Did Billy Idol kill his cheating girlfriend’s kitten in a fit of rage in the 1980s?

iHeartRadio Music Festival

I would always find this story upsetting, but it’s particularly upsetting to me right now, because I just adopted a kitten (go here to see pics). Apparently, in the 1980s, Billy Idol got his then-girlfriend a kitten. When Idol suspected that his girlfriend was cheating on him, he killed the kitten. No. No no no no no. This is a disgusting story, poorly reported.

A new book sensationally claims that Billy Idol once killed a kitty cat. The memoir by glam-rock weirdo Adam Bomb claims that in the ’80s the “White Wedding” singer flew into a fit of rage and hurled his girlfriend’s pet kitten against a wall.

In the book “Druggy Stardust and the Empress of Clubland,” which follows Bomb’s relationship with late Limelight honcho Claire O’Connor, Bomb writes that Idol became enraged because he believed his then-girlfriend Perri Lister cheated on him. Bomb writes, “Claire said, ‘Billy Idol could get really vile. He got Perri a kitten, and after a nasty argument, he threw the kitten against the wall in their apartment and killed it.’ ” Bomb says O’Connor added of the flying fur, “Perri’s curiosity killed the cat.”

[From Page Six]


“Perri’s curiosity killed the cat” is a gross way of telling that story. This is why so many domestic violence victims try to get protective orders to cover their pets too, because abusers will often “lash out” at animals attached to their victims. Imagine being so horrible as to throw a kitten against a wall. Jesus, this is a depressing story. I sincerely hope this story is not true – I didn’t have any particular feelings about Billy Idol as a person before this, but if he did this, he’s an awful person.

Premiere for 'SHOT! The Psycho Spiritual Mantra of Rock' - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Did Billy Idol kill his cheating girlfriend’s kitten in a fit of rage in the 1980s?”

  1. marc kile says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:32 am

    the header pic makes him look like Mr. Cleans estranged father.

    Reply
  2. KBB says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    This story is horrific.

    Instead I’m going to focus on the wonderful news of Kaiser adopting a black cat! They’re the hardest to adopt out because of silly superstitions. Congrats on your new fur baby!

    And I’m going to hug my cat right now and forget about this story.

    Reply
  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I have a hard time believing this. Why? Because years ago VH1 did one of those “Behind the Music” specials about Billy and his ex Perry was all over it. She talked a LOT s*it about him. And not once did she ever mention this. It sounds more to me like this dude is using a salacious story about a more famous rock star to sell books.

    Reply
  4. Peeking in says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:35 am

    HAAAAAAAAATE

    Reply
  5. Zapp Brannigan says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Congrats on your new cat friend Kaiser, I hope you will be very happy together with a future full of snuggles.

    I just can’t with this Billy Idol story, not today.

    Reply
  6. Deets says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Someone who would use an animals life as a tool for emotional manipulation is a monster.
    I do not want this story to be true, but any variation at all of it is no beuno.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I hope this story is false. If true, Idol is one sick mofo.

    But Kaiser, your kitty is gorgeous!!!

    Reply
  8. queenE says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    He looks like a wax figure in the first picture

    Reply
  9. Claire says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Stories like these absolutely destroy me emotionally. =( Even if this particular one isn’t true (and who knows whether it is or isn’t), there are so many others just like it. It’s beyond my comprehension how anyone could possibly hurt and/or kill an animal but plenty of them are out there lurking among us.

    Reply
  10. Mophita121 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:01 am

    This is a disgusting story, not that he was ever relevant in my life, but gone are the days I allow White Wedding to play in the background.

    However, congratulations and thank you for adopting a black kitten! Black cats are the hardest to adopt out, and life with a fur friend is 1000x better

    Reply
  11. V4Real says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I was listening to Mony Mony two days ago. Damn, not that I thought highly of him but he’s a piece of shit in my eyes.

    And he looks like a space alien with those pink or red glasses on.

    Reply
  12. Nic says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:47 am

    that’s crazy

    Reply
  13. HoustonGrl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:49 am

    As a cat lover, this breaks my heart. Cats are sooooo precious, they each have a lovely and unique spirit. It’s true that animals are often secondary victims of domestic violence. Violence against animals is a predictor of violence against people, which is why it should be prosecuted.

    Reply
  14. Annie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Oh my God for a minute there I thought it said he killed his girlfriend.

    Poor kitty though. I believe the story. Guys with rage issues often take it out on pets or children or women. It sucks that others have to be collateral damage of a very unhealthy relationship. Leave angry, jealous men, girls. These are the guys that can go as far as beating you or killing you. Run run run and never look back. The stories I could tell :’(

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment