Kate Winslet was oblivious to actresses’ death stares during a LAT roundtable

I saw this clip over the weekend and I debated covering it, because in the scope of every single thing Kate Winslet has said over the past three months or so, this doesn’t even really register. Kate was part of some kind of “actress roundtable” with the LA Times, a roundtable which is definitely lacking in some melanin, let’s just say. The other actresses included Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Jessica Chastain, Annette Bening and Diane Kruger. The LA Times reporter asks Winslet about the “tone” of her film, Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. We don’t know if Winslet addressed the allegations against Woody Allen, made by his daughter Dylan. We don’t know because all that exists (thus far) is this one question-and-answer from Winslet (I mean, there are other clips, but none where Winslet is asked about anything controversial).
Some have noted that the other actresses seemed like they were “glaring” at Winslet. Some thought the other actresses’ faces became stony and that everyone else seemed uncomfortable. What is notable to me are several things:
1. Kate is utterly oblivious to just how ridiculous she sounds. She’s been oblivious this whole time, almost like she lives inside her own ass and she believes that hearing herself speak is the most rarefied experience in the world.
2. I actually didn’t think Saoirse and Margot in particular looked stony or “glaring.” They looked like “OMFG I cannot believe Kate Winslet is going on and on about Woody Allen, this is ridiculous.” Like, trying to keep a straight face when you really want to scream “OH MY GOD.”
3. No one interrupted Kate – not the other actresses, not the two LAT people. The LA Times has been doing some great work, along with the NYT, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety to break the stories about sexual predators. The LA Times actually published Dylan Farrow’s latest op-ed about Woody, the same one that called out Winslet specifically. And the LAT reporters still didn’t have any other question for Kate other than the one about “tone”?
4. Do you blame the other actresses for not screaming “OMG STFU WINSLET”? I don’t. I mean… what could they say, really?
This was the clip I talked about in other comments this week. It was a mix of stony stares, internal screaming and general blankness. Definitely don’t blame them for not touching that with a 10 foot pole (the actresses). I think the reporters should’ve asked but these guys were intending to cover a puff piece (all these round tables are) and it went left. Makes me appreciate Oliver more.
Let’s just leave Kate off these now. I think we know her Oscar campaign is DOA.
I’m definitely side-eyeing her hard for her claim that he writes “complicated roles for women” which is a modern buzz-phrase meant to distract from the fact that the complicatedness of his roles often involves seducing a barely legal teen.
Just one of her many wrong hot takes that seem to get worse and worse
Its irrelevant anyway. Even he wrote the best roles for women it wouldnt matter.
If they’d asked hard questions, people like Alec Baldwin would moan about modern day grand juries or something.
Do you guys think that defenders of people like Woody and Roman should be grilled, or save that for the accused like Dustin Hoffman? Or should it be both? We should ask Cate Blanchett, Meryl and Kate to clarify their remarks but focus on the predators maybe?
I didn’t see any glares, they all seemed to be listening respectfully. But she does go on and on, made me sleepy.
Agree – I think those are the faces of people who are aware their reactions will be scrutinised, and are doing their utmost to avoid yawning or checking the time.
Similar sort of thing to listening to tax accountants give a presentation.
To me Robbie is internally screaming bitch shut the fuck up.
Agreed, they all seemed transfixed by the details about her tale of the acting process with Robbie and Saoirse both smiling in parts. Only Jessica Chastain had a death stare. It sounded fascinating. I too was memorized, Kate is a good storyteller for sure. I had to keep reminding myself to not get sucked in. Interesting that the name Woody Allen was left out and only the film’s name mentioned.
And shame on the LAT, seriously you are telling me no other race of women except White were good in all the films out this year? Yeah media, you are part of the problem.
It’s very unfortunate, but it seems to be one of those road to the Oscars or whatever roundtables and this time it looks like there won’t be any non white actresses nominated.
I didn’t notice anything unusual either. I was hoping for something unusual, but I couldn’t see it.
Even Jessica Chastain looked pretty neutral.
