2018 SAG nominations: wow, there are some really notable snubs here

I remembered that the SAG Award nominations were coming out this week. I remembered on Sunday. I remembered on Tuesday. And then I forgot about them completely until just minutes before the announcement! On Monday, we got the Golden Globe nominations – go here and here to see – and I always forget that the SAG nominations come right up on the Globes announcement. Here’s your annual reminder: the guild awards are much better indicators of who will be nominated at the Oscars. Generally speaking, if you’re getting a SAG nomination, your Oscar campaign is in good shape. You can see the full list of nomination here at Variety. Here are the big ones:
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
“Black-ish”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“GLOW”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Veep”
Nominees for drama series ensemble:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Nominees for actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
I’m not including all of the TV nominations because that would take forever. Some notable nominees: Benedict Cumberbatch got nominated for THE WORST season of Sherlock. Alex Skarsgard got nominated for Big Little Lies, and I think he’s the one to beat. Big Little Lies & Feud dominate the “lead actress in a television movie or miniseries” category. I’m happy for Alison Brie, I’m happy for Millie Bobby Brown (even though I feel sorry for her) and I’m happy about Game of Thrones, of course.
Here are the FILM NOMINATIONS:
Nominees for best ensemble in a motion picture:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
YAY for Get Out and Daniel Kaluuya!!! I’m surprised by the SAG and Globe nominations for Denzel Washington, because critics seem pretty divided over that movie. I’m SHOCKED that Daniel Day Lewis is not nominated for Best Actor. SHOCKED. Yay for Margot and Saoirse. Yay for Laurie Metcalf, Holly Hunter and Allison Janney – that category is stacked with legends! It’s good to see some love for The Big Sick, finally. Also shocking: Dunkirk wasn’t nominated for Best Ensemble?? Huh. Oh, and nothing for The Post!! No Meryl, no Tom Hanks, no ensemble. Very interesting. No Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name either, which is slightly funny. Armie’s really talking himself out of nominations at this point.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
YES!!!! Wow, love the SAG awards.
I wonder if the omissions have more to do with what screeners were available to the SAG membership.
This is being said on other sites. It’s a possibility.
That’s exactly what I think.
The screeners started coming very late this year, and are scarce. I’m really surprised (and bummed, as this is how I usually see all the biggies every year! Lol)
I don’t really get how they can send digital screeners out so late.
you can be sure they all made sure to send the screeners right on time, the omissions IMO have a lot to do with jealously saltness and internal politics among the actors. I think many have the feeling that DDL pompous announcement of retirement is a cry for attention, because very likely he will never retire. He’s done this before. as for Armie, yes, is not as much that he’s talking too much, is that he’s talking mostly nonsense and when he does says something interesting yet risky, he doesn’t have the intellect and the guts to stand by his words. Him backpedaling on Casey Affleck made him look like a spineless lame coward too eager to get praise and recognition so he reentered in the ranks of the boys club again
DDL has 3 Oscars already. Hardly he needs to cry for attention, lol.
I disagree about Armie but agree about the inner pettiness. The screeners were late, and there is a lot of emotion swirling around about everything. James Franco is king of the problematic statements.
Armie’s background and that Buzzfeed article work against him for awards like this.
They definitely don’t make all of the screeners available that far ahead of time. Its not a coincidence that the 2 movies not represented at all are the ones that the fewest have seen – The Post and All The Money In The World (which was barely even finished). I know normal folks who are members of SAG because they do voice work, they’re not doing any big Hollywood screening, they’re watching the digital screeners that they have access to.
I always want DDL to appear at awards shows, but I gladly accept the remarkable Daniel Kalyuula in his place. I do expect THE POST to be in the running at the Oscars. As to Mr. Hammer: crowded field or big mouth? I will leave it to others to decide.
I actually think that Denzel Washington took DDL’s place. It would be nice to see Kaluuya in that final 5.
And Re: Hammer. I think he and the actor who played the father siphoned votes from each other. Though I would be utterly amazed if the SAG nominations and the Oscar nominations 100% lined up. Steve Carrel feels like the outlier.
Agree. I was really just being sarcastic about Hammer.
Agree i think Denzel took DDL place. This is shaping up to be a good year
I am looking forward to seeing if one of the younger guys can beat Oldman.
I vote crowded field.
I’m surprised at the exclusion of Dunkirk and Girls Trip (which was a lot funnier than Bridesmaids)
There are lots of articles talking about how hard it was to get Girls Trip screened for awards season. I think Jada talked about it
Ugh so Melissa can get a nom for Bridesmaids (which I was fine with) but no Tiffany for Girls Trip?? We need more Tiffany Haddish in all the things!
Thanks you. Tiffany’s performance was just as scene stealing as Melissa’s. And Melissa got a nod. Tiffany should have. I don’t care what anyone says. But I’m not surprised or shocked.
Maybe no one wants DDL to retire, so they won’t let him go out with a bang. He has to make another movie!!!!
I second that!!
I am so torn between Laurie Metcalf and Allison Janney. Can they both win everything because I love them? (I love Holly Hunter, too – she’s a badass – but she has an Oscar already.)
I haven’t seen Janney in that movie yet, but Metcalf was fantastic. They are both amazing and I’d vote for either, but I think Janney has gotten a lot of award love, and Metcalf hasn’t for a while.
Yes, I love them both as well. They are SO incredibly talented. I want to see them in more things!
So I only saw trailers for Lady Bird, and to me it looks like a typical coming of age movie about a special boy/girl. Can someone tell me what makes it so special?
I am really happy to see the love for Saoirse, and Sally HAwkins especially.
It’s the performances of Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan that make it special. It really is worth seeing. I think every woman who watches it will be able to relate.
The thing that made it stand out for me was that Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) thought she was super special and she is, but like how every teenager is special. She’s definitely not treated like some wunderkind (has only a handful of friends, unremarkable grades) and her mom is always there to humble her. It’s kind of a deconstruction of the special snowflake coming of age movie.
And I related to it because I also went to a stifling religious private school in a town that I hate and love simultaneously. So there’s something for everyone to relate to
I scanned through an article where Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, in promotions for their movie, discussed separating the artist, and their merit, from allegations – so taking the long view and not “throwing out the baby with the bath water.” I believe Shakespeare was mentioned for the anti-Semitic Merchant of Venice and how he is still totally revered. I’m not really here for that and congratulations on no nominations you two.
I agree and I’m deeply disappointed that both of them are not really getting the memo of how times have changed. Listen, I’m the first one to admit that Shakespeare was a writing genius. But had him been a contemporary, I’ll be more than happy to let go his genius if that means to make the world a better place where a misogynist piece (the taming of the shrew) or an anti-semitic piece (the merchant of venice) won’t get praise and acclaim. They failed to read how times have changed and, if history has taught us something, we should value most decent people over an artistic ability. And one thing doesn’t really exclude the other, actually. It means sh*t if you’re an assh*le. Another thing that people in general fails to notice is that most of the flaws of these artistic geniuses are actually worth of prison time and many of them should be in f*king jail. Now if you want to produce an Oscar movie, to write a masterful theatre play, or give an amazing performance in the jail theatre hour, then PERFECT, just do it while you pay your due for being a racist, rapist, abuser, misogynist, etc….
@mannori
While I understand and share, to an extent, your anger, may I just point out that being a racist or a misogynist is not a jailable offense ? Terrible beliefs do not make one a criminal; they ‘just” make one a sh*tty human being.
Therefore, the Shakespeare/Weinstein (or whoever) parallel is a flawed one. As far as we know, Shakespeare was quite anti-semitic and very possibly misogynistic but he never attacked any jewish person or woman. His toxic beliefs permeated his work in some cases but that, even by today’s standards, is not (nor should it be, I believe) a crime. It is in no way, shape or form similar to Weinstein or Spacey who actually violated the law by victimising people.
I wonder if there is backlash among the “little” actors against the big, famous actors who make comments like that. The big name stars who are not only insulated from most abuse, but also making excuses and glossing over it.
SAG-AFTRA is mostly made up of actors you and I have never heard of. I wonder how they feel hearing Meryl claim she had no idea Harvey was a monster. Especially when they had undoubtedly heard stories themselves.
Man, I so pumped for “The Shape of Water.” Everything I’ve seen, from critical response to nominations, suggests it’s one of Guillermo’s best.
It’s phenomenal.
My family is going to see it at Christmas. We never miss a Del Toro film.
Me too! I cannot wait to see this film.
What is wrong with me? I really didn’t enjoy it that much. I thought that the performances were OK. Octavia Spencer is great playing the same sassy lady she always plays, Sally Hawkins does as much as she can in a role without spoken dialogue, but I went in expecting much more in terms of back-story. I feel like there were a lot of plotholes and things that weren’t explained, but perhaps that’s par for the course with a Del Toro film? But I don’t think it had any of the magic and mystery of, say, Pan’s Labyrinth.
I’m loving that the big sick was recognized. And get out! Yay! Should be a great show!
Armie and Michael Stuhlbarg were phenomenonal in Call Me By Your Name so their snubs are disappointing. Both made me cry. The Shape of Water Snub for best ensemble is annoying too. Great movie. Denzel wasn’t good in a bad movie. The SAGs often nominate a few surprises that don’t get nominated for Oscars. For ex: In 2012 Armie Hammer was nominated for a SAG but not for an Oscar. The Post probably didn’t send out screeners but Tom, Meryl and the film should get Oscar nominations.
Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, and Richard Jenkins. That is a powerhouse ensemble!
Looks much better than the noms for Golden Globes.
Please Kaiser, maybe I missed something here….. But why do you feel sorry for Millie Bobby Brown?
