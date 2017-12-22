The Cambridges ‘quietly donate’ the gifts sent to them for George & Charlotte

Hampton Classic Horseshow

This Us Weekly cover made me realize why the Cambridges were keen to use such a nothingburger white backdrop for their cold, efficient Christmas image. The white backdrop was like a greenscreen, and now you can put the Keens in any setting! Us Weekly superimposed the family in front of a Christmas-y backdrop for their cover. We can recycle this image for Valentine’s Day using a red-hearts backdrop. Anyway, Us Weekly does have some “news” in their cover story, and since Us Weekly invokes the word “keen,” I believe all of it!!

On his second day in Finland, Prince William scheduled a meeting with a key VIP. Winding through the streets of Helsinki during the late November trip, the future king approached Santa Claus with a crucial delivery: a list from 4-year-old son Prince George. Explaining the tiny heir was “extremely keen” to see him, William noted that the tot’s sole ask was for a police car to play with. “He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one is probably OK,” said the royal, adding his eldest has “been a good boy.” Just as Mum and Dad raised him. With the holidays approaching, William and wife Duchess Kate, both 35, have taken pains to ensure George and his 2-year-old sister Princess Charlotte — third and fourth in line for the British throne respectively — aren’t royally spoiled.

“They’re both extremely careful,” a Middleton family friend says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “While they will get some toys — a dollhouse is “a strong contender” for Charlotte, says the friend, while George “is obsessed with anything on wheels, BMX bikes, skateboards and toy cars” — many of the presents sent in from fans around the world are quietly donated to toy banks and other children’s organizations, says the family friend. “Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids,” explains the friend, who notes William and Kate stress that the children not be overindulged. “It’s their worst nightmare.”

Rather, their dream Christmas focuses on family playtime and having fun together, says the friend: “I think William and Kate love Christmas just as much as George and Charlotte. For them, it’s about coming together and enjoying the holiday.”

In the Cambridge household, Christmas arrives early, in the first week of December. That’s when a fresh fir is delivered to Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A. Together as a family, they trim the tree using ornaments “that have belonged to both sides of the family for many years,” says the family friend. “Kate loves a traditional tree. It looks rather special by the time it’s finished.”

After making the 115-mile trip north to Anmer Hall in mid-December, the foursome repeat the process. At their 10-bedroom estate “the kids help with decorations,” says a royal insider. And with Charlotte growing older — the palace announced December 18 that she will start lessons at Wilcocks Nursery School near Kensington Palace in January — says the insider, “she’s been able to get a lot more involved.”

Also in on the process: the kids’ beloved nanny Maria Borrallo. The pro “prepares cookies and baked treats with Kate and the children,” says a source. After all, there’s a special guest to prep for this year. On Christmas Eve, Uncle Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle will arrive at the 18th-century Georgian manor for a three-day stay.

“It will be the first time Meghan has stayed with them,” says the family friend, “and everyone is rather looking forward to it. It’s going to be a bigger Christmas than usual.”

[From Us Weekly]

I do find several things interesting – one, there’s been zero talk of the extended Middleton family decamping to Anmer Hall this year. In previous years, when the Cambridges did the “Windsor Christmas” thing at Sandringham, Kate’s family came and stayed and the Cambridges split their time between both sides of family. With Meghan Markle’s arrival, there’s been no talk of that. Which is interesting, right? Suddenly Kate wants to look more… self-sufficient. That being said, I bet Carole would love to get a closer look at Meghan, so now I can’t stop thinking about Carole literally crashing the gates for a “surprise” visit on Christmas Eve.

As for Will & Kate “quietly donating” the toys that they’re sent for George and Charlotte… well, I get that. But I also know that designers and jewelers funnel clothes and jewelry to Kate through her family, and she keeps all of that stuff. Why does Kate get to keep all of those gifts and her children don’t get to keep theirs? Using Keen Logic, shouldn’t we worry about Will and Kate getting too spoiled? TOO LATE!

Hampton Classic Horseshow

Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, photo courtesy of Kensington Palace.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “The Cambridges ‘quietly donate’ the gifts sent to them for George & Charlotte”

  1. Squidgy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Yes, like Barbie and Ken family! Just put any background and they are good to go – snow peaks, beaches and palm trees, the palace, whatever!

