Peter Jackson confirms: Harvey Weinstein smeared Mira Sorvino & Ashley Judd

I still remember in 2003, when Mira Sorvino did a wonderful little guest role on an episode of Will & Grace. She had impeccable comedic timing and it was one of the best guest roles in the history of OG W&G. I remember thinking then, “why doesn’t Mira Sorvino get more work?” She had won an Oscar very early in her career, for Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. Many people thought she could be the next big thing, a wonderful dramatic actress and comedienne, capable of helming romantic-comedies, dramas, whatever you wanted her to do. After the mid-1990s, her career did sort of peter out, although as I look through her IMDB, she did continue to work over the years, just on less prestigious projects and films no one saw. It was almost like she had pissed off someone important. As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened.
Mira Sorvino’s story was included in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker article about Harvey Weinstein. Sorvino detailed Weinstein’s harassment and attempted assaults, and she lived in fear for years that he would bang on her door and force his way into her home at any moment. She rejected him many, many times. And Harvey Weinstein held a grudge – he kneecapped her professionally. Director Peter Jackson says, in a recent interview, that Weinstein bad-mouthed Sorvino to directors for years. Weinstein also bad-mouthed Ashley Judd.
Mira Sorvino recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she couldn’t say “for certain” that her career was impacted after she refused Harvey Weinstein’s advances when she was a young actress on the verge of stardom and about to win a best supporting actress Oscar for Mighty Aphrodite. “I was not offered any movie roles past 1996,” she said, wondering just how Weinstein may have retaliated against her. “Radio silence.” Now she knows.
In a new interview with New Zealand’s Stuff, blockbuster director Peter Jackson addressed the Weinstein scandal and said that he was told by Weinstein’s company not to hire actresses Sorvino and Ashley Judd, the latter of whom also had rejected Weinstein’s sexual advances in a Beverly Hills hotel room around the same time. “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” Jackson told writer Dani McDonald. “At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”
Jackson and Weinstein were in business together as Jackson was putting the pieces together for what would be his massively successful three-picture franchise The Lord of the Rings. The film originally was slated to be a Miramax picture, but Jackson and Weinstein had a falling out over the number of installments Jackson intended to make, he has said, so he took his project to New Line. Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein both have executive producer credits on all three films.
“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list,” Jackson continued.
Jackson’s quotes elicited an emotional response from Sorvino. “Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying,” she tweeted Friday morning. “There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.”
As for Judd, she confirmed that she recalled the LOTR situation. “I remember this well,” she posted Thursday night. By Friday, she followed it up with a more specific memory, tweeting about a meeting with Jackson and wife and longtime collaborator Fran Walsh. “Peter & Fran had me in — showed me all the creative, the boards, costumes, everything. They asked which if the two roles I preferred, and then I abruptly never heard from hem again. I appreciate the truth coming out. Thank you, Peter.”
After Peter Jackson’s interview, director Terry Zwigoff said something similar happened to him, tweeting: “I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in BAD SANTA, but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I’d hear a CLICK. What type of person just hangs up on you like that?! I guess we all know what type of person now. I’m really sorry Mira.” This is why we shouldn’t wring our hands about “what happens to all of the art made by these sexual predators?” Never think about it in those terms – think about in these terms: what about all of the amazing art that could have been made by all of these women if they weren’t smeared by their assailants and harassers?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I too thought that same about her. Great timing comedy wise and I liked her when she was acting. And then, all of a sudden, dead silence. I wondered why, since she didn’t seem to do PR work that she wanted to settle down and acting wasn’t for her.
HW deserves a special Hell in the afterlife. Like serving women and cleaning and ironing and every other “womanly chore” since I’m sure he believes that is what our roles should be.
Yep and this is why I also think we have to be aware of the complacency. HW is a monster of his own creation SUSTAINED by the machine of hollywood. When we stop feeding monsters like him we can take back our power. Those who are suffering in silence could use an ally in this machine and we cant leave them behind. How many scientists, athletes, actors, humanitarians left their field or was not able to reach the potential they had because of men like HW and others?
Lets start now.
I can’t even imagine how I would feel right now if I was one of these two women.
+1 It’s heartbreaking. God, I hope they can substantiate this pattern and sue the sh*t out of him.
What’s amazing, and very sad, is that they both seem genuinely grateful for finally getting the truth.
Yes, I’m sure they’ve suspected this for years. To some extent it must feel great to have this out in the open after years for this man talking unwarranted crap about them. On the other hand though, oof.
Hopefully they both get offered great parts in the near future.
Yes, in fact wouldn’t it be amazing if Peter Jackson created something for them? I remember Sorvino disappearing off the radar and thinking it was odd. So sad.
Me either, but I do know I’d be talking to my lawyer.
yep they can sue for loss of income i think.
I know there are lawyers on here care to chime in?
Ashley Judd seems to have weathered his attacks pretty well, but she clearly should’ve had more shots at leading lady parts with her box office record at that time.
Mira is just a very sad story and you can see from her tweets that she is devastated. She won an Oscar in her 20s…she should’ve been set up with one prestige project after another. There are actresses who simply get nominated and that’s enough to be set for life.
I’m a little amazed that HW would be so brazen to Mira considering she’s Paul Sorvino’s daughter.
Gwyneth Paltrow is Hollywood royalty as well, Salma Hayek’s husband: billionaire. Angelina Jolie: huge connections. Didn’t seem to stop him either. On the one hand he has a gargantuan ego and then on the other when he’s rejected, it’s only a tiny little bruised male ego. On one end it knows no bounds and on the other it’s infantile and pathetic.
Selma Hayek wasn’t married to a Billionaire or even travelling in those circles when she was trying to get FRIDA off the ground. She was dating Ed Norton at the time.
Salma joined the fledgling project in 1997 and nursed it to filming in 2001 with a 2002 release. At the height of HW’s power. Long before Salma met her Billionaire.
I’m not considering he victimized Gwyneth, daughter of Bruce Paltrow, Blythe Danner, and goddaughter of Steven freaking Spielberg! The guy’s a psychotic monster and Hollywood’s tolerance of him is a permanent stain.
Exactly, he wasn’t considering the possibility of ANY sort of backlash. Now he is and I hope it keeps happening for as long as is justified. Uma Thurman was right: he does not deserve a bullet.
Paul Sorvino, while a great actor (and overall good guy, he used to come to the bakery I used to work at when he was in Mtl), has never come close to the fame of Jon Voight or the power of Bruce Paltrow, yet their daughters were harassed and smeared too.
I just saw her in a very mediocre (even for the genre) Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie this past weekend and thought “how did this happen? Didn’t she win an Oscar?” Now I know.
Me too. I was flipping through channels about 3mths ago and stopped in shock at the Hallmark Channel after recognising her.
My first thought was astonishment that she can’t get better work, and next thought was that she was completely wasted talent.
Never thought it was because HW blacklisted her.
The lawyer in me really would love to figure out how to structure a lawsuit for lost wages and opportunity for these women. It would be very difficult but what a precedent it could set!
You have to somehow get around the statute of limitations issue but the fact that they only just learned can be worked into that argument. In Mira’s case, it is clearly straight up quid pro quo sexual harassment.
I hope there’s a lawyer out there right now working on just that!
the fact that he was even able to derail people’s careers like that and not feel feelings about it, is just mad – he must be a psychopath!
It’s been done to many who haven’t spoke up sadly. HW is a sick bastard, but so was the inner Hollywood machine that allowed him to reek havoc on these women’s lives for years. IMO Many in Hollywood were complicit with this monsters tactics. Poor Mira, Annabella , Clare Forina , so many others careers stalled, ruined, put on the shelf. Harvey is disgusting, hell is where he needs to go. He is pure evil.
I watched a miniseries with Sorvino a few years ago called Human trafficking and was reminded she’s very good. What a waste.
The House episode she starred in is also one of my fave.
How many other actresses (and possibly some actors; I can imagine Harvey holding grudges against boyfriends/spouses of victims, too) had their careers torpedoed?
