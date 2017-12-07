Kate Winslet: ‘I think on some level Woody is a woman, he’s very in touch with that side’

Here’s the one nice thing I’ll say about Kate Winslet in this post: I really love her outfit in the above photo. Beautiful trousers, beautiful blouse, and a fantastic coat. Usually I hate her style, but she looks great in this kind of office-work attire. Anyway, these are some pics from Winslet’s promotional stop in New York last week. She’s promoting Wonder Wheel, which was written and directed by Woody Allen, and she’s pretty much expecting an Oscar nomination for this. I don’t think it’s going to happen, mostly because the critical response has been mixed-to-bad. It’s an odd year for the actress nominations – in that it feels particularly loaded for a change – and so I really don’t think Winslet will get much more than a Golden Globe nomination. And even then, maybe not, because it’s a Woody Allen film.
So, Winslet is promoting this film and her publicist must be giving strict instructions to reporters to not ask Winslet any further questions about Allen. Or rather, any questions about Dylan Farrow and her accusations. So instead we get Winslet unironically saying that Woody Allen knows women so well that he’s probably a woman. Girl, stop. Some highlights from this terrible Sydney Morning Herald piece:
Winslet thinks Woody is a woman: “I think on some level Woody is a woman,” Winslet jokes as she ponders the question of just how the filmmaker continually creates such memorable female characters. “I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well,. His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”
She didn’t want to be too influenced by Woody’s Tennessee Williams influences: “We’ve seen such extraordinary performances – particularly from women – in Woody’s films and I wanted to join those great women but only by making her my own person and staying away from any cliches.”
Woody Allen on “the biggest misconception” about who he really is: “People think I am an intellectual because I wear these glasses and they think I am an artist because my films lose money so it’s a great image but it’s not me. I am the person that is home with a beer in front of the football game on television, not upstairs with a book on Danish philosophy.”
Woody credit his wife Soon-Yi Previn for inspiring him to continually write strong female characters. “She’s got a very domineering personality and is hyper competent and I’m hyper incompetent and can’t work the TV set without calling her into the room. She handles all the money and I get a small allowance of $35 every couple of weeks from her and I’m fine with that because she takes a huge amount of tedious responsibility off me and I’m confident she knows what she’s doing and I don’t!”
Is it cool if I feel sick to my stomach after reading this mess? Kate Winslet is like one week away from declaring Woody Allen the feminist of the year. And Woody crediting his daughter-wife for helping him write female characters?? MY GOD. It’s like neither of them can even hear how crazy and awful they sound. Maybe Woody and Winslet actually deserve each other??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
She needs to shut it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Came here to say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canceling her a second time! Adding her to my boycott list, again. Sit. Down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s on my permanently cancelled list.
It’s just blows my mind that she was actually this horrible person all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is awful…I totally dislike her and hope this movie flops and that she and it are completely ignored come award time.
Also, that turd Timberlake…not letting him off the hook either for working with him. UGH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it. I’m officially done with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even read the article.
The fact that crap came out of her face is nauseating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I not only dislike her, I dislike her acting. She is so hammy! I hated her fake accent in Steve Jobs and she hammed it up so badly in Mildred Pierce that I couldn’t finish watching the series. I think Mrs. Rocknroll should shut up and take a seat for the duration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poor man. Married to his domineering step daughter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comment of the year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody Allen’s definition of women is usually neurotic messes. Good to know that’s what Kate Winslet thinks is a good portrayal of women. She needs to stop talking about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the “old” (25-30+) women are mostly demanding, neurotic messes. The young girls, though, are often cute and unimposing love interests. That’s how Woody sees women apparently, and it explains sooo much.
Kate can go screw herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. His women are pretty much all the same, neurotic – OR – sex objects. Just look at how he cast Scarlett Johansson. Her characters had no interior life except as the object of attraction for the other characters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was thinking that too. I mean, I do know some women who are neurotic messes, but I know far, far more who are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he hates women. Not girls, but actual grown women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. He’s a sick man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Minx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But somehow, men always turn out to be jerks. Still, he is a sick dude who doesn’t understand women, hence his male characters are losers. And he married his stepdaughter. Cannot make it up…. creep. Creep. Creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate needs to stfu. Seriously. I used to be such a huge fan of hers and now I realize what a completely self-absorbed tone deaf moron she is. You’re not getting an Oscar for this role Kate – let it go!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has been practically begging to be cancelled for a while now, she’s on her last strike with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are no words! With every stupid interview she does for the promition of this movie my perception of her gets worse and worse.
Why Kate? Do you want another Oscar that bad??
What is it that you can condem HW and at the same time suck up to Woody Allen? Talk about cognitive dissonance.
Please, just shut up and go away.
You were already cancelled!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trying really hard to defend him and make him look well, isn’t she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about this interview is gross, I don’t even know where to start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really needs to shut the F*CK up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s sinking to a new low tbh, and to think she used to my favourite actress.
recently it’s becoming easier and easier to know who to stan for, and who’s cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. When I was acting she was one of the actresses I looked up to. And I still think she’s a great actress – but that’s become hard to reconcile with her being a garbage person. She and Susan Sarandon and Nicole Kidman. All old faves who are very much solidly in the canceled column (though I may give Kidman a pass – one day)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened with Kidman?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a huge fan of hers, from the beginning of her career…I thought she was so talented. She still is talented but I can hardly look at her anymore. So irritating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suck it, Winslet.
That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF. Is she serious?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she have any idea how awful this sounds…? I know she wants an oscar, but holy cow this isn’t the way.
Although, honestly, she is performing for the oscar voters, and this is the kind of self-indulgent claptrap they enjoy, so maybe she’s on the right track.
Woody Allen, molester, is now a voice for women…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just went ‘oh my god’ in real life. Kate. Wow. What the f-ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to stan for her so hard. She’s become such a disappointment.
She’s probably pissed that she’s not getting away with working with Woody like Cate did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man. I thought this movie looked good but did not realize it was a Woody Allen film. I don’t like him and I don’t like his movies typically (the few I have seen) so I’ll pass on this one.
I actually tend to like Kate Winslet overall, but I really hope she does not get any major nominations or wins for this, and I hope he doesn’t either. I think Hollywood’s love affair with Woody Allen is weird (its like hes convinced everyone he’s some cinematic genius when he’s not…) and I imagine if people stop winning awards from his movies, they’ll stop acting in them.
That’s a sad statement to make, but it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder Wheel is apparently a movie about an awful woman, whose artist boyfriend abandons her for her lovely young stepdaughter. The scorned, failed, half mad woman then plans an awful revenge against the star crossed lovers. Oh, and the woman also has a son, who’s criminally delinquent and enjoys starting fires. (Take that, Ronan.)
I really don’t know where Woody will go from here. Porn with teenage girls and old men in glasses? Because he’s trolling us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
def yes. The NYT review so deliciously harsh. He’s probably half way through a new movie already, but after that? I doubt it.
Also, Kate Winslet is pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really mad at Kate Winslet for ruining Kate Winslet for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding! She needs to shut up, shut up, shut up already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Academy Awards keep vomiting nominations all over anything Woody directs/writes. It’s pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s any comfort, that is not likely to happen this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, just wow the sheer amount of a$$ kissing she’s been doing and defending of Woody Allen is astonishing.
I can’t figure out if she says this because Woody is afraid that the movement of predators being outed, that he’s going to be the next. Kate doing his Dirty Work, Trying to revamp His image to make him seem like a nice wholesome women loving man who would never do anything to hurt a woman. Or is she just kissing because she wants another Oscar and to be Woody’s go to girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, on Colbert she said she left school at 16. Maybe that wasn’t such a hot idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can people just stop to interviewing Kate winslet, cate blanchet and jk Rowling all together?! Because at this point is just hypocrite offensive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why jk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll respond to my own question- she just put out a public statement on keeping johnny Depp in the Grindelwald role. im so disappointed in her. i hope she feels like a hypocrite
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has JK Rowling done?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like both of them are trying so, so, so very hard to ignore all the gross stuff. I get this picture of the two of them with wide eyed pleading, slightly crazed expressions semi-shouting these words in a desperate attempt to make everything white picket fence normal.
“So normal! Yes! Indeed! Normal! I’m so normal and nothing weird is going on here! Nothing weird has ever gone on here! Normal! Ha ha ha!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, geez. Just shut your gob, woman. That would be best for everybody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is going to get an Oscar nom along with JLaw no matter bad or mixed the review is. They are darlings of HW that can do no wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a noxious walking meat bag. How can she look at herself in the mirror. This thread makes me feel so dirty, I need a soul pumice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS, is Kate on crack? Utterly tone-deaf from her but I expected it tbh.
I cannot understand why she capes so damn hard for Woody. She must know that it is damaging her even if she gives no shits about the victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talk about out of step… does she not read the news or notice at all the cultural moment? I am starting to feel about her like I do Tom Cruise, I will avoid a movie just because they’re in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she clueless or just awful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly just awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine being that wealthy and privileged enough to remain that tone deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bloody hell, Kate. I never thought she was exactly a great thinker, but how can she possibly not understand how tone deaf and awful this is? I adored her once.
I do not envy Hollywood publicists. They must spend half their time banging their heads against brick walls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about Allen, but Winslet is not going to be mistaken for an intellectual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she should have said that he likes to touch that side of very young women. Rage headache coming on from such stupidity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand. Doesn’t this woman already have an Oscar? Is she not reading the room aka the current climate on abusers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just doesn’t care and in one article she praise and defended both Allen and Roman Polanski.
Sadly I think if Harvey still has a crew at the end she would be more than happy to work with him and sing his praise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So if I wear my glasses today, I’ll be intellectual? Hey kids! Screw those college plans! Just head to LensCrafters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One thing I have learned about Kate Winslet is that awards mean everything to her. She wants to be Meryl Streep. She wants to be seen as the best of her generation and she will work with whomever can take her there. Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein. I’m very disappointed in her. These little statues mean nothing, really, especially when you work so hard to prop up abusers and help cleanse their image while turning your back on women in your industry. She’s not a girls’ girl. What is another Academy Award on your shelf when you remain silent and complicit in building up the artiste status of these horrible men? Is it really that meaningful to you to be onstage again crying and feeling like you won Miss Universe? I would be content doing a good job in good movies, live comfortably and be happy with my family. I would not care about Oscar season this badly if I had to work with any of these people.
Acting in films is already a very narcissistic job but some people really take it very far. I really don’t like Kate anymore and if she keeps this up, this is what the people will remember her for. Not for her great performances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I said above about Allen, I think Winslet is out of luck this year. There are already a half a dozen front runners, and she is not among them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Kaiser it is cool to feel sick to your stomach. I feel sick to my stomach. I couldn’t believe I was reading that. I am having trouble processing her interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winslet and Allen are profoundly lacking in self-awareness and any awareness of impact upon victims. They can’t disappear soon enough for me. I truly don’t understand her ongoing Woody Allen praise and apologia. Thanks, Ms. Winslet, for repeatedly showing us this side of yourself, so I can remain firmly committed to never watching one of your films again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop defending that pervert! Gawd this woman knows no shame. Also, Kate, would you leave your daughter alone with this pervert? If the answer is no, then stop defending him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, she’s an asshole. I just cannot with her, ever again!
I actually love the movie The Holiday and it was on TV the other night and I could not bring myself to watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JUST STOP TALKING KATE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thiink, that Kate is an ignorant moron and should shut up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stopped liking kate after she got really famous & changed from very humble & smart to fake humble & tone deaf. Now i know my judgement was on point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought much one way or another about her, but she’s quite the careerist jerk! But I have a feeling no matter much butt she kisses kate’s not getting a nom out of Wonder Wheel.
Glad she brought up Soon-yi though, because to me Soon Yi may be like Vili Fualaau. She’s been with Allen since she was a teen – he may be the only “love” she’s ever experienced. I just think she’s had a bizarrely limited and isolated life experience that revolves around Allen. It’s like she’s a hostage with privileges. And like Vili, maybe she’s still in it because of the kids and will make a break for it the instant she feels free to do so. Fingers crossed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much is he paying her? Must be a boatload
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone please stop her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, honey….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear readers, I humbly present you with another poem to a different Kate:
There once was a woman named Kate
Who campaigned for a molester we hate
She chose this pretty hill to die on
Believing herself an artistic scion
Woody doesn’t just love women, she said
He’s one of us; he’s in your head!
Grooming your daughter is just good sense
Like calling your wife Mother Pence
Ladies, embrace this shriveled raisin of a man
He will represent you as only he can
He understands the diversity of our sex
Better than anyone; he’s the best!
Hysterical spinsters and sexy orifices both
Come one, come all, to your champion’s grope
Here is a man who truly respects you
As Harvey and Roman clearly do, too
All these things she cried aloud
Supercilious, defiant, and very proud
Shut up and trust this Heavenly Creature
Run, don’t walk, to her next big screen feature!
Don’t worry about Kate; she knows what she’s doing
Enough of your unsophisticated booing!
Her eyes are firmly locked on the prize
An Oscar is worth her inevitable demise
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going by that logic… woody is an underage girl seeing how he is very in touch with that side *barf*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything this woman says makes me want to vomit. Can she just go away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“takes a huge amount of tedious responsibility off me”
Translation: “She cooks, she cleans, she birthed my children, she feeds them, she takes care of all the domestic duties, and also provides me with the requisite emotional labour that I am utterly incapable of doing or reciprocating, not just because I’m a man, but also because i’m fundamentally an abusive sociopath who groomed this young lady in direct violation of the trust we were supposed to establish as a parent/child.”
I hate men who do this. From the bottom of my heart, I truly do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men who act like children, who are so incompetent they can’t even “work the TV” (or do the laundry, or fold a dishtowel, or load a dish washer), who then try to pass off their sheer and utter inability to lift a finger to do ANYTHING as some kind of “compliment” to their wives because “gosh they’re just soooooo smart and I’m just soooo dumb because I’m a guy” are so aggravating. Because they truth is, they’re not incompetent. They’re grown adults who should be able to do all of these things and willfully choose not to and then try to act like they’re doing their wives a favour by loading them with more work. So f-ck that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse