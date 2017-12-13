“Omarosa Manigault was apparently fired & escorted from the White House” links

Omarosa Manigault was reportedly fired today. Gossip going around is that John Kelly fired her and had her escorted from the White House. Ha. [Buzzfeed]
Annihilation looks like a good movie if you’re tripping your balls off. [Pajiba]
Rihanna has a lipstick shade called Clapback. Amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton primarily communicate through song. [Dlisted]
I read this as “Fug Nation loves big, dumb Prince Philip’s big, dumb sweater.” It made sense to me, honestly. [Go Fug Yourself]
More people are watching the post-Matt Lauer Today Show. [The Blemish]
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are still happening, maybe. [Starcasm]
More women should hire experts to review their partner’s income. [Reality Tea]
Welcome to the Jungle (Walk-Off). [OMG Blog]
Why is Lady Bird so successful? Because it’s just a lovely, sweet film. [Looper]
RuPaul’s Drag Race alum (and Corey’s favorite queen) Pandora Boxx debuts a new weekly web series, Aunty Pandy Says, just in time for the holidays. [YouTube]
She is god awful. Should have never been in that WH position.
True, but neither should he!
+1000
the black woman trump hired to do outreach to “her people” failed last night (after black women turn out in droves for jones), so he fired her. smfh…..at both 45 and big O.
Glad she’s gone! Ben Carson will be next, no need for this administration to keep playing the “see we have poc working for us” game!
I have no love for Omarosa, but they are complete pigs for firing her because Alabama rejected a racist pedophile.
this is what happens when you are in bed with the low moral people. She got the boot because he was using her and she thought she was something more to him than she was.
I read that she was cursing at Kelly, lol.
Bye Felicia!
I also read she was demanding a cabinet position and Kelly had had enough
Cursing at or just cursing? Someone needs to put a hex on his complicit ass.
Perfect comment. I legit laughed out loud.
GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!
Amen!!!
Depending which gossip site you read, she says that she quit. Guess we’ll never really know.
You don’t tend to get walked off by security when you quit
**Scrambles from face-planting on sidewalk to wobbling stance**
**Scrapes up scattered personal belongings and dwindling dignity**
“I was leaving/ain’t wanna be here ANYWAY!” 😤
Classic Trump move — “you can’t dump me because I dumped you first.” Gah. May their sh%tshow continue to unravel.
In his defense, Kelly thought she was Frederica Wilson.
This comment, omg. So much levity here on CB! Thank you.
LOL
Dead! LOL.
BWHAHA!!!!!
Bwahaha!
The fact Omarosa was able to survive in that Caucasian House for so long is impressive. Trump must have really liked her. I couldn’t even tell you what she did but she got top aide salary for it.
Still, F-k her.
I didn’t watch much of the Apprentice, but I do remember him saying that not many people liked Omorosa, but he did.
I have so many uncharitable things to say about both of them.
As someone who watched the first few seasons of the apprentice, hasn’t that happened before already? #repeats
I have always maintained that reality tv would be the downfall if civilization as we know it. And here we are
The White House apprentice except the losers here are the American people
I think you nailed it. Between Trump and the Duggars and the Housewives and Duck Dynasty and the many other vapid personalities I can’t even name, the dumbing down of America is pretty complete. We are definitely the losers.
I think that’s America’s greatest problem. Everything is being done to erode education, as it’s not ‘cool’ and ‘for liberals’. The real reason is that a select group of people benefit from a dumbed down population.
And those who did badly at school or are too lazy to study happily go along with it.
Reminds me of the excesses of communism in Asia in the sixties-seventies (weirdly enough as the US professes to hate communism) when the educated were also the main target.
“Everything is being done to erode education, as it’s not ‘cool’ and ‘for liberals’. The real reason is that a select group of people benefit from a dumbed down population.”
So true, so sad.
I can’t stand her, so this news made my day Wish there was video of her being escorted out.
Especially as she reportedly kicked and screamed! Hilarious!!!! Hope video surfaces.
I loooove how some ppl are using the infamous clips of “(DJ Jazzy) Jeff” being thrown out, LITERALLY THROWN out on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” as the Wht Hse security tape of her being tossed, er, *escorted* out. 😂
Well, there is but unless Secret Service leaks it, we’ll never see it. Sad.
A video of this would be an epic holiday blessing
*Cackles in karma”. After what she did to April Ryan and how she sold the black community out for a paycheck – she deserves nothing less.
April Ryan was just on CNN and told the backstory of Omarosa leaving. Talk about drama!
I saw that tweet and April is throwing shade, calling Omarosa the “Minister”. LOL!
I was just coming here to say that. The great April Ryan has the scoop. And, no Trump, you worthless load, Ms. Ryan will STILL not arrange a meeting for you with the CBC!!
I hope the door knob hit her where the good Lord split her on her way out.
I love April Ryan.
Gwen and her man are soooo much whitewashing it hurts my eyes and i am white. So bad.
I hope she turns around and spills all that tea to Mueller.
This. Yes.
Hehehe! I hope so too. She’s certainly petty like that. She’s the type to come back for revenge…and go for the jugular. If not with Mueller, then with media interviews and a book that she’s been writing this whole time . I can’t stand her a** but I’m here for it. I got my popcorn ready. Hehehe!
Bless her heart. BWAHAHAHA
What exactly was she fired from doing? I can’t find what her official job was
Her job was to be the token. She knew it and everybody on that administration knew it. I bet she was shocked they would have the audacity to fire her when she thought they needed her that badly for their image. Please. She got it twisted and got what she deserved. They wanted her to be the token and to stay in her place…but here she go joining meetings she wasn’t invited to, giving her opinion when she wasn’t asked (they call this derailing…hmmmmm) LOL…..Omarosa when you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas. The black community will never look at her the same. She will always be side-eyed for eternity. Bye Felicia.
Didn’t she crash the White House with her wedding party earlier this year?
She brought the whole wedding party, took photos, had no clearance, etc. and they threw them all out.
Did that happen or was it someone else?
Yep, that was her!
I wouldn’t be surprised if she has backstabbed trump already and wore a wire.
Trump is loyal to no one. Those surrounding him good luck on Trump having their back.
Bye, token!
Ah, the sweet sound of a dumbass woman having the boys club door slammed in her face.
O and Bigly have so many personality traits in common that I’m suprised she gave up. She knew what he was when he entered the WH, so I dont know what could possibly have pushed her over the edge now.
I’d buy her book though! If she finally came to her senses that book would be a best seller for years.
Don’t buy it (please!)! Take it out of the library so you don’t give her any money!
You are right, I’ll do that 😂
