Taylor Swift on the dumpster fire of 2017: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better year’

If the year 2016 was a dumpster fire, the year 2017 has been a toxic dump of flaming bullsh-t, misogyny, cruelty, pain, suffering, stupidity, ignorance and hate. “Peak 2017” has come to mean that “of course we’re dealing with this terrible story right now, in this year when everything is awful, backwards, violent, corrupt and stupid.” And yet there are still some bright spots – women are being believed. Child molesters aren’t being elected to the Senate. Sexual predators are being outed, shamed, fired, sued and forced into hiding. People are still getting married and having babies and falling in love. And I have every reason to believe that we might be getting some Christmas or New Year’s indictments, perhaps even a spring or summer impeachment (God willing). Plus, Christmas is around the corner and I can’t help it, I’m going to sing my Christmas songs.
My point is that even if you’re a hardened cynic, you can still find the silver lining sometimes. Would I ever consider 2017 to be a good or great year? Absolutely not. But I’m not Taylor Swift. Taylor turned 28 years old on Wednesday, and many people sent her birthday well-wishes and whatever. This is what she posted on Instagram:
That’s to her fans: “I love you guys so much…I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you.” She’s trying to thank her fans for sticking by her, through thick and thin, through the receipts and The Glorious Tiddlebanging and Handsome Joe and the sexual assault lawsuit and all of that. Her fans are legit ride-or-die. Her fans will stand by her no matter what. I understand her desire to thank them and she would not still be around without their support and love and money. But does it seem callous to say “I couldn’t have asked for a better year” during this, our massively garbage year? Neo-Nazis literally killed someone in an American city this year. Our country is being led by an authoritarian, white supremacist dictator who is unhinged, deranged, stupid and a sexual predator. And Tay couldn’t have asked for a better year.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Selfish prick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean Taylor’s main concern is always Taylor so……. yeah. She couldn’t have asked for a better year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Taylor cares about little else other than how it affects her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought – of course she’s only thinking about herself and speaking for herself. Which is fine – if you can also acknowledge all the other stuff. Doesn’t have to be in the birthday thanks tweet, but a word somewhere, anywhere, anytime would be nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked for almost a day…
I get she had great year, i did as well. But, there are major things going on and people are affected by them and nope you can not save everyone, but you cannot be blind and deaf.
There is 45, Korea, ISIS, the sexual harassments, the middle east, poverty is rising, racism is alive and kicking, Alabama barely escaped homophobic predator… So much for all American girl…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she be a musician when she is stone-cold tone deaf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her, must be nice to be so far removed and privileged from all the sh*t that happened this year. Can’t fault someone for being happy and rich I guess 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I, personally, have had a great things happen to me this year. I got a new job at a place I love, and I FINALLY bought the house I have been saving up for by living with my in laws for over two years. But I will go on record as saying this is the worst year EVER. Every day I wake up with anxiety. Everytime I get a news notification on my phone, I am like “What fresh hell awaits us now”. I have lost good friends because electing this monster has brought out the dumpster fire in people.
TayTay needs to think about others before she puts her skinny foot in her piehole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessie,
From your comment it seems as though you are able to look beyond yourself and have empathy for other people, a skill that Taylor seems to be lacking in despite her charitable donations. By the way, congratulations on your new house and the rewarding job in an environment that is healthy. The latter is a dream of mine;p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep at it, it’s totally worth it in the end. Wine helps, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lololoz!!!!! Perhaps I will heed your advice and start imbibing today🍷🍷🍷🍷
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a baby this year, one of the happiest moments of my life, but even then I had the feeling, “What kind of world is she being born into?” Her birth is a bright spot in a year I will not remember fondly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it makes you feel better I was pregnant when 9/11 happened. I was terrified of the future for my daughter who was born 2 months later. That day is ingrained in my brain and whenever I need perspective I take myself back to that place. Congrats on your new little one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations on the new house and new job. Its a great feeling to accomplish real things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on the good stuff!
I think it is important to note the good stuff too, but like you said, overall be aware of the big picture, which right now is not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bf was just discussing this with me the other day. He personally has had an amazing year career wise. There have been so many good things that have happened, but at the same time, this Trump nonsense has been excruciating. Our elderly dog is also coming to the end of her journey, so the year has been filled with really high highs, and really low lows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh how old is your pup? Mine is turning 16 in two months… It’s like she got old overnight. Oldies are goldies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
selfish girl is tone deaf. no shocker there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flay me guys (gals mostly, I guess), but I loved 2017! It has been one of the best years of my life – I got married to a wonderful guy and went on an amazing trip to China! I also got a promotion and a raise. 2017 rocked for me!
That doesn’t mean I don’t care about everything else going on and I am not ok at all with Cheeto Benito and his horrible policies. I can recognize that 2017 was not great for America or the world as a whole.
Taylor was speaking from a personal and career perspective. Sometimes she deserves criticism. This is not one of those times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re correct. I also don’t think she has to be political if she doesn’t want to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re talking about a rational person. Like, who gave you the right to do that? How can you be rational when a baby just died somewhere in the world?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, when you don’t like a person, everything they do is wrong which is what is happening here. She obviously was speaking from a personal standpoint and meaning it as a shout-out to her fans for their support. I had a great year too full of a lot of joy – doesn’t take away from the evil happening, but what are we supposed to do, stop living and give up on happiness? Then they win twice over!
From a PR standpoint, I do think she could have phrased it a little differently though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This plus Taylor never speaks about politics. Right or wrong, she just doesn’t. So it’s not fair to read larger political themes into any of her statements when it’s very well known she always remains silent about them. She is obviously speaking just on her personal life and her career because she has never said one word about Trump in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was a great year for me on the personal level. But on every other level… this year was even worse than 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so cluelesssssssss
I mean she is, she really, really is – but I remember feeling kind of bummed that everyone hated 2016 so hard when I was having a personally great year, and I felt especially sore at family who delighted in calling it a dumpster fire when it was the year I had my third (I didn’t really expect everyone else not to call it a dumpster fire as I was as unhappy as anyone else about the ongoing train wreck that was the GOP traitor to America train).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She lives in a bubble where nothing bad happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift is a Taylor Swift Activist. Don’t expect her to care about anything else
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it does seem incredibly callous.
No, she didn’t do it on purpose, of course. But we’re allowed to point out the fact that the girl who won’t denounce her Nazi fan base is celebrating the year in which the Nazis actually killed an American citizen, and how messed up that is.
No, she doesn’t know nor does she care, but you have to be pretty damned self-involved (Taylor?? What????? Shocking) to publicly announce, to millions of people, “I couldn’t have asked for a better year” after the first year of a Donald Trump presidency. It still hurts to type that out. But she can insulate herself with walls made of money, so why should she care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe clueless more than callous, but yes, there’s a picture of Taylor in the dictionary next to the listing for “self-involved”. Ignorance is bliss. btw – I’m going to use the “walls made of money” description quite a lot going forward, so thanks for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It gives me major cringe as well. Talk about privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she’s having a good year. She is one of the few who will benefit from GOP’s stupid tax plan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t get her popularity. Never have
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t have asked for a better year either! I know the world is the pits right now, but personally, this year was amazing to me. Come at me for being selfish, I don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way. I had a lot of cool adulting things click this year. Life goes on, it continues. I will continue to celebrate my personal blessings and pray for those seeking peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is completely unrelated to her bubble of delusion (good for her, I can barely stop thinking of what an awful year this has been), but holy shumongous, she has gained weight. Like a lot of weight. There’s been a thicc convo, so I’m not breaking any news.. but that last picture, wow. Lovely that she looks infinitely better than as a lollipop last year. May definitely be happy relationship weight gain, lord knows I have 20lbs extra of those. But for such a long body, she must’ve gained even more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I wish she would show off her new frame rather than hide it baggy clothes. What’s a thicc convo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was obvious she had gained a good 20lbs when LWYMMD came out but she has easily put on at least 10-20 more lbs than I first thought. It looks good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed the big gain, but I am confused about why. I keep thinking she must be pregnant but I hate bump watches, and yet I have answers. Someone said medications but who knows if that is true. That is a lot of gain for medicine, isn’t it?
Nothing wrong with a little extra but it is a significant gain, so I just wonder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prednisone makes you blow up like a whale if you’re on it for more than a couple of weeks. So do a lot of other meds. Still, she has great muscle tone in her legs, and there was a pic of her in a cropped top the other day that suggested a still flat stomach, so I think it’s just weight gain (happy eating?) while still working out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? I had a great year as well; if I say that does it mean you can all pile on me? She can’t do right for doing wrong here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless her heart.
Of course life still brings blessings. But it’s also too soon to experience all the consequences of this year’s politics on a widespread scale. And Americans in Puerto Rico have had a different experience. As did families who lost to gun violence because of Congressional inaction. And so on. Nbut generally it’s hard for people to see creeping authoritarianism day by day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have got to relax, this is an instance when yes people can talk about their personal achievement and success and it doesn’t have to be a political dig or insult to those who have suffered this year. My goodness, you are looking for a fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean she has the right to celebrate if she’s had a good year. However, in general it is possible to acknowledge that on a personal level you had a wonderful year but the year wasn’t great for other people or that there were horrendous events happening around the world. It is possible to do two things at once. And I know that people will bring up the argument that she isn’t required to be political but is denouncing her Nazi followers really a political issue or an issue of being a decent human being?
Ultimately she has a right to post whatever she wants but people have a right to express their opinion (good or bad) as well. It’s part of the downside to being a public figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2017 has been great for rich, overrated, white ladies. Melania, Ivanka, Taylor, etc. Well, at least I do not have to pay for TayTay’s lifestyle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You will if the tax bill gets passed. You’ll subsidized her private jet tax write offs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because her post was so full of asshole, I want to be petty and hair shame her. Taylor, you’re being lied to, your hair definitely does not look good. The cut. The colour. All. Of. It.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She posted a generic birthday message! How dare she have the nerve to be happy and say she had *gasp* a good year.
Y’all hate her and I get that but this is really reaching for something to shit on her for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, HATE to do this,…but the last pic she looks kinda bumpy right? girl is rocking some thick thighs. but otherwise, STFU taylor and read the goddamn news once in a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I said in another comment – it was clear she had gained 20lbs when her first new music video dropped but I’d put it at 30-40lbs after seeing that photo. She looks healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that’s because she enjoys a position of privilege that allows her to not be really bother for all the things that keep awake at night people that don’t have her privileged status.
She’s a white woman, that comes from a very wealthy family. Her dad bought a record label when she wanted to become a singer, do you honestly believe she can relate to problems like not having a health insurance, xenophobia, racism, getting a family member deported, neo nazis ( that call her their “aryan queen” and yet she still hasn’t denounced them publicly)
So of course she had a great year, she lives in a world of privilege that very few enjoy,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll give her that 2017 and nigh every year before it has certainly been great for the powerful white plutocrats of the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And white privilege rears it’s blonde blue-eyed head yet again. Swift makes me want to vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michael K said it real nice:
“Taylor IS that girl at school who laughs and eats ice cream in front of the detention room windows while everyone inside has to keep quiet as they write an essay about why they’re in detention.”
http://dlisted.com/2017/12/14/as-2017-spews-fiery-smegma-on-us-peasants-taylor-swift-is-having-the-best-year-evah/?utm_source=laineygossip.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pubexchange_article
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2017 has been a personal best of mine. I have felt oddly conflicted about how great it has been for us but how hard it has been on society. It just makes me cherish my newborn, toddler, and loving husband even more. I really hope joy and light prevail in 2018!!!!!!! Our world can’t take more negativity and monsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so stupid. She’s allowed to personally have a good year. Its not like shes reflecting on the entire population. She’s in love, she’s had a successful album (whether or not thats because of fans buying multiple albums), she’s going on tour, she won her court case etc. For her, it was a good year and thats fine. Life is always going to be sh**ty for someone. We can’t wallow in sadness all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wording and her refusal to say anything about these times make her seem selfish and it plays into her public negatives. Her audience likes her blandness and uninspiring persona I guess. It baffles me because she isn’t especially talented.
Maybe it is her place in pop culture. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse