot and taking notes in her little head.
Also from being bullied, I was quiet and just watched and observed in school. It took time to be confident in my thoughts and opinions when shared with new people or situations.
I have Aspergers syndrome so I, too, am quite introverted (to the point where I used to not talk in public at all). As I said before, I don’t always express myself correctly… a statement which is probably a big understatement.
Because of this I should look at things through a sympathetic lens and be less judgemental than I have shown myself to be here, but I will admit I am not perfect.
Thank you for being kinder and more understanding than I was. You’re a good person and I wish you the best in the new year to come!
I didn’t think he was saying that taking vitamins makes you self-important. My impression is that he was saying that the desire to live to 200 is self-important. In full context, he seemed to be talking about people wanting to live extremely long lives to the point of excess (200 vs. 100?) He did talk about all those guys in Silicon Valley trying to extend life (for whatever reason).
I think his parents were expecting something different by naming him Armand Hammer I mean for crying out loud that is a box of baking soda. He has no chance to escape that he is from an affluent family with a long American history. That is a huge name to give to a child.
IDK, I’m not important but I really do need to take Vitamin D because apparently my skin repells the sun.
“but dude needs to understand that ‘kids making fun of his hair’ is not the same kind of struggle that other people have faced in their lives.”
That’s not what he was saying at all. Parents from every social and economic background are capable of instilling the same fears, insecurities and self-doubts in their children, and while their real-world motivations may be different, the real-world results are usually the same. For a timely example, look no further than what Prince Charles went through at Gordonstoun; even accounting for the liberties taken by “The Crown,” Charles himself said the time was hell and he refused to send his own sons there because of that experience.
Just because you’re in a privileged class doesn’t mean you are impervious to hellish situations and behavior by your peers and parents. And you shouldn’t be so tone deaf to pretend that beneath all the money, we’re not universally vulnerable to the same kinds of scars. There’s no need to create an Oppression Olympics for judging (or dismissing) the experiences of others.
