Paris Hilton says Lohan crashed her night out with Britney in 2006, that’s untrue (update)

Paris Hilton wants people to remember when she was famous. She’s been talking about her heyday in in the mid aughts, when she claimed she invented the selfie, reality television and the modern version of celebrity. She also wants people to know that she was so famous and sought after that Lindsay Lohan used to gate crash her nights out with Britney Spears. Remember those? The photo above is arguably the most famous of Britney and Paris’s nights out because Lindsay showed up and managed to get them more attention as a threesome than all the times they flashed the paparazzi. (They all did this several times and it was quite explicit.) Well Paris wants us to know, all these years later, that Lindsay wasn’t invited. To be fair to Paris, she was presented with the photo before she told this story but it’s also possible she requested to talk about it. Here’s what she said about Lohan on that night, when presented with that photo. She was asked if Lohan said anything about the photo, but she answered that Lohan wasn’t invited anyway.

“It was just Brit and I out and then she chased us to the car and got in, she wasn’t invited”

Check out the video below. After that segment the interviewer says “I think [Lindsay] is doing well in Mykonos now” and Paris goes “yeah, sure” and laughs. Cold!

This is the sh-t Paris Hilton thinks about, the time that Lindsay showed up and crashed her weeks-long paparazzi party with Britney. That time 11 years ago when she was arguably the most famous celebrity and didn’t have to hustle pretending to DJ to make enough money for her couture and puppy habit. It’s true that Paris, Britney and Lohan became associated with each other for years after those photos came out. I came up with the portmanteau Lohitneyparis (which wasn’t that great, looking back at it) and Gallery of The Absurd (I miss them, come back 14!) did a portrait of the three of them together, showcasing the fact that they didn’t wear underwear. Now Lohan is pretty much known as a paid companion while Britney has had a comeback. You know that if their situations were reversed Paris would be insisting that Britney crashed the party, not Lohan. Maybe that’s not true though, because Paris has always hated Lindsay. Remember when she laughed while Brandon Davis ranted about Lohan and called her “firecrotch”? Remember when we used to pay attention to those people? Paris wants us to remember.

Update: Thanks to ParanormalGirl and Val for letting me know about this video of the night in question below. It shows Paris calling over to Lindsay and asking the paparazzi to talk to her. Lindsay says they’re friends and then gets in the car. So Paris’s version of events is not true. My favorite part of this is when the paparazzi realize what a great shot they’re getting of all three women in the car and one guy says “oh wow this is classic.”

That’s funny. I seem to remember Paris having her publicist bring Lindsay to the car and announce to the paparazzi she arrived 😴👋 all that coke must’ve caused some memory loss pic.twitter.com/eL0TFoXjcH — la bella vita (@drugproblem) December 11, 2017

This photo of Paris and her sister Nicky shopping was taken on 11-20. Apart from the fact that Nicky is pregnant (and wearing mules), it's like we stepped back 10 years right? Paris misses the paparazzi so much.


