Chris Evans, Kelsea Ballerini & other celebrities rally behind a bullied Knoxville kid

Last Friday, an unusual video went viral – it wasn’t a video about gaming or cats or celebrities. It was a video of a little kid named Keaton Jones. Keaton lives in Knoxville and he’s being bullied everyday at school. His mom picked him up from school at lunch because the bullying has gotten so bad, and she recorded him as he questioned why anyone would bully anyone. Here’s the video:
This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V
Millions of people have watched this heartbreaking video, and a crowdsourcing page for Keaton’s education has already raised thousands of dollars. The reaction from around the country has been lovely – Tennessee Titan Delanie Walker invited the family to an upcoming game, and several college football players announced plans to visit Keaton at school. Kelsea Ballerini – a Knoxville native – tweeted this:
buddy next time I make it home to Knox I'm going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don't deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind…you will always Come out on top. sending a hug. https://t.co/fZn2hbMPKp
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted this:
This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u
And finally, Captain America himself – Chris Evans – invited the family to the LA premiere of The Avengers: Infinity War next year, and Keaton’s sister accepted on Keaton’s behalf.
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi
I’m on it 👍🏻
School bullying has gotten so much worse than it was in my day, or maybe I just went to schools with very few bullies? But it does feel like in the past few years especially, bullies have really been feeling themselves. They see Donald Trump in the highest office in the land, and kids are like “hey, if bullying and pettiness gets you that far, I’m going all in.” This isn’t me talking out of my ass either - there’s data from the Human Rights Campaign to back it up. Kids see what Donald Trump gets away with, and there’s a monkey-see, monkey-do aspect to it.
The plot twist on this story has me giggling because OF COURSE.
Which is??
I imagine that there will be a follow up post but let’s just say if you currently search #Keaton on twitter you’ll discover that the althetes may be visiting, and Chris Evans just invited to the Avengers premiere, a bunch of confederate-flag waving racists. Big oops. The little boy is the product of his environment (not his fault) but regardless…big oops.
Plot twist is Keaton’s family is racist, internet raised 60k for a racist family. All those Black Tennessee Vols players that are riding out to support Keaton are gonna get told they can’t come in Keaton’s Caucasian house. Some speculation that he was “bullied” FOR his racism but it’s TN (I doubt that). lol.
Yeah the unconfirmed story is that much of the bullying was retaliation for calling school mates the n-word. Now if it’s true the bullying remains wrong and needs to stop…but if it is true he needs safety AND education, not rewards.
This needs to be investigated. Can you imagine the PR nightmare? Hey kids, call your Black classmates the n-word and be Captain America’s guest at the Avengers premiere! 🤢 Seriously this needs to be looked into, I do not envy the ulcers many Hollywood publicists must be developing today.
My friend just posted some images from the mom’s fb page before it went private and wow. Also included a video from an MMA fighter who reached out to the family to invite them to a fight. Mom said they just wanted money and to donate to and share her gofundme page. When he asked what it was for she said christmas, etc.
The fighter also posted a text exchange with her where after he had told her he wouldn’t give only money she asked him “what happened to us whites sticking together and helping one of another against the predator”. Kid you not.
I felt really bad for this kid but I really am starting to wonder if he was ever bullied or if mom just coached him through that video. Or if the bullying was really a bunch of kids telling him that he and his family are racists.
Agree.Someone is going to have to look into this. I think everyone can agree that the child’s welfare is the main concern, whether about school bullying or a toxic home life.
Mark Ruffalo invited Keaton to be his guest for the Infinity Wars, too.
At least there are some celebrities whose faces I don’t want to punch in lately.
Beautiful responses from everyone but heart-breaking that they were required in the first place.
Hope Keaton is feeling all the love. <3
This video broke my heart and makes me think of all the other Keatons out there. The ones that will never get a fraction of help this young child will get (it’s bittersweet). The ones bullied for being different, for being immigrants, for having the wrong religion or skin color. All of which is heightened in the age of social media and an admin that makes it a point to bully others.
Just the other week a 10 year old hung herself. Schools need to do better. Parents need to BE better. So upsetting.
Have been seeing this all over my timelines all day….poor thing. But I must say and please correct me if I’m wrong,bullying in America is just on another level,the cliques,the divides never seen it anywhere and this is from some who grew up in many countries growing up as my dad was a diplomat. From India,South Africa,Leeds in the UK things like suicide from bullying I had never experienced or seen,it’s terrible for US.
Born and raised here in Canada, and I think it’s more a product of the times we live in than anything else. It’s so much “easier” to bully someone nowadays, with social media, texts and etc. The poor kids being bullied are often targeted in ways that just didn’t exist even 10-15 years ago.
For example, I was bullied a bit when I was in school (primary school, mostly) but I grew up in an era before home computers, and smartphones, and all of that stuff. So when the school day was over, I didn’t have to worry about opening my phone and being bombarded by hateful tweets or Snaps or posts about me, I just went home and that was it for the day. Now I did eventually tell my mom and she talked to people at the school and the bullying mostly stopped, but today things are so much harder to control and get a handle on, IMHO.
Yes I agree with you. Bullying has always been rife wherever you go but in this day and age, it can occur in your own home through technology. It is harder to ignore or stop because it falls out of the jurisdiction of teachers and parents in many ways. The form of bullying has evolved so to speak.
I agree. It ended at 3PM except during the season, and I could go home and be a nerd: read, write, daydream, stuff the cool people thought was weird.
I will say, my bullying got physical (slaps and shoves), and I finally turned around and punched the lead bully square in the nose. Looking back, I know why she hated me-my parents were together, I had nice clothes and a safe life, and her life was incredibly insecure. Our lives turned out totally different-I have a successful job and a solid, happy, secure life, and hers did not, to put it mildly. I can feel for the child she was now, but in the moment, what a flipping asshole.
It’s true, technology really does magnify the power to bully. I grew up when getting the Internet at home was just about becoming a thing, and saw a high school friend driven to tears because people were writing mean things about her on this forum dedicated to schools in our area – something that would never have happened even five years before that. I can’t even imagine what it’d be like in the smartphone/social media era.
Aaaand….with absolutely no sense of irony, Dotard, Jr. weighed in-
He’s trying to get positive PR out of it. His own Twitter feed is a prime example of an adult bully.
but but but where is anti bullying activist Melania?!
Shopping
Along w DJTJ mom”eva braun” they pretend to care about bullying…such doublespeak. Side note- my kid was bullied here in our qualified “sanctuary town” by a group of latino kids. My son has long blonde hair, and they held him down and cut his hair because they said it’s “donald trump” hair. So kids act out the global stage- my baby just happened to be the recipient. I’m a liberal voter, AND from a Puerto Rican family- so my kiddo was targeted by kids who don’t know us- they just pay attention to the media and project anger wherever
I want to go in and start flipping tables. If anyone comes for my baby like that…. it’s so incredibly hard to handle. I feel for him and for his family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only Kids do this, i got bullied in my early Teens from a middle aged Woman, sad but true.
She was the Mother of my then “best friend” (who later bullied me to, in the same way like her mother), horrible, she really hurts me, and she damaged a part of me, so the answer is, maybe these “hateful little animals” are raised by grown up bullies, you learn most things from your Parents…..
When I saw this video, it hit home because I didn’t understand why anyone hated me either or why bullies chose me. They told me I was freaky looking and spooky. They called me concentration camp because I am Jewish and I was so skinny or Ann Frank. Even now when I hear the name, I wince just a tiny bit from reflex.
We moved to LA but back to New York after several years against my will because I left behind friends and sunshine, a few older beloved siblings. When we moved back to New York, I was the new girl at a prep school that was cliquish even for young kids. But it had an excellent reputation, strong academics and extracurricular activities and international students, so it made sense to my parents.
However from the beginning, it was decided I was not going to be accepted or liked, and then it became bullying and physical. I had long hair, and I was a towhead, so they made up a rumor I dyed my hair and would pull it so hard once a chunk came out by the root. They made fun of my eyes because they were large so I was a bug eye who looked stupid. On and on. I was ugly and gross, and my nickname was Freak.
My parents were busy and traveled, and my older siblings were off in university, so I was left with a caregiver or my grandparents often, but I kept it all inside. I felt like it was my fault and I was afraid to tell anyone because when I did speak to a teacher, it only made the bullies more abusive. Because of the type of school it was they didn’t want to upset “certain” parents including mine, but then I was assaulted and needed medical care, and then it became a legal matter.
An opportunity availed itself out of nowhere, so I left school at 16, but I would never have if I had not been desperate, so it scratched by academic dreams. I just wanted to get away from my parents and their remorse as well as everyone and everything.
This is why I don’t understand why anyone would want their child to be a model if they have more to offer and worlds of opportunities. I did it to escape and prove something, and when I was older, it was also to hurt my parents. I worked hard so I didn’t need their money and they couldn’t control me, and I lashed out by ghosting them. That anger I never released focused on my family and I rebelled by being in a visual job they despised. It was against everything my family is and all the feminist things they taught me. To my grandparents, I was just a few steps away from a streetwalker and did not approve either, to put it mildly.
Bullying doesn’t end just because you grow up it leaves scars and wounds that change who someone is and the rage is nearly frightening. Even now I hate to feel helpless or controlled. Injustice and cruelty to powerless or disadvantaged people and animals make me so angry I experience it physically. It worked out in the end but who knows what I might have been if I had never been bullied. That is the part that bothers me the most.
magnolia rose, your story moved me very much. I’m so sorry you had all that happen to you. I spent a lot of years thinking how past trauma had made me miss out on so much of what my life COULD have been. I’ve had therapy and yoga, and now I feel like life can be great, that I can love myself instead of feeling shame and rage, and that I’m FREE from this day forward. I wish you peace and happiness!
People suck. Kids can be so cruel.
The parents should be so proud of themselves. Good job on raising shitty humans
100% True.
Mostly the Parents ain’t better.
I watched this video and couldn’t help but tear up. I was never bullied as a kid, but I see what it did to my mom. She was born with a cleft lip and was taunted terribly by the kids in her school. She is a strong beautiful woman now (inside and out!) And I hate that as a kid she went through that.
The fact that this beautiful boy realizes at his age how wrong this is and that it will get better is so incredible. What a strong kid. I am actually watching him in awe.
I am so happy to see this coming to light. I have three children and will make sure that I try my hardest to raise good kids.
In my teens and at college i met some “kids” with the same medical condition, boys and girls, they had friends and nobody was bullying them, but it was another time, you could ask, and then you got an explanation and all was clear and fine.
But these Kids i met all were really self confident and fun, so i’m a little bit shocked that this happens….
Bullying has become worse than it was when I was a kid in the 70′s.
Social media and now the cultural climate brought in by Trump and his ilk have amplified and given sanction to bad behaviour in general.
I graduated H.S. In 1962. I don’t recall any bullying, ever. Maybe it was because I went to Army schools with small classes, maybe it was just a different time. IDK.
Bullying is ingrained in humanity, there will always be bullies, I just think that with the advent of social media we are able to bare witness to it in a greater way. I was bullied as a child and then through some of middle school. It sucks and stays with you forever. You just have to figure out how to deal with it.
I hope that Keaton will get through this and be a stronger and greater human for it.
You also can’t really escape bullying as a kid these days. Home, after school classes, none of it is a refuge with the kids being plugged in so much. The bullies can harass you anywhere, anytime. It’s a shame.
The a**wipes at his school need to take severe action against the bullies. I’m sure he isn’t the only kid that they torment. I am so tired of school administrators turning a blind eye to this. Put a stop to it. Start suspending the little bastards.
Not only schools, the parents need to be made aware and be accountable for their children’s actions.
Yes, kids learn this behaviour from somewhere. Parents need to be held accountable and not keep everything as the school’s responsibility.
I couldn’t agree more. Why isn’t this an immediate response from school principals, teachers, and counselors? Every adult in a school should be responding to this with no mercy.
First suspension, and if they keep it up, they should be expelled. Then it stops being a few little kids who dread going to school every day, and starts being an enduring headache for the adults to get involved and fight this. I’ll bet kids like Keaton would see some changes.
My mother stopped teaching when it became impossible to maintain order in public school. This is almost entirely a matter of liability. Parents do not take the ‘teacher’s side’ and are sure their little darling is utterly innocent. The school doesn’t want to deal with these people or their offspring or the claims and suits that follow. Much easier to pass that kid along and let him or her be someone else’s problem. My friend got her daughter self-defense training, and she needed it.
I just want to hug that kid.
me too. breaks my heart.
My son is in 10th grade. He has been bullied since elementary school. Mainly because he’s skinny. I know that sounds dumb but it’s true. Social media makes things way worse for our kids. I hope Keaton’s voice gets really heard and parents talk to their children about bullying. It starts at home people!
No, I was bullied for the same reason. The head bully sees something they don’t like about someone and take the lead and the others follow. He can come out of this with more empathy for others and thicker skin to go through criticism because it will never feel as bad as it does right now. One day when he is older, he might appreciate being slender.
Parents of bullies usually are bullies themselves at least from my experience.
And can I just say that Dr. Phil offering to go to his school and eat lunch with him choked me up.
Would make the problem even worse…”Dr” Phil.
I was bullied a lot as well. What’s worse than I was PHYSICALLY bullied a lot too, even from boys, which I thought was a new low. (I always thought that boys would bully boys and girls would bully girls) but no, I was teased and physically mocked by men. And the school? Didn’t do anything. Bullying is pretty terrible.
Sadly, the onus is on kids to band together to stop it because schools won’t. I had to move my son to another school, across town, because he was physically assaulted multiple times by a bully twice his size and the school did nothing about it no matter how many times I went down there and let them have a piece of my mind. They seemed hell bent on protecting the bully and one teacher had the gall to engage in victim blaming. I filed grievances at the state level and they agreed to a hardship transfer. But nothing was done about the bully or the staff. I had to walk away for my own sanity. My son is very happy in his new school.
That is AWFUL and I am so, so sorry that you and your son had to go through that. I can’t believe the school would respond so callously. I’m glad he’s happier at his new school, though!
God, it is horrific that the school would do nothing. Among all the other things the bullied child is enduring, what does this say about the adults at school who can’t be bothered to respond to this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you L’etranger and Escaped convent for your kind words. I have thought about filing. Maybe some attorneys on here would know? There have been a few cases in my state but I think they are still pending and one was dismissed. I have Emails, text messages and recorded conversations to back up my case. I want to let it go and move on, but I keep thinking about other kids that will suffer if I don’t keep pressing the issue.
You should take this as far as you can and don’t back down. Juls, I ended up in the hospital from bullies, and my parents went to war. It was epic, and it helped me to see my parents protect me and stand up for me.
But it also put every person on notice about the issue and how far it can go. When I say my parents went to war, I don’t think the school and other parents understood who they were messing with until they did.
Also for you. This anger and protective Mom in you need this outlet and you just might change something.
My friend had a similar issue and her response was brilliant–she called the sheriffs to the school every day to the school regarding the bullying because they are required to check into assaults and bullying. Everyday that cop car came to school and freaked all the parents out. And you can’t BELIEVE how fast administration acted on this afterward—you got a shine a light on these administration folks to get them to do anything. And a cop car showing up and scaring all the other parents when my friend loudly explained why she called the sheriff at drop-off will do the trick.
Your’e right this was Brilliant, Great.
Brava to your friend—that was a fantastic way to handle this.
Imagine if parents all over the country started doing this. It’s intolerable—little thugs terrorizing kids at school. They’ve got used to nothing ever being done about bullies, so it emboldens them further.
It’s high time all of this sick behavior gets a proper response. No child should ever have to suffer this.
This made me cry. Kids can be so cruel. I was bullied a lot in school by a group of girls. Girls can be truly evil.
It was really hard but at least when I got home they were out of my life. Social media makes it harder to escape it.
I remember those girls all too well. One of them tried to friend me on Facebook years ago and I was like oh hell no!
Isn’t it hilarious how they want to be “friends” now? The nerve of these people who were awful as kids and really no different as adults. It’s one of the reasons I completely walked away from social media last year around election time. I kept thinking about how so many of these people would never be in my life in any way were it not for social media. I realized it wasn’t worth anything to me, and that I really didn’t care for a lot of them. I have no regrets.
I don’t do personal social media either. I just don’t want to know.
Don’t want to watch the video because it will make me cry and remind me of those years when I was bullied by my own friends in middle school. Ughhhh, that kinda pain you never forget because you honestly start to hate yourself and believe all the ugliness they spew at you. It does get better but it doesn’t get any easier….kudos to those celebrities for offering friendship, which means the world to someone who was told they have no friends. Also karma is a beyotch and it will eventually come for you bullies… trust!
My cousin’s five year old was attacked in the bathroom by three older boys. They terrorized him, then shoved him head first into the garbage can. In trying to get out, he fell and hit his head. He’s now terrified to go to the bathroom. In my school district (as a kid), every kindergarten class had a private bathroom in the classroom. I’m enraged enough to suggest she sue the school district. They go with a “buddy” and the buddy ran for help, but he was traumatized.
that’s shocking! i’m surprised they don’t have separate bathrooms for the little ones! there are plenty of sexual predators in that age, in addition to bullies! hope your nephew gets over the trauma soon.
Apparently mom is a racist which is amazing because she is all too happy to accept money and gifts from the black community:
Thanks for sharing this link. I cried when watching her sons video. now I am amazed that she too is a bully. Just WOW!
I hope keaton meets with Delanie then so he learns not to judge others by race. Keaton needs more help than we realized, poor kid!
That’s horrible, but it’s not the kid’s fault. My mom is a racist too. I can’t do anything about it, but ironically, part of the reason I realized my mom and family were so wrong about racism is when I went to a new school in 7th grade, the African-American kids were the only ones who made me feel accepted and welcome. It was a small-ish religious school where most of the other kids had known each other since kindergarten. I wasn’t really bullied–I was just kind of frozen out except for two African-American students, who were the only ones who bothered including me and making me feel like part of the class instead of a late-coming interloper. I’m friends with one of them on Facebook, and I haven’t seen her since 8th grade (and am pushing 40 now), but I’m so happy to see that she seems to have a happy and wonderful life.
Maybe he will have a similar experience at some point. At any rate, children are not to blame for their parents’ sins, ignorance, or malice.
Sure not his fault. But i won’t be donating to this family. Also she’s asking for money for gifts and everything now from ALL black celebs. Amazing.
EDIT: apparently the kid is known for throwing the N word around too. So too many variables for me to give this kid money.
That came to my mind too, maybe she is the real “reason” for the bullying, well there is no reason to bully, but you know what i mean.
Oh geesh. Maybe he can be the change??? I am tired of bigots. Tired.
And mom’s FB is page (where she posted the original video) is on lock down & someone said her SM is being “cleaned” of MAGA-like crap. Here we go…
So should the child be denied & gifts (incl $20-50k) rescinded because of the mom’s ignorance (because she IS & WILL benefit since he’s a minor), or is she going to be allowed to turn this into a “I thought all (minorities) were (stereotype), until they (benefitted/helped/saved) ME” situation* to save face for all involved and in hopes of disproving any *possible* HOME-schooled prejudices before they become anymore ingrained?
*See “…until I had daughters of my own…,” for further examples.
Jemele Hill, subject of Trump’s bullying, has addressed this on Twitter. She’s still reaching out to Keaton because his mother’s behavior is not his fault and everyone can learn how to be better from this.
I don’t think money really makes sense here–I think all the kind people who have offered him a trip to premieres and stuff is fine. But money seems to obscure what is really needed–this kid needs better support at school and therefore he needs adult intervention and kindness and friendship. Money is easy to do and I get people wanting to do SOMETHING–but I don’t think it’s what is needed.
I think the coolest thing that could happen is a bunch of those football players to hold a sort of group discussion with Keaton and his tormentors and to get down to the problem with some school counselors and psychologists. THAT’S what this kid needs more than anything, some support and some problem solving for his heartache.
Keep going through that Twitter feed and there are not only a GoFundMe page at $40k+ (not the Hannity college fund) but also personal shout outs from the mom to celebs who have spoken out asking them to “PayPal” her money for “Christmas presents.”
No one should be bullied but this is shady AF.
Yikes…yeah, money isn’t even the point here. I’m not sure why funds are being set up.
Thank you Nicole for posting this. I was looking at the irony that the mother who’s a racist and a bully to is looking for sympathy because someone is doing to her son what she does to others. I’m not saying that he’s not going throw something but since the mom hates minorities she shouldn’t be accepting any form of gifts from any minorities. Tolerance starts at home maybe one of the reasons he’s getting bullied so much is because people know how his family is. I’m not saying it’s right but it can be a reason.
MadamNoir, i think you are spot on.
But there were a lot People who questioned the Mothers intention from start, they found her smug and unnecessary exposing the Boy….
Not surprised, this could be even worse for the poor Boy, used for PR, and let’s be real, the celebs don’t care for Victims (or him) it is only en Vogue at the Moment and all the millions clicks, all for PR, that’s the sad Part…
Of course.
I mean, it’s not that I don’t have sympathy for the kid-I do, I was bullied as a kid as were many of us. But this is why I would never jump to donate money to ANYONE. I have my causes and the organizations and charities that I regularly donate to and all (with the exception of BLM) are animal-related. Again, it’s not that I don’t feel for Keaton, but f*ck if I would donate to a woman who espouses hate and only cares about the effect when it impacts HER family.
I am the same. I give to animals, environment, women and children’s issues but not individuals.
Thanks Nicole for that link and info. I wondered where Hannity and Trump Jr came in and now I see. I felt so bad for that child but that is strange that the mom is seeking money etc. Is the whole thing a scam?
I watched this video yesterday and had to turn it off I was so distraught and heartbroken for him. Just even looking at his face in the still shot makes me tear up. I can’t imagine what his poor mom was feeling seeing her baby in such pain. Was really pleased this morning to see the outpouring of love for him, but still so sad it happened to him in the first place.
I was bullied in grade school on two separate occasions. In both cases the actual bullying lasted for months. I remember being totally baffled by it too. Who takes time out of their day to be deliberately cruel to someone? And there’s usually a lead bully and then they have minions who go along with the bullying either to fit in or to not be bullied themselves. The lead bully is just a garbage human but it’s the ones around them that are so baffling because they know on some level it’s wrong. Most kids don’t have the instincts to be a lead bully (it really takes a special kind of a-hole kid), but it’s the pack mentality parents have to watch out for because it’s much easier for even good kids to fall into that. And you have to teach your kids not to give in to the peer pressure and that’s much harder, because standing up can mean you are also making yourself a target. Keaton’s right it does get better but it also has long-lasting affects on the kid being bullied, because they develop coping mechanisms like folding in on yourself and trying to make yourself invisible or separating yourself from other kids in order to lessen the bullying and that instinct can make you a more cautious adult.
F this bullying crap. Love hearing of folks lifting up those who others work to oppress, although right now I am feeling very horrified and sad – and am hoping I can implement a plan in my own little household to help stop this bullying abuse. I can raise my sons to fight bullying.
Mom’s a racist, son is a victim of bullying. The irony.
Now the Mother is shameless asking Celebrities (POC!) for Money for the GofundMe she set up, this Woman has no Shame.
She is Milking the Hell out of it.
Watching that video just broke my heart. Some of these kids are straight out jerks who grow up to be horrible people. I’m glad that celebrities are paying attention to this.
I searched for this on YouTube, and came across the starving polar bear video. Holy cow. Both are devastating.
I was bullied relentlessly in high school by one group of girls that were a year older than me and to a lesser extent, by some of my own classmates. I took algebra with the older girls and they were absolutely HORRIBLE to my best friend and I. I was very shy and timid back then, and very embarrassed, so I never told my mom or dad it was happening, not that I think anything would’ve been done back then anyway, but I remember DREADING math class and going home and crying almost every day. Nowadays, I am so much more outspoken and would be much more likely to stand up for myself rather than just sit there and take it.
What’s funny is that my same-age classmates made fun of my hair (among other things) which is strawberry blonde. They called me “old yeller.” But now that I’m older, I get nothing but compliments on it. People stop me on the street to tell me how beautiful it is.
Yeah, mom is using the son. Then opens a PayPal account asking for money. And she’s a racist, loves her confederate flag.
