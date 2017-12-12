Alec Baldwin worries that the #MeToo movement is ‘in jeopardy of derailing’

I struggle to understand how Alec Baldwin sees himself within the framework of Hollywood and politics. As an outsider looking in on both of those worlds, I think Baldwin is probably greatly respected as an actor (because he is genuinely talented), although his peers probably think he’s something of a gigantic a–hole. But Baldwin has never been respected in Hollywood or Washington or New York for his political views. He’s always been a liberal Democrat and a donor to the Democratic party and progressive causes. But literally no one is looking to Baldwin to be a spokesperson on hot-button issues involving politics or Hollywood or sexual abuse or anything like that. Considering Baldwin’s reputation as the angriest Rage Bear in New York, you’d think Alec would just go dark and not say a f–king thing in the current world of Sex Predatorgate 2017. No one is sitting around thinking, “Gee, I wonder if Alec Baldwin has any thoughts on Rose McGowan?” He did have thoughts and those thoughts were hot garbage.
We learned from Baldwin’s public statements on Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan that he operates, in every situation, with a heavy dose of victim-blaming, even when the rapist or assailant or harasser is a powerful man who was literally hiring ex-Mossad agents to track and gaslight victims. After his Weinstein comments were widely criticized, Baldwin claimed he would be leaving Twitter. That lasted a few weeks. He’s currently tweeting garbage from his foundation’s Twitter account. Garbage like… John Oliver was too mean to Dustin Hoffman! And he thinks the #MeToo movement is in jeopardy of “derailing” because too many perverts and abusers are being outed. Those are HIS friends, you guys!
It’s been a bit of a weird week for Alec Baldwin and his Twitter account. Seemingly prompted by John Oliver, host of HBO’s popular Last Week Tonight, grilling Dustin Hoffman about his alleged history of sexual harassment at a Wag the Dog anniversary screening, Baldwin took to his foundation’s account to express his displeasure at how late-night programs are evolving. “Talk shows were once promotional pit stops for some blithe chit chat about movies, etc,” he wrote at the time. “Now the likes of @iamjohnoliver and @StephenAtHome have flipped that and they are beginning to resemble grand juries.” He echoed that sentiment while swinging by Megyn Kelly Today, and he’s now offering further clarification about his views.
“I did not suggest that late night hosts ‘stick to’ blithe chitchat. I merely pointed out that the migration from then to now is striking. And that I believe @iamjohnoliver was rather heavy-handed in his approach to [Dustin Hoffman],” Baldwin wrote. “People have lost their jobs, their reputations and the legacy of their good/great work. Some have deserved that. Some have not. And all without a single conviction in a courtroom. If Weinstein is not convicted in court, this movement may be in jeopardy of derailing.” He’ll certainly have plenty more to say on his new talk show.
As the great Ira Madison would say, “Keep it.” This is not the moment to argue “Predators have lost their jobs, their reputations and the legacy of their good/great work” when we’re having a national/international conversation about sexual harassment, abuse, rape and assault. When you feel the urge to say something about an abuser’s good work, think about all of the work you never got to see from all of the victims whose LIVES AND CAREERS were forever altered because a predator abused their power. And what is Baldwin’s obsession with getting “convictions”? If that’s the only standard he has for believing women – that they can only be believed if they file criminal charges and their abusers get convicted – then he needs to actually read the true accounts of many of these victims.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So when is his turn?
MTE. There was always sth sinnister about him and his brothers…
I live in a small town in upstate NY where they have a summer home. It is a very popular tourist location and the local restaurants are super busy in the summer. I was hostessing my senior year and He and his brother came in and wanted a table and there was an hour wait. They became belligerent and Stephen Baldwin said “Don’t you know what I was in?!” And this old lady behind him piped up and yelled “REHAB?!” Still the funniest moment of my life. I couldn’t stop laughing. They left.
That has to be one of the funniest celebrity takedowns I have ever heard!!
@crowhood
Thank you for this story. It proves that those bros are aholes and that people know a perfect response from time to time
right?
Yep. He’s not even funny on SNL. His rage takes over so much it’s hard to see how that’s considered a good performance. Trump with Baldwin rage is all I see.
Anyway. Women have lost everything for eons because of abuse from men. So Baldwin et al can shut it and breathe in what it feels like a little bit finally. And they have it easier even still. No one is raping or groping them.
Yep. My thoughts exactly. It sounds more like he’s worried that HE is in jeopardy of being derailed by the MeToo movement.
I was literally thinking the same thing. He comes off as the “handsy” type or at least one to make sexist comments.
TOTALLY. I totally peg him as someone with “secrets”.
Awww, he worries. It’s so nice that suddenly they all point to court rooms, as if they WANT any of their friends to have to face a jury. GTFO. This is what a (small) purge looks like, deal with it, white dudes. They all seem so confused and suddenly concerned with nuance. It’s cute, really.
When some guy like him says the movement is derailing, it probably means that allegations are about to come out about him.
I don’t know that anything in regards to sexual assault is going to come out, but I do think he’s looking at the way people are talking about rage-monster directors and producers, at people talking about being called various slurs at work, and people being more generally mistreated in the workplace, and thinking about all the times he’s lost it at someone. He’s definitely treated a lot of people really terribly. The kind of terribly that should get you fired.
If this movement broadens into a lot of people basically having a ‘no gigantic assholes’ policy, he’s done, so it’s in his interests that it only focuses on the worst of the worst.
The #Me TOO movement is not even six months old, and there is already a backlash!! It’s like some terrible joke. Men telling women and society to be careful and not go too far when there are countless predators in every walk of life still going on as if nothing has happened?!! I have liked Baldwin, largely for his humor. Now I ask what the hell is he doing?
He is poweful male. He may have sense of humor but i always thought he is very much like 45 in real life.
You can like him as an actor but sth was always off with him personally. The way he acted towards Kim Basinger was awful. She had mental health issues ffs…
Every time a man worries about a “witch hunt” or poor predators losing jobs, I mostly think that man is waiting for the other shoe to drop- on him.
Tick tock.
Oh really? #metoo
Rich and powerful white dudes are always the ones saying this should be dealt with in court, due process is needed, aren’t they? wah wah wah. The legal system doesn’t work for sexual assault and harassment victims, you idiot. That’s why this is happening. Time to burn down your pasty-ass patriarchy.
“Rich and powerful white dudes are always the ones saying this should be dealt with in court,…” where there are more of their fellow rich and powerful white dudes who LITERALLY most likely judge AND jury, thus the GLARING FLAW in the thought and legal process. Jeez. 😒
YUP. Had a very long convo on FB about this. You can even be their perfect victim and it doesn’t matter. The stale/pale/male faction always bands together.
thank god alec baldwin is here to set us silly women straight! we’ve been waiting for his CRITICAL input!!
Whew, glad we have Alec Baldwin around to help us ladies stay on track! We almost lost it there!
Hmmmm…..wonder what his ex-wife Kim B. would have to say about all of this….
This just goes to show how low his moral compass actually is. Instead of speaking up on behalf of victims since he has a daughter-he decides to use his influence to help predators. These guys are cowards who don’t do the right thing in public or in private. He makes me sick.
this is the same guy who called his 11 year old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” and then tried to blame it on “parental alienation” instead of looking at himself and realizing maybe there was a reason in his own behavior that his daughter didn’t want to talk to him.
every time this is brought up someone dismisses it, but that is a black stain on his character that isn’t going to go away. he’s just not going to speak out in defense of women. he’s terrible.
Not sure if he has any incidents of sexual misconduct (media that hates him like NY Post prob would have found it by now), but he is DEFINITELY a rage monster. His new wife seems to have “mellowed” him, but these hot takes def come fr the toxic male universe/priviledge blinders…unlike drumpf, maybe he can learn? Like domestic violence for mass shooters bullying behavior (like HW was famous for) can be a huge red flag for “other” issues. Bottom line, don’t be a douche.
A ton of people- men & women- seem to need empathy and/or critical thinking classes. Whlle the video st this link is for kids in Africa, it applies everywhere. It’s heartening that measurable results were seen in just 6 lessons of teaching boys to respect girls https://twitter.com/attn/status/923359588895793152
There’s that voicemail he left for his daughter. If that’s how he treats his own child, there’s some real ugliness in his past.
I wonder if he sent Jessica Chastain that e-mail.
I actually commented in that thread, that Alec Baldwin was my guess.
Over the past six months or so, I’ve gotten into listening to podcasts pretty regularly. One of the ones I’ve been listening to recently has been old episodes of Alec Baldwin’s celebrity interview podcasts. He mentions his good friend, “Jimmy Toback” in a lot of the older ones from a year or two ago. He’s always glowing in his talk of “Jimmy” and probably brings him up in conversation about 1 in every 5 of his podcasts that I’ve listened to. It seems to me like they were pretty close friends and I would bet serious money that Alec and Jimmy have had some pretty vile conversations about their behaviour and views on women.
Yes, we should all be worried about what the perpetrators have lost! *eyeroll*
Truth is that many men, and some women, find these repercussions unjust. They feel sorry that these men have lost their “good work”. They feel genuine anger towards victims, and truly think women should be less “sensitive” and more “forgiving”.
Also, people should stop it with this ridiculous court-level burden of proof. You do NOT need to face the court before you receive professional repercussions due to your actions. This has never been the case, and has nothing to with the #Metoo movement.
It’s funny, because so many women here were saying the same exact thing in the Al Franken thread, that he lost his career and we Democrats lost this feminist hero of a couple of conservative women who were lying. I don’t agree with Alec at all, but it does show the hypocrisy on this site – when it’s someone you like and admire, it does suck when they get outed and even when there’s a freaking picture and 8 accounts, you will try to find a way to show it’s not true or that it’s been overblown.
