Kate Winslet: ‘I think on some level Woody is a woman, he’s very in touch with that side’

Here’s the one nice thing I’ll say about Kate Winslet in this post: I really love her outfit in the above photo. Beautiful trousers, beautiful blouse, and a fantastic coat. Usually I hate her style, but she looks great in this kind of office-work attire. Anyway, these are some pics from Winslet’s promotional stop in New York last week. She’s promoting Wonder Wheel, which was written and directed by Woody Allen, and she’s pretty much expecting an Oscar nomination for this. I don’t think it’s going to happen, mostly because the critical response has been mixed-to-bad. It’s an odd year for the actress nominations – in that it feels particularly loaded for a change – and so I really don’t think Winslet will get much more than a Golden Globe nomination. And even then, maybe not, because it’s a Woody Allen film.

So, Winslet is promoting this film and her publicist must be giving strict instructions to reporters to not ask Winslet any further questions about Allen. Or rather, any questions about Dylan Farrow and her accusations. So instead we get Winslet unironically saying that Woody Allen knows women so well that he’s probably a woman. Girl, stop. Some highlights from this terrible Sydney Morning Herald piece:

Winslet thinks Woody is a woman: “I think on some level Woody is a woman,” Winslet jokes as she ponders the question of just how the filmmaker continually creates such memorable female characters. “I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well,. His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”

She didn’t want to be too influenced by Woody’s Tennessee Williams influences: “We’ve seen such extraordinary performances – particularly from women – in Woody’s films and I wanted to join those great women but only by making her my own person and staying away from any cliches.”

Woody Allen on “the biggest misconception” about who he really is: “People think I am an intellectual because I wear these glasses and they think I am an artist because my films lose money so it’s a great image but it’s not me. I am the person that is home with a beer in front of the football game on television, not upstairs with a book on Danish philosophy.”

Woody credit his wife Soon-Yi Previn for inspiring him to continually write strong female characters. “She’s got a very domineering personality and is hyper competent and I’m hyper incompetent and can’t work the TV set without calling her into the room. She handles all the money and I get a small allowance of $35 every couple of weeks from her and I’m fine with that because she takes a huge amount of tedious responsibility off me and I’m confident she knows what she’s doing and I don’t!”

Is it cool if I feel sick to my stomach after reading this mess? Kate Winslet is like one week away from declaring Woody Allen the feminist of the year. And Woody crediting his daughter-wife for helping him write female characters?? MY GOD. It’s like neither of them can even hear how crazy and awful they sound. Maybe Woody and Winslet actually deserve each other??

82 Responses to “Kate Winslet: ‘I think on some level Woody is a woman, he’s very in touch with that side’”

  1. Really? says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    She needs to shut it.

    Reply
  2. QueenB says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    That poor man. Married to his domineering step daughter!

    Reply
  3. Mina says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Woody Allen’s definition of women is usually neurotic messes. Good to know that’s what Kate Winslet thinks is a good portrayal of women. She needs to stop talking about him.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Kate needs to stfu. Seriously. I used to be such a huge fan of hers and now I realize what a completely self-absorbed tone deaf moron she is. You’re not getting an Oscar for this role Kate – let it go!

    Reply
  5. monette says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:28 am

    There are no words! With every stupid interview she does for the promition of this movie my perception of her gets worse and worse.
    Why Kate? Do you want another Oscar that bad??
    What is it that you can condem HW and at the same time suck up to Woody Allen? Talk about cognitive dissonance.
    Please, just shut up and go away.
    You were already cancelled!

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:28 am

    She’s trying really hard to defend him and make him look well, isn’t she?

    Reply
  7. Paula says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Everything about this interview is gross, I don’t even know where to start.

    Reply
  8. island_girl says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    She really needs to shut the F*CK up.

    Reply
  9. ell says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:32 am

    she’s sinking to a new low tbh, and to think she used to my favourite actress.

    recently it’s becoming easier and easier to know who to stan for, and who’s cancelled.

    Reply
  10. Megan2 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Suck it, Winslet.

    That is all.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:35 am

    WTF. Is she serious?

    Reply
  12. happyoften says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Does she have any idea how awful this sounds…? I know she wants an oscar, but holy cow this isn’t the way.

    Although, honestly, she is performing for the oscar voters, and this is the kind of self-indulgent claptrap they enjoy, so maybe she’s on the right track.

    Woody Allen, molester, is now a voice for women…

    Reply
  13. Shijel says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I just went ‘oh my god’ in real life. Kate. Wow. What the f-ck.

    Reply
  14. FishBeard says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I used to stan for her so hard. She’s become such a disappointment.

    She’s probably pissed that she’s not getting away with working with Woody like Cate did.

    Reply
  15. Becks says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Oh man. I thought this movie looked good but did not realize it was a Woody Allen film. I don’t like him and I don’t like his movies typically (the few I have seen) so I’ll pass on this one.

    I actually tend to like Kate Winslet overall, but I really hope she does not get any major nominations or wins for this, and I hope he doesn’t either. I think Hollywood’s love affair with Woody Allen is weird (its like hes convinced everyone he’s some cinematic genius when he’s not…) and I imagine if people stop winning awards from his movies, they’ll stop acting in them.

    That’s a sad statement to make, but it’s true.

    Reply
    • Ankhel says:
      December 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Wonder Wheel is apparently a movie about an awful woman, whose artist boyfriend abandons her for her lovely young stepdaughter. The scorned, failed, half mad woman then plans an awful revenge against the star crossed lovers. Oh, and the woman also has a son, who’s criminally delinquent and enjoys starting fires. (Take that, Ronan.)

      I really don’t know where Woody will go from here. Porn with teenage girls and old men in glasses? Because he’s trolling us.

      Reply
  16. Henlo Fren says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I’m really mad at Kate Winslet for ruining Kate Winslet for me.

    Reply
  17. Green Is Good says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Academy Awards keep vomiting nominations all over anything Woody directs/writes. It’s pathetic.

    Reply
  18. Sky says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Wow, just wow the sheer amount of a$$ kissing she’s been doing and defending of Woody Allen is astonishing.

    I can’t figure out if she says this because Woody is afraid that the movement of predators being outed, that he’s going to be the next. Kate doing his Dirty Work, Trying to revamp His image to make him seem like a nice wholesome women loving man who would never do anything to hurt a woman. Or is she just kissing because she wants another Oscar and to be Woody’s go to girl.

    Reply
  19. littlemissnaughty says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Well, on Colbert she said she left school at 16. Maybe that wasn’t such a hot idea.

    Reply
  20. Really says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Can people just stop to interviewing Kate winslet, cate blanchet and jk Rowling all together?! Because at this point is just hypocrite offensive

    Reply
  21. Wren says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

    It’s like both of them are trying so, so, so very hard to ignore all the gross stuff. I get this picture of the two of them with wide eyed pleading, slightly crazed expressions semi-shouting these words in a desperate attempt to make everything white picket fence normal.

    “So normal! Yes! Indeed! Normal! I’m so normal and nothing weird is going on here! Nothing weird has ever gone on here! Normal! Ha ha ha!”

    Reply
  22. AnnaKist says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Oh, geez. Just shut your gob, woman. That would be best for everybody.

    Reply
  23. Sarah says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:56 am

    She is going to get an Oscar nom along with JLaw no matter bad or mixed the review is. They are darlings of HW that can do no wrong.

    Reply
  24. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    What a noxious walking meat bag. How can she look at herself in the mirror. This thread makes me feel so dirty, I need a soul pumice.

    Reply
  25. seraph7 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    FFS, is Kate on crack? Utterly tone-deaf from her but I expected it tbh.

    I cannot understand why she capes so damn hard for Woody. She must know that it is damaging her even if she gives no shits about the victims.

    Reply
  26. Chaine says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Talk about out of step… does she not read the news or notice at all the cultural moment? I am starting to feel about her like I do Tom Cruise, I will avoid a movie just because they’re in it.

    Reply
  27. paranormalgirl says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I just can’t.

    Reply
  28. Ginger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Is she clueless or just awful?

    Reply
  29. Veronica says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Imagine being that wealthy and privileged enough to remain that tone deaf.

    Reply
  30. Bex says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Bloody hell, Kate. I never thought she was exactly a great thinker, but how can she possibly not understand how tone deaf and awful this is? I adored her once.

    I do not envy Hollywood publicists. They must spend half their time banging their heads against brick walls.

    Reply
  31. third ginger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I don’t know about Allen, but Winslet is not going to be mistaken for an intellectual.

    Reply
  32. Cheeky squirrel says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I think she should have said that he likes to touch that side of very young women. Rage headache coming on from such stupidity

    Reply
  33. Reef says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I don’t understand. Doesn’t this woman already have an Oscar? Is she not reading the room aka the current climate on abusers?

    Reply
  34. dumbledork says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    So if I wear my glasses today, I’ll be intellectual? Hey kids! Screw those college plans! Just head to LensCrafters!

    Reply
  35. Grace says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Stop.

    Reply
  36. Annie says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

    One thing I have learned about Kate Winslet is that awards mean everything to her. She wants to be Meryl Streep. She wants to be seen as the best of her generation and she will work with whomever can take her there. Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein. I’m very disappointed in her. These little statues mean nothing, really, especially when you work so hard to prop up abusers and help cleanse their image while turning your back on women in your industry. She’s not a girls’ girl. What is another Academy Award on your shelf when you remain silent and complicit in building up the artiste status of these horrible men? Is it really that meaningful to you to be onstage again crying and feeling like you won Miss Universe? I would be content doing a good job in good movies, live comfortably and be happy with my family. I would not care about Oscar season this badly if I had to work with any of these people.

    Acting in films is already a very narcissistic job but some people really take it very far. I really don’t like Kate anymore and if she keeps this up, this is what the people will remember her for. Not for her great performances.

    Reply
  37. Lylia says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Yes Kaiser it is cool to feel sick to your stomach. I feel sick to my stomach. I couldn’t believe I was reading that. I am having trouble processing her interview.

    Reply
  38. Spring says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Winslet and Allen are profoundly lacking in self-awareness and any awareness of impact upon victims. They can’t disappear soon enough for me. I truly don’t understand her ongoing Woody Allen praise and apologia. Thanks, Ms. Winslet, for repeatedly showing us this side of yourself, so I can remain firmly committed to never watching one of your films again.

    Reply
  39. holly hobby says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Stop defending that pervert! Gawd this woman knows no shame. Also, Kate, would you leave your daughter alone with this pervert? If the answer is no, then stop defending him.

    Reply
  40. Happy21 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

    God, she’s an asshole. I just cannot with her, ever again!
    I actually love the movie The Holiday and it was on TV the other night and I could not bring myself to watch it.

    Reply
  41. Margo S. says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    JUST STOP TALKING KATE!

    Reply
  42. agnes says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I thiink, that Kate is an ignorant moron and should shut up!

    Reply
  43. Sarah says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Stopped liking kate after she got really famous & changed from very humble & smart to fake humble & tone deaf. Now i know my judgement was on point.

    Reply
  44. Frosty says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I never thought much one way or another about her, but she’s quite the careerist jerk! But I have a feeling no matter much butt she kisses kate’s not getting a nom out of Wonder Wheel.

    Glad she brought up Soon-yi though, because to me Soon Yi may be like Vili Fualaau. She’s been with Allen since she was a teen – he may be the only “love” she’s ever experienced. I just think she’s had a bizarrely limited and isolated life experience that revolves around Allen. It’s like she’s a hostage with privileges. And like Vili, maybe she’s still in it because of the kids and will make a break for it the instant she feels free to do so. Fingers crossed.

    Reply
  45. Broken halo says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    How much is he paying her? Must be a boatload

    Reply
  46. Ximena says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Someone please stop her.

    Reply
  47. AV says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Oh, honey….

    Reply
  48. StumpyCorgi says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Dear readers, I humbly present you with another poem to a different Kate:

    There once was a woman named Kate
    Who campaigned for a molester we hate
    She chose this pretty hill to die on
    Believing herself an artistic scion

    Woody doesn’t just love women, she said
    He’s one of us; he’s in your head!
    Grooming your daughter is just good sense
    Like calling your wife Mother Pence

    Ladies, embrace this shriveled raisin of a man
    He will represent you as only he can
    He understands the diversity of our sex
    Better than anyone; he’s the best!

    Hysterical spinsters and sexy orifices both
    Come one, come all, to your champion’s grope
    Here is a man who truly respects you
    As Harvey and Roman clearly do, too

    All these things she cried aloud
    Supercilious, defiant, and very proud
    Shut up and trust this Heavenly Creature
    Run, don’t walk, to her next big screen feature!

    Don’t worry about Kate; she knows what she’s doing
    Enough of your unsophisticated booing!
    Her eyes are firmly locked on the prize
    An Oscar is worth her inevitable demise

    Reply
  49. Sarah Mckaye says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Going by that logic… woody is an underage girl seeing how he is very in touch with that side *barf*

    Reply
  50. Lilith says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Everything this woman says makes me want to vomit. Can she just go away?

    Reply
  51. A says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    “takes a huge amount of tedious responsibility off me”

    Translation: “She cooks, she cleans, she birthed my children, she feeds them, she takes care of all the domestic duties, and also provides me with the requisite emotional labour that I am utterly incapable of doing or reciprocating, not just because I’m a man, but also because i’m fundamentally an abusive sociopath who groomed this young lady in direct violation of the trust we were supposed to establish as a parent/child.”

    I hate men who do this. From the bottom of my heart, I truly do.

    Reply
    • A says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Men who act like children, who are so incompetent they can’t even “work the TV” (or do the laundry, or fold a dishtowel, or load a dish washer), who then try to pass off their sheer and utter inability to lift a finger to do ANYTHING as some kind of “compliment” to their wives because “gosh they’re just soooooo smart and I’m just soooo dumb because I’m a guy” are so aggravating. Because they truth is, they’re not incompetent. They’re grown adults who should be able to do all of these things and willfully choose not to and then try to act like they’re doing their wives a favour by loading them with more work. So f-ck that.

      Reply

