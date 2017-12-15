Kelly Cutrone hopes alleged rapist Russell Simmons chokes on his Om pendant

Embed from Getty Images

Russell Simmons has allegedly been a rapist for a very long time. I’m saying “allegedly” because Simmons, I feel, is lawyering up and preparing to sue all of the women he allegedly raped over the years, and he’s probably going to sue all of the media outlets who gave his alleged victims platforms to tell their stories. For what it’s worth, I believe all of the women. I believe Jenny Lumet. I believe Toni Sallie. I believe Tina Baker. I believe Drew Dixon. I believe Keri Claussen Khalighi. I do not believe Russell Simmons, especially when he’s out here creating #NotMe hashtags:

In the wake of Simmons’ bullsh-t #NotMe statement, the LA Times reports that the New York Police Department’s special victims unit has now opened up an investigation into Simmons. TMZ magically got their hands on a photo of Simmons taking a polygraph test this week, like that proves something. In the wake of all that, Page Six spoke to Kelly Cutrone – the famous fashion publicist – who has her own Simmons #MeToo story. Cutrone says that Simmons tried to rape her in 1991, when she was 26. He manipulated her into his apartment, threw her on the floor and:

“And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f–k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f–king laid a hand on me. I actually think I told him I would call Page Six! I was a publicist! I think I told him I would call Page Six and have him murdered.” “Then what would happen afterward — and this would happen years afterward — I’d be at a table and Russell f–king Simmons would come up to the table and then people would be like, ‘Kelly, do you know Russell?,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yes, I know Russell — he tried to rape me.’” Cutrone says she’s was horrified by Simmons’ #NotMe idea, which he unveiled on Instagram on Thursday. Cutrone says: “It’s a call to every man who wants the right to abuse women to continue. All these guys have been doing is, like, go, like, ‘Hey, I’m really, really sorry and I’m going to step away from my business. But you know what, a lot of these women have to go to work everyday because they have to pay bills and they haven’t made $100 million.” Of Simmons — an avid yogi — she added, “I hope he chokes on his om pendant.”

“I hope he chokes on his om pendant” is maybe the quote of 2017. It’s a necessary thing to take a deep breath and listen to the #MeToo stories in all of their horror. But sometimes it’s nice to hear from someone who is just really f–king angry, someone who wants rapists to choke on their bullsh-t.