Can’t really blame the other actresses even if interrupting her would have been the right thing to do. I know I would have felt uncomfortable AF. Winslet shouldn’t have been a part of the roundtable.
If someone interrupted her, Kate would wear the victim card. They just let her hang herself up in her own words, the other actresses know she won’t be up for awards season, so why bother to make her seem less stupid?
NO, I don’t see the tension. They are nodding and smiling.
Agreed- they’re listening to one of their most accomplished peers talk about work. I doubt many of them were thinking about anything other than what she was saying.
She has become delusional and desperate for recognition in HW hence all the tone deaf hustling.
The look on Margot and Jessica’s face says it all.
Margot looks like someone trying to be humble and polite… no idea what she’s thinking. Saoirse seems happy to be there.
The OTHER side of the coffee table is another story…
Kruger looks PISSED. Chastain looks quietly disapproving… while Annette Bening has her “this bish here” face on. She’s laughing at Winslet.
Kate doesn’t seem completely oblivious to the tone in the room. She knows something isn’t right, but is trying (in her mind) to “rise above it”.
She comes off as deeply selfindulgent … someone who is often flattered and rarely checked, as she pontificates about lighting, and costumes. And as she goes on and on… not really connecting with anyone in the room, it’s obvious that Kate cares about Kate, and has little interest in other people, or events happening outside her arrogant, gross little bubble.
And no. Woody Allen DOES NOT get credit for creating great roles for women, and NO… Chastain, Beining, and Kruger are not here for it.
There are moments in life when your face says it all. And I don’t blame them. Because I know I would’ve completely lost it if I had opened my mouth and we all know that women aren’t exactly called heroes if we speak up and get angry. I also think they probably realized that she was taking herself down just fine without their help.
Those are the faces of two women who are witnessing one of their idols exposing herself as an assh*le.
She sounds oblivious given the timing yes, but people are really reading into this. They looked like they were….listening? Jessica Chastain looked like….Jessica Chastain’s resting face? And as you say not a single other person journalist or otherwise said a word about any allegations. So, whatever? We are reading what we want to into this and it’s completely meaningless.
Agreed. She just tends to drag out her answers in interviews and this was just another example. I think they were just listening, but perhaps also patiently waiting for her to stop talking already.
I agree. They are listening respectfully. There were no death stares, no grimaces, no eyerolling, no subtle shakes of head no, etc.
Once a woman gets on someone’s bad side here, there tends to be an exaggerated reaction to everything she says or does and Mega piling on.
Actually men too come to think about it.
She tends to blather and overtalk everyone. Did you see her press tour with Idris? A mess!
Shut up, already!
She needs to be run out of town …
I think she’s loyal to him because he was kind her mother. I remember her telling a story about how he let her have a copy of the film to watch in hospital and then called her to rave about her daughter. I too would be grateful for anyone bringing my mother joy in her dying moments. Does it excuse all of the horrible things he did to Dylan, no. But to Kate, it doesn’t make a difference. She doesn’t care what happened to Dylan. She cares about how he affected her own life. At least that’s what I think.
They aren’t stone faces, but rather the faces of boredom. That answer could not have gone on any longer without inducing a coma.
They seemed bored more than anything else. Except maybe Jessica Chastain – those were some definite, pointed death glares.
Disappointed, she is living proof smart, articulate women can be incredibly stupid.
The fact that no one is engaging with her seems odd to me. Like usually In these clips there’s an element of chattiness and more interaction and asides from the other actors they just don’t want to be associated. And Jessica seems particularly cold towards her.
Add the fact that of all the actresses around the table she’ s the only one who actually won the statuette they all very much covet (minus Kruger, at this point, she knows she’s out of the race), her smugness could only reach top level.
Those are ‘Michael Moore Oscar Speech’ faces. All of them are campaigning for awards and controversy does them no favors. Stone face is the way to go.
I think people are reading into it what they wish were true. Jessica Chastain may be side-eyeing her because she’s active on social media and in the conversation, but that’s probably it.
I don’t see anything…Margot looks a little off, but I think that’s common when one is sitting next to a speaker and being aware their face is being seen just as much as the person who is in focus…it’s an awkward side look. Saoirse looks pleasant, the other women looked bored…I think “news” like this is more often a projection of what we WISH the other women would do, or how we WISH/hope they would feel.
Is it just me or is her fore head getting longer?
I don’t think the reporters hosting round tables are hard hitting journalists they are lifestyle puff piece type, and they aren’t going to interrupt. We also don’t know what else they asked or what story the Times might be working on that they don’t want to tip off, who knows anymore. We just saw this one clip.
Oh, see, I’m such a bitch that I would have let her talk as long as she wanted. With every word she says, she’s just digging herself deeper. Why rescue her by stopping her? You just keep talking, honey…
The “give ‘em enough rope” ploy.
‘The more she talks, my odds for a nomination increase!’
(The other actresses)
i honestly thought she was better than this. How disappointing.
Okay, I still love Jessica but in reality a lot of people in Hollywood speaking out are somewhat complicit in the system. And yes, Hollywood is horrible on women and I hold the white men far more accountable as it is a system that favors white men …but it doesn’t erase the slight complicity going on. I’ve called people out before for pouncing on the “perfect victim” syndrome in that I didn’t think it was appropriate to express concern for Eva Greene’s assault and in the same tweet berate her for working for Polanski. It can be mentioned, for sure, but I thought it shouldn’t be mentioned in the same tweet/story about her assault.
This is kind of fair game tho. Jessica knew about the rumors about Bryan Singer and still signed on to a film produced by him and in which he was heavily involved even if he wasn’t directing it himself. He was accused a while before these latest accusations. So it’s a bit rich for her to be rolling her eyes at Kate Winslet’s stupid excuses for working with Allen when she’s more or less guilty of the same thing (she just doesn’t talk about it like Kate).
The other actresses looked fine but Jéssica looked like she was holding back a scarstic come back at Kate.
Actually if you watch the other actors and actresses doing press with Mel Gibson, johnny depp or even Allen they all looked fine and respectful to the “artist” , so it is more of the same no surprise here.
But of course everyone is so furious, and everything is going to change and all the protests, yeah yeah
This is a total reach, IMO. I see no death stares at all!
+10000
Let’s face it, Kate seems to be oblivious overall these days
Keep ‘em talking. Best medicine ever is watching these people bury themselves with… themselves lol.
If you’ve never seen Katy Brand’s sketch show where she parodies Kate Winslet, it’s worth a look. Learning more about her tone-deafness, the sketch makes more sense to me now. https://youtu.be/lDp9FzmjgXw
She is so self absorbed, like, wow.
Also it may have been my imagination, but it looked like Annette Bening was laughing at her at one point.
I also thought so!
Glad to know it wasn’t just me!
She wants another Oscar very AnnE like .
I’m sorry, but my empathy is absolutely gone for this selfish and vainglorious twit, this is straight up complicity. She’s worse than Damon, who at least has the sense to keep molesters names out of his mouth.
She is working to normalize and glorify an incestuous pedophile. She needs to shut up, right now.
I want her to meet Dylan, and say this nonsense to her face. Your pain, your blood, your childhood ruined, that means nothing to me, Kate Winslet. All that matters is my fading shot at an award, and I am willing to sell all victims out for the glimpse of it.
I watched the other Interviews with the Ladies and especially in the Kruger talk it was very obvious that Jessica Chastain and the others appeared to be friendlier and they participated more during her anecdotes.
…….”4. Do you blame the other actresses for not screaming “OMG STFU WINSLET”? I don’t. I mean… what could they say, really?”……
Yes, I can. Especially if any of them starts a rant on her social media and start a discussion there instead in front of the camera. THAT would’ve been a lot more entertaining. Showing a lot of gut too.
I’m surprised Jessica didn’t say anything.
I am looking forward to an expensive film made with Kate Winslet and Matt Damon as the leads. And not a single person goes to watch it.
