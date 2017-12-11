Kylie Jenner’s makeup truck has fans lined up around the block

It seems that, for the second year in a row, people who asked Santa for Kylie cosmetics might find their stockings a bit lighter than anticipated. Last year, the makeup maven’s website and pop-up shop sold out of everything quicker than a Rudolph-led sleigh and, this year, Kylie’s taking her stuff to the streets in a customized truck.
The 20-year-old mom-to-be, who recently received WWD’s Beauty Newsmaker Award, introduced Los Angeles beauty addicts to the Kylie Truck, which made its debut at LA shopping landmark The Grove on Friday afternoon. Over 100 fans were treated to cupcakes and lip kit swatches as they waited for their opportunity to get their hands on this year’s Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection, as well as her signature lip kits, lipsticks, lip liners, kylighters (ugh, really with that name?), and eyeshadow palettes. Those not into makeup could shop accessories, including panties, socks, and hats. Kylie, who was not making an appearance with the truck, shared a photo of the truck on Instagram the day before its launch, adding the caption, “welcome the @kylietruck to the @kyliecosmetics family! First stop .. @TheGroveLA TOMORROW.”
On Sunday, the truck showed up at Saks in Beverly Hills. Shoppers at the truck were limited to purchasing a mere ten of each item, so if you really want some Kylie cosmetics, you might want to check eBay.
@KylieJenner omfg from a cosmetic line to a pop up store & rn officially a kylie truck ,, you're just 20 baby & already enhancing so well 😻💜 im crying of happiness 😭😭 (wipe my golden tears ky) 🤧 pic.twitter.com/wllfIrxjvT
— e s h a (@heartedkylie) December 8, 2017
See you soon!! @saks Beverly Hills, 11am pic.twitter.com/kirLw4Oijq
— Kylie Truck (@KylieTruck) December 10, 2017
You have to have Beverly Hills-worthy income to purchase Kylie’s new cosmetics brushes. The 16-piece set is part of Kylie’s new Silver Series collection, which also includes lipsticks and concealers. The brushes, which will be available on Wednesday, can be yours for $360. No surprise, fans were a bit miffed when seeing the price tag, and let their displeasure be known on Twitter.
So I’ve decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven’t even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I’ll buy food with that money instead
— Haley (@HaleyB1029) December 10, 2017
Kylie responded to the criticism on Saturday, tweeting, “I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.” It didn’t help.
Sorry girl but that’s just waaaay to expensive! There are so many other brands that make quality brushes for affordable prices.
— Jessica Cosand (@jessicasbtspot) December 10, 2017
Kylie then responded with screenshots of other high-end cosmetic brushes and stated, “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference.”
I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017
Again, this didn’t really help, and fans let Kylie know.
Man she thinks she deserves that “15 + year in the industry, renowned, known for amazing quality, years of experience” coin but been serving nothing but average since she been into makeup.
— Mar ☀️ (@ftdotmarsss) December 10, 2017
I get your point Kylie but all of these brands are extremely credible in the make up industry. You literally only came out with a little bit of brushes before and now you wanna drop this? Uh- uh doesn’t work that way pic.twitter.com/duEEIyt3Sr
— 👵🏽JannelC🎅🏽 (@JannelCosplays) December 10, 2017
I have never, and I never will, pay $360 for brushes, and, as we’ve discussed on this site before, Kylie’s stuff is just plain overpriced. I guess you’ve got to give her marketing people kudos, because people are still lining up to spend their money on it. I’m glad some of her fans are being vocal, although I’m sure it won’t budge that price point. I’ll stick with my NYX, at least I know I can get a year’s worth of their cosmetics for the price of a lip kit or two.
The brush sets are aspirational window dressing. That price gives a high-end, professional make-up artiste gloss to a line of otherwise ordinary product. I don’t believe Kylie Co. thought they’d sell many brush sets. They know their customers.
People buy if they want to, she know she can overcharge cause there will be people willing to pay.
No reason to complain. If people want to buy her products they will. No one’s arm is being twisted to purchase them after all. If you can’t afford them, move on.
My co-worker just told me that Kylie’s make-up line is really good quality, but still she is charging way too much.
Kyle’s makeup line is made by colorpop. You can buy stuff from colorpop and get the same quality for a fraction of the price.
that’s not entirely true. kylie’s line started out being made in the same place colorpop is made, so when she started they used some of the same formulas. she’s edited hers since then.
My coworker used the lip products and said they were pretty good. I’ve heard mixed things about the eyeshadow palettes. I think the pricing is find for a mid-end brand, but the quality and production value has to be there. It’s one thing to be sold out of limited edition palettes. It’s another issue altogether if you can’t keep up with the demands of the base product line.
I have a eyeshadow palette and a lipstick and they’re not bad products at all. Her shimmer shadows are really nice. That being said, there are much more interesting products out there. And although I don’t think $360 for 16 brushes is that much (but I do spend insane amounts of money on makeup), I’d never spend that much money on brushes I don’t get to hold in my hands before.
she probably overcharges because of the FAMOUS BRAND NAME ,whats more its a new make-up line on the market
The price of the makeup brushes is insane, but one can be sure there are people who will shell out the money.
Slightly off topic, but have Kylie (and Khloe too) confirmed their pregnancies? For a family that loves to be in the public eye, both women have been extremely low key. Seems very strange
I noticed that. One Momager reason. It’s to create mystery for the new season of the Kartrashian show.. That’s how they usually roll. Like Kim’s Paris attack. She stayed low-key, traumatized, but managed to play it out on the filming of the Kartrashians. I remember a headline, Kim breaks her silence on Paris Attack, with a clip from their upcoming Kardashians show.
I slightly agree just because they couldn’t show stuff about the heist because she was a victim of a crime. In a foreign country. They were bound to keep silence because of the investigations. Otherwise everything is fair game for them. Shameless! I used to watch them ages ago. I don’t find them even remotely entertaining. I will still comment on them. Just here.
This is a gross thought, but can’t shake it with these people: It’s a girl-baby buying binge. Dream is the only offspring with real star quality, and they want a new generation of dress-up dolls they can control.
I keep seeing Lb on Kylies instagram posts anyone knows why her fans are commenting that.
It means “like back” and it is kind of rude. People try to advertise their own pages by getting celebrities to ‘like’ their pages/pics. It speaks to the weird desperation to be approved of on the internet.
It means “like back.” They want her to like their posts.
LB is actually worse than that.. it means ‘like back,’ but it isn’t intended for the celebrity. When you post LB on kylie’s Wall, you will get bombarded with likes on your latest post. You are then expected to like the last post of every account that responded to your call for LB. you will see ‘lb top 3’ ‘lb most recent.’ I did some investigating bc I was very curious. Lol
There are days when I am glad that I do not own a single make up brush, even those that cost less than $350. This is one of them.
Me too. Thumbs up for not ruining my skin with chemical stuff and looking 10 years younger than I am.
That’s genetic and has nothing to do with whether or not you wear makeup.
I’m 40 and could easily pass for 30 with the right clothing (I dress like a mom, lol). My skin is one of my best attributes; it’s unblemished, dewy, and fresh looking, and I wear makeup at least 5 days a week. I take good care of my skin, wear sunscreen, don’t tan, and use products that work well for me. Everything is a chemical. Water is a chemical. Makeup is not inherently bad for your skin.
Sixer, me also. Not sure when the last time wore any type of make up much less bought any.
I own a mascara, a lipstick and a foundation. I use them about once or twice a year when I go touting for business in person and it’s never without moaning like hell that I feel obliged to. Otherwise, I go about as my genes made me. Life is so much easier – and cheaper, clearly! – I’m convinced of that.
Sixer, are you my long-lost twin? My makeup kit (hahaha!) consists of exactly the same things. The last time I wore makeup was in August 2015. My daughter received a very prestigious industry award, at a beautiful dinner in a very posh place in Sydney. I, too, moaned about having to wear makeup and —eek!—- a long frock! When it was all over, we walked back to the car park, and let me tell you, I was ever so grateful for the makeup remover wipes in my bag, because my face was completely clean by the time we reached the car. Even so, I still gave it the soap-and-water when I got home.
I, too, only wear make-up for special events, or when I am working. I am good enough the way I am not.
AnnaKist – ha! You get that mask-that-might-crack-any-moment feeling too? That’s what make-up feels like to me.
I used to own mascara and blush. I taught 30 years and for about the first 10 – 15 I used the mascara and blush. After that – nada. I sweat way to much to wear any type of foundation and was told not to wear waterproof mascara because of wearing contacts. Think last time I wore make up was to my middle daughters wedding 11 years ago. I don’t go out much. Divorced after 25 years of marriage and have no desire to find a “soul” mate. My 10 grandkiddos keep me plenty busy.
Sixer: YES!! I loathe that feeling! I also tend to rub my eyes a bit too much, so end up with smears, as if someone has punched me, or wth dried up flecks of mascara all over my cheeks, like I have a face full of blackheads. And I have curly hair which rarely gets combed, too. I’m not a grotesque r anything, but if I brush or comb it, it usually ends up in a huge fuzz all. My darling friend (mentioned below) does the same – people think we’re sisters. Her daughters are makeup ninjas. They even do each other’s spray tans and their own lash extensions! My daughter learned about mascara the day of her Year 10 formal…
Nice girl: I love your last sentence – I am good enough the way I am.
Do you non-makeup-wearing ladies get compliments about looking younger than you are? I am so lucky that my parents both had beautiful things skin. My father died very young, but even at 90, and on her deathbed, Mamma’s skin was lovely.
Even so, I love how other ladies look with their faces on. Some are so clever at blending, contouring etc. Or playing up their eyes – I love that!
I use a $2 make up sponge. Best investment I ever made.
I like the cut of your jib!
Hahaha! Same here, Sixer. My darling best friend is one of those who will not go to the letterbox without her makeup on. I’m the complete opposite. She also likes making her own lotions, bath salts, cleansers etc. For Christmas, I’ve bought her a kit for making her own mineral makeup, including eye shadws and lip colours. From another website, I’ve bought her a set of makeup brushes – a well-known Australian brand. They cost me $29.95. I know they’re really good quality, as I bought my son’s partner a set a couple of years ago, and she loves them. I don’t now anyone who would buy Kylie’s overpriced stuff, not even the makeup freaks.
*know
Well aren’t you just such a special snowflake?
announcing you don’t wear makeup and acting like people who do are crazy is so annoying.
Sixer is a longtime poster here, and I can say confidently that her intention wasn’t to insinuate that makeup-wearers are crazy. I know there are people who actually do that, and you’re right, it’s rude and annoying. Live and let live. Sixer here, however, isn’t one of those people. She has her own distinctive way of being in the world and she likes to make jokes about it. I highly doubt that any harm was intended.
I’m in trouble on another thread as well today! Oopsy! I don’t brush my hair much, either. I think I should get an actual medal for that.
You do you, Lucy. I’ll carry on doing me. My tongue is always firmly in my cheek, as Shambles knows!
Loud clap, @Sixer.
I do like her lip kits the best, I’ve tried a few others and none of them stay all day and feel fine on my lips. I still think they’re overpriced, but I’m willing to spend a little bit more and I have something that’ll work the way I want it too. Haven’t tried anything else though because I’m not that big into makeup.
$360 for a 16 piece brush set isn’t bad if they are in fact decent quality natural brushes. I doubt the quality will be amazing, but if they’re ok to good, they’re actually priced competitively.
For comparisons sake Wayne Goss’s brushes have only been around a few years, and he charges $250 for a set of 6 (highly recommend btw). Japanese brushes can cost a lot more than that. Even similar synthetic brush sets from affordable brands like Sigma can cost over $200. As for brands like MAC having a reputation, it’s not like they priced their brushes cheaply to begin with until they had said reputation. That’s not how it works.
I’ve had a MAC brush since 1998. I washed it and took care of it all of those years and it’s still in pristine condition. I used it this morning.
The MAC 239 is basically the holy grail of brushes for me. I will legitimately stop wearing eyeshadow if they ever get rid of that baby. I’ve had mine for about eight years, and it’s still in good condition. I really need to buy more now that my job requires so much traveling.
MAC test on animals, I can’t buy their stuff now knowing that. There’s loads of makeup brands I used to like until I researched them and found they tested on animals. Even Benefit is a grey area, in the UK they say they are cruelty free but elsewhere they do test on animals… But of a minefield sometimes.
This is hilarious because those folks on Twitter were right. She’s been in the makeup industry for 2 years (?) and she’s comparing her brand to industry standards like MAC and Kevin Aucoin. If you can afford $340 for brushes, save up a little more and get Kevin Aucoin.
Good for you! NYX is also never tested on animals. I’m quite sure Kylie’s stuff is tested on animals.
e.l.f. is also never tested on animals. Ditto Wet & Wild, just to name a few drug store lines that aren’t expensive.
Sadly NYX was bought by certain company and they do testing on animals in China…
kylie’s cosmetics are cruelty free and vegan.
Her brushes are neither of those things of they are natural – which she says they are.
Kylie’s makeup is cruelty free and vegan. I’m not a fan of most of her stuff but I will give her props for that. However – the brush set is not since she is using natural hair bristles.
no, her products are not vegan. She has some vegan products but her makeup line is not vegan. Also, her brushes are made from animal fur, which is not vegan either.
@OriginalLaLa The majority of her products are in fact vegan with the exception of the items that contain carmine. Very similarly to Kat Von D’s line which is also primarily vegan. And like I stated the brushes are not vegan since they have natural bristles which are from animals
I never have and never will support this family and never will they make a dollar off of me. They only steal ideas and rebrand them with their names. Unoriginal bunch of twats
Same.
Btw, there’s vegan cheap make up in DM, german store. It’s great and very light, doesn’t make you feel like you’re wearing Photoshop.
My teenage daughter requested some Kylie stuff for Christmas, but she knows better than to even suggest spending that kind of money on makeup- let alone brushes! As far as lip kits, Jeffree Starr makes a GREAT line of lipsticks that stay forever. I have to actually wash the rest off at the end of the day. He only sells online at his own website, and each lipstick is $18. My nail girl told me about him and I’m forever grateful.
you should research who it is you are supporting there. he is awful, imho.
If you must… buy colorpop stuff — they make Kyle Cosmetics makeup and it’s good quality for a fraction of the price.
his liquid lips really are the best you can buy.
If you honestly think Jeffree Starr, a fairly vocal racist bigot, is better than Kylie Jenner, I have a bridge to sell you that’s going for a great price.
Do your daughter a favour and try not to buy her makeup that profits a-holes like Jeffree Starr and Kylie Jenner.
To be brutally honest, $360 is really not that much for a brush set if it’s high quality. It’s not what most of us can afford to drop for everyday makeup, but it’s easily in the range of what a makeup artist could drop on a professional set – if not more. I have about $150 worth of brushes, a mix of low and higher end, that I’ve collected over the years, and depending on your usage, some of them are worth dropping money on. Most of mine are MAC or Sephora, but if you really want to dabble in higher end, you can easily drop $90 on one item from NARS or Tom Ford.
Now, whether the quality meets the price tag is an entirely different issue.
Morphe brushes are decent for not much money. Zoeva (German brand) is one that I’m loving as well. Real Techniques are good mid-priced brushes that do the business. Ecotools do lovely soft brushes (but their eye brushes can be a bit dodgy structurally). For MAC, if you buy the travel sized Christmas brushes, you do get a good little set for a decent price that lasts ages (I have a mac set of Brushes that have lasted me YEARS). If you’re going to drop $360 on brushes, might as well go with a trusted name. I’d gladly drop money on brushes like Mac, Japonesque (who make Tom Ford brushes as well as brushes for other brands) but some brushes aren’t worth the money. Like that £60 Marc Jacobs bronzer brush (all white) where you can buy the same style of brushes from Morphe at a fraction of the price.
Kendall knows her marks, I guess.
Yes, on a professional set. Who else needs a 16 brush set? Really. I love make-up and I use make-up, but there is no way I would buy so many brushes. I forced myself to watch a make-up video once, this girl used – I counted! – 8 brushes ONLY on her eyes. It’s ridiculous. Talk about creating needs when we don’t really need that much. I use liquid foundation or CC and I apply it with my fingers, then I buff it with the buffing brush which I also use to apply my powder. For eye shadow, I like those sponge applicators, then I blend everything with a blending brush. Easy breezy. Then I have one for my blush.
Exactly. One tip I got from a prominent beauty YouTuber was to buy brushes individually. She said sets were a waste of money and she was right. When I first started doing my makeup regularly I bought a cheap full makeup brush set. And I used 3-4 out of the 12 brushes it contained. Not only is it cheaper but it’s just smarter to buy the brushes individually. It’s also a great way to amass a decent brush collection that will actually get used regularly
Hahaha!!! I did my own makeup for my sisters wedding and actually took the time to do bb cream, foundation, concealer, blush, mascara, eyeliner, shadow, etc…basically the whole shebang with either namebrand drugstore or ulta brand gear. Spent about $30-40 TOTAL for EVERYTHING including new brushes & got so many compliments for how well my makeup looked— who knew taking the time matters! I can’t imagine how insecure people are that they believe $350 brushes are going to make them look more beautiful than a $5 dollar brush! Kylie targets young girls for a reason… young girls with mom and dad’s money actually! A fool and their money??
Bless her heart and her rubber lips, lol!
If you like her stuff and like the brushes, but then. If not, then don’t. It’s really not that complicated. If her “fans” are willing then have at it. For me, it’s a no.
Ditto on Anna’s comment- jeffree star is walking talking mean girl trash.
I am just so happy I am not the only one who thought her products were overpriced.
She and Kendall had a line with the company Charming Charlie. Those hedious bas were averaging $60 when the average for a large structure bag was a quarter that. I always checked the website and it never sold old and immediately went on sale.
I think that they will not be keeping this up for long. The tide will turn on them.
*buy them.
I guess it depends on what you are really into. I am into coffee and have spent wayyy too much money on home machines and quality beans but I can make a mean cup. LOL Zero regrets!
I would never spend that kind of money on makeup or accessories for makeup because I am not into makeup. I have chapstick and lotion I slather on all day. Ha! When I do apply eye makeup(once a month maybe), I don’t mind it but it doesn’t fit into my day to day. I just don’t feel like I need a full face of makeup for my infant. I don’t think there is anything wrong with makeup but I just am kind of over it. Also, after a decade of almost never wearing makeup my skin has never looked better!!!
Also, I saw on a blind makeup review that her makeup lip kits smell like frosting and is very overly scented. And that the lip kits dry the crap out of your lips. I have not tried them but the testers in the video didn’t know it was her lip kit and said it was the cheapest out of three they were blindly testing. Yikes.
Yes! We all have that one thing that always gets us, even if we objectively know it’s overpriced sh-t. And yet we want it and are willing to spend the money on it. My personal weakness is Moleskine anything. As if having a Moleskine notebook is somehow automatically going to make me more productive, lol! And yet, you won’t see me not buying one just on the off chance that it might help.
Fans lining up? Lol more like paid sycophants…
Did someone say that her makeup was vegan? I find that super hard to believe. I tried to search around but don’t find actual ingredient lists anywhere. eta: I did find a list of which products are vegan, but can’t seem to find actual ingredient lists.
I only use vegan makeup and toiletries and it’s expensive but so worth every penny. I even try to stock up because I have this huge fear of losing my job and then not being able to stay chemical-free. haha
Her makeup is not vegan. there are some vegan products but her line isnt vegan. She sells brushes made from animal fur, thats def not vegan!
Consumers getting dumber and dumber while Kylie is getting richer and richer… smh
I don’t think it’s just the fact that MAC cosmetics and such are more established. The fact is that those other brands are known for their quality, and it’s well-known that they’re not exactly for daily casual use if you’re purchasing a whole set. Kylie’s brushes aren’t that. She’s banking on her popularity to make up for the price point, but we’ll see how it goes.
Tbh, I dunno sometimes. I dislike Kylie Jenner because I think she’s had the benefit of a rich, if trashy, family who have buoyed her business. I’m not gonna hate on the people who buy her stuff though. They seem young, and what are your teenage years for if not buying ridiculously overpriced garbage because they’re the hottest fad around? Heck, there are grown ups who will buy things specifically because they’re branded or because someone popular endorsed it. Even if said item is hot rubbish. At least teenagers have youth on their side. I’ll give it five to ten years before they realize just how they were taken for fools, provided nostalgia doesn’t cloud their recollection like it does for so many others.
Well I’m im the minority on this thread because I love makeup. I always have but didn’t really start wearing a full face of makeup until about a year ago and I’m in my mid-thirties. I was going through a particularly bad bout of depression and I started watching YouTube makeup tutorials to take my mind off of things. I started to try out a lof of thw atuff I was seeing and it’s been a blast. Makeup is truly an art form and learning a new skill has been amazing. Having said all that: Kylie needs to get over herself. Yes natural brishes ARE more expensive- but the people charging those prices are well known brands and makeup artists who have stellar reputations in the industry for their work and have been in the hame for literally decades. Her brand is 2 years old. She has not earned the rep to charge that kind of money for ANYTHING. Why would I spend $360 on her brushes when I could buy Wayne Goss’ for $290?? Or Kevin Aucoin’s?? But I use synthetic brushes. I have never spent more than $6 for a single brush. There are TONS of affordable brushes sets that work great. I am currently obsessed with ColourPop’s new brushes. They are amazing and I only buy the ones I want. Sets are a waste of money.
kudos to the marketing with the whole TRUCK thing, but NO to everything else.
NYX is cruelty free! I’ll take that any day over Kylie’s death brushes.
Who would buy panties from her? Maybe it’s just because I keep thinking of what Kim did to get famous – being peed on – but thinking of buying underwear from any of them gives me the heebie-jeebies.