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I wonder if there will be a Middleton shadow court boxing day pap stroll to the church like last year – at the same time as the main RF one. Probably not as Meghan will be at that one and they won’t be that stupid to compete with the press attention her attendance will get.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    December 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I have no time for either of them but at least the designers get free publicity for their “gifts”. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship. Hearing about the sad people (fans!? Of two children who don’t do anything?) who actually send presents to two of the most privileged children in the world is far more disturbing. I’ve never understood people who send gifts to celebrities. A letter or some handmade art? OK. But actually buying gifts? That’s just so sad.

    Reply
  4. FLORC says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Maybe because the gifts are sent directly to the kids. Not like sending to pippa to gift to them.
    Anyone else remember when Kate had George. All the baby items she was sent. Donating out the least desirable products. The others she either kept or had destroyed.

    I like how this was so quietly done we get all the details.

    Reply
  5. Rosalee says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Each year we have a toy drive for kids. It’s a massive job, I am surrounded by teddy bears and little dolls. A surplus of toys for the ages between 5 – 8 But gifts for teens are always lacking so I end up driving to discount stores and spend a small fortune. So, it warms my heart knowing they donate their children’s toys to organizations to give to children who may not receive a gift otherwise. But, please when donating think of a gift for a teen girl or boy. Thank you

    Reply
  6. KP says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Seriously? PUH-LEEEEZ. I’m an adult. I can have what I want. I don’t let my child have anything they want. This is not a controversial stance.

    Also, families do different things every year. I don’t find it weird that the Middleton’s wouldn’t be involved when the Windsors obviously have more going on this year.

    Reply
  7. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Doll houses for girls, cliché and passé. Not that we know for a fact what gifts they receive.

    Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Maybe that’s what she wants? Many kids love doll houses. My little boy loved his Fisher Price Little People one. Because it’s stereotypically associated with girls only it must be shunned as cliche and passé?

      Reply
      • Barbcat says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

        I was a “tomboy” but loved my custom built by my mom and dad dollhouse. I loved making matchbox furniture for it. My dad was a hunter and I skinned a deer ear and tried to tan it for a rug. It was stiff as cardboard but I was so proud.

        Actually clever idea about the neutral background. Didn’t think about that until I read this post.

  8. Rachel says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

    C’mom, there’s no way Kate isn’t getting tons of random crap from fans that gets donated or quietly binned. Totally different from designer PR freebies.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      You’re right, Rachel, and all royal babies have had gifts sent or given to them by random people. I remember reading about the many, many lovely gifts William and Harry received. Their mother, if I recall correctly, sometimes let them keep a gift, but also “quietly donated” the rest. As stated upthread, it’s sad that fans go out of their way to buy and send gifts to already-very rich and privileged children. Sad and weird. And, to be fair, they can’t keep everything they’re ever given. At least – hopefully – these gifts are distributed to the less-fortunate.

      Reply
  9. Yup, Me says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    It’s winter time and it’s cold. We need to start a petition to let George have some pants.

    They look great in their picture, though I did just notice that everyone seems to be looking at the camera with the exception of Kate who seems to be looking just past it.

    Reply
  10. Redgrl says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:14 am

    You know, it’s disheartening that with all their $$ and free time they’re too lazy to get a damn proper Christmas photo done and basically said “yeah, this old pic will do for the masses!” Ugh.

    Reply
  11. SoulSPA says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Yup. And now they “quietly” donate toys. Says a “Middleton family friend”, Again, the Midds and charitable “endeavours”. Shady AF.

    Reply
  12. Meow says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Can someone gift Kate some manners, and perhaps some blush-application lessons?!

    Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    It’s nice that they donate the toys. I’m sure Kate can get a lot more use out of the clothes (and the designers get publicity) than the kids can get from 47 random fire trucks or dolls or whatever people send. What I took from this is basically: how weird is it that someone would go out and shop for already-rich kids they don’t even know? That just seems kind of sad & creepy.

    Reply
  14. Starlight says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    A very kind gesture good for them ….. the PR trying to deflect the fifty shades of ginger article by Sarah Vine in the Daily Mail possibly

    Reply
  15. hmmm says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Wow. Naked PR tales of Cambridge ‘generosity’ in the time of Meghan (and Harry). What were the chances?

    Reply
  16. Seraphina says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I’d like to see a lot of backdrops to this sterile pic. And all the comments are so funny. Keep it up ladies.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment