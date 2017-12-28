Did Billy Idol kill his cheating girlfriend’s kitten in a fit of rage in the 1980s?

I would always find this story upsetting, but it’s particularly upsetting to me right now, because I just adopted a kitten (go here to see pics). Apparently, in the 1980s, Billy Idol got his then-girlfriend a kitten. When Idol suspected that his girlfriend was cheating on him, he killed the kitten. No. No no no no no. This is a disgusting story, poorly reported.
A new book sensationally claims that Billy Idol once killed a kitty cat. The memoir by glam-rock weirdo Adam Bomb claims that in the ’80s the “White Wedding” singer flew into a fit of rage and hurled his girlfriend’s pet kitten against a wall.
In the book “Druggy Stardust and the Empress of Clubland,” which follows Bomb’s relationship with late Limelight honcho Claire O’Connor, Bomb writes that Idol became enraged because he believed his then-girlfriend Perri Lister cheated on him. Bomb writes, “Claire said, ‘Billy Idol could get really vile. He got Perri a kitten, and after a nasty argument, he threw the kitten against the wall in their apartment and killed it.’ ” Bomb says O’Connor added of the flying fur, “Perri’s curiosity killed the cat.”
“Perri’s curiosity killed the cat” is a gross way of telling that story. This is why so many domestic violence victims try to get protective orders to cover their pets too, because abusers will often “lash out” at animals attached to their victims. Imagine being so horrible as to throw a kitten against a wall. Jesus, this is a depressing story. I sincerely hope this story is not true – I didn’t have any particular feelings about Billy Idol as a person before this, but if he did this, he’s an awful person.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
the header pic makes him look like Mr. Cleans estranged father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story is horrific.
Instead I’m going to focus on the wonderful news of Kaiser adopting a black cat! They’re the hardest to adopt out because of silly superstitions. Congrats on your new fur baby!
And I’m going to hug my cat right now and forget about this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s another photo of my Baby Panther.
https://twitter.com/KaiseratCB/status/944196833009717248
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, so precious!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! We have a black cat, and he is the sweetest cat we’ve ever had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the good boy. *heart eyes*
And I agree with some of the peeps on your Twitter, he looks like he has some Siamese ancestry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG SO CUTE!!!! Love his little white bow around his neck. Enjoy your new Kitteh!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So handsome! He looks like a Bombay. http://cattime.com/cat-breeds/bombay-cats#/slide/1
Advice to a new kitten owner … when you’re a kitten, the whole world looks like a toy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have two little boys, both black and about 13 weeks. They are they sweetest guys ever, so lovING after their rough start outside. A bit feral with food, and plastic bottle caps. But angels.
Kaiser, your pant her looks like our Lafayette, aka sparky because he may not be the brightest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, and is it not a nightmare photographing black cats? I did not anticipate this. We do have a game called alphabet kittens, and pose them on a white blanket when they’re napping. Good times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous kitten! And I love his nose. Very regal. My cat has that bump also and at first we weren’t sure if she injured herself, we hadn’t really noticed it until she fell down some stairs and were checking her over for injuries. A rush visit to the vet and apparently it’s the nose she was born with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so beautiful! Congrats and welcome to the “it’s difficult to photograph my pet” club 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh sweet baby 🎉🎉🎉 have a pawfect life in your new furever home!
People also avoid black dogs. Why? No idea…
This story seems scary but also it’s not impossible. He was drugged up and let’s face it, musicians at that time did whatever they wanted…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just adopted a little black kitty too!! I’m in love 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have a black kitty… he’s my handsome old man. I swear, you can never go wrong with a black kitty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a hard time believing this. Why? Because years ago VH1 did one of those “Behind the Music” specials about Billy and his ex Perry was all over it. She talked a LOT s*it about him. And not once did she ever mention this. It sounds more to me like this dude is using a salacious story about a more famous rock star to sell books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAAAAAAAAATE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats on your new cat friend Kaiser, I hope you will be very happy together with a future full of snuggles.
I just can’t with this Billy Idol story, not today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone who would use an animals life as a tool for emotional manipulation is a monster.
I do not want this story to be true, but any variation at all of it is no beuno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this story is false. If true, Idol is one sick mofo.
But Kaiser, your kitty is gorgeous!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a wax figure in the first picture
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stories like these absolutely destroy me emotionally. =( Even if this particular one isn’t true (and who knows whether it is or isn’t), there are so many others just like it. It’s beyond my comprehension how anyone could possibly hurt and/or kill an animal but plenty of them are out there lurking among us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a disgusting story, not that he was ever relevant in my life, but gone are the days I allow White Wedding to play in the background.
However, congratulations and thank you for adopting a black kitten! Black cats are the hardest to adopt out, and life with a fur friend is 1000x better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was listening to Mony Mony two days ago. Damn, not that I thought highly of him but he’s a piece of shit in my eyes.
And he looks like a space alien with those pink or red glasses on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a cat lover, this breaks my heart. Cats are sooooo precious, they each have a lovely and unique spirit. It’s true that animals are often secondary victims of domestic violence. Violence against animals is a predictor of violence against people, which is why it should be prosecuted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God for a minute there I thought it said he killed his girlfriend.
Poor kitty though. I believe the story. Guys with rage issues often take it out on pets or children or women. It sucks that others have to be collateral damage of a very unhealthy relationship. Leave angry, jealous men, girls. These are the guys that can go as far as beating you or killing you. Run run run and never look back. The stories I could tell :’(
Report this comment as spam or abuse