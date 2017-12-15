Kelly Cutrone hopes alleged rapist Russell Simmons chokes on his Om pendant

Russell Simmons has allegedly been a rapist for a very long time. I’m saying “allegedly” because Simmons, I feel, is lawyering up and preparing to sue all of the women he allegedly raped over the years, and he’s probably going to sue all of the media outlets who gave his alleged victims platforms to tell their stories. For what it’s worth, I believe all of the women. I believe Jenny Lumet. I believe Toni Sallie. I believe Tina Baker. I believe Drew Dixon. I believe Keri Claussen Khalighi. I do not believe Russell Simmons, especially when he’s out here creating #NotMe hashtags:
Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today… And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence.
In the wake of Simmons’ bullsh-t #NotMe statement, the LA Times reports that the New York Police Department’s special victims unit has now opened up an investigation into Simmons. TMZ magically got their hands on a photo of Simmons taking a polygraph test this week, like that proves something. In the wake of all that, Page Six spoke to Kelly Cutrone – the famous fashion publicist – who has her own Simmons #MeToo story. Cutrone says that Simmons tried to rape her in 1991, when she was 26. He manipulated her into his apartment, threw her on the floor and:
“And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f–k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f–king laid a hand on me. I actually think I told him I would call Page Six! I was a publicist! I think I told him I would call Page Six and have him murdered.”
“Then what would happen afterward — and this would happen years afterward — I’d be at a table and Russell f–king Simmons would come up to the table and then people would be like, ‘Kelly, do you know Russell?,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yes, I know Russell — he tried to rape me.’”
Cutrone says she’s was horrified by Simmons’ #NotMe idea, which he unveiled on Instagram on Thursday. Cutrone says: “It’s a call to every man who wants the right to abuse women to continue. All these guys have been doing is, like, go, like, ‘Hey, I’m really, really sorry and I’m going to step away from my business. But you know what, a lot of these women have to go to work everyday because they have to pay bills and they haven’t made $100 million.” Of Simmons — an avid yogi — she added, “I hope he chokes on his om pendant.”
“I hope he chokes on his om pendant” is maybe the quote of 2017. It’s a necessary thing to take a deep breath and listen to the #MeToo stories in all of their horror. But sometimes it’s nice to hear from someone who is just really f–king angry, someone who wants rapists to choke on their bullsh-t.
I remember Kelly from The Hills. I loved her then and I love and believe her now.
I believe her, and I believe that the only reason he stopped is because she threatened to pierce the veil of silence.
Good point Annabelle.
She has always had a zero f*cks attitude.
I LOVE Kelly. So fun.
She brought her own “kelly” to this statement.
Also she wrote about this experience in her book too. Just with no names
Please don’t let this “Not Me” become a thing. It’s not a thing.
And file this under #whywomendontreport
My stomach turned when I read about #notme. It’s going to be a big thing I bet…how long before you think trump starts tweeting it…especially after they put the metoo movement on the cover of time magazine.
This hashtag is truly horrifying and proof that entitlement goes a long way. It blows my mind.
I CANNOT imagine being this clueless and entitled so part of me is always surprised and the opther part calmly tells me that patriarchy is really a hell of a source of protection and power.
+ eleventy bazillion
I think it’s a toxic Trumpian mindset, whereby these men believe that -because they have power and money and/or fame- they are entitled to any woman, sexually, as their prize. It is dehumanizing and so cynical, but perhaps the worst part is it creates a privilege whereby these men truly believe they have done nothing wrong. (See: Franken, Weinstein, Simmons, Cosby, ad infinitum).
I know, I was like holy sh^t when I saw that. The audacity.
It’s “all lives matter” all over again.
I don’t think it will become a thing. That hashtag would be social/career SUICIDE for the men who use it.
I am here for ALL of this.
“Yes, I know Russell – he tried to rape me.”
The bravery that takes…. seriously. Kelly is my new hero. Choke on it, indeed.
Russell took a lie detector test the other day to ‘prove his innocence’. I was looking at the comments on instagram (theshaderoom) and it’s disheartening that a lot of people still think this is being done to discredit black men. And it’s just like no, he’s a rapist and he needs to be accountable for his actions. This man has daughters yet this is how he treats women. I will never understand that. I hope he continues to go down in flames, he behaviour makes me sick.
Did you see how silent those Ashy Larrys were when White men were being accused. not one black man accused Harvey Weinstein or any other white man being taken down for trying to buy NCB Or some nonsense ? LOL
AS horrific as the harassment is in the movie biz it is even worse in the music industry almost like the status quo and I really hope that they are going down next
His actions only made me believe the accusers more (and I already believed them). Those are the words of an entitled egomaniac, not a falsely accused man.
I never expect people come forward unless they want to and are ready to, but if there are more victims (you know there are) I do hope they are angered by this and stand up in solidarity together with those who have already gone public, and if they can, go to the police. I hope those who helped him, the drivers, and assistants, and whoever, find their conscience and tell the truth.
His statement is ridiculous. Reminds me of trump for some reason..the stay tuned for more info, talking about the women like its a tv show. Ugh
Yes, he sounds gleefully aggressive and mocking. This is not a joke. Even if he were innocent, it’s such a tasteless way to respond, as if he’s promoting an album release. He’s a manipulator who thought he could escape with a few empty words and has now switched tactics. I hope he loses in a way so big that it sets an example to anyone else thinking of jumping on the #notme trashwagon.
He took the polygraph all on his own & he hired the person. It was not administered through the police & it “proves” nothing except what a manipulator he is.
polygraphs administered by police don’t mean anything either. they’re not admissible in court for a reason.
It’s just a hashtag to declare that they cannot and will not take responsibility for their actions.
#NOTME is blame shifting. And shame on all of them.
+1million
He is a piece of garbage..I love Kelly so much I am going to steal her line..yes I know —-he tried to rape me. A few weeks ago a long time friend suggested I forgive and move on from an incident 5 years ago. This happened a few days after I introduced him a former board member to my then girlfriend, (now lovely wife) I suppose he thought I could be scared straight. that friend who encouraged me to forgive is a friend no more.
It is their responsibility to live a life of repentance- it is NOT your responsibility to live a life of forgiveness. I refuse to forgive, I refuse to forget, I refuse to have shame and I ESPECIALLY refuse to actively do ANYTHING that may sooth the emotions of predators. ok, this started about supporting you and turned into about me but it’s definitely a rallying cry for us all.
The #notme idea stems from the fact that men in general don’t think they are capable of sexual assault. When I was in my early 20s an ex violently raped me, but if you asked him “we were drunk and hooked up”. I was crying the whole time. Men are entitled and clueless because our society allows them to be.
Agree with every word you said 👏👏
So true. It was relatively recent that rape was even legally recognized in marriage. We have not come a long way, baby.
And I’m sorry he did that to you.
Yeah – if it’s just about your own innocence- it doesn’t need a bloody hashtag asshat. I already believed the women that came forward about ‘Uncle Rush’ (uhm hello?) but Cutrone is a serious nail in the coffin. And anyone that has ever listened to her knows that.
She’s the boss from the Hills?? Holy flashback. I hate all of these men so much. So very much. #chokeonitindeed
She is my effing hero! I love her Om pendant comment and I LOVE her “he tried to rape me” introduction clap-back. Yeah, we need to stop letting a-holes like him get away with this crap. No more “not making a scene”. His notme response is totally on target for a hypocrite like him – pretending to be enlightened yet willing to rape and threaten. Reminds me of these fake Christian politicians.
I love Kelly.i believe her and all of his accusers. He hired a private polygrapgh tester and it means nothing. He”s probably so entitled that he”s convinced himself that they were all willing participants , when in fact they weren”t . His statement makes me believe them more. He can take his notme bs and shove it.
We [women] need to reclaim #notme. Throw it back in his face.
I have borderline personality disorder and I know that I can pass a lie detector test. It is because I can detach. A sociopath, which I believe a lot of serial rapists are, is already detached. Also, in the words of the great George Costanza “It’s not a lie if you believe it.” So piss on his lie detector test and him for that matter.
OMG! I was just coming here to say that.
If YOU believe its true, then it will read as true on a polygraph.
So you ask a person tripping on acid if they are indeed a purple pegasus they’ll be all: “Hell YES! Don’t you love my purple wings?!”
*eyeroll*
Yes, Russell Simmons. Karma has come for #YouToo.
1). this trend of men taking polygraph tests to prove they’re “innocent” (russell, jeremy piven) needs to die. no wonder TMZ gave this asshole a platform. harvey levin’s vile ass should be next on the chopping block.
2). kelly is awesome and i will never forget when she asked stephanie pratt on the hills if she knew how to make labels – peak reality tv
“Cutrone says: “’It’s a call to every man who wants the right to abuse women to continue. All these guys have been doing is, like, go, like, ‘Hey, I’m really, really sorry and I’m going to step away from my business. But you know what, a lot of these women have to go to work everyday because they have to pay bills and they haven’t made $100 million.’”
Yes!!! This times a thousand!
I think this is an important point. These men think they can lie low for a little while and it’ll all blow over (and of course, we’ve yet to see if this strategy works), but the women still have to carry on with the work-a-day lives they had before AND put up with the misogynistic blowback from their stories.
#DoIBelieveRussell #NOTME
perfection
It’s a startling how persistent and unfortunately common sexual harassment and rape is in our society. Almost everyone has a story..
As a gay man I feel like there are many parallels with women concerning sexual harassment and rape. I had a casual conversation with some friends of mine and EVERY one of us had an uncomfortable story of some f*ck feeling entitled to our innocence and bodies. When I was 14- young, impressionable, too easily manipulatable- I was persuaded into hanging out with a man well over twice my age, if not over 40. A friend of mine knew him, whom he knew through older friends, and I had met him at a party. The man, his name is John, contacted me and persuaded me to hangout with him. He told me he would pick me up, so I snuck out of my house and met him outside my house in my driveway. I got into his car, looked at him, and immediately regretted what I had done and knew I shouldn’t have gotten into it. He drove off and told me he had picked up a bottle of vodka and asked me what I wanted to mix with it. I had never drank before so I didn’t know what to tell him to get, so I said sprite. In his attempt to pursue what he knew he was going to do, he gave a 14 year old alcohol to make the impending rape more bareable. The series of events which would lead me to his bed are irrelevant, even if I could remember them. But I found myself on his bed, my pants off and his mouth around my flacid pe*is. I felt disgusted, I couldn’t say anything. I didn’t do anything. He showed me his dildos and asked me if I wanted to try sucking his d*ck. I told him no, so he masturbated until he came. And that was that. He got what he wanted and then took me home. For weeks he would message me, he tried to find out where I worked but eventually he stopped and lost contact with me.
Years later, this year actually, I saw him out at a local gay bar. When I saw him I felt the same way I did that day sprawled out naked on his bed, vulnerable, disgusted, and terrified. I approached him and casually asked him if he remembered me. And you know what? He had no idea who I was. I showed him a picture of myself when I was 14 and then he remembered who I was. He proceeded to begin with the small talk you have with someone, an old friend maybe, but I cut him off and reminded him that when I was 14 he raped me. He looked visibly sartled, I said “f*ck you” and other things, he said nothing. When I finished I walked back to my friends and he left. I hope I never see him again. I hope he chokes that nasty dil*o he tried to get me to touch.
#metoo
Thank you for sharing that story.
I as a gay man have been through the groping as they pass by you in the club or bar. It’s wrong. And it is so predatory.
#metoo
So sorry that this happened to you. You’re right, though. So many of us have had our moments of precious and sacred personal discovery violated by these selfish creeps and their apologists.
That was incredibly brave of you and I hope it haunts him. I know two gay women who have said it was more a ‘choice’ for them due to being abused by men as children. They knew it was a controversial thing to say as gay people have had to fight the idea they are making a choice but I think it’s completely valid and they both seemed like healthy, well-adjusted people.
Well as the saying goes, guilty dogs always bark and #idontbelieveyou Russell
#F*ckMe