I don’t know about Kaiser but I’ve heard awful things about her parents and the way the handle her fame.
Peter Dinklage??? Really, I mean, GoT S7 was the best season, but Tyrion was, boring, super boring. Where is the nom for Sophie (Sansa), Maisie (Arya), Emilia (Dany), Lena (Cersei), Nikolaj (Jaimie), for me, that character made the season¡¡¡¡¡
Lena should have benn nominated, but Emila and Sophie are probably the weakest actresses on the show, not really award material.
Happy to see James Franco and Daniel Kaluuya getting nominations!
Good. Maybe now Kate Winslet will stop with kissing Woody Allen’s ass
Oh, Lord, yes. I don’t mind people “campaigning,” but this has been one of the most shameless displays I have ever witnessed, and I have been “awards watching” for 50 years.
There is campaigning, and there is working with Allen and thus kissing his ass. There is a difference.
Oh, I agree. She has become an example of the often used word “enabler.” I did not make that clear.
I’m happy for the Stranger Things nominations, though maybe slightly worried about the amount of attention focused on Millie – that child is INCREDIBLE as Eleven, but that whole ensemble is perfect, not a bad actor anywhere. I can see why they got the ensemble award last year.
I’m shocked Noah Schnapp didn’t get nominated. That kid was INCREDIBLE.
Happy that her peers are recognizing how Robin Wright’s performance is well above HoC in general and Spacey’s sh*t in particular. I hope she really will win, All the other ladies in her category will still have a chance in the future, but HoC will end next year, Wright has been consistency good ever since season 1 and her performance’s quality raises above her show’s. I think her nom now is pretty telling of how her peers respect her.
Some of the nominations like Christopher Plummer at the GGs seem to almost be sticking it to Spacey. There seems to be a real feeling of “we’re not going to let you take good people down.” I was worried all associated projects would be shunned, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
I just started watching black-ish this year and it is so funny.
That show is one of my favorite comedies.
I want Mary J Blige, Frances McDormand, Sterling K Brown, Gary Oldman, and Sam Rockwell to win.
Thank god there is no nomination for Meryl street or Daniel Day Lewis. Love them both, but give it a rest.
Mary J Blige was amazing in Mudbound. I’m so happy she’s not only gotten a SAG nom but also a golden globe nomination!! I’m so proud of her. It’s rare that women her age and that have been around for so long continue to reach new heights in their careers. I’m happy Armie got snubbed. He’s such a douche
I’ve only seen trailers for I, Tonya … not sure how Margot Robbie received a nomination. It looks like a sure bet for a Razzie.
….I like Dafoe (esp since John Wick) but his role in Florida Project is nothinburger…I suppose its a nod to the auteur who directed the movie….
I finally saw Lady Bird two days ago and, after exiting the theatre, I spent an inordinate amount of time wondering why everyone was praising this movie to the high heavens. For the life of me, I could not figure it out… And then, this morning, it hit me : Lady Bird is this year’s Juno ! Both are perfectly fine movies (very well acted, dialogued, paced and filmed) that offer nothing truly special or long-lasting but whose offbeat quality resonates with movie critics and cinema aficionados. Furthermore, both movies receive extra brownie points for their screenwriters being women. So Lady Bird, very much like Juno, is going to do very welll during the award season… And, very much like Juno, it will be almost entirely forgotten within three to four years.
Conversely, The Shape of Water will be, in my opinion, studied in film schools for the decades to come.
Yeah for Game of Thrones (as per usual). I love me Peter Dinklage for he is excellent and sexy and elevates everything he is given but the seventh season was not his to shine in (the next one probably will be though) so his nomination feels a tad strange. Especially considering that the magnificent Lena Headey did not get a nod !
Double yeah for Daniel Kaluuya ! Entirely deserved; he was utterly brilliant in Get Out.
Sidenote : the last season of Sherlock was not the worst ! Come on ^^
Did it have its strange moments ? Of course. Was the Euro character downright bizarre ? Sure. But every single one of the emotional punches landed perfectly (Martin Freeman’s Watson’s description of grief was superb, Mark Gatiss’s Mycroft’s sacrifice was stunning and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock’s path to humility was on point)
It is very painful for me to say this, as the biggest fan of Benedict’s Sherlock. I was totally in love with seasons 1 and 2, I have seen them several times.
The last season was garbage and so was the Christmas Special. They freaking murdered that beautiful phenomenon of a show.
There, I said it! Must run and cry now.
Loved Get Out That scene taking the piss out of sanctimonious rich white people for patronizing Barack Obama and Tiger Woods was gold.
I continue to be SO incredulous at the snubbing of Kumail Nanjiani for The Big Sick. WTAF?
How is every single cast member of black-ish not nominated individually? That show has the best cast out of anything on tv right now.
The only good thing about this is how many nominations GLOW got. No James McAvoy is a crime, I tell you!
