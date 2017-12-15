Dustin Hoffman is basically Roy Moore, only without the ban at his local mall

Dustin Hoffman is a garbage dump of a human being. I’m now convinced that he’s basically Roy Moore, only with two Oscars. The same sense of unjustified indignation runs through both predators, a sense that HOW DARE YOU for questioning them and their methods. At least Roy Moore’s community had the decency to ban him from the mall for preying on little girls. Dustin Hoffman got to keep on working for decades, using theaters and TV sets and film sets as his hunting ground. Variety published a new article in which they speak to three women who detail the ways in which Dustin Hoffman assaulted them. You can read the full Variety piece here. What I learned from the Variety article:
Cori Thomas was a 16-year-old friend of Hoffman’s daughter, and Hoffman used his daughter as bait to abuse Cori. He took his daughter and Cori out for the day in New York, then manipulated Cori into being in a hotel room alone with him. She was waiting for her parents to come pick her up when Hoffman took a shower, then came into the room wearing nothing but a towel, which he then dropped. He paraded around her naked, then asked her to massage his feet. She did, and he kept trying to come on to her and abuse her further.
Melissa Kester was a recent college graduate living in LA when Hoffman was in post-production on Ishtar. Kester was dating a guy who was working on the music for Ishtar. Hoffman showed interest in her the first few times they met, but she thought his interest in her was genuine, that he wanted to know her as a person. One day, Hoffman was in the recording booth and he – seemingly jokingly – requested that Melissa come into the isolated booth with him. She did. Once he got her alone in the booth, he sexually assaulted her, sticking his hand down her pants. She says she felt like she had been raped. Hoffman kept calling her after the assault until she told him to stop.
A third woman asked to remain anonymous told Variety that she was 22 years old when she was working on Ishtar in New York. Hoffman started flirting with her on the set, he invited her to eat lunch in his dressing room. A week later, Hoffman invited her to the set, and he showed her around, trying to impress her. He invited her to the wrap party and kept his eye on her. At 1 am, he offered her a ride home. In the back of a station wagon (which was being chauffeured), he sexually assaulted her, once again sticking his hand where it didn’t belong.
The Hollywood Reporter has a thorough recap of all of the allegations against Hoffman, which you can read here if you have the stomach for it. Included in the summary is one account I had not previously read – a woman named Pauline says that when she was 15 years old, Hoffman befriended her, spent time with her (grooming her), and then manipulated her into being alone with him in his apartment… where he then exposed himself to her and forced her to watch him masturbate. SHE WAS 15. THR has an additional account with another woman who wants to remain anonymous – she was 21 when Hoffman basically coerced her into oral sex.
God, I wish John Oliver had gone even harder on Hoffman now.
Vile. Throw the whole Hollywood away.
Actually throw this entire year away. Thanks.
And we thought 2016, the year of celebrity deaths, was bad. Will there ever be an end to things going from bad to worse?
(Sorry, I’m feeling crushed today.)
There with you. This is so disheartening. I wish I could say something uplifting other than you’re not alone in this.
The ONLY good thing I can think of is that my daughter and other people who were raped now know that they are not alone and strong independent people went through the same thing. That’s all I have today.
I think this is better. The deaths were sad, and we cried a lot, and everyone was miserable. But now, as terrible as this is, at least some pervs are getting what they have deserved for a long time and some victims are getting closure. It’s heartbreaking to read but I say – keep ‘em coming!
Well, some of these things happened years ago and this is the year it all came to light, so technically, this is a good year.
But this isn’t 2017. This is decades of torture. So it’s only good that they are being exposed.
Sixer, I’ve mentioned it before that I think the one positive thing to all of this insanity is that I’m noticing a lot more people waking up because of the bullshit who, otherwise, might have remained under the radar in a cozy slumber. To counter the stunning ignorance. Baby steps.
Actually Sixer, it’s a good thing. I really thought I would die not seeing the victims of Weinstein, et al get justice. Those predators are still not convicted but at least they are basically powerless.
I know what you all mean. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, right? It’s the process that is so hard, I guess.
I’m exhausted Sixer. So exhausted
Don’t worry- She Ra is coming back in 2018 to save us.
Oh, God, no! You will upset Swifty and her stans. How can you say that about the best year of Sneakie’s Life??
@Nicole, that’s actually what I was wondering; Should we all just boycott Hollywood films until more safe guards are set up? And, maybe, organizations. The one thing that surprised me thus far are the people that I HAVEN’T heard anything about. I was, for some reason I have no back-up for, waiting for something to be exposed about people like Bruce Willis, more of the older actors…it seems the older guys were more flagrant in abusing their power. Also, there’s not much about the younger guys harassing women as I thought there would be, save a few. I wonder if it’s a generational mad men-esque sense of entitlement and old school boys club rules. I wish more is written about Trumps history of being a predator. It needs to be put up front considering his position AND the fact that he being such a garbage person misogynistic President where a lot of women felt inspired to come forward and step up courageously. It’s almost like the Orange Toilet was a catalyst for some positive changes, too, simply by being so horrific that certain people had enough. Sadly, not enough people yet.
Yea I wish I had an answer. For me I boycott and unfortunately it means there’s less and less I enjoy. On the other hand I feel better about not talking a big game and doing nothing else.
For me there’s probably a ton of guys that either toed the line or were inappropriate. Like the guy from Jane the Virgin. So the movement is an eye opener and hopefully guys like him will learn and LISTEN. There are guys like that in my life too who a few years ago just didn’t GET that certain things weren’t funny (jokes and comments). The number of apologies and changes in the past few years from guys I know and saying “I get it” is a small step. Mostly because at least that’s another person in the corner of women that know certain things were never appropriate but culture said “hey bros being bros”
Then there’s the Dustins and the Harvey’s in the world that rape and assault women using power. Then terrorize then and make it impossible for these women to get closure or even work their jobs without fear. Those guys will probably never change and would’ve been predators in any time period. It’s society that allowed those men to get away so long.
This comment is super long but I’ve been thinking on this topic for a while now (years) since a friend of mine was assaulted in college. It was traumatizing and a wake up call unfortunately. I have no answers only that I need to change my thinking (to continue to combat any internalized misogyny and racism), men need to be better, society needs to raise better men and women and we need to be on equal footing.
What guy from Jane the Virgin?
He plays Rafael I think
Confused at you naming Justin Baldoni (Rafael) from JtV as being inappropriate or toeing the line. Because he seems to be on the so called ‘good side’ of the fence. Like he did a TED talk about redefining masculinity, ie. men being sensitive.
Did I miss something? Because that doesn’t sound like a bad thing to me. Just google him and that’s all that comes up – him talking about toxic masculinity. Hardly toeing the line.
Michael Rapaport-D-Bag, aka Dustin Hoffman’s biggest asskisser.
http://twitter.com/michaelrapaport/status/938251655887323136
Not sure what bumms me more: That I loved Michael in War at Home (and learning somebody you like is an asshole is always bad) or that, until today, I thought that role was played by Donal Logue (who, unlike Rapaport, seems a thoroughly decent dude).
Sorry, Donal. Won’t happen again.
OMG what a douche
Horrible horrible man and I hope he rots in hell.
He has now ruined Kung Fu Panda series for me even though I love Angelina, Lucy & Jack. I simply won’t watch the new movies if Dustin is in it.
Maya, yep, me, too. Kung fu panda will now go the way of Braveheart for me. I just can’t separate the art and the man in certain things. If my son wants to watch it, fine, but he’s basically over it anyway.
I found Oliver so brave and now I’m convinced he probably had had access to all this information to be so pissed. He was so pissed and unimpressed by Hoffman, who did react like an entitled pr•ck.
I can only imagine the horror of the 15 year old. God I am pissed, I am furious, I am disgusted, and sick of all these horrible men.
Actually John Oliver didn’t bring up these new stories, no one in the press knew about them until now. Hoffman’s previous behavior was enough for John to call him out on. Everyone else was too much of a coward to say anything. In fact John Oliver was criticized for bringing up “old social media accusations” against Hoffman. Even the women of The View were not on John Oliver’s side.
I’m now wondering if John Oliver standing up to Hoffman gave these women the extra support needed to speak up. Just like the comedian did for Bill Cosby’s victims.
Preying on teenagers is bad in itself, but on his daughter’s friend of all people? That’s like going after his own daughter, since the maturity and sex appeal level were probably similar. Egh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So gross how he used his daughter as bait.
Yes! what does his daughter make of all of this?
Not just gross, but some INSANE sense of entitlement, lack of impulse control and fearlessness of being revealed. Like he was untouchable, no pun intended. Once it gets to that point with the teenage daughter’s school friend, it’s pathological. Read an interview he did a few years back, 2012?, where he was discussing his directorial role in that movie Quartet (sic) and all about his fears and what he believes in and how bullying is wrong. He even plugged his wife’s skin care line. Such cognitive dissonance.
I just remembered another situation where a predator lured a teenager via her friendship with his daughter. It was the Cleveland guy who had three(?) young women imprisoned in a house for years. He even went to vigils for the youngest girl!
Such sick minds…
Don’t read the comments at Variety (I forgot).
I have read fox news comment section before to motivate me to go to the gym and punch bags. No kidding. It’s like the non musical version of Eye of the Tiger.
Disgusting. I stopped reading.
Maybe he would have done it anyway (I think he would have) but I think Oliver probably had a hint that more shit about Hoffman was about to hit the fan.
I wish I’d known about all this sooner. I liked him for so long. Now I can’t even stand to look at him.
That’s how I’ve been feeling too. He was one of my favourite actors, but after learning with he truly is, I will never watch another film with him in it again.
God now I will clap even harder the next time I watch Hook and he gets eaten by the crocodile. BAD FORM!!
Same here. And when he bites in Medici: Masters of Florence first season.
Always thought he was a good actor, now he makes me throw up. F-you Hoffman.
I feel like throwing up.
My question is why does variety still have his Actors on Actors on YouTube?! Why haven’t they removed him from their social media?! HES A CHILD ABUSER!
I just came to say that this header made me snort my tea out my nose. Terrible not funny subject matter, but great headline, Kaiser!
All these stories about these men preying on underage (let’s be honest) little girls make me sick. I was still playing with dolls at 13/14. The first time I actually saw a penis I was 16 and it was very consensual. I feel so fortunate for that, even with later sexual assaults considered. I can’t imagine my first sexual experience being some older man exposing himself to me/molesting me. These men can rot.
I’m so utterly disgusted and disappointed.
He’s a rapist and a child predator. I’m done with him.
He’s a frickin’ predator. He set it up to get that underage girl in his bedroom. It was all premeditated. Sixteen, a friend of his daughter’s, a young girl that looked up to him, who probably felt like a big deal getting to spend the day with a famous actor, father of her best friend. He got off on showing off to her during their outing. But he’s not looking at her like a young teenage friend to his daughter. He’s looking at her as a sexual object to fill his perversions. He was 30 years older than this 16-year-old kid.
Then what does he do? He doesn’t wait for her mother to pick her up at the planned location, at the restaurant. He sets a plan in motion. He leaves the restaurant early for no reason except to corner this girl alone for his sick perversions to get off on. He sent his daughter home, to get the young girl alone in his hotel room.
What a disgusting sick piece of shit. A sexual predator who spent his day thinking how he was going to get this teenager alone before her mom came to get her.
His daughter should be disgusted looking back and now realizing her dad sending her home to do her homework was so he could get her unsuspecting friend alone for his sexual pleasure.
Ugh.
