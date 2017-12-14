Taylor Swift on the dumpster fire of 2017: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better year’

B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash 2017

If the year 2016 was a dumpster fire, the year 2017 has been a toxic dump of flaming bullsh-t, misogyny, cruelty, pain, suffering, stupidity, ignorance and hate. “Peak 2017” has come to mean that “of course we’re dealing with this terrible story right now, in this year when everything is awful, backwards, violent, corrupt and stupid.” And yet there are still some bright spots – women are being believed. Child molesters aren’t being elected to the Senate. Sexual predators are being outed, shamed, fired, sued and forced into hiding. People are still getting married and having babies and falling in love. And I have every reason to believe that we might be getting some Christmas or New Year’s indictments, perhaps even a spring or summer impeachment (God willing). Plus, Christmas is around the corner and I can’t help it, I’m going to sing my Christmas songs.

My point is that even if you’re a hardened cynic, you can still find the silver lining sometimes. Would I ever consider 2017 to be a good or great year? Absolutely not. But I’m not Taylor Swift. Taylor turned 28 years old on Wednesday, and many people sent her birthday well-wishes and whatever. This is what she posted on Instagram:

That’s to her fans: “I love you guys so much…I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you.” She’s trying to thank her fans for sticking by her, through thick and thin, through the receipts and The Glorious Tiddlebanging and Handsome Joe and the sexual assault lawsuit and all of that. Her fans are legit ride-or-die. Her fans will stand by her no matter what. I understand her desire to thank them and she would not still be around without their support and love and money. But does it seem callous to say “I couldn’t have asked for a better year” during this, our massively garbage year? Neo-Nazis literally killed someone in an American city this year. Our country is being led by an authoritarian, white supremacist dictator who is unhinged, deranged, stupid and a sexual predator. And Tay couldn’t have asked for a better year.

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato perform at the 2017 Jingle Ball in New York City

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Taylor Swift on the dumpster fire of 2017: ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better year’”

  1. A says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Selfish prick.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I mean Taylor’s main concern is always Taylor so……. yeah. She couldn’t have asked for a better year.

    Reply
  3. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    How can she be a musician when she is stone-cold tone deaf?

    Reply
  4. OSTONE says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Good for her, must be nice to be so far removed and privileged from all the sh*t that happened this year. Can’t fault someone for being happy and rich I guess 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  5. Jessie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I, personally, have had a great things happen to me this year. I got a new job at a place I love, and I FINALLY bought the house I have been saving up for by living with my in laws for over two years. But I will go on record as saying this is the worst year EVER. Every day I wake up with anxiety. Everytime I get a news notification on my phone, I am like “What fresh hell awaits us now”. I have lost good friends because electing this monster has brought out the dumpster fire in people.

    TayTay needs to think about others before she puts her skinny foot in her piehole.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:49 am

    selfish girl is tone deaf. no shocker there.

    Reply
  7. Alyce says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Flay me guys (gals mostly, I guess), but I loved 2017! It has been one of the best years of my life – I got married to a wonderful guy and went on an amazing trip to China! I also got a promotion and a raise. 2017 rocked for me!

    That doesn’t mean I don’t care about everything else going on and I am not ok at all with Cheeto Benito and his horrible policies. I can recognize that 2017 was not great for America or the world as a whole.

    Taylor was speaking from a personal and career perspective. Sometimes she deserves criticism. This is not one of those times.

    Reply
    • JenB says:
      December 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

      I think you’re correct. I also don’t think she has to be political if she doesn’t want to be.

      Reply
    • BlueMoodyHues says:
      December 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

      You’re talking about a rational person. Like, who gave you the right to do that? How can you be rational when a baby just died somewhere in the world?

      Reply
    • another kate says:
      December 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

      Agree, when you don’t like a person, everything they do is wrong which is what is happening here. She obviously was speaking from a personal standpoint and meaning it as a shout-out to her fans for their support. I had a great year too full of a lot of joy – doesn’t take away from the evil happening, but what are we supposed to do, stop living and give up on happiness? Then they win twice over!

      From a PR standpoint, I do think she could have phrased it a little differently though.

      Reply
    • Whatever says:
      December 14, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      This plus Taylor never speaks about politics. Right or wrong, she just doesn’t. So it’s not fair to read larger political themes into any of her statements when it’s very well known she always remains silent about them. She is obviously speaking just on her personal life and her career because she has never said one word about Trump in the first place.

      Reply
  8. paranormalgirl says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:52 am

    This was a great year for me on the personal level. But on every other level… this year was even worse than 2016.

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    She’s so cluelesssssssss

    I mean she is, she really, really is – but I remember feeling kind of bummed that everyone hated 2016 so hard when I was having a personally great year, and I felt especially sore at family who delighted in calling it a dumpster fire when it was the year I had my third (I didn’t really expect everyone else not to call it a dumpster fire as I was as unhappy as anyone else about the ongoing train wreck that was the GOP traitor to America train).

    Reply
  10. S says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    She lives in a bubble where nothing bad happens.

    Reply
  11. eglaf says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Taylor Swift is a Taylor Swift Activist. Don’t expect her to care about anything else

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Yeah, it does seem incredibly callous.

    No, she didn’t do it on purpose, of course. But we’re allowed to point out the fact that the girl who won’t denounce her Nazi fan base is celebrating the year in which the Nazis actually killed an American citizen, and how messed up that is.

    No, she doesn’t know nor does she care, but you have to be pretty damned self-involved (Taylor?? What????? Shocking) to publicly announce, to millions of people, “I couldn’t have asked for a better year” after the first year of a Donald Trump presidency. It still hurts to type that out. But she can insulate herself with walls made of money, so why should she care?

    Reply
  13. holly hobby says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Of course she’s having a good year. She is one of the few who will benefit from GOP’s stupid tax plan!

    Reply
  14. manda says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I just don’t get her popularity. Never have

    Reply
  15. Jessi says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I couldn’t have asked for a better year either! I know the world is the pits right now, but personally, this year was amazing to me. Come at me for being selfish, I don’t care.

    Reply
  16. Val says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:20 am

    I know this is completely unrelated to her bubble of delusion (good for her, I can barely stop thinking of what an awful year this has been), but holy shumongous, she has gained weight. Like a lot of weight. There’s been a thicc convo, so I’m not breaking any news.. but that last picture, wow. Lovely that she looks infinitely better than as a lollipop last year. May definitely be happy relationship weight gain, lord knows I have 20lbs extra of those. But for such a long body, she must’ve gained even more.

    Reply
  17. Sitka says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Seriously? I had a great year as well; if I say that does it mean you can all pile on me? She can’t do right for doing wrong here.

    Reply
  18. Who ARE these people? says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Bless her heart.

    Of course life still brings blessings. But it’s also too soon to experience all the consequences of this year’s politics on a widespread scale. And Americans in Puerto Rico have had a different experience. As did families who lost to gun violence because of Congressional inaction. And so on. Nbut generally it’s hard for people to see creeping authoritarianism day by day.

    Reply
  19. Hollie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:27 am

    You have got to relax, this is an instance when yes people can talk about their personal achievement and success and it doesn’t have to be a political dig or insult to those who have suffered this year. My goodness, you are looking for a fight.

    Reply
  20. Connie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I mean she has the right to celebrate if she’s had a good year. However, in general it is possible to acknowledge that on a personal level you had a wonderful year but the year wasn’t great for other people or that there were horrendous events happening around the world. It is possible to do two things at once. And I know that people will bring up the argument that she isn’t required to be political but is denouncing her Nazi followers really a political issue or an issue of being a decent human being?

    Ultimately she has a right to post whatever she wants but people have a right to express their opinion (good or bad) as well. It’s part of the downside to being a public figure.

    Reply
  21. Kate says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:46 am

    2017 has been great for rich, overrated, white ladies. Melania, Ivanka, Taylor, etc. Well, at least I do not have to pay for TayTay’s lifestyle.

    Reply
  22. angie0717 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Because her post was so full of asshole, I want to be petty and hair shame her. Taylor, you’re being lied to, your hair definitely does not look good. The cut. The colour. All. Of. It.

    Reply
  23. shanaynay says:
    December 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Ok, HATE to do this,…but the last pic she looks kinda bumpy right? girl is rocking some thick thighs. but otherwise, STFU taylor and read the goddamn news once in a while.

    Reply
  24. Monsy says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Well, that’s because she enjoys a position of privilege that allows her to not be really bother for all the things that keep awake at night people that don’t have her privileged status.

    She’s a white woman, that comes from a very wealthy family. Her dad bought a record label when she wanted to become a singer, do you honestly believe she can relate to problems like not having a health insurance, xenophobia, racism, getting a family member deported, neo nazis ( that call her their “aryan queen” and yet she still hasn’t denounced them publicly)

    So of course she had a great year, she lives in a world of privilege that very few enjoy,

    Reply
  25. becoo says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I’ll give her that 2017 and nigh every year before it has certainly been great for the powerful white plutocrats of the world.

    Reply
  26. Lilith says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    And white privilege rears it’s blonde blue-eyed head yet again. Swift makes me want to vomit.

    Reply
  27. monette says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Michael K said it real nice:

    “Taylor IS that girl at school who laughs and eats ice cream in front of the detention room windows while everyone inside has to keep quiet as they write an essay about why they’re in detention.”
    http://dlisted.com/2017/12/14/as-2017-spews-fiery-smegma-on-us-peasants-taylor-swift-is-having-the-best-year-evah/?utm_source=laineygossip.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pubexchange_article

    Reply
  28. HeyThere! says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    2017 has been a personal best of mine. I have felt oddly conflicted about how great it has been for us but how hard it has been on society. It just makes me cherish my newborn, toddler, and loving husband even more. I really hope joy and light prevail in 2018!!!!!!! Our world can’t take more negativity and monsters.

    Reply
  29. Marianne says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    This is so stupid. She’s allowed to personally have a good year. Its not like shes reflecting on the entire population. She’s in love, she’s had a successful album (whether or not thats because of fans buying multiple albums), she’s going on tour, she won her court case etc. For her, it was a good year and thats fine. Life is always going to be sh**ty for someone. We can’t wallow in sadness all the time.

    Reply
  30. magnoliarose says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Wording and her refusal to say anything about these times make her seem selfish and it plays into her public negatives. Her audience likes her blandness and uninspiring persona I guess. It baffles me because she isn’t especially talented.
    Maybe it is her place in pop culture. *shrug*

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment