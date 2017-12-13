Paris Hilton says Lohan crashed her night out with Britney in 2006, that’s untrue (update)

Paris Hilton Says Lindsay Lohan Crashed Her Girls Night Out with Britney Spears — in 2006 https://t.co/qeyhZdjw88
— People (@people) December 12, 2017
Paris Hilton wants people to remember when she was famous. She’s been talking about her heyday in in the mid aughts, when she claimed she invented the selfie, reality television and the modern version of celebrity. She also wants people to know that she was so famous and sought after that Lindsay Lohan used to gate crash her nights out with Britney Spears. Remember those? The photo above is arguably the most famous of Britney and Paris’s nights out because Lindsay showed up and managed to get them more attention as a threesome than all the times they flashed the paparazzi. (They all did this several times and it was quite explicit.) Well Paris wants us to know, all these years later, that Lindsay wasn’t invited. To be fair to Paris, she was presented with the photo before she told this story but it’s also possible she requested to talk about it. Here’s what she said about Lohan on that night, when presented with that photo. She was asked if Lohan said anything about the photo, but she answered that Lohan wasn’t invited anyway.
“It was just Brit and I out and then she chased us to the car and got in, she wasn’t invited”
Check out the video below. After that segment the interviewer says “I think [Lindsay] is doing well in Mykonos now” and Paris goes “yeah, sure” and laughs. Cold!
This is the sh-t Paris Hilton thinks about, the time that Lindsay showed up and crashed her weeks-long paparazzi party with Britney. That time 11 years ago when she was arguably the most famous celebrity and didn’t have to hustle pretending to DJ to make enough money for her couture and puppy habit. It’s true that Paris, Britney and Lohan became associated with each other for years after those photos came out. I came up with the portmanteau Lohitneyparis (which wasn’t that great, looking back at it) and Gallery of The Absurd (I miss them, come back 14!) did a portrait of the three of them together, showcasing the fact that they didn’t wear underwear. Now Lohan is pretty much known as a paid companion while Britney has had a comeback. You know that if their situations were reversed Paris would be insisting that Britney crashed the party, not Lohan. Maybe that’s not true though, because Paris has always hated Lindsay. Remember when she laughed while Brandon Davis ranted about Lohan and called her “firecrotch”? Remember when we used to pay attention to those people? Paris wants us to remember.
Update: Thanks to ParanormalGirl and Val for letting me know about this video of the night in question below. It shows Paris calling over to Lindsay and asking the paparazzi to talk to her. Lindsay says they’re friends and then gets in the car. So Paris’s version of events is not true. My favorite part of this is when the paparazzi realize what a great shot they’re getting of all three women in the car and one guy says “oh wow this is classic.”
That’s funny. I seem to remember Paris having her publicist bring Lindsay to the car and announce to the paparazzi she arrived 😴👋 all that coke must’ve caused some memory loss pic.twitter.com/eL0TFoXjcH
— la bella vita (@drugproblem) December 11, 2017
Here’s the interview with Paris:
.@ParisHilton talks about that time @lindsaylohan crashed her girls night with @britneyspears 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PQMS5Aw87c
— MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) December 11, 2017
This photo of Paris and her sister Nicky shopping was taken on 11-20. Apart from the fact that Nicky is pregnant (and wearing mules), it’s like we stepped back 10 years right? Paris misses the paparazzi so much.
photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
Yeah, she got called out on this. There’s video of her calling Lindsay over and inviting her into the car. So… yeah. Nice try, Paris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paranomalgirl can you link that? I will update!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://mobile.twitter.com/drugproblem/status/940325643606147072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fdlisted.com%2F2017%2F12%2F12%2Fparis-hilton-dissed-lindsay-lohan-in-an-interview-about-unholy-trinity-picture%2F
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Val and PG!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Val. I was on the phone and couldn’t multitask. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was going to comment that there are locks on the car doors for a reason – mainly to keep out those you don’t want in the car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a Paris apologist but to be fair Paris didn’t say “come on Lindsay let’s go” she said that’s not true ask her she’s right there..that’s not exactly saying get in the car🤔..and Paris doesn’t have to hustle she’s worth more than the Lardashians (<– strangely this was autocorrect but I choose not to fix it lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. She’s a lying liar lying. She called Lindsay to the car and was recording doing so.
https://mobile.twitter.com/drugproblem/status/940325643606147072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fdlisted.com%2F2017%2F12%2F12%2Fparis-hilton-dissed-lindsay-lohan-in-an-interview-about-unholy-trinity-picture%2F
So desperate. SAD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I was called ‘Firecrotch’ once after that happened (obvs I’m a redhead), and it really is the dumbest insult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, someone nailed me with that unoriginal insult, too. (Gingers of the world…. UNITE!!!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to dye my hair red. A lot of guys would ask me if I was a “real” redhead. Apparently, some guys have a fetish for redheads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to get asked if the curtains matched the carpet a lot *gag*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, Lua…when I colored my hair (slightly) I used to get that too.
my response was “is your d*ck as small as your IQ?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was asked that question so.many.times when I colored my hair red-er. It got to the point where I would rather be a less-flattering shade of brown than to have men get creepy with me all of the time. I’d get asked this even in harmless places like the grocery store!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she get a new publicist? I have happily heard nothing about her in years and, now, suddenly, she’s all over gossip sites and yet she’s done absolutely nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants us to remember back when she was “famous” and not just some skinny needlenosed dipshit who is incapable of a sincere smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF is up with Nicky’s neck in that pic? It’s SO LONG…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her neck was always like this. It’s what made me tell the two apart at times, years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never noticed it before. It looks like it was photoshopped…so weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are my favorite kind of posts. That time you posted about Paris watching The Simple Life, I went and watched the show on Amazon or Youtube. I didn’t watch it the first time around. Nicole was hysterical on it. I miss Paris being in the spotlight. She was fun to watch. I watched the last reality show she was on with Brooke Mueller as her friend. I think she had a 30th birthday. I really enjoyed that show. I’d totally watch another Paris reality show and I’m 44, married with kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole was the smart, witty one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That whole period of reality tv was hilarious. I remember the one with Tommy Hilfiger’s daughter Ali and he friend, Rich Girls or something. Christ it was cringey but hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unintentionally hilarious, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re probably the only person who wants more Paris Hilton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the only member of that trio I have any sympathy for is Spears. The other two are truly awful people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris, Paris, no one gives a sh-t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get over just how much money and access this woman has (or had -whatever, still more than I do) and how she never could dress herself for shit. Zero style. I don’t have to like her style, but there is no identity anywhere in how she presents herself. Just…vapidity. Can’t buy class, as they say….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw poor Paris, still wishing it was 2006 again. I always got the impression she was horribly mean and liked getting people into trouble, and then dumping them once she had had her fun.
Say what you will about Nicole, but she seems to have grown up and has an actual career now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris has never left her teenage years behind. She will be 50 years old talking about having children while clutching her $6,000 mini dog while running in to a club to party. She’s actually quite pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s wrong to blame others for some people’s problems, and everybody should be responsible for their own actions, but dear Lord, knowing how petty and selfish and jelous Paris and Lindsay are, and Brit’s mental state back then, I feel that they helped worsen her downspiral.
I’m not saying that Britney doesn’t have serious mental issues or that she wouldn’t have had that breakdown, but I do believe things would have been different if she had surrounded herself with people other than Paris Hilton.
I know people think she is just harmless and fun, but I feel that she is just as toxic as Lindsay.
Remember how they ganged up on Ashlee Simpson and tried to plan her being busted doing coke?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris should take lessons from her old pal Kim Kardashian. Keep moving forward. Millenials don’t care about The Good Life. We feel old just reading about her. She looks dated. Even her fanbase, nouveau riche Russian and Emirates housewives, look up to Ivanka Trump for style. They knew the era of Kitson and Juicy Couture is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has been looking for her “glory” days. Flashing her vag at cameras and coked into oblivion. Ah, memories! Go away again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may not remember. But…Pepperidge Farm remembers….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can think when I see that photo of Paris Hilton (and her sister) is the video for Pink’s Stupid Girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse