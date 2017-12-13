“Omarosa Manigault was apparently fired & escorted from the White House” links
Omarosa Manigault was reportedly fired today. Gossip going around is that John Kelly fired her and had her escorted from the White House. Ha. [Buzzfeed]
Annihilation looks like a good movie if you’re tripping your balls off. [Pajiba]
Rihanna has a lipstick shade called Clapback. Amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton primarily communicate through song. [Dlisted]
I read this as “Fug Nation loves big, dumb Prince Philip’s big, dumb sweater.” It made sense to me, honestly. [Go Fug Yourself]
More people are watching the post-Matt Lauer Today Show. [The Blemish]
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are still happening, maybe. [Starcasm]
More women should hire experts to review their partner’s income. [Reality Tea]
Welcome to the Jungle (Walk-Off). [OMG Blog]
Why is Lady Bird so successful? Because it’s just a lovely, sweet film. [Looper]
RuPaul’s Drag Race alum (and Corey’s favorite queen) Pandora Boxx debuts a new weekly web series, Aunty Pandy Says, just in time for the holidays. [YouTube]

59 Responses to ““Omarosa Manigault was apparently fired & escorted from the White House” links”

  1. Indiana Joanna says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    She is god awful. Should have never been in that WH position.

    Reply
  2. i don't know her says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    the black woman trump hired to do outreach to “her people” failed last night (after black women turn out in droves for jones), so he fired her. smfh…..at both 45 and big O.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I read that she was cursing at Kelly, lol.

    Reply
  4. jj says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!

    Reply
  5. NayNay says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Depending which gossip site you read, she says that she quit. Guess we’ll never really know.

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    In his defense, Kelly thought she was Frederica Wilson.

    Reply
  7. Reef says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    The fact Omarosa was able to survive in that Caucasian House for so long is impressive. Trump must have really liked her. I couldn’t even tell you what she did but she got top aide salary for it.
    Still, F-k her.

    Reply
  8. Bridget says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I have so many uncharitable things to say about both of them.

    Reply
  9. cdnkitty says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    As someone who watched the first few seasons of the apprentice, hasn’t that happened before already? #repeats

    Reply
    • blogdis says:
      December 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      I have always maintained that reality tv would be the downfall if civilization as we know it. And here we are
      The White House apprentice except the losers here are the American people

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        December 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        I think you nailed it. Between Trump and the Duggars and the Housewives and Duck Dynasty and the many other vapid personalities I can’t even name, the dumbing down of America is pretty complete. We are definitely the losers.

      • flan says:
        December 13, 2017 at 3:00 pm

        I think that’s America’s greatest problem. Everything is being done to erode education, as it’s not ‘cool’ and ‘for liberals’. The real reason is that a select group of people benefit from a dumbed down population.
        And those who did badly at school or are too lazy to study happily go along with it.

        Reminds me of the excesses of communism in Asia in the sixties-seventies (weirdly enough as the US professes to hate communism) when the educated were also the main target.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        December 13, 2017 at 4:10 pm

        “Everything is being done to erode education, as it’s not ‘cool’ and ‘for liberals’. The real reason is that a select group of people benefit from a dumbed down population.”

        So true, so sad.

  10. Melanie says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I can’t stand her, so this news made my day :) Wish there was video of her being escorted out.

    Reply
  11. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    *Cackles in karma”. After what she did to April Ryan and how she sold the black community out for a paycheck – she deserves nothing less.

    Reply
  12. milla says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Gwen and her man are soooo much whitewashing it hurts my eyes and i am white. So bad.

    Reply
  13. holly hobby says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I hope she turns around and spills all that tea to Mueller.

    Reply
  14. Snowflake says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Bless her heart. BWAHAHAHA

    Reply
  15. queenE says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    What exactly was she fired from doing? I can’t find what her official job was

    Reply
    • anoy says:
      December 13, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Her job was to be the token. She knew it and everybody on that administration knew it. I bet she was shocked they would have the audacity to fire her when she thought they needed her that badly for their image. Please. She got it twisted and got what she deserved. They wanted her to be the token and to stay in her place…but here she go joining meetings she wasn’t invited to, giving her opinion when she wasn’t asked (they call this derailing…hmmmmm) LOL…..Omarosa when you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas. The black community will never look at her the same. She will always be side-eyed for eternity. Bye Felicia.

      Reply
  16. Neelyo says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Didn’t she crash the White House with her wedding party earlier this year?
    She brought the whole wedding party, took photos, had no clearance, etc. and they threw them all out.

    Did that happen or was it someone else?

    Reply
  17. Me46 says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if she has backstabbed trump already and wore a wire.

    Reply
  18. isabelle says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Trump is loyal to no one. Those surrounding him good luck on Trump having their back.

    Reply
  19. darkladi says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Bye, token!

    Reply
  20. Veronica says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Ah, the sweet sound of a dumbass woman having the boys club door slammed in her face.

    Reply
  21. Lori says:
    December 13, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    O and Bigly have so many personality traits in common that I’m suprised she gave up. She knew what he was when he entered the WH, so I dont know what could possibly have pushed her over the edge now.

    I’d buy her book though! If she finally came to her senses that book would be a best seller for years.

    Reply

