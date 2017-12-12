Robert Pattinson was ‘holding hands’ with a mysterious blonde at an LA party

Embed from Getty Images

Now that we’re years removed from the Twilight franchise, I have to admit I have surprisingly similar feelings about both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Like, I enjoy them both. I want both of them to do well. I want both of them to find their place in the Hollywood ecosystem. And I am happy to see that both of them play around with Oscar campaigns. For Kristen, she did some hustling for The Clouds of Sils Maria – she didn’t get nominated for much of anything in America, but she did win a Cesar Award. For Sparkles, he’s gone deep into offbeat indie films, and he seems happy there. His work in Good Time was widely praised by critics, and Sparkles has been playing the game, doing press and showing up to some events in the hopes of helping out his Oscar chances (these photos are from the GQ Men of the Year event last week). While he didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe, Rob and the film were nominated for multiple Independent Spirit Awards, and a handful of critics’ awards too.

Part of the sparkly hustle? This actor-on-actor Variety interview he did with Jamie Bell. So many of these one-on-one videos have been terrible and very “your farts smell like roses” actor-on-actor bullsh-t. While there’s a little bit of that between Jamie and Rob, you can also tell that they are actually friends and they both seem relaxed with each other.

Meanwhile, Rob has been flying single and solo for a few months following his split with FKA Twigs. Or has he been single?? Us Weekly says that he was holding hands with a mystery blonde:

Moving on? Robert Pattinson was spotted with a mystery blonde woman after his split from FKA twigs, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Twilight actor, 31, attended Seth MacFarlane’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9, with the unidentified woman. “They were together all night,” the source tells Us. “I saw them holding hands.” The party’s other attendees included Ansel Elgort, Kate Hudson, Chord Overstreet, Glen Powell, Nick Viall and Lea Michele and her boyfriend, Zandy Reich.

[From Us Weekly]

I want to know the identity of the mystery blonde!! Who is she? Why is he going for a blonde now? Hm…

Embed from Getty Images