Kate Winslet was oblivious to actresses’ death stares during a LAT roundtable

I saw this clip over the weekend and I debated covering it, because in the scope of every single thing Kate Winslet has said over the past three months or so, this doesn’t even really register. Kate was part of some kind of “actress roundtable” with the LA Times, a roundtable which is definitely lacking in some melanin, let’s just say. The other actresses included Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Jessica Chastain, Annette Bening and Diane Kruger. The LA Times reporter asks Winslet about the “tone” of her film, Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. We don’t know if Winslet addressed the allegations against Woody Allen, made by his daughter Dylan. We don’t know because all that exists (thus far) is this one question-and-answer from Winslet (I mean, there are other clips, but none where Winslet is asked about anything controversial).

Some have noted that the other actresses seemed like they were “glaring” at Winslet. Some thought the other actresses’ faces became stony and that everyone else seemed uncomfortable. What is notable to me are several things:

1. Kate is utterly oblivious to just how ridiculous she sounds. She’s been oblivious this whole time, almost like she lives inside her own ass and she believes that hearing herself speak is the most rarefied experience in the world.

2. I actually didn’t think Saoirse and Margot in particular looked stony or “glaring.” They looked like “OMFG I cannot believe Kate Winslet is going on and on about Woody Allen, this is ridiculous.” Like, trying to keep a straight face when you really want to scream “OH MY GOD.”

3. No one interrupted Kate – not the other actresses, not the two LAT people. The LA Times has been doing some great work, along with the NYT, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety to break the stories about sexual predators. The LA Times actually published Dylan Farrow’s latest op-ed about Woody, the same one that called out Winslet specifically. And the LAT reporters still didn’t have any other question for Kate other than the one about “tone”?

4. Do you blame the other actresses for not screaming “OMG STFU WINSLET”? I don’t. I mean… what could they say, really?