2018 SAG nominations: wow, there are some really notable snubs here

I remembered that the SAG Award nominations were coming out this week. I remembered on Sunday. I remembered on Tuesday. And then I forgot about them completely until just minutes before the announcement! On Monday, we got the Golden Globe nominations – go here and here to see – and I always forget that the SAG nominations come right up on the Globes announcement. Here’s your annual reminder: the guild awards are much better indicators of who will be nominated at the Oscars. Generally speaking, if you’re getting a SAG nomination, your Oscar campaign is in good shape. You can see the full list of nomination here at Variety. Here are the big ones:

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep” Nominees for drama series ensemble:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us Nominees for actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Laura Linney, “Ozark” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

I’m not including all of the TV nominations because that would take forever. Some notable nominees: Benedict Cumberbatch got nominated for THE WORST season of Sherlock. Alex Skarsgard got nominated for Big Little Lies, and I think he’s the one to beat. Big Little Lies & Feud dominate the “lead actress in a television movie or miniseries” category. I’m happy for Alison Brie, I’m happy for Millie Bobby Brown (even though I feel sorry for her) and I’m happy about Game of Thrones, of course.

Here are the FILM NOMINATIONS:

Nominees for best ensemble in a motion picture:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

YAY for Get Out and Daniel Kaluuya!!! I’m surprised by the SAG and Globe nominations for Denzel Washington, because critics seem pretty divided over that movie. I’m SHOCKED that Daniel Day Lewis is not nominated for Best Actor. SHOCKED. Yay for Margot and Saoirse. Yay for Laurie Metcalf, Holly Hunter and Allison Janney – that category is stacked with legends! It’s good to see some love for The Big Sick, finally. Also shocking: Dunkirk wasn’t nominated for Best Ensemble?? Huh. Oh, and nothing for The Post!! No Meryl, no Tom Hanks, no ensemble. Very interesting. No Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name either, which is slightly funny. Armie’s really talking himself out of nominations at this point.